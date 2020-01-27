ARCADIA — Led by Reagan Pratt’s 18 points, Arcadia led 18-8 after the first quarter, 32-13 at the half and cruised to a 53-39 win over Elmwood in Saturday’s nonleague girls basketball matchup.

Caity Cramer added 13 points and Olivia Golden netted 10 for Arcadia. The Redskins hit six 3-pointers in improving their record to 11-6.

Brooklyn Thrash had 16 points and five rebounds for Elmwood (10-7).

ELMWOOD (10-7)

Zimmerman 0-2–2, Watters 1-0–2, Mareches 2-0–4, Murray 1-1–3, Thrash 5-6–16, Minich 2-3–7, Bingham 0-1–1, Barber 2-0–4. TOTALS: 13-13–39.

ARCADIA (11-6)

Burnett 1-2–4, Pratt 7-0–18, Golden 4-2–10, Le. Rodriguez 1-0–2, Mundy 1-0–2, Cramer 5-1–13, Ward 1-2–4. TOTALS: 20-7–53.

Elmwood 8 5 12 14 — 39

Arcadia 18 14 10 11 — 53

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 0; Arcadia 6 (Pratt 4, Cramer 2).

rebounds: Elmwood 18 (Thrash 5, Minich 5); Arcadia 19.

turnovers: Elmwood 19; Arcadia 20.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 95

GIBSONBURG 25

GIBSONBURG –Hopewell-Loudon scored 20 or more points in every quarter while holding Gibsonburg under 10 as the unbeaten and state-ranked Chieftains hammered the Golden Bears 95-25 on Saturday in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division matchup.

MaKayla Elmore pumped in 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Hopewell-Loudon climbed to 15-0 overall and 11-0 in SBC River Division play. Kaia Woods added 22 points, Olivia Zender scored 20 and the Chieftains forced and capitalized on 44 Gibsonburg turnovers.

Kayli Schneider led Gibsonburg (4-11, 2-8 SBC River) with seven points and six rebounds.

HOPEWELL-LOUD. (15-0, 11-0 SBC RIVER)

Elmore 10-8–28, Woods 10-2–22, Zender 8-4–20, Fox 3-0–7, Kreais 1-3–5, Beidelschies 2-0–5, Coleman 2-0–4, Searles 1-0–2, Milligan 1-0–2. TOTALS: 38-80 17-23–95.

GIBSONBURG (4-11, 2-8 SBC RIVER)

Schneider 3-0–7, Krotzer 1-3–5, Morelock 2-0–5, Bruns 0-4–4, Hovis 1-0–2, Simmons 1-0–2. TOTALS: 8-38 7-9–25.

Hope.-Loudon 24 21 23 27 — 95

Gibsonburg 8 6 9 2 — 25

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 2-20 (Fox, Beidelschies); Gibsonburg 2-15 (Schneider, Morelock).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 34 (Elmore 10); Gibsonburg 28 (Schneider 6).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 7; Gibsonburg 44.

junior varsity: Hopewell-Loudon, 34-19.

NEW RIEGEL 54

VANLUE 23

VANLUE — New Riegel took control in the first quarter and ran away with it in the second half in racing past Vanlue 54-23 on Saturday in nonleague girls basketball action.

Sydney Hohman led New Riegel (11-4) with 21 points. Brooklyn Gillig connected on 9 of 11 free throws, scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds, had five steals and handed out seven assists for the Blue Jackets, who outscored Vanlue 30-9 in the second half.

Audrey Phillips scored eight points and Faith Price hauled down 10 rebounds for Vanlue (7-11). The Wildcats made just 5 of 31 attempts from the field and converted only 13 of 33 free throw opportunities.

NEW RIEGEL (11-4)

J. Hohman 2-0–4, Lininger 1-0–2, Gillig 2-9–13, S. Hohman 10-1–21, Bouillon 0-5–5, Dailey 2-1–5, Wank 1-0–2, Noville 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19-53 16-25–54.

VANLUE (7-11)

Carillo 0-3–3, Franks 1-1–3, Price 2-1–5, Phillips 2-4–8, Snook 0-4–4. TOTALS: 5-31 13-33–23.

New Riegel 13 11 20 10 — 54

Vanlue 5 9 4 5 — 23

3-Point GOALS: New Riegel 0-12; Vanlue 0-8.

rebounds: New Riegel 37 (Gillig 7); Vanlue 25 (Price 10).

turnovers: New Riegel 14; Vanlue 22.