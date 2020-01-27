KANSAS — Elmwood’s Nick Weiss tallied 17 points, four rebounds and five assists as the Royals bested Lakota 66-47 for a nonleague boys basketball win on Saturday.

Bryce Reynolds had 18 points and three steals while Mason Lentz scored 10 for Elmwood (8-8).

Logan Streacker (13 points), Elijah Franks (12 points) and Carter Reinhart (10) all scored in double figures for the Raiders (1-13).

ELMWOOD (8-8)

Childress 3-0–6, Lawson 0-2–2, Lentz 4-0–10, Abke 1-2–4, Weiss 5-6–17, Shank 3-2–8, Reynolds 6-2–18, Beck 0-1–1. TOTALS: 22-15–66.

LAKOTA (1-13)

Miller 1-0–2, Franks 4-2–12, Schaser 3-0–6, Klotz 1-2–4, Reinhart 4-0″”10, Streacker 5-2–13. TOTALS: 18-6–47.

Elmwood 6 15 21 24 — 66

Lakota 8 7 16 16 — 47

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 7 (Reynolds 4, Lentz 2, Weiss); Lakota 5 (Franks & Reinhart 2, Schaser).

VANLUE 56

LIMA TEMPLE CHRISTIAN 28

VANLUE — Vanlue’s Jared Kloepfer posted game highs of 23 points and 12 rebounds as the Wildcats routed Lima Temple Christian 56-28 for a nonleague boys basketball win on Saturday.

Joey Bonham added nine points and four steals while Xavier Temple had nine rebounds as the Wildcats (6-8) held a 43-16 edge on the boards.

Preston Patrick’s 10 points led the Pioneers (0-16).

LIMA TEMPLE CHRISTIAN (0-16)

Draper 2-0–6, Callahan 2-0–5, Wright 1-0–3, Patrick 3-3–10, Motter 1-2–4. TOTALS: 9-45 5-10 — 28.

VANLUE (6-8)

Jaren Kloepfer 2-0–5, Temple 1-1–3, Jared Kloepfer 7-8–23, Baird 0-1–1, Row 1-0–3, Bonham 4-1–9, Jad. Kloepfer 1-2–5, Saltzman 2-0–4, Je. Kloepfer 1-1–3. TOTALS: 19-49 14-28 — 56.

Lima Temple 8 8 6 6 — 28

Vanlue 15 13 17 11 — 56

3-Point GOALS: Lima Temple Christian 5-25 (Draper 2, Callahan, Wright & Patrick); Vanlue 4-17 (Jaren Kloepfer, Jared Kloepfer, Row & Jad. Kloepfer).

rebounds: Lima Temple Christian 16; Vanlue 43 (Jared Kloepfer 12).

turnovers: Lima Temple Christian 19; Vanlue 6.

junior varsity: Vanlue, 29-12.

NEW RIEGEL 42

ARCADIA 36

ARCADIA — New Riegel’s Christopher Acree scored 13 points and was the only player for either side to reach double figures as the Blue Jackets edged Arcadia 42-36 for a nonleague boys basketball win on Saturday.

Logan Boes had nine points while Josh Cassell totaled seven points and seven rebounds for the Redskins, who dropped to 7-9 overall.

New Riegel improved to 4-11.

NEW RIEGEL (4-11)

Acree 5-0–13, Schalk 2-0–4, Gillig 2-2–7, Theis 0-2–2, Reinhart 3-1–7, Hohman 1-2–5, Tiell 2-0–4. TOTALS: 15-38 7-10 — 42.

ARCADIA (7-9)

Rader 3-1–7, Stoner 2-2–7, Boes 4-1–9, Cassell 2-2–7, Peace 1-0–2, Cohee 2-0–4. TOTALS: 14-35 6-14 — 36.

New Riegel 12 14 5 11 — 42

Arcadia 6 7 10 13 — 36

3-Point GOALS: New Riegel 5-17 (Acree 3, Gillig & Hohman); Arcadia 2-14 (Stoner & Cassell).

rebounds: New Riegel 26 (Theis 7); Arcadia 22 (Cassell 7).

turnovers: New Riegel 18; Arcadia 13.

junior varsity: New Riegel, 16-15.

BLUFFTON 56

VAN BUREN 46

BLUFFTON — Luke Denecker recorded a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds as Bluffton topped Van Buren 56-46 in nonleague boys basketball play on Saturday.

Mason Soper added 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Pirates (13-3).

Nick McCracken and Caden Lance each had 12 points, two assists and two steals for the Black Knights (7-7), with McCracken hauling in a team-best seven rebounds.

VAN BUREN (7-7)

McCracken 6-0–12, Lance 4-1–12, Kramer 1-6–9, Schroeder 3-0–6, Warren 2-0–4, Miller 1-0–3. TOTALS: 17-43 7-8 — 46.

BLUFFTON (13-3)

Denecker 6-4–19, Soper 6-2–15, Garmatter 2-1–5, Deardorf 2-0–5, Hohenbrink 1-1–4, Piercefield 2-0–4, Ault 1-0–2, Essinger 1-0–2. TOTALS: 21-56 8-14 — 56.

Van Buren 6 12 10 18 — 46

Bluffton 13 13 18 12 — 56

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 5-12 (Lance 3, Kramer & Miller); Bluffton 6 (Denecker 3, Soper, Deardorf & Hohenbrink).

rebounds: Van Buren 29 (McCracken 7); Bluffton 36 (Denecker 12).

turnovers: Van Buren 14; Bluffton 9.