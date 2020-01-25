PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central 47, Upper Sandusky 30

Mohawk 50, Bucyrus 42

Seneca East 39, Colonel Crawford 38

Wynford 49, Carey 47

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green 72, Anthony Wayne 32

Napoleon 46, Sylvania Southview 33

Perrysburg 64, Maumee 18

Sylvania Northview 64, Springfield 37

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Ontario 54, Clear Fork 34

River Valley 54, Marion Pleasant 35

Shelby 77, Galion Senior 27

Around Ohio

Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Ashville Teays Valley 38

Baltimore Liberty Union 82, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 18

Circleville Logan Elm 56, Lancaster Fairfield Union 49

Cols. Africentric 93, Cols. Independence 18

Cols. Beechcroft 77, Cols. Mifflin 52

Cols. Bexley 45, Delaware Buckeye Valley 38

Cols. Cristo Rey 39, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 25

Cols. Eastmoor 65, Cols. West 9

Cols. Northland 87, Cols. Centennial 19

Cols. School for Girls 28, Gahanna Cols. Academy 24

Cols. Upper Arlington 49, Hilliard Davidson 39

Cols. Walnut Ridge 78, Cols. Briggs 38

Cols. Whetstone 46, Cols. International 32

Gahanna Lincoln 55, Pickerington N. 24

Hilliard Bradley 44, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 29

Marysville 48, Grove City Cent. Crossing 32

New Hope Christian 34, Cols. KIPP 22

Newark 63, Cols. Franklin Hts. 24

Westerville N. 48, Lewis Center Olentangy 43

Westerville S. 54, Powell Olentangy Liberty 37

Whitehall-Yearling 66, Cols. Grandview Hts. 29

Saturday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Toledo St. Ursula at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Putnam County League

Miller City at Kalida

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert

Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg

Lakota at Danbury

Sandusky St. Mary at Old Fort

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison

Huron at Port Clinton

Willard at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Firelands Conference

New London at Ashland Mapleton

Plymouth at Monroeville

South Central at Ashland Crestview

Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Anthony Wayne at Toledo Waite

Coldwater at Spencerville

Defiance at Fairview

Delphos Jefferson at Ottoville

Dupont Manuel, Ky. at Toledo Rogers

Elida at Leipsic

Elmwood at Arcadia

Evergreen at Eastwood

Fort Loramie at Versailles

Kenton at Arlington

Liberty Center at Edgerton

Lima Cent. Cath. at St. Marys Memorial

Massillon Washington at Mansfield Senior

McComb at Holgate

Minster at Anna

New Riegel at Vanlue

Newton at Marion Local

Norwalk Senior at Vermilion

Ottawa Hills at Woodmore

Ottawa-Glandorf at Delta

Pandora-Gilboa at Continental

Parkway at Lima Perry

Riverdale at Bluffton

Riverside at Sidney Fairlawn

Rossford at Northwood

Sylvania Southview at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Scott at Findlay

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Christian

West Holmes at Loudonville

PREP Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia 51, Vanlue 48, OT

Leipsic 70, McComb 41

North Baltimore 55, Cory-Rawson 49

Riverdale 59, Liberty-Benton 45

Van Buren 64, Pandora-Gilboa 62

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior 70, Toledo St. Francis 63

Oregon Clay 52, Toledo Whitmer 42

Tol. Cent. Catholic 55, Findlay 52

Toledo St. John’s 83, Fremont Ross 43

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 68, Fostoria Senior 54

Elmwood 44, Woodmore 41

Genoa 40, Otsego 30

Rossford 73, Lake 23

Northwest Conference

Bluffton 71, Spencerville 52

Convoy Crestview 70, Ada 62

Delphos Jefferson 52, Paulding 29

Lincolnview 69, Allen East 62

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold 43, Bryan 27

Evergreen 63, Delta 25

Swanton 35, Patrick Henry 30

Wauseon 58, Liberty Center 41

Putnam County League

Ottoville 70, Fort Jennings 27

Western Buckeye League

Defiance 68, Lima Bath 47

Elida 48, Wapakoneta 45

Lima Shawnee 70, Van Wert 56

Ottawa-Glandorf 84, Celina 40

St. Marys Memorial 66, Kenton 43

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin 41, Riverside 38

Hardin Northern 63, Lima Temple Christian 55

Lima Perry 79, Ridgemont 65, 2-OT

Upper Scioto Valley 59, Waynesfield-Goshen 48

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg 56, Tiffin Calvert 50

Hopewell-Loudon 72, Danbury 39

Old Fort 57, Fremont St. Joseph 46

Sandusky St. Mary 54, New Riegel 42

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron 59, Port Clinton 38

Oak Harbor 48, Willard 42

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue 44, Vermilion 43

Sandusky Senior 91, Clyde 60

Tiffin Columbian 57, Sandusky Perkins 56, OT

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch 65, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 47

Ottawa Hills 64, Northwood 25

Midwest Athletic Conference

Fort Recovery 46, Coldwater 27

Marion Local 48, Delphos St. John’s 38

Minster 48, New Bremen 44

Versailles 57, Parkway 50

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green 72, Anthony Wayne 32

Perrysburg 79, Maumee 48

Springfield 57, Sylvania Northview 52

Sylvania Southview 51, Napoleon 35

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior 66, Mount Vernon 60

Lexington 41, West Holmes 28

Wooster Senior 62, Mansfield Madison 52

Toledo City League

Toledo Start 69, Toledo Bowsher 60

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline 66, Mansfield Christian 24

Kidron Central Christian 62, Loudonville 47

Lucas 40, Mansfield St. Peter’s 29

Firelands Conference

Monroeville 49, Ashland Mapleton 41

Norwalk St. Paul 64, New London 56

South Central 53, Plymouth 27

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp 43, Hicksville 34

Edgerton 49, Ayersville 36

Tinora 40, Holgate 23

Wayne Trace 66, Fairview 44

Buckeye Border Conference

Fayette 49, Montpelier 42

North Central 58, Stryker 46

Pettisville 55, Hilltop 24

Other NW Ohio Games

Castalia Margaretta 44, Milan Edison 30

Heritage Christian 60, Ohio Lima Eagles 31

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 82, Mogadore Field 61

Akr. Ellet 65, Akr. Firestone 48

Akr. Hoban 57, Mentor Lake Cath. 53

Alliance Marlington 61, Carrollton 45

Andover Pymatuning Valley 73, Southington Chalker 45

Athens 61, Albany Alexander 57

Atwater Waterloo 57, McDonald 48

Bainbridge Paint Valley 86, Southeastern 58

Batavia Clermont NE 86, Lees Creek E. Clinton 38

Beachwood 68, Perry 64

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 65, St. Paris Graham 62

Beverly Ft. Frye 60, Sarahsville Shenandoah 51

Bristol 66, Warren Lordstown 43

Byesville Meadowbrook 58, Marietta 45

Caldwell 76, Barnesville 64

Cambridge 63, Coshocton 45

Can. Cent. Cath. 69, Youngs. Mooney 43

Canfield S. Range 65, Cortland Lakeview 46

Cardington-Lincoln 77, Danville 33

Cedarville 60, Milford Center Fairbanks 57, 0

Centerburg 54, Mt. Gilead 53

Chesapeake 68, Ironton 48

Chesterland W. Geauga 71, Ashtabula Lakeside 60

Chillicothe 93, Washington C.H. 33

Chillicothe Unioto 45, Piketon 40

Chillicothe Zane Trace 78, Chillicothe Huntington 35

Cin. Country Day 73, Cin. Clark Montessori 53

Cin. Hughes 85, Cin. Taft 82, 2

Cin. Indian Hill 62, Cin. Madeira 44

Cin. La Salle 44, Cin. Elder 43

Cin. Moeller 59, Cin. St. Xavier 43

Cin. NW 59, Morrow Little Miami 49

Cin. Oak Hills 41, Cin. Colerain 36

Cin. Oyler 59, Cin. College Prep. 56

Cin. Princeton 82, W. Chester Lakota W. 77

Cin. Riverview East 66, Cin. Hillcrest 63

Cin. Turpin 59, Cin. Anderson 35

Cin. West Clermont 51, Milford 45

Cle. Rhodes 61, Cle. John Marshall 54

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 60, Ironton Rock Hill 42

Cols. Africentric 77, Cols. Independence 57

Cols. Beechcroft 69, Cols. Mifflin 55

Cols. DeSales 50, Cols. Hartley 34

Cols. East 51, Cols. Linden McKinley 41

Cols. Northland 70, Cols. Centennial 48

Cols. South 87, Cols. Marion-Franklin 58

Cols. St. Charles 42, Cols. Watterson 38

Cols. Upper Arlington 58, Hilliard Davidson 42

Cols. Walnut Ridge 71, Cols. Briggs 60

Cols. Whetstone 74, Cols. International 38

Columbiana 82, Hanoverton United 42

Creston Norwayne 50, Smithville 43

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 69, Hunting Valley University 61

Day. Oakwood 57, Brookville 45

E. Liverpool 62, Steubenville 55

Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 73, Youngs. Ursuline 57

Fairview 86, Bay Village Bay 59

Galion Northmor 46, Howard E. Knox 30

Garrettsville Garfield 61, Mogadore 58

Geneva 73, Gates Mills Hawken 56

Granville Christian 61, Groveport Madison Christian 30

Hamilton Badin 50, Day. Chaminade Julienne 43

Hilliard Bradley 43, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 14

Hubbard 62, Niles McKinley 57

Huber Hts. Wayne 48, Lebanon 44

Hudson WRA 61, Berlin Hiland 56

Independence 79, Orwell Grand Valley 77

Jackson 57, Hillsboro 47

Jamestown Greeneview 60, Spring. NE 53

Kettering Alter 60, Cin. McNicholas 53

Kidron Cent. Christian 62, Loudonville 47

Kirtland 41, Cuyahoga Hts. 22

Lakewood 59, Avon 55

Leesburg Fairfield 67, Lynchburg-Clay 52

Lewis Center Olentangy 51, Westerville N. 44

Lewistown Indian Lake 69, Urbana 57

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61, Mason 48

London 54, Spring. Shawnee 41

Lorain Clearview 59, Columbia Station Columbia 49

Lyndhurst Brush 67, Painesville Riverside 40

Madison 78, Eastlake N. 73

Mantua Crestwood 67, Ashtabula St. John 41

Marysville 51, Grove City Cent. Crossing 39

Mayfield 46, Willoughby S. 45

McConnelsville Morgan 56, Philo 39

Medina 65, Solon 58, 0

Middlefield Cardinal 45, Garfield Hts. Trinity 41

Middletown Fenwick 58, Cin. Purcell Marian 43

Minerva 40, Can. South 38

N. Can. Hoover 58, Uniontown Lake 56

N. Ridgeville 78, N. Olmsted 61

New Boston Glenwood 66, Franklin Furnace Green 63

New Concord John Glenn 63, Crooksville 49

New Middletown Spring. 84, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 53

New Philadelphia 63, Warsaw River View 42

Newark 78, Cols. Franklin Hts. 43

Newton Local 60, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 56

Oberlin Firelands 71, Sheffield Brookside 62, 0

Painesville Harvey 52, Orange 33

Parma Hts. Holy Name 76, Elyria Cath. 61

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 51, Hebron Lakewood 47

Peebles 73, Fayetteville-Perry 42

Pickerington Cent. 58, Lancaster 34

Pickerington N. 51, Gahanna Lincoln 49

Plain City Jonathan Alder 63, New Carlisle Tecumseh 30

Pomeroy Meigs 58, Wellston 50

Powell Olentangy Liberty 67, Westerville S. 54

Ravenna 78, Akr. Springfield 49

Richmond Hts. 69, Burton Berkshire 39

Richwood N. Union 70, Spring. NW 52

Rocky River Lutheran W. 71, Fairport Harbor Harding 36

Rootstown 86, Youngs. Valley Christian 78, 2

S. Charleston SE 44, Mechanicsburg 43

S. Webster 46, Minford 43

Salineville Southern 52, Lisbon David Anderson 44

Seaman N. Adams 65, W. Union 43

Shaker Hts. 73, Elyria 53

Sidney 72, Riverside Stebbins 59

Spring. Greenon 63, W. Jefferson 55

Spring. Kenton Ridge 58, Bellefontaine 51

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 44, Day. Carroll 40

St. Clairsville 61, John Marshall, W.Va. 54

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 37, Bellaire 35

Stewart Federal Hocking 70, Corning Miller 45

Streetsboro 58, Peninsula Woodridge 56, 0

Thornville Sheridan 70, New Lexington 51

Toronto 41, Richmond Edison 39

Uhrichsville Claymont 52, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 35

Union City Mississinawa Valley 40, Arcanum 37

W. Carrollton 87, Fairborn 68

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 70, Lore City Buckeye Trail 45

W. Liberty-Salem 56, Spring. Cath. Cent. 42

Wadsworth 47, Macedonia Nordonia 42

Warren Champion 51, Columbiana Crestview 49

Warren Howland 58, Austintown Fitch 52

Warrensville Hts. 61, Lorain 60

Weir, W.Va. 58, Wintersville Indian Creek 44

Westerville Cent. 72, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 60

Wheelersburg 67, Portsmouth W. 31

Wilmington 58, Batavia 54

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 75, New Matamoras Frontier 61

Xenia 55, Troy 41

Youngs. Boardman 63, Youngs. East 50

Youngs. Liberty 69, Brookfield 62

Zanesville Maysville 59, Zanesville W. Muskingum 38

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Seneca East

Carey at Mohawk

Upper Sandusky at Ridgedale

Wynford at Colonel Crawford

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at River Valley

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Kenton

Ayersville at Delphos Jefferson

Bowling Green at Lake

Coldwater at Van Wert

Convoy Crestview at Celina

Defiance at Springfield

Delphos St. John’s at Spencerville

Eastwood at Oak Harbor

Edon at Edgerton

Elmwood at Lakota

Fairview at Bryan

Fayette at Hicksville

Findlay at Toledo Start

Fort Loramie at Versailles

Fostoria Senior at Hopewell-Loudon

Galion Senior at Mansfield Madison

Hardin Northern at Allen East

Hilltop at Tinora

Holgate at Miller City

Kalida at Leipsic

Lexington at Sandusky Senior

Liberty Center at Pettisville

Lima Senior at Lima Shawnee

Lima Temple Christian at Vanlue

Marion Harding at Fremont Ross

Monclova Christian at Heritage Christian

New Knoxville at Fort Jennings

New Riegel at Arcadia

North Central at Continental

Northwood at North Baltimore

Norwalk St. Paul at Huron

Otsego at Delta

Parkway at Lincolnview

Patrick Henry at McComb

Paulding at Montpelier

Plymouth at Lucas

Ridgemont at Northeastern

Sandusky Perkins at Port Clinton

Shelby at Bellevue

South Central at Norwalk Senior

Swanton at Genoa

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Elida

Toledo Bowsher at Clyde

Toledo St. John’s at Cleveland Central Catholic

Van Buren at Bluffton

Wapakoneta at St. Henry

Wauseon at Rossford

Waynesfield-Goshen at Cory-Rawson

Woodmore at Fremont St. Joseph

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Pro Bowl

Sunday At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 31 14 .689 —

Boston 30 14 .682 ½

Philadelphia 29 17 .630 2½

Brooklyn 18 25 .419 12

New York 12 34 .261 19½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 31 14 .689 —

Orlando 21 25 .457 10½

Washington 15 29 .341 15½

Charlotte 15 31 .326 16½

Atlanta 11 35 .239 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 40 6 .870 —

Indiana 29 16 .644 10½

Detroit 17 29 .370 23

Chicago 17 30 .362 23½

Cleveland 12 33 .267 27½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 28 16 .636 —

Houston 28 16 .636 —

Memphis 21 24 .467 7½

San Antonio 20 24 .455 8

New Orleans 17 29 .370 12

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 31 13 .705 —

Denver 31 14 .689 ½

Oklahoma City 27 19 .587 5

Portland 19 27 .413 13

Minnesota 15 30 .333 16½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 36 9 .800 —

L.A. Clippers 32 14 .696 4½

Phoenix 19 26 .422 17

Sacramento 16 29 .356 20

Golden State 10 36 .217 26½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Washington 124, Cleveland 112

L.A. Lakers 128, Brooklyn 113

Dallas 133, Portland 125

Friday’s Results

Milwaukee 116, Charlotte 103

Boston 109, Orlando 98

Memphis 125, Detroit 112

Toronto 118, New York 112

Oklahoma City 140, Atlanta 111

Denver 113, New Orleans 106

Houston 131, Minnesota 124

L.A. Clippers 122, Miami 117

Sacramento 98, Chicago 81

Phoenix 103, San Antonio 99

Indiana at Golden State, late

Saturday’s Games

Dallas at Utah, 5

Brooklyn at Detroit, 7

Chicago at Cleveland, 8

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 8:30

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Denver, 3:30

Toronto at San Antonio, 4

Boston at New Orleans, 6

Brooklyn at New York, 6

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 6

Phoenix at Memphis, 6

Washington at Atlanta, 6

Indiana at Portland, 9

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 7

Orlando at Miami, 7:30

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 8

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8

San Antonio at Chicago, 8

Houston at Utah, 9

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135

Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137

Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163

Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165

Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152

Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157

Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163

Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144

Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132

Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130

Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132

Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150

N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159

New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134

Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143

Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120

Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161

Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160

Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166

Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149

Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153

Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147

Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138

Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159

San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167

Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150

Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Results

No games scheduled

Friday’s Results

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Metropolitan vs. Atlantic at Enterprise Center, 8:15

Pacific vs. Central at Enterprise Center, 9:15

TBD vs. TBD at Enterprise Center, 10:15

Sunday’s Results

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Baruch 90, CCNY 52

Brooklyn 64, York (NY) 55

Hobart 77, Clarkson 64

Iona 69, Canisius 66

Kent St. 70, Buffalo 66

Monmouth (NJ) 82, Niagara 71

Quinnipiac 81, Fairfield 67

Rider 70, St. Peter’s 66

Siena 70, Marist 57

Yale 73, Brown 62

MIDWEST

Purdue 70, Wisconsin 51

Friday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Baruch 90, CCNY 56

Brooklyn 75, York (NY) 41

Butler 50, Providence 47

Towson 81, Northeastern 68

William Smith 63, Clarkson 55

SOUTH

Drexel 55, Elon 53

James Madison 92, Hofstra 50

William & Mary 68, Delaware 58

MIDWEST

Bradley 61, N. Iowa 47

Cleveland St. 58, Milwaukee 49

Creighton 62, Xavier 55

DePaul 85, Villanova 69

Denver 91, North Dakota 81

Drake 69, Illinois St. 67

Green Bay 70, Youngstown St. 63

Marquette 73, Georgetown 51

Missouri St. 76, Indiana St. 55

S. Dakota St. 60, N. Dakota St. 52

S. Illinois 70, Evansville 57

South Dakota 79, Purdue Fort Wayne 25

Valparaiso 66, Loyola of Chicago 64

W. Illinois 83, Omaha 69

FAR WEST

Arizona 59, Arizona St. 53

Utah 73, California 61

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open

Second Round

s-Torrey Pines South

n-Torrey Pines North

Ryan Palmer 72s-62n–134 -10

Brandt Snedeker 69n-67s–136 -8

J.B. Holmes 68s-69n–137 -7

Jhonattan Vegas 69n-68s–137 -7

Sebastian Cappelen 66s-71n–137 -7

Matthew NeSmith 67n-70s–137 -7

Beau Hossler 72s-66n–138 -6

Keegan Bradley 66n-72s–138 -6

Zac Blair 72s-66n–138 -6

Patrick Reed 69n-69s–138 -6

Harry Higgs 70n-68s–138 -6

Cameron Champ 71n-68s–139 -5

Patrick Rodgers 70s-69n–139 -5

Stewart Cink 68n-71s–139 -5

Collin Morikawa 70n-69s–139 -5

Jon Rahm 68n-71s–139 -5

J.J. Spaun 73s-67n–140 -4

Sungjae Im 67n-73s–140 -4

Marc Leishman 68n-72s–140 -4

Sung Kang 69n-71s–140 -4

Bubba Watson 67s-73n–140 -4

Jason Day 73s-67n–140 -4

Jordan Spieth 70s-70n–140 -4

Lucas Glover 73n-67s–140 -4

Brandon Wu 68n-72s–140 -4

Mark Anderson 74s-66n–140 -4

Richy Werenski 72s-68n–140 -4

Joel Dahmen 67n-73s–140 -4

Scott Stallings 71s-69n–140 -4

Billy Horschel 68n-72s–140 -4

Tony Finau 70s-70n–140 -4

Rory McIlroy 67n-73s–140 -4

Hideki Matsuyama 73s-67n–140 -4

Tiger Woods 69n-71s–140 -4

Tyler McCumber 72n-68s–140 -4

Chris Baker 72s-68n–140 -4

Ben Taylor 71s-69n–140 -4

Cameron Percy 68s-73n–141 -3

Denny McCarthy 70n-71s–141 -3

Jimmy Walker 71n-70s–141 -3

Joaquin Niemann 71n-70s–141 -3

Dominic Bozzelli 68n-73s–141 -3

Byeong Hun An 67n-74s–141 -3

Jamie Lovemark 73n-68s–141 -3

Cameron Smith 70n-71s–141 -3

Kevin Tway 67n-74s–141 -3

Max Homa 73s-68n–141 -3

Jason Dufner 70s-71n–141 -3

Joseph Bramlett 71n-70s–141 -3

Cameron Davis 76s-65n–141 -3

Bill Haas 72n-70s–142 -2

Martin Laird 71s-71n–142 -2

Ryan Brehm 70n-72s–142 -2

Rhein Gibson 69n-73s–142 -2

Tom Hoge 71s-71n–142 -2

Harris English 72s-70n–142 -2

Dylan Frittelli 76s-66n–142 -2

Matthew Wolff 76s-66n–142 -2

Maverick McNealy 71s-71n–142 -2

Chase Seiffert 71n-71s–142 -2

Talor Gooch 71n-72s–143 -1

Trey Mullinax 77s-66n–143 -1

Aaron Baddeley 71s-72n–143 -1

Jason Kokrak 69n-74s–143 -1

Kevin Streelman 72s-71n–143 -1

Pat Perez 69n-74s–143 -1

Grayson Murray 70n-73s–143 -1

Robby Shelton 71n-72s–143 -1

Will Gordon 75s-68n–143 -1

Cameron Tringale 68n-75s–143 -1

Doc Redman 70n-73s–143 -1

Charley Hoffman 69n-74s–143 -1

John Huh 70n-73s–143 -1

Xinjun Zhang 67n-76s–143 -1

Matt Jones 75s-68n–143 -1

Luke List 73s-70n–143 -1

Sam Burns 74s-69n–143 -1

Russell Knox 69s-74n–143 -1

Zack Sucher 70s-73n–143 -1

Failed to make the cut

Rory Sabbatini 71s-73n–144 E

Bronson Burgoon 74s-70n–144 E

Rickie Fowler 75s-69n–144 E

Xander Schauffele 74s-70n–144 E

Harold Varner III 74s-70n–144 E

Vincent Whaley 68n-76s–144 E

Kyle Stanley 73n-71s–144 E

Emiliano Grillo 71n-73s–144 E

Brandon Hagy 74s-70n–144 E

Martin Trainer 73s-71n–144 E

C.T. Pan 73s-71n–144 E

KK Limbhasut 69n-75s–144 E

Eddie Olson 72n-72s–144 E

Michael Thompson 71n-74s–145 +1

Roger Sloan 76s-69n–145 +1

Gary Woodland 75s-70n–145 +1

Justin Rose 75s-70n–145 +1

Austin Cook 76s-69n–145 +1

Phil Mickelson 72s-73n–145 +1

D.J. Trahan 75s-70n–145 +1

Vince Covello 70n-75s–145 +1

Mackenzie Hughes 73n-72s–145 +1

Fabian Gsmez 75s-70n–145 +1

Robert Streb 75s-70n–145 +1

Tim Wilkinson 72n-73s–145 +1

Ted Potter, Jr. 73s-72n–145 +1

Michael Gligic 71n-74s–145 +1

Kristoffer Ventura 71s-74n–145 +1

Peter Malnati 71n-75s–146 +2

Sam Ryder 73n-73s–146 +2

Bud Cauley 71n-75s–146 +2

K.J. Choi 72s-74n–146 +2

Steve Stricker 74s-72n–146 +2

Anirban Lahiri 75s-71n–146 +2

Doug Ghim 74n-72s–146 +2

Chris Stroud 76s-70n–146 +2

Chesson Hadley 74s-72n–146 +2

Fransceso Molinari 79s-67n–146 +2

Wes Roach 74n-72s–146 +2

Scott Harrington 76s-70n–146 +2

Scott Brown 78s-69n–147 +3

Brendan Steele 74n-73s–147 +3

Michael Gellerman 70n-77s–147 +3

Lucas Bjerregaard 78s-69n–147 +3

Scottie Scheffler 75s-72n–147 +3

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 73s-74n–147 +3

Josh Teater 71n-76s–147 +3

Lanto Griffin 76s-71n–147 +3

Nelson Ledesma 70n-77s–147 +3

Nick Watney 72n-76s–148 +4

Satoshi Kodaira 73n-75s–148 +4

Ben Martin 72n-76s–148 +4

Rob Oppenheim 76s-72n–148 +4

Peter Uihlein 76s-72n–148 +4

Wyndham Clark 69n-79s–148 +4

Patton Kizzire 69n-79s–148 +4

Hank Lebioda 72n-76s–148 +4

Justin Suh 73n-75s–148 +4

Kevin Stadler 76n-73s–149 +5

Keith Mitchell 74s-75n–149 +5

Henrik Norlander 73s-76n–149 +5

Bo Hoag 78s-71n–149 +5

Carlos Ortiz 74n-76s–150 +6

Alex Beach 76n-74s–150 +6

Seung-Yul Noh 78n-72s–150 +6

Jacob Bergeron 75n-75s–150 +6

Harry Hall 77s-74n–151 +7

Sebastian Muqoz 74n-77s–151 +7

John Senden 76s-76n–152 +8

Isaiah Salinda 79s-73n–152 +8

Michael Block 77n-77s–154 +10

Kramer Hickok 74n-80s–154 +10

Sepp Straka 79s-76n–155 +11

Jim Herman 76s-81n–157 +13

Patrick Martin 82s-75n–157 +13

LPGA Tour

Gainbridge at Boca Rios

Second Round

Madelene Sagstrom 72-62–134 -10

Carlota Ciganda 69-66–135 -9

Cydney Clanton 72-64–136 -8

Nasa Hataoka 72-64–136 -8

Jennifer Song 72-64–136 -8

Sei Young Kim 68-69–137 -7

Celine Boutier 71-67–138 -6

Bronte Law 73-66–139 -5

Jaye Marie Green 73-66–139 -5

Danielle Kang 72-67–139 -5

Moriya Jutanugarn 72-67–139 -5

Jessica Korda 66-73–139 -5

Angel Yin 75-65–140 -4

Klara Spilkova 72-68–140 -4

Brooke M. Henderson 72-68–140 -4

Nelly Korda 71-69–140 -4

Angela Stanford 70-70–140 -4

Lindsey Weaver 69-71–140 -4

Lexi Thompson 73-68–141 -3

Pernilla Lindberg 73-68–141 -3

Linnea Strom 71-70–141 -3

Stacy Lewis 71-70–141 -3

Austin Ernst 71-70–141 -3

Georgia Hall 70-71–141 -3

Dana Finkelstein 70-71–141 -3

Xiyu Lin 69-72–141 -3

Yui Kawamoto 68-73–141 -3

Brittany Lincicome 75-67–142 -2

Maria Fernanda Torres 74-68–142 -2

Jasmine Suwannapura 74-68–142 -2

Mariajo Uribe 73-69–142 -2

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 71-71–142 -2

Chella Choi 70-72–142 -2

Charley Hull 75-68–143 -1

Albane Valenzuela 75-68–143 -1

Mind Muangkhumsakul 75-68–143 -1

Tiffany Chan 74-69–143 -1

Mariah Stackhouse 74-69–143 -1

Eun-Hee Ji 73-70–143 -1

Lindy Duncan 72-71–143 -1

Cristie Kerr 72-71–143 -1

Stephanie Meadow 71-72–143 -1

Jillian Hollis 70-73–143 -1

Jane Park 70-73–143 -1

Sakura Yokomine 70-73–143 -1

Patty Tavatanakit 68-75–143 -1

Jennifer Kupcho 77-67–144 E

Gerina Piller 75-69–144 E

Marina Alex 75-69–144 E

Anna Nordqvist 75-69–144 E

Morgan Pressel 75-69–144 E

Kristen Gillman 74-70–144 E

Caroline Masson 74-70–144 E

Ally McDonald 74-70–144 E

Daniela Darquea 73-71–144 E

Anne van Dam 73-71–144 E

Yu Liu 73-71–144 E

Megan Khang 72-72–144 E

Ryann O’Toole 72-72–144 E

Hee Young Park 72-72–144 E

In Gee Chun 71-73–144 E

Mel Reid 71-73–144 E

Ariya Jutanugarn 71-73–144 E

Alison Lee 76-69–145 +1

Brittany Altomare 76-69–145 +1

Jing Yan 74-71–145 +1

Pajaree Anannarukarn 74-71–145 +1

Haeji Kang 74-71–145 +1

Yealimi Noh 74-71–145 +1

Lauren Stephenson 73-72–145 +1

Mi Hyang Lee 73-72–145 +1

Failed to make the cut

Leona Maguire 79-67–146 +2

Sarah Jane Smith 76-70–146 +2

Mi Jung Hur 76-70–146 +2

Emma Talley 75-71–146 +2

Alena Sharp 75-71–146 +2

Inbee Park 74-72–146 +2

Lauren Kim 74-72–146 +2

Julieta Granada 74-72–146 +2

Pornanong Phatlum 71-75–146 +2

Robynn Ree 70-76–146 +2

Pavarisa Yoktuan 78-69–147 +3

Wei-Ling Hsu 76-71–147 +3

Ayako Uehara 76-71–147 +3

Perrine Delacour 75-72–147 +3

Amy Olson 75-72–147 +3

Jeong Eun Lee 73-74–147 +3

Sarah Schmelzel 78-70–148 +4

Azahara Munoz 77-71–148 +4

Mirim Lee 73-75–148 +4

Annie Park 78-71–149 +5

Aditi Ashok 77-72–149 +5

Jennifer Chang 76-73–149 +5

Cheyenne Knight 76-73–149 +5

Kendall Dye 75-74–149 +5

Giulia Molinaro 78-72–150 +6

Na Yeon Choi 77-73–150 +6

Esther Lee 77-73–150 +6

Jenny Coleman 74-76–150 +6

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 78-73–151 +7

Gaby Lopez 78-73–151 +7

Sarah Kemp 76-76–152 +8

Dani Holmqvist 79-74–153 +9

Beatriz Recari 79-74–153 +9

Tiffany Joh 82-72–154 +10

Caroline Hedwall 80-74–154 +10

Maria Fassi 82-73–155 +11

Natalie Gulbis 81-78–159 +15

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Trevor Hildenberger to a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed RHP Dominic Leone to a minor league contract. Named Alex Eckelman director of hitting development; Cody Buckel, Rob Cerfolio and Andrew Bahnert assistant directors of player development; John McDonald minor league field coordinator; Joe Torres and Joel Mangrum minor league pitching coodinators; Stephen Osterer minor league pitching resource coordinator; Tony Mansolino minor league infield coordinaor; Larry Day minor league player programs coordinator; Andy Tracy manager, Jason Esposito hitting coach and Travis Roberson trainer of Columbus (IL); Junior Betances hitting coach, Jordan Smith bench coach and Scott Nealon strength and conditioning coach of Akron (EL); Dennis Malave manager, Owen Dew pitching coach, Grant Fink hitting coach and Juan De La Cruz bench coach of Lynchburg (Carolina); Greg DiCenzo manager, Jason Blanton pitching coach, Mike Mergenthaler hitting coach, Vance Law bench coach, Paul Synenkyj strength and conditioning coach and Patrick Reynolds trainer of Lake County (MWL); Luke Carlin manager, Kevin Erminio pitching coach, Craig Massoni hitting coach, JT Maguire bench coach, Juan Acevedo strength and conditioning coach and Franklin Sammons trainer of Mahoning Valley (NYP); Omir Santos manager, Ian Forster hitting coach, JB Eary bench coach and Carlos Jan pitching coach of DSL 1; Jesus Tavares manager, Anderson Polanco pitching coach and Derrik Diaz trainer of DSL 2; Kyle Lindquist bench coach and Luis Estala trainer of AZL Blue; and Ken Knutson manager, Chris Smith hitting coach and Trent Kaltenbach strength and conditioning coach of AZL Red.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Reggie McClain for assignment. Claimed LHP Nick Margevicius off waivers from San Diego.

Football

Canadian Football League

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Re-signed OL Kristian Matte and Sean Jamieson to two-year contracts.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Andrew Carleton to Indy Eleven (USL Championship).

MINNESOTA UNITED — Bought out the contract of F Angelo Rodriguez.

ORLANDO CITY — Named Antonio Nocerino coach of the development academy.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed M Blake Bodily.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed M Ally Ng’Anzi.

College

DOANE — Promoted interim women’s basketball coach Ryan Baumgartner to head coach.

KENTUCKY — Freshman F Kahlil Whitney is leaving the men’s basketball team.

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN — Named Kendre Talley men’s basketball coach.

PENN STATE — Named Brian Buchkovich director of ability athletics and coach.

SOUTHERN CAL — Named Todd Orlando defensive coordinator.

THE CITADEL — Named Bobby Ruff inside linebackers coach.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Swimming

Ada, Fostoria & Upper Sandusky at North Central Ohio Swim League meet, Colonel Crawford, 10 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Liberty-Benton at Elmwood Invitational, 9 a.m.

Van Buren, Hopewell-Loudon at Sandusky St. Mary D3 Duals, 9 a.m.

Carey, Columbus Grove, Cory-Rawson, Bluffton, McComb, Ottawa-Glandorf, Patrick Henry, Lakota & Pandora-Gilboa at Thunderbird Invitational, Lima Central Catholic, 10 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Baseball Coach Opening

Fostoria High School is in need of an assistant baseball coach for the 2020 season. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.

Vanlue Track Coach Openings

VANLUE — Vanlue has coaching openings for high school and junior high track coaches. Interested applicants should send an application, letter of interest, resume, and list of references to Ms. Robyn Hoadley, Principal, Vanlue Local School, 301 S. East St., P.O. Box 250, Vanlue, OH 45890. Phone: 419-387-7724; Fax: 419-387-7722; Email: colej@vanlueschool.org. Materials can be mailed, emailed, or faxed as soon as possible.