PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central 47, Upper Sandusky 30
Mohawk 50, Bucyrus 42
Seneca East 39, Colonel Crawford 38
Wynford 49, Carey 47
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green 72, Anthony Wayne 32
Napoleon 46, Sylvania Southview 33
Perrysburg 64, Maumee 18
Sylvania Northview 64, Springfield 37
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Ontario 54, Clear Fork 34
River Valley 54, Marion Pleasant 35
Shelby 77, Galion Senior 27
Around Ohio
Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Ashville Teays Valley 38
Baltimore Liberty Union 82, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 18
Circleville Logan Elm 56, Lancaster Fairfield Union 49
Cols. Africentric 93, Cols. Independence 18
Cols. Beechcroft 77, Cols. Mifflin 52
Cols. Bexley 45, Delaware Buckeye Valley 38
Cols. Cristo Rey 39, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 25
Cols. Eastmoor 65, Cols. West 9
Cols. Northland 87, Cols. Centennial 19
Cols. School for Girls 28, Gahanna Cols. Academy 24
Cols. Upper Arlington 49, Hilliard Davidson 39
Cols. Walnut Ridge 78, Cols. Briggs 38
Cols. Whetstone 46, Cols. International 32
Gahanna Lincoln 55, Pickerington N. 24
Hilliard Bradley 44, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 29
Marysville 48, Grove City Cent. Crossing 32
New Hope Christian 34, Cols. KIPP 22
Newark 63, Cols. Franklin Hts. 24
Westerville N. 48, Lewis Center Olentangy 43
Westerville S. 54, Powell Olentangy Liberty 37
Whitehall-Yearling 66, Cols. Grandview Hts. 29
Saturday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Toledo St. Ursula at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Putnam County League
Miller City at Kalida
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert
Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg
Lakota at Danbury
Sandusky St. Mary at Old Fort
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison
Huron at Port Clinton
Willard at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Firelands Conference
New London at Ashland Mapleton
Plymouth at Monroeville
South Central at Ashland Crestview
Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul
Other NW Ohio Games
Anthony Wayne at Toledo Waite
Coldwater at Spencerville
Defiance at Fairview
Delphos Jefferson at Ottoville
Dupont Manuel, Ky. at Toledo Rogers
Elida at Leipsic
Elmwood at Arcadia
Evergreen at Eastwood
Fort Loramie at Versailles
Kenton at Arlington
Liberty Center at Edgerton
Lima Cent. Cath. at St. Marys Memorial
Massillon Washington at Mansfield Senior
McComb at Holgate
Minster at Anna
New Riegel at Vanlue
Newton at Marion Local
Norwalk Senior at Vermilion
Ottawa Hills at Woodmore
Ottawa-Glandorf at Delta
Pandora-Gilboa at Continental
Parkway at Lima Perry
Riverdale at Bluffton
Riverside at Sidney Fairlawn
Rossford at Northwood
Sylvania Southview at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Scott at Findlay
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Christian
West Holmes at Loudonville
PREP Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia 51, Vanlue 48, OT
Leipsic 70, McComb 41
North Baltimore 55, Cory-Rawson 49
Riverdale 59, Liberty-Benton 45
Van Buren 64, Pandora-Gilboa 62
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior 70, Toledo St. Francis 63
Oregon Clay 52, Toledo Whitmer 42
Tol. Cent. Catholic 55, Findlay 52
Toledo St. John’s 83, Fremont Ross 43
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 68, Fostoria Senior 54
Elmwood 44, Woodmore 41
Genoa 40, Otsego 30
Rossford 73, Lake 23
Northwest Conference
Bluffton 71, Spencerville 52
Convoy Crestview 70, Ada 62
Delphos Jefferson 52, Paulding 29
Lincolnview 69, Allen East 62
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold 43, Bryan 27
Evergreen 63, Delta 25
Swanton 35, Patrick Henry 30
Wauseon 58, Liberty Center 41
Putnam County League
Ottoville 70, Fort Jennings 27
Western Buckeye League
Defiance 68, Lima Bath 47
Elida 48, Wapakoneta 45
Lima Shawnee 70, Van Wert 56
Ottawa-Glandorf 84, Celina 40
St. Marys Memorial 66, Kenton 43
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin 41, Riverside 38
Hardin Northern 63, Lima Temple Christian 55
Lima Perry 79, Ridgemont 65, 2-OT
Upper Scioto Valley 59, Waynesfield-Goshen 48
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg 56, Tiffin Calvert 50
Hopewell-Loudon 72, Danbury 39
Old Fort 57, Fremont St. Joseph 46
Sandusky St. Mary 54, New Riegel 42
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron 59, Port Clinton 38
Oak Harbor 48, Willard 42
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue 44, Vermilion 43
Sandusky Senior 91, Clyde 60
Tiffin Columbian 57, Sandusky Perkins 56, OT
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch 65, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 47
Ottawa Hills 64, Northwood 25
Midwest Athletic Conference
Fort Recovery 46, Coldwater 27
Marion Local 48, Delphos St. John’s 38
Minster 48, New Bremen 44
Versailles 57, Parkway 50
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green 72, Anthony Wayne 32
Perrysburg 79, Maumee 48
Springfield 57, Sylvania Northview 52
Sylvania Southview 51, Napoleon 35
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior 66, Mount Vernon 60
Lexington 41, West Holmes 28
Wooster Senior 62, Mansfield Madison 52
Toledo City League
Toledo Start 69, Toledo Bowsher 60
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline 66, Mansfield Christian 24
Kidron Central Christian 62, Loudonville 47
Lucas 40, Mansfield St. Peter’s 29
Firelands Conference
Monroeville 49, Ashland Mapleton 41
Norwalk St. Paul 64, New London 56
South Central 53, Plymouth 27
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp 43, Hicksville 34
Edgerton 49, Ayersville 36
Tinora 40, Holgate 23
Wayne Trace 66, Fairview 44
Buckeye Border Conference
Fayette 49, Montpelier 42
North Central 58, Stryker 46
Pettisville 55, Hilltop 24
Other NW Ohio Games
Castalia Margaretta 44, Milan Edison 30
Heritage Christian 60, Ohio Lima Eagles 31
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 82, Mogadore Field 61
Akr. Ellet 65, Akr. Firestone 48
Akr. Hoban 57, Mentor Lake Cath. 53
Alliance Marlington 61, Carrollton 45
Andover Pymatuning Valley 73, Southington Chalker 45
Athens 61, Albany Alexander 57
Atwater Waterloo 57, McDonald 48
Bainbridge Paint Valley 86, Southeastern 58
Batavia Clermont NE 86, Lees Creek E. Clinton 38
Beachwood 68, Perry 64
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 65, St. Paris Graham 62
Beverly Ft. Frye 60, Sarahsville Shenandoah 51
Bristol 66, Warren Lordstown 43
Byesville Meadowbrook 58, Marietta 45
Caldwell 76, Barnesville 64
Cambridge 63, Coshocton 45
Can. Cent. Cath. 69, Youngs. Mooney 43
Canfield S. Range 65, Cortland Lakeview 46
Cardington-Lincoln 77, Danville 33
Cedarville 60, Milford Center Fairbanks 57, 0
Centerburg 54, Mt. Gilead 53
Chesapeake 68, Ironton 48
Chesterland W. Geauga 71, Ashtabula Lakeside 60
Chillicothe 93, Washington C.H. 33
Chillicothe Unioto 45, Piketon 40
Chillicothe Zane Trace 78, Chillicothe Huntington 35
Cin. Country Day 73, Cin. Clark Montessori 53
Cin. Hughes 85, Cin. Taft 82, 2
Cin. Indian Hill 62, Cin. Madeira 44
Cin. La Salle 44, Cin. Elder 43
Cin. Moeller 59, Cin. St. Xavier 43
Cin. NW 59, Morrow Little Miami 49
Cin. Oak Hills 41, Cin. Colerain 36
Cin. Oyler 59, Cin. College Prep. 56
Cin. Princeton 82, W. Chester Lakota W. 77
Cin. Riverview East 66, Cin. Hillcrest 63
Cin. Turpin 59, Cin. Anderson 35
Cin. West Clermont 51, Milford 45
Cle. Rhodes 61, Cle. John Marshall 54
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 60, Ironton Rock Hill 42
Cols. Africentric 77, Cols. Independence 57
Cols. Beechcroft 69, Cols. Mifflin 55
Cols. DeSales 50, Cols. Hartley 34
Cols. East 51, Cols. Linden McKinley 41
Cols. Northland 70, Cols. Centennial 48
Cols. South 87, Cols. Marion-Franklin 58
Cols. St. Charles 42, Cols. Watterson 38
Cols. Upper Arlington 58, Hilliard Davidson 42
Cols. Walnut Ridge 71, Cols. Briggs 60
Cols. Whetstone 74, Cols. International 38
Columbiana 82, Hanoverton United 42
Creston Norwayne 50, Smithville 43
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 69, Hunting Valley University 61
Day. Oakwood 57, Brookville 45
E. Liverpool 62, Steubenville 55
Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 73, Youngs. Ursuline 57
Fairview 86, Bay Village Bay 59
Galion Northmor 46, Howard E. Knox 30
Garrettsville Garfield 61, Mogadore 58
Geneva 73, Gates Mills Hawken 56
Granville Christian 61, Groveport Madison Christian 30
Hamilton Badin 50, Day. Chaminade Julienne 43
Hilliard Bradley 43, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 14
Hubbard 62, Niles McKinley 57
Huber Hts. Wayne 48, Lebanon 44
Hudson WRA 61, Berlin Hiland 56
Independence 79, Orwell Grand Valley 77
Jackson 57, Hillsboro 47
Jamestown Greeneview 60, Spring. NE 53
Kettering Alter 60, Cin. McNicholas 53
Kidron Cent. Christian 62, Loudonville 47
Kirtland 41, Cuyahoga Hts. 22
Lakewood 59, Avon 55
Leesburg Fairfield 67, Lynchburg-Clay 52
Lewis Center Olentangy 51, Westerville N. 44
Lewistown Indian Lake 69, Urbana 57
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61, Mason 48
London 54, Spring. Shawnee 41
Lorain Clearview 59, Columbia Station Columbia 49
Lyndhurst Brush 67, Painesville Riverside 40
Madison 78, Eastlake N. 73
Mantua Crestwood 67, Ashtabula St. John 41
Marysville 51, Grove City Cent. Crossing 39
Mayfield 46, Willoughby S. 45
McConnelsville Morgan 56, Philo 39
Medina 65, Solon 58, 0
Middlefield Cardinal 45, Garfield Hts. Trinity 41
Middletown Fenwick 58, Cin. Purcell Marian 43
Minerva 40, Can. South 38
N. Can. Hoover 58, Uniontown Lake 56
N. Ridgeville 78, N. Olmsted 61
New Boston Glenwood 66, Franklin Furnace Green 63
New Concord John Glenn 63, Crooksville 49
New Middletown Spring. 84, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 53
New Philadelphia 63, Warsaw River View 42
Newark 78, Cols. Franklin Hts. 43
Newton Local 60, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 56
Oberlin Firelands 71, Sheffield Brookside 62, 0
Painesville Harvey 52, Orange 33
Parma Hts. Holy Name 76, Elyria Cath. 61
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 51, Hebron Lakewood 47
Peebles 73, Fayetteville-Perry 42
Pickerington Cent. 58, Lancaster 34
Pickerington N. 51, Gahanna Lincoln 49
Plain City Jonathan Alder 63, New Carlisle Tecumseh 30
Pomeroy Meigs 58, Wellston 50
Powell Olentangy Liberty 67, Westerville S. 54
Ravenna 78, Akr. Springfield 49
Richmond Hts. 69, Burton Berkshire 39
Richwood N. Union 70, Spring. NW 52
Rocky River Lutheran W. 71, Fairport Harbor Harding 36
Rootstown 86, Youngs. Valley Christian 78, 2
S. Charleston SE 44, Mechanicsburg 43
S. Webster 46, Minford 43
Salineville Southern 52, Lisbon David Anderson 44
Seaman N. Adams 65, W. Union 43
Shaker Hts. 73, Elyria 53
Sidney 72, Riverside Stebbins 59
Spring. Greenon 63, W. Jefferson 55
Spring. Kenton Ridge 58, Bellefontaine 51
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 44, Day. Carroll 40
St. Clairsville 61, John Marshall, W.Va. 54
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 37, Bellaire 35
Stewart Federal Hocking 70, Corning Miller 45
Streetsboro 58, Peninsula Woodridge 56, 0
Thornville Sheridan 70, New Lexington 51
Toronto 41, Richmond Edison 39
Uhrichsville Claymont 52, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 35
Union City Mississinawa Valley 40, Arcanum 37
W. Carrollton 87, Fairborn 68
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 70, Lore City Buckeye Trail 45
W. Liberty-Salem 56, Spring. Cath. Cent. 42
Wadsworth 47, Macedonia Nordonia 42
Warren Champion 51, Columbiana Crestview 49
Warren Howland 58, Austintown Fitch 52
Warrensville Hts. 61, Lorain 60
Weir, W.Va. 58, Wintersville Indian Creek 44
Westerville Cent. 72, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 60
Wheelersburg 67, Portsmouth W. 31
Wilmington 58, Batavia 54
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 75, New Matamoras Frontier 61
Xenia 55, Troy 41
Youngs. Boardman 63, Youngs. East 50
Youngs. Liberty 69, Brookfield 62
Zanesville Maysville 59, Zanesville W. Muskingum 38
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Seneca East
Carey at Mohawk
Upper Sandusky at Ridgedale
Wynford at Colonel Crawford
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at River Valley
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Kenton
Ayersville at Delphos Jefferson
Bowling Green at Lake
Coldwater at Van Wert
Convoy Crestview at Celina
Defiance at Springfield
Delphos St. John’s at Spencerville
Eastwood at Oak Harbor
Edon at Edgerton
Elmwood at Lakota
Fairview at Bryan
Fayette at Hicksville
Findlay at Toledo Start
Fort Loramie at Versailles
Fostoria Senior at Hopewell-Loudon
Galion Senior at Mansfield Madison
Hardin Northern at Allen East
Hilltop at Tinora
Holgate at Miller City
Kalida at Leipsic
Lexington at Sandusky Senior
Liberty Center at Pettisville
Lima Senior at Lima Shawnee
Lima Temple Christian at Vanlue
Marion Harding at Fremont Ross
Monclova Christian at Heritage Christian
New Knoxville at Fort Jennings
New Riegel at Arcadia
North Central at Continental
Northwood at North Baltimore
Norwalk St. Paul at Huron
Otsego at Delta
Parkway at Lincolnview
Patrick Henry at McComb
Paulding at Montpelier
Plymouth at Lucas
Ridgemont at Northeastern
Sandusky Perkins at Port Clinton
Shelby at Bellevue
South Central at Norwalk Senior
Swanton at Genoa
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Elida
Toledo Bowsher at Clyde
Toledo St. John’s at Cleveland Central Catholic
Van Buren at Bluffton
Wapakoneta at St. Henry
Wauseon at Rossford
Waynesfield-Goshen at Cory-Rawson
Woodmore at Fremont St. Joseph
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Pro Bowl
Sunday At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 31 14 .689 —
Boston 30 14 .682 ½
Philadelphia 29 17 .630 2½
Brooklyn 18 25 .419 12
New York 12 34 .261 19½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 31 14 .689 —
Orlando 21 25 .457 10½
Washington 15 29 .341 15½
Charlotte 15 31 .326 16½
Atlanta 11 35 .239 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 6 .870 —
Indiana 29 16 .644 10½
Detroit 17 29 .370 23
Chicago 17 30 .362 23½
Cleveland 12 33 .267 27½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 28 16 .636 —
Houston 28 16 .636 —
Memphis 21 24 .467 7½
San Antonio 20 24 .455 8
New Orleans 17 29 .370 12
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 31 13 .705 —
Denver 31 14 .689 ½
Oklahoma City 27 19 .587 5
Portland 19 27 .413 13
Minnesota 15 30 .333 16½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 36 9 .800 —
L.A. Clippers 32 14 .696 4½
Phoenix 19 26 .422 17
Sacramento 16 29 .356 20
Golden State 10 36 .217 26½
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Washington 124, Cleveland 112
L.A. Lakers 128, Brooklyn 113
Dallas 133, Portland 125
Friday’s Results
Milwaukee 116, Charlotte 103
Boston 109, Orlando 98
Memphis 125, Detroit 112
Toronto 118, New York 112
Oklahoma City 140, Atlanta 111
Denver 113, New Orleans 106
Houston 131, Minnesota 124
L.A. Clippers 122, Miami 117
Sacramento 98, Chicago 81
Phoenix 103, San Antonio 99
Indiana at Golden State, late
Saturday’s Games
Dallas at Utah, 5
Brooklyn at Detroit, 7
Chicago at Cleveland, 8
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 8:30
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Denver, 3:30
Toronto at San Antonio, 4
Boston at New Orleans, 6
Brooklyn at New York, 6
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 6
Phoenix at Memphis, 6
Washington at Atlanta, 6
Indiana at Portland, 9
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 7
Orlando at Miami, 7:30
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 8
Sacramento at Minnesota, 8
San Antonio at Chicago, 8
Houston at Utah, 9
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135
Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137
Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163
Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165
Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152
Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157
Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163
Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144
Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132
Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130
Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132
Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150
N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159
New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134
Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143
Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120
Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161
Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160
Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166
Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149
Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153
Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147
Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138
Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159
San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167
Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150
Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Results
No games scheduled
Friday’s Results
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
Metropolitan vs. Atlantic at Enterprise Center, 8:15
Pacific vs. Central at Enterprise Center, 9:15
TBD vs. TBD at Enterprise Center, 10:15
Sunday’s Results
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Baruch 90, CCNY 52
Brooklyn 64, York (NY) 55
Hobart 77, Clarkson 64
Iona 69, Canisius 66
Kent St. 70, Buffalo 66
Monmouth (NJ) 82, Niagara 71
Quinnipiac 81, Fairfield 67
Rider 70, St. Peter’s 66
Siena 70, Marist 57
Yale 73, Brown 62
MIDWEST
Purdue 70, Wisconsin 51
Friday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Baruch 90, CCNY 56
Brooklyn 75, York (NY) 41
Butler 50, Providence 47
Towson 81, Northeastern 68
William Smith 63, Clarkson 55
SOUTH
Drexel 55, Elon 53
James Madison 92, Hofstra 50
William & Mary 68, Delaware 58
MIDWEST
Bradley 61, N. Iowa 47
Cleveland St. 58, Milwaukee 49
Creighton 62, Xavier 55
DePaul 85, Villanova 69
Denver 91, North Dakota 81
Drake 69, Illinois St. 67
Green Bay 70, Youngstown St. 63
Marquette 73, Georgetown 51
Missouri St. 76, Indiana St. 55
S. Dakota St. 60, N. Dakota St. 52
S. Illinois 70, Evansville 57
South Dakota 79, Purdue Fort Wayne 25
Valparaiso 66, Loyola of Chicago 64
W. Illinois 83, Omaha 69
FAR WEST
Arizona 59, Arizona St. 53
Utah 73, California 61
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Farmers Insurance Open
Second Round
s-Torrey Pines South
n-Torrey Pines North
Ryan Palmer 72s-62n–134 -10
Brandt Snedeker 69n-67s–136 -8
J.B. Holmes 68s-69n–137 -7
Jhonattan Vegas 69n-68s–137 -7
Sebastian Cappelen 66s-71n–137 -7
Matthew NeSmith 67n-70s–137 -7
Beau Hossler 72s-66n–138 -6
Keegan Bradley 66n-72s–138 -6
Zac Blair 72s-66n–138 -6
Patrick Reed 69n-69s–138 -6
Harry Higgs 70n-68s–138 -6
Cameron Champ 71n-68s–139 -5
Patrick Rodgers 70s-69n–139 -5
Stewart Cink 68n-71s–139 -5
Collin Morikawa 70n-69s–139 -5
Jon Rahm 68n-71s–139 -5
J.J. Spaun 73s-67n–140 -4
Sungjae Im 67n-73s–140 -4
Marc Leishman 68n-72s–140 -4
Sung Kang 69n-71s–140 -4
Bubba Watson 67s-73n–140 -4
Jason Day 73s-67n–140 -4
Jordan Spieth 70s-70n–140 -4
Lucas Glover 73n-67s–140 -4
Brandon Wu 68n-72s–140 -4
Mark Anderson 74s-66n–140 -4
Richy Werenski 72s-68n–140 -4
Joel Dahmen 67n-73s–140 -4
Scott Stallings 71s-69n–140 -4
Billy Horschel 68n-72s–140 -4
Tony Finau 70s-70n–140 -4
Rory McIlroy 67n-73s–140 -4
Hideki Matsuyama 73s-67n–140 -4
Tiger Woods 69n-71s–140 -4
Tyler McCumber 72n-68s–140 -4
Chris Baker 72s-68n–140 -4
Ben Taylor 71s-69n–140 -4
Cameron Percy 68s-73n–141 -3
Denny McCarthy 70n-71s–141 -3
Jimmy Walker 71n-70s–141 -3
Joaquin Niemann 71n-70s–141 -3
Dominic Bozzelli 68n-73s–141 -3
Byeong Hun An 67n-74s–141 -3
Jamie Lovemark 73n-68s–141 -3
Cameron Smith 70n-71s–141 -3
Kevin Tway 67n-74s–141 -3
Max Homa 73s-68n–141 -3
Jason Dufner 70s-71n–141 -3
Joseph Bramlett 71n-70s–141 -3
Cameron Davis 76s-65n–141 -3
Bill Haas 72n-70s–142 -2
Martin Laird 71s-71n–142 -2
Ryan Brehm 70n-72s–142 -2
Rhein Gibson 69n-73s–142 -2
Tom Hoge 71s-71n–142 -2
Harris English 72s-70n–142 -2
Dylan Frittelli 76s-66n–142 -2
Matthew Wolff 76s-66n–142 -2
Maverick McNealy 71s-71n–142 -2
Chase Seiffert 71n-71s–142 -2
Talor Gooch 71n-72s–143 -1
Trey Mullinax 77s-66n–143 -1
Aaron Baddeley 71s-72n–143 -1
Jason Kokrak 69n-74s–143 -1
Kevin Streelman 72s-71n–143 -1
Pat Perez 69n-74s–143 -1
Grayson Murray 70n-73s–143 -1
Robby Shelton 71n-72s–143 -1
Will Gordon 75s-68n–143 -1
Cameron Tringale 68n-75s–143 -1
Doc Redman 70n-73s–143 -1
Charley Hoffman 69n-74s–143 -1
John Huh 70n-73s–143 -1
Xinjun Zhang 67n-76s–143 -1
Matt Jones 75s-68n–143 -1
Luke List 73s-70n–143 -1
Sam Burns 74s-69n–143 -1
Russell Knox 69s-74n–143 -1
Zack Sucher 70s-73n–143 -1
Failed to make the cut
Rory Sabbatini 71s-73n–144 E
Bronson Burgoon 74s-70n–144 E
Rickie Fowler 75s-69n–144 E
Xander Schauffele 74s-70n–144 E
Harold Varner III 74s-70n–144 E
Vincent Whaley 68n-76s–144 E
Kyle Stanley 73n-71s–144 E
Emiliano Grillo 71n-73s–144 E
Brandon Hagy 74s-70n–144 E
Martin Trainer 73s-71n–144 E
C.T. Pan 73s-71n–144 E
KK Limbhasut 69n-75s–144 E
Eddie Olson 72n-72s–144 E
Michael Thompson 71n-74s–145 +1
Roger Sloan 76s-69n–145 +1
Gary Woodland 75s-70n–145 +1
Justin Rose 75s-70n–145 +1
Austin Cook 76s-69n–145 +1
Phil Mickelson 72s-73n–145 +1
D.J. Trahan 75s-70n–145 +1
Vince Covello 70n-75s–145 +1
Mackenzie Hughes 73n-72s–145 +1
Fabian Gsmez 75s-70n–145 +1
Robert Streb 75s-70n–145 +1
Tim Wilkinson 72n-73s–145 +1
Ted Potter, Jr. 73s-72n–145 +1
Michael Gligic 71n-74s–145 +1
Kristoffer Ventura 71s-74n–145 +1
Peter Malnati 71n-75s–146 +2
Sam Ryder 73n-73s–146 +2
Bud Cauley 71n-75s–146 +2
K.J. Choi 72s-74n–146 +2
Steve Stricker 74s-72n–146 +2
Anirban Lahiri 75s-71n–146 +2
Doug Ghim 74n-72s–146 +2
Chris Stroud 76s-70n–146 +2
Chesson Hadley 74s-72n–146 +2
Fransceso Molinari 79s-67n–146 +2
Wes Roach 74n-72s–146 +2
Scott Harrington 76s-70n–146 +2
Scott Brown 78s-69n–147 +3
Brendan Steele 74n-73s–147 +3
Michael Gellerman 70n-77s–147 +3
Lucas Bjerregaard 78s-69n–147 +3
Scottie Scheffler 75s-72n–147 +3
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 73s-74n–147 +3
Josh Teater 71n-76s–147 +3
Lanto Griffin 76s-71n–147 +3
Nelson Ledesma 70n-77s–147 +3
Nick Watney 72n-76s–148 +4
Satoshi Kodaira 73n-75s–148 +4
Ben Martin 72n-76s–148 +4
Rob Oppenheim 76s-72n–148 +4
Peter Uihlein 76s-72n–148 +4
Wyndham Clark 69n-79s–148 +4
Patton Kizzire 69n-79s–148 +4
Hank Lebioda 72n-76s–148 +4
Justin Suh 73n-75s–148 +4
Kevin Stadler 76n-73s–149 +5
Keith Mitchell 74s-75n–149 +5
Henrik Norlander 73s-76n–149 +5
Bo Hoag 78s-71n–149 +5
Carlos Ortiz 74n-76s–150 +6
Alex Beach 76n-74s–150 +6
Seung-Yul Noh 78n-72s–150 +6
Jacob Bergeron 75n-75s–150 +6
Harry Hall 77s-74n–151 +7
Sebastian Muqoz 74n-77s–151 +7
John Senden 76s-76n–152 +8
Isaiah Salinda 79s-73n–152 +8
Michael Block 77n-77s–154 +10
Kramer Hickok 74n-80s–154 +10
Sepp Straka 79s-76n–155 +11
Jim Herman 76s-81n–157 +13
Patrick Martin 82s-75n–157 +13
LPGA Tour
Gainbridge at Boca Rios
Second Round
Madelene Sagstrom 72-62–134 -10
Carlota Ciganda 69-66–135 -9
Cydney Clanton 72-64–136 -8
Nasa Hataoka 72-64–136 -8
Jennifer Song 72-64–136 -8
Sei Young Kim 68-69–137 -7
Celine Boutier 71-67–138 -6
Bronte Law 73-66–139 -5
Jaye Marie Green 73-66–139 -5
Danielle Kang 72-67–139 -5
Moriya Jutanugarn 72-67–139 -5
Jessica Korda 66-73–139 -5
Angel Yin 75-65–140 -4
Klara Spilkova 72-68–140 -4
Brooke M. Henderson 72-68–140 -4
Nelly Korda 71-69–140 -4
Angela Stanford 70-70–140 -4
Lindsey Weaver 69-71–140 -4
Lexi Thompson 73-68–141 -3
Pernilla Lindberg 73-68–141 -3
Linnea Strom 71-70–141 -3
Stacy Lewis 71-70–141 -3
Austin Ernst 71-70–141 -3
Georgia Hall 70-71–141 -3
Dana Finkelstein 70-71–141 -3
Xiyu Lin 69-72–141 -3
Yui Kawamoto 68-73–141 -3
Brittany Lincicome 75-67–142 -2
Maria Fernanda Torres 74-68–142 -2
Jasmine Suwannapura 74-68–142 -2
Mariajo Uribe 73-69–142 -2
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 71-71–142 -2
Chella Choi 70-72–142 -2
Charley Hull 75-68–143 -1
Albane Valenzuela 75-68–143 -1
Mind Muangkhumsakul 75-68–143 -1
Tiffany Chan 74-69–143 -1
Mariah Stackhouse 74-69–143 -1
Eun-Hee Ji 73-70–143 -1
Lindy Duncan 72-71–143 -1
Cristie Kerr 72-71–143 -1
Stephanie Meadow 71-72–143 -1
Jillian Hollis 70-73–143 -1
Jane Park 70-73–143 -1
Sakura Yokomine 70-73–143 -1
Patty Tavatanakit 68-75–143 -1
Jennifer Kupcho 77-67–144 E
Gerina Piller 75-69–144 E
Marina Alex 75-69–144 E
Anna Nordqvist 75-69–144 E
Morgan Pressel 75-69–144 E
Kristen Gillman 74-70–144 E
Caroline Masson 74-70–144 E
Ally McDonald 74-70–144 E
Daniela Darquea 73-71–144 E
Anne van Dam 73-71–144 E
Yu Liu 73-71–144 E
Megan Khang 72-72–144 E
Ryann O’Toole 72-72–144 E
Hee Young Park 72-72–144 E
In Gee Chun 71-73–144 E
Mel Reid 71-73–144 E
Ariya Jutanugarn 71-73–144 E
Alison Lee 76-69–145 +1
Brittany Altomare 76-69–145 +1
Jing Yan 74-71–145 +1
Pajaree Anannarukarn 74-71–145 +1
Haeji Kang 74-71–145 +1
Yealimi Noh 74-71–145 +1
Lauren Stephenson 73-72–145 +1
Mi Hyang Lee 73-72–145 +1
Failed to make the cut
Leona Maguire 79-67–146 +2
Sarah Jane Smith 76-70–146 +2
Mi Jung Hur 76-70–146 +2
Emma Talley 75-71–146 +2
Alena Sharp 75-71–146 +2
Inbee Park 74-72–146 +2
Lauren Kim 74-72–146 +2
Julieta Granada 74-72–146 +2
Pornanong Phatlum 71-75–146 +2
Robynn Ree 70-76–146 +2
Pavarisa Yoktuan 78-69–147 +3
Wei-Ling Hsu 76-71–147 +3
Ayako Uehara 76-71–147 +3
Perrine Delacour 75-72–147 +3
Amy Olson 75-72–147 +3
Jeong Eun Lee 73-74–147 +3
Sarah Schmelzel 78-70–148 +4
Azahara Munoz 77-71–148 +4
Mirim Lee 73-75–148 +4
Annie Park 78-71–149 +5
Aditi Ashok 77-72–149 +5
Jennifer Chang 76-73–149 +5
Cheyenne Knight 76-73–149 +5
Kendall Dye 75-74–149 +5
Giulia Molinaro 78-72–150 +6
Na Yeon Choi 77-73–150 +6
Esther Lee 77-73–150 +6
Jenny Coleman 74-76–150 +6
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 78-73–151 +7
Gaby Lopez 78-73–151 +7
Sarah Kemp 76-76–152 +8
Dani Holmqvist 79-74–153 +9
Beatriz Recari 79-74–153 +9
Tiffany Joh 82-72–154 +10
Caroline Hedwall 80-74–154 +10
Maria Fassi 82-73–155 +11
Natalie Gulbis 81-78–159 +15
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Trevor Hildenberger to a minor league contract.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed RHP Dominic Leone to a minor league contract. Named Alex Eckelman director of hitting development; Cody Buckel, Rob Cerfolio and Andrew Bahnert assistant directors of player development; John McDonald minor league field coordinator; Joe Torres and Joel Mangrum minor league pitching coodinators; Stephen Osterer minor league pitching resource coordinator; Tony Mansolino minor league infield coordinaor; Larry Day minor league player programs coordinator; Andy Tracy manager, Jason Esposito hitting coach and Travis Roberson trainer of Columbus (IL); Junior Betances hitting coach, Jordan Smith bench coach and Scott Nealon strength and conditioning coach of Akron (EL); Dennis Malave manager, Owen Dew pitching coach, Grant Fink hitting coach and Juan De La Cruz bench coach of Lynchburg (Carolina); Greg DiCenzo manager, Jason Blanton pitching coach, Mike Mergenthaler hitting coach, Vance Law bench coach, Paul Synenkyj strength and conditioning coach and Patrick Reynolds trainer of Lake County (MWL); Luke Carlin manager, Kevin Erminio pitching coach, Craig Massoni hitting coach, JT Maguire bench coach, Juan Acevedo strength and conditioning coach and Franklin Sammons trainer of Mahoning Valley (NYP); Omir Santos manager, Ian Forster hitting coach, JB Eary bench coach and Carlos Jan pitching coach of DSL 1; Jesus Tavares manager, Anderson Polanco pitching coach and Derrik Diaz trainer of DSL 2; Kyle Lindquist bench coach and Luis Estala trainer of AZL Blue; and Ken Knutson manager, Chris Smith hitting coach and Trent Kaltenbach strength and conditioning coach of AZL Red.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Reggie McClain for assignment. Claimed LHP Nick Margevicius off waivers from San Diego.
Football
Canadian Football League
MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Re-signed OL Kristian Matte and Sean Jamieson to two-year contracts.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Andrew Carleton to Indy Eleven (USL Championship).
MINNESOTA UNITED — Bought out the contract of F Angelo Rodriguez.
ORLANDO CITY — Named Antonio Nocerino coach of the development academy.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed M Blake Bodily.
USL Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed M Ally Ng’Anzi.
College
DOANE — Promoted interim women’s basketball coach Ryan Baumgartner to head coach.
KENTUCKY — Freshman F Kahlil Whitney is leaving the men’s basketball team.
OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN — Named Kendre Talley men’s basketball coach.
PENN STATE — Named Brian Buchkovich director of ability athletics and coach.
SOUTHERN CAL — Named Todd Orlando defensive coordinator.
THE CITADEL — Named Bobby Ruff inside linebackers coach.
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
Prep Swimming
Ada, Fostoria & Upper Sandusky at North Central Ohio Swim League meet, Colonel Crawford, 10 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Liberty-Benton at Elmwood Invitational, 9 a.m.
Van Buren, Hopewell-Loudon at Sandusky St. Mary D3 Duals, 9 a.m.
Carey, Columbus Grove, Cory-Rawson, Bluffton, McComb, Ottawa-Glandorf, Patrick Henry, Lakota & Pandora-Gilboa at Thunderbird Invitational, Lima Central Catholic, 10 a.m.
LOCAL & AREA
Baseball Coach Opening
Fostoria High School is in need of an assistant baseball coach for the 2020 season. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.
Vanlue Track Coach Openings
VANLUE — Vanlue has coaching openings for high school and junior high track coaches. Interested applicants should send an application, letter of interest, resume, and list of references to Ms. Robyn Hoadley, Principal, Vanlue Local School, 301 S. East St., P.O. Box 250, Vanlue, OH 45890. Phone: 419-387-7724; Fax: 419-387-7722; Email: colej@vanlueschool.org. Materials can be mailed, emailed, or faxed as soon as possible.