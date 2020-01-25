By SHANNON DOVE

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria High School’s boys basketball team did something Friday that it hadn’t done all season: lose twice in a row.

Eastwood’s Isaac Badenhop scored 24 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, as the visiting Eagles soared past the Redmen 68-54 in Northern Buckeye Conference play.

“The first time we played them their quickness and aggressiveness bothered us,” Eastwood coach Todd Henline said. “They force you into a lot of either quick decisions or turnovers and in the first half, the same thing again. I thought we turned the ball over against their pressure.

“We were playing scared instead of attacking their pressure and I thought we did a nice job in the second half of making that adjustment and attacking the basket.”

Eastwood improved to 11-2 overall and 6-2 in the NBC, while Fostoria dropped to 9-4 overall and 6-2 in conference play.

While Badenhop accounted for 16 of Eastwood’s 26 points in the fourth quarter, the Redmen mustered just 12 points.

The two teams entered the final period tied 42-42.

Early in the quarter, the teams traded the lead back and forth with E.J. Williams scoring for the Redmen, a trey from Badenhop, Dom Settles for FHS, then Jacob Meyer from Eastwood, bringing the score to 47-46 Eagles with 6:37 left. Badenhop canned another from 3-point range at 6:23 to put the Eagles up 50-46 and from there they didn’t relinquish the lead.

Eastwood posted a 10-0 run, eight of which were scored by Badenhop, while the Redmen were scoreless from the field for nearly four minutes, a streak broken by Avondre Reed when he scored a putback at 3:18 to draw within four points at 55-51.

“They didn’t do anything different, we just decided that we were not going to do what we had done for the first three quarters,” Fostoria coach Thom Loomis said. “I mean you can’t go into the fourth quarter 42-all and then give up (26) points.

“I understand, we may have been a little tired because we pressured them. But mentally late third quarter and early in the fourth quarter on offense we just checked out. We just quit running our sets, there was no offensive flow, no offensive continuity.”

After trailing 31-24 at halftime Eastwood tied the score at 35-35, 37-37 and 39-39 before overtaking the Redmen 40-39 with a free throw from Christian Peters at 3:19. Reed later tied the score 42-42 with a 3-pointer at 2:16 and the score held through the end of the third.

The first quarter was back and forth with the Redmen going up 17-15 when Settles drained a 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds remaining on the clock.

Jonathan Banks Jr. scored from the field to spark an 8-3 run to start the second quarter for the Redmen. Reed converted a pair of free throws at 2:33 to put Fostoria up seven points at 27-20, a margin that held at the end of the first half with FHS up 31-24.

Meyer finished with 20 points and led the Eagles on the boards with six rebounds. Peters finished with 12 points.

Reed led the Redmen with 15 points and four assists while Settles added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Mauricio was also in double figures with 10 points.

EASTWOOD (11-2, 6-2 NBC)

Henline 1-0–2, Coffield 1-0–2, Halko 3-2–8, Rayford 0-0–0, Ch. Peters 4-3–12, Badenhop 8-2–24, Meyer 10-0–20, Ca. Peters 0-0–0, Buchman 0-0–0. TOTALS: 27-57 7-11 — 68.

FOSTORIA (9-4, 6-2 NBC)

Settles 6-0–14, Mauricio 4-0–10, Reed 5-4–15, Williams 2-3–7, Carter-Stokes 1-0–2, Banks Jr. 3-0–6. TOTALS: 21-46 7-12 — 54.

Eastwood 15 9 18 26 — 68

Fostoria 17 14 11 12 — 54

3-Point GOALS: Eastwood 7-17 (Badenhop 6, Ch. Peters); Fostoria 5-15 (Settles & Mauricio 2, Reed).

rebounds: Eastwood 23 (Meyer); Fostoria 22 (Settles 6).

turnovers: Eastwood 21, Fostoria 19.

junior varsity: Eastwood, 57-18.