ARCADIA — Arcadia outscored Vanlue 8-5 in overtime Friday and won 51-48 in a Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball game.

Logan Boes scored a team-best 17 points for Arcadia (7-8, 3-3 BVC). Evan Cohee had 12 points and Hayden Rader grabbed eight rebounds.

Vanlue’s Joey Bonham led all scorers with 18 points. Bonham snared 11 rebounds. Xavier Temple had nine points as Vanlue fell to 5-8, 1-4 BVC.

Vanlue (5-8, 1-4 BVC)

Jaren Kloepfer 2-0–5, Temple 4-0–9, Jared Kloepfer 3-1–8, Bonham 6-6–18, Jad. Kloepfer 3-0–8. TOTALS: 18-42 7-18 — 48.

Arcadia (7-8, 3-3 BVC)

Rader 2-0–4, Stoner 2-0–5, Boes 4-6–17, Cassell 3-0–6, Peace 2-1–5, Cohee 2-8–12, Guillen 0-2–2. TOTALS: 15-44 17-28 — 51.

Vanlue 7 15 12 9 5 — 48

Arcadia 5 11 22 5 8 — 51

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 5-13 (Jad. Kloepfer 2, Temple, Jaren Kloepfer, Jared Kloepfer); Arcadia 4-14 (Boes 3, Stoner).

rebounds: Vanlue 31 (Bonham 11); Arcadia 38 (Rader 8).

turnovers: Vanlue 22; Arcadia 17.

junior varsity: Vanlue, 43-35.

ELMWOOD 44

WOODMORE 41

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood built a 31-21 lead after three quarters Friday and held off a Woodmore rally to win 44-41 in a Northern Buckeye Conference boys basketball game.

Bryce Reynolds scored 13 points with nine rebounds, three assists and two steals for Elmwood (7-8, 3-5 NBC). Kobe Shank scored 10 points and Josiah Childress had seven points.

Paul Koenig led Woodmore (4-10, 0-8 NBC) with nine points.

woodmore (4-10, 0-8 NBC)

Koenig 4-0–9, Miller 1-1–3, McNair 2-3–8, Betancourt 2-0–5, Allen 1-2–4, Barringer 2-3–7, Sandrock 2-0–5. TOTALS: 14-9–41.

elmwood (7-8, 3-5 NBC)

Childress 2-3–7, Lawson 1-2–5, Lentz 1-0–2, Abke 2-0–6, Weiss 0-1–1, Shank 4-2–10, Reynolds 3-5–13. TOTALS: 13-13–44.

Woodmore 10 3 8 20 — 41

Elmwood 12 9 10 13 — 44

3-Point GOALS: Woodmore 4 (Koenig, McNair, Betancourt, Sandrock); Elmwood 5 (Reynolds 2, Abke 2, Lawson).

VAN BUREN 64

PANDORA-GILBOA 62

VAN BUREN — Nick McCracken totaled 18 points, four rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block as Van Buren outlasted Pandora-Gilboa 64-62 for a Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball win on Friday.

Michael Kramer added 13 points, five rebounds and six assists as the Black Knights improved to 7-6 overall, 4-2 in the BVC.

Will Huffman had 16 points while Ryan Johnson hit four 3-pointers en route to 14 points for the Rockets (6-7, 2-4).

PANDORA-GILBOA (6-7, 2-4 BVC)

Huffman 6-2–16, Johnson 4-2–14, Biery 5-2–12, Macke 2-2–7, Krohn 2-0–5, Meyer 1-1–4, Norton 1-1–3, Miller 0-1–1. TOTALS: 21-45 11-15 — 62.

VAN BUREN (7-6, 4-2 BVC)

McCracken 7-4″”18, Kramer 5-2–13, Warren 4-0–10, Clark 5-0–10, Schroeder 3-0–6, Lance 2-1–5, Miller 1-0–2. TOTALS: 27-44 7-13 — 64.

Pan.-Gilboa 10 14 20 18 — 62

Van Buren 20 10 13 21 — 64

3-Point GOALS: Pandora-Gilboa 9-23 (Johnson 4, Huffman 2, Macke, Krohn & Meyer); Van Buren 3-6 (Warren 2, Kramer).

rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 23 (Biery 8); Van Buren 29 (Warren 6).

turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 3; Van Buren 17.

HOPEWELL-LOUD. 72

DANBURY 39

BASCOM — Jordyn Jury had a game-high 23 points to lead three Hopewell-Loudon players in double figures scoring as the Chieftains blew by Danbury 72-39 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division boys basketball game Friday.

Carter Ritchey added 15 points and Carter Coffman 10 for Hopewell-Loudon (10-4, 7-3 SBC River), which led 38-18 at halftime.

Tommy Owens had 11 points to front the Lakers (0-15, 0-11 SBC River).

DANBURY (0-15, 0-11 SBC RIVER)

B. Murray 2-1–7, Wunder 1-0–3, T. Murray 4-0–9, Owens 5-1–11, Buchanan 4-1–9. TOTALS: 16-55 3-13 — 39.

HOPEWELL-LOUD. (10-4, 7-3 SBC RIVER)

R. Jury 2-0–5, Ritchey 7-1–15, Reinhard 3-0–6, Milligan 1-0–3, Coffman 3-3–10, J. Jury 10-2–23, Rumschlag 1-0–2, Oswalt 3-2–8. TOTALS: 30-64 8-14 — 72.

Danbury 13 5 8 13 — 39

Hopewell-Loud. 22 16 19 15 — 72

3-Point GOALS: Danbury 4-23 (B. Murray 2, Wunder & T. Murray); Hopewell-Loudon 4-16 (R. Jury, Milligan, Coffman & J. Jury).

rebounds: Danbury 30; Hopewell-Loudon 42 (Milligan 8).

turnovers: Danbury 16, Hopewell-Loudon 11.

junior varsity: Hopewell-Loudon, 48-31.