NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore led Van Buren 23-16 at halftime and held on to edge the Black Knights 41-40 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game Thursday.

Hailey Lennard totaled 12 points, five rebounds and three steals, while Leah Lee added 11 points and three assists for North Baltimore (9-6, 6-2 BVC). Grace Hagemyer had 12 rebounds and two blocks.

Zoe Horne’s 14 points led Van Buren (9-7, 3-4 BVC).

VAN BUREN (9-7, 3-4 BVC)

Tabler 0-3–3, Reineke 1-0–2, I. Pawlak 3-0–8, Durliat 3-1–7, Bishop 1-0–2, Horne 6-1–14, Recker 1-0–2. TOTALS: 16-5–40.

NORTH BALTIMORE (9-6, 6-2 BVC)

Lennard 4-2–12, Lee 3-2–11, McCartney 1-2–5, Hagemyer 1-2–4, Inbody 2-5–9. TOTALS: 11-40 13-22 — 41.

Van Buren 9 7 13 11 — 40

North Balt. 12 11 11 7 — 41

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 3 (I. Pawlak 2, Horne); North Baltimore 6 (Lee 3, Lennard 2, McCartney).

rebounds: Van Buren 27; North Baltimore 32 (Hagemyer 12).

turnovers: Van Buren 9, North Baltimore 17.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 35-21.

LEIPSIC 41

ARCADIA 34

ARCADIA — Leipsic’s Liz Scheckelhoff was a force in the middle Thursday, putting up a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, as the Vikings defeated Arcadia 41-34 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls game.

Whitney Langhals added 10 points as Leipsic improved to 9-6, 4-3 BVC. Marisa Hermiller scored eight points.

Reagan Pratt and Caity Cramer each scored nine points for Arcadia (10-6, 4-3 BVC). Lyndee Ward had five rebounds, Cramer four steals and Samantha Burnett four assists.

Leipsic (9-6, 4-3 BVC)

Scheckelhoff 8-0–16, Kirkendall 1-0–2, Berger 1-0–2, M. Hermiller 3-0–8, Langhals 2-5–10, Martinez 1-0–2, J. Hermiller 0-1–1. TOTALS: 16-35 6-19 — 41.

Arcadia (10-6, 4-3 BVC)

Burnett 1-0–2, Pratt 3-0–9, Golden 1-0–2, Le. Rodriguez 2-0–4, Cramer 2-4–9, Ward 2-0–5, La. Rodriguez 1-0–3. TOTALS: 12-54 4-5 — 34.

Leipsic 13 11 5 12 — 41

Arcadia 8 9 7 10 — 34

3-Point GOALS: Leipsic 3-9 (M. Hermiller 2, Langhals); Arcadia 6-33 (Pratt 3, Cramer, Ward, La. Rodriguez).

rebounds: Leipsic 27 (Scheckelhoff 10); Arcadia 22 (Ward 5).

turnovers: Leipsic 18; Arcadia 11.

junior varsity: Leipsic, 37-17.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 92

DANBURY 28

BASCOM — Hopwell-Loudon jumped out of the gate to a 32-5 lead after one quarter Thursday en route to a 92-28 win over Danbury in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division girls basketball game.

Three Chieftains scored at least 22 points, led by Kaia Woods with 27 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. MaKayla Elmore had a double-double with 25 points and 13 rebounds, while Olivia Zender scored 22 points with five assists and four steals. H-L improved to 14-0, 10-0 SBC River.

Danbury (3-8, 3-6 SBC River) was led by Olivia Valenti with six points.

Danbury (3-8, 3-6 SBC River)

Valenti 3-0–6, Stephens 2-0–5, Frattaroli 1-2–4, Maringer 1-2–4, Rose 1-1–3, Hollenbeck 1-0–2, Harris 1-0–2, Brickner 0-2–2. TOTALS: 10-41 7-11 — 28.

Hopewell-Loud. (14-0, 10-0 SBC RIver)

Woods 10-7–27, Elmore 11-2–25, Zender 6-7–22, Beidelschies 3-0–8, Kreais 2-0–4, Coleman 1-0–3, Milligan 1-0–2, Searles 0-1–1. TOTALS: 34-73 17-23 — 92.

Danbury 5 7 8 8 — 28

H-L 32 21 23 16 — 92

3-Point GOALS: Danbury 1-7 (Stephens); Hopewell-Loudon 7-24 (Zender 3, Beidelschies 2, Coleman, Elmore).

rebounds: Danbury 27 (Rodriguez & Tibbels 4); Hopewell-Loudon 41 (Elmore 13).

turnovers: Danbury 32; Hopewell-Loudon 7.

junior varsity: Hopewell-Loudon, 44-31.

VANLUE 38

TOLEDO JONES 17

VANLUE — Vanlue built a 14-4 lead over Toledo Jones Academy after the first quarter and rolled from there en route to posting a 38-17 nonleague girls basketball win on Thursday.

Emma Franks scored 15 points, while Maliah Snook had seven points and 14 rebounds for Vanlue (7-10). Audrey Phillips added seven points and 13 rebounds.

Helena White’s seven points led Toledo Jones.

TOLEDO JONES

Bester 1-0–2, White 3-1–7, Stewart 2-0–5, Davis 0-1–1, Isom 0-2–2. TOTALS: 6-48 4-11 — 17.

VANLUE (7-10)

Franks 7-0–15, Phillips 2-3–7, King 2-3–8, Brenneman 0-1–1, Snook 3-1–7. TOTALS: 14-71 8-18 — 38.

Toledo Jones 4 4 2 7 — 17

Vanlue 14 9 8 7 — 38

3-Point GOALS: Toledo Jones 1-9 (Stewart); Vanlue 2-14 (Franks & King).

rebounds: Toledo Jones 30 (Stewart 11); Vanlue 54 (Snook 14).

turnovers: Toledo Jones 25, Vanlue 26.