PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 47, McComb 41

Leipsic 41, Arcadia 34

Liberty-Benton 65, Cory-Rawson 16

North Baltimore 41, Van Buren 40

Riverdale 53, Pandora-Gilboa 35

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 47, Lima Senior 40

Toledo Notre Dame 72, Oregon Clay 21

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 60, Otsego 50

Rossford 46, Genoa 29

Northwest Conference

Convoy Crestview 75, Ada 37

Lincolnview 51, Allen East 34

Paulding 55, Delphos Jefferson 54

Spencerville 39, Bluffton 31

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan 42, Archbold 21

Delta 46, Evergreen 40

Swanton 58, Patrick Henry 49

Wauseon 41, Liberty Center 32

Putnam County League

Ottoville 47, Fort Jennings 36

Western Buckeye League

Lima Bath 39, Defiance 32

Ottawa-Glandorf 66, Celina 19

St. Marys Memorial 62, Kenton 38

Van Wert 39, Lima Shawnee 37

Wapakoneta 45, Elida 41, OT

Northwest Central Conference

Ridgemont 62, Lima Perry 54

Waynesfield-Goshen 50, Upper Scioto Valley 48

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Hopewell-Loudon 92, Danbury 28

New Riegel 36, Sandusky St. Mary 23

Old Fort 66, Fremont St. Joseph 28

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Ottawa Hills 58, Cardinal Stritch 14

Toledo Christian 67, Northwood 39

Midwest Athletic Conference

Fort Recovery 42, Coldwater 34

Marion Local 56, Delphos St. John’s 50

Minster 66, New Bremen 27

New Knoxville 51, St. Henry 28

Versailles 54, Parkway 31

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington 40, West Holmes 36

Mount Vernon 49, Ashland Senior 29

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline 32, Kidron Central Christian 29

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview 36, Western Reserve 33

Norwalk St. Paul 61, New London 39

South Central 55, Plymouth 35

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp 30, Hicksville 23

Edgerton 61, Ayersville 52

Tinora 44, Holgate 34

Wayne Trace 53, Fairview 45

Buckeye Border Conference

Montpelier 43, Fayette 27

Pettisville 32, Hilltop 26

Stryker 40, North Central 33

Other NW Ohio Games

Bellevue 77, Vermilion 23

Castalia Margaretta 85, Sandusky Perkins 37

Clyde 33, Huron 26

Mansfield Senior 29, Mansfield St. Peter’s 27

Toledo Whitmer 54, Lake 31

Vanlue 38, Jones Leadership Academy 17

Woodmore 60, Lakota 21

Around Ohio

Akr. Buchtel 57, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 51

Albany Alexander 54, Pomeroy Meigs 43

Andover Pymatuning Valley 60, Warren Lordstown 12

Atwater Waterloo 43, Lowellville 32

Beallsville 56, Sarahsville Shenandoah 32

Belmont Union Local 86, Barnesville 29

Beverly Ft. Frye 86, Caldwell 25

Chillicothe Huntington 50, Piketon 44

Chillicothe Unioto 47, Williamsport Westfall 36

Cin. Taft 47, Cin. NW 34

Cin. Winton Woods 60, Cin. Hughes 53

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 66, Chesapeake 30

Cols. Watterson 36, Cols. Hartley 35

Corning Miller 46, Wahama, W.Va. 38

Day. Dunbar 72, Day. Stivers 40

Fairport Harbor Harding 55, Richmond Hts. 33

Franklin Furnace Green 44, Latham Western 38

Glouster Trimble 58, Crown City S. Gallia 34

Hanoverton United 39, E. Liverpool 23

Ironton 56, S. Point 33

Jamestown Greeneview 82, Spring. NE 42

Leesburg Fairfield 44, Manchester 42

Legacy Christian 55, Mechanicsburg 44

Lisbon Beaver 61, Oak Glen, W.Va. 51

Lynchburg-Clay 70, W. Union 64

Martins Ferry 91, Richmond Edison 32

McArthur Vinton County 72, Athens 40

McDonald 54, New Middletown Spring. 37

Minford 48, Portsmouth W. 47

Monroe 42, Day. Oakwood 34

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 76, Sebring McKinley 22

Newton Local 43, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 28

Portsmouth 45, Ironton Rock Hill 35

Portsmouth Clay 63, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 44

Portsmouth Notre Dame 73, Portsmouth Sciotoville 12

Proctorville Fairland 45, Gallipolis Gallia 33

Racine Southern 50, Wellston 44

Reedsville Eastern 28, Waterford 24

Sardinia Eastern Brown 44, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 41

Seaman N. Adams 65, Fayetteville-Perry 39

Sidney Lehman 38, Spring. Cath. Cent. 35

Southeastern 68, Chillicothe Zane Trace 31

Stewart Federal Hocking 55, Belpre 38

Tipp City Bethel 41, Casstown Miami E. 25

Warren Champion 53, Columbiana Crestview 48

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 52, Peebles 48

Wheelersburg 56, McDermott Scioto NW 42

Wilmington 55, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 74, New Matamoras Frontier 47

Yellow Springs 56, Franklin Middletown Christian 39

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Seneca East

Mohawk at Bucyrus

Upper Sandusky at Buckeye Central

Wynford at Carey

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne

Maumee at Perrysburg

Napoleon at Sylvania Southview

Springfield at Sylvania Northview

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at River Valley

Shelby at Galion Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

Ballard, Ky. at Toledo Rogers

Saturday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Toledo St. Ursula at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Putnam County League

Miller City at Kalida

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert

Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg

Lakota at Danbury

Sandusky St. Mary at Old Fort

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison

Huron at Port Clinton

Willard at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Firelands Conference

New London at Ashland Mapleton

Plymouth at Monroeville

South Central at Ashland Crestview

Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Anthony Wayne at Toledo Waite

Coldwater at Spencerville

Defiance at Fairview

Delphos Jefferson at Ottoville

Dupont Manuel, Ky. at Toledo Rogers

Elida at Leipsic

Elmwood at Arcadia

Evergreen at Eastwood

Fort Loramie at Versailles

Kenton at Arlington

Liberty Center at Edgerton

Lima Cent. Cath. at St. Marys Memorial

Massillon Washington at Mansfield Senior

McComb at Holgate

Minster at Anna

New Riegel at Vanlue

Newton at Marion Local

Norwalk Senior at Vermilion

Ottawa Hills at Woodmore

Ottawa-Glandorf at Delta

Pandora-Gilboa at Continental

Parkway at Lima Perry

Riverdale at Bluffton

Riverside at Sidney Fairlawn

Rossford at Northwood

Sylvania Southview at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Scott at Findlay

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Christian

West Holmes at Loudonville

PREP Boys Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford 72, Mohawk 61

Seneca East 43, Buckeye Central 40

Upper Sandusky 58, Carey 43

Wynford 57, Ridgedale 45

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork 69, Galion Senior 32

Ontario 78, River Valley 74

Shelby 52, Marion Harding 49

Around Ohio

Beechwood, Ky. 89, Cin. Dohn High School 47

Byesville Meadowbrook 46, Cambridge 18

Seneca, Pa. 57, Conneaut 47

Youngs. Chaney High School 66, Farrell, Pa. 43

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at McComb

Liberty-Benton at Riverdale

North Baltimore at Cory-Rawson

Pandora-Gilboa at Van Buren

Vanlue at Arcadia

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Toledo St. John’s

Lima Senior at Toledo St. Francis

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Findlay

Toledo Whitmer at Oregon Clay

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Fostoria Senior

Genoa at Otsego

Lake at Rossford

Woodmore at Elmwood

Northwest Conference

Convoy Crestview at Ada

Lincolnview at Allen East

Paulding at Delphos Jefferson

Spencerville at Bluffton

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Archbold

Delta at Evergreen

Liberty Center at Wauseon

Patrick Henry at Swanton

Putnam County League

Ottoville at Fort Jennings

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf

Defiance at Lima Bath

Kenton at St. Marys Memorial

Lima Shawnee at Van Wert

Wapakoneta at Elida

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Lima Temple Christian

Ridgemont at Lima Perry

Riverside at Elgin

Upper Scioto Valley at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Hopewell-Loudon

Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort

Sandusky St. Mary at New Riegel

Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron at Port Clinton

Willard at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Vermilion

Clyde at Sandusky Senior

Sandusky Perkins at Tiffin Columbian

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Christian

Northwood at Ottawa Hills

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Cardinal Stritch

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at Marion Local

Fort Recovery at Coldwater

Minster at New Bremen

Parkway at Versailles

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne

Maumee at Perrysburg

Napoleon at Sylvania Southview

Springfield at Sylvania Northview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon

Lexington at West Holmes

Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Start

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Scott at Toledo Waite

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville

Mansfield Christian at Crestline

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Lucas

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Monroeville

New London at Norwalk St. Paul

Plymouth at South Central

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Hicksville

Edgerton at Ayersville

Fairview at Wayne Trace

Tinora at Holgate

Buckeye Border Conference

Fayette at Montpelier

North Central at Stryker

Pettisville at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison

Ohio Lima Eagles at Heritage Christian

Sidney Lehman at Jackson Center

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Seneca East

Carey at Mohawk

Upper Sandusky at Ridgedale

Wynford at Colonel Crawford

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at River Valley

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Kenton

Ayersville at Delphos Jefferson

Bowling Green at Lake

Coldwater at Van Wert

Convoy Crestview at Celina

Defiance at Springfield

Delphos St. John’s at Spencerville

Eastwood at Oak Harbor

Edon at Edgerton

Elmwood at Lakota

Fairview at Bryan

Fayette at Hicksville

Findlay at Toledo Start

Fort Loramie at Versailles

Fostoria Senior at Hopewell-Loudon

Galion Senior at Mansfield Madison

Hardin Northern at Allen East

Hilltop at Tinora

Holgate at Miller City

Kalida at Leipsic

Lexington at Sandusky Senior

Liberty Center at Pettisville

Lima Senior at Lima Shawnee

Lima Temple Christian at Vanlue

Marion Harding at Fremont Ross

Monclova Christian at Heritage Christian

New Knoxville at Fort Jennings

New Riegel at Arcadia

North Central at Continental

Northwood at North Baltimore

Norwalk St. Paul at Huron

Otsego at Delta

Parkway at Lincolnview

Patrick Henry at McComb

Paulding at Montpelier

Plymouth at Lucas

Ridgemont at Northeastern

Sandusky Perkins at Port Clinton

Shelby at Bellevue

South Central at Norwalk Senior

Swanton at Genoa

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Elida

Toledo Bowsher at Clyde

Toledo St. John’s at Cleveland Central Catholic

Van Buren at Bluffton

Wapakoneta at St. Henry

Wauseon at Rossford

Waynesfield-Goshen at Cory-Rawson

Woodmore at Fremont St. Joseph

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 30 14 .682 —

Boston 29 14 .674 ½

Philadelphia 29 17 .630 2

Brooklyn 18 25 .419 11½

New York 12 33 .267 18½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 31 13 .705 —

Orlando 21 24 .467 10½

Washington 15 29 .341 16

Charlotte 15 30 .333 16½

Atlanta 11 34 .244 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 39 6 .867 —

Indiana 29 16 .644 10

Detroit 17 28 .378 22

Chicago 17 29 .370 22½

Cleveland 12 33 .267 27

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 27 16 .628 —

Houston 27 16 .628 —

San Antonio 20 23 .465 7

Memphis 20 24 .455 7½

New Orleans 17 28 .378 11

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 31 13 .705 —

Denver 30 14 .682 1

Oklahoma City 26 19 .578 5½

Portland 19 26 .422 12½

Minnesota 15 29 .341 16

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 36 9 .800 —

L.A. Clippers 31 14 .689 5

Phoenix 18 26 .409 17½

Sacramento 15 29 .341 20½

Golden State 10 36 .217 26½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Oklahoma City 120, Orlando 114

Toronto 107, Philadelphia 95

Detroit 127, Sacramento 106

Atlanta 102, L.A. Clippers 95

L.A. Lakers 100, New York 92

Boston 119, Memphis 95

Miami 134, Washington 129, OT

Houston 121, Denver 105

Chicago 117, Minnesota 110

Indiana 112, Phoenix 87

San Antonio 121, New Orleans 117

Utah 129, Golden State 96

Thursday’s Results

Washington 124, Cleveland 112

L.A. Lakers 128, Brooklyn 113

Dallas at Portland, late

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 3

Boston at Orlando, 7

Memphis at Detroit, 7

Toronto at New York, 7:30

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8

Denver at New Orleans, 8

Houston at Minnesota, 8

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8

Sacramento at Chicago, 8

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30

Indiana at Golden State, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Dallas at Utah, 5

Brooklyn at Detroit, 7

Chicago at Cleveland, 8

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 8:30

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Denver, 3:30

Toronto at San Antonio, 4

Boston at New Orleans, 6

Brooklyn at New York, 6

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 6

Phoenix at Memphis, 6

Washington at Atlanta, 6

Indiana at Portland, 9

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135

Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137

Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163

Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165

Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152

Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157

Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163

Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144

Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132

Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130

Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132

Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150

N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159

New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134

Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143

Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120

Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161

Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160

Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166

Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149

Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153

Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147

Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138

Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159

San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167

Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150

Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Columbus 4, Winnipeg 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

Thursday’s Results

No games scheduled

Friday’s Results

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Metropolitan vs. Atlantic at Enterprise Center, 8:15

Pacific vs. Central at Enterprise Center, 9:15

TBD vs. TBD at Enterprise Center, 10:15

Sunday’s Results

No games scheduled

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Bryant 79, Wagner 58

Delaware 73, Hofstra 71

Merrimack 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 71

Northeastern 85, Drexel 52

Sacred Heart 82, CCSU 54

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 74, Presbyterian 66

Charlotte 70, FAU 68

FIU 83, Old Dominion 80

Gardner-Webb 79, High Point 76

Hampton 83, Campbell 74

Jacksonville 89, Lipscomb 85

Louisiana Tech 80, Middle Tennessee 73

Murray St. 85, Belmont 75

North Florida 71, Liberty 70

Southern Miss. 84, UAB 77

Stetson 65, NJIT 64

Towson 72, Elon 61

UNC Asheville 80, Radford 67

William & Mary 88, James Madison 75

Winthrop 79, SC-Upstate 53

MIDWEST

Detroit 76, IUPUI 64

Green Bay 78, Cleveland St. 74

Milwaukee 75, Youngstown St. 73

Minnesota 62, Ohio St. 59

UIC 80, Oakland 50

SOUTHWEST

UTEP 72, Rice 64

Thursday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Duke 88, Syracuse 58

Fairfield 87, Manhattan 47

Fordham 66, Saint Louis 54

Indiana 76, Penn St. 60

Marist 73, Quinnipiac 60

NC State 88, Pittsburgh 44

Niagara 97, St. Peter’s 89

Rider 70, Canisius 57

Siena 51, Monmouth (NJ) 39

Temple 76, Penn 72

UConn 60, Tennessee 45

SOUTH

Auburn 59, Mississippi 43

Austin Peay 76, Tennessee St. 58

Belmont 86, Murray St. 56

ETSU 72, Mercer 66

FAU 65, Charlotte 44

Florida St. 70, Wake Forest 65

Jacksonville St. 68, E. Kentucky 54

Louisiana Tech 78, Middle Tennessee 60

Louisiana-Lafayette 83, Arkansas St. 43

Louisville 71, Virginia 56

Miami 68, Clemson 64

N. Kentucky 69, Oakland 60

North Carolina 67, Georgia Tech 60

Old Dominion 66, FIU 39

Richmond 63, La Salle 61

Samford 60, Chattanooga 46

Tennessee Tech 82, Morehead St. 75

Texas-Arlington 68, South Alabama 45

Troy 84, Texas St. 50

UAB 74, Southern Miss. 68

UALR 70, Louisiana-Monroe 50

UNC-Greensboro 59, Furman 53

Virginia Tech 70, Boston College 49

Wofford 76, W. Carolina 63

MIDWEST

E. Illinois 74, UT Martin 70

Iowa 77, Ohio St. 68

Maryland 79, Illinois 60

Northwestern 76, Michigan St. 48

SE Missouri 66, SIU-Edwardsville 56

Wright St. 67, Detroit 61

SOUTHWEST

Georgia 64, Arkansas 55

North Texas 79, UTSA 55

FAR WEST

BYU 57, San Francisco 44

CS Bakersfield 55, Utah Valley 53

San Diego 50, Santa Clara 47

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open

First Round

s-Torrey Pines South

n-Torrey Pines North

Sebastian Cappelen 32-34-66 -6s

Keegan Bradley 33-33-66 -6n

Byeong Hun An 33-34-67 -5n

Joel Dahmen 33-34-67 -5n

Kevin Tway 34-33-67 -5n

Rory McIlroy 34-33-67 -5n

Xinjun Zhang 32-35-67 -5n

Matthew NeSmith 34-33-67 -5n

Sungjae Im 33-34-67 -5n

Bubba Watson 34-33-67 -5s

Cameron Tringale 34-34-68 -4n

Billy Horschel 35-33-68 -4n

Stewart Cink 36-32-68 -4n

Jon Rahm 36-32-68 -4n

Cameron Percy 34-34-68 -4s

Marc Leishman 36-32-68 -4n

J.B. Holmes 34-34-68 -4s

Dominic Bozzelli 34-34-68 -4n

Vincent Whaley 34-34-68 -4n

Brandon Wu 36-32-68 -4n

Wyndham Clark 34-35-69 -3n

Jhonattan Vegas 36-33-69 -3n

Charley Hoffman 36-33-69 -3n

Patrick Reed 37-32-69 -3n

Patton Kizzire 35-34-69 -3n

Brandt Snedeker 34-35-69 -3n

Russell Knox 35-34-69 -3s

Tiger Woods 33-36-69 -3n

KK Limbhasut 33-36-69 -3n

Jason Kokrak 34-35-69 -3n

Sung Kang 32-37-69 -3n

Pat Perez 35-34-69 -3n

Rhein Gibson 34-35-69 -3n

Doc Redman 35-35-70 -2n

John Huh 34-36-70 -2n

Tony Finau 36-34-70 -2s

Jason Dufner 34-36-70 -2s

Cameron Smith 34-36-70 -2n

Collin Morikawa 35-35-70 -2n

Zack Sucher 34-36-70 -2s

Harry Higgs 34-36-70 -2n

Nelson Ledesma 35-35-70 -2n

Denny McCarthy 34-36-70 -2n

Jordan Spieth 33-37-70 -2s

Grayson Murray 36-34-70 -2n

Patrick Rodgers 34-36-70 -2s

Michael Gellerman 34-36-70 -2n

Ryan Brehm 36-34-70 -2n

Vince Covello 35-35-70 -2n

Tom Hoge 36-35-71 -1s

Scott Stallings 36-35-71 -1s

Emiliano Grillo 38-33-71 -1n

Josh Teater 35-36-71 -1n

Joseph Bramlett 35-36-71 -1n

Maverick McNealy 35-36-71 -1s

Ben Taylor 35-36-71 -1s

Kristoffer Ventura 36-35-71 -1s

Chase Seiffert 36-35-71 -1n

Michael Gligic 35-36-71 -1n

Aaron Baddeley 34-37-71 -1s

Rory Sabbatini 35-36-71 -1s

Talor Gooch 35-36-71 -1n

Peter Malnati 35-36-71 -1n

Michael Thompson 37-34-71 -1n

Martin Laird 34-37-71 -1s

Bud Cauley 34-37-71 -1n

Jimmy Walker 34-37-71 -1n

Cameron Champ 35-36-71 -1n

Joaquin Niemann 36-35-71 -1n

Robby Shelton 39-32-71 -1n

Richy Werenski 36-36-72 Es

Harris English 35-37-72 Es

Tim Wilkinson 37-35-72 En

Ryan Palmer 34-38-72 Es

Chris Baker 35-37-72 Es

Tyler McCumber 35-37-72 En

Hank Lebioda 36-36-72 En

Eddie Olson 37-35-72 En

Nick Watney 38-34-72 En

Kevin Streelman 34-38-72 Es

Beau Hossler 36-36-72 Es

Bill Haas 35-37-72 En

K.J. Choi 36-36-72 Es

Phil Mickelson 34-38-72 Es

Zac Blair 35-37-72 Es

Ben Martin 37-35-72 En

Kyle Stanley 38-35-73 +1n

Mackenzie Hughes 36-37-73 +1n

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 36-37-73 +1s

Ted Potter, Jr. 36-37-73 +1s

Martin Trainer 33-40-73 +1s

Jamie Lovemark 36-37-73 +1n

Max Homa 35-38-73 +1s

Hideki Matsuyama 37-36-73 +1s

C.T. Pan 35-38-73 +1s

Luke List 34-39-73 +1s

Justin Suh 37-36-73 +1n

Henrik Norlander 35-38-73 +1s

J.J. Spaun 37-36-73 +1s

Sam Ryder 36-37-73 +1n

Jason Day 37-36-73 +1s

Satoshi Kodaira 37-36-73 +1n

Lucas Glover 36-37-73 +1n

Chesson Hadley 32-42-74 +2s

Brandon Hagy 36-38-74 +2s

Sebastian Munoz 38-36-74 +2n

Keith Mitchell 35-39-74 +2s

Sam Burns 35-39-74 +2s

Wes Roach 39-35-74 +2n

Kramer Hickok 38-36-74 +2n

Bronson Burgoon 34-40-74 +2s

Carlos Ortiz 40-34-74 +2n

Brendan Steele 36-38-74 +2n

Xander Schauffele 36-38-74 +2s

Steve Stricker 34-40-74 +2s

Harold Varner III 36-38-74 +2s

Mark Anderson 35-39-74 +2s

Doug Ghim 37-37-74 +2n

Fabian Gomez 37-38-75 +3s

Robert Streb 36-39-75 +3s

Matt Jones 35-40-75 +3s

Jacob Bergeron 37-38-75 +3n

Hunter Mahan 36-39-75 +3n

Justin Rose 38-37-75 +3s

Gary Woodland 36-39-75 +3s

Rickie Fowler 36-39-75 +3s

Anirban Lahiri 34-41-75 +3s

D.J. Trahan 38-37-75 +3s

Scottie Scheffler 38-37-75 +3s

Will Gordon 36-39-75 +3s

Chris Stroud 34-42-76 +4s

Dylan Frittelli 37-39-76 +4s

Lanto Griffin 35-41-76 +4s

Jim Herman 37-39-76 +4s

Matthew Wolff 36-40-76 +4s

Cameron Davis 38-38-76 +4s

Scott Harrington 39-37-76 +4s

Roger Sloan 35-41-76 +4s

John Senden 36-40-76 +4s

Kevin Stadler 39-37-76 +4n

Austin Cook 38-38-76 +4s

Alex Beach 38-38-76 +4n

Peter Uihlein 37-39-76 +4s

Rob Oppenheim 37-39-76 +4s

Trey Mullinax 40-37-77 +5s

Harry Hall 38-39-77 +5s

Michael Block 40-37-77 +5n

Seung-Yul Noh 40-38-78 +6n

Bo Hoag 37-41-78 +6s

Scott Brown 37-41-78 +6s

Lucas Bjerregaard 37-41-78 +6s

Sepp Straka 37-42-79 +7s

Francesco Molinari 38-41-79 +7s

Isaiah Salinda 40-39-79 +7s

Patrick Martin 42-40-82 +10s

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Steve Fanelli vice president/ticket sales and analytics.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released SS J.J. Gould.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF Andre Mercurio to a contract extension.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Acquired OF Devan Ahart from Fargo-Moorhead (AA).

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Peyton Isaacson to a contract extension.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired OF Omar Carrizales from Kansas City (AA).

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Ricky Surum.

Basketball

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Signeed F Ivan Rabb.

Women’s NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Announced the retirement of G/F Alana Beard.

Football

National Football League

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Nevin Lawson to a one-year contract extension.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Kenneth Durden to a reserve/future contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Brett Nenaber director of player performance and Jeff Zgonina assisant defensive line coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Traded RB Jordan Robinson to Edmonton for the rights to a player from the club’s negotiation list. Signed WR/KR Charles Nelson to a two-year contract extension.

Hockey

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dennis Cholowski, G Calvin Pickard and Fs Givani Smith and Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Adam Huska from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Loaned F Lewis Zerter-Gossage to Maine (ECHL).

Olympic Sports

USA BOBSLED AND SKELETON — Named Aron McGuire CEO.

USA SWIMMING — Named Anne Berry, Alex Blavatnik, Jill Bornstein, Cynthia Eubanks, Jordan Kaplan and Teresa Lee to the USA Swimming Foundation board of directors.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M/F Jake Mulraney by transfer from Midlothian (Premiership-Scotland).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired M Gadi Kinda on a one-year loan from Beitar Jerusalem (Premier League-Israel).

TORONTO — Signed F Jayden Nelson.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed D Gianfranco Facchineri and M Patrick Metcalfe.

USL League One

LOUISVILLE CITY — Announced it will field an U23 club in League Two for the 2020 season.

College

MYRTLE BEACH BOWL — Named Rachel Quigley executive director.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Carey, Columbus Grove, Cory-Rawson, Bluffton, McComb, Ottawa-Glandorf, Patrick Henry, Lakota & Pandora-Gilboa at Thunderbird Invitational, Lima Central Catholic, 5

Van Buren, Hopewell-Loudon at Sandusky St. Mary D3 Duals, 3

LOCAL & AREA

Baseball Coach Opening

Fostoria High School is in need of an assistant baseball coach for the 2020 season. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.

Vanlue Track Coach Openings

VANLUE — Vanlue has coaching openings for high school and junior high track coaches. Interested applicants should send an application, letter of interest, resume, and list of references to Ms. Robyn Hoadley, Principal, Vanlue Local School, 301 S. East St., P.O. Box 250, Vanlue, OH 45890. Phone: 419-387-7724; Fax: 419-387-7722; Email: colej@vanlueschool.org. Materials can be mailed, emailed, or faxed as soon as possible.