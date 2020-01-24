PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington 47, McComb 41
Leipsic 41, Arcadia 34
Liberty-Benton 65, Cory-Rawson 16
North Baltimore 41, Van Buren 40
Riverdale 53, Pandora-Gilboa 35
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay 47, Lima Senior 40
Toledo Notre Dame 72, Oregon Clay 21
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 60, Otsego 50
Rossford 46, Genoa 29
Northwest Conference
Convoy Crestview 75, Ada 37
Lincolnview 51, Allen East 34
Paulding 55, Delphos Jefferson 54
Spencerville 39, Bluffton 31
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan 42, Archbold 21
Delta 46, Evergreen 40
Swanton 58, Patrick Henry 49
Wauseon 41, Liberty Center 32
Putnam County League
Ottoville 47, Fort Jennings 36
Western Buckeye League
Lima Bath 39, Defiance 32
Ottawa-Glandorf 66, Celina 19
St. Marys Memorial 62, Kenton 38
Van Wert 39, Lima Shawnee 37
Wapakoneta 45, Elida 41, OT
Northwest Central Conference
Ridgemont 62, Lima Perry 54
Waynesfield-Goshen 50, Upper Scioto Valley 48
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Hopewell-Loudon 92, Danbury 28
New Riegel 36, Sandusky St. Mary 23
Old Fort 66, Fremont St. Joseph 28
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Ottawa Hills 58, Cardinal Stritch 14
Toledo Christian 67, Northwood 39
Midwest Athletic Conference
Fort Recovery 42, Coldwater 34
Marion Local 56, Delphos St. John’s 50
Minster 66, New Bremen 27
New Knoxville 51, St. Henry 28
Versailles 54, Parkway 31
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington 40, West Holmes 36
Mount Vernon 49, Ashland Senior 29
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline 32, Kidron Central Christian 29
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview 36, Western Reserve 33
Norwalk St. Paul 61, New London 39
South Central 55, Plymouth 35
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp 30, Hicksville 23
Edgerton 61, Ayersville 52
Tinora 44, Holgate 34
Wayne Trace 53, Fairview 45
Buckeye Border Conference
Montpelier 43, Fayette 27
Pettisville 32, Hilltop 26
Stryker 40, North Central 33
Other NW Ohio Games
Bellevue 77, Vermilion 23
Castalia Margaretta 85, Sandusky Perkins 37
Clyde 33, Huron 26
Mansfield Senior 29, Mansfield St. Peter’s 27
Toledo Whitmer 54, Lake 31
Vanlue 38, Jones Leadership Academy 17
Woodmore 60, Lakota 21
Around Ohio
Akr. Buchtel 57, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 51
Albany Alexander 54, Pomeroy Meigs 43
Andover Pymatuning Valley 60, Warren Lordstown 12
Atwater Waterloo 43, Lowellville 32
Beallsville 56, Sarahsville Shenandoah 32
Belmont Union Local 86, Barnesville 29
Beverly Ft. Frye 86, Caldwell 25
Chillicothe Huntington 50, Piketon 44
Chillicothe Unioto 47, Williamsport Westfall 36
Cin. Taft 47, Cin. NW 34
Cin. Winton Woods 60, Cin. Hughes 53
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 66, Chesapeake 30
Cols. Watterson 36, Cols. Hartley 35
Corning Miller 46, Wahama, W.Va. 38
Day. Dunbar 72, Day. Stivers 40
Fairport Harbor Harding 55, Richmond Hts. 33
Franklin Furnace Green 44, Latham Western 38
Glouster Trimble 58, Crown City S. Gallia 34
Hanoverton United 39, E. Liverpool 23
Ironton 56, S. Point 33
Jamestown Greeneview 82, Spring. NE 42
Leesburg Fairfield 44, Manchester 42
Legacy Christian 55, Mechanicsburg 44
Lisbon Beaver 61, Oak Glen, W.Va. 51
Lynchburg-Clay 70, W. Union 64
Martins Ferry 91, Richmond Edison 32
McArthur Vinton County 72, Athens 40
McDonald 54, New Middletown Spring. 37
Minford 48, Portsmouth W. 47
Monroe 42, Day. Oakwood 34
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 76, Sebring McKinley 22
Newton Local 43, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 28
Portsmouth 45, Ironton Rock Hill 35
Portsmouth Clay 63, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 44
Portsmouth Notre Dame 73, Portsmouth Sciotoville 12
Proctorville Fairland 45, Gallipolis Gallia 33
Racine Southern 50, Wellston 44
Reedsville Eastern 28, Waterford 24
Sardinia Eastern Brown 44, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 41
Seaman N. Adams 65, Fayetteville-Perry 39
Sidney Lehman 38, Spring. Cath. Cent. 35
Southeastern 68, Chillicothe Zane Trace 31
Stewart Federal Hocking 55, Belpre 38
Tipp City Bethel 41, Casstown Miami E. 25
Warren Champion 53, Columbiana Crestview 48
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 52, Peebles 48
Wheelersburg 56, McDermott Scioto NW 42
Wilmington 55, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 74, New Matamoras Frontier 47
Yellow Springs 56, Franklin Middletown Christian 39
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Seneca East
Mohawk at Bucyrus
Upper Sandusky at Buckeye Central
Wynford at Carey
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne
Maumee at Perrysburg
Napoleon at Sylvania Southview
Springfield at Sylvania Northview
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at River Valley
Shelby at Galion Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
Ballard, Ky. at Toledo Rogers
Saturday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Toledo St. Ursula at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Putnam County League
Miller City at Kalida
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert
Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg
Lakota at Danbury
Sandusky St. Mary at Old Fort
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison
Huron at Port Clinton
Willard at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Firelands Conference
New London at Ashland Mapleton
Plymouth at Monroeville
South Central at Ashland Crestview
Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul
Other NW Ohio Games
Anthony Wayne at Toledo Waite
Coldwater at Spencerville
Defiance at Fairview
Delphos Jefferson at Ottoville
Dupont Manuel, Ky. at Toledo Rogers
Elida at Leipsic
Elmwood at Arcadia
Evergreen at Eastwood
Fort Loramie at Versailles
Kenton at Arlington
Liberty Center at Edgerton
Lima Cent. Cath. at St. Marys Memorial
Massillon Washington at Mansfield Senior
McComb at Holgate
Minster at Anna
New Riegel at Vanlue
Newton at Marion Local
Norwalk Senior at Vermilion
Ottawa Hills at Woodmore
Ottawa-Glandorf at Delta
Pandora-Gilboa at Continental
Parkway at Lima Perry
Riverdale at Bluffton
Riverside at Sidney Fairlawn
Rossford at Northwood
Sylvania Southview at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Scott at Findlay
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Christian
West Holmes at Loudonville
PREP Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford 72, Mohawk 61
Seneca East 43, Buckeye Central 40
Upper Sandusky 58, Carey 43
Wynford 57, Ridgedale 45
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork 69, Galion Senior 32
Ontario 78, River Valley 74
Shelby 52, Marion Harding 49
Around Ohio
Beechwood, Ky. 89, Cin. Dohn High School 47
Byesville Meadowbrook 46, Cambridge 18
Seneca, Pa. 57, Conneaut 47
Youngs. Chaney High School 66, Farrell, Pa. 43
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at McComb
Liberty-Benton at Riverdale
North Baltimore at Cory-Rawson
Pandora-Gilboa at Van Buren
Vanlue at Arcadia
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Toledo St. John’s
Lima Senior at Toledo St. Francis
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Findlay
Toledo Whitmer at Oregon Clay
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Fostoria Senior
Genoa at Otsego
Lake at Rossford
Woodmore at Elmwood
Northwest Conference
Convoy Crestview at Ada
Lincolnview at Allen East
Paulding at Delphos Jefferson
Spencerville at Bluffton
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Archbold
Delta at Evergreen
Liberty Center at Wauseon
Patrick Henry at Swanton
Putnam County League
Ottoville at Fort Jennings
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf
Defiance at Lima Bath
Kenton at St. Marys Memorial
Lima Shawnee at Van Wert
Wapakoneta at Elida
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Lima Temple Christian
Ridgemont at Lima Perry
Riverside at Elgin
Upper Scioto Valley at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Hopewell-Loudon
Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort
Sandusky St. Mary at New Riegel
Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron at Port Clinton
Willard at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Vermilion
Clyde at Sandusky Senior
Sandusky Perkins at Tiffin Columbian
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Christian
Northwood at Ottawa Hills
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Cardinal Stritch
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at Marion Local
Fort Recovery at Coldwater
Minster at New Bremen
Parkway at Versailles
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne
Maumee at Perrysburg
Napoleon at Sylvania Southview
Springfield at Sylvania Northview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon
Lexington at West Holmes
Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Start
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Scott at Toledo Waite
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville
Mansfield Christian at Crestline
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Lucas
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Monroeville
New London at Norwalk St. Paul
Plymouth at South Central
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Hicksville
Edgerton at Ayersville
Fairview at Wayne Trace
Tinora at Holgate
Buckeye Border Conference
Fayette at Montpelier
North Central at Stryker
Pettisville at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison
Ohio Lima Eagles at Heritage Christian
Sidney Lehman at Jackson Center
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Seneca East
Carey at Mohawk
Upper Sandusky at Ridgedale
Wynford at Colonel Crawford
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at River Valley
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Kenton
Ayersville at Delphos Jefferson
Bowling Green at Lake
Coldwater at Van Wert
Convoy Crestview at Celina
Defiance at Springfield
Delphos St. John’s at Spencerville
Eastwood at Oak Harbor
Edon at Edgerton
Elmwood at Lakota
Fairview at Bryan
Fayette at Hicksville
Findlay at Toledo Start
Fort Loramie at Versailles
Fostoria Senior at Hopewell-Loudon
Galion Senior at Mansfield Madison
Hardin Northern at Allen East
Hilltop at Tinora
Holgate at Miller City
Kalida at Leipsic
Lexington at Sandusky Senior
Liberty Center at Pettisville
Lima Senior at Lima Shawnee
Lima Temple Christian at Vanlue
Marion Harding at Fremont Ross
Monclova Christian at Heritage Christian
New Knoxville at Fort Jennings
New Riegel at Arcadia
North Central at Continental
Northwood at North Baltimore
Norwalk St. Paul at Huron
Otsego at Delta
Parkway at Lincolnview
Patrick Henry at McComb
Paulding at Montpelier
Plymouth at Lucas
Ridgemont at Northeastern
Sandusky Perkins at Port Clinton
Shelby at Bellevue
South Central at Norwalk Senior
Swanton at Genoa
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Elida
Toledo Bowsher at Clyde
Toledo St. John’s at Cleveland Central Catholic
Van Buren at Bluffton
Wapakoneta at St. Henry
Wauseon at Rossford
Waynesfield-Goshen at Cory-Rawson
Woodmore at Fremont St. Joseph
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 30 14 .682 —
Boston 29 14 .674 ½
Philadelphia 29 17 .630 2
Brooklyn 18 25 .419 11½
New York 12 33 .267 18½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 31 13 .705 —
Orlando 21 24 .467 10½
Washington 15 29 .341 16
Charlotte 15 30 .333 16½
Atlanta 11 34 .244 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 39 6 .867 —
Indiana 29 16 .644 10
Detroit 17 28 .378 22
Chicago 17 29 .370 22½
Cleveland 12 33 .267 27
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 27 16 .628 —
Houston 27 16 .628 —
San Antonio 20 23 .465 7
Memphis 20 24 .455 7½
New Orleans 17 28 .378 11
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 31 13 .705 —
Denver 30 14 .682 1
Oklahoma City 26 19 .578 5½
Portland 19 26 .422 12½
Minnesota 15 29 .341 16
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 36 9 .800 —
L.A. Clippers 31 14 .689 5
Phoenix 18 26 .409 17½
Sacramento 15 29 .341 20½
Golden State 10 36 .217 26½
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Oklahoma City 120, Orlando 114
Toronto 107, Philadelphia 95
Detroit 127, Sacramento 106
Atlanta 102, L.A. Clippers 95
L.A. Lakers 100, New York 92
Boston 119, Memphis 95
Miami 134, Washington 129, OT
Houston 121, Denver 105
Chicago 117, Minnesota 110
Indiana 112, Phoenix 87
San Antonio 121, New Orleans 117
Utah 129, Golden State 96
Thursday’s Results
Washington 124, Cleveland 112
L.A. Lakers 128, Brooklyn 113
Dallas at Portland, late
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 3
Boston at Orlando, 7
Memphis at Detroit, 7
Toronto at New York, 7:30
Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8
Denver at New Orleans, 8
Houston at Minnesota, 8
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8
Sacramento at Chicago, 8
Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30
Indiana at Golden State, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Dallas at Utah, 5
Brooklyn at Detroit, 7
Chicago at Cleveland, 8
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 8:30
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Denver, 3:30
Toronto at San Antonio, 4
Boston at New Orleans, 6
Brooklyn at New York, 6
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 6
Phoenix at Memphis, 6
Washington at Atlanta, 6
Indiana at Portland, 9
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135
Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137
Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163
Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165
Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152
Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157
Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163
Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144
Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132
Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130
Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132
Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150
N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159
New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134
Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143
Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120
Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161
Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160
Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166
Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149
Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153
Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147
Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138
Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159
San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167
Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150
Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Columbus 4, Winnipeg 3
Minnesota 4, Detroit 2
Thursday’s Results
No games scheduled
Friday’s Results
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
Metropolitan vs. Atlantic at Enterprise Center, 8:15
Pacific vs. Central at Enterprise Center, 9:15
TBD vs. TBD at Enterprise Center, 10:15
Sunday’s Results
No games scheduled
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Bryant 79, Wagner 58
Delaware 73, Hofstra 71
Merrimack 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 71
Northeastern 85, Drexel 52
Sacred Heart 82, CCSU 54
SOUTH
Charleston Southern 74, Presbyterian 66
Charlotte 70, FAU 68
FIU 83, Old Dominion 80
Gardner-Webb 79, High Point 76
Hampton 83, Campbell 74
Jacksonville 89, Lipscomb 85
Louisiana Tech 80, Middle Tennessee 73
Murray St. 85, Belmont 75
North Florida 71, Liberty 70
Southern Miss. 84, UAB 77
Stetson 65, NJIT 64
Towson 72, Elon 61
UNC Asheville 80, Radford 67
William & Mary 88, James Madison 75
Winthrop 79, SC-Upstate 53
MIDWEST
Detroit 76, IUPUI 64
Green Bay 78, Cleveland St. 74
Milwaukee 75, Youngstown St. 73
Minnesota 62, Ohio St. 59
UIC 80, Oakland 50
SOUTHWEST
UTEP 72, Rice 64
Thursday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Duke 88, Syracuse 58
Fairfield 87, Manhattan 47
Fordham 66, Saint Louis 54
Indiana 76, Penn St. 60
Marist 73, Quinnipiac 60
NC State 88, Pittsburgh 44
Niagara 97, St. Peter’s 89
Rider 70, Canisius 57
Siena 51, Monmouth (NJ) 39
Temple 76, Penn 72
UConn 60, Tennessee 45
SOUTH
Auburn 59, Mississippi 43
Austin Peay 76, Tennessee St. 58
Belmont 86, Murray St. 56
ETSU 72, Mercer 66
FAU 65, Charlotte 44
Florida St. 70, Wake Forest 65
Jacksonville St. 68, E. Kentucky 54
Louisiana Tech 78, Middle Tennessee 60
Louisiana-Lafayette 83, Arkansas St. 43
Louisville 71, Virginia 56
Miami 68, Clemson 64
N. Kentucky 69, Oakland 60
North Carolina 67, Georgia Tech 60
Old Dominion 66, FIU 39
Richmond 63, La Salle 61
Samford 60, Chattanooga 46
Tennessee Tech 82, Morehead St. 75
Texas-Arlington 68, South Alabama 45
Troy 84, Texas St. 50
UAB 74, Southern Miss. 68
UALR 70, Louisiana-Monroe 50
UNC-Greensboro 59, Furman 53
Virginia Tech 70, Boston College 49
Wofford 76, W. Carolina 63
MIDWEST
E. Illinois 74, UT Martin 70
Iowa 77, Ohio St. 68
Maryland 79, Illinois 60
Northwestern 76, Michigan St. 48
SE Missouri 66, SIU-Edwardsville 56
Wright St. 67, Detroit 61
SOUTHWEST
Georgia 64, Arkansas 55
North Texas 79, UTSA 55
FAR WEST
BYU 57, San Francisco 44
CS Bakersfield 55, Utah Valley 53
San Diego 50, Santa Clara 47
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Farmers Insurance Open
First Round
s-Torrey Pines South
n-Torrey Pines North
Sebastian Cappelen 32-34-66 -6s
Keegan Bradley 33-33-66 -6n
Byeong Hun An 33-34-67 -5n
Joel Dahmen 33-34-67 -5n
Kevin Tway 34-33-67 -5n
Rory McIlroy 34-33-67 -5n
Xinjun Zhang 32-35-67 -5n
Matthew NeSmith 34-33-67 -5n
Sungjae Im 33-34-67 -5n
Bubba Watson 34-33-67 -5s
Cameron Tringale 34-34-68 -4n
Billy Horschel 35-33-68 -4n
Stewart Cink 36-32-68 -4n
Jon Rahm 36-32-68 -4n
Cameron Percy 34-34-68 -4s
Marc Leishman 36-32-68 -4n
J.B. Holmes 34-34-68 -4s
Dominic Bozzelli 34-34-68 -4n
Vincent Whaley 34-34-68 -4n
Brandon Wu 36-32-68 -4n
Wyndham Clark 34-35-69 -3n
Jhonattan Vegas 36-33-69 -3n
Charley Hoffman 36-33-69 -3n
Patrick Reed 37-32-69 -3n
Patton Kizzire 35-34-69 -3n
Brandt Snedeker 34-35-69 -3n
Russell Knox 35-34-69 -3s
Tiger Woods 33-36-69 -3n
KK Limbhasut 33-36-69 -3n
Jason Kokrak 34-35-69 -3n
Sung Kang 32-37-69 -3n
Pat Perez 35-34-69 -3n
Rhein Gibson 34-35-69 -3n
Doc Redman 35-35-70 -2n
John Huh 34-36-70 -2n
Tony Finau 36-34-70 -2s
Jason Dufner 34-36-70 -2s
Cameron Smith 34-36-70 -2n
Collin Morikawa 35-35-70 -2n
Zack Sucher 34-36-70 -2s
Harry Higgs 34-36-70 -2n
Nelson Ledesma 35-35-70 -2n
Denny McCarthy 34-36-70 -2n
Jordan Spieth 33-37-70 -2s
Grayson Murray 36-34-70 -2n
Patrick Rodgers 34-36-70 -2s
Michael Gellerman 34-36-70 -2n
Ryan Brehm 36-34-70 -2n
Vince Covello 35-35-70 -2n
Tom Hoge 36-35-71 -1s
Scott Stallings 36-35-71 -1s
Emiliano Grillo 38-33-71 -1n
Josh Teater 35-36-71 -1n
Joseph Bramlett 35-36-71 -1n
Maverick McNealy 35-36-71 -1s
Ben Taylor 35-36-71 -1s
Kristoffer Ventura 36-35-71 -1s
Chase Seiffert 36-35-71 -1n
Michael Gligic 35-36-71 -1n
Aaron Baddeley 34-37-71 -1s
Rory Sabbatini 35-36-71 -1s
Talor Gooch 35-36-71 -1n
Peter Malnati 35-36-71 -1n
Michael Thompson 37-34-71 -1n
Martin Laird 34-37-71 -1s
Bud Cauley 34-37-71 -1n
Jimmy Walker 34-37-71 -1n
Cameron Champ 35-36-71 -1n
Joaquin Niemann 36-35-71 -1n
Robby Shelton 39-32-71 -1n
Richy Werenski 36-36-72 Es
Harris English 35-37-72 Es
Tim Wilkinson 37-35-72 En
Ryan Palmer 34-38-72 Es
Chris Baker 35-37-72 Es
Tyler McCumber 35-37-72 En
Hank Lebioda 36-36-72 En
Eddie Olson 37-35-72 En
Nick Watney 38-34-72 En
Kevin Streelman 34-38-72 Es
Beau Hossler 36-36-72 Es
Bill Haas 35-37-72 En
K.J. Choi 36-36-72 Es
Phil Mickelson 34-38-72 Es
Zac Blair 35-37-72 Es
Ben Martin 37-35-72 En
Kyle Stanley 38-35-73 +1n
Mackenzie Hughes 36-37-73 +1n
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 36-37-73 +1s
Ted Potter, Jr. 36-37-73 +1s
Martin Trainer 33-40-73 +1s
Jamie Lovemark 36-37-73 +1n
Max Homa 35-38-73 +1s
Hideki Matsuyama 37-36-73 +1s
C.T. Pan 35-38-73 +1s
Luke List 34-39-73 +1s
Justin Suh 37-36-73 +1n
Henrik Norlander 35-38-73 +1s
J.J. Spaun 37-36-73 +1s
Sam Ryder 36-37-73 +1n
Jason Day 37-36-73 +1s
Satoshi Kodaira 37-36-73 +1n
Lucas Glover 36-37-73 +1n
Chesson Hadley 32-42-74 +2s
Brandon Hagy 36-38-74 +2s
Sebastian Munoz 38-36-74 +2n
Keith Mitchell 35-39-74 +2s
Sam Burns 35-39-74 +2s
Wes Roach 39-35-74 +2n
Kramer Hickok 38-36-74 +2n
Bronson Burgoon 34-40-74 +2s
Carlos Ortiz 40-34-74 +2n
Brendan Steele 36-38-74 +2n
Xander Schauffele 36-38-74 +2s
Steve Stricker 34-40-74 +2s
Harold Varner III 36-38-74 +2s
Mark Anderson 35-39-74 +2s
Doug Ghim 37-37-74 +2n
Fabian Gomez 37-38-75 +3s
Robert Streb 36-39-75 +3s
Matt Jones 35-40-75 +3s
Jacob Bergeron 37-38-75 +3n
Hunter Mahan 36-39-75 +3n
Justin Rose 38-37-75 +3s
Gary Woodland 36-39-75 +3s
Rickie Fowler 36-39-75 +3s
Anirban Lahiri 34-41-75 +3s
D.J. Trahan 38-37-75 +3s
Scottie Scheffler 38-37-75 +3s
Will Gordon 36-39-75 +3s
Chris Stroud 34-42-76 +4s
Dylan Frittelli 37-39-76 +4s
Lanto Griffin 35-41-76 +4s
Jim Herman 37-39-76 +4s
Matthew Wolff 36-40-76 +4s
Cameron Davis 38-38-76 +4s
Scott Harrington 39-37-76 +4s
Roger Sloan 35-41-76 +4s
John Senden 36-40-76 +4s
Kevin Stadler 39-37-76 +4n
Austin Cook 38-38-76 +4s
Alex Beach 38-38-76 +4n
Peter Uihlein 37-39-76 +4s
Rob Oppenheim 37-39-76 +4s
Trey Mullinax 40-37-77 +5s
Harry Hall 38-39-77 +5s
Michael Block 40-37-77 +5n
Seung-Yul Noh 40-38-78 +6n
Bo Hoag 37-41-78 +6s
Scott Brown 37-41-78 +6s
Lucas Bjerregaard 37-41-78 +6s
Sepp Straka 37-42-79 +7s
Francesco Molinari 38-41-79 +7s
Isaiah Salinda 40-39-79 +7s
Patrick Martin 42-40-82 +10s
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Steve Fanelli vice president/ticket sales and analytics.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released SS J.J. Gould.
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF Andre Mercurio to a contract extension.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Acquired OF Devan Ahart from Fargo-Moorhead (AA).
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Peyton Isaacson to a contract extension.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired OF Omar Carrizales from Kansas City (AA).
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Ricky Surum.
Basketball
NBA G League
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Signeed F Ivan Rabb.
Women’s NBA
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Announced the retirement of G/F Alana Beard.
Football
National Football League
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Nevin Lawson to a one-year contract extension.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Kenneth Durden to a reserve/future contract.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Brett Nenaber director of player performance and Jeff Zgonina assisant defensive line coach.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Traded RB Jordan Robinson to Edmonton for the rights to a player from the club’s negotiation list. Signed WR/KR Charles Nelson to a two-year contract extension.
Hockey
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dennis Cholowski, G Calvin Pickard and Fs Givani Smith and Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Adam Huska from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Loaned F Lewis Zerter-Gossage to Maine (ECHL).
Olympic Sports
USA BOBSLED AND SKELETON — Named Aron McGuire CEO.
USA SWIMMING — Named Anne Berry, Alex Blavatnik, Jill Bornstein, Cynthia Eubanks, Jordan Kaplan and Teresa Lee to the USA Swimming Foundation board of directors.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M/F Jake Mulraney by transfer from Midlothian (Premiership-Scotland).
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired M Gadi Kinda on a one-year loan from Beitar Jerusalem (Premier League-Israel).
TORONTO — Signed F Jayden Nelson.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed D Gianfranco Facchineri and M Patrick Metcalfe.
USL League One
LOUISVILLE CITY — Announced it will field an U23 club in League Two for the 2020 season.
College
MYRTLE BEACH BOWL — Named Rachel Quigley executive director.
SCHEDULE
Friday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Carey, Columbus Grove, Cory-Rawson, Bluffton, McComb, Ottawa-Glandorf, Patrick Henry, Lakota & Pandora-Gilboa at Thunderbird Invitational, Lima Central Catholic, 5
Van Buren, Hopewell-Loudon at Sandusky St. Mary D3 Duals, 3
LOCAL & AREA
Baseball Coach Opening
Fostoria High School is in need of an assistant baseball coach for the 2020 season. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.
Vanlue Track Coach Openings
VANLUE — Vanlue has coaching openings for high school and junior high track coaches. Interested applicants should send an application, letter of interest, resume, and list of references to Ms. Robyn Hoadley, Principal, Vanlue Local School, 301 S. East St., P.O. Box 250, Vanlue, OH 45890. Phone: 419-387-7724; Fax: 419-387-7722; Email: colej@vanlueschool.org. Materials can be mailed, emailed, or faxed as soon as possible.