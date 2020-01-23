PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Results
Around Ohio
Akr. Hoban 77, Parma Padua 59
Amherst Steele 53, Lakewood 39
Andrews Osborne Academy 52, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 46
Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Johnstown Northridge 43
Bay Village Bay 54, Fairview 38
Bellefontaine 43, Richwood N. Union 40
Bridgeport 50, Rayland Buckeye 38
Burton Berkshire 48, Orwell Grand Valley 28
Chagrin Falls Kenston 48, Madison 42
Chardon 56, Willoughby S. 44
Chardon NDCL 52, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 38
Chesapeake 47, Tolsia, W.Va. 41
Cin. Mariemont 44, Batavia Clermont NE 29
Cin. McNicholas 45, St. Henry, Ky. 44
Cin. Seven Hills 52, Beechwood, Ky. 39
Circleville 65, Washington C.H. 31
Cols. Ready 52, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 38
Day. Carroll 59, Kettering Alter 53
Day. Chaminade Julienne 80, Day. Dunbar 36
Day. Meadowdale 47, Day. Jefferson 44
Eastlake N. 59, Lyndhurst Brush 36
Elyria Cath. 59, Parma Hts. Holy Name 33
Garfield Hts. Trinity 71, Richmond Hts. 11
Glouster Trimble 60, New Lexington 42
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 39, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34
Grafton Midview 41, N. Ridgeville 37
Greenville 31, Riverside Stebbins 27
Hamilton Ross 41, Oxford Talawanda 40
Huber Hts. Wayne 67, Beavercreek 32
Lancaster Fairfield Union 57, Zanesville W. Muskingum 20
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 40, Cin. Colerain 38
Lorain Clearview 60, Columbia Station Columbia 53
Louisville 50, Alliance Marlington 36
Loveland 44, Morrow Little Miami 37
Lucas 54, Howard E. Knox 37
Magnolia Sandy Valley 63, E. Can. 29
Malvern 46, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 32
Massillon Jackson 39, Can. Glenoak 26
Mayfield 70, Painesville Riverside 47
Mentor 47, Euclid 42
Mentor Lake Cath. 52, Cle. VASJ 31
Miami Valley Christian Academy 71, Hamilton New Miami 23
Middlefield Cardinal 55, Fairport Harbor Harding 43
New Carlisle Tecumseh 61, Urbana 52
Newark Licking Valley 50, Pataskala Licking Hts. 37
Norwood 40, Cin. N. College Hill 39
Orange 52, Beachwood 31
Peebles 79, Latham Western 43
Perry 71, Painesville Harvey 33
Ravenna 57, Akr. Springfield 33
Ravenna SE 59, Hartville Lake Center Christian 23
Rocky River Lutheran W. 39, Cuyahoga Hts. 35
Spring. Kenton Ridge 57, St. Paris Graham 48
Sugarcreek Garaway 57, Lore City Buckeye Trail 28
Trenton Edgewood 48, Cin. Mt. Healthy 36
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 51, Strasburg-Franklin 39
Vincent Warren 76, Marietta 74, 2
Warren Harding 65, Youngs. Boardman 31
Warsaw River View 37, Heath 22
Westlake 71, N. Olmsted 38
Williamsburg 56, Batavia 37
Wintersville Indian Creek 48, Carrollton 32, 0
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62, Sarahsville Shenandoah 44
Youngs. Liberty 55, Brookfield 25
Youngs. Mooney 66, Youngs. Ursuline 36
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 80, Bowerston Conotton Valley 16
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at Arcadia
Liberty-Benton at Cory-Rawson
McComb at Arlington
Riverdale at Pandora-Gilboa
Van Buren at North Baltimore
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Lima Senior
Fremont Ross at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo Notre Dame at Oregon Clay
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Otsego
Rossford at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Ada at Convoy Crestview
Allen East at Lincolnview
Bluffton at Spencerville
Delphos Jefferson at Paulding
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Bryan
Evergreen at Delta
Swanton at Patrick Henry
Wauseon at Liberty Center
Putnam County League
Fort Jennings at Ottoville
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Wapakoneta
Lima Bath at Defiance
Ottawa-Glandorf at Celina
St. Marys Memorial at Kenton
Van Wert at Lima Shawnee
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin at Riverside
Lima Perry at Ridgemont
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Hopewell-Loudon
Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort
Sandusky St. Mary at New Riegel
Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Northwood at Toledo Christian
Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Fort Recovery
Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s
New Bremen at Minster
St. Henry at New Knoxville
Versailles at Parkway
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon
Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior
West Holmes at Lexington
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Kidron Central Christian
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Western Reserve
Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton
Norwalk St. Paul at New London
South Central at Plymouth
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Edgerton
Hicksville at Antwerp
Holgate at Tinora
Wayne Trace at Fairview
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Pettisville
Montpelier at Fayette
Stryker at North Central
Other NW Ohio Games
Clyde at Huron
Jones Leadership Academy at Vanlue
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mansfield Senior
Mount Gilead at Ridgedale
Sandusky Perkins at Castalia Margaretta
Springfield Catholic Central at Sidney Lehman
Toledo Whitmer at Lake
Woodmore at Lakota
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Seneca East
Mohawk at Bucyrus
Upper Sandusky at Buckeye Central
Wynford at Carey
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne
Maumee at Perrysburg
Napoleon at Sylvania Southview
Springfield at Sylvania Northview
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at River Valley
Shelby at Galion Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
Ballard, Ky. at Toledo Rogers
Saturday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Toledo St. Ursula at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Putnam County League
Miller City at Kalida
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert
Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg
Lakota at Danbury
Sandusky St. Mary at Old Fort
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison
Huron at Port Clinton
Willard at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Firelands Conference
New London at Ashland Mapleton
Plymouth at Monroeville
South Central at Ashland Crestview
Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul
Other NW Ohio Games
Anthony Wayne at Toledo Waite
Coldwater at Spencerville
Defiance at Fairview
Delphos Jefferson at Ottoville
Dupont Manuel, Ky. at Toledo Rogers
Elida at Leipsic
Elmwood at Arcadia
Evergreen at Eastwood
Fort Loramie at Versailles
Kenton at Arlington
Liberty Center at Edgerton
Lima Cent. Cath. at St. Marys Memorial
Massillon Washington at Mansfield Senior
McComb at Holgate
Minster at Anna
New Riegel at Vanlue
Newton at Marion Local
Norwalk Senior at Vermilion
Ottawa Hills at Woodmore
Ottawa-Glandorf at Delta
Pandora-Gilboa at Continental
Parkway at Lima Perry
Riverdale at Bluffton
Riverside at Sidney Fairlawn
Rossford at Northwood
Sylvania Southview at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Scott at Findlay
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Christian
West Holmes at Loudonville
PREP Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Other NW Ohio Games
Tiffin Calvert 54, Milan Edison 51
Around Ohio
Cin. Wyoming 66, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 35
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 65, Cols. International 25
Grove City 58, Grove City Cent. Crossing 44
Hamilton New Miami 69, Cin. N. College Hill 63
Heartland Christian 55, Kinsman Badger 37
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42, Newark Cath. 39
South Texas Christian, Texas 54, Day. Oakwood 40
W. Chester Lakota W. 78, Dixie Heights, Ky. 65
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Upper Sandusky
Colonel Crawford at Mohawk
Ridgedale at Wynford
Seneca East at Buckeye Central
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Clear Fork
Marion Harding at Shelby
Ontario at River Valley
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at McComb
Liberty-Benton at Riverdale
North Baltimore at Cory-Rawson
Pandora-Gilboa at Van Buren
Vanlue at Arcadia
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Toledo St. John’s
Lima Senior at Toledo St. Francis
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Findlay
Toledo Whitmer at Oregon Clay
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Fostoria Senior
Genoa at Otsego
Lake at Rossford
Woodmore at Elmwood
Northwest Conference
Convoy Crestview at Ada
Lincolnview at Allen East
Paulding at Delphos Jefferson
Spencerville at Bluffton
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Archbold
Delta at Evergreen
Liberty Center at Wauseon
Patrick Henry at Swanton
Putnam County League
Ottoville at Fort Jennings
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf
Defiance at Lima Bath
Kenton at St. Marys Memorial
Lima Shawnee at Van Wert
Wapakoneta at Elida
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Lima Temple Christian
Ridgemont at Lima Perry
Riverside at Elgin
Upper Scioto Valley at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Hopewell-Loudon
Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort
Sandusky St. Mary at New Riegel
Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron at Port Clinton
Willard at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Vermilion
Clyde at Sandusky Senior
Sandusky Perkins at Tiffin Columbian
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Christian
Northwood at Ottawa Hills
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Cardinal Stritch
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at Marion Local
Fort Recovery at Coldwater
Minster at New Bremen
Parkway at Versailles
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne
Maumee at Perrysburg
Napoleon at Sylvania Southview
Springfield at Sylvania Northview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon
Lexington at West Holmes
Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Start
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Scott at Toledo Waite
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville
Mansfield Christian at Crestline
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Lucas
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Monroeville
New London at Norwalk St. Paul
Plymouth at South Central
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Hicksville
Edgerton at Ayersville
Fairview at Wayne Trace
Tinora at Holgate
Buckeye Border Conference
Fayette at Montpelier
North Central at Stryker
Pettisville at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison
Ohio Lima Eagles at Heritage Christian
Sidney Lehman at Jackson Center
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Seneca East
Carey at Mohawk
Upper Sandusky at Ridgedale
Wynford at Colonel Crawford
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at River Valley
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Kenton
Ayersville at Delphos Jefferson
Bowling Green at Lake
Coldwater at Van Wert
Convoy Crestview at Celina
Defiance at Springfield
Delphos St. John’s at Spencerville
Eastwood at Oak Harbor
Edon at Edgerton
Elmwood at Lakota
Fairview at Bryan
Fayette at Hicksville
Findlay at Toledo Start
Fort Loramie at Versailles
Fostoria Senior at Hopewell-Loudon
Galion Senior at Mansfield Madison
Hardin Northern at Allen East
Hilltop at Tinora
Holgate at Miller City
Kalida at Leipsic
Lexington at Sandusky Senior
Liberty Center at Pettisville
Lima Senior at Lima Shawnee
Lima Temple Christian at Vanlue
Marion Harding at Fremont Ross
Monclova Christian at Heritage Christian
New Knoxville at Fort Jennings
New Riegel at Arcadia
North Central at Continental
Northwood at North Baltimore
Norwalk St. Paul at Huron
Otsego at Delta
Parkway at Lincolnview
Patrick Henry at McComb
Paulding at Montpelier
Plymouth at Lucas
Ridgemont at Northeastern
Sandusky Perkins at Port Clinton
Shelby at Bellevue
South Central at Norwalk Senior
Swanton at Genoa
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Elida
Toledo Bowsher at Clyde
Toledo St. John’s at Cleveland Central Catholic
Van Buren at Bluffton
Wapakoneta at St. Henry
Wauseon at Rossford
Waynesfield-Goshen at Cory-Rawson
Woodmore at Fremont St. Joseph
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 30 14 .682 —
Boston 29 14 .674 ½
Philadelphia 29 17 .630 2
Brooklyn 18 24 .429 11
New York 12 33 .267 18½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 31 13 .705 —
Orlando 21 24 .467 10½
Charlotte 15 30 .333 16½
Washington 14 29 .326 16½
Atlanta 11 34 .244 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 39 6 .867 —
Indiana 28 16 .636 10½
Detroit 17 28 .378 22
Chicago 17 29 .370 22½
Cleveland 12 32 .273 26½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 27 16 .628 —
Houston 27 16 .628 —
Memphis 20 24 .455 7½
San Antonio 19 23 .452 7½
New Orleans 17 27 .386 10½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 30 13 .698 —
Denver 30 14 .682 ½
Oklahoma City 26 19 .578 5
Portland 19 26 .422 12
Minnesota 15 29 .341 15½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 35 9 .795 —
L.A. Clippers 31 14 .689 4½
Phoenix 18 25 .419 16½
Sacramento 15 29 .341 20
Golden State 10 35 .222 25½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
L.A. Clippers 110, Dallas 107
Wednesday’s Results
Oklahoma City 120, Orlando 114
Toronto 107, Philadelphia 95
Detroit 127, Sacramento 106
Atlanta 102, L.A. Clippers 95
L.A. Lakers 100, New York 92
Boston 119, Memphis 95
Miami 134, Washington 129, OT
Houston 121, Denver 105
Chicago 117, Minnesota 110
Indiana at Phoenix, late
San Antonio at New Orleans, late
Utah at Golden State, late
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Cleveland, 7
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 8
Dallas at Portland, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 3
Boston at Orlando, 7
Memphis at Detroit, 7
Toronto at New York, 7:30
Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8
Denver at New Orleans, 8
Houston at Minnesota, 8
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8
Sacramento at Chicago, 8
Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30
Indiana at Golden State, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Dallas at Utah, 5
Brooklyn at Detroit, 7
Chicago at Cleveland, 8
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135
Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137
Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163
Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165
Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152
Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157
Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163
Detroit 50 12 34 4 28 107 195
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144
Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132
Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130
Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132
Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150
N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159
New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134
Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143
Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120
Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161
Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160
Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154
Minnesota 49 22 21 6 50 152 164
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149
Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153
Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147
Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138
Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159
San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167
Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150
Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Boston 3, Vegas 2
Carolina 4, Winnipeg 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0
Florida 4, Chicago 3
Wednesday’s Results
Columbus 4, Winnipeg 3
Detroit at Minnesota, late
Thursday’s Results
No games scheduled
Friday’s Results
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
Metropolitan vs. Atlantic at Enterprise Center, 8:15
Pacific vs. Central at Enterprise Center, 9:15
TBD vs. TBD at Enterprise Center, 10:15
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 101, Mass.-Lowell 75
American U. 93, Loyola (Md.) 91
Army 94, Lafayette 74
Binghamton 83, Stony Brook 79
Cincinnati 89, Temple 82
Fordham 59, George Washington 54
Holy Cross 96, Lehigh 95
Marist 75, Manhattan 73
Navy 46, Boston U. 41
Rhode Island 77, Duquesne 55
UMBC 69, Hartford 60
Vermont 59, Maine 57
W. Kentucky 64, Marshall 60
SOUTH
Auburn 80, South Carolina 67
Chattanooga 92, The Citadel 69
Davidson 71, Saint Louis 59
Furman 101, Samford 78
George Mason 73, UMass 63
Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 64
Mercer 85, W. Carolina 79
Mississippi St. 77, Arkansas 70
Richmond 75, La Salle 57
Stephen F. Austin 69, Northwestern St. 62
Wofford 66, VMI 54
MIDWEST
Bradley 75, Illinois St. 63
Dayton 86, St. Bonaventure 60
Drake 73, Evansville 50
Loyola of Chicago 75, Indiana St. 55
Penn St. 72, Michigan 63
S. Dakota St. 78, N. Dakota St. 73
Syracuse 84, Notre Dame 82
Xavier 66, Georgetown 57
SOUTHWEST
Lamar 89, Incarnate Word 77
SMU 84, East Carolina 64
UALR 81, Troy 63
Wednesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
American U. 63, Loyola (Md.) 44
Bucknell 66, Colgate 43
Dayton 66, George Washington 50
Duquesne 84, George Mason 63
Holy Cross 74, Lehigh 57
Lafayette 57, Army 52
Maine 65, Vermont 47
Mass.-Lowell 53, Albany (NY) 51
Navy 46, Boston U. 41
Oklahoma St. 57, West Virginia 55
Saint Joseph’s 61, St. Bonaventure 60
Stony Brook 67, Binghamton 60
UMBC 61, Hartford 54
VCU 61, UMass 46
SOUTH
SE Louisiana 74, McNeese St. 67
Texas A&M-CC 83, New Orleans 53
Tulane 60, UCF 59
MIDWEST
Akron 70, Miami (Ohio) 62
Ball St. 69, Buffalo 65
Bowling Green 72, W. Michigan 63
California Baptist 80, Chicago St. 65
Cent. Michigan 89, E. Michigan 82
Cincinnati 85, Houston 66
Iowa St. 73, Kansas St. 59
Ohio 85, N. Illinois 79
Purdue 76, Nebraska 68
South Florida 56, Wichita St. 50
Wisconsin 72, Minnesota 62
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 81, Sam Houston St. 73
Baylor 66, TCU 57
Incarnate Word 67, Lamar 48
Nicholls 84, Houston Baptist 78
Stephen F. Austin 89, Northwestern St. 40
FAR WEST
San Jose St. 89, New Mexico 85
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned RHP Dylan Covey outright to Charlotte (IL).
DETROI TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Hector Santiago on a minor league contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Heath Fillmyer for assignment. Signed OF Alex Gordon to a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed 3B Josh Donaldson to a four-year contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed C Joe Hudson and INF Jose Marmolejos to minor league contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned LHP Kyle Bird outright to Nashville (PCL). Promoted Sean Decker to executive vice president, sports and entertainment Starr Gulledge to senior vice president, finance and Mike Healy senior vice president, venue operations and guest experience.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed LHPs Chris Nunn and Chris Rusin, OFs Rafael Ortega and Shane Robinson and INFs Charlie Culberson, Pete Kozma, Peter O’Brien and Yangervis Solarte to minor league contracts.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Ed Lucas minor league hitting coordinator, Bryan Leslie minor league assistant pitching coordinator, Rob Hulbert minor league analyst-innovation/integrated sports performance Ryan Silberg assistant-performance/integrated sports performance, Jim Henderson pitching coach and Lanning Tucker trainer of San Antonio (PCL), Chuckie Caufield hitting coach, Fred Dabney pitching coach, Nestor Corredor coach, Paul Moeller development coach and Jason Morriss strength and conditioning specialist of Biloxi (SL), Nick Childs pitching coach, Bobby Spain hitting coach, David Tufo coach and Michael O’Neal development coach of Carolina (Carolina), Carson Cross pitching coach of Wisconsin (MWL), Liu Rodriguez manager, Kevin Walsh pitching coach, Robert Riggins development coach and Andrew Staehling trainer of Rocky Mountain (Pioneer), Brock Hammitt development coach and BJ Downie trainer of the AZL Brewers Blue, Nick Stanley manager, Michael Schlact pitching coach and Brandon Macias hitting coach of the AZL Brewers Gold, Mike Habas hitting coach and Luis Fermin strength and conditioning coach of the DSL Brewers/Blue Jays, and Elias Rodriguez clubhouse attendant of the Dominican Republic base.
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
(8th) Tiffin Calvert 29, Hopewell-Loudon 24
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 27, Tiffin Calvert 19
Junior High Girls Basketball
(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 39, Tiffin Calvert 21
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 27, Carey Our Lady of Consolation 23
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
Prep Bowling
Fremont St. Joseph vs. Fostoria, Seneca Lanes, 4
LOCAL & AREA
Baseball Coach Opening
Fostoria High School is in need of an assistant baseball coach for the 2020 season. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.
Vanlue Track Coach Openings
VANLUE — Vanlue has coaching openings for high school and junior high track coaches. Interested applicants should send an application, letter of interest, resume, and list of references to Ms. Robyn Hoadley, Principal, Vanlue Local School, 301 S. East St., P.O. Box 250, Vanlue, OH 45890. (Phone: 419-387-7724; Fax: 419-387-7722; Email: colej@vanlueschool.org). Materials can be mailed, emailed, or faxed as soon as possible.