PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Results

Around Ohio

Akr. Hoban 77, Parma Padua 59

Amherst Steele 53, Lakewood 39

Andrews Osborne Academy 52, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 46

Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Johnstown Northridge 43

Bay Village Bay 54, Fairview 38

Bellefontaine 43, Richwood N. Union 40

Bridgeport 50, Rayland Buckeye 38

Burton Berkshire 48, Orwell Grand Valley 28

Chagrin Falls Kenston 48, Madison 42

Chardon 56, Willoughby S. 44

Chardon NDCL 52, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 38

Chesapeake 47, Tolsia, W.Va. 41

Cin. Mariemont 44, Batavia Clermont NE 29

Cin. McNicholas 45, St. Henry, Ky. 44

Cin. Seven Hills 52, Beechwood, Ky. 39

Circleville 65, Washington C.H. 31

Cols. Ready 52, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 38

Day. Carroll 59, Kettering Alter 53

Day. Chaminade Julienne 80, Day. Dunbar 36

Day. Meadowdale 47, Day. Jefferson 44

Eastlake N. 59, Lyndhurst Brush 36

Elyria Cath. 59, Parma Hts. Holy Name 33

Garfield Hts. Trinity 71, Richmond Hts. 11

Glouster Trimble 60, New Lexington 42

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 39, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34

Grafton Midview 41, N. Ridgeville 37

Greenville 31, Riverside Stebbins 27

Hamilton Ross 41, Oxford Talawanda 40

Huber Hts. Wayne 67, Beavercreek 32

Lancaster Fairfield Union 57, Zanesville W. Muskingum 20

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 40, Cin. Colerain 38

Lorain Clearview 60, Columbia Station Columbia 53

Louisville 50, Alliance Marlington 36

Loveland 44, Morrow Little Miami 37

Lucas 54, Howard E. Knox 37

Magnolia Sandy Valley 63, E. Can. 29

Malvern 46, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 32

Massillon Jackson 39, Can. Glenoak 26

Mayfield 70, Painesville Riverside 47

Mentor 47, Euclid 42

Mentor Lake Cath. 52, Cle. VASJ 31

Miami Valley Christian Academy 71, Hamilton New Miami 23

Middlefield Cardinal 55, Fairport Harbor Harding 43

New Carlisle Tecumseh 61, Urbana 52

Newark Licking Valley 50, Pataskala Licking Hts. 37

Norwood 40, Cin. N. College Hill 39

Orange 52, Beachwood 31

Peebles 79, Latham Western 43

Perry 71, Painesville Harvey 33

Ravenna 57, Akr. Springfield 33

Ravenna SE 59, Hartville Lake Center Christian 23

Rocky River Lutheran W. 39, Cuyahoga Hts. 35

Spring. Kenton Ridge 57, St. Paris Graham 48

Sugarcreek Garaway 57, Lore City Buckeye Trail 28

Trenton Edgewood 48, Cin. Mt. Healthy 36

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 51, Strasburg-Franklin 39

Vincent Warren 76, Marietta 74, 2

Warren Harding 65, Youngs. Boardman 31

Warsaw River View 37, Heath 22

Westlake 71, N. Olmsted 38

Williamsburg 56, Batavia 37

Wintersville Indian Creek 48, Carrollton 32, 0

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62, Sarahsville Shenandoah 44

Youngs. Liberty 55, Brookfield 25

Youngs. Mooney 66, Youngs. Ursuline 36

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 80, Bowerston Conotton Valley 16

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at Arcadia

Liberty-Benton at Cory-Rawson

McComb at Arlington

Riverdale at Pandora-Gilboa

Van Buren at North Baltimore

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Lima Senior

Fremont Ross at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo Notre Dame at Oregon Clay

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Otsego

Rossford at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Ada at Convoy Crestview

Allen East at Lincolnview

Bluffton at Spencerville

Delphos Jefferson at Paulding

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Bryan

Evergreen at Delta

Swanton at Patrick Henry

Wauseon at Liberty Center

Putnam County League

Fort Jennings at Ottoville

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Wapakoneta

Lima Bath at Defiance

Ottawa-Glandorf at Celina

St. Marys Memorial at Kenton

Van Wert at Lima Shawnee

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin at Riverside

Lima Perry at Ridgemont

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Hopewell-Loudon

Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort

Sandusky St. Mary at New Riegel

Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Northwood at Toledo Christian

Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Fort Recovery

Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s

New Bremen at Minster

St. Henry at New Knoxville

Versailles at Parkway

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon

Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior

West Holmes at Lexington

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Kidron Central Christian

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Western Reserve

Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton

Norwalk St. Paul at New London

South Central at Plymouth

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Edgerton

Hicksville at Antwerp

Holgate at Tinora

Wayne Trace at Fairview

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Pettisville

Montpelier at Fayette

Stryker at North Central

Other NW Ohio Games

Clyde at Huron

Jones Leadership Academy at Vanlue

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mansfield Senior

Mount Gilead at Ridgedale

Sandusky Perkins at Castalia Margaretta

Springfield Catholic Central at Sidney Lehman

Toledo Whitmer at Lake

Woodmore at Lakota

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Seneca East

Mohawk at Bucyrus

Upper Sandusky at Buckeye Central

Wynford at Carey

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne

Maumee at Perrysburg

Napoleon at Sylvania Southview

Springfield at Sylvania Northview

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at River Valley

Shelby at Galion Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

Ballard, Ky. at Toledo Rogers

Saturday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Toledo St. Ursula at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Putnam County League

Miller City at Kalida

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert

Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg

Lakota at Danbury

Sandusky St. Mary at Old Fort

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison

Huron at Port Clinton

Willard at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Firelands Conference

New London at Ashland Mapleton

Plymouth at Monroeville

South Central at Ashland Crestview

Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Anthony Wayne at Toledo Waite

Coldwater at Spencerville

Defiance at Fairview

Delphos Jefferson at Ottoville

Dupont Manuel, Ky. at Toledo Rogers

Elida at Leipsic

Elmwood at Arcadia

Evergreen at Eastwood

Fort Loramie at Versailles

Kenton at Arlington

Liberty Center at Edgerton

Lima Cent. Cath. at St. Marys Memorial

Massillon Washington at Mansfield Senior

McComb at Holgate

Minster at Anna

New Riegel at Vanlue

Newton at Marion Local

Norwalk Senior at Vermilion

Ottawa Hills at Woodmore

Ottawa-Glandorf at Delta

Pandora-Gilboa at Continental

Parkway at Lima Perry

Riverdale at Bluffton

Riverside at Sidney Fairlawn

Rossford at Northwood

Sylvania Southview at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Scott at Findlay

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Christian

West Holmes at Loudonville

PREP Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Other NW Ohio Games

Tiffin Calvert 54, Milan Edison 51

Around Ohio

Cin. Wyoming 66, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 35

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 65, Cols. International 25

Grove City 58, Grove City Cent. Crossing 44

Hamilton New Miami 69, Cin. N. College Hill 63

Heartland Christian 55, Kinsman Badger 37

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42, Newark Cath. 39

South Texas Christian, Texas 54, Day. Oakwood 40

W. Chester Lakota W. 78, Dixie Heights, Ky. 65

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Upper Sandusky

Colonel Crawford at Mohawk

Ridgedale at Wynford

Seneca East at Buckeye Central

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at Clear Fork

Marion Harding at Shelby

Ontario at River Valley

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at McComb

Liberty-Benton at Riverdale

North Baltimore at Cory-Rawson

Pandora-Gilboa at Van Buren

Vanlue at Arcadia

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Toledo St. John’s

Lima Senior at Toledo St. Francis

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Findlay

Toledo Whitmer at Oregon Clay

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Fostoria Senior

Genoa at Otsego

Lake at Rossford

Woodmore at Elmwood

Northwest Conference

Convoy Crestview at Ada

Lincolnview at Allen East

Paulding at Delphos Jefferson

Spencerville at Bluffton

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Archbold

Delta at Evergreen

Liberty Center at Wauseon

Patrick Henry at Swanton

Putnam County League

Ottoville at Fort Jennings

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf

Defiance at Lima Bath

Kenton at St. Marys Memorial

Lima Shawnee at Van Wert

Wapakoneta at Elida

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Lima Temple Christian

Ridgemont at Lima Perry

Riverside at Elgin

Upper Scioto Valley at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Hopewell-Loudon

Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort

Sandusky St. Mary at New Riegel

Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron at Port Clinton

Willard at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Vermilion

Clyde at Sandusky Senior

Sandusky Perkins at Tiffin Columbian

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Christian

Northwood at Ottawa Hills

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Cardinal Stritch

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at Marion Local

Fort Recovery at Coldwater

Minster at New Bremen

Parkway at Versailles

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne

Maumee at Perrysburg

Napoleon at Sylvania Southview

Springfield at Sylvania Northview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon

Lexington at West Holmes

Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Start

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Scott at Toledo Waite

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville

Mansfield Christian at Crestline

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Lucas

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Monroeville

New London at Norwalk St. Paul

Plymouth at South Central

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Hicksville

Edgerton at Ayersville

Fairview at Wayne Trace

Tinora at Holgate

Buckeye Border Conference

Fayette at Montpelier

North Central at Stryker

Pettisville at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison

Ohio Lima Eagles at Heritage Christian

Sidney Lehman at Jackson Center

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Seneca East

Carey at Mohawk

Upper Sandusky at Ridgedale

Wynford at Colonel Crawford

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at River Valley

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Kenton

Ayersville at Delphos Jefferson

Bowling Green at Lake

Coldwater at Van Wert

Convoy Crestview at Celina

Defiance at Springfield

Delphos St. John’s at Spencerville

Eastwood at Oak Harbor

Edon at Edgerton

Elmwood at Lakota

Fairview at Bryan

Fayette at Hicksville

Findlay at Toledo Start

Fort Loramie at Versailles

Fostoria Senior at Hopewell-Loudon

Galion Senior at Mansfield Madison

Hardin Northern at Allen East

Hilltop at Tinora

Holgate at Miller City

Kalida at Leipsic

Lexington at Sandusky Senior

Liberty Center at Pettisville

Lima Senior at Lima Shawnee

Lima Temple Christian at Vanlue

Marion Harding at Fremont Ross

Monclova Christian at Heritage Christian

New Knoxville at Fort Jennings

New Riegel at Arcadia

North Central at Continental

Northwood at North Baltimore

Norwalk St. Paul at Huron

Otsego at Delta

Parkway at Lincolnview

Patrick Henry at McComb

Paulding at Montpelier

Plymouth at Lucas

Ridgemont at Northeastern

Sandusky Perkins at Port Clinton

Shelby at Bellevue

South Central at Norwalk Senior

Swanton at Genoa

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Elida

Toledo Bowsher at Clyde

Toledo St. John’s at Cleveland Central Catholic

Van Buren at Bluffton

Wapakoneta at St. Henry

Wauseon at Rossford

Waynesfield-Goshen at Cory-Rawson

Woodmore at Fremont St. Joseph

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 30 14 .682 —

Boston 29 14 .674 ½

Philadelphia 29 17 .630 2

Brooklyn 18 24 .429 11

New York 12 33 .267 18½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 31 13 .705 —

Orlando 21 24 .467 10½

Charlotte 15 30 .333 16½

Washington 14 29 .326 16½

Atlanta 11 34 .244 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 39 6 .867 —

Indiana 28 16 .636 10½

Detroit 17 28 .378 22

Chicago 17 29 .370 22½

Cleveland 12 32 .273 26½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 27 16 .628 —

Houston 27 16 .628 —

Memphis 20 24 .455 7½

San Antonio 19 23 .452 7½

New Orleans 17 27 .386 10½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 30 13 .698 —

Denver 30 14 .682 ½

Oklahoma City 26 19 .578 5

Portland 19 26 .422 12

Minnesota 15 29 .341 15½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 35 9 .795 —

L.A. Clippers 31 14 .689 4½

Phoenix 18 25 .419 16½

Sacramento 15 29 .341 20

Golden State 10 35 .222 25½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

L.A. Clippers 110, Dallas 107

Wednesday’s Results

Oklahoma City 120, Orlando 114

Toronto 107, Philadelphia 95

Detroit 127, Sacramento 106

Atlanta 102, L.A. Clippers 95

L.A. Lakers 100, New York 92

Boston 119, Memphis 95

Miami 134, Washington 129, OT

Houston 121, Denver 105

Chicago 117, Minnesota 110

Indiana at Phoenix, late

San Antonio at New Orleans, late

Utah at Golden State, late

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Cleveland, 7

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 8

Dallas at Portland, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 3

Boston at Orlando, 7

Memphis at Detroit, 7

Toronto at New York, 7:30

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8

Denver at New Orleans, 8

Houston at Minnesota, 8

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8

Sacramento at Chicago, 8

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30

Indiana at Golden State, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Dallas at Utah, 5

Brooklyn at Detroit, 7

Chicago at Cleveland, 8

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135

Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137

Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163

Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165

Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152

Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157

Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163

Detroit 50 12 34 4 28 107 195

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144

Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132

Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130

Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132

Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150

N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159

New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134

Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143

Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120

Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161

Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160

Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154

Minnesota 49 22 21 6 50 152 164

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149

Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153

Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147

Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138

Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159

San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167

Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150

Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Boston 3, Vegas 2

Carolina 4, Winnipeg 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Florida 4, Chicago 3

Wednesday’s Results

Columbus 4, Winnipeg 3

Detroit at Minnesota, late

Thursday’s Results

No games scheduled

Friday’s Results

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Metropolitan vs. Atlantic at Enterprise Center, 8:15

Pacific vs. Central at Enterprise Center, 9:15

TBD vs. TBD at Enterprise Center, 10:15

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 101, Mass.-Lowell 75

American U. 93, Loyola (Md.) 91

Army 94, Lafayette 74

Binghamton 83, Stony Brook 79

Cincinnati 89, Temple 82

Fordham 59, George Washington 54

Holy Cross 96, Lehigh 95

Marist 75, Manhattan 73

Navy 46, Boston U. 41

Rhode Island 77, Duquesne 55

UMBC 69, Hartford 60

Vermont 59, Maine 57

W. Kentucky 64, Marshall 60

SOUTH

Auburn 80, South Carolina 67

Chattanooga 92, The Citadel 69

Davidson 71, Saint Louis 59

Furman 101, Samford 78

George Mason 73, UMass 63

Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 64

Mercer 85, W. Carolina 79

Mississippi St. 77, Arkansas 70

Richmond 75, La Salle 57

Stephen F. Austin 69, Northwestern St. 62

Wofford 66, VMI 54

MIDWEST

Bradley 75, Illinois St. 63

Dayton 86, St. Bonaventure 60

Drake 73, Evansville 50

Loyola of Chicago 75, Indiana St. 55

Penn St. 72, Michigan 63

S. Dakota St. 78, N. Dakota St. 73

Syracuse 84, Notre Dame 82

Xavier 66, Georgetown 57

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 89, Incarnate Word 77

SMU 84, East Carolina 64

UALR 81, Troy 63

Wednesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

American U. 63, Loyola (Md.) 44

Bucknell 66, Colgate 43

Dayton 66, George Washington 50

Duquesne 84, George Mason 63

Holy Cross 74, Lehigh 57

Lafayette 57, Army 52

Maine 65, Vermont 47

Mass.-Lowell 53, Albany (NY) 51

Navy 46, Boston U. 41

Oklahoma St. 57, West Virginia 55

Saint Joseph’s 61, St. Bonaventure 60

Stony Brook 67, Binghamton 60

UMBC 61, Hartford 54

VCU 61, UMass 46

SOUTH

SE Louisiana 74, McNeese St. 67

Texas A&M-CC 83, New Orleans 53

Tulane 60, UCF 59

MIDWEST

Akron 70, Miami (Ohio) 62

Ball St. 69, Buffalo 65

Bowling Green 72, W. Michigan 63

California Baptist 80, Chicago St. 65

Cent. Michigan 89, E. Michigan 82

Cincinnati 85, Houston 66

Iowa St. 73, Kansas St. 59

Ohio 85, N. Illinois 79

Purdue 76, Nebraska 68

South Florida 56, Wichita St. 50

Wisconsin 72, Minnesota 62

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 81, Sam Houston St. 73

Baylor 66, TCU 57

Incarnate Word 67, Lamar 48

Nicholls 84, Houston Baptist 78

Stephen F. Austin 89, Northwestern St. 40

FAR WEST

San Jose St. 89, New Mexico 85

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned RHP Dylan Covey outright to Charlotte (IL).

DETROI TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Hector Santiago on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Heath Fillmyer for assignment. Signed OF Alex Gordon to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed 3B Josh Donaldson to a four-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed C Joe Hudson and INF Jose Marmolejos to minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned LHP Kyle Bird outright to Nashville (PCL). Promoted Sean Decker to executive vice president, sports and entertainment Starr Gulledge to senior vice president, finance and Mike Healy senior vice president, venue operations and guest experience.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed LHPs Chris Nunn and Chris Rusin, OFs Rafael Ortega and Shane Robinson and INFs Charlie Culberson, Pete Kozma, Peter O’Brien and Yangervis Solarte to minor league contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Ed Lucas minor league hitting coordinator, Bryan Leslie minor league assistant pitching coordinator, Rob Hulbert minor league analyst-innovation/integrated sports performance Ryan Silberg assistant-performance/integrated sports performance, Jim Henderson pitching coach and Lanning Tucker trainer of San Antonio (PCL), Chuckie Caufield hitting coach, Fred Dabney pitching coach, Nestor Corredor coach, Paul Moeller development coach and Jason Morriss strength and conditioning specialist of Biloxi (SL), Nick Childs pitching coach, Bobby Spain hitting coach, David Tufo coach and Michael O’Neal development coach of Carolina (Carolina), Carson Cross pitching coach of Wisconsin (MWL), Liu Rodriguez manager, Kevin Walsh pitching coach, Robert Riggins development coach and Andrew Staehling trainer of Rocky Mountain (Pioneer), Brock Hammitt development coach and BJ Downie trainer of the AZL Brewers Blue, Nick Stanley manager, Michael Schlact pitching coach and Brandon Macias hitting coach of the AZL Brewers Gold, Mike Habas hitting coach and Luis Fermin strength and conditioning coach of the DSL Brewers/Blue Jays, and Elias Rodriguez clubhouse attendant of the Dominican Republic base.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

(8th) Tiffin Calvert 29, Hopewell-Loudon 24

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 27, Tiffin Calvert 19

Junior High Girls Basketball

(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 39, Tiffin Calvert 21

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 27, Carey Our Lady of Consolation 23

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Prep Bowling

Fremont St. Joseph vs. Fostoria, Seneca Lanes, 4

LOCAL & AREA

Baseball Coach Opening

Fostoria High School is in need of an assistant baseball coach for the 2020 season. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.

Vanlue Track Coach Openings

VANLUE — Vanlue has coaching openings for high school and junior high track coaches. Interested applicants should send an application, letter of interest, resume, and list of references to Ms. Robyn Hoadley, Principal, Vanlue Local School, 301 S. East St., P.O. Box 250, Vanlue, OH 45890. (Phone: 419-387-7724; Fax: 419-387-7722; Email: colej@vanlueschool.org). Materials can be mailed, emailed, or faxed as soon as possible.