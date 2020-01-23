Fostoria’s Josh McCarley was as close to perfect as a bowler could get on Wednesday, and the Redmen needed just about every one of those pins in posting a 2,393-2,326 win over Rossford at Seneca Lanes.

McCarley threw 11 straight strikes in the first game before leaving a single pin on his final ball. The Fostoria junior followed his near-perfect 299 with a 226 in the second game for a 525 series.

Jayden Smith added a 159-190–349 series for Fostoria. Rossford got a team-high 400 series (228-172) from Braden Miller.

Rossford’s girls’ team topped Fostoria 1,831-1,706 in their match.

Emily Pruss led Rossford with a 197-136–333 series. Raelyn Hoffman (110-152) had a team best 260 series and Abrianna Swartz (131-127) added a 258 for Fostoria.

Boys Results

FOSTORIA 2,393

ROSSFORD 2,326

regular games

FOSTORIA –Jayden Smith 159-190–349; Drew Shaver 125-112–237; Jacob Thomas 118; Trey Scott 157-144–301; Josh McCarley 299-226–525; Blaine Groves 98. TOTALS: 858-770–1,628.

ROSSFORD — Logan Cramer 130-136–266; Colin Arebaugh 136-100–236; Cody Church 160-146–306; Owen Hill 154-171–325; Braden Miller 228-172–400. TOTALS: 808-725–1,533.

Baker games

FOSTORIA 151-170-156-130-158–765

ROSSFORD 187-154-147-159-146–793

Girls Results

ROSSFORD 1,831

FOSTORIA 1,706

regular games

FOSTORIA — Raelyn Hoffman 110-152–262; Alex Moreno 118-110–228; Jelamie Patarapathon 102-90–192; Abrianna Swartz 131-127–258; Taylor Ray 68-106–174. TOTALS: 529-585–1,114.

ROSSFORD — Annie Klocko 97-87–184; Collette Sandman 63-98–161; Savannah Yandell 158-110–268; Cyndee Baney 130-123–253; Emily Pruss 197-136–333. TOTALS: 645-554–1,199.

Baker games

FOSTORIA 97-143-112-108-132–592

ROSSFORD 126-122-156-101-127–632