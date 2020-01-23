Prep Girls Basketball
Scoring Leaders
G Pts Avg.
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 13 308 23.7
Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood 15 301 20.1
Kaia Woods, H-L 13 227 17.5
Olivia Zender, H-L 13 218 16.8
Emma Biller, Vanlue 15 215 14.3
Reagan Pratt, Arcadia 15 199 13.3
Caity Cramer, Arcadia 15 179 11.9
Rebounding Leaders
G Reb Avg.
Emma Biller, Vanlue 15 197 13.1
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 13 143 11.0
Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood 15 122 8.1
Kayla Minich, Elmwood 14 94 6.7
Lyndee Ward, Arcadia 15 88 5.9
Lenci Rodriguez, Arcadia 15 82 5.5
Olivia Golden, Arcadia 15 81 5.4
Faith Price, Vanlue 16 86 5.4
Assists Leaders
G Asst Avg.
Kaia Woods, H-L 13 67 5.2
Samantha Burnett, Arcadia 15 65 4.3
Breanna Tabler, Van Buren 14 48 3.4
Audrey Phillips, Vanlue 16 49 3.1
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 13 40 3.1
Olivia Zender, H-L 13 38 2.9
Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood 15 40 2.7
Mady Parker, Van Buren 12 31 2.6
Emma Biller, Vanlue 15 36 2.4
Reagan Pratt, Arcadia 15 34 2.3
Mackenzie Mareches, Elm. 15 33 2.2
Zoe Horne, Van Buren 14 28 2.0
Steals Leaders
G Stl Avg.
Kaia Woods, H-L 13 100 7.7
Olivia Zender, H-L 13 50 3.8
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 13 50 3.8
Brooklyn Thrash, Elm. 15 54 3.6
Samantha Burnett, Arc. 15 52 3.5
Mady Parker, Van Buren 12 34 2.8
Emma Biller, Vanlue 15 40 2.7
Audrey Phillips, Vanlue 16 42 2.6
Abbe Beidelschies, H-L 13 34 2.6
Faith Price, Vanlue 16 34 2.1
Caity Cramer, Arcadia 15 27 1.8
Breanna Tabler, Van Buren 14 25 1.8
Blocked Shot Leaders
G Blk Avg.
MaKayla Elmore, H-L 13 35 2.7
Emma Biller, Vanlue 15 30 2.0
RECEIVED STATS FROM: Arcadia, Elmwood, Hopewell-Loudon, Van Buren, Vanlue.