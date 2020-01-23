Prep Boys Basketball
Scoring Leaders
G Pts Avg.
Avondre Reed, Fostoria 12 231 19.2
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 12 225 18.8
Jordyn Jury, H-Loudon 13 204 15.7
Michael Kramer, Van Buren 11 153 13.9
Bryce Reynolds, Elmwood 14 191 13.6
Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue 12 158 13.2
Nick McCracken, Van Buren 12 154 12.8
Dom Settles, Fostoria 12 153 12.7
Travis Milligan, H-Loudon 13 144 11.1
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 14 148 10.6
Rebounding Leaders
G Reb Avg.
Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue 12 120 10.0
Jordyn Jury, H-Loudon 13 95 7.3
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 12 85 7.1
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 14 88 6.3
Jonathan Banks Jr., Fostoria 12 75 6.2
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 12 64 5.3
Xavier Temple, Vanlue 12 63 5.3
Assists Leaders
G Asst Avg.
Jordyn Jury, H-Loudon 13 79 6.1
Caden Lance, Van Buren 12 47 3.9
Terrel Lawson, Elmwood 14 43 3.1
Avondre Reed, Fostoria 12 38 3.1
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 12 37 3.0
Xavier Temple, Vanlue 12 36 3.0
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 12 34 2.8
Nick McCracken, Van Buren 12 33 2.8
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 14 36 2.6
Justen Stoner, Arcadia 14 34 2.4
Caleb Plouck, Elmwood 14 34 2.4
Mason Lentz, Elmwood 14 34 2.4
Jaren Kloepfer, Vanlue 12 26 2.2
Carter Coffman, H-Loudon 13 26 2.0
Steals Leaders
G Stl Avg.
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 12 39 3.2
Dom Settles, Fostoria 12 36 3.0
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 14 38 2.7
Jordyn Jury, H-Loudon 13 33 2.5
Caden Lance, Van Buren 12 29 2.4
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 12 24 2.0
Logan Boes, Arcadia 14 27 1.9
Josh Cassell, Arcadia 14 27 1.9
Justen Stoner, Arcadia 14 22 1.6
Ried Jury, H-Loudon 13 21 1.6
Xavier Temple, Vanlue 12 19 1.6
Jaren Kloepfer, Vanlue 12 19 1.6
Blocked Shot Leaders
G Blk Avg.
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 12 17 1.4
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 14 16 1.1
RECEIVED STATS FROM: Arcadia, Elmwood, Fostoria, Hopewell-Loudon, Van Buren, Vanlue.