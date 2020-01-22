PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15) 17-0 150

2. Huber Hts. Wayne 15-1 110

3. Tol. Notre Dame 11-2 105

4. Cols. Watterson 15-0 84

5. Kettering Fairmont 14-1 80

6. Newark 15-2 78

7. Dublin Coffman 14-1 73

8. Pickerington Cent. 11-2 71

9. Pataskala Watkins Memorial 16-0 34

10. Massillon Jackson 14-1 26

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Stow-Munroe Falls 19. Warren Harding (1) 17.

Division II

1. Circleville (11) 17-0 142

2. Napoleon (1) 16-0 122

3. Bellevue (2) 14-0 121

4. Tol. Rogers 10-2 77

5. Dresden Tri-Valley 14-2 59

6. Vincent Warren 16-1 57

7. Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 12-3 50

7. (tie) Thornville Sheridan 14-2 50

9. Plain City Jonathan Alder 12-2 48

10. Beloit W. Branch (1) 12-2 47

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Shelby 28.

Division III

1. Cols. Africentric (14) 12-2 144

2. Margaretta (1) 14-1 117

3. Elyria Cath. 14-1 96

4. Sardinia Eastern 16-0 92

5. Berlin Hiland 15-1 83

6. Cardington-Lincoln 14-1 72

7. Wheelersburg 13-1 55

8. Otsego 14-0 52

9. Ironton 13-2 41

10. Liberty-Benton 10-2 21

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Hopewell-Loudon 17.

Division IV

1. Ft. Loramie (15) 14-0 150

2. Marion Local 15-1 124

3. Tol. Christian 15-0 85

4. Cin. Country Day 13-1 73

5. Portsmouth Notre Dame 14-1 72

6. Minster 12-3 68

7. Sugar Grove Berne Union 14-1 63

8. New Madison Tri-Village 15-1 48

8. (tie) Cortland Maplewood (1) 15-0 48

10. Cornerstone Christian 12-5 33

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Louisville Aquinas 21. Peebles 19. McDonald 13. Glouster Trimble 12.

Tuesday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Van Buren 55, Pandora-Gilboa 39

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Toledo St. Ursula 47, Toledo Whitmer 40

Northern 10 Conference

Carey 42, Mohawk 14

Ridgedale 38, Upper Sandusky 30

Seneca East 68, Bucyrus 25

Wynford 46, Colonel Crawford 43

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 70, Genoa 27

Elmwood 48, Lake 35

Otsego 55, Woodmore 47

Rossford 54, Fostoria Senior 45

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern 51, Lima Temple Christian 32

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Perkins 53, Tiffin Columbian 23

Sandusky Senior 59, Clyde 38

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield St. Peter’s 38, Crestline 37

Other NW Ohio Games

Andrews Osborne Academy 65, Loudonville 58

Anthony Wayne 60, Oak Harbor 42

Continental 48, Antwerp 47

Cory-Rawson 48, Upper Scioto Valley 33

Fremont Ross 59, Norwalk Senior 56

Hicksville 55, Montpelier 44

Lenawee Christian 63, Evergreen 39

Lexington 43, Clear Fork 42, 2-OT

Liberty-Benton 79, Kenton 44

Lima Bath 50, Delphos St. John’s 42

Lima Shawnee 73, Waynesfield-Goshen 34

Lincolnview 44, Parkway 37

Mansfield Madison 48, West Salem Northwestern 27

Marion Harding 50, Mount Vernon 34

Maumee Valley Country Day 34, North Central 33

New Bremen 56, Jackson Center 28

New Knoxville 41, Wapakoneta 24

Ottawa Hills 44, Gibsonburg 33

Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Ottoville 36

Patrick Henry 47, Miller City 46

Paulding 54, Tinora 43

Perrysburg 68, Oregon Clay 32

Sidney Lehman 45, Houston 28

Sparta Highland 51, Ontario 48

St. Marys Memorial 46, Marion Local 37

Stryker 44, Edgerton 42

Wauseon 49, Pettisville 24

Wayne Trace 49, Delphos Jefferson 34

Western Reserve 47, Milan Edison 45

Around Ohio

Akr. Firestone 45, Akr. Ellet 34

Austintown Fitch 60, Youngs. Boardman 56

Chillicothe Unioto 53, Piketon 30

Cin. Woodward 39, Cin. Taft 37

Cols. Africentric 85, Cols. South 21

Cols. Beechcroft 58, Cols. East 36

Cols. Bexley 45, Gahanna Cols. Academy 37

Cols. Centennial 51, Cols. Whetstone 35

Cols. Independence 79, Cols. Briggs 23

Cols. Linden McKinley 46, Cols. International 18

Cols. Northland 80, Cols. Mifflin 17

Cols. Walnut Ridge 63, Cols. Eastmoor 52

Delaware Buckeye Valley 46, Milford Center Fairbanks 36

Frankfort Adena 65, Chillicothe Huntington 60

Ft. Loramie 80, Casstown Miami E. 20

Grove City 33, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30

Marysville 84, Cols. Franklin Hts. 26

McArthur Vinton County 69, Jackson 22

Nelsonville-York 46, Lancaster Fairfield Union 43

New Paris National Trail 52, Camden Preble Shawnee 48

Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 56, Seton 43

Pickerington Cent. 84, Westerville Cent. 19

Pickerington N. 52, Groveport-Madison 37

Powell Olentangy Liberty 43, Hilliard Davidson 22

Raceland, Ky. 72, Franklin Furnace Green 48

Southeastern 60, Bainbridge Paint Valley 46

Spring. Greenon 51, Spring. Cath. Cent. 46

Tree of Life 44, Cols. Wellington 24

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 50, Franklin Middletown Christian 27

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39, Wilmington 38

Westerville S. 64, Reynoldsburg 59

Williamsport Westfall 45, Chillicothe Zane Trace 40

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Scott at Toledo Start

Toledo Waite at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher

Other NW Ohio Games

Vermilion at Bellevue

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at Arcadia

Liberty-Benton at Cory-Rawson

McComb at Arlington

Riverdale at Pandora-Gilboa

Van Buren at North Baltimore

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Lima Senior

Fremont Ross at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo Notre Dame at Oregon Clay

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Otsego

Rossford at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Ada at Convoy Crestview

Allen East at Lincolnview

Bluffton at Spencerville

Delphos Jefferson at Paulding

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Bryan

Evergreen at Delta

Swanton at Patrick Henry

Wauseon at Liberty Center

Putnam County League

Fort Jennings at Ottoville

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Wapakoneta

Lima Bath at Defiance

Ottawa-Glandorf at Celina

St. Marys Memorial at Kenton

Van Wert at Lima Shawnee

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin at Riverside

Lima Perry at Ridgemont

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Hopewell-Loudon

Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort

Sandusky St. Mary at New Riegel

Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Northwood at Toledo Christian

Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Fort Recovery

Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s

New Bremen at Minster

St. Henry at New Knoxville

Versailles at Parkway

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon

Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior

West Holmes at Lexington

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Kidron Central Christian

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Western Reserve

Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton

Norwalk St. Paul at New London

South Central at Plymouth

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Edgerton

Hicksville at Antwerp

Holgate at Tinora

Wayne Trace at Fairview

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Pettisville

Montpelier at Fayette

Stryker at North Central

Other NW Ohio Games

Clyde at Huron

Jones Leadership Academy at Vanlue

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mansfield Senior

Mount Gilead at Ridgedale

Sandusky Perkins at Castalia Margaretta

Springfield Catholic Central at Sidney Lehman

Toledo Whitmer at Lake

Woodmore at Lakota

PREP Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph 58, New Riegel 51, OT

Gibsonburg 72, Danbury 60

Old Fort 48, Tiffin Calvert 43

Sandusky St. Mary 84, Lakota 49

Other NW Ohio Games

Arlington 62, Ada 44

Columbus Grove 82, Lima Bath 62

Doylestown Chippewa 54, West Holmes 31

Evergreen 74, Lenawee Christian 56

Fayette 52, Swanton 37

Findlay 68, Toledo Scott 50

Kalida 60, Van Wert 29

Kidron Central Christian 77, East Canton 34

Leipsic 56, Holgate 48

Lima Senior 73, Lima Cent. Cath. 61

Mansfield Temple Christian 62, Mansfield Christian 32

Marion Pleasant 72, Ridgemont 64

Minster 72, Lima Perry 60

Ottawa Hills 65, Delta 45

Rossford 60, Maumee 29

Sandusky Senior 80, Toledo Bowsher 55

Tiffin Columbian 67, Fostoria Senior 64

Tol. Cent. Catholic 56, Anthony Wayne 54

Toledo Emmanuel Christian 79, Monroeville 47

Toledo Rogers 66, Toledo Whitmer 48

Toledo St. Francis 60, Sylvania Southview 37

Toledo Woodward 69, Northwood 33

Versailles 53, Vandalia Butler 45, OT

Willard 63, Norwalk St. Paul 61

Around Ohio

Amherst Steele 57, Lakewood 56

Ansonia 51, Union City, Ind. 35

Apple Creek Waynedale 69, Columbia Station Columbia 55

Atwater Waterloo 54, Canfield S. Range 51

Austintown Fitch 39, Carrollton 31

Beachwood 77, Gates Mills Hawken 47

Beaver Eastern 58, McDermott Scioto NW 38

Bedford 77, Chagrin Falls Kenston 61

Bidwell River Valley 50, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 38

Bridgeport 31, Bellaire 30

Byesville Meadowbrook 46, Cambridge 18

Chardon NDCL 69, Hudson WRA 66

Chesapeake 71, Portsmouth 43

Chesterland W. Geauga 56, Orange 49

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 60, Cin. Country Day 51

Cin. La Salle 54, Hamilton 48

Cin. Mt. Healthy 62, Hamilton Ross 53

Cin. Oak Hills 63, Cin. Elder 41

Cin. Riverview East 76, Cin. Shroder 31

Cin. Taft 91, Cin. NW 54

Cin. Walnut Hills 59, Cin. Anderson 38

Circleville Logan Elm 52, Ashville Teays Valley 41

Cle. Rhodes 70, Cle. Glenville 64

Cols. Beechcroft 71, Cols. East 53

Cols. Briggs 88, Cols. Independence 42

Cols. Centennial 103, Cols. Whetstone 82

Cols. Grandview Hts. 47, Gahanna Cols. Academy 23

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 45, Circleville 42

Cols. Northland 72, Cols. Mifflin 70

Cols. Ready 66, Cols. KIPP 52

Cols. Upper Arlington 51, Westerville N. 47

Cols. Walnut Ridge 81, Cols. Eastmoor 59

Cols. Wellington 64, Delaware Buckeye Valley 62

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 65, Mentor Lake Cath. 53

Cuyahoga Hts. 48, Brooklyn 37

Dublin Jerome 73, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 27

Elyria 57, Vermilion 35

Fayetteville-Perry 28, Mowrystown Whiteoak 27

Franklin Furnace Green 70, Portsmouth Sciotoville 26

Gahanna Christian 47, New Albany 28

Gallipolis Gallia 53, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 35

Garrettsville Garfield 87, Ravenna 63

Geneva 61, Ashtabula Edgewood 58

Goshen 66, Hillsboro 61

Grafton Midview 62, N. Ridgeville 32

Heath 71, Pataskala Licking Hts. 64

Howard E. Knox 56, Fredericktown 52

Independence 75, Garfield Hts. Trinity 46

Ironton 64, Ironton Rock Hill 39

Ironton St. Joseph 75, Latham Western 73

Jamestown Greeneview 68, Washington C.H. 40

John Marshall, W.Va. 52, Belmont Union Local 48

Kinsman Badger 67, Cortland Maplewood 49

Lancaster Fairfield Union 60, Baltimore Liberty Union 36

Legacy Christian 56, Yellow Springs 40

Linsly, W.Va. 58, Shadyside 52

London 74, Lewistown Indian Lake 52

Lorain 40, Cle. Cent. Cath. 39

Louisville 59, Alliance Marlington 40

Mantua Crestwood 71, Hubbard 59

Marietta 70, Athens 68

Martins Ferry 75, Warsaw River View 61

Marysville 64, Cols. Franklin Hts. 39

McConnelsville Morgan 58, Beverly Ft. Frye 54

McDonald 83, Bristol 71

Mentor 101, Eastlake N. 50

Morrow Little Miami 41, Oxford Talawanda 40

N. Bloomfield 40, Southington Chalker 38

New Boston Glenwood 59, Portsmouth Clay 36

New Concord John Glenn 60, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 46

New Lexington 63, Nelsonville-York 30

Newton Falls 63, Warren Champion 56

Northside Christian 43, Liberty Christian Academy 40

Orwell Grand Valley 56, Middlefield Cardinal 39

Painesville Riverside 78, Jefferson Area 58

Parma 69, N. Royalton 65

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 84, Sheffield Brookside 68

Pickerington Cent. 54, Westerville Cent. 51

Pickerington N. 72, Groveport-Madison 57

Poland Seminary 59, New Middletown Spring. 51

Powell Olentangy Liberty 49, Hilliard Davidson 46

Proctorville Fairland 50, S. Point 46

Reynoldsburg 58, Westerville S. 47

Richmond Hts. 74, Rocky River Lutheran W. 52

Richwood N. Union 60, Bellefontaine 44

Ripley, W.Va. 60, Vincent Warren 53

SPIRE 68, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 49

Salineville Southern 92, E. Palestine 57

Sarahsville Shenandoah 59, Caldwell 46

Sardinia Eastern Brown 71, Lynchburg-Clay 37

Seaman N. Adams 71, Leesburg Fairfield 54

Sebring McKinley 94, Leetonia 42

Sidney Fairlawn 75, N. Lewisburg Triad 53

Spring. Kenton Ridge 74, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 48

Steubenville 55, St. Clairsville 53

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 52, Richmond Edison 49

Stewart Federal Hocking 72, Belpre 43

Sugar Grove Berne Union 51, Fairfield Christian 34

Toronto 58, Rayland Buckeye 51

Troy Christian 53, Day. Christian 48

Versailles 53, Vandalia Butler 45, 0

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 50, Magnolia Sandy Valley 46

Warren JFK 72, Youngs. East 69

Waverly 67, S. Webster 53

Waynesville 63, Milton-Union 54

Wellston 55, Reedsville Eastern 43

Wellsville 63, Hanoverton United 50

Westlake 86, N. Olmsted 50

Whitehall-Yearling 51, Cols. Bexley 38

Wickliffe 74, Burton Berkshire 37

Williamsburg 41, Bethel-Tate 30

Willoughby S. 66, Euclid 49

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 88, Barnesville 75

Youngs. Boardman 61, Warren Harding 42

Youngs. Liberty 63, Columbiana Crestview 59

Youngs. Mooney 69, Youngs. Valley Christian 32

Youngs. Ursuline 93, Girard 47

Wednesday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Tiffin Calvert at Milan Edison

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Upper Sandusky

Colonel Crawford at Mohawk

Ridgedale at Wynford

Seneca East at Buckeye Central

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at Clear Fork

Marion Harding at Shelby

Ontario at River Valley

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 29 14 .674 —

Boston 28 14 .667 ½

Philadelphia 29 16 .644 1

Brooklyn 18 24 .429 10½

New York 12 32 .273 17½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 30 13 .698 —

Orlando 21 23 .477 9½

Washington 14 28 .333 15½

Charlotte 15 30 .333 16

Atlanta 10 34 .227 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 39 6 .867 —

Indiana 28 16 .636 10½

Detroit 16 28 .364 22½

Chicago 16 29 .356 23

Cleveland 12 32 .273 26½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 27 15 .643 —

Houston 26 16 .619 1

Memphis 20 23 .465 7½

San Antonio 19 23 .452 8

New Orleans 17 27 .386 11

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 30 13 .698 —

Utah 30 13 .698 —

Oklahoma City 25 19 .568 5½

Portland 19 26 .422 12

Minnesota 15 28 .349 15

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 34 9 .791 —

L.A. Clippers 30 13 .698 4

Phoenix 18 25 .419 16

Sacramento 15 28 .349 19

Golden State 10 35 .222 25

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Washington 106, Detroit 100

Toronto 122, Atlanta 117

Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 111

Milwaukee 111, Chicago 98

New Orleans 126, Memphis 116

New York 106, Cleveland 86

Oklahoma City 112, Houston 107

Orlando 106, Charlotte 83

Miami 118, Sacramento 113, OT

Boston 139, L.A. Lakers 107

Denver 107, Minnesota 100

Utah 118, Indiana 88

San Antonio 120, Phoenix 118

Portland 129, Golden State 124, OT

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, late

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7

Sacramento at Detroit, 7

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30

Memphis at Boston, 7:30

Washington at Miami, 7:30

Denver at Houston, 8

Minnesota at Chicago, 8

Indiana at Phoenix, 9

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30

Utah at Golden State, 10

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Cleveland, 7

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 8

Dallas at Portland, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 3

Boston at Orlando, 7

Memphis at Detroit, 7

Toronto at New York, 7:30

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8

Denver at New Orleans, 8

Houston at Minnesota, 8

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8

Sacramento at Chicago, 8

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30

Indiana at Golden State, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135

Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137

Florida 48 27 16 5 59 179 160

Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165

Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152

Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157

Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163

Detroit 50 12 34 4 28 107 195

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144

Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132

Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132

Columbus 50 26 16 8 60 134 127

Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150

N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159

New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134

Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143

Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120

Chicago 50 24 20 6 54 152 157

Winnipeg 50 25 21 4 54 149 156

Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154

Minnesota 49 22 21 6 50 152 164

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149

Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153

Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147

Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138

Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159

San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167

Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150

Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Colorado 6, Detroit 3

Florida 5, Minnesota 4

Tuesday’s Results

Boston 3, Vegas 2

Carolina 4, Winnipeg 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Florida at Chicago, late

Wednesday’s Games

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7:30

Detroit at Minnesota, 8

Thursday’s Results

No games scheduled

Friday’s Results

No games scheduled

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

USA Today Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Baylor (20) 15-1 785 1

2. South Carolina (12) 18-1 771 2

3. Louisville 18-1 714 4

4. Oregon 15-2 701 6

5. UConn 16-1 696 5

6. Stanford 16-2 644 3

7. Oregon State 16-2 595 7

8. N.C. State 17-1 558 10

9. Mississippi State 16-3 507 9

10. UCLA 16-1 498 8

11. Gonzaga 18-1 445 13

12. DePaul 17-2 435 15

13. Kentucky 15-3 409 11

14. Florida State 15-3 355 13

15. Texas A&M 15-3 354 12

16. Arizona State 15-4 321 19

17. Maryland 14-4 273 20

18. South Dakota 17-2 199 21

19. Arizona 15-3 198 22

20. Arkansas 15-3 167 23

21. Iowa 15-3 161 24

22. Missouri State 14-3 122 17

23. Tennessee 15-3 106 25

24. Indiana 14-5 101 16

25. Northwestern 16-2 90 —

Others receiving votes: Princeton 76, West Virginia 60, Florida Gulf Coast 52, LSU 5, Stony Brook 1, Rutgers 1.

Tuesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Buffalo 90, W. Michigan 79

Dominican (NY) 91, Post (Conn.) 65

Villanova 76, Butler 61

SOUTH

Clemson 71, Wake Forest 68

Kentucky 89, Georgia 79

LSU 84, Florida 82

Wichita St. 56, South Florida 43

MIDWEST

Akron 81, Miami (Ohio) 60

Bowling Green 62, E. Michigan 59

Illinois 79, Purdue 62

Iowa St. 89, Oklahoma St. 82

Kansas 81, Kansas St. 60

Maryland 77, Northwestern 66

N. Illinois 76, Kent St. 69

Toledo 83, Ohio 74

SOUTHWEST

TCU 65, Texas Tech 54

Tuesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Mount St. Mary (NY) 85, Farmingdale 56

SOUTH

Campbell 61, Charleston Southern 36

Gardner-Webb 65, UNC Asheville 59

High Point 60, Presbyterian 55

Memphis 57, SMU 52

Radford 57, SC-Upstate 41

Winthrop 74, Longwood 63

SOUTHWEST

Tulsa 58, East Carolina 56

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Traded RHP Travis Lakins to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named or cash. Assigned LHP Bobby Poyner outright to Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Drew Anderson, Ryan Burr, Brady Lail, Alex McRae and Bryan Mitchell; LHPs Ross Detwiler, Caleb Frare, Jacob Lindgren, Adalberto Mejia and Matt Tomshaw; INFs Cheslor Cuthbert, Andrew Romine and Matt Skole; and OFs Jaycob Brugman and Nicky Delmonico on minor-league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Tony Arnerich minor league field coordinator; Mike Cameron minor league special assistant; Rob Marcello pitching coach of Tacoma (PCL); Dave Berg manager, Alon Leichman pitching coach and Joe Thurston hitting coach of Arkansas (TL); Sean McGrath pitching coach and Shawn O’Malley hitting coach of Modesto (Cal); Eric Farris manager, Nathan Bannister pitching coach and Rob Benjamin hitting coach of West Virginia (SAL); Louis Boyd manager and Michael Fransoso hitting coach of Everett (NWL); Jose Umbria hitting coach of the AZL Mariners; Brett Schneider hitting coach and Guady Jabalera coach of the DSL Mariners.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Brendan Sagara special assistant/player development and pitching coach of Nashville (PCL), Greg Hibbard minor league roving pitching instructor and Kevin Torres coach of Down East (Carolina).

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Brendan Feldmann.

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Activated OF Justin Pacchioli from the 7-day IL.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded INF Trey Hair to Fargo-Moorhead (AA) for RHP/OF Michael Hope, LHP Aaron Ford and INF Jake Vieth.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Traded Fs Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan to Portland for G Kent Bazemore, F Anthony Tolliver and two second-round draft picks.

Football

National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Bralon Addison and DE Stacy Keely to reserve/future contracts.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Josh Smith to a reserve/future contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Promoted Buck Pierce to offensive coordinator in addition to remaining quarterbacks coach. Reassigned running backs coach Kevin Bourgoin to receivers coach. Named Pete Costanza running backs coach.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Colton Sissons to Milwaukee (AHL) for conditioning.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Bakersfield D Brandon Manning five games.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Traded M Julian Gressel to D.C. United for targeted allocation money.

CINCINNATI — Loaned G Ben Lundt to Louisville City (USL Championship).

DALLAS — Traded M Jacori Hayes to Dallas for a 2021 third-round draft pick. Signed F Franco Jara to a contract, effective in July, on loan from Pachuca (Liga MX-Mexico).

LA GALAXY — Signed F Javier Hernandez.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Agreed to terms with W Josh Sims on loan from Southampton (Premier League-England).

TORONTO — Signed D Rocco Romeo.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired M Leonard Owusu from FC Ashdod (Israel) wwith the use of Targeted Allocation Money.

College

FORDHAM — Promoted assistant trainer Tom O’Brien to associate trainer.

NYU — Named Mike Massoni assistant men’s and women’s track and field coach.

POST (CONN.) — Named Adam Schultz sprint football coach.

SMU — Named Garrett Riley co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Promoted offensive line coach AJ Ricker to co-offensive coordinator.

VANDERBILT — Named Kenechi Udeze linebackers coach.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Bowling

Rossford vs. Fostoria, Seneca Lanes, 4

LOCAL & AREA

Baseball Coach Opening

Fostoria High School is in need of an assistant baseball coach for the 2020 season. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.

New Riegel Coaching Openings

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.