PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Weekly AP Poll
Division I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15) 17-0 150
2. Huber Hts. Wayne 15-1 110
3. Tol. Notre Dame 11-2 105
4. Cols. Watterson 15-0 84
5. Kettering Fairmont 14-1 80
6. Newark 15-2 78
7. Dublin Coffman 14-1 73
8. Pickerington Cent. 11-2 71
9. Pataskala Watkins Memorial 16-0 34
10. Massillon Jackson 14-1 26
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Stow-Munroe Falls 19. Warren Harding (1) 17.
Division II
1. Circleville (11) 17-0 142
2. Napoleon (1) 16-0 122
3. Bellevue (2) 14-0 121
4. Tol. Rogers 10-2 77
5. Dresden Tri-Valley 14-2 59
6. Vincent Warren 16-1 57
7. Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 12-3 50
7. (tie) Thornville Sheridan 14-2 50
9. Plain City Jonathan Alder 12-2 48
10. Beloit W. Branch (1) 12-2 47
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Shelby 28.
Division III
1. Cols. Africentric (14) 12-2 144
2. Margaretta (1) 14-1 117
3. Elyria Cath. 14-1 96
4. Sardinia Eastern 16-0 92
5. Berlin Hiland 15-1 83
6. Cardington-Lincoln 14-1 72
7. Wheelersburg 13-1 55
8. Otsego 14-0 52
9. Ironton 13-2 41
10. Liberty-Benton 10-2 21
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Hopewell-Loudon 17.
Division IV
1. Ft. Loramie (15) 14-0 150
2. Marion Local 15-1 124
3. Tol. Christian 15-0 85
4. Cin. Country Day 13-1 73
5. Portsmouth Notre Dame 14-1 72
6. Minster 12-3 68
7. Sugar Grove Berne Union 14-1 63
8. New Madison Tri-Village 15-1 48
8. (tie) Cortland Maplewood (1) 15-0 48
10. Cornerstone Christian 12-5 33
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Louisville Aquinas 21. Peebles 19. McDonald 13. Glouster Trimble 12.
Tuesday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Van Buren 55, Pandora-Gilboa 39
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Toledo St. Ursula 47, Toledo Whitmer 40
Northern 10 Conference
Carey 42, Mohawk 14
Ridgedale 38, Upper Sandusky 30
Seneca East 68, Bucyrus 25
Wynford 46, Colonel Crawford 43
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 70, Genoa 27
Elmwood 48, Lake 35
Otsego 55, Woodmore 47
Rossford 54, Fostoria Senior 45
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern 51, Lima Temple Christian 32
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Perkins 53, Tiffin Columbian 23
Sandusky Senior 59, Clyde 38
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield St. Peter’s 38, Crestline 37
Other NW Ohio Games
Andrews Osborne Academy 65, Loudonville 58
Anthony Wayne 60, Oak Harbor 42
Continental 48, Antwerp 47
Cory-Rawson 48, Upper Scioto Valley 33
Fremont Ross 59, Norwalk Senior 56
Hicksville 55, Montpelier 44
Lenawee Christian 63, Evergreen 39
Lexington 43, Clear Fork 42, 2-OT
Liberty-Benton 79, Kenton 44
Lima Bath 50, Delphos St. John’s 42
Lima Shawnee 73, Waynesfield-Goshen 34
Lincolnview 44, Parkway 37
Mansfield Madison 48, West Salem Northwestern 27
Marion Harding 50, Mount Vernon 34
Maumee Valley Country Day 34, North Central 33
New Bremen 56, Jackson Center 28
New Knoxville 41, Wapakoneta 24
Ottawa Hills 44, Gibsonburg 33
Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Ottoville 36
Patrick Henry 47, Miller City 46
Paulding 54, Tinora 43
Perrysburg 68, Oregon Clay 32
Sidney Lehman 45, Houston 28
Sparta Highland 51, Ontario 48
St. Marys Memorial 46, Marion Local 37
Stryker 44, Edgerton 42
Wauseon 49, Pettisville 24
Wayne Trace 49, Delphos Jefferson 34
Western Reserve 47, Milan Edison 45
Around Ohio
Akr. Firestone 45, Akr. Ellet 34
Austintown Fitch 60, Youngs. Boardman 56
Chillicothe Unioto 53, Piketon 30
Cin. Woodward 39, Cin. Taft 37
Cols. Africentric 85, Cols. South 21
Cols. Beechcroft 58, Cols. East 36
Cols. Bexley 45, Gahanna Cols. Academy 37
Cols. Centennial 51, Cols. Whetstone 35
Cols. Independence 79, Cols. Briggs 23
Cols. Linden McKinley 46, Cols. International 18
Cols. Northland 80, Cols. Mifflin 17
Cols. Walnut Ridge 63, Cols. Eastmoor 52
Delaware Buckeye Valley 46, Milford Center Fairbanks 36
Frankfort Adena 65, Chillicothe Huntington 60
Ft. Loramie 80, Casstown Miami E. 20
Grove City 33, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30
Marysville 84, Cols. Franklin Hts. 26
McArthur Vinton County 69, Jackson 22
Nelsonville-York 46, Lancaster Fairfield Union 43
New Paris National Trail 52, Camden Preble Shawnee 48
Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 56, Seton 43
Pickerington Cent. 84, Westerville Cent. 19
Pickerington N. 52, Groveport-Madison 37
Powell Olentangy Liberty 43, Hilliard Davidson 22
Raceland, Ky. 72, Franklin Furnace Green 48
Southeastern 60, Bainbridge Paint Valley 46
Spring. Greenon 51, Spring. Cath. Cent. 46
Tree of Life 44, Cols. Wellington 24
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 50, Franklin Middletown Christian 27
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39, Wilmington 38
Westerville S. 64, Reynoldsburg 59
Williamsport Westfall 45, Chillicothe Zane Trace 40
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Scott at Toledo Start
Toledo Waite at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher
Other NW Ohio Games
Vermilion at Bellevue
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at Arcadia
Liberty-Benton at Cory-Rawson
McComb at Arlington
Riverdale at Pandora-Gilboa
Van Buren at North Baltimore
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Lima Senior
Fremont Ross at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo Notre Dame at Oregon Clay
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Otsego
Rossford at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Ada at Convoy Crestview
Allen East at Lincolnview
Bluffton at Spencerville
Delphos Jefferson at Paulding
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Bryan
Evergreen at Delta
Swanton at Patrick Henry
Wauseon at Liberty Center
Putnam County League
Fort Jennings at Ottoville
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Wapakoneta
Lima Bath at Defiance
Ottawa-Glandorf at Celina
St. Marys Memorial at Kenton
Van Wert at Lima Shawnee
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin at Riverside
Lima Perry at Ridgemont
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Hopewell-Loudon
Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort
Sandusky St. Mary at New Riegel
Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Northwood at Toledo Christian
Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Fort Recovery
Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s
New Bremen at Minster
St. Henry at New Knoxville
Versailles at Parkway
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon
Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior
West Holmes at Lexington
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Kidron Central Christian
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Western Reserve
Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton
Norwalk St. Paul at New London
South Central at Plymouth
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Edgerton
Hicksville at Antwerp
Holgate at Tinora
Wayne Trace at Fairview
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Pettisville
Montpelier at Fayette
Stryker at North Central
Other NW Ohio Games
Clyde at Huron
Jones Leadership Academy at Vanlue
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mansfield Senior
Mount Gilead at Ridgedale
Sandusky Perkins at Castalia Margaretta
Springfield Catholic Central at Sidney Lehman
Toledo Whitmer at Lake
Woodmore at Lakota
PREP Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph 58, New Riegel 51, OT
Gibsonburg 72, Danbury 60
Old Fort 48, Tiffin Calvert 43
Sandusky St. Mary 84, Lakota 49
Other NW Ohio Games
Arlington 62, Ada 44
Columbus Grove 82, Lima Bath 62
Doylestown Chippewa 54, West Holmes 31
Evergreen 74, Lenawee Christian 56
Fayette 52, Swanton 37
Findlay 68, Toledo Scott 50
Kalida 60, Van Wert 29
Kidron Central Christian 77, East Canton 34
Leipsic 56, Holgate 48
Lima Senior 73, Lima Cent. Cath. 61
Mansfield Temple Christian 62, Mansfield Christian 32
Marion Pleasant 72, Ridgemont 64
Minster 72, Lima Perry 60
Ottawa Hills 65, Delta 45
Rossford 60, Maumee 29
Sandusky Senior 80, Toledo Bowsher 55
Tiffin Columbian 67, Fostoria Senior 64
Tol. Cent. Catholic 56, Anthony Wayne 54
Toledo Emmanuel Christian 79, Monroeville 47
Toledo Rogers 66, Toledo Whitmer 48
Toledo St. Francis 60, Sylvania Southview 37
Toledo Woodward 69, Northwood 33
Versailles 53, Vandalia Butler 45, OT
Willard 63, Norwalk St. Paul 61
Around Ohio
Amherst Steele 57, Lakewood 56
Ansonia 51, Union City, Ind. 35
Apple Creek Waynedale 69, Columbia Station Columbia 55
Atwater Waterloo 54, Canfield S. Range 51
Austintown Fitch 39, Carrollton 31
Beachwood 77, Gates Mills Hawken 47
Beaver Eastern 58, McDermott Scioto NW 38
Bedford 77, Chagrin Falls Kenston 61
Bidwell River Valley 50, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 38
Bridgeport 31, Bellaire 30
Byesville Meadowbrook 46, Cambridge 18
Chardon NDCL 69, Hudson WRA 66
Chesapeake 71, Portsmouth 43
Chesterland W. Geauga 56, Orange 49
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 60, Cin. Country Day 51
Cin. La Salle 54, Hamilton 48
Cin. Mt. Healthy 62, Hamilton Ross 53
Cin. Oak Hills 63, Cin. Elder 41
Cin. Riverview East 76, Cin. Shroder 31
Cin. Taft 91, Cin. NW 54
Cin. Walnut Hills 59, Cin. Anderson 38
Circleville Logan Elm 52, Ashville Teays Valley 41
Cle. Rhodes 70, Cle. Glenville 64
Cols. Beechcroft 71, Cols. East 53
Cols. Briggs 88, Cols. Independence 42
Cols. Centennial 103, Cols. Whetstone 82
Cols. Grandview Hts. 47, Gahanna Cols. Academy 23
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 45, Circleville 42
Cols. Northland 72, Cols. Mifflin 70
Cols. Ready 66, Cols. KIPP 52
Cols. Upper Arlington 51, Westerville N. 47
Cols. Walnut Ridge 81, Cols. Eastmoor 59
Cols. Wellington 64, Delaware Buckeye Valley 62
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 65, Mentor Lake Cath. 53
Cuyahoga Hts. 48, Brooklyn 37
Dublin Jerome 73, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 27
Elyria 57, Vermilion 35
Fayetteville-Perry 28, Mowrystown Whiteoak 27
Franklin Furnace Green 70, Portsmouth Sciotoville 26
Gahanna Christian 47, New Albany 28
Gallipolis Gallia 53, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 35
Garrettsville Garfield 87, Ravenna 63
Geneva 61, Ashtabula Edgewood 58
Goshen 66, Hillsboro 61
Grafton Midview 62, N. Ridgeville 32
Heath 71, Pataskala Licking Hts. 64
Howard E. Knox 56, Fredericktown 52
Independence 75, Garfield Hts. Trinity 46
Ironton 64, Ironton Rock Hill 39
Ironton St. Joseph 75, Latham Western 73
Jamestown Greeneview 68, Washington C.H. 40
John Marshall, W.Va. 52, Belmont Union Local 48
Kinsman Badger 67, Cortland Maplewood 49
Lancaster Fairfield Union 60, Baltimore Liberty Union 36
Legacy Christian 56, Yellow Springs 40
Linsly, W.Va. 58, Shadyside 52
London 74, Lewistown Indian Lake 52
Lorain 40, Cle. Cent. Cath. 39
Louisville 59, Alliance Marlington 40
Mantua Crestwood 71, Hubbard 59
Marietta 70, Athens 68
Martins Ferry 75, Warsaw River View 61
Marysville 64, Cols. Franklin Hts. 39
McConnelsville Morgan 58, Beverly Ft. Frye 54
McDonald 83, Bristol 71
Mentor 101, Eastlake N. 50
Morrow Little Miami 41, Oxford Talawanda 40
N. Bloomfield 40, Southington Chalker 38
New Boston Glenwood 59, Portsmouth Clay 36
New Concord John Glenn 60, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 46
New Lexington 63, Nelsonville-York 30
Newton Falls 63, Warren Champion 56
Northside Christian 43, Liberty Christian Academy 40
Orwell Grand Valley 56, Middlefield Cardinal 39
Painesville Riverside 78, Jefferson Area 58
Parma 69, N. Royalton 65
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 84, Sheffield Brookside 68
Pickerington Cent. 54, Westerville Cent. 51
Pickerington N. 72, Groveport-Madison 57
Poland Seminary 59, New Middletown Spring. 51
Powell Olentangy Liberty 49, Hilliard Davidson 46
Proctorville Fairland 50, S. Point 46
Reynoldsburg 58, Westerville S. 47
Richmond Hts. 74, Rocky River Lutheran W. 52
Richwood N. Union 60, Bellefontaine 44
Ripley, W.Va. 60, Vincent Warren 53
SPIRE 68, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 49
Salineville Southern 92, E. Palestine 57
Sarahsville Shenandoah 59, Caldwell 46
Sardinia Eastern Brown 71, Lynchburg-Clay 37
Seaman N. Adams 71, Leesburg Fairfield 54
Sebring McKinley 94, Leetonia 42
Sidney Fairlawn 75, N. Lewisburg Triad 53
Spring. Kenton Ridge 74, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 48
Steubenville 55, St. Clairsville 53
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 52, Richmond Edison 49
Stewart Federal Hocking 72, Belpre 43
Sugar Grove Berne Union 51, Fairfield Christian 34
Toronto 58, Rayland Buckeye 51
Troy Christian 53, Day. Christian 48
Versailles 53, Vandalia Butler 45, 0
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 50, Magnolia Sandy Valley 46
Warren JFK 72, Youngs. East 69
Waverly 67, S. Webster 53
Waynesville 63, Milton-Union 54
Wellston 55, Reedsville Eastern 43
Wellsville 63, Hanoverton United 50
Westlake 86, N. Olmsted 50
Whitehall-Yearling 51, Cols. Bexley 38
Wickliffe 74, Burton Berkshire 37
Williamsburg 41, Bethel-Tate 30
Willoughby S. 66, Euclid 49
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 88, Barnesville 75
Youngs. Boardman 61, Warren Harding 42
Youngs. Liberty 63, Columbiana Crestview 59
Youngs. Mooney 69, Youngs. Valley Christian 32
Youngs. Ursuline 93, Girard 47
Wednesday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Tiffin Calvert at Milan Edison
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Upper Sandusky
Colonel Crawford at Mohawk
Ridgedale at Wynford
Seneca East at Buckeye Central
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Clear Fork
Marion Harding at Shelby
Ontario at River Valley
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 29 14 .674 —
Boston 28 14 .667 ½
Philadelphia 29 16 .644 1
Brooklyn 18 24 .429 10½
New York 12 32 .273 17½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 30 13 .698 —
Orlando 21 23 .477 9½
Washington 14 28 .333 15½
Charlotte 15 30 .333 16
Atlanta 10 34 .227 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 39 6 .867 —
Indiana 28 16 .636 10½
Detroit 16 28 .364 22½
Chicago 16 29 .356 23
Cleveland 12 32 .273 26½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 27 15 .643 —
Houston 26 16 .619 1
Memphis 20 23 .465 7½
San Antonio 19 23 .452 8
New Orleans 17 27 .386 11
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 30 13 .698 —
Utah 30 13 .698 —
Oklahoma City 25 19 .568 5½
Portland 19 26 .422 12
Minnesota 15 28 .349 15
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 34 9 .791 —
L.A. Clippers 30 13 .698 4
Phoenix 18 25 .419 16
Sacramento 15 28 .349 19
Golden State 10 35 .222 25
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Washington 106, Detroit 100
Toronto 122, Atlanta 117
Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 111
Milwaukee 111, Chicago 98
New Orleans 126, Memphis 116
New York 106, Cleveland 86
Oklahoma City 112, Houston 107
Orlando 106, Charlotte 83
Miami 118, Sacramento 113, OT
Boston 139, L.A. Lakers 107
Denver 107, Minnesota 100
Utah 118, Indiana 88
San Antonio 120, Phoenix 118
Portland 129, Golden State 124, OT
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, late
Wednesday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7
Sacramento at Detroit, 7
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30
L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30
Memphis at Boston, 7:30
Washington at Miami, 7:30
Denver at Houston, 8
Minnesota at Chicago, 8
Indiana at Phoenix, 9
San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30
Utah at Golden State, 10
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Cleveland, 7
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 8
Dallas at Portland, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 3
Boston at Orlando, 7
Memphis at Detroit, 7
Toronto at New York, 7:30
Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8
Denver at New Orleans, 8
Houston at Minnesota, 8
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8
Sacramento at Chicago, 8
Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30
Indiana at Golden State, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135
Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137
Florida 48 27 16 5 59 179 160
Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165
Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152
Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157
Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163
Detroit 50 12 34 4 28 107 195
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144
Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132
Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132
Columbus 50 26 16 8 60 134 127
Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150
N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159
New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134
Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143
Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120
Chicago 50 24 20 6 54 152 157
Winnipeg 50 25 21 4 54 149 156
Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154
Minnesota 49 22 21 6 50 152 164
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149
Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153
Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147
Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138
Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159
San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167
Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150
Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Colorado 6, Detroit 3
Florida 5, Minnesota 4
Tuesday’s Results
Boston 3, Vegas 2
Carolina 4, Winnipeg 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0
Florida at Chicago, late
Wednesday’s Games
Winnipeg at Columbus, 7:30
Detroit at Minnesota, 8
Thursday’s Results
No games scheduled
Friday’s Results
No games scheduled
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USA Today Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (20) 15-1 785 1
2. South Carolina (12) 18-1 771 2
3. Louisville 18-1 714 4
4. Oregon 15-2 701 6
5. UConn 16-1 696 5
6. Stanford 16-2 644 3
7. Oregon State 16-2 595 7
8. N.C. State 17-1 558 10
9. Mississippi State 16-3 507 9
10. UCLA 16-1 498 8
11. Gonzaga 18-1 445 13
12. DePaul 17-2 435 15
13. Kentucky 15-3 409 11
14. Florida State 15-3 355 13
15. Texas A&M 15-3 354 12
16. Arizona State 15-4 321 19
17. Maryland 14-4 273 20
18. South Dakota 17-2 199 21
19. Arizona 15-3 198 22
20. Arkansas 15-3 167 23
21. Iowa 15-3 161 24
22. Missouri State 14-3 122 17
23. Tennessee 15-3 106 25
24. Indiana 14-5 101 16
25. Northwestern 16-2 90 —
Others receiving votes: Princeton 76, West Virginia 60, Florida Gulf Coast 52, LSU 5, Stony Brook 1, Rutgers 1.
Tuesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Buffalo 90, W. Michigan 79
Dominican (NY) 91, Post (Conn.) 65
Villanova 76, Butler 61
SOUTH
Clemson 71, Wake Forest 68
Kentucky 89, Georgia 79
LSU 84, Florida 82
Wichita St. 56, South Florida 43
MIDWEST
Akron 81, Miami (Ohio) 60
Bowling Green 62, E. Michigan 59
Illinois 79, Purdue 62
Iowa St. 89, Oklahoma St. 82
Kansas 81, Kansas St. 60
Maryland 77, Northwestern 66
N. Illinois 76, Kent St. 69
Toledo 83, Ohio 74
SOUTHWEST
TCU 65, Texas Tech 54
Tuesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Mount St. Mary (NY) 85, Farmingdale 56
SOUTH
Campbell 61, Charleston Southern 36
Gardner-Webb 65, UNC Asheville 59
High Point 60, Presbyterian 55
Memphis 57, SMU 52
Radford 57, SC-Upstate 41
Winthrop 74, Longwood 63
SOUTHWEST
Tulsa 58, East Carolina 56
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Traded RHP Travis Lakins to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named or cash. Assigned LHP Bobby Poyner outright to Pawtucket (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Drew Anderson, Ryan Burr, Brady Lail, Alex McRae and Bryan Mitchell; LHPs Ross Detwiler, Caleb Frare, Jacob Lindgren, Adalberto Mejia and Matt Tomshaw; INFs Cheslor Cuthbert, Andrew Romine and Matt Skole; and OFs Jaycob Brugman and Nicky Delmonico on minor-league contracts.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Tony Arnerich minor league field coordinator; Mike Cameron minor league special assistant; Rob Marcello pitching coach of Tacoma (PCL); Dave Berg manager, Alon Leichman pitching coach and Joe Thurston hitting coach of Arkansas (TL); Sean McGrath pitching coach and Shawn O’Malley hitting coach of Modesto (Cal); Eric Farris manager, Nathan Bannister pitching coach and Rob Benjamin hitting coach of West Virginia (SAL); Louis Boyd manager and Michael Fransoso hitting coach of Everett (NWL); Jose Umbria hitting coach of the AZL Mariners; Brett Schneider hitting coach and Guady Jabalera coach of the DSL Mariners.
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Brendan Sagara special assistant/player development and pitching coach of Nashville (PCL), Greg Hibbard minor league roving pitching instructor and Kevin Torres coach of Down East (Carolina).
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Brendan Feldmann.
SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Activated OF Justin Pacchioli from the 7-day IL.
Can-Am League
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded INF Trey Hair to Fargo-Moorhead (AA) for RHP/OF Michael Hope, LHP Aaron Ford and INF Jake Vieth.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Traded Fs Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan to Portland for G Kent Bazemore, F Anthony Tolliver and two second-round draft picks.
Football
National Football League
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Bralon Addison and DE Stacy Keely to reserve/future contracts.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Josh Smith to a reserve/future contract.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Promoted Buck Pierce to offensive coordinator in addition to remaining quarterbacks coach. Reassigned running backs coach Kevin Bourgoin to receivers coach. Named Pete Costanza running backs coach.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Colton Sissons to Milwaukee (AHL) for conditioning.
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Bakersfield D Brandon Manning five games.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Traded M Julian Gressel to D.C. United for targeted allocation money.
CINCINNATI — Loaned G Ben Lundt to Louisville City (USL Championship).
DALLAS — Traded M Jacori Hayes to Dallas for a 2021 third-round draft pick. Signed F Franco Jara to a contract, effective in July, on loan from Pachuca (Liga MX-Mexico).
LA GALAXY — Signed F Javier Hernandez.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Agreed to terms with W Josh Sims on loan from Southampton (Premier League-England).
TORONTO — Signed D Rocco Romeo.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired M Leonard Owusu from FC Ashdod (Israel) wwith the use of Targeted Allocation Money.
College
FORDHAM — Promoted assistant trainer Tom O’Brien to associate trainer.
NYU — Named Mike Massoni assistant men’s and women’s track and field coach.
POST (CONN.) — Named Adam Schultz sprint football coach.
SMU — Named Garrett Riley co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Promoted offensive line coach AJ Ricker to co-offensive coordinator.
VANDERBILT — Named Kenechi Udeze linebackers coach.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Bowling
Rossford vs. Fostoria, Seneca Lanes, 4
LOCAL & AREA
Baseball Coach Opening
Fostoria High School is in need of an assistant baseball coach for the 2020 season. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.
New Riegel Coaching Openings
NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.