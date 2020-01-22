TOLEDO — Jennafer Johnson scored all of her team-high 14 points in the second half Tuesday but Fostoria’s comeback bid fell short as the Redmen lost to Rossford 54-46 in a Northern Buckeye Conference girls game at Owens Community College.

Mya Weimerskirch scored 11 points for Fostoria (0-16, 0-11 NBC). The Redmen outscored Rossford 35-18 in the second half, but a 36-11 halftime deficit was too much to overcome.

Sammi Mikonowicz led Rossford (8-6, 5-5 NBC) with 20 points. Katelyn Glowacki added 13 points.

Fostoria (0-16, 0-11 NBC)

Maurer 1-0–2, Weimerskirch 4-2–11, Chasco 1-1–4, Johnson 3-8–14, Smith 3-0–7, Castro 1-2–4, Groves 2-0–4. TOTALS: 15 13-19 — 46.

Rossford (8-6, 5-5 NBC)

Johnson 2-1–5, Schimming 5-0–11, Reynolds 1-0–2, Bertz 1-0–3, Glowacki 4-5–13, Mikonowicz 8-3–20. TOTALS: 21 9-20 — 54.

Fostoria 3 8 12 23 — 46

Rossford 23 13 10 8 — 54

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 3 (Smith, Chasco, Weimerskirch); Rossford 3 (Schimming, Bertz, Mikonowicz).

VAN BUREN 55

PANDORA-GILBOA 39

VAN BUREN — Van Buren outscored Pandora-Gilboa 26-13 in the fourth quarter to earn a 55-39 Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball victory on Tuesday.

Agnes Durliat tallied 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Black Knights (9-6, 3-3 BVC), while Izzie Pawlak had 11 points.

Lacie Fenstermaker posted a double-double of 15 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Rockets (1-14, 0-7).

PANDORA-GILBOA (1-14, 0-7 BVC)

Fenstermaker 4-7–15, Augsburger 6-0–14, Russell 1-4–6, Miller 1-0–2, Kinsinger 1-0–2. TOTALS: 13-38 11-17 — 39.

VAN BUREN (9-6, 3-3 BVC)

Tabler 1-0–2, Reineke 1-2–4, I. Pawlak 5-1–11, Durliat 6-0–12, Bishop 3-0–6, Horne 2-1–6, Recker 2-4–9, M. Pawlak 1-3–5. TOTALS: 21-67 11-18 — 55.

Pan.-Gilboa 4 6 16 13 — 39

Van Buren 11 6 12 26 — 55

3-Point GOALS: Pandora-Gilboa 2-7 (Augsburger 2); Van Buren 2-10 (Horne & Recker).

rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 34 (Fenstermaker 20); Van Buren 32 (Durliat 8).

turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 26; Van Buren 16.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 42-13.

ELMWOOD 48

LAKE 35

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood’s Brooklyn Thrash erupted for 34 points and also grabbed six rebounds as the Royals topped Lake 48-35 in Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball play on Tuesday.

Thrash had 20 points by halftime as Elmwood (10-6, 6-5 NBC) led 29-22. Kayla Minich totaled six points and 12 rebounds.

Ava Ayers scored 14 points to lead the Flyers (6-9, 3-8).

LAKE (6-9, 3-8 NBC)

Ayers 5-1–12, St. John 4-1–10, Bekier 1-0–3, Robinson 4-0–10. TOTALS: 14-42 2-4 — 35.

ELMWOOD (10-6, 6-5 NBC)

Zimmerman 1-0–3, Thrash 12-8–34, Minich 3-0–6, Bingham 2-0–5. TOTALS: 18-35 8-9 — 48.

Lake 16 6 1 12 — 35

Elmwood 16 13 10 9 — 48

3-Point GOALS: Lake 5-19 (Robinson 2, Bekier, St. John & Ayers); Elmwood 4-7 (Thrash 2, Zimmerman & Bingham).

rebounds: Lake 17; Elmwood 28 (Minich 12).

turnovers: Lake 13; Elmwood 17.

junior varsity: Lake, 42-35.