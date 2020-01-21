PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday’s Results

NW Ohio Games

Ada 54, Ridgemont 33

Columbus Grove 78, Fort Jennings 47

Convoy Crestview 54, Van Wert 33

Fairview 55, Edon 39

Fayette 60, Liberty Center 51

Kalida 55, Ayersville 28

Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Ashland Senior 46

Swanton 52, Defiance 49

Around Ohio

Barnesville 44, Lore City Buckeye Trail 38

Batavia Clermont NE 46, Blanchester 26

Beallsville 55, Linsly, W.Va. 46

Bethel-Tate 65, Felicity-Franklin 26

Beverly Ft. Frye 42, New Concord John Glenn 17

Cedarville 33, Lewistown Indian Lake 28

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 73, Parma Hts. Holy Name 47

Columbiana 67, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 41

Creston Norwayne 58, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 38

Franklin 47, Milton-Union 31

Garrettsville Garfield 61, Bristol 51

Girard 48, Kinsman Badger 28

Howard E. Knox 53, Heath 51, 2

Jefferson County Christian 41, Bellaire St. John 27

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 41, Crooksville 29

Loveland 57, Springboro 50

Lynchburg-Clay 60, Goshen 39

Miamisburg 57, New Carlisle Tecumseh 49

Oak Glen, W.Va. 67, E. Liverpool 64

Reedsville Eastern 53, Pomeroy Meigs 37

Richmond Edison 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 45

Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Williamsburg 48

Vincent Warren 65, Albany Alexander 36

Zanesville Maysville 58, Zanesville Rosecrans 32

Beloit W. Branch 34, Doylestown Chippewa 29

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 42, Wadsworth 35

Cin. Princeton 73, Solon 48

Homestead, Ind. 37, Pickerington Cent. 36

Huber Hts. Wayne 43, Aurora 36

Tuesday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Pandora-Gilboa at Van Buren

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Toledo St. Ursula at Toledo Whitmer

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Mohawk

Ridgedale at Upper Sandusky

Seneca East at Bucyrus

Wynford at Colonel Crawford

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Rossford

Genoa at Eastwood

Lake at Elmwood

Woodmore at Otsego

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Senior at Clyde

Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Perkins

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Ashland Crestview

Other NW Ohio Games

Andrews Osborne Academy at Loudonville

Anthony Wayne at Oak Harbor

Ashland Mapleton at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Continental at Antwerp

Delphos Jefferson at Wayne Trace

Galion Senior at New London

Hardin Northern at Mansfield Temple Christian

Houston at Sidney Lehman

Jackson Center at New Bremen

Lenawee Christian at Evergreen

Lexington at Clear Fork

Liberty-Benton at Kenton

Lima Bath at Delphos St. John’s

Marion Local at St. Marys Memorial

Maumee Valley Country Day at North Central

Montpelier at Hicksville

Mount Vernon at Marion Harding

New Knoxville at Wapakoneta

Norwalk Senior at Fremont Ross

Ottawa Hills at Gibsonburg

Ottawa-Glandorf at Ottoville

Parkway at Lincolnview

Patrick Henry at Miller City

Paulding at Tinora

Perrysburg at Oregon Clay

Pettisville at Wauseon

Sparta Highland at Ontario

Stryker at Edgerton

Sylvania Northview at Toledo Start

Upper Scioto Valley at Cory-Rawson

Waynesfield-Goshen at Lima Shawnee

West Salem Northwestern at Mansfield Madison

Western Reserve at Milan Edison

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Scott at Toledo Start

Toledo Waite at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher

Other NW Ohio Games

Vermilion at Bellevue

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at Arcadia

Liberty-Benton at Cory-Rawson

McComb at Arlington

Riverdale at Pandora-Gilboa

Van Buren at North Baltimore

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Lima Senior

Fremont Ross at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo Notre Dame at Oregon Clay

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Otsego

Rossford at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Ada at Convoy Crestview

Allen East at Lincolnview

Bluffton at Spencerville

Delphos Jefferson at Paulding

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Bryan

Evergreen at Delta

Swanton at Patrick Henry

Wauseon at Liberty Center

Putnam County League

Fort Jennings at Ottoville

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Wapakoneta

Lima Bath at Defiance

Ottawa-Glandorf at Celina

St. Marys Memorial at Kenton

Van Wert at Lima Shawnee

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin at Riverside

Lima Perry at Ridgemont

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Hopewell-Loudon

Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort

Sandusky St. Mary at New Riegel

Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Northwood at Toledo Christian

Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Fort Recovery

Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s

New Bremen at Minster

St. Henry at New Knoxville

Versailles at Parkway

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon

Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior

West Holmes at Lexington

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Kidron Central Christian

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Western Reserve

Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton

Norwalk St. Paul at New London

South Central at Plymouth

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Edgerton

Hicksville at Antwerp

Holgate at Tinora

Wayne Trace at Fairview

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Pettisville

Montpelier at Fayette

Stryker at North Central

Other NW Ohio Games

Clyde at Huron

Jones Leadership Academy at Vanlue

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mansfield Senior

Mount Gilead at Ridgedale

Sandusky Perkins at Castalia Margaretta

Springfield Catholic Central at Sidney Lehman

Toledo Whitmer at Lake

Woodmore at Lakota

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Seneca East

Mohawk at Bucyrus

Upper Sandusky at Buckeye Central

Wynford at Carey

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne

Maumee at Perrysburg

Napoleon at Sylvania Southview

Springfield at Sylvania Northview

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at River Valley

Shelby at Galion Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

Ballard, Ky. at Toledo Rogers

Saturday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Toledo St. Ursula at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Putnam County League

Miller City at Kalida

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert

Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg

Lakota at Danbury

Sandusky St. Mary at Old Fort

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison

Huron at Port Clinton

Willard at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Firelands Conference

New London at Ashland Mapleton

Plymouth at Monroeville

South Central at Ashland Crestview

Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Anthony Wayne at Toledo Waite

Coldwater at Spencerville

Defiance at Fairview

Delphos Jefferson at Ottoville

Dupont Manuel, Ky. at Toledo Rogers

Elida at Leipsic

Elmwood at Arcadia

Evergreen at Eastwood

Fort Loramie at Versailles

Kenton at Arlington

Liberty Center at Edgerton

Lima Cent. Cath. at St. Marys Memorial

Massillon Washington at Mansfield Senior

McComb at Holgate

Minster at Anna

New Riegel at Vanlue

Newton at Marion Local

Norwalk Senior at Vermilion

Ottawa Hills at Woodmore

Ottawa-Glandorf at Delta

Pandora-Gilboa at Continental

Parkway at Lima Perry

Riverdale at Bluffton

Riverside at Sidney Fairlawn

Rossford at Northwood

Sylvania Southview at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Scott at Findlay

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Christian

West Holmes at Loudonville

PREP Boys Basketball

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1. Cin. Moeller (14) 13-1 158

2. Gahanna Lincoln (1) 15-0 138

3. Lakewood St. Edward (1) 12-1 121

4. Hilliard Bradley 12-1 117

5. Cols. South 14-1 82

6. Cin. La Salle 13-1 68

7. Chillicothe 12-1 59

8. Youngs. Boardman (1) 10-1 43

9. Cols. Walnut Ridge 11-2 38

10. Green 12-1 30

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Can. McKinley 22. Lima Sr. 15.

Division II

1. Akr. SVSM (15) 9-3 167

2. Tol. Rogers (2) 11-1 122

3. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 11-1 115

4. Trotwood-Madison 11-1 82

5. Lima Shawnee 13-0 73

6. Heath 14-0 58

6. (tie) Cin. Wyoming 12-0 58

8. Thornville Sheridan 12-2 47

9. Lancaster Fairfield Union 13-2 38

10. Jackson 13-2 20

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Cle. Cent. Cath. 15. Sandusky 14. Beloit W. Branch 13. Dresden Tri-Valley 12. Chillicothe Unioto 12.

Division III

1. Versailles (8) 14-0 129

2. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 13-0 128

3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3) 12-3 111

4. Cin. Deer Park (2) 13-1 107

5. Oak Hill 13-2 79

6. Fairview Park Fairview 11-1 77

7. Willard 11-1 55

8. Proctorville Fairland (1) 14-1 47

9. Mantua Crestwood 11-1 33

10. Richwood N. Union (1) 12-0 25

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Albany Alexander 22. Wheelersburg 22. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17. Chillicothe Zane Trace 16. Sardinia Eastern 12.

Division IV

1. Norwalk St. Paul (3) 11-1 116

2. New Boston Glenwood (6) 13-1 113

3. Columbus Grove (2) 12-0 110

4. Lucas (1) 12-0 94

5. Zanesville Rosecrans (2) 11-1 79

6. McDonald (1) 13-1 72

7. Richmond Hts. (2) 10-4 61

8. Tol. Christian 11-1 57

9. Delphos St. John’s 10-2 45

10. Mogadore 8-2 36

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Glouster Trimble 24. Berlin Hiland 23. Peebles 19. Antwerp 15. Greenwich S. Cent. 14. Malvern 12.

Monday’s Results

NW Ohio Games

Marion Local 49, Celina 25

Around Ohio

Cols. St. Charles 54, Chillicothe 51

Hundred, W.Va. 72, Beallsville 65

Cin. Taft 76, Day. Thurgood Marshall 70

Day. Chaminade Julienne 61, Cin. Gamble Montessori 38

Kettering Fairmont 48, Cin. Hughes 46

Pace Academy, Ga. 78, Cin. Aiken 47

SPIRE 78, Springfield 42

Tuesday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at Danbury

Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary

New Riegel at Fremont St. Joseph

Old Fort at Tiffin Calvert

Other NW Ohio Games

Arlington at Ada

Columbus Grove at Lima Bath

Delta at Ottawa Hills

Doylestown Chippewa at West Holmes

East Canton at Kidron Central Christian

Heritage Christian at Grand Lakes

Holgate at Leipsic

Lenawee Christian at Evergreen

Lima Perry at Minster

Lima Senior at Lima Cent. Cath.

Mansfield Temple Christian at Mansfield Christian

Monroeville at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Northwood at Toledo Woodward

Ridgemont at Marion Pleasant

Rossford at Maumee

Sandusky Senior at Toledo Bowsher

Swanton at Fayette

Sylvania Southview at Toledo St. Francis

Tiffin Columbian at Fostoria Senior

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Anthony Wayne

Toledo Scott at Findlay

Toledo Whitmer at Toledo Rogers

Van Wert at Kalida

Vermilion at Elyria Senior

Versailles at Vandalia Butler

West Jefferson at Elgin

Willard at Norwalk St. Paul

Wooster Senior at Brunswick

Wednesday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Tiffin Calvert at Milan Edison

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Upper Sandusky

Colonel Crawford at Mohawk

Ridgedale at Wynford

Seneca East at Buckeye Central

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at Clear Fork

Marion Harding at Shelby

Ontario at River Valley

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at McComb

Liberty-Benton at Riverdale

North Baltimore at Cory-Rawson

Pandora-Gilboa at Van Buren

Vanlue at Arcadia

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Toledo St. John’s

Lima Senior at Toledo St. Francis

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Findlay

Toledo Whitmer at Oregon Clay

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Fostoria Senior

Genoa at Otsego

Lake at Rossford

Woodmore at Elmwood

Northwest Conference

Convoy Crestview at Ada

Lincolnview at Allen East

Paulding at Delphos Jefferson

Spencerville at Bluffton

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Archbold

Delta at Evergreen

Liberty Center at Wauseon

Patrick Henry at Swanton

Putnam County League

Ottoville at Fort Jennings

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf

Defiance at Lima Bath

Kenton at St. Marys Memorial

Lima Shawnee at Van Wert

Wapakoneta at Elida

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Lima Temple Christian

Ridgemont at Lima Perry

Riverside at Elgin

Upper Scioto Valley at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Hopewell-Loudon

Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort

Sandusky St. Mary at New Riegel

Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron at Port Clinton

Willard at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Vermilion

Clyde at Sandusky Senior

Sandusky Perkins at Tiffin Columbian

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Christian

Northwood at Ottawa Hills

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Cardinal Stritch

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at Marion Local

Fort Recovery at Coldwater

Minster at New Bremen

Parkway at Versailles

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne

Maumee at Perrysburg

Napoleon at Sylvania Southview

Springfield at Sylvania Northview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon

Lexington at West Holmes

Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Start

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Scott at Toledo Waite

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville

Mansfield Christian at Crestline

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Lucas

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Monroeville

New London at Norwalk St. Paul

Plymouth at South Central

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Hicksville

Edgerton at Ayersville

Fairview at Wayne Trace

Tinora at Holgate

Buckeye Border Conference

Fayette at Montpelier

North Central at Stryker

Pettisville at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison

Ohio Lima Eagles at Heritage Christian

Sidney Lehman at Jackson Center

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Seneca East

Carey at Mohawk

Upper Sandusky at Ridgedale

Wynford at Colonel Crawford

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at River Valley

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Kenton

Ayersville at Delphos Jefferson

Bowling Green at Lake

Coldwater at Van Wert

Convoy Crestview at Celina

Defiance at Springfield

Delphos St. John’s at Spencerville

Eastwood at Oak Harbor

Edon at Edgerton

Elmwood at Lakota

Fairview at Bryan

Fayette at Hicksville

Findlay at Toledo Start

Fort Loramie at Versailles

Fostoria Senior at Hopewell-Loudon

Galion Senior at Mansfield Madison

Hardin Northern at Allen East

Hilltop at Tinora

Holgate at Miller City

Kalida at Leipsic

Lexington at Sandusky Senior

Liberty Center at Pettisville

Lima Senior at Lima Shawnee

Lima Temple Christian at Vanlue

Marion Harding at Fremont Ross

Monclova Christian at Heritage Christian

New Knoxville at Fort Jennings

New Riegel at Arcadia

North Central at Continental

Northwood at North Baltimore

Norwalk St. Paul at Huron

Otsego at Delta

Parkway at Lincolnview

Patrick Henry at McComb

Paulding at Montpelier

Plymouth at Lucas

Ridgemont at Northeastern

Sandusky Perkins at Port Clinton

Shelby at Bellevue

South Central at Norwalk Senior

Swanton at Genoa

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Elida

Toledo Bowsher at Clyde

Toledo St. John’s at Cleveland Central Catholic

Van Buren at Bluffton

Wapakoneta at St. Henry

Wauseon at Rossford

Waynesfield-Goshen at Cory-Rawson

Woodmore at Fremont St. Joseph

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 29 14 .674 —

Boston 27 14 .659 1

Philadelphia 29 16 .644 1

Brooklyn 18 24 .429 10½

New York 12 32 .273 17½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 30 13 .698 —

Orlando 21 23 .477 9½

Washington 14 28 .333 15½

Charlotte 15 30 .333 16

Atlanta 10 34 .227 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 39 6 .867 —

Indiana 28 15 .651 10

Detroit 16 28 .364 22½

Chicago 16 29 .356 23

Cleveland 12 32 .273 26½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 27 15 .643 —

Houston 26 16 .619 1

Memphis 20 23 .465 7½

San Antonio 18 23 .439 8½

New Orleans 17 27 .386 11

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 29 13 .690 —

Utah 29 13 .690 —

Oklahoma City 25 19 .568 5

Portland 18 26 .409 12

Minnesota 15 27 .357 14

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 34 8 .810 —

L.A. Clippers 30 13 .698 4½

Phoenix 18 24 .429 16

Sacramento 15 28 .349 19½

Golden State 10 34 .227 25

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

San Antonio 107, Miami 102

Indiana 115, Denver 107

Monday’s Results

Washington 106, Detroit 100

Toronto 122, Atlanta 117

Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 111

Milwaukee 111, Chicago 98

New Orleans 126, Memphis 116

New York 106, Cleveland 86

Oklahoma City 112, Houston 107

Orlando 106, Charlotte 83

Miami 118, Sacramento 113, OT

L.A. Lakers at Boston, late

Denver at Minnesota, late

Indiana at Utah, late

San Antonio at Phoenix, late

Golden State at Portland, late

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7

Sacramento at Detroit, 7

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30

Memphis at Boston, 7:30

Washington at Miami, 7:30

Denver at Houston, 8

Minnesota at Chicago, 8

Indiana at Phoenix, 9

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30

Utah at Golden State, 10

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Cleveland, 7

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 8

Dallas at Portland, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 50 28 10 12 68 166 133

Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137

Florida 47 26 16 5 57 174 156

Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165

Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152

Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157

Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163

Detroit 50 12 34 4 28 107 195

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144

Pittsburgh 49 31 13 5 67 168 133

N.Y. Islanders 48 28 15 5 61 139 130

Columbus 50 26 16 8 60 134 127

Carolina 49 28 18 3 59 155 131

Philadelphia 49 26 17 6 58 155 150

N.Y. Rangers 47 23 20 4 50 156 155

New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134

Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143

Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120

Winnipeg 49 25 20 4 54 148 152

Chicago 50 24 20 6 54 152 157

Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154

Minnesota 48 22 20 6 50 148 159

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149

Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153

Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147

Vegas 51 25 19 7 57 159 156

Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138

San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167

Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150

Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 3

Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO

Chicago 5, Winnipeg 2

Columbus 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Monday’s Results

Colorado 6, Detroit 3

Florida at Minnesota, late

Tuesday’s Games

Vegas at Boston, 7

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30

Florida at Chicago, 8:30

Wednesday’s Games

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7:30

Detroit at Minnesota, 8

Thursday’s Results

No games scheduled

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Pvs

1. Baylor (33) 15-1 1,591 2

2. Gonzaga (31) 20-1 1,588 1

3. Kansas (1) 14-3 1,470 6

4. San Diego St. 19-0 1,422 7

5. Florida St. 16-2 1,335 9

6. Louisville 15-3 1,303 11

7. Dayton 16-2 1,139 13

8. Duke 15-3 1,065 3

9. Villanova 14-3 1,055 14

10. Seton Hall 14-4 1,034 18

11. Michigan St. 14-4 1,004 15

12. Oregon 15-4 886 8

13. Butler 15-3 867 5

14. West Virginia 14-3 758 12

15. Kentucky 13-4 755 10

16. Auburn 15-2 637 4

17. Maryland 14-4 525 17

18. Texas Tech 12-5 399 23

19. Iowa 13-5 398 –

20. Memphis 14-3 394 22

21. Illinois 13-5 280 24

22. Arizona 13-5 225 –

23. Colorado 14-4 154 20

24. Rutgers 14-4 152 –

25. Houston 14-4 151 –

Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 94, LSU 83, Michigan 73, N Iowa 42, Ohio St. 36, Stanford 28, Wisconsin 28, Penn St. 24, Liberty 21, Florida 21, Arkansas 19, Virginia 13, Creighton 13, Duquesne 13, Purdue 9, ETSU 6, Indiana 6, Southern Cal 4, Marquette 2, BYU 2, Harvard 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (19) 20-1 784 1

2. Baylor (13) 15-1 780 2

3. Kansas 14-3 702 7

4. San Diego State 19-0 699 6

5. Louisville 15-3 650 10

6. Florida State 16-2 635 9

7. Dayton 16-2 569 11

8. Duke 15-3 526 3

9. Michigan State 14-4 513 14

10. Seton Hall 14-4 486 18

11. Villanova 14-3 475 15

12. Butler 15-3 431 5

13. Oregon 15-4 418 8

14. Kentucky 13-4 385 12

15. West Virginia 14-3 381 13

16. Auburn 15-2 344 4

17. Maryland 14-4 293 17

18. Texas Tech 12-5 227 23

19. Iowa 13-5 197 24

20. Memphis 14-3 158 22

21. Arizona 13-5 113 —

22. Wichita State 15-3 93 16

22. Illinois 13-5 93 —

24. Houston 14-4 79 —

25. Rutgers 14-4 67 —

Others Receiving Votes: Colorado 55, Penn State 31, Michigan 31, LSU 23, Northern Iowa 21, Florida 18, Stanford 17, Ohio State 17, Indiana 16, Virginia 13, Creighton 13, Arkansas 12, Marquette 11, Wisconsin 7, Saint Mary’s 7, Yale 3, Southern Cal 3, ETSU 2, Liberty 1, Duquesne 1.

The AP Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. South Carolina (22) 17-1 741 1

2. Baylor (6) 15-1 725 2

3. UConn 16-1 665 4

4. Oregon 15-2 658 6

5. Louisville (2) 18-1 641 5

6. Stanford 16-2 599 3

7. Oregon St. 16-2 545 8

8. NC State 17-1 530 9

9. Mississippi St. 16-2 504 10

10. UCLA 16-1 497 7

11. DePaul 17-2 425 14

12. Kentucky 15-3 378 11

13. Gonzaga 18-1 366 16

14. Florida St. 15-3 358 13

15. Texas A&M 15-3 345 12

16. Arizona St. 15-4 297 18

17. Indiana 14-4 221 15

18. Arizona 15-3 214 21

19. Iowa 15-3 186 22

20. Maryland 13-4 184 20

21. Arkansas 15-3 156 23

22. Northwestern 16-2 118 –

23. Tennessee 14-3 116 24

24. South Dakota 17-2 110 25

25. West Virginia 13-3 63 17

Others receiving votes: Missouri St. 42, Rutgers 31, Princeton 28, LSU 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.

Monday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Colgate 80, Bucknell 65

Fairleigh Dickinson 83, CCSU 60

Merrimack 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 55

Robert Morris 67, Sacred Heart 55

West Virginia 97, Texas 59

SOUTH

Barton 86, Erskine 82

Columbus St. 61, Augusta 60

Florida A&M 66, NC Central 57

Gardner-Webb at Hampton, ppd.

High Point 70, SC-Upstate 62

Lander 92, Clayton St. 77

NC State 53, Virginia 51

North Greenville 88, Chowan 79

Old Dominion 66, Charlotte 62

Presbyterian 85, Campbell 79

Southern U. 74, MVSU 70

UNC Asheville 71, Longwood 66

Winthrop 61, Radford 56

Yale 89, Howard 75

SOUTHWEST

North Texas 79, Rice 59

Monday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 66, CCSU 47

Iona 69, St. Peter’s 59

Lipscomb 65, NJIT 57

Maryland 76, Indiana 62

Merrimack 71, St. Francis (Pa.) 56

Michigan St. 66, Rutgers 55

Mount St. Mary’s 69, St. Francis Brooklyn 60

Robert Morris 73, Sacred Heart 43

Wagner 63, LIU Brooklyn 61

SOUTH

Barton 78, Erskine 49

Columbus St. 69, Augusta 60

Florida A&M 70, NC Central 68

Florida Gulf Coast 80, Kennesaw St. 63

Jackson St. 53, Prairie View 49

Lander 84, Clayton St. 62

Morgan St. 42, NC A&T 38

North Alabama 68, Stetson 57

North Florida 70, Jacksonville 64

SC State 60, Md.-Eastern Shore 55

South Carolina 81, Mississippi St. 79

Southern U. 84, MVSU 54

Tennessee 65, Alabama 63

Texas Southern 89, Grambling St. 85

SOUTHWEST

Alcorn St. 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 75

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHPs Brendan Butler and Reece Karalus to contract extensions.

Basketball

NBA G League

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown, Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks.

Football

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Phil Snow defensive coordinator.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Al Golden linebackers coach and Steve Jackson secondary/cornerbacks coach. Announced that special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons will add assistant head coach to his job title.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Patrick Graham defensive coordinator.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DE Amani Bledsoe, RB Dalyn Dawkins, LB Nigel Harris, TE Parker Hesse, C Daniel Munyer, DB Kareem Orr, OL David Quessenberry, WR Trevion Thompson, RB Shaun Wilson and QB Logan Woodside to future contracts.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Kendal Vickers.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OT Stanley Bryant to a one-year contract extension. Signed DE Justin Alexandre, DB Nick Taylor, DE Alex McCalister and LB Dylan Donahue.

Hockey

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled D Jeff Taylor from Maine (ECHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired G Bobby Edwards from Portadown (Northern Ireland).

MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Sean McAuley assistant coach.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced the contract of D Samba Camara is void after his P-1 Visa application was denied.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Matej Oravec to a three-year contract from Dunajska Streda (Super Liga-Slovakia) for an undisclosed transfer fee.

College

OHIO STATE — Named Kerry Coombs defensive coordinator.

PENN STATE — Named Taylor Stubblefield wide receivers coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

(8th) Hopewell- Loudon 50, Gibsonburg 38

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 44, Gibsonburg 22

Junior High Girls Basketball

(8th) Hopewell- Loudon 36, Gibsonburg 26

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 30, Gibsonburg 9

LOCAL & AREA

Baseball Coach Opening

Fostoria High School is in need of an assistant baseball coach for the 2020 season. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.

New Riegel Coaching Openings

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.