PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday’s Results
NW Ohio Games
Ada 54, Ridgemont 33
Columbus Grove 78, Fort Jennings 47
Convoy Crestview 54, Van Wert 33
Fairview 55, Edon 39
Fayette 60, Liberty Center 51
Kalida 55, Ayersville 28
Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Ashland Senior 46
Swanton 52, Defiance 49
Around Ohio
Barnesville 44, Lore City Buckeye Trail 38
Batavia Clermont NE 46, Blanchester 26
Beallsville 55, Linsly, W.Va. 46
Bethel-Tate 65, Felicity-Franklin 26
Beverly Ft. Frye 42, New Concord John Glenn 17
Cedarville 33, Lewistown Indian Lake 28
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 73, Parma Hts. Holy Name 47
Columbiana 67, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 41
Creston Norwayne 58, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 38
Franklin 47, Milton-Union 31
Garrettsville Garfield 61, Bristol 51
Girard 48, Kinsman Badger 28
Howard E. Knox 53, Heath 51, 2
Jefferson County Christian 41, Bellaire St. John 27
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 41, Crooksville 29
Loveland 57, Springboro 50
Lynchburg-Clay 60, Goshen 39
Miamisburg 57, New Carlisle Tecumseh 49
Oak Glen, W.Va. 67, E. Liverpool 64
Reedsville Eastern 53, Pomeroy Meigs 37
Richmond Edison 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 45
Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Williamsburg 48
Vincent Warren 65, Albany Alexander 36
Zanesville Maysville 58, Zanesville Rosecrans 32
Beloit W. Branch 34, Doylestown Chippewa 29
Cin. Mercy-McAuley 42, Wadsworth 35
Cin. Princeton 73, Solon 48
Homestead, Ind. 37, Pickerington Cent. 36
Huber Hts. Wayne 43, Aurora 36
Tuesday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Pandora-Gilboa at Van Buren
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Toledo St. Ursula at Toledo Whitmer
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Mohawk
Ridgedale at Upper Sandusky
Seneca East at Bucyrus
Wynford at Colonel Crawford
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Rossford
Genoa at Eastwood
Lake at Elmwood
Woodmore at Otsego
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Senior at Clyde
Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Perkins
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Ashland Crestview
Other NW Ohio Games
Andrews Osborne Academy at Loudonville
Anthony Wayne at Oak Harbor
Ashland Mapleton at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas
Continental at Antwerp
Delphos Jefferson at Wayne Trace
Galion Senior at New London
Hardin Northern at Mansfield Temple Christian
Houston at Sidney Lehman
Jackson Center at New Bremen
Lenawee Christian at Evergreen
Lexington at Clear Fork
Liberty-Benton at Kenton
Lima Bath at Delphos St. John’s
Marion Local at St. Marys Memorial
Maumee Valley Country Day at North Central
Montpelier at Hicksville
Mount Vernon at Marion Harding
New Knoxville at Wapakoneta
Norwalk Senior at Fremont Ross
Ottawa Hills at Gibsonburg
Ottawa-Glandorf at Ottoville
Parkway at Lincolnview
Patrick Henry at Miller City
Paulding at Tinora
Perrysburg at Oregon Clay
Pettisville at Wauseon
Sparta Highland at Ontario
Stryker at Edgerton
Sylvania Northview at Toledo Start
Upper Scioto Valley at Cory-Rawson
Waynesfield-Goshen at Lima Shawnee
West Salem Northwestern at Mansfield Madison
Western Reserve at Milan Edison
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Scott at Toledo Start
Toledo Waite at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher
Other NW Ohio Games
Vermilion at Bellevue
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at Arcadia
Liberty-Benton at Cory-Rawson
McComb at Arlington
Riverdale at Pandora-Gilboa
Van Buren at North Baltimore
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Lima Senior
Fremont Ross at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo Notre Dame at Oregon Clay
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Otsego
Rossford at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Ada at Convoy Crestview
Allen East at Lincolnview
Bluffton at Spencerville
Delphos Jefferson at Paulding
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Bryan
Evergreen at Delta
Swanton at Patrick Henry
Wauseon at Liberty Center
Putnam County League
Fort Jennings at Ottoville
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Wapakoneta
Lima Bath at Defiance
Ottawa-Glandorf at Celina
St. Marys Memorial at Kenton
Van Wert at Lima Shawnee
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin at Riverside
Lima Perry at Ridgemont
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Hopewell-Loudon
Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort
Sandusky St. Mary at New Riegel
Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Northwood at Toledo Christian
Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Fort Recovery
Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s
New Bremen at Minster
St. Henry at New Knoxville
Versailles at Parkway
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon
Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior
West Holmes at Lexington
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Kidron Central Christian
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Western Reserve
Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton
Norwalk St. Paul at New London
South Central at Plymouth
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Edgerton
Hicksville at Antwerp
Holgate at Tinora
Wayne Trace at Fairview
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Pettisville
Montpelier at Fayette
Stryker at North Central
Other NW Ohio Games
Clyde at Huron
Jones Leadership Academy at Vanlue
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mansfield Senior
Mount Gilead at Ridgedale
Sandusky Perkins at Castalia Margaretta
Springfield Catholic Central at Sidney Lehman
Toledo Whitmer at Lake
Woodmore at Lakota
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Seneca East
Mohawk at Bucyrus
Upper Sandusky at Buckeye Central
Wynford at Carey
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne
Maumee at Perrysburg
Napoleon at Sylvania Southview
Springfield at Sylvania Northview
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at River Valley
Shelby at Galion Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
Ballard, Ky. at Toledo Rogers
Saturday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Toledo St. Ursula at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Putnam County League
Miller City at Kalida
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert
Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg
Lakota at Danbury
Sandusky St. Mary at Old Fort
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison
Huron at Port Clinton
Willard at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Firelands Conference
New London at Ashland Mapleton
Plymouth at Monroeville
South Central at Ashland Crestview
Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul
Other NW Ohio Games
Anthony Wayne at Toledo Waite
Coldwater at Spencerville
Defiance at Fairview
Delphos Jefferson at Ottoville
Dupont Manuel, Ky. at Toledo Rogers
Elida at Leipsic
Elmwood at Arcadia
Evergreen at Eastwood
Fort Loramie at Versailles
Kenton at Arlington
Liberty Center at Edgerton
Lima Cent. Cath. at St. Marys Memorial
Massillon Washington at Mansfield Senior
McComb at Holgate
Minster at Anna
New Riegel at Vanlue
Newton at Marion Local
Norwalk Senior at Vermilion
Ottawa Hills at Woodmore
Ottawa-Glandorf at Delta
Pandora-Gilboa at Continental
Parkway at Lima Perry
Riverdale at Bluffton
Riverside at Sidney Fairlawn
Rossford at Northwood
Sylvania Southview at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Scott at Findlay
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Christian
West Holmes at Loudonville
PREP Boys Basketball
Weekly AP Poll
Division I
1. Cin. Moeller (14) 13-1 158
2. Gahanna Lincoln (1) 15-0 138
3. Lakewood St. Edward (1) 12-1 121
4. Hilliard Bradley 12-1 117
5. Cols. South 14-1 82
6. Cin. La Salle 13-1 68
7. Chillicothe 12-1 59
8. Youngs. Boardman (1) 10-1 43
9. Cols. Walnut Ridge 11-2 38
10. Green 12-1 30
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Can. McKinley 22. Lima Sr. 15.
Division II
1. Akr. SVSM (15) 9-3 167
2. Tol. Rogers (2) 11-1 122
3. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 11-1 115
4. Trotwood-Madison 11-1 82
5. Lima Shawnee 13-0 73
6. Heath 14-0 58
6. (tie) Cin. Wyoming 12-0 58
8. Thornville Sheridan 12-2 47
9. Lancaster Fairfield Union 13-2 38
10. Jackson 13-2 20
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Cle. Cent. Cath. 15. Sandusky 14. Beloit W. Branch 13. Dresden Tri-Valley 12. Chillicothe Unioto 12.
Division III
1. Versailles (8) 14-0 129
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 13-0 128
3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3) 12-3 111
4. Cin. Deer Park (2) 13-1 107
5. Oak Hill 13-2 79
6. Fairview Park Fairview 11-1 77
7. Willard 11-1 55
8. Proctorville Fairland (1) 14-1 47
9. Mantua Crestwood 11-1 33
10. Richwood N. Union (1) 12-0 25
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Albany Alexander 22. Wheelersburg 22. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 17. Chillicothe Zane Trace 16. Sardinia Eastern 12.
Division IV
1. Norwalk St. Paul (3) 11-1 116
2. New Boston Glenwood (6) 13-1 113
3. Columbus Grove (2) 12-0 110
4. Lucas (1) 12-0 94
5. Zanesville Rosecrans (2) 11-1 79
6. McDonald (1) 13-1 72
7. Richmond Hts. (2) 10-4 61
8. Tol. Christian 11-1 57
9. Delphos St. John’s 10-2 45
10. Mogadore 8-2 36
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Glouster Trimble 24. Berlin Hiland 23. Peebles 19. Antwerp 15. Greenwich S. Cent. 14. Malvern 12.
Monday’s Results
NW Ohio Games
Marion Local 49, Celina 25
Around Ohio
Cols. St. Charles 54, Chillicothe 51
Hundred, W.Va. 72, Beallsville 65
Cin. Taft 76, Day. Thurgood Marshall 70
Day. Chaminade Julienne 61, Cin. Gamble Montessori 38
Kettering Fairmont 48, Cin. Hughes 46
Pace Academy, Ga. 78, Cin. Aiken 47
SPIRE 78, Springfield 42
Tuesday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at Danbury
Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary
New Riegel at Fremont St. Joseph
Old Fort at Tiffin Calvert
Other NW Ohio Games
Arlington at Ada
Columbus Grove at Lima Bath
Delta at Ottawa Hills
Doylestown Chippewa at West Holmes
East Canton at Kidron Central Christian
Heritage Christian at Grand Lakes
Holgate at Leipsic
Lenawee Christian at Evergreen
Lima Perry at Minster
Lima Senior at Lima Cent. Cath.
Mansfield Temple Christian at Mansfield Christian
Monroeville at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Northwood at Toledo Woodward
Ridgemont at Marion Pleasant
Rossford at Maumee
Sandusky Senior at Toledo Bowsher
Swanton at Fayette
Sylvania Southview at Toledo St. Francis
Tiffin Columbian at Fostoria Senior
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Anthony Wayne
Toledo Scott at Findlay
Toledo Whitmer at Toledo Rogers
Van Wert at Kalida
Vermilion at Elyria Senior
Versailles at Vandalia Butler
West Jefferson at Elgin
Willard at Norwalk St. Paul
Wooster Senior at Brunswick
Wednesday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Tiffin Calvert at Milan Edison
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Upper Sandusky
Colonel Crawford at Mohawk
Ridgedale at Wynford
Seneca East at Buckeye Central
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Clear Fork
Marion Harding at Shelby
Ontario at River Valley
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at McComb
Liberty-Benton at Riverdale
North Baltimore at Cory-Rawson
Pandora-Gilboa at Van Buren
Vanlue at Arcadia
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Toledo St. John’s
Lima Senior at Toledo St. Francis
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Findlay
Toledo Whitmer at Oregon Clay
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Fostoria Senior
Genoa at Otsego
Lake at Rossford
Woodmore at Elmwood
Northwest Conference
Convoy Crestview at Ada
Lincolnview at Allen East
Paulding at Delphos Jefferson
Spencerville at Bluffton
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Archbold
Delta at Evergreen
Liberty Center at Wauseon
Patrick Henry at Swanton
Putnam County League
Ottoville at Fort Jennings
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf
Defiance at Lima Bath
Kenton at St. Marys Memorial
Lima Shawnee at Van Wert
Wapakoneta at Elida
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Lima Temple Christian
Ridgemont at Lima Perry
Riverside at Elgin
Upper Scioto Valley at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Hopewell-Loudon
Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort
Sandusky St. Mary at New Riegel
Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron at Port Clinton
Willard at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Vermilion
Clyde at Sandusky Senior
Sandusky Perkins at Tiffin Columbian
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Christian
Northwood at Ottawa Hills
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Cardinal Stritch
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at Marion Local
Fort Recovery at Coldwater
Minster at New Bremen
Parkway at Versailles
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne
Maumee at Perrysburg
Napoleon at Sylvania Southview
Springfield at Sylvania Northview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon
Lexington at West Holmes
Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Start
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Scott at Toledo Waite
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville
Mansfield Christian at Crestline
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Lucas
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Monroeville
New London at Norwalk St. Paul
Plymouth at South Central
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Hicksville
Edgerton at Ayersville
Fairview at Wayne Trace
Tinora at Holgate
Buckeye Border Conference
Fayette at Montpelier
North Central at Stryker
Pettisville at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison
Ohio Lima Eagles at Heritage Christian
Sidney Lehman at Jackson Center
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Seneca East
Carey at Mohawk
Upper Sandusky at Ridgedale
Wynford at Colonel Crawford
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at River Valley
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Kenton
Ayersville at Delphos Jefferson
Bowling Green at Lake
Coldwater at Van Wert
Convoy Crestview at Celina
Defiance at Springfield
Delphos St. John’s at Spencerville
Eastwood at Oak Harbor
Edon at Edgerton
Elmwood at Lakota
Fairview at Bryan
Fayette at Hicksville
Findlay at Toledo Start
Fort Loramie at Versailles
Fostoria Senior at Hopewell-Loudon
Galion Senior at Mansfield Madison
Hardin Northern at Allen East
Hilltop at Tinora
Holgate at Miller City
Kalida at Leipsic
Lexington at Sandusky Senior
Liberty Center at Pettisville
Lima Senior at Lima Shawnee
Lima Temple Christian at Vanlue
Marion Harding at Fremont Ross
Monclova Christian at Heritage Christian
New Knoxville at Fort Jennings
New Riegel at Arcadia
North Central at Continental
Northwood at North Baltimore
Norwalk St. Paul at Huron
Otsego at Delta
Parkway at Lincolnview
Patrick Henry at McComb
Paulding at Montpelier
Plymouth at Lucas
Ridgemont at Northeastern
Sandusky Perkins at Port Clinton
Shelby at Bellevue
South Central at Norwalk Senior
Swanton at Genoa
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Elida
Toledo Bowsher at Clyde
Toledo St. John’s at Cleveland Central Catholic
Van Buren at Bluffton
Wapakoneta at St. Henry
Wauseon at Rossford
Waynesfield-Goshen at Cory-Rawson
Woodmore at Fremont St. Joseph
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 29 14 .674 —
Boston 27 14 .659 1
Philadelphia 29 16 .644 1
Brooklyn 18 24 .429 10½
New York 12 32 .273 17½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 30 13 .698 —
Orlando 21 23 .477 9½
Washington 14 28 .333 15½
Charlotte 15 30 .333 16
Atlanta 10 34 .227 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 39 6 .867 —
Indiana 28 15 .651 10
Detroit 16 28 .364 22½
Chicago 16 29 .356 23
Cleveland 12 32 .273 26½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 27 15 .643 —
Houston 26 16 .619 1
Memphis 20 23 .465 7½
San Antonio 18 23 .439 8½
New Orleans 17 27 .386 11
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 29 13 .690 —
Utah 29 13 .690 —
Oklahoma City 25 19 .568 5
Portland 18 26 .409 12
Minnesota 15 27 .357 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 34 8 .810 —
L.A. Clippers 30 13 .698 4½
Phoenix 18 24 .429 16
Sacramento 15 28 .349 19½
Golden State 10 34 .227 25
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
San Antonio 107, Miami 102
Indiana 115, Denver 107
Monday’s Results
Washington 106, Detroit 100
Toronto 122, Atlanta 117
Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 111
Milwaukee 111, Chicago 98
New Orleans 126, Memphis 116
New York 106, Cleveland 86
Oklahoma City 112, Houston 107
Orlando 106, Charlotte 83
Miami 118, Sacramento 113, OT
L.A. Lakers at Boston, late
Denver at Minnesota, late
Indiana at Utah, late
San Antonio at Phoenix, late
Golden State at Portland, late
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30
Wednesday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7
Sacramento at Detroit, 7
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30
L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30
Memphis at Boston, 7:30
Washington at Miami, 7:30
Denver at Houston, 8
Minnesota at Chicago, 8
Indiana at Phoenix, 9
San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30
Utah at Golden State, 10
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Cleveland, 7
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 8
Dallas at Portland, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 50 28 10 12 68 166 133
Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137
Florida 47 26 16 5 57 174 156
Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165
Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152
Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157
Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163
Detroit 50 12 34 4 28 107 195
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144
Pittsburgh 49 31 13 5 67 168 133
N.Y. Islanders 48 28 15 5 61 139 130
Columbus 50 26 16 8 60 134 127
Carolina 49 28 18 3 59 155 131
Philadelphia 49 26 17 6 58 155 150
N.Y. Rangers 47 23 20 4 50 156 155
New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134
Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143
Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120
Winnipeg 49 25 20 4 54 148 152
Chicago 50 24 20 6 54 152 157
Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154
Minnesota 48 22 20 6 50 148 159
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149
Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153
Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147
Vegas 51 25 19 7 57 159 156
Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138
San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167
Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150
Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 3
Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO
Chicago 5, Winnipeg 2
Columbus 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Monday’s Results
Colorado 6, Detroit 3
Florida at Minnesota, late
Tuesday’s Games
Vegas at Boston, 7
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30
Florida at Chicago, 8:30
Wednesday’s Games
Winnipeg at Columbus, 7:30
Detroit at Minnesota, 8
Thursday’s Results
No games scheduled
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (33) 15-1 1,591 2
2. Gonzaga (31) 20-1 1,588 1
3. Kansas (1) 14-3 1,470 6
4. San Diego St. 19-0 1,422 7
5. Florida St. 16-2 1,335 9
6. Louisville 15-3 1,303 11
7. Dayton 16-2 1,139 13
8. Duke 15-3 1,065 3
9. Villanova 14-3 1,055 14
10. Seton Hall 14-4 1,034 18
11. Michigan St. 14-4 1,004 15
12. Oregon 15-4 886 8
13. Butler 15-3 867 5
14. West Virginia 14-3 758 12
15. Kentucky 13-4 755 10
16. Auburn 15-2 637 4
17. Maryland 14-4 525 17
18. Texas Tech 12-5 399 23
19. Iowa 13-5 398 –
20. Memphis 14-3 394 22
21. Illinois 13-5 280 24
22. Arizona 13-5 225 –
23. Colorado 14-4 154 20
24. Rutgers 14-4 152 –
25. Houston 14-4 151 –
Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 94, LSU 83, Michigan 73, N Iowa 42, Ohio St. 36, Stanford 28, Wisconsin 28, Penn St. 24, Liberty 21, Florida 21, Arkansas 19, Virginia 13, Creighton 13, Duquesne 13, Purdue 9, ETSU 6, Indiana 6, Southern Cal 4, Marquette 2, BYU 2, Harvard 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (19) 20-1 784 1
2. Baylor (13) 15-1 780 2
3. Kansas 14-3 702 7
4. San Diego State 19-0 699 6
5. Louisville 15-3 650 10
6. Florida State 16-2 635 9
7. Dayton 16-2 569 11
8. Duke 15-3 526 3
9. Michigan State 14-4 513 14
10. Seton Hall 14-4 486 18
11. Villanova 14-3 475 15
12. Butler 15-3 431 5
13. Oregon 15-4 418 8
14. Kentucky 13-4 385 12
15. West Virginia 14-3 381 13
16. Auburn 15-2 344 4
17. Maryland 14-4 293 17
18. Texas Tech 12-5 227 23
19. Iowa 13-5 197 24
20. Memphis 14-3 158 22
21. Arizona 13-5 113 —
22. Wichita State 15-3 93 16
22. Illinois 13-5 93 —
24. Houston 14-4 79 —
25. Rutgers 14-4 67 —
Others Receiving Votes: Colorado 55, Penn State 31, Michigan 31, LSU 23, Northern Iowa 21, Florida 18, Stanford 17, Ohio State 17, Indiana 16, Virginia 13, Creighton 13, Arkansas 12, Marquette 11, Wisconsin 7, Saint Mary’s 7, Yale 3, Southern Cal 3, ETSU 2, Liberty 1, Duquesne 1.
The AP Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (22) 17-1 741 1
2. Baylor (6) 15-1 725 2
3. UConn 16-1 665 4
4. Oregon 15-2 658 6
5. Louisville (2) 18-1 641 5
6. Stanford 16-2 599 3
7. Oregon St. 16-2 545 8
8. NC State 17-1 530 9
9. Mississippi St. 16-2 504 10
10. UCLA 16-1 497 7
11. DePaul 17-2 425 14
12. Kentucky 15-3 378 11
13. Gonzaga 18-1 366 16
14. Florida St. 15-3 358 13
15. Texas A&M 15-3 345 12
16. Arizona St. 15-4 297 18
17. Indiana 14-4 221 15
18. Arizona 15-3 214 21
19. Iowa 15-3 186 22
20. Maryland 13-4 184 20
21. Arkansas 15-3 156 23
22. Northwestern 16-2 118 –
23. Tennessee 14-3 116 24
24. South Dakota 17-2 110 25
25. West Virginia 13-3 63 17
Others receiving votes: Missouri St. 42, Rutgers 31, Princeton 28, LSU 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.
Monday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Colgate 80, Bucknell 65
Fairleigh Dickinson 83, CCSU 60
Merrimack 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 55
Robert Morris 67, Sacred Heart 55
West Virginia 97, Texas 59
SOUTH
Barton 86, Erskine 82
Columbus St. 61, Augusta 60
Florida A&M 66, NC Central 57
Gardner-Webb at Hampton, ppd.
High Point 70, SC-Upstate 62
Lander 92, Clayton St. 77
NC State 53, Virginia 51
North Greenville 88, Chowan 79
Old Dominion 66, Charlotte 62
Presbyterian 85, Campbell 79
Southern U. 74, MVSU 70
UNC Asheville 71, Longwood 66
Winthrop 61, Radford 56
Yale 89, Howard 75
SOUTHWEST
North Texas 79, Rice 59
Monday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Fairleigh Dickinson 66, CCSU 47
Iona 69, St. Peter’s 59
Lipscomb 65, NJIT 57
Maryland 76, Indiana 62
Merrimack 71, St. Francis (Pa.) 56
Michigan St. 66, Rutgers 55
Mount St. Mary’s 69, St. Francis Brooklyn 60
Robert Morris 73, Sacred Heart 43
Wagner 63, LIU Brooklyn 61
SOUTH
Barton 78, Erskine 49
Columbus St. 69, Augusta 60
Florida A&M 70, NC Central 68
Florida Gulf Coast 80, Kennesaw St. 63
Jackson St. 53, Prairie View 49
Lander 84, Clayton St. 62
Morgan St. 42, NC A&T 38
North Alabama 68, Stetson 57
North Florida 70, Jacksonville 64
SC State 60, Md.-Eastern Shore 55
South Carolina 81, Mississippi St. 79
Southern U. 84, MVSU 54
Tennessee 65, Alabama 63
Texas Southern 89, Grambling St. 85
SOUTHWEST
Alcorn St. 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 75
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHPs Brendan Butler and Reece Karalus to contract extensions.
Basketball
NBA G League
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown, Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks.
Football
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Phil Snow defensive coordinator.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Al Golden linebackers coach and Steve Jackson secondary/cornerbacks coach. Announced that special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons will add assistant head coach to his job title.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Patrick Graham defensive coordinator.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DE Amani Bledsoe, RB Dalyn Dawkins, LB Nigel Harris, TE Parker Hesse, C Daniel Munyer, DB Kareem Orr, OL David Quessenberry, WR Trevion Thompson, RB Shaun Wilson and QB Logan Woodside to future contracts.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Kendal Vickers.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OT Stanley Bryant to a one-year contract extension. Signed DE Justin Alexandre, DB Nick Taylor, DE Alex McCalister and LB Dylan Donahue.
Hockey
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled D Jeff Taylor from Maine (ECHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Acquired G Bobby Edwards from Portadown (Northern Ireland).
MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Sean McAuley assistant coach.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced the contract of D Samba Camara is void after his P-1 Visa application was denied.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Matej Oravec to a three-year contract from Dunajska Streda (Super Liga-Slovakia) for an undisclosed transfer fee.
College
OHIO STATE — Named Kerry Coombs defensive coordinator.
PENN STATE — Named Taylor Stubblefield wide receivers coach.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
(8th) Hopewell- Loudon 50, Gibsonburg 38
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 44, Gibsonburg 22
Junior High Girls Basketball
(8th) Hopewell- Loudon 36, Gibsonburg 26
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 30, Gibsonburg 9
LOCAL & AREA
Baseball Coach Opening
Fostoria High School is in need of an assistant baseball coach for the 2020 season. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.
New Riegel Coaching Openings
NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.