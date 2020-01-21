Bragging rights and a chance to solidify its position in the Northern Buckeye Conference standings will be on the line as Fostoria faces a meatgrinder of a schedule this week.

Fostoria, which has won four straight to improve to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in NBC play, will host Tiffin Columbian (7-6) in a nonlegue game today, take on Eastwood (10-2, 5-2 NBC) in a pivotal league match on Friday, and travel to Hopewell-Loudon on Saturday to battle the Chieftains in a renewal of the Route 18 rivalry.

Despite graduating seven players from last year’s team, Fostoria coach Thom Loomis has the Redmen rolling and in the thick of the NBC race. They’ve already surpassed last year’s win total (8) and will be looking to continue their run with some impact wins this week.

Avondre Reed, a 6-foot-1 senior, and junior guard Dom Settles have been Fostoria’s offensive leaders this season. Reed averages 20.2 points and 3.1 assists a game; Settles is averaging 13.6 points and three steals. Jonathan Banks averages a team-high 5.3 rebounds.

Senior Devin Mauricio adds a solid all-around floor game for the Redmen, averaging 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals.

Tiffin Columbian started the season 6-2, with those setbacks being close losses to Upper Sandusky (13-1) and state-ranked Sandusky (12-0, No. 15 Division II).

The Tornadoes come to Fostoria fresh off Saturday’s 77-57 win over a 9-6 Kenton team that is tied for first place in the Western Buckeye League.

Fostoria willl be looking for an NBC sweep of Eastwood after the Redmen hung a 69-48 loss on the Eagles in early December. Eastwood has won nine of 10 games since, including an overtime win over a perennially strong Archbold team (8-4) and a one-point victory (50-49) at Otsego.

Eastwood’s lone loss during that stretch was by just three points (57-54) to once-beaten and league-leading Rossford (10-1, 7-0 NBC).

Bragging rights will definitely be on the line on Saturday when Fostoria and Hopewell-Loudon square off.

Hopewell-Loudon has won three straight and owns a 3-2 edge since the series kicked off during the 2014-15 season. Typical of a true rivalry game, though, the outcomes have been close, with two games decided by a single basket and another by just six points.