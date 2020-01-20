By ANDY WOLF

STAFF WRITER

VAN BUREN — Cade Whitticar bleeds orange and black.

“Well, it’s Van Buren. I love orange and black,” the senior wrestler said after his runner-up finish on Saturday at the 42nd Van Buren Invitational.

Whitticar matched the highest finish for the host Black Knights by taking second at 170 pounds. His teammate Kaleb Snodgrass also was second at 285.

Though, for Whitticar, just being back on the mat for his home meet was enough.

He didn’t wrestle in last year’s VBI due to being academically ineligible.

“Just laziness, not being accountable,” Whitticar said.

Whitticar, now 18-5 overall, turned things around for his senior year and put together a tournament to be proud of.

“I couldn’t let grades cut me off from what I can accomplish,” he said.

He bested Columbus Grove’s Ezra Jones 9-1 in the semifinals to start his Saturday and advanced to meet the undefeated, top seed Trevor Franks (24-0) of Lakota in the finals.

Although Whitticar got pinned in 46 seconds, it didn’t detract from the experience in the ever-tough VBI.

“It’s just fun coming here and competing. All of our fans and all of our students come out to support and competing for my family and the team behind me,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun competing here for sure.”

Also for Van Buren, Dino Donaldson was fourth at 145-pounds, medically forfeiting in the consolation final.

An apparently-injured Donaldson gutted through the final 27 seconds of his consolation semifinal win to hold off Lakota’s Lane Paul 4-3.

Van Buren’s Blaze Wickman (106) and A.J. Overmyer (160) were each sixth.

BOUNCING BACK: Fostoria senior Roger Hall wasn’t happy with his VBI outing last season — going 1-2 without a placement.

Hall posted a third-place finish on Saturday, beating Lakota’s Spencer Franks 7-4 in the consolation final.

“I came back and I did what I needed to do to improve,” Hall said.

He lost his semifinal 8-4 to Liberty-Benton’s Nathaniel DiRe, a returning Division III state qualifier, but took it as a learning moment.

Hall scored the first takedown of the match to go up 3-0 in the second period but surrendered a reversal and a third-period takedown as the deciding moments.

“No matter where I think I am, I always think I can have improvement,” Hall said. “No matter how good I am, I always think I can get better.”

DiRe fell 8-0 in his championship match to the defending champion and Allen East’s Garrett Neth.

TOUGH ENDS: Bluffton’s Thayne Kleman (106) and Hopewell-Loudon’s Caden Crawford (132) each lost their finals matches by injury forfeits.

Kleman, a freshman, was trailing 9-5 late in the third period against Woodmore’s Lukus Schaub and was unable to finish.

Crawford, a junior, was also behind, 6-1, when Wayne Trace’s Hunter Long returned him to the mat with force and immediate displeasure for Crawford.

Crawford was eventually carried off the mat.

Hopewell-Loudon coach Chad Patterson said they won’t know for certain what the injury is “until we go to the ER and find out.”

“(Caden) got third at the (J.C.) Gorman (Invitational) two weeks ago (at Mansfield Senior), wrestled a couple of state-ranked kids, pulled through and wrestled really impressively,” Patterson said.

“He’s just following right on through with his season. He’s been wrestling very, very well.

“… Hopefully he can recover and come right back to it again.”

Wolf, 419-427-8496

Send an E-mail to andywolf