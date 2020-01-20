By ANDY WOLF

STAFF WRITER

VAN BUREN — New weight class.

Same result.

Elmwood’s Gunner Endicott and Lakota’s Trevor Franks each moved up but still repeated as champions on Saturday at the 42nd Van Buren Invitational.

Endicott’s teammate Will Bechstein also secured a championship at 220 pounds for the Royals, who finished fifth (120) to lead area teams.

The host Black Knights were eighth (971/2). Allen East won the team title 2471/2-186 over Eastwood.

Wayne Trace’s Jarrett Hornish (120) was named Most Valuable Wrestler.

Endicott, a sophomore, earned an 11-2 major decision in the 160 finals in his first meeting against Cory-Rawson’s Deontae’ Davis.

Encidott struck for the first takedown, getting high on Davis’ left leg before returning him to the edge of the mat. He followed that up with a two-point nearfall to lead 4-0 through one period.

“Once I had the lead, (I) focused more on positioning, scoring when I can and trying to make the lead bigger,” Endicott said.

Meanwhile, Franks, a winner at 160 last year, did so in far less mat time at 170 and improved to 24-0 overall.

He pinned his way to the finals, two in under a minute and another in 1:25, before sticking Van Buren’s Cade Whitticar in 46 seconds.

“(It) just shows that I haven’t let off the gas pedal,” Franks said of repeating. “… Last year I focused more on takedowns. This year I was trying to get off the mat as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Bechstein narrowly pinned Kenton’s Noah Elkenbary in 3:59 — just beating the second-period buzzer.

“I’ve been coming here for three years, just won the (Perrysburg Invitational Tournament) last week, coming in hot, figured I could come in here,” Bechstein said. “I thought Elkenbary was going to be here, too.

“Big opportunity beat somebody ahead of me in the state so I saw that as more motivation to win.”

Elkenbary entered at an unblemished 11-0 and ran it to 14-0 into the finals. Bechstein didn’t know much about him, only a few common opponents of his, and “was coming in blind.”

“It reassures me that I know what I’m doing, I can do what I want,” Bechstein said of the win. “In a sense that I can go into a match knowing I have the technique, I just have to apply it.”

Also for Elmwood, Sanford Fraley was runner-up at 182, falling 5-3 to Carey’s Tanner May in the finals.

Van Buren’s Kaleb Snodgrass, winner at 220 last year, fell 3-2 in his 285 title bout to Columbus Grove’s Jeff Meyer.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Allen East 2471/2. 2, Eastwood 186. 3, Wayne Trace 152. 4, Woodmore 1221/2. 5, Elmwood 120. 6, Bluffton 1171/2. 7, Carey 1081/2. 8, Van Buren 971/2. 9, Galion 93. 10, Mohawk 90. 11, Columbus Grove 74. 12, Upper Sandusky 651/2. 13, Gibsonburg, Lakota & Liberty-Benton 60. 16, Hopewell-Loudon 501/2. 17, Sandusky St. Mary 471/2, 18, Kenton 46. 19, Seneca East 44. 20, Cory-Rawson 371/2. 21, Arcadia 251/2. 22, Fostoria 22. 23, Lincolnview 19. 24, Tiffin Calvert & Riverdale 15. 26, McComb 121/2. 27, North Baltmore 9. 28, Ottawa-Glandorf 7. 29, Fremont St. Joseph 3.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — Schaub (Wood) by default over Th. Kleman (Blu).

113 — Maynard (East) dec. Dickerson (Wood) 12-5

120 — Hornish (WT) dec. Owens (East) 4-2

126 — Hahn (WT) dec. Carmean (AE) 3-1

132 — Long (WT) by default over C. Crawford (H-L)

138 — Wireman (AE) dec. Garcia (Gib) 9-7 OT

145 — Seth Meggison (WT) dec. Bryce Hesselbart (East) 10-6

152 — Price (Moh) dec. Miller (AE) 8-6

160 — Endicott (Elm) maj. dec. Davis (C-R) 11-2

170 — T. Franks (Lak) pinned Whitticar (VB) :46

182 — May (Car) dec. Fraley (Elm) 5-3

195 — Neth (AE) maj. dec. Dire (L-B) 8-0

220 — Bechstein (Elm) pinned Elkenbary (Ken) 3:59

285 — Meyer (CG) Snodgrass dec. Snograss (VB) 3-2

THIRD PLACE

106 — Depinet II (US) pinned Sidle (AE) :30

113 — Ta. Kleman (Blu) dec. Lacy (SE) 8-6

120 — Sturgeon (Blu) by default over Kennedy (AE)

126 — Fetter (SSM) maj. dec. Landon Emch (Wood) 12-1

132 — Baker (L-B) dec. McCarthy (Gal) 6-1 OT

138 — L. Crawford (H-L) dec. Wegesin (Gal) 10-4

145 — Wireman (AE) by forfeit over Donaldson (VB)

152 — Sandwisch (Wood) dec. Oliver (Elm) 11-7

160 — Hershberger (AE) dec. Moore (WT) 4-2

170 — Jones (CG) pinned Beaverton (East) 2:44

182 — Brzeczek (Wood) pinned Wilson (Blu) 5:18 OT

195 — Hall (Fos) dec. S. Franks (Lak) 7-4

220 — Clouse (Moh) dec. Luginbuhl (Blu) 5-2

285 — Davies (AE) by forfeit over Nissen (East)

FIFTH PLACE

106 — Reynolds (TC) pinned Wickman (VB) 3:48

113 — Ri. Prosser (SSM) dec. Sutton (WT) 5-2

120 — Margraf (Moh) tech. fall. Rickle (Car) 15-0

126 — Mullholand (Car) maj. dec. England (Moh) 15-4

132 — Escobedo (East) dec. Ry. Prosser (SSM) 12-7

138 — Glaze (East) maj. dec. Laughlin (SE) 11-0

145 — Summit (Car) dec. Paul (Lak) 1-0

152 — Rupp (WT) pinned Hubble (Lin) 4:25

160 — Auld (Gib) pinned Overmyer (VB) 2:48

170 — Fisher (Gal) dec. Welch (AE) 5-2

182 — Theis (Moh) dec. Shane (Riv) 2-1

195 — Wentz (Car) dec. Herbert (US) 3-1

220 — Graham (WT) by forefeit over Abouhassan (Gal)