PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Carey 49, Upper Sandusky 21

Colonel Crawford 37, Mohawk 24

Seneca East 35, Buckeye Central 28

Wynford 65, Ridgedale 50

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at Danbury, postponed

New Riegel 53, Fremont St. Joseph 23

Old Fort 52, Tiffin Calvert 48

Sandusky St. Mary 60, Lakota 33

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor 40, Milan Edison 39

Willard 69, Port Clinton 19

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Perkins 60, Norwalk Senior 49

Sandusky Senior 65, Tiffin Columbian 44

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas 71, Crestline 21

Mansfield Christian 47, Kidron Central Christian 35

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork 52, Galion Senior 27

River Valley 68, Ontario 36

Shelby 60, Marion Harding 50

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia 60, Hardin Northern 31

Arlington 85, Upper Scioto Valley 19

Bluffton 59, Pandora-Gilboa 34

Bradford 55, Riverside 28

Bryan at Lake, postponed

Clyde 51, Vermilion 24

Columbus Grove 56, Miller City 36

Dalton 61, Wooster Senior 33

Elgin 66, Bucyrus 39

Fort Loramie 79, Loudonville 19

Hopewell-Loudon 69, Elmwood 27

Leipsic 44, Continental 30

Lima Cent. Cath. 42, Celina 22

Minster 56, Ottoville 39

North Baltimore at Patrick Henry, postponed

Olentangy 47, Lexington 33

Otsego 58, Van Buren 38

Plymouth at Black River, postponed

Sugarcreek Garaway 45, West Holmes 43, OT

Sunbury Big Walnut 46, Mansfield Madison 35

Toledo Christian 64, Hilltop 48

Toledo St. Ursula 38, Cincinnati Purcell Marian 25

Vanlue 49, Ridgemont 42

Versailles 51, Arcanum 39

Around Ohio

Beaver Eastern 58, Chillicothe Zane Trace 51

Bellaire 57, Hannibal River 37

Bellefontaine 43, Spring. Shawnee 22

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 58, Richwood N. Union 48

Berea-Midpark 38, N. Olmsted 28

Beverly Ft. Frye 74, Steubenville 34

Bloom-Carroll 47, Baltimore Liberty Union 36

Brunswick 57, Shaker Hts. 33

Burton Berkshire 55, Wickliffe 22

Caldwell 54, Madonna, W.Va. 50

Caledonia River Valley 68, Ontario 36

Camden Preble Shawnee 45, Milton-Union 40

Cardington-Lincoln 57, Galion Northmor 26

Carlisle 58, Day. Northridge 31

Chillicothe Huntington 38, Bainbridge Paint Valley 24

Cin. Indian Hill 56, Cin. Madeira 37

Cin. Mariemont 31, Cin. Wyoming 21

Cin. Oak Hills 56, Cin. Colerain 42

Cin. St. Ursula 38, Cin. McNicholas 25

Cin. Summit Country Day 77, Hamilton New Miami 25

Cin. Walnut Hills 68, Loveland 58

Cin. West Clermont 57, Milford 43

Circleville 52, Ashville Teays Valley 33

Circleville Logan Elm 58, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 24

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 75, Mentor Lake Cath. 45

Cols. Bexley 43, Worthington Christian 31

Cols. Grandview Hts. 37, Delaware Buckeye Valley 33

Cols. Patriot Prep 46, Groveport Madison Christian 38

Cortland Maplewood 46, Cortland Lakeview 33

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 50, Akr. Manchester 34

Cuyahoga Hts. 40, Brooklyn 35

Dalton 61, Wooster 33

Danville 79, Cols. KIPP 25

Delaware Hayes 51, Cols. DeSales 46

Eastlake N. 64, Madison 30

Fairborn 64, W. Carrollton 41

Frankfort Adena 54, New Hope Christian 36

Gahanna Cols. Academy 55, Cols. Wellington 7

Gates Mills Hawken 43, Geneva 33

Green 59, Akr. Firestone 48

Hamilton Badin 48, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 32

Hillsboro 41, Massillon Jackson 24

Jamestown Greeneview 58, London Madison Plains 29

Kings Mills Kings 50, Cin. Withrow 30

LaGrange Keystone 48, Elyria Open Door 29

Lancaster Fairfield Union 41, Amanda-Clearcreek 30

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 39, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 23

Lewistown Indian Lake 36, Spring. NW 20

Lore City Buckeye Trail 46, Uhrichsville Claymont 37

Louisville 68, Can. Cent. Cath. 23

Louisville Aquinas 69, Akr. Springfield 35

Lyndhurst Brush 70, Painesville Riverside 38

Macedonia Nordonia 50, Wadsworth 48

Marietta 56, Cambridge 51

Martins Ferry 38, Shadyside 33

Mayfield 65, Willoughby S. 60

Medina 55, Euclid 48

Miami Valley Christian Academy 51, Norwood 30

Middlefield Cardinal 50, Orwell Grand Valley 37

Mineral Ridge 53, Kinsman Badger 38

Mogadore Field 62, Akr. Ellet 22

Mohawk, Pa. 58, Youngs. Boardman 23

Monroe 58, Brookville 26

Morrow Little Miami 51, Cin. Mt. Healthy 33

N. Ridgeville 46, Lakewood 44

New Boston Glenwood 58, Lucasville Valley 45

New Carlisle Tecumseh 60, London 56

New Lexington 54, New Concord John Glenn 35

Newton Falls 44, Warren Champion 39

Oxford Talawanda 56, Day. Stivers 20

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 48, Parma Normandy 34

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 68, Newark Cath. 46

Peebles 76, Felicity-Franklin 39

Perry 85, Beachwood 28

Plain City Jonathan Alder 79, Spring. Kenton Ridge 30

Poland Seminary 59, Youngs. Mooney 42

Ravenna SE 59, Ravenna 42

Reedsville Eastern 36, Crown City S. Gallia 35

Rocky River 56, Parma 51

Rocky River Magnificat 69, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 37

Sidney 52, Riverside Stebbins 40

Sidney Fairlawn 43, Newton Local 28

Sidney Lehman 63, Union City Mississinawa Valley 26

Sparta Highland 59, Mt. Gilead 38

Sugarcreek Garaway 45, Millersburg W. Holmes 43, 0

Trenton Edgewood 68, Cin. NW 27

Troy 49, Xenia 30

W. Jefferson 61, N. Lewisburg Triad 32

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 50, Newcomerstown 37

W. Liberty-Salem 37, Milford Center Fairbanks 32

Warren Harding 56, Austintown Fitch 42

Warsaw River View 32, Zanesville 26

Washington C.H. 43, Chillicothe 33

Waynesville 62, New Lebanon Dixie 22

Whitehall-Yearling 73, Cols. School for Girls 20

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 76, Bridgeport 33

Zanesville Maysville 76, McConnelsville Morgan 66

Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Crooksville 26

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 68, Malvern 31

Beavercreek 39, Day. Carroll 34

Cols. Watterson 49, Cle. St. Joseph 39

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 63, Cols. Hartley 51

Day. Chaminade Julienne 57, Akr. Hoban 42

Elyria Cath. 59, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 38

Kettering Fairmont 78, Can. Glenoak 35

Mason 53, Can. McKinley 30

Mt. Notre Dame 62, Shaker Hts. Laurel 57

W. Chester Lakota W. 47, N. Can. Hoover 41

Winston Salem Christian, N.C. 44, Berlin Hiland 41

Seaman N. Adams 59, Williamsburg 35

Boyd Co., Ky. 71, Thornville Sheridan 66

Proctorville Fairland 63, Raceland, Ky. 25

South Charleston, W.Va. 65, Albany Alexander 61

Spring Valley, W.Va. 64, Portsmouth Notre Dame 57

Vincent Warren 44, Middletown Fenwick 38

Monday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Ayersville at Kalida

Castalia Margaretta and Toledo Notre Dame in Classic in the Country

Columbus Grove at Fort Jennings

Edon at Fairview

Liberty Center at Fayette

Lodi Cloverleaf at Ashland Senior

North Central at Cardinal Stritch

Ridgemont at Ada

Swanton at Defiance

Van Wert at Convoy Crestview

Tuesday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Pandora-Gilboa at Van Buren

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Toledo St. Ursula at Toledo Whitmer

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Mohawk

Ridgedale at Upper Sandusky

Seneca East at Bucyrus

Wynford at Colonel Crawford

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Rossford

Genoa at Eastwood

Lake at Elmwood

Woodmore at Otsego

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Lima Temple Christian

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Senior at Clyde

Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Perkins

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Ashland Crestview

Other NW Ohio Games

Andrews Osborne Academy at Loudonville

Anthony Wayne at Oak Harbor

Ashland Mapleton at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Continental at Antwerp

Delphos Jefferson at Wayne Trace

Galion Senior at New London

Houston at Sidney Lehman

Jackson Center at New Bremen

Lenawee Christian at Evergreen

Lexington at Clear Fork

Liberty-Benton at Kenton

Lima Bath at Delphos St. John’s

Marion Local at St. Marys Memorial

Maumee Valley Country Day at North Central

Montpelier at Hicksville

Mount Vernon at Marion Harding

New Knoxville at Wapakoneta

Norwalk Senior at Fremont Ross

Ottawa Hills at Gibsonburg

Ottawa-Glandorf at Ottoville

Parkway at Lincolnview

Patrick Henry at Miller City

Paulding at Tinora

Perrysburg at Oregon Clay

Pettisville at Wauseon

Sparta Highland at Ontario

Stryker at Edgerton

Sylvania Northview at Toledo Start

Upper Scioto Valley at Cory-Rawson

Waynesfield-Goshen at Lima Shawnee

West Salem Northwestern at Mansfield Madison

Western Reserve at Milan Edison

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Scott at Toledo Start

Toledo Waite at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher

Other NW Ohio Games

Vermilion at Bellevue

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at Arcadia

Liberty-Benton at Cory-Rawson

McComb at Arlington

Riverdale at Pandora-Gilboa

Van Buren at North Baltimore

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Lima Senior

Fremont Ross at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo Notre Dame at Oregon Clay

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Otsego

Rossford at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Ada at Convoy Crestview

Allen East at Lincolnview

Bluffton at Spencerville

Delphos Jefferson at Paulding

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Bryan

Evergreen at Delta

Swanton at Patrick Henry

Wauseon at Liberty Center

Putnam County League

Fort Jennings at Ottoville

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Wapakoneta

Lima Bath at Defiance

Ottawa-Glandorf at Celina

St. Marys Memorial at Kenton

Van Wert at Lima Shawnee

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin at Riverside

Lima Perry at Ridgemont

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Hopewell-Loudon

Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort

Sandusky St. Mary at New Riegel

Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Northwood at Toledo Christian

Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Fort Recovery

Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s

New Bremen at Minster

St. Henry at New Knoxville

Versailles at Parkway

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon

Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior

West Holmes at Lexington

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Kidron Central Christian

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Western Reserve

Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton

Norwalk St. Paul at New London

South Central at Plymouth

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Edgerton

Hicksville at Antwerp

Holgate at Tinora

Wayne Trace at Fairview

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Pettisville

Montpelier at Fayette

Stryker at North Central

Other NW Ohio Games

Clyde at Huron

Jones Leadership Academy at Vanlue

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mansfield Senior

Mount Gilead at Ridgedale

Sandusky Perkins at Castalia Margaretta

Springfield Catholic Central at Sidney Lehman

Toledo Whitmer at Lake

Woodmore at Lakota

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Seneca East

Mohawk at Bucyrus

Upper Sandusky at Buckeye Central

Wynford at Carey

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne

Maumee at Perrysburg

Napoleon at Sylvania Southview

Springfield at Sylvania Northview

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at River Valley

Shelby at Galion Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

Ballard, Ky. at Toledo Rogers

PREP Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford 65, Carey 44

Mohawk 69, Buckeye Central 55

Seneca East 60, Ridgedale 53

Wynford 68, Bucyrus 45

Firelands Conference

New London 59, Monroeville 55

Norwalk St. Paul 73, Ashland Crestview 46

South Central 70, Ashland Mapleton 46

Western Reserve 75, Plymouth 49

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada 65, Hardin Northern 46

Antwerp 72, Lincolnview 44

Arcadia 60, Allen East 46

Arlington 60, Spencerville 51

Ayersville 38, Paulding 37

Black River 61, Loudonville 52

Botkins 68, Lima Bath 58

Cardinal Stritch 79, Oak Harbor 72

Castalia Margaretta 62, Clyde 53

Columbus Grove 36, Kalida 23

Convoy Crestview 46, Pandora-Gilboa 26

Defiance 49, Fairview 34

Eastwood 56, Gibsonburg 41

Edgerton 45, Montpelier 34

Elgin 50, Crestline 43

Fayette at Holgate, postponed

Fort Recovery 48, Arcanum 39

Huron 54, Norwalk Senior 50, OT

Indian Lake 82, Riverside 63

Lagrange Keystone 60, Milan Edison 41

Leipsic 58, Patrick Henry 33

Liberty Center 53, Otsego 30

Lima Cent. Cath. 54, Elida 50

Lucas 53, Ontario 50

Marion Local 31, Jackson Center 26, 2-OT

Maumee Valley Country Day 68, Bluffton 51

Miller City 80, Lima Temple Christian 40

New Bremen 62, Russia 49

North Central at Hicksville, postponed

Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Lima Senior 61

Ottoville 40, St. Henry 29

Perrysburg 78, Ashland Senior 65

Pettisville at Evergreen, postponed

Port Clinton 44, Genoa 28

Ridgemont 69, North Baltimore 59

Sandusky Senior 85, Fremont Ross 62

Sidney Lehman 44, Ansonia 36

St. Marys Memorial 63, Coldwater 48

Sylvania Southview 73, Toledo Scott 47

Tiffin Calvert 60, Riverdale 49

Tiffin Columbian 77, Kenton 57

Tinora 48, Stryker 41

Toledo Christian 61, Liberty-Benton 47

Toledo St. John’s 60, Anthony Wayne 56, 2-OT

Upper Sandusky 63, Bellevue 38

Van Wert at Bryan, postponed

Wauseon 71, Sylvania Northview 62, OT

Wayne Trace 72, Fort Jennings 43

Waynesfield-Goshen at Vanlue, postponed

Westerville North 46, Mount Vernon 32

Woodmore 68, Northwood 65, OT

Around Ohio

Akr. Ellet 49, Hudson 44

Anna 51, Casstown Miami E. 28

Bainbridge Paint Valley 53, Chillicothe Huntington 51

Brookville 46, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 41

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 70, Brooke, W.Va. 63

Cambridge 51, Carrollton 30

Chillicothe Zane Trace 51, Chillicothe Unioto 37

Cin. Indian Hill 68, Boone Co., Ky. 51

Cin. Seven Hills 48, Cin. College Prep. 30

Cle. Cent. Cath. 57, Cle. St. Ignatius 51

Cle. Glenville 64, Warrensville Hts. 60

Cols. DeSales 70, Cols. Linden McKinley 54

Cols. Franklin Hts. 53, Shekinah Christian 46

Cols. Grandview Hts. 58, Galion Northmor 36

Cols. Ready 100, Andrews Osborne Academy 54

Cols. Walnut Ridge 87, Cin. Woodward 55

Creston Norwayne 65, Doylestown Chippewa 43

Crestwood Preparatory College, Ontario 84, Franklin 66

Day. Ponitz Tech. 63, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 58

Delaware Hayes 72, Hudson WRA 59

E. Liverpool 73, St. Clairsville 55

Fairview, Ky. 65, Franklin Furnace Green 56

Frankfort Adena 59, Piketon 41

Gallipolis Gallia 49, Bidwell River Valley 47

Goshen 56, Cin. Shroder 51

Hamilton Badin 69, Oxford Talawanda 48

Howard E. Knox 45, Sparta Highland 37

Huron 54, Norwalk 50, 0

Jefferson Area 78, Ashtabula St. John 44

Kent Roosevelt 66, Eastlake N. 32

Kirtland 91, Orwell Grand Valley 49

Lakewood St. Edward 75, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 66

Latham Western 68, Beaver Eastern 59

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 56, Cols. Watterson 51

Massillon Tuslaw 67, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 44

McArthur Vinton County 76, Fairfield Christian 60

Mentor Lake Cath. 64, Gates Mills Gilmour 61

Milford Center Fairbanks 55, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 40

Mineral Ridge 90, Kinsman Badger 52

N. Ridgeville 55, Beachwood 54

New Madison Tri-Village 51, Legacy Christian 44

Newark Licking Valley 63, Cols. Horizon Science 47

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 75, Beverly Ft. Frye 25

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 67, Macedonia Nordonia 58

Parma Normandy 50, Hunting Valley University 40

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 55, Marion Harding 48

Peebles 64, Felicity-Franklin 49

Perry 52, Chardon NDCL 51

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 47, New Lebanon Dixie 34

Poland Seminary 47, Neshannock, Pa. 40

Powell Olentangy Liberty 74, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 72

Richmond Edison 79, Clayton Northmont 44

Shaker Hts. 57, Massillon Jackson 55

Sheffield Brookside 51, Garfield Hts. Trinity 45

Sidney Fairlawn 70, Newton Local 55

Southeastern 61, Williamsport Westfall 42

St. Marys, W.Va. 52, New Matamoras Frontier 49

Sunbury Big Walnut 59, Lancaster Fairfield Union 33

Vandalia Butler 50, Spring. Shawnee 47

Vincent Warren 75, Parkersburg, W.Va. 66

W. Jefferson 56, Spring. NE 46

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 59, Malvern 56

Wellston 64, Stewart Federal Hocking 54

Westerville Cent. 91, Cin. Western Hills 79

Westerville N. 46, Mt. Vernon 32

Whitehall-Yearling 63, Cols. Eastmoor 53

Williamstown, W.Va. 70, Marietta 57

Youngs. Mooney 60, Linsly, W.Va. 56

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 72, Kettering Alter 52

Grayson, Ga. 71, Huber Hts. Wayne 56

Lakewood St. Edward 75, Huntington Prep, W.Va. 66

Pickerington N. 62, Milton, Ga. 56

Georgetown 48, Mowrystown Whiteoak 40

Hillsboro 58, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 45

S. Point 66, W. Union 40

Sardinia Eastern Brown 75, Chesapeake 45

Seaman N. Adams 60, Mt. Orab Western Brown 51

Williamsburg 56, Lynchburg-Clay 47

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 65, Middletown Fenwick 39

Cin. St. Xavier 54, Cin. Sycamore 39

Middletown 47, Cin. Purcell Marian 46

STVM 79, Cin. Elder 68

Springboro 48, Kings Mills Kings 30

Akr. Hoban 56, Uniontown Lake 32

Elyria Open Door 78, Warren JFK 74

Louisville 52, Peninsula Woodridge 45

Navarre Fairless 45, Can. South 38

Monday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Celina at Marion Local

Tuesday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at Danbury

Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary

New Riegel at Fremont St. Joseph

Old Fort at Tiffin Calvert

Other NW Ohio Games

Arlington at Ada

Columbus Grove at Lima Bath

Delta at Ottawa Hills

Doylestown Chippewa at West Holmes

East Canton at Kidron Central Christian

Heritage Christian at Grand Lakes

Holgate at Leipsic

Lenawee Christian at Evergreen

Lima Perry at Minster

Lima Senior at Lima Cent. Cath.

Mansfield Temple Christian at Mansfield Christian

Monroeville at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Northwood at Toledo Woodward

Ridgemont at Marion Pleasant

Rossford at Maumee

Sandusky Senior at Toledo Bowsher

Swanton at Fayette

Sylvania Southview at Toledo St. Francis

Tiffin Columbian at Fostoria Senior

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Anthony Wayne

Toledo Scott at Findlay

Toledo Whitmer at Toledo Rogers

Van Wert at Kalida

Vermilion at Elyria Senior

Versailles at Vandalia Butler

West Jefferson at Elgin

Willard at Norwalk St. Paul

Wooster Senior at Brunswick

Wednesday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Tiffin Calvert at Milan Edison

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Upper Sandusky

Colonel Crawford at Mohawk

Ridgedale at Wynford

Seneca East at Buckeye Central

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at Clear Fork

Marion Harding at Shelby

Ontario at River Valley

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at McComb

Liberty-Benton at Riverdale

North Baltimore at Cory-Rawson

Pandora-Gilboa at Van Buren

Vanlue at Arcadia

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Toledo St. John’s

Lima Senior at Toledo St. Francis

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Findlay

Toledo Whitmer at Oregon Clay

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Fostoria Senior

Genoa at Otsego

Lake at Rossford

Woodmore at Elmwood

Northwest Conference

Convoy Crestview at Ada

Lincolnview at Allen East

Paulding at Delphos Jefferson

Spencerville at Bluffton

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Archbold

Delta at Evergreen

Liberty Center at Wauseon

Patrick Henry at Swanton

Putnam County League

Ottoville at Fort Jennings

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf

Defiance at Lima Bath

Kenton at St. Marys Memorial

Lima Shawnee at Van Wert

Wapakoneta at Elida

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Lima Temple Christian

Ridgemont at Lima Perry

Riverside at Elgin

Upper Scioto Valley at Waynesfield-Goshen

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Hopewell-Loudon

Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort

Sandusky St. Mary at New Riegel

Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron at Port Clinton

Willard at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Vermilion

Clyde at Sandusky Senior

Sandusky Perkins at Tiffin Columbian

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Christian

Northwood at Ottawa Hills

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Cardinal Stritch

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at Marion Local

Fort Recovery at Coldwater

Minster at New Bremen

Parkway at Versailles

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne

Maumee at Perrysburg

Napoleon at Sylvania Southview

Springfield at Sylvania Northview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon

Lexington at West Holmes

Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Start

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Scott at Toledo Waite

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville

Mansfield Christian at Crestline

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Lucas

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Monroeville

New London at Norwalk St. Paul

Plymouth at South Central

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Hicksville

Edgerton at Ayersville

Fairview at Wayne Trace

Tinora at Holgate

Buckeye Border Conference

Fayette at Montpelier

North Central at Stryker

Pettisville at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison

Ohio Lima Eagles at Heritage Christian

Sidney Lehman at Jackson Center

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Conference Championships

Sunday’s Results

Kansas City 35, Tennessee 24

San Francisco 37, Green Bay 20

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 28 14 .667 —

Boston 27 14 .659 ½

Philadelphia 28 16 .636 1

Brooklyn 18 23 .439 9½

New York 11 32 .256 17½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 29 13 .690 —

Orlando 20 23 .465 9½

Charlotte 15 29 .341 15

Washington 13 28 .317 15½

Atlanta 10 33 .233 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 38 6 .864 —

Indiana 27 15 .643 10

Detroit 16 27 .372 21½

Chicago 16 28 .364 22

Cleveland 12 31 .279 25½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 27 15 .643 —

Houston 26 15 .634 ½

Memphis 20 22 .476 7

San Antonio 18 23 .439 8½

New Orleans 16 27 .372 11½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 29 12 .707 —

Utah 29 13 .690 ½

Oklahoma City 24 19 .558 6

Portland 18 26 .409 12½

Minnesota 15 27 .357 14½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 34 8 .810 —

L.A. Clippers 30 13 .698 4½

Phoenix 18 24 .429 16

Sacramento 15 27 .357 19

Golden State 10 34 .227 25

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

L.A. Clippers 133, New Orleans 130

Milwaukee 117, Brooklyn 97

Phoenix 123, Boston 119

Detroit 136, Atlanta 103

Philadelphia 90, New York 87

Chicago 118, Cleveland 116

Toronto 122, Minnesota 112

L.A. Lakers 124, Houston 115

Golden State 109, Orlando 95

Oklahoma City 119, Portland 106

Utah 123, Sacramento 101

Sunday’s Results

San Antonio 107, Miami 102

Indiana at Denver, late

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Washington, 2

Toronto at Atlanta, 2:30

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3

Chicago at Milwaukee, 5

New Orleans at Memphis, 5

New York at Cleveland, 5

Oklahoma City at Houston, 5

Orlando at Charlotte, 5

Sacramento at Miami, 5

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7:30

Denver at Minnesota, 8

Indiana at Utah, 9

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9

Golden State at Portland, 10

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7

Sacramento at Detroit, 7

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30

Memphis at Boston, 7:30

Washington at Miami, 7:30

Denver at Houston, 8

Minnesota at Chicago, 8

Indiana at Phoenix, 9

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30

Utah at Golden State, 10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 50 28 10 12 68 166 133

Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137

Florida 47 26 16 5 57 174 156

Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165

Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152

Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157

Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163

Detroit 49 12 33 4 28 104 189

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144

Pittsburgh 49 31 13 5 67 168 133

N.Y. Islanders 48 28 15 5 61 139 130

Columbus 50 26 16 8 60 134 127

Carolina 49 28 18 3 59 155 131

Philadelphia 49 26 17 6 58 155 150

N.Y. Rangers 47 23 20 4 50 156 155

New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134

Colorado 48 27 15 6 60 173 140

Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120

Winnipeg 49 25 20 4 54 148 152

Chicago 50 24 20 6 54 152 157

Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154

Minnesota 48 22 20 6 50 148 159

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149

Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153

Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147

Vegas 51 25 19 7 57 159 156

Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138

San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167

Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150

Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Results

Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Colorado 5, St. Louis 3

Edmonton 7, Arizona 3

Ottawa 5, Calgary 2

Columbus 5, New Jersey 0

Florida 4, Detroit 1

Montreal 5, Vegas 4, SO

Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 1

Chicago 6, Toronto 2

Nashville 2, Buffalo 1

Minnesota 7, Dallas 0

Vancouver 4, San Jose 1

Sunday’s Results

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 3

Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO

Chicago 5, Winnipeg 2

Columbus 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Colorado, 3

Florida at Minnesota, 8

Tuesday’s Games

Vegas at Boston, 7

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30

Florida at Chicago, 8:30

Wednesday’s Games

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7:30

Detroit at Minnesota, 8

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Berry 68, Millsaps 54

Brandeis 75, Emory 73

Canisius 95, Rider 86

Centre 81, Rhodes 59

Daemen 65, Dist. of Columbia 61

Davidson 74, Fordham 62

Delhi 76, Cobleskill 52

Huntingdon 87, Berea 73

Keystone 70, John Jay 68

Maine 86, Binghamton 63

Marist 83, Iona 73

McDaniel 77, Haverford 69

NC Wesleyan 80, LaGrange 74

Niagara 72, Siena 71

Oglethorpe 72, Birmingham-Southern 67

Rochester 76, NYU 62

Rutgers 64, Minnesota 56

Washington (Mo.) 80, Carnegie-Mellon 72

Wesleyan (Conn.) 98, Connecticut Coll. 59

Widener 82, Hood 68

MIDWEST

CS Bakersfield 72, Chicago St. 54

Chicago 78, Case Western 65

Gustavus 92, Augsburg 88

Loyola of Chicago 62, Illinois St. 50

Martin Luther 70, Northland 58

N. Dakota St. 83, North Dakota 74

St. Francis (Ill.) 105, Trinity Christian 77

Wis.-Superior 89, Minn.-Morris 63

Sunday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Chestnut Hill 57, Caldwell 46

Daemen 64, Dist. of Columbia 35

Drexel 63, Delaware 59

Elon 69, Hofstra 56

Emory 75, Brandeis 67

La Salle 67, St. Bonaventure 61

NYU 64, Rochester 54

Northeastern 61, William & Mary 55

Point Park 97, Valley Forge Christian 60

Rhode Island 69, UMass 66

Seton Hall 97, Providence 55

Shippensburg 89, Seton Hill 82

St. John’s 63, Creighton 58

Syracuse 69, Pittsburgh 51

UConn 92, Tulsa 34

Washington (Mo.) 73, Carnegie-Mellon 67

Wesleyan (Conn.) 66, Connecticut Coll. 58

Wilson 70, Cairn 69

SOUTH

Averett 72, Methodist 62

Berry 51, Millsaps 28

Boston College 55, Georgia Tech 48

Centre 60, Rhodes 55

Clemson 62, Duke 58

Fordham 66, George Mason 54

Georgia 61, Auburn 50

James Madison 87, Coll. of Charleston 53

LSU 65, Kentucky 59

Louisville 74, North Carolina 67

Maryville (Tenn.) 76, Wesleyan (Ga.) 42

Missouri 71, Mississippi 57

NC State 59, Wake Forest 45

Oglethorpe 75, Birmingham-Southern 72

Sewanee 63, Hendrix 47

Towson 62, UNC Wilmington 41

UCF 64, South Florida 57

Virginia Tech 69, Virginia 61

MIDWEST

Bradley 75, Valparaiso 61

Case Western 77, Chicago 71

Dakota Wesleyan 80, Midland 62

Dayton 48, Saint Louis 47

DePaul 80, Butler 65

Drake 108, Evansville 44

Green Bay 73, UIC 36

Hastings 82, Mount Marty 62

IUPUI 75, Milwaukee 52

Iowa 85, Wisconsin 78

Loyola of Chicago 69, Illinois St. 64

Marquette 80, Xavier 60

Minnesota 72, Purdue 59

N. Iowa 73, Indiana St. 43

Northwestern 85, Penn St. 59

Notre Dame 76, Miami 53

Ohio St. 77, Illinois 47

South Dakota 83, S. Dakota St. 48

Texas 71, Kansas St. 63

Wichita St. 72, Temple 70

SOUTHWEST

Houston 72, East Carolina 63

Iowa St. 64, Oklahoma St. 63

TCU 82, Oklahoma 63

Texas A&M 69, Florida 42

FAR WEST

Arizona 66, Washington 58

Arizona St. 65, Washington St. 56

Stanford 61, Oregon St. 58

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

The American Express

Final Round

s-Stadium Course

q-La Quinta Counry Club

n-Nicklaus Tournament Course

Andrew Landry (500), $1,206,000 66s-64q-65n-67s–262 -26

Abraham Ancer (300), $730,300 68q-67n-66s-63s–264 -24

Scottie Scheffler (190), $462,300 65q-64n-66s-70s–265 -23

Bud Cauley (123), $301,500 68q-64n-71s-65s–268 -20

Sepp Straka (123), $301,500 69n-65s-68q-66s–268 -20

Sam Burns (89), $218,588 71s-68q-67n-63s–269 -19

Sebastian Cappelen (89), $218,588 67n-70s-64q-68s–269 -19

Tom Hoge (89), $218,588 66s-70q-66n-67s–269 -19

Ryan Moore (89), $218,588 68q-65n-67s-69s–269 -19

Rickie Fowler (68), $162,475 65q-64n-70s-71s–270 -18

Sungjae Im (68), $162,475 67q-66n-69s-68s–270 -18

Grayson Murray (68), $162,475 64s-71q-69n-66s–270 -18

Andrew Putnam (68), $162,475 67q-69n-65s-69s–270 -18

Tony Finau (55), $122,275 69q-62n-71s-69s–271 -17

Alex Noren (55), $122,275 67n-67s-68q-69s–271 -17

Adam Schenk (55), $122,275 66n-69s-68q-68s–271 -17

Talor Gooch (48), $98,825 69n-71s-64q-68s–272 -16

Hank Lebioda (48), $98,825 65n-71s-66q-70s–272 -16

Kevin Na (48), $98,825 69n-67s-69q-67s–272 -16

Matthew NeSmith (48), $98,825 68s-68q-70n-66s–272 -16

Paul Casey (37), $63,399 68q-67n-67s-71s–273 -15

Cameron Champ (37), $63,399 67n-71s-68q-67s–273 -15

Michael Gligic (37), $63,399 69n-65s-70q-69s–273 -15

Brian Harman (37), $63,399 67q-67n-69s-70s–273 -15

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (37), $63,399 68s-69q-68n-68s–273 -15

Sebastian Munoz (37), $63,399 67n-68s-68q-70s–273 -15

Chase Seiffert (37), $63,399 66s-67q-67n-73s–273 -15

Tim Wilkinson (37), $63,399 71q-65n-66s-71s–273 -15

Daniel Berger (24), $41,121 69q-68n-69s-68s–274 -14

Cameron Davis (24), $41,121 66n-67s-72q-69s–274 -14

Chesson Hadley (24), $41,121 73q-67n-64s-70s–274 -14

Ben Martin (24), $41,121 72n-64s-71q-67s–274 -14

Doc Redman (24), $41,121 68s-70q-68n-68s–274 -14

Sam Ryder (24), $41,121 69s-70q-68n-67s–274 -14

Nick Watney (24), $41,121 67s-71q-65n-71s–274 -14

Vincent Whaley (24), $41,121 71n-68s-67q-68s–274 -14

David Hearn (17), $29,815 71q-68n-65s-71s–275 -13

Russell Knox (17), $29,815 66n-71s-70q-68s–275 -13

Maverick McNealy (17), $29,815 69q-65n-71s-70s–275 -13

J.T. Poston (17), $29,815 67n-69s-69q-70s–275 -13

Ted Potter, Jr. (17), $29,815 70s-63q-73n-69s–275 -13

Brendon Todd (17), $29,815 69n-68s-65q-73s–275 -13

Bronson Burgoon (11), $22,445 72s-66q-69n-69s–276 -12

Mark Hubbard (11), $22,445 69n-71s-67q-69s–276 -12

Brendan Steele (11), $22,445 70q-66n-67s-73s–276 -12

Vaughn Taylor (11), $22,445 69n-74s-64q-69s–276 -12

Cameron Tringale (11), $22,445 69s-69q-67n-71s–276 -12

Brandon Hagy (8), $16,989 74s-63q-69n-71s–277 -11

Max Homa (8), $16,989 71s-68q-63n-75s–277 -11

John Huh (8), $16,989 67n-69s-69q-72s–277 -11

Denny McCarthy (8), $16,989 71s-68q-65n-73s–277 -11

Harris English (8), $16,989 71n-68s-64q-74s–277 -11

Carlos Ortiz (8), $16,989 71s-70q-66n-70s–277 -11

Rory Sabbatini (8), $16,989 70n-70s-67q-70s–277 -11

Zac Blair (6), $15,410 64q-70n-71s-73s–278 -10

Ryan Brehm (6), $15,410 69s-67q-71n-71s–278 -10

Jason Dufner (6), $15,410 67s-71q-69n-71s–278 -10

Fabian Gomez (6), $15,410 69s-70q-67n-72s–278 -10

Scott Stallings (6), $15,410 67n-71s-67q-73s–278 -10

Jhonattan Vegas (6), $15,410 68n-69s-70q-71s–278 -10

Charley Hoffman (5), $14,807 74q-63n-69s-73s–279 -9

Scott Piercy (5), $14,807 67q-68n-72s-72s–279 -9

Matthew Wolff (5), $14,807 67q-69n-71s-72s–279 -9

Tyler Duncan (4), $14,338 66n-73s-67q-74s–280 -8

Tyler McCumber (4), $14,338 67s-71q-69n-73s–280 -8

Wes Roach (4), $14,338 68q-65n-69s-78s–280 -8

Patrick Rodgers (4), $14,338 69s-66q-72n-73s–280 -8

Troy Merritt (3), $13,802 71s-68q-68n-74s–281 -7

Henrik Norlander (3), $13,802 75s-66q-66n-74s–281 -7

Josh Teater (3), $13,802 67q-70n-69s-75s–281 -7

D.J. Trahan (3), $13,802 69s-69q-69n-74s–281 -7

Brian Stuard (3), $13,467 67n-70s-70q-75s–282 -6

Anirban Lahiri (3), $13,333 70n-70s-66q-77s–283 -5

Matt Every (3), $13,199 70n-67s-68q-82s–287 -1

LPGA Tour

Tournament of Champions

Final Round

Will resume today on sixth playoff hole

Gaby Lopez 65-69-71-66 — 271 -13

Nasa Hataoka 66-69-68-68 — 271 -13

Inbee Park 65-68-67-71 — 271 -13

Mi Jung Hur 69-70-70-63 — 272 -12

Brooke M. Henderson 67-66-72-67 — 272 -12

Annie Park 68-73-68-64 — 273 -11

Lexi Thompson 66-71-69-68 — 274 -10

Sei Young Kim 66-69-67-72 — 274 -10

Celine Boutier 66-69-69-71 — 275 -9

Nelly Korda 73-67-69-67 — 276 -8

Moriya Jutanugarn 68-71-73-65 — 277 -7

Cydney Clanton 69-69-69-71 — 278 -6

Angela Stanford 65-72-70-71 — 278 -6

Danielle Kang 63-73-71-71 — 278 -6

Amy Yang 68-69-76-66 — 279 -5

Jessica Korda 70-68-71-70 — 279 -5

Jasmine Suwannapura 68-73-69-70 — 280 -4

Brittany Lincicome 71-72-70-68 — 281 -3

Georgia Hall 70-71-71-69 — 281 -3

Cheyenne Knight 68-70-74-70 — 282 -2

Marina Alex 66-81-68-68 — 283 -1

Pernilla Lindberg 70-73-73-68 — 284 E

Bronte Law 69-73-72-72 — 286 +2

Eun-Hee Ji 74-67-76-70 — 287 +3

In Gee Chun 71-71-73-72 — 287 +3

Ariya Jutanugarn 75-76-73-68 — 292 +8

TRANSACTIONS

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. to College Park (NBAGL).

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco, F Michael Chaput and G Adin Hill to Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Rasmus Asplund, F Scott Wilson and D Lawrence Pilut to Rochester (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Cory Schneider and Fs Jesper Boqvist and Michael McLeod to Binghamton (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Kansas City LW Loren Ulett, Allen F Mitch Vandergunst, Worcester coach David Cunniff two games and Kansas City coach John Scott Dickson one game.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded G Danny Tirone to Reading for future considerations.

College

NORTH CAROLINA — Announced graduate PK Grayson Atkins is transferring from Furman.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Bowling

Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Lincolnview, Plaza Lanes, Celina, 4:30

Prep Swimming

Marion Harding (Senior Night) at Findlay, 6:30

Prep Wrestling

Danbury at North Baltimore, 6

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

King and Queens League

High series: (men) Reid Ponx, Encompass, 613; (women) Pam Oates, Bob Meier Rentals 480. High game: (men) Ponx 227; (women) Oates 171.

LOCAL & AREA

Baseball Coach Opening

FOSTORIA — Fostoria High School is in need of an assistant baseball coach for the 2020 season. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.

New Riegel Coaching Openings

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.