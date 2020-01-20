PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Carey 49, Upper Sandusky 21
Colonel Crawford 37, Mohawk 24
Seneca East 35, Buckeye Central 28
Wynford 65, Ridgedale 50
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at Danbury, postponed
New Riegel 53, Fremont St. Joseph 23
Old Fort 52, Tiffin Calvert 48
Sandusky St. Mary 60, Lakota 33
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor 40, Milan Edison 39
Willard 69, Port Clinton 19
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Perkins 60, Norwalk Senior 49
Sandusky Senior 65, Tiffin Columbian 44
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas 71, Crestline 21
Mansfield Christian 47, Kidron Central Christian 35
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork 52, Galion Senior 27
River Valley 68, Ontario 36
Shelby 60, Marion Harding 50
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcadia 60, Hardin Northern 31
Arlington 85, Upper Scioto Valley 19
Bluffton 59, Pandora-Gilboa 34
Bradford 55, Riverside 28
Bryan at Lake, postponed
Clyde 51, Vermilion 24
Columbus Grove 56, Miller City 36
Dalton 61, Wooster Senior 33
Elgin 66, Bucyrus 39
Fort Loramie 79, Loudonville 19
Hopewell-Loudon 69, Elmwood 27
Leipsic 44, Continental 30
Lima Cent. Cath. 42, Celina 22
Minster 56, Ottoville 39
North Baltimore at Patrick Henry, postponed
Olentangy 47, Lexington 33
Otsego 58, Van Buren 38
Plymouth at Black River, postponed
Sugarcreek Garaway 45, West Holmes 43, OT
Sunbury Big Walnut 46, Mansfield Madison 35
Toledo Christian 64, Hilltop 48
Toledo St. Ursula 38, Cincinnati Purcell Marian 25
Vanlue 49, Ridgemont 42
Versailles 51, Arcanum 39
Around Ohio
Beaver Eastern 58, Chillicothe Zane Trace 51
Bellaire 57, Hannibal River 37
Bellefontaine 43, Spring. Shawnee 22
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 58, Richwood N. Union 48
Berea-Midpark 38, N. Olmsted 28
Beverly Ft. Frye 74, Steubenville 34
Bloom-Carroll 47, Baltimore Liberty Union 36
Brunswick 57, Shaker Hts. 33
Burton Berkshire 55, Wickliffe 22
Caldwell 54, Madonna, W.Va. 50
Caledonia River Valley 68, Ontario 36
Camden Preble Shawnee 45, Milton-Union 40
Cardington-Lincoln 57, Galion Northmor 26
Carlisle 58, Day. Northridge 31
Chillicothe Huntington 38, Bainbridge Paint Valley 24
Cin. Indian Hill 56, Cin. Madeira 37
Cin. Mariemont 31, Cin. Wyoming 21
Cin. Oak Hills 56, Cin. Colerain 42
Cin. St. Ursula 38, Cin. McNicholas 25
Cin. Summit Country Day 77, Hamilton New Miami 25
Cin. Walnut Hills 68, Loveland 58
Cin. West Clermont 57, Milford 43
Circleville 52, Ashville Teays Valley 33
Circleville Logan Elm 58, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 24
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 75, Mentor Lake Cath. 45
Cols. Bexley 43, Worthington Christian 31
Cols. Grandview Hts. 37, Delaware Buckeye Valley 33
Cols. Patriot Prep 46, Groveport Madison Christian 38
Cortland Maplewood 46, Cortland Lakeview 33
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 50, Akr. Manchester 34
Cuyahoga Hts. 40, Brooklyn 35
Dalton 61, Wooster 33
Danville 79, Cols. KIPP 25
Delaware Hayes 51, Cols. DeSales 46
Eastlake N. 64, Madison 30
Fairborn 64, W. Carrollton 41
Frankfort Adena 54, New Hope Christian 36
Gahanna Cols. Academy 55, Cols. Wellington 7
Gates Mills Hawken 43, Geneva 33
Green 59, Akr. Firestone 48
Hamilton Badin 48, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 32
Hillsboro 41, Massillon Jackson 24
Jamestown Greeneview 58, London Madison Plains 29
Kings Mills Kings 50, Cin. Withrow 30
LaGrange Keystone 48, Elyria Open Door 29
Lancaster Fairfield Union 41, Amanda-Clearcreek 30
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 39, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 23
Lewistown Indian Lake 36, Spring. NW 20
Lore City Buckeye Trail 46, Uhrichsville Claymont 37
Louisville 68, Can. Cent. Cath. 23
Louisville Aquinas 69, Akr. Springfield 35
Lyndhurst Brush 70, Painesville Riverside 38
Macedonia Nordonia 50, Wadsworth 48
Marietta 56, Cambridge 51
Martins Ferry 38, Shadyside 33
Mayfield 65, Willoughby S. 60
Medina 55, Euclid 48
Miami Valley Christian Academy 51, Norwood 30
Middlefield Cardinal 50, Orwell Grand Valley 37
Mineral Ridge 53, Kinsman Badger 38
Mogadore Field 62, Akr. Ellet 22
Mohawk, Pa. 58, Youngs. Boardman 23
Monroe 58, Brookville 26
Morrow Little Miami 51, Cin. Mt. Healthy 33
N. Ridgeville 46, Lakewood 44
New Boston Glenwood 58, Lucasville Valley 45
New Carlisle Tecumseh 60, London 56
New Lexington 54, New Concord John Glenn 35
Newton Falls 44, Warren Champion 39
Oxford Talawanda 56, Day. Stivers 20
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 48, Parma Normandy 34
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 68, Newark Cath. 46
Peebles 76, Felicity-Franklin 39
Perry 85, Beachwood 28
Plain City Jonathan Alder 79, Spring. Kenton Ridge 30
Poland Seminary 59, Youngs. Mooney 42
Ravenna SE 59, Ravenna 42
Reedsville Eastern 36, Crown City S. Gallia 35
Rocky River 56, Parma 51
Rocky River Magnificat 69, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 37
Sidney 52, Riverside Stebbins 40
Sidney Fairlawn 43, Newton Local 28
Sidney Lehman 63, Union City Mississinawa Valley 26
Sparta Highland 59, Mt. Gilead 38
Sugarcreek Garaway 45, Millersburg W. Holmes 43, 0
Trenton Edgewood 68, Cin. NW 27
Troy 49, Xenia 30
W. Jefferson 61, N. Lewisburg Triad 32
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 50, Newcomerstown 37
W. Liberty-Salem 37, Milford Center Fairbanks 32
Warren Harding 56, Austintown Fitch 42
Warsaw River View 32, Zanesville 26
Washington C.H. 43, Chillicothe 33
Waynesville 62, New Lebanon Dixie 22
Whitehall-Yearling 73, Cols. School for Girls 20
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 76, Bridgeport 33
Zanesville Maysville 76, McConnelsville Morgan 66
Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Crooksville 26
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 68, Malvern 31
Beavercreek 39, Day. Carroll 34
Cols. Watterson 49, Cle. St. Joseph 39
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 63, Cols. Hartley 51
Day. Chaminade Julienne 57, Akr. Hoban 42
Elyria Cath. 59, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 38
Kettering Fairmont 78, Can. Glenoak 35
Mason 53, Can. McKinley 30
Mt. Notre Dame 62, Shaker Hts. Laurel 57
W. Chester Lakota W. 47, N. Can. Hoover 41
Winston Salem Christian, N.C. 44, Berlin Hiland 41
Seaman N. Adams 59, Williamsburg 35
Boyd Co., Ky. 71, Thornville Sheridan 66
Proctorville Fairland 63, Raceland, Ky. 25
South Charleston, W.Va. 65, Albany Alexander 61
Spring Valley, W.Va. 64, Portsmouth Notre Dame 57
Vincent Warren 44, Middletown Fenwick 38
Monday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Ayersville at Kalida
Castalia Margaretta and Toledo Notre Dame in Classic in the Country
Columbus Grove at Fort Jennings
Edon at Fairview
Liberty Center at Fayette
Lodi Cloverleaf at Ashland Senior
North Central at Cardinal Stritch
Ridgemont at Ada
Swanton at Defiance
Van Wert at Convoy Crestview
Tuesday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Pandora-Gilboa at Van Buren
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Toledo St. Ursula at Toledo Whitmer
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Mohawk
Ridgedale at Upper Sandusky
Seneca East at Bucyrus
Wynford at Colonel Crawford
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Rossford
Genoa at Eastwood
Lake at Elmwood
Woodmore at Otsego
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Lima Temple Christian
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Senior at Clyde
Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Perkins
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Ashland Crestview
Other NW Ohio Games
Andrews Osborne Academy at Loudonville
Anthony Wayne at Oak Harbor
Ashland Mapleton at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas
Continental at Antwerp
Delphos Jefferson at Wayne Trace
Galion Senior at New London
Houston at Sidney Lehman
Jackson Center at New Bremen
Lenawee Christian at Evergreen
Lexington at Clear Fork
Liberty-Benton at Kenton
Lima Bath at Delphos St. John’s
Marion Local at St. Marys Memorial
Maumee Valley Country Day at North Central
Montpelier at Hicksville
Mount Vernon at Marion Harding
New Knoxville at Wapakoneta
Norwalk Senior at Fremont Ross
Ottawa Hills at Gibsonburg
Ottawa-Glandorf at Ottoville
Parkway at Lincolnview
Patrick Henry at Miller City
Paulding at Tinora
Perrysburg at Oregon Clay
Pettisville at Wauseon
Sparta Highland at Ontario
Stryker at Edgerton
Sylvania Northview at Toledo Start
Upper Scioto Valley at Cory-Rawson
Waynesfield-Goshen at Lima Shawnee
West Salem Northwestern at Mansfield Madison
Western Reserve at Milan Edison
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Scott at Toledo Start
Toledo Waite at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Bowsher
Other NW Ohio Games
Vermilion at Bellevue
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at Arcadia
Liberty-Benton at Cory-Rawson
McComb at Arlington
Riverdale at Pandora-Gilboa
Van Buren at North Baltimore
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Lima Senior
Fremont Ross at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo Notre Dame at Oregon Clay
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Otsego
Rossford at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Ada at Convoy Crestview
Allen East at Lincolnview
Bluffton at Spencerville
Delphos Jefferson at Paulding
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Bryan
Evergreen at Delta
Swanton at Patrick Henry
Wauseon at Liberty Center
Putnam County League
Fort Jennings at Ottoville
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Wapakoneta
Lima Bath at Defiance
Ottawa-Glandorf at Celina
St. Marys Memorial at Kenton
Van Wert at Lima Shawnee
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin at Riverside
Lima Perry at Ridgemont
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Hopewell-Loudon
Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort
Sandusky St. Mary at New Riegel
Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Northwood at Toledo Christian
Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Fort Recovery
Marion Local at Delphos St. John’s
New Bremen at Minster
St. Henry at New Knoxville
Versailles at Parkway
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon
Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior
West Holmes at Lexington
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Kidron Central Christian
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Western Reserve
Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton
Norwalk St. Paul at New London
South Central at Plymouth
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Edgerton
Hicksville at Antwerp
Holgate at Tinora
Wayne Trace at Fairview
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Pettisville
Montpelier at Fayette
Stryker at North Central
Other NW Ohio Games
Clyde at Huron
Jones Leadership Academy at Vanlue
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mansfield Senior
Mount Gilead at Ridgedale
Sandusky Perkins at Castalia Margaretta
Springfield Catholic Central at Sidney Lehman
Toledo Whitmer at Lake
Woodmore at Lakota
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Seneca East
Mohawk at Bucyrus
Upper Sandusky at Buckeye Central
Wynford at Carey
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne
Maumee at Perrysburg
Napoleon at Sylvania Southview
Springfield at Sylvania Northview
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at River Valley
Shelby at Galion Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
Ballard, Ky. at Toledo Rogers
PREP Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford 65, Carey 44
Mohawk 69, Buckeye Central 55
Seneca East 60, Ridgedale 53
Wynford 68, Bucyrus 45
Firelands Conference
New London 59, Monroeville 55
Norwalk St. Paul 73, Ashland Crestview 46
South Central 70, Ashland Mapleton 46
Western Reserve 75, Plymouth 49
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada 65, Hardin Northern 46
Antwerp 72, Lincolnview 44
Arcadia 60, Allen East 46
Arlington 60, Spencerville 51
Ayersville 38, Paulding 37
Black River 61, Loudonville 52
Botkins 68, Lima Bath 58
Cardinal Stritch 79, Oak Harbor 72
Castalia Margaretta 62, Clyde 53
Columbus Grove 36, Kalida 23
Convoy Crestview 46, Pandora-Gilboa 26
Defiance 49, Fairview 34
Eastwood 56, Gibsonburg 41
Edgerton 45, Montpelier 34
Elgin 50, Crestline 43
Fayette at Holgate, postponed
Fort Recovery 48, Arcanum 39
Huron 54, Norwalk Senior 50, OT
Indian Lake 82, Riverside 63
Lagrange Keystone 60, Milan Edison 41
Leipsic 58, Patrick Henry 33
Liberty Center 53, Otsego 30
Lima Cent. Cath. 54, Elida 50
Lucas 53, Ontario 50
Marion Local 31, Jackson Center 26, 2-OT
Maumee Valley Country Day 68, Bluffton 51
Miller City 80, Lima Temple Christian 40
New Bremen 62, Russia 49
North Central at Hicksville, postponed
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Lima Senior 61
Ottoville 40, St. Henry 29
Perrysburg 78, Ashland Senior 65
Pettisville at Evergreen, postponed
Port Clinton 44, Genoa 28
Ridgemont 69, North Baltimore 59
Sandusky Senior 85, Fremont Ross 62
Sidney Lehman 44, Ansonia 36
St. Marys Memorial 63, Coldwater 48
Sylvania Southview 73, Toledo Scott 47
Tiffin Calvert 60, Riverdale 49
Tiffin Columbian 77, Kenton 57
Tinora 48, Stryker 41
Toledo Christian 61, Liberty-Benton 47
Toledo St. John’s 60, Anthony Wayne 56, 2-OT
Upper Sandusky 63, Bellevue 38
Van Wert at Bryan, postponed
Wauseon 71, Sylvania Northview 62, OT
Wayne Trace 72, Fort Jennings 43
Waynesfield-Goshen at Vanlue, postponed
Westerville North 46, Mount Vernon 32
Woodmore 68, Northwood 65, OT
Around Ohio
Akr. Ellet 49, Hudson 44
Anna 51, Casstown Miami E. 28
Bainbridge Paint Valley 53, Chillicothe Huntington 51
Brookville 46, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 41
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 70, Brooke, W.Va. 63
Cambridge 51, Carrollton 30
Chillicothe Zane Trace 51, Chillicothe Unioto 37
Cin. Indian Hill 68, Boone Co., Ky. 51
Cin. Seven Hills 48, Cin. College Prep. 30
Cle. Cent. Cath. 57, Cle. St. Ignatius 51
Cle. Glenville 64, Warrensville Hts. 60
Cols. DeSales 70, Cols. Linden McKinley 54
Cols. Franklin Hts. 53, Shekinah Christian 46
Cols. Grandview Hts. 58, Galion Northmor 36
Cols. Ready 100, Andrews Osborne Academy 54
Cols. Walnut Ridge 87, Cin. Woodward 55
Creston Norwayne 65, Doylestown Chippewa 43
Crestwood Preparatory College, Ontario 84, Franklin 66
Day. Ponitz Tech. 63, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 58
Delaware Hayes 72, Hudson WRA 59
E. Liverpool 73, St. Clairsville 55
Fairview, Ky. 65, Franklin Furnace Green 56
Frankfort Adena 59, Piketon 41
Gallipolis Gallia 49, Bidwell River Valley 47
Goshen 56, Cin. Shroder 51
Hamilton Badin 69, Oxford Talawanda 48
Howard E. Knox 45, Sparta Highland 37
Huron 54, Norwalk 50, 0
Jefferson Area 78, Ashtabula St. John 44
Kent Roosevelt 66, Eastlake N. 32
Kirtland 91, Orwell Grand Valley 49
Lakewood St. Edward 75, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 66
Latham Western 68, Beaver Eastern 59
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 56, Cols. Watterson 51
Massillon Tuslaw 67, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 44
McArthur Vinton County 76, Fairfield Christian 60
Mentor Lake Cath. 64, Gates Mills Gilmour 61
Milford Center Fairbanks 55, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 40
Mineral Ridge 90, Kinsman Badger 52
N. Ridgeville 55, Beachwood 54
New Madison Tri-Village 51, Legacy Christian 44
Newark Licking Valley 63, Cols. Horizon Science 47
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 75, Beverly Ft. Frye 25
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 67, Macedonia Nordonia 58
Parma Normandy 50, Hunting Valley University 40
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 55, Marion Harding 48
Peebles 64, Felicity-Franklin 49
Perry 52, Chardon NDCL 51
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 47, New Lebanon Dixie 34
Poland Seminary 47, Neshannock, Pa. 40
Powell Olentangy Liberty 74, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 72
Richmond Edison 79, Clayton Northmont 44
Shaker Hts. 57, Massillon Jackson 55
Sheffield Brookside 51, Garfield Hts. Trinity 45
Sidney Fairlawn 70, Newton Local 55
Southeastern 61, Williamsport Westfall 42
St. Marys, W.Va. 52, New Matamoras Frontier 49
Sunbury Big Walnut 59, Lancaster Fairfield Union 33
Vandalia Butler 50, Spring. Shawnee 47
Vincent Warren 75, Parkersburg, W.Va. 66
W. Jefferson 56, Spring. NE 46
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 59, Malvern 56
Wellston 64, Stewart Federal Hocking 54
Westerville Cent. 91, Cin. Western Hills 79
Westerville N. 46, Mt. Vernon 32
Whitehall-Yearling 63, Cols. Eastmoor 53
Williamstown, W.Va. 70, Marietta 57
Youngs. Mooney 60, Linsly, W.Va. 56
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 72, Kettering Alter 52
Grayson, Ga. 71, Huber Hts. Wayne 56
Lakewood St. Edward 75, Huntington Prep, W.Va. 66
Pickerington N. 62, Milton, Ga. 56
Georgetown 48, Mowrystown Whiteoak 40
Hillsboro 58, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 45
S. Point 66, W. Union 40
Sardinia Eastern Brown 75, Chesapeake 45
Seaman N. Adams 60, Mt. Orab Western Brown 51
Williamsburg 56, Lynchburg-Clay 47
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 65, Middletown Fenwick 39
Cin. St. Xavier 54, Cin. Sycamore 39
Middletown 47, Cin. Purcell Marian 46
STVM 79, Cin. Elder 68
Springboro 48, Kings Mills Kings 30
Akr. Hoban 56, Uniontown Lake 32
Elyria Open Door 78, Warren JFK 74
Louisville 52, Peninsula Woodridge 45
Navarre Fairless 45, Can. South 38
Monday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Celina at Marion Local
Tuesday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at Danbury
Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary
New Riegel at Fremont St. Joseph
Old Fort at Tiffin Calvert
Other NW Ohio Games
Arlington at Ada
Columbus Grove at Lima Bath
Delta at Ottawa Hills
Doylestown Chippewa at West Holmes
East Canton at Kidron Central Christian
Heritage Christian at Grand Lakes
Holgate at Leipsic
Lenawee Christian at Evergreen
Lima Perry at Minster
Lima Senior at Lima Cent. Cath.
Mansfield Temple Christian at Mansfield Christian
Monroeville at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Northwood at Toledo Woodward
Ridgemont at Marion Pleasant
Rossford at Maumee
Sandusky Senior at Toledo Bowsher
Swanton at Fayette
Sylvania Southview at Toledo St. Francis
Tiffin Columbian at Fostoria Senior
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Anthony Wayne
Toledo Scott at Findlay
Toledo Whitmer at Toledo Rogers
Van Wert at Kalida
Vermilion at Elyria Senior
Versailles at Vandalia Butler
West Jefferson at Elgin
Willard at Norwalk St. Paul
Wooster Senior at Brunswick
Wednesday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Tiffin Calvert at Milan Edison
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Upper Sandusky
Colonel Crawford at Mohawk
Ridgedale at Wynford
Seneca East at Buckeye Central
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Clear Fork
Marion Harding at Shelby
Ontario at River Valley
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at McComb
Liberty-Benton at Riverdale
North Baltimore at Cory-Rawson
Pandora-Gilboa at Van Buren
Vanlue at Arcadia
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Toledo St. John’s
Lima Senior at Toledo St. Francis
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Findlay
Toledo Whitmer at Oregon Clay
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Fostoria Senior
Genoa at Otsego
Lake at Rossford
Woodmore at Elmwood
Northwest Conference
Convoy Crestview at Ada
Lincolnview at Allen East
Paulding at Delphos Jefferson
Spencerville at Bluffton
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Archbold
Delta at Evergreen
Liberty Center at Wauseon
Patrick Henry at Swanton
Putnam County League
Ottoville at Fort Jennings
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf
Defiance at Lima Bath
Kenton at St. Marys Memorial
Lima Shawnee at Van Wert
Wapakoneta at Elida
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Lima Temple Christian
Ridgemont at Lima Perry
Riverside at Elgin
Upper Scioto Valley at Waynesfield-Goshen
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Hopewell-Loudon
Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort
Sandusky St. Mary at New Riegel
Tiffin Calvert at Gibsonburg
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron at Port Clinton
Willard at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Vermilion
Clyde at Sandusky Senior
Sandusky Perkins at Tiffin Columbian
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Christian
Northwood at Ottawa Hills
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Cardinal Stritch
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at Marion Local
Fort Recovery at Coldwater
Minster at New Bremen
Parkway at Versailles
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne
Maumee at Perrysburg
Napoleon at Sylvania Southview
Springfield at Sylvania Northview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon
Lexington at West Holmes
Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Start
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Scott at Toledo Waite
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville
Mansfield Christian at Crestline
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Lucas
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Monroeville
New London at Norwalk St. Paul
Plymouth at South Central
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Hicksville
Edgerton at Ayersville
Fairview at Wayne Trace
Tinora at Holgate
Buckeye Border Conference
Fayette at Montpelier
North Central at Stryker
Pettisville at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison
Ohio Lima Eagles at Heritage Christian
Sidney Lehman at Jackson Center
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Conference Championships
Sunday’s Results
Kansas City 35, Tennessee 24
San Francisco 37, Green Bay 20
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 28 14 .667 —
Boston 27 14 .659 ½
Philadelphia 28 16 .636 1
Brooklyn 18 23 .439 9½
New York 11 32 .256 17½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 29 13 .690 —
Orlando 20 23 .465 9½
Charlotte 15 29 .341 15
Washington 13 28 .317 15½
Atlanta 10 33 .233 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 38 6 .864 —
Indiana 27 15 .643 10
Detroit 16 27 .372 21½
Chicago 16 28 .364 22
Cleveland 12 31 .279 25½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 27 15 .643 —
Houston 26 15 .634 ½
Memphis 20 22 .476 7
San Antonio 18 23 .439 8½
New Orleans 16 27 .372 11½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 29 12 .707 —
Utah 29 13 .690 ½
Oklahoma City 24 19 .558 6
Portland 18 26 .409 12½
Minnesota 15 27 .357 14½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 34 8 .810 —
L.A. Clippers 30 13 .698 4½
Phoenix 18 24 .429 16
Sacramento 15 27 .357 19
Golden State 10 34 .227 25
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
L.A. Clippers 133, New Orleans 130
Milwaukee 117, Brooklyn 97
Phoenix 123, Boston 119
Detroit 136, Atlanta 103
Philadelphia 90, New York 87
Chicago 118, Cleveland 116
Toronto 122, Minnesota 112
L.A. Lakers 124, Houston 115
Golden State 109, Orlando 95
Oklahoma City 119, Portland 106
Utah 123, Sacramento 101
Sunday’s Results
San Antonio 107, Miami 102
Indiana at Denver, late
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Washington, 2
Toronto at Atlanta, 2:30
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3
Chicago at Milwaukee, 5
New Orleans at Memphis, 5
New York at Cleveland, 5
Oklahoma City at Houston, 5
Orlando at Charlotte, 5
Sacramento at Miami, 5
L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7:30
Denver at Minnesota, 8
Indiana at Utah, 9
San Antonio at Phoenix, 9
Golden State at Portland, 10
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30
Wednesday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7
Sacramento at Detroit, 7
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30
L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30
Memphis at Boston, 7:30
Washington at Miami, 7:30
Denver at Houston, 8
Minnesota at Chicago, 8
Indiana at Phoenix, 9
San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30
Utah at Golden State, 10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 50 28 10 12 68 166 133
Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137
Florida 47 26 16 5 57 174 156
Toronto 49 25 17 7 57 176 165
Buffalo 49 22 20 7 51 145 152
Montreal 50 22 21 7 51 155 157
Ottawa 48 17 23 8 42 130 163
Detroit 49 12 33 4 28 104 189
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 49 33 11 5 71 177 144
Pittsburgh 49 31 13 5 67 168 133
N.Y. Islanders 48 28 15 5 61 139 130
Columbus 50 26 16 8 60 134 127
Carolina 49 28 18 3 59 155 131
Philadelphia 49 26 17 6 58 155 150
N.Y. Rangers 47 23 20 4 50 156 155
New Jersey 48 17 24 7 41 126 173
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 49 30 11 8 68 158 134
Colorado 48 27 15 6 60 173 140
Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 125 120
Winnipeg 49 25 20 4 54 148 152
Chicago 50 24 20 6 54 152 157
Nashville 47 22 18 7 51 156 154
Minnesota 48 22 20 6 50 148 159
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 49 27 18 4 58 162 149
Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153
Calgary 50 26 19 5 57 135 147
Vegas 51 25 19 7 57 159 156
Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138
San Jose 50 21 25 4 46 130 167
Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150
Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Results
Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 4
Colorado 5, St. Louis 3
Edmonton 7, Arizona 3
Ottawa 5, Calgary 2
Columbus 5, New Jersey 0
Florida 4, Detroit 1
Montreal 5, Vegas 4, SO
Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 1
Chicago 6, Toronto 2
Nashville 2, Buffalo 1
Minnesota 7, Dallas 0
Vancouver 4, San Jose 1
Sunday’s Results
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 3
Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO
Chicago 5, Winnipeg 2
Columbus 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Colorado, 3
Florida at Minnesota, 8
Tuesday’s Games
Vegas at Boston, 7
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30
Florida at Chicago, 8:30
Wednesday’s Games
Winnipeg at Columbus, 7:30
Detroit at Minnesota, 8
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Berry 68, Millsaps 54
Brandeis 75, Emory 73
Canisius 95, Rider 86
Centre 81, Rhodes 59
Daemen 65, Dist. of Columbia 61
Davidson 74, Fordham 62
Delhi 76, Cobleskill 52
Huntingdon 87, Berea 73
Keystone 70, John Jay 68
Maine 86, Binghamton 63
Marist 83, Iona 73
McDaniel 77, Haverford 69
NC Wesleyan 80, LaGrange 74
Niagara 72, Siena 71
Oglethorpe 72, Birmingham-Southern 67
Rochester 76, NYU 62
Rutgers 64, Minnesota 56
Washington (Mo.) 80, Carnegie-Mellon 72
Wesleyan (Conn.) 98, Connecticut Coll. 59
Widener 82, Hood 68
MIDWEST
CS Bakersfield 72, Chicago St. 54
Chicago 78, Case Western 65
Gustavus 92, Augsburg 88
Loyola of Chicago 62, Illinois St. 50
Martin Luther 70, Northland 58
N. Dakota St. 83, North Dakota 74
St. Francis (Ill.) 105, Trinity Christian 77
Wis.-Superior 89, Minn.-Morris 63
Sunday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Chestnut Hill 57, Caldwell 46
Daemen 64, Dist. of Columbia 35
Drexel 63, Delaware 59
Elon 69, Hofstra 56
Emory 75, Brandeis 67
La Salle 67, St. Bonaventure 61
NYU 64, Rochester 54
Northeastern 61, William & Mary 55
Point Park 97, Valley Forge Christian 60
Rhode Island 69, UMass 66
Seton Hall 97, Providence 55
Shippensburg 89, Seton Hill 82
St. John’s 63, Creighton 58
Syracuse 69, Pittsburgh 51
UConn 92, Tulsa 34
Washington (Mo.) 73, Carnegie-Mellon 67
Wesleyan (Conn.) 66, Connecticut Coll. 58
Wilson 70, Cairn 69
SOUTH
Averett 72, Methodist 62
Berry 51, Millsaps 28
Boston College 55, Georgia Tech 48
Centre 60, Rhodes 55
Clemson 62, Duke 58
Fordham 66, George Mason 54
Georgia 61, Auburn 50
James Madison 87, Coll. of Charleston 53
LSU 65, Kentucky 59
Louisville 74, North Carolina 67
Maryville (Tenn.) 76, Wesleyan (Ga.) 42
Missouri 71, Mississippi 57
NC State 59, Wake Forest 45
Oglethorpe 75, Birmingham-Southern 72
Sewanee 63, Hendrix 47
Towson 62, UNC Wilmington 41
UCF 64, South Florida 57
Virginia Tech 69, Virginia 61
MIDWEST
Bradley 75, Valparaiso 61
Case Western 77, Chicago 71
Dakota Wesleyan 80, Midland 62
Dayton 48, Saint Louis 47
DePaul 80, Butler 65
Drake 108, Evansville 44
Green Bay 73, UIC 36
Hastings 82, Mount Marty 62
IUPUI 75, Milwaukee 52
Iowa 85, Wisconsin 78
Loyola of Chicago 69, Illinois St. 64
Marquette 80, Xavier 60
Minnesota 72, Purdue 59
N. Iowa 73, Indiana St. 43
Northwestern 85, Penn St. 59
Notre Dame 76, Miami 53
Ohio St. 77, Illinois 47
South Dakota 83, S. Dakota St. 48
Texas 71, Kansas St. 63
Wichita St. 72, Temple 70
SOUTHWEST
Houston 72, East Carolina 63
Iowa St. 64, Oklahoma St. 63
TCU 82, Oklahoma 63
Texas A&M 69, Florida 42
FAR WEST
Arizona 66, Washington 58
Arizona St. 65, Washington St. 56
Stanford 61, Oregon St. 58
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
The American Express
Final Round
s-Stadium Course
q-La Quinta Counry Club
n-Nicklaus Tournament Course
Andrew Landry (500), $1,206,000 66s-64q-65n-67s–262 -26
Abraham Ancer (300), $730,300 68q-67n-66s-63s–264 -24
Scottie Scheffler (190), $462,300 65q-64n-66s-70s–265 -23
Bud Cauley (123), $301,500 68q-64n-71s-65s–268 -20
Sepp Straka (123), $301,500 69n-65s-68q-66s–268 -20
Sam Burns (89), $218,588 71s-68q-67n-63s–269 -19
Sebastian Cappelen (89), $218,588 67n-70s-64q-68s–269 -19
Tom Hoge (89), $218,588 66s-70q-66n-67s–269 -19
Ryan Moore (89), $218,588 68q-65n-67s-69s–269 -19
Rickie Fowler (68), $162,475 65q-64n-70s-71s–270 -18
Sungjae Im (68), $162,475 67q-66n-69s-68s–270 -18
Grayson Murray (68), $162,475 64s-71q-69n-66s–270 -18
Andrew Putnam (68), $162,475 67q-69n-65s-69s–270 -18
Tony Finau (55), $122,275 69q-62n-71s-69s–271 -17
Alex Noren (55), $122,275 67n-67s-68q-69s–271 -17
Adam Schenk (55), $122,275 66n-69s-68q-68s–271 -17
Talor Gooch (48), $98,825 69n-71s-64q-68s–272 -16
Hank Lebioda (48), $98,825 65n-71s-66q-70s–272 -16
Kevin Na (48), $98,825 69n-67s-69q-67s–272 -16
Matthew NeSmith (48), $98,825 68s-68q-70n-66s–272 -16
Paul Casey (37), $63,399 68q-67n-67s-71s–273 -15
Cameron Champ (37), $63,399 67n-71s-68q-67s–273 -15
Michael Gligic (37), $63,399 69n-65s-70q-69s–273 -15
Brian Harman (37), $63,399 67q-67n-69s-70s–273 -15
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (37), $63,399 68s-69q-68n-68s–273 -15
Sebastian Munoz (37), $63,399 67n-68s-68q-70s–273 -15
Chase Seiffert (37), $63,399 66s-67q-67n-73s–273 -15
Tim Wilkinson (37), $63,399 71q-65n-66s-71s–273 -15
Daniel Berger (24), $41,121 69q-68n-69s-68s–274 -14
Cameron Davis (24), $41,121 66n-67s-72q-69s–274 -14
Chesson Hadley (24), $41,121 73q-67n-64s-70s–274 -14
Ben Martin (24), $41,121 72n-64s-71q-67s–274 -14
Doc Redman (24), $41,121 68s-70q-68n-68s–274 -14
Sam Ryder (24), $41,121 69s-70q-68n-67s–274 -14
Nick Watney (24), $41,121 67s-71q-65n-71s–274 -14
Vincent Whaley (24), $41,121 71n-68s-67q-68s–274 -14
David Hearn (17), $29,815 71q-68n-65s-71s–275 -13
Russell Knox (17), $29,815 66n-71s-70q-68s–275 -13
Maverick McNealy (17), $29,815 69q-65n-71s-70s–275 -13
J.T. Poston (17), $29,815 67n-69s-69q-70s–275 -13
Ted Potter, Jr. (17), $29,815 70s-63q-73n-69s–275 -13
Brendon Todd (17), $29,815 69n-68s-65q-73s–275 -13
Bronson Burgoon (11), $22,445 72s-66q-69n-69s–276 -12
Mark Hubbard (11), $22,445 69n-71s-67q-69s–276 -12
Brendan Steele (11), $22,445 70q-66n-67s-73s–276 -12
Vaughn Taylor (11), $22,445 69n-74s-64q-69s–276 -12
Cameron Tringale (11), $22,445 69s-69q-67n-71s–276 -12
Brandon Hagy (8), $16,989 74s-63q-69n-71s–277 -11
Max Homa (8), $16,989 71s-68q-63n-75s–277 -11
John Huh (8), $16,989 67n-69s-69q-72s–277 -11
Denny McCarthy (8), $16,989 71s-68q-65n-73s–277 -11
Harris English (8), $16,989 71n-68s-64q-74s–277 -11
Carlos Ortiz (8), $16,989 71s-70q-66n-70s–277 -11
Rory Sabbatini (8), $16,989 70n-70s-67q-70s–277 -11
Zac Blair (6), $15,410 64q-70n-71s-73s–278 -10
Ryan Brehm (6), $15,410 69s-67q-71n-71s–278 -10
Jason Dufner (6), $15,410 67s-71q-69n-71s–278 -10
Fabian Gomez (6), $15,410 69s-70q-67n-72s–278 -10
Scott Stallings (6), $15,410 67n-71s-67q-73s–278 -10
Jhonattan Vegas (6), $15,410 68n-69s-70q-71s–278 -10
Charley Hoffman (5), $14,807 74q-63n-69s-73s–279 -9
Scott Piercy (5), $14,807 67q-68n-72s-72s–279 -9
Matthew Wolff (5), $14,807 67q-69n-71s-72s–279 -9
Tyler Duncan (4), $14,338 66n-73s-67q-74s–280 -8
Tyler McCumber (4), $14,338 67s-71q-69n-73s–280 -8
Wes Roach (4), $14,338 68q-65n-69s-78s–280 -8
Patrick Rodgers (4), $14,338 69s-66q-72n-73s–280 -8
Troy Merritt (3), $13,802 71s-68q-68n-74s–281 -7
Henrik Norlander (3), $13,802 75s-66q-66n-74s–281 -7
Josh Teater (3), $13,802 67q-70n-69s-75s–281 -7
D.J. Trahan (3), $13,802 69s-69q-69n-74s–281 -7
Brian Stuard (3), $13,467 67n-70s-70q-75s–282 -6
Anirban Lahiri (3), $13,333 70n-70s-66q-77s–283 -5
Matt Every (3), $13,199 70n-67s-68q-82s–287 -1
LPGA Tour
Tournament of Champions
Final Round
Will resume today on sixth playoff hole
Gaby Lopez 65-69-71-66 — 271 -13
Nasa Hataoka 66-69-68-68 — 271 -13
Inbee Park 65-68-67-71 — 271 -13
Mi Jung Hur 69-70-70-63 — 272 -12
Brooke M. Henderson 67-66-72-67 — 272 -12
Annie Park 68-73-68-64 — 273 -11
Lexi Thompson 66-71-69-68 — 274 -10
Sei Young Kim 66-69-67-72 — 274 -10
Celine Boutier 66-69-69-71 — 275 -9
Nelly Korda 73-67-69-67 — 276 -8
Moriya Jutanugarn 68-71-73-65 — 277 -7
Cydney Clanton 69-69-69-71 — 278 -6
Angela Stanford 65-72-70-71 — 278 -6
Danielle Kang 63-73-71-71 — 278 -6
Amy Yang 68-69-76-66 — 279 -5
Jessica Korda 70-68-71-70 — 279 -5
Jasmine Suwannapura 68-73-69-70 — 280 -4
Brittany Lincicome 71-72-70-68 — 281 -3
Georgia Hall 70-71-71-69 — 281 -3
Cheyenne Knight 68-70-74-70 — 282 -2
Marina Alex 66-81-68-68 — 283 -1
Pernilla Lindberg 70-73-73-68 — 284 E
Bronte Law 69-73-72-72 — 286 +2
Eun-Hee Ji 74-67-76-70 — 287 +3
In Gee Chun 71-71-73-72 — 287 +3
Ariya Jutanugarn 75-76-73-68 — 292 +8
TRANSACTIONS
Basketball
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. to College Park (NBAGL).
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco, F Michael Chaput and G Adin Hill to Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Rasmus Asplund, F Scott Wilson and D Lawrence Pilut to Rochester (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Cory Schneider and Fs Jesper Boqvist and Michael McLeod to Binghamton (AHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Kansas City LW Loren Ulett, Allen F Mitch Vandergunst, Worcester coach David Cunniff two games and Kansas City coach John Scott Dickson one game.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded G Danny Tirone to Reading for future considerations.
College
NORTH CAROLINA — Announced graduate PK Grayson Atkins is transferring from Furman.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
Prep Bowling
Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Lincolnview, Plaza Lanes, Celina, 4:30
Prep Swimming
Marion Harding (Senior Night) at Findlay, 6:30
Prep Wrestling
Danbury at North Baltimore, 6
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
King and Queens League
High series: (men) Reid Ponx, Encompass, 613; (women) Pam Oates, Bob Meier Rentals 480. High game: (men) Ponx 227; (women) Oates 171.
LOCAL & AREA
Baseball Coach Opening
FOSTORIA — Fostoria High School is in need of an assistant baseball coach for the 2020 season. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.
New Riegel Coaching Openings
NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.