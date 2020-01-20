BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon’s Kaia Woods poured in 23 points on Saturday and the unbeaten Chieftains lived up to their state ranking by rolling up a 69-27 win over Elmwood in nonleague girls basketball action.

MaKayla Elmore had a 13-point, 14-rebound double-double as Hopewell-Loudon improved to 13-0 on the season. Olivia Zender added 12 points for the Chieftains.

Regan Watters, Lainey Bingham and Haley Zimmerman topped Elmwood (9-6) with six points each.

ELMWOOD (9-6)

Watters 3-0–6, Bingham 2-0–6, Zimmerman 3-0–6, Thrash 2-1–5, Minich 1-0–2, Reinhard 1-0–2. TOTALS: 12-30 1-8–27.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (13-0)

Woods 9-4–23, Elmore 4-5–13, Zender 3-4–12, Searles 3-0–9, Beidelschies 2-2–8, Kreais 0-2–2, Fox 1-0–2. TOTALS: 22-49 17-19–69.

Elmwood 4 10 8 5 — 27

H.-Loudon 12 15 20 22 — 69

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 2-8 (Bingham 2); Hopewell-Loudon 8-21 (Searles 3, Zender 2, Woods, Beidelschies 2).

rebounds: Elmwood 18 (Thrash 7); Hopewell-Loudon 23 (Elmore 14).

turnovers: Elmwood 19; Hopewell-Loudon 4.

OTSEGO 58

VAN BUREN 38

TONTOGANY — Zoe Horne hit four 3-pointers and scored a Van Buren-high 18 points, but the Black Knights fell to unbeaten Otsego 58-38 in a nonleague girls basketball game Saturday.

Brynne Limes had 22 points and Hannah Smoyer 13 to lead Otsego (14-0).

Breanna Tabler had seven points and Sophia Reineke nine rebounds for Van Buren (8-6).

VAN BUREN (8-6)

Tabler 3-1–7, Reineke 1-1–3, I. Pawlak 1-0–2, Durliat 2-0–4, Bishop 1-0–2, Horne 7-0–18, Recker 1-0–2. TOTALS: 16-54 2-4 — 38.

OTSEGO (14-0)

Limes 9-3–22, Brinkman 2-0–4, Roberts 3-2–8, Moser 1-2–4, McCoy 2-0–5, Cepek 1-0–2, Smoyer 4-5–13. TOTALS: 22 12-15 — 58.

Van Buren 10 6 11 11 — 38

Otsego 14 13 19 12 — 58

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 4-17 (Horne 4); Otsego 2 (Limes & McCoy).

rebounds: Van Buren 29 (Reineke 9); Otsego 29.

turnovers: Van Buren 23, Otsego 11.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 34-25.

VANLUE 49

RIDGEMONT 42

VANLUE — Vanlue’s Audrey Phillips did everything but drive the bus and sell popcorn in the concession stand on Saturday when the Wildcats earned a 49-42 girls basketball win over Ridgemont.

Phillips was 12 of 18 from the foul line and scored a game-high 20 points. The junior guard also had six rebounds, five steals and five assists.

Emma Franks added 17 points for Vanlue (6-10). Brooke Nelson led Ridgemont (3-10) with 13 points.

RIDGEMONT (3-10)

Whitaker 1-0–3, Nelson 5-3–13, Marino 0-1–1, Howland 2-4–8, Cromer 3-1–8, Shaffner 1-1–3, Jordan 1-3–6. TOTALS: 13-48 13-24–42.

VANLUE (6-10)

Carrillo 0-1–1, Franks 8-0–17, Price 0-1–1, Phillips 4-12–20, King 2-0–4, Snook 3-0–6. TOTALS: 17-44 14-32–49.

Ridgemont 15 9 12 6 — 42

Vanlue 12 11 11 15 — 49

3-Point GOALS: Ridgemont 3-16 (Whitaker, Cromer, Jordan); Vanlue 1-5 (Franks).

rebounds: Ridgemont 34 (Nelson 8); Vanlue 25 (Price 8).

turnovers: Ridgemont 27; Vanlue 14.

ARCADIA 62

HARDIN NORTHERN 31

DOLA — Samantha Burnett knocked down five 3-pointers, Reagan Pratt and Caity Cramer tossed in three each and Arcadia made a sizzling 13 of 27 3-pointers on Saturday in powering past Hardin Northern 62-31 in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Burnett finished with 16 points, Cramer had 15 and Pratt 11. Arcadia (10-5) led 16-4 after the first quarter and outscored Hardin Northern (5-11) 40-20 in the second and third periods.

Maddie Grappy accounted for 19 of Hardin Northern’s 31 total points.

Arcadia (10-5)

Burnett 5-1–16, Pratt 5-0–13, Le. Rodriguez 1-0–2, Mundy 2-1–5, Cramer 5-2–15, Ward 3-0–7, La. Rodriguez 1-1–4. TOTALS: 22-52 5-11–62.

hardin northern (5-11)

Russler 1-0–2, Stewart-Evans 2-2–6, McCoy 2-0–4, Grappy 7-2–19. TOTALS: 12-34 4-10–31.

Arcadia 16 16 24 6 — 62

H. Northern 4 12 8 7 — 31

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 13-27 (Burnett 5, Pratt 3, Cramer 3, Ward, La. Rodriguez); Hardin Northern 3-7 (Grappy 3).

rebounds: Arcadia 23 (Ward 6); Hardin Northern 18 (Martin 4, Stewart-Evans 4).

turnovers: Arcadia 9; Hardin Northern 11.

junior varsity: Arcadia, 29-23.