ARCADIA — Arcadia had five players score at least nine points Saturday as the Redskins topped Allen East 60-46 in nonleague boys basketball action.

Logan Boes’ 14 points led Arcadia (6-8). Justen Stoner had 11 points and Josh Cassell added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Bradden Crumrine’s 16 points and six boards led Allen East (4-10)

ALLEN EAST (4-10)

Crumrine 5-5–16, McCluer 3-3–9, Newland 5-0–10, Lehman 1-0–3, Criblez 0-2–2, Fletcher 1-0–2, Dotson 2-0–4. TOTALS: 17-50 10-18 — 46.

ARCADIA (6-8)

Rader 4-1–9, Stoner 4-0–11, Boes 4-4–14, Cassell 5-0–10, Peace 4-1–9, Cohee 2-3–7. TOTALS: 23-41 9-15 — 60.

Allen East 9 14 7 16 — 46

Arcadia 12 8 22 18 — 60

3-Point GOALS: Allen East 2-19 (Crumrine & Lehman); Arcadia 5-15 (Stoner 3, Boes 2).

rebounds: Allen East 26 (Newland & Crumrine 6); Arcadia 27 (Cassell 7).

turnovers: Allen East 14, Arcadia 14.

junior varsity: Allen East, 31-25.

TIFFIN CALVERT 60

RIVERDALE 49

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Tiffin Calvert’s 14-4 advantage in the second quarter gave the Senecas the cushion they needed to knock off Riverdale 60-49 in nonleague boys basketball play Saturday.

Nick Seifert’s 14 points and six rebounds led Tiffin Calvert (11-2). Garrett Spaun (nine rebounds) and Mitch Nielson both added 12 points.

Brock Davis (18 points), Max Morris (15 points, eight rebounds) and Logan Frey (14 points) scored in double figures for Riverdale (10-5).

TIFFIN CALVERT (11-2)

Spaun 2-5–12, Nielson 5-0–12, Shultz 0-2–2, Ronski 3-0–9, Beeker 5-1–11, Seifert 6-2–14. TOTALS: 21-46 10-11 — 60.

RIVERDALE (10-5)

Morris 6-1–15, L. Frey 5-2–14, Mix 0-2–2, Davis 7-3–18. TOTALS: 18-43 8-14 — 49.

Tiffin Calvert 12 14 13 21 — 60

Riverdale 14 4 12 19 — 49

3-Point GOALS: Tiffin Calvert 6-13 (Ronski 3, Nielson 2, Spaun); Riverdale 5-16 (Morris & L. Frey 2, Davis).

rebounds: Tiffin Calvert 26 (Spaun 9); Riverdale 28 (Morris 8).

turnovers: Tiffin Calvert 8, Riverdale 13.