PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Results
Northern Lakes League
Perrysburg 53, Anthony Wayne 39
Sylvania Northview 63, Maumee 22
Sylvania Southview 53, Springfield 29
Firelands Conference
South Central 50, Ashland Mapleton 44
Western Reserve 65, Plymouth 10
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville 38, Antwerp 34
Fairview 51, Holgate 21
Hicksville 34, Tinora 31
Wayne Trace 59, Edgerton 27
Buckeye Border Conference
Fayette 33, Edon 32
Montpelier 53, North Central 33
Stryker 46, Pettisville 34
Around Ohio
Cols. Africentric 90, Cols. Walnut Ridge 38
Cols. Beechcroft 44, Cols. Centennial 39
Cols. Briggs 74, Cols. West 31
Cols. Eastmoor 78, Cols. South 37
Cols. KIPP 37, Tree of Life 36
Cols. Northland 68, Cols. International 12
Cols. Upper Arlington 49, Grove City Cent. Crossing 29
Delaware Christian 56, Groveport Madison Christian 25
Dublin Scioto 60, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 54, 2
General McLane, Pa. 38, Mentor Christian 13
Groveport-Madison 57, Cols. Franklin Hts. 37
Pataskala Licking Hts. 48, Mt. Vernon 42
Pickerington Cent. 44, Pickerington N. 29
Powell Olentangy Liberty 61, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 29
Westerville N. 60, Westerville Cent. 10
Westerville S. 52, Lewis Center Olentangy 34
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Seneca East
Carey at Upper Sandusky
Colonel Crawford at Mohawk
Wynford at Ridgedale
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at Danbury
Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary
New Riegel at Fremont St. Joseph
Old Fort at Tiffin Calvert
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Milan Edison
Willard at Port Clinton
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Perkins
Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Lucas
Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield Christian
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Clear Fork
Marion Harding at Shelby
River Valley at Ontario
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcadia at Hardin Northern
Arlington at Upper Scioto Valley
Battle of Hawks Nest at Toledo St. Ursula
Bluffton at Pandora-Gilboa
Bryan at Lake
Columbus Grove at Miller City
Continental at Leipsic
Elgin at Bucyrus
Elmwood at Hopewell-Loudon
Lima Cent. Cath. at Celina
Mansfield Madison at Sunbury Big Walnut
North Baltimore at Patrick Henry
Olentangy at Lexington
Otsego at Ottawa Hills
Ottoville at Minster
Plymouth at Black River
Ridgemont at Vanlue
Riverside at Bradford
Sidney Lehman at Mississinawa Valley
Toledo Christian at Hilltop
Van Buren at Otsego
Vermilion at Clyde
Versailles at Arcanum
West Holmes at Sugarcreek Garaway
Wooster Senior at Dalton
PREP Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington 77, North Baltimore 43
Leipsic 54, Cory-Rawson 40
Liberty-Benton 67, McComb 41
Pandora-Gilboa 58, Arcadia 38
Riverdale 59, Vanlue 46
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay 61, Toledo Whitmer 39
Lima Senior 95, Oregon Clay 48
Tol. Cent. Catholic 41, Toledo St. John’s 39
Toledo St. Francis 68, Fremont Ross 59
Northern 10 Conference
Carey 77, Seneca East 52
Ridgedale 65, Bucyrus 41
Upper Sandusky 69, Colonel Crawford 40
Wynford 53, Buckeye Central 28
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 50, Otsego 49
Fostoria Senior 48, Elmwood 45
Genoa 45, Lake 37
Rossford 62, Woodmore 32
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove 71, Spencerville 43
Delphos Jefferson 50, Convoy Crestview 41
Lincolnview 61, Bluffton 45
Paulding 47, Allen East 45
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold 44, Patrick Henry 26
Evergreen 58, Swanton 38
Liberty Center 59, Delta 44
Wauseon 63, Bryan 46
Putnam County League
Continental 53, Fort Jennings 36
Ottoville 57, Miller City 42
Western Buckeye League
Celina 53, Lima Bath 36
Defiance 64, Elida 32
Kenton 44, Wapakoneta 34
Lima Shawnee 58, St. Marys Memorial 49
Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Van Wert 52
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry 72, Hardin Northern 63
Ridgemont 53, Sidney Lehman 45
Riverside 68, Waynesfield-Goshen 50
Upper Scioto Valley 80, Lima Temple Christian 44
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Old Fort 53, New Riegel 38
Sandusky St. Mary 55, Hopewell-Loudon 49, OT
Tiffin Calvert 71, Danbury 52
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron 51, Castalia Margaretta 26
Willard 86, Port Clinton 41
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde 58, Vermilion 47
Norwalk Senior 48, Sandusky Perkins 22
Sandusky Senior 71, Tiffin Columbian 54
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch 74, Maumee Valley Country Day 39
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater 59, Delphos St. John’s 45
Fort Recovery 46, New Knoxville 31
Minster 52, Marion Local 47
Parkway 58, New Bremen 43
Versailles 44, St. Henry 32
Northern Lakes League
Perrysburg 64, Anthony Wayne 43
Sylvania Northview 75, Maumee 50
Sylvania Southview 51, Springfield 40
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior 67, Mansfield Senior 38
Mansfield Madison 53, West Holmes 42
Wooster Senior 70, Lexington 67, OT
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers 68, Toledo Start 39
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville 61, Mansfield Christian 40
Lucas 51, Crestline 36
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork 69, River Valley 63
Marion Harding 54, Galion Senior 50
Shelby 59, Marion Pleasant 48
Other NW Ohio Games
Bowling Green at Heritage Christian
Lima Cent. Cath. 64, Van Buren 50
Oak Harbor 79, Milan Edison 47
Ontario 71, Bellevue 50
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 74, Norton 63
Akr. East 65, Akr. Buchtel 50
Akr. Ellet 52, Akr. North 35
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 54, Akr. Firestone 51
Andrews Osborne Academy 60, Cols. KIPP 35
Andrews Osborne Academy 81, Hillcrest Prep, Ariz. 68
Ansonia 44, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 41
Arcanum 50, Newton Local 31
Atwater Waterloo 84, New Middletown Spring. 64
Batavia 55, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 51
Beachwood 73, Ashtabula Edgewood 61
Bellville Clear Fork 69, Caledonia River Valley 63
Belmont Union Local 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 50
Beloit W. Branch 58, Alliance 45
Berea-Midpark 76, N. Olmsted 50
Bidwell River Valley 50, Albany Alexander 36
Blanchester 71, Williamsburg 55
Bloom-Carroll 81, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 38
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 61, Stow-Munroe Falls 43
Brooklyn 54, Burton Berkshire 52
Byesville Meadowbrook 68, Coshocton 45
Caldwell 60, Beallsville 47
Cambridge 61, Warsaw River View 47
Camden Preble Shawnee 68, New Lebanon Dixie 52
Canfield S. Range 52, Jefferson Area 49
Chesapeake 80, Ironton Rock Hill 44
Chesterland W. Geauga 58, Perry 55
Chillicothe Unioto 60, Chillicothe Huntington 34
Chillicothe Zane Trace 78, Bainbridge Paint Valley 68
Cin. Country Day 74, Norwood 65
Cin. Deer Park 67, Cin. Indian Hill 60
Cin. Hillcrest 67, Cin. College Prep. 59
Cin. Hughes 67, Cin. Woodward 64
Cin. McNicholas 54, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29
Cin. Mt. Healthy 73, Morrow Little Miami 46
Cin. Oak Hills 45, Hamilton 36
Cin. Princeton 61, Middletown 56
Cin. Summit Country Day 56, Miami Valley Christian Academy 35
Cin. Sycamore 49, Cin. Colerain 38
Cin. Taft 85, Cin. Aiken 55
Cin. West Clermont 48, Cin. Walnut Hills 33
Circleville Logan Elm 58, Baltimore Liberty Union 52
Cle. Benedictine 64, Akr. Hoban 59
Cle. Hts. 65, Warrensville Hts. 41
Cols. Beechcroft 69, Cols. Centennial 36
Cols. Briggs 69, Cols. West 57
Cols. DeSales 56, Cols. Watterson 21
Cols. Linden McKinley 54, Cols. Mifflin 49
Cols. Marion-Franklin 75, Cols. Independence 60
Cols. Northland 84, Cols. International 45
Cols. Ready 66, Cols. Hartley 54
Cols. St. Charles 59, Logan 53
Cols. Upper Arlington 57, Grove City Cent. Crossing 34
Cols. Walnut Ridge 65, Cols. Africentric 54
Cols. Wellington 56, Cols. Bexley 39
Cols. Whetstone 52, Cols. East 46
Creston Norwayne 57, West Salem Northwestern 54
Cuyahoga Hts. 67, Orwell Grand Valley 24
Day. Jefferson 63, Legacy Christian 55
Dresden Tri-Valley 66, Zanesville W. Muskingum 52
Dublin Scioto 58, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 32
E. Liverpool 79, Wintersville Indian Creek 39
E. Palestine 59, Leetonia 57
Elyria Cath. 77, Bay Village Bay 61
Frankfort Adena 54, Southeastern 29
Fredericktown 60, Cardington-Lincoln 52
Ft. Loramie 43, Russia 37
Garfield Hts. 58, Bedford 50
Gates Mills Gilmour 79, Parma Hts. Holy Name 76
General McLane, Pa. 65, Mentor Christian 20
Girard 53, Cortland Lakeview 47
Goshen 67, Wilmington 39
Groveport-Madison 81, Cols. Franklin Hts. 52
Hamilton Badin 60, Cin. Purcell Marian 48
Hannibal River 45, Barnesville 44
Hillsboro 73, Washington C.H. 30
Howard E. Knox 53, Sparta Highland 42
Hudson WRA 67, Warren JFK 49
Hunting Valley University 53, Massillon Jackson 49
Ironton 56, Gallipolis Gallia 46
Kettering Alter 57, Day. Chaminade Julienne 45
Kirtland 72, Garfield Hts. Trinity 61
Lakeview, Pa. 40, Wilmington 37
Lakewood 61, N. Ridgeville 42
Lancaster Fairfield Union 56, Ashville Teays Valley 53
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 64, Fairfield Christian 57
Latham Western 82, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 70
Leavittsburg LaBrae 56, Columbiana Crestview 33
Leesburg Fairfield 52, Mowrystown Whiteoak 49
Lewistown Indian Lake 82, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 68
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 62, W. Chester Lakota W. 42
Lisbon Beaver 75, Richmond Edison 51
Lockland 67, Cin. N. College Hill 64
London Madison Plains 44, W. Jefferson 42
Lore City Buckeye Trail 55, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 52
Louisville 64, Youngs. Mooney 55
Louisville Aquinas 72, Cornerstone Christian 67
Loveland 43, Cin. Anderson 33
Massillon 61, Can. Cent. Cath. 48
Massillon Tuslaw 71, Akr. Manchester 63
Mayfield 71, Madison 53
McArthur Vinton County 68, Wellston 56
Medina 88, Euclid 64
Middletown Madison Senior 77, Carlisle 37
Milford 44, Kings Mills Kings 42
Milton-Union 63, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 53
Mineral Ridge 58, Sebring McKinley 57
Mogadore Field 48, Ravenna 45
N. Can. Hoover 71, Can. Glenoak 70
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 37, Berlin Center Western Reserve 32
N. Royalton 64, Cuyahoga Falls 48
New Lexington 54, McConnelsville Morgan 48
Newbury 51, Cortland Maplewood 47
Oak Hill 49, McDermott Scioto NW 24
Oberlin 65, Columbia Station Columbia 55
Orange 81, Geneva 63
Painesville Riverside 66, Eastlake N. 36
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Pataskala Licking Hts. 51
Paulding 47, Harrod Allen E. 45
Peebles 58, W. Union 41
Pemberville Eastwood 50, Tontogany Otsego 49
Piketon 52, Williamsport Westfall 25
Pomeroy Meigs 65, Nelsonville-York 60
Portsmouth Notre Dame 37, Portsmouth Clay 35
Powell Olentangy Liberty 56, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 48
Proctorville Fairland 58, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 49
Racine Southern 47, Crown City S. Gallia 45
Racine Southern 88, Hanoverton United 44
Rayland Buckeye 63, Bridgeport 47
Richmond Hts. 81, Middlefield Cardinal 29
Richwood N. Union 68, Urbana 49
Rocky River Lutheran W. 64, Wickliffe 52
S. Charleston SE 42, Milford Center Fairbanks 41
S. Point 64, Portsmouth 61
Salineville Southern 88, Hanoverton United 44
Sandusky St. Mary 55, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 49
Sardinia Eastern Brown 79, Felicity-Franklin 45
Shadyside 67, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41
Shaker Hts. 72, Brunswick 68
Solon 56, Elyria 55
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 49, Day. Christian 40
Spring. Greenon 89, Spring. NE 63
Spring. Kenton Ridge 64, London 51
Spring. Shawnee 59, New Carlisle Tecumseh 51
St. Clairsville 70, Bellaire 62
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 67, Madonna, W.Va. 59
Stewart Federal Hocking 78, Wahama, W.Va. 37
Struthers 73, Hubbard 61
Sugar Grove Berne Union 52, Millersport 49
Tipp City Tippecanoe 47, Xenia 44
Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Tol. St. John’s 39
Tol. Christian 62, Tol. Ottawa Hills 34
Troy 81, W. Carrollton 71
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 68, Sugarcreek Garaway 47
W. Liberty-Salem 57, Cedarville 42
Warren Harding 48, Austintown Fitch 40
Waverly 58, Portsmouth W. 48
Waynesville 66, Day. Northridge 55
Westerville N. 60, Westerville Cent. 51, 0
Westerville S. 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 61
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 62, Martins Ferry 27
Whitehall-Yearling 38, Delaware Buckeye Valley 36
Willoughby S. 72, Chagrin Falls Kenston 65
Worthington Christian 58, Gahanna Cols. Academy 31
Youngs. Boardman 68, Canfield 50
Youngs. Chaney High School 59, Youngs. East 42
Youngs. Liberty 48, Warren Champion 45
Youngs. Ursuline 74, Bristol 59
Youngs. Valley Christian 59, Ravenna SE 52
Zanesville Maysville 61, New Concord John Glenn 46
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48, Magnolia Sandy Valley 39
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Wynford
Colonel Crawford at Carey
Mohawk at Buckeye Central
Seneca East at Ridgedale
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Norwalk St. Paul
Monroeville at New London
South Central at Ashland Mapleton
Western Reserve at Plymouth
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Arcadia
Ansonia at Sidney Lehman
Anthony Wayne at Toledo St. John’s
Arcanum at Fort Recovery
Ashland Senior at Perrysburg
Bellevue at Upper Sandusky
Black River at Loudonville
Bluffton at Maumee Valley Country Day
Clyde at Castalia Margaretta
Coldwater at St. Marys Memorial
Columbus Grove at Kalida
Convoy Crestview at Pandora-Gilboa
Defiance at Fairview
Eastwood at Gibsonburg
Edgerton at Montpelier
Elgin at Crestline
Fayette at Holgate
Fremont Ross at Sandusky Senior
Genoa at Port Clinton
Hardin Northern at Ada
Huron at Norwalk Senior
Indian Lake at Riverside
Jackson Center at Marion Local
Leipsic at Patrick Henry
Liberty-Benton at Toledo Christian
Lima Bath at Botkins
Lima Cent. Cath. at Elida
Lima Senior at Ottawa-Glandorf
Lincolnview at Antwerp
Lucas at Ontario
Milan Edison at Lagrange Keystone
Miller City at Lima Temple Christian
Monclova Christian at Hilltop
New Bremen at Russia
North Central at Hicksville
Northwood at Woodmore
Oak Harbor at Cardinal Stritch
Otsego at Liberty Center
Ottoville at St. Henry
Paulding at Ayersville
Pettisville at Evergreen
Ridgemont at North Baltimore
Spencerville at Arlington
Tiffin Calvert at Riverdale
Tiffin Columbian at Kenton
Tinora at Stryker
Toledo Scott at Sylvania Southview
Van Wert at Bryan
Wauseon at Sylvania Northview
Wayne Trace at Fort Jennings
Waynesfield-Goshen at Vanlue
Wayside Christian at Heritage Christian
Westerville North at Mount Vernon
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Conference Championships
Sunday’s Games
Tennessee at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at San Francisco, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
NFL Injury Report
TENNESSEE TITANS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — TITANS: DNP: CB Logan Ryan (illness). LIMITED: LB Jayon Brown (shoulder), LB Rashaan Evans (foot), WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (foot), LB David Long (knee). FULL: WR Cody Hollister (ankle). CHIEFS: DNP: DT Chris Jones (calf), RB LeSean McCoy (illness), QB Matt Moore (illness). LIMITED: TE Travis Kelce (knee). FULL: CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (neck), C Austin Reiter (wrist), DT Khalen Saunders (knee), G Andrew Wylie (ankle).
GREEN BAY PACKERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — PACKERS: DNP: WR Geronimo Allison (illness), TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related), WR Ryan Grant (not injury related). LIMITED: T Bryan Bulaga (not injury related), DT Kenny Clark (back), WR Allen Lazard (ankle), TE Marcedes Lewis (not injury related), LB Preston Smith (ankle), G Billy Turner (ankle), RB Dan Vitale (knee), CB Tramon Williams (not injury related). FULL: S Adrian Amos (chest), LB Blake Martinez (hand). 49ERS: DNP: DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), TE George Kittle (ankle). LIMITED: LB Kwon Alexander (pectoral). FULL: RB Tevin Coleman (elbow), RB Raheem Mostert (calf).
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 27 13 .675 —
Toronto 27 14 .659 ½
Philadelphia 27 16 .628 1½
Brooklyn 18 22 .450 9
New York 11 31 .262 17
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 29 12 .707 —
Orlando 20 22 .476 9½
Charlotte 15 29 .341 15½
Washington 13 28 .317 16
Atlanta 9 32 .220 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 37 6 .860 —
Indiana 27 15 .643 9½
Detroit 15 27 .357 21½
Chicago 15 28 .349 22
Cleveland 12 30 .286 24½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 26 14 .650 —
Dallas 26 15 .634 ½
Memphis 20 22 .476 7
San Antonio 17 22 .436 8½
New Orleans 16 26 .381 11
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 29 12 .707 —
Utah 28 13 .683 1
Oklahoma City 23 19 .548 6½
Portland 18 24 .429 11½
Minnesota 15 26 .366 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 33 8 .805 —
L.A. Clippers 29 13 .690 4½
Phoenix 17 24 .415 16
Sacramento 15 26 .366 18
Golden State 9 34 .209 25
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Phoenix 121, New York 98
Milwaukee 128, Boston 123
New Orleans 138, Utah 132, OT
Denver 134, Golden State 131, OT
L.A. Clippers 122, Orlando 95
Friday’s Results
Philadelphia 100, Chicago 89
Indiana 116, Minnesota 114
Toronto 140, Washington 111
Memphis 113, Cleveland 109
Miami 115, Oklahoma City 108
Atlanta at San Antonio, late
Portland at Dallas, late
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 3:30
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6
Phoenix at Boston, 7
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30
Philadelphia at New York, 7:30
Cleveland at Chicago, 8
Toronto at Minnesota, 8
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8:30
Orlando at Golden State, 8:30
Portland at Oklahoma City, 9
Sacramento at Utah, 9
Sunday’s Games
Miami at San Antonio, 3
Indiana at Denver, 8
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Washington, 2
Toronto at Atlanta, 2:30
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3
Chicago at Milwaukee, 5
New Orleans at Memphis, 5
New York at Cleveland, 5
Oklahoma City at Houston, 5
Orlando at Charlotte, 5
Sacramento at Miami, 5
L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7:30
Denver at Minnesota, 8
Indiana at Utah, 9
San Antonio at Phoenix, 9
Golden State at Portland, 10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 49 28 9 12 68 163 129
Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137
Toronto 48 25 16 7 57 174 159
Florida 46 25 16 5 55 170 155
Buffalo 48 22 19 7 51 144 150
Montreal 49 21 21 7 49 150 153
Ottawa 47 16 23 8 40 125 161
Detroit 48 12 32 4 28 103 185
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 48 32 11 5 69 171 140
Pittsburgh 48 30 13 5 65 164 130
N.Y. Islanders 46 28 14 4 60 134 122
Carolina 48 27 18 3 57 153 130
Columbus 48 24 16 8 56 127 126
Philadelphia 48 25 17 6 56 151 149
N.Y. Rangers 46 23 19 4 50 155 153
New Jersey 47 17 23 7 41 126 168
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 48 30 10 8 68 155 129
Colorado 47 26 15 6 58 168 137
Dallas 47 27 16 4 58 125 113
Winnipeg 48 25 19 4 54 146 147
Chicago 48 22 20 6 50 141 153
Nashville 46 21 18 7 49 154 153
Minnesota 47 21 20 6 48 141 159
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 49 26 18 5 57 133 142
Arizona 50 26 19 5 57 143 131
Vancouver 48 26 18 4 56 158 148
Vegas 50 25 19 6 56 155 151
Edmonton 48 25 18 5 55 148 150
San Jose 49 21 24 4 46 129 163
Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150
Los Angeles 49 18 26 5 41 124 154
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Results
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 1
Columbus 3, Carolina 2
Florida 4, Los Angeles 3
N.Y. Rangers 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1
Calgary 2, Toronto 1, SO
Washington 5, New Jersey 2
Vegas 4, Ottawa 2
Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2
Anaheim 4, Nashville 2
Buffalo 4, Dallas 1
Colorado 4, San Jose 0
Vancouver 3, Arizona 1
Friday’s Results
Anaheim 2, Carolina 1, OT
Pittsburgh 2, Detroit 1, OT
Tampa Bay 7, Winnipeg 1
Saturday’s Games
Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1
St. Louis at Colorado, 3
Arizona at Edmonton, 3
Calgary at Ottawa, 4
New Jersey at Columbus, 7
Florida at Detroit, 7
Vegas at Montreal, 7
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7
Chicago at Toronto, 7
Buffalo at Nashville, 8
Dallas at Minnesota, 9
San Jose at Vancouver, 10
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 12:30
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Colorado, 3
Florida at Minnesota, 8
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Canisius 73, Siena 63
Iona 64, Fairfield 57
Lehman 60, Baruch 58
Medgar Evers 84, York (NY) 83
Niagara 71, Rider 68
Yale 70, Brown 56
SOUTH
Wofford 66, Furman 52
MIDWEST
Dayton 78, Saint Louis 76, OT
Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 55
Friday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Baruch 72, Lehman 51
Northeastern 68, Elon 65
Seton Hall 82, Creighton 70
St. John’s 64, Providence 58
William & Mary 66, Hofstra 53
Yale 79, Brown 72
York (NY) 61, Medgar Evers 38
SOUTH
James Madison 66, UNC Wilmington 55
Towson 79, Coll. of Charleston 62
VCU 53, Richmond 50
Wright St. 63, N. Kentucky 55
MIDWEST
Bradley 60, Loyola of Chicago 47
Butler 59, Marquette 55
DePaul 91, Xavier 68
Drake 105, Indiana St. 65
IUPUI 54, Green Bay 42
Illinois St. 72, Valparaiso 60
Milwaukee 71, UIC 55
N. Iowa 76, Evansville 60
S. Illinois 70, Missouri St. 68
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
The American Express
Second Round
s-Stadium Course
q-La Quinta Counry Club
n-Nicklaus Tournament Course
Rickie Fowler 65q-64n–129 -15
Scottie Scheffler 65q-64n–129 -15
Andrew Landry 66s-64q–130 -14
Tony Finau 69q-62n–131 -13
Bud Cauley 68q-64n–132 -12
Ted Potter, Jr. 70s-63q–133 -11
Sungjae Im 67q-66n–133 -11
Ryan Moore 68q-65n–133 -11
Cameron Davis 66n-67s–133 -11
Wes Roach 68q-65n–133 -11
Chase Seiffert 66s-67q–133 -11
Brian Harman 67q-67n–134 -10
Maverick McNealy 69q-65n–134 -10
Sepp Straka 69n-65s–134 -10
Zac Blair 64q-70n–134 -10
Alex Noren 67n-67s–134 -10
Michael Gligic 69n-65s–134 -10
Adam Schenk 66n-69s–135 -9
Sebastian Muqoz 67n-68s–135 -9
Nick Taylor 67q-68n–135 -9
Scott Piercy 67q-68n–135 -9
Grayson Murray 64s-71q–135 -9
Abraham Ancer 68q-67n–135 -9
Paul Casey 68q-67n–135 -9
Patrick Rodgers 69s-66q–135 -9
J.T. Poston 67n-69s–136 -8
Ben Martin 72n-64s–136 -8
Tim Wilkinson 71q-65n–136 -8
Tom Hoge 66s-70q–136 -8
Kevin Na 69n-67s–136 -8
Andrew Putnam 67q-69n–136 -8
Brendan Steele 70q-66n–136 -8
John Huh 67n-69s–136 -8
Bill Haas 68q-68n–136 -8
Matthew Wolff 67q-69n–136 -8
Matthew NeSmith 68s-68q–136 -8
Hank Lebioda 65n-71s–136 -8
Ryan Brehm 69s-67q–136 -8
Brian Stuard 67n-70s–137 -7
Daniel Berger 69q-68n–137 -7
Brandon Hagy 74s-63q–137 -7
Russell Knox 66n-71s–137 -7
Roger Sloan 66n-71s–137 -7
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68s-69q–137 -7
Brendon Todd 69n-68s–137 -7
Aaron Wise 70q-67n–137 -7
Sebastian Cappelen 67n-70s–137 -7
Jhonattan Vegas 68n-69s–137 -7
Matt Every 70n-67s–137 -7
Josh Teater 67q-70n–137 -7
Hudson Swafford 70q-67n–137 -7
Isaiah Salinda 67n-70s–137 -7
Charley Hoffman 74q-63n–137 -7
Kevin Streelman 67q-70n–137 -7
Russell Henley 68n-70s–138 -6
Jason Dufner 67s-71q–138 -6
Tyler McCumber 67s-71q–138 -6
Doc Redman 68s-70q–138 -6
D.J. Trahan 69s-69q–138 -6
Scott Stallings 67n-71s–138 -6
Nick Watney 67s-71q–138 -6
Kyle Stanley 70q-68n–138 -6
Bronson Burgoon 72s-66q–138 -6
Charles Howell III 70s-68q–138 -6
Doug Ghim 68n-70s–138 -6
Cameron Tringale 69s-69q–138 -6
Cameron Champ 67n-71s–138 -6
J.J. Spaun 71s-68q–139 -5
Sam Ryder 69s-70q–139 -5
Troy Merritt 71s-68q–139 -5
Max Homa 71s-68q–139 -5
Vincent Whaley 71n-68s–139 -5
Bo Hoag 71q-68n–139 -5
Harris English 71n-68s–139 -5
David Hearn 71q-68n–139 -5
Denny McCarthy 71s-68q–139 -5
Wyndham Clark 71q-68n–139 -5
Bo Van Pelt 72q-67n–139 -5
Sam Burns 71s-68q–139 -5
Adam Long 69q-70n–139 -5
Fabian Gsmez 69s-70q–139 -5
Tyler Duncan 66n-73s–139 -5
Jimmy Walker 71s-68q–139 -5
Anirban Lahiri 70n-70s–140 -4
Mark Hubbard 69n-71s–140 -4
Rory Sabbatini 70n-70s–140 -4
Zack Sucher 72n-68s–140 -4
Mackenzie Hughes 71q-69n–140 -4
Cameron Percy 74s-66q–140 -4
Chesson Hadley 73q-67n–140 -4
Scott Harrington 71s-69q–140 -4
Chris Stroud 70n-70s–140 -4
Kevin Stadler 70q-70n–140 -4
Talor Gooch 69n-71s–140 -4
Rob Oppenheim 73n-67s–140 -4
Chris Baker 71n-69s–140 -4
Greg Chalmers 71s-70q–141 -3
Ricky Barnes 70s-71q–141 -3
Danny Lee 70n-71s–141 -3
Harold Varner III 69q-72n–141 -3
Henrik Norlander 75s-66q–141 -3
Martin Laird 69s-72q–141 -3
Aaron Baddeley 70s-71q–141 -3
Austin Cook 69s-72q–141 -3
Chez Reavie 71s-70q–141 -3
Carlos Ortiz 71s-70q–141 -3
Patton Kizzire 72q-69n–141 -3
Stewart Cink 73s-68q–141 -3
Ben Taylor 71s-70q–141 -3
Michael Thompson 70q-72n–142 -2
Michael Gellerman 71n-71s–142 -2
Xinjun Zhang 69q-73n–142 -2
Jason Kokrak 73s-69q–142 -2
Peter Malnati 71n-71s–142 -2
Seung-Yul Noh 69q-73n–142 -2
Steve Stricker 69q-73n–142 -2
Kevin Kisner 74s-68q–142 -2
Luke List 70n-72s–142 -2
Richy Werenski 69n-73s–142 -2
Sam Saunders 70q-72n–142 -2
Zach Johnson 70n-72s–142 -2
Ryan Armour 67n-75s–142 -2
Akshay Bhatia 71s-71q–142 -2
Byeong Hun An 70n-72s–142 -2
Phil Mickelson 70q-72n–142 -2
Kristoffer Ventura 73q-69n–142 -2
Vince Covello 73s-69q–142 -2
Mark Wilson 69q-74n–143 -1
Kramer Hickok 71q-72n–143 -1
Kevin Chappell 71s-72q–143 -1
Lucas Glover 67n-76s–143 -1
Vaughn Taylor 69n-74s–143 -1
Joseph Bramlett 73q-70n–143 -1
Beau Hossler 71q-73n–144 E
Brian Gay 76s-68q–144 E
Francecso Molinari 73q-71n–144 E
Nelson Ledesma 70s-74q–144 E
Dominic Bozzelli 67n-77s–144 E
James Hahn 72s-72q–144 E
Robby Shelton 71q-73n–144 E
Rafael Campos 73s-71q–144 E
Lucas Bjerregaard 75n-70s–145 +1
Billy Horcshel 74n-71s–145 +1
Harry Higgs 74n-72s–146 +2
Robert Streb 71n-76s–147 +3
Charles Reiter 75q-72n–147 +3
Brice Garnett 77s-71q–148 +4
Hunter Mahan 72s-77q–149 +5
John Senden 75n-74s–149 +5
Brian Smock 76s-73q–149 +5
Rhein Gibson 72q-78n–150 +6
Scott Brown 74q-77n–151 +7
Martin Trainer 78n-78s–156 +12
LPGA Tour
Tournament of Champions
Second Round
Brooke M. Henderson 67-66–133 -9
Inbee Park 65-68–133 -9
Gaby Lopez 65-69–134 -8
Celine Boutier 66-69–135 -7
Sei Young Kim 66-69–135 -7
Nasa Hataoka 66-69–135 -7
Danielle Kang 63-73–136 -6
Amy Yang 68-69–137 -5
Lexi Thompson 66-71–137 -5
Angela Stanford 65-72–137 -5
Jessica Korda 70-68–138 -4
Cydney Clanton 69-69–138 -4
Cheyenne Knight 68-70–138 -4
Mi Jung Hur 69-70–139 -3
Moriya Jutanugarn 68-71–139 -3
Nelly Korda 73-67–140 -2
Eun-Hee Ji 74-67–141 -1
Georgia Hall 70-71–141 -1
Annie Park 68-73–141 -1
Jasmine Suwannapura 68-73–141 -1
In Gee Chun 71-71–142 E
Bronte Law 69-73–142 E
Brittany Lincicome 71-72–143 +1
Pernilla Lindberg 70-73–143 +1
Marina Alex 66-81–147 +5
Ariya Jutanugarn 75-76–151 +9
Champions Tour
Mitsubishi Electric
Second Round
Woody Austin 65-68–133 -11
Bernhard Langer 64-70–134 -10
Fred Couples 67-68–135 -9
Miguel Angel Jiminez 64-71–135 -9
Paul Broadhurst 70-66–136 -8
Scott McCarron 67-69–136 -8
Marco Dawson 67-69–136 -8
Ernie Els 72-65–137 -7
Wes Short, Jr. 70-67–137 -7
John Daly 69-68–137 -7
Ken Tanigawa 67-70–137 -7
Joe Durant 66-72–138 -6
Scott Parel 69-70–139 -5
Brandt Jobe 68-71–139 -5
Doug Barron 68-71–139 -5
Davis Love III 74-66–140 -4
Mark O’Meara 73-67–140 -4
Vijay Singh 70-70–140 -4
Jerry Kelly 70-70–140 -4
Tom Pernice Jr. 70-70–140 -4
Steve Flesch 70-70–140 -4
Retief Goosen 67-73–140 -4
Colin Montgomerie 71-70–141 -3
Fred Funk 71-70–141 -3
Jeff Maggert 69-72–141 -3
Kenny Perry 66-75–141 -3
Kevin Sutherland 74-68–142 -2
Tom Lehman 71-71–142 -2
Sandy Lyle 71-71–142 -2
Kirk Triplett 72-71–143 -1
Jeff Sluman 72-71–143 -1
Rocco Mediate 72-71–143 -1
Bart Bryant 70-73–143 -1
Jay Haas 71-73–144 E
Tom Watson 69-75–144 E
Gene Sauers 68-77–145 +1
Hale Irwin 72-74–146 +2
Mark Calcavecchia 73-76–149 +5
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Colorado RHP Justin Lawrence 80 games after testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Acquired C Jhon Nunez from Boston for LHP Matt Hall.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired INF Clayton Daniel from the Chicago Cubs for RHP Casey Sadler.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHP Craig Stammen to a two-year contract. Designated LHP Nick Margevicius for assignment. Named Pete Zamora pitching coach for El Paso (PCL); Mike McCoy manager and Patrick O’Sullivan hitting coach for Lake Elsinore (Cal); Leo Rosales pitching coach and Jonathan Meyer fielding coach for Fort Wayne (MWL); Vinny Lopez manager, Gorman Heimueller pitching coach, Raul Gonzalez hitting coach and Luis Mendez fielding coach for Tri-City (NWL); and Oscar Salazar manager for Peoria 2 (Arizona).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a one-year contract.
Atlantic League
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed OF Denis Phipps and INF Juan Silverio.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Nashville F Viktor Arvidsson $2,000 as supplementary discipline for embellishing. Fined New York Rangers D Ryan Lindgren $2,486.56 for interference against New York Islanders F Jordan Eberle during a Jan. 16 game.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL). Assigned G Ivan Prosvetov to Tucson.
BOSTON BRUINS — Waived F David Backes.
DALLAS STARS — Acquired F Oula Palve from Pittsburgh for D John Nyberg and assigned him to Texas (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Yakov Trenin and D Alexandre Carrier and Jarred Tinordi to Milwaukee (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Alexander Volkov to Syracuse (AHL).
Lacrosse
National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Garrett Billings to a one-year contract.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Edgar Castillo.
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Sebastian Berhalter.
D.C. UNITED — Signed M Kevin Paredes.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M James Musa. Signed coach Adrian Heath to a contract extension through 2022.
ORLANDO CITY — Acquired G Pedro Gallese from the Peruvian national team using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed G Tim Melia to a contract extension through 2022.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired F Cristian Dajome from Bogata FC (Colombia).
National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Acquired F Ifeoma Onumonu from Reign FC for the rights to D Julia Ashley.
College
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Ben Howland $25,000 and reprimanded him for discussing a conversation he had with the league office about the officiating in a loss to LSU last week.
BAYLOR — Named Dave Aranda football coach.
GEORGIA — Named Todd Monken offensive coordinator.
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Arcadia, Bluffton, Carey, Columbus Grove, Cory-Rawson, McComb, Elmwood, Fostoria, Hopewell-Loudon, Liberty-Benton, North Baltimore, Riverdale, Ottawa-Glandorf, Lakota & Upper Sandusky at Van Buren Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Findlay & Patrick Henry at Maumee Bay Classic, Oregon Clay, 10 a.m.
LOCAL & AREA
Baseball Coach Opening
Fostoria High School is in need of an assistant baseball coach for the 2020 season. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.
New Riegel Coaching Openings
NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidatesshould contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.
Lake Coaching Openings
MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.