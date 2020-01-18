PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

Northern Lakes League

Perrysburg 53, Anthony Wayne 39

Sylvania Northview 63, Maumee 22

Sylvania Southview 53, Springfield 29

Firelands Conference

South Central 50, Ashland Mapleton 44

Western Reserve 65, Plymouth 10

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville 38, Antwerp 34

Fairview 51, Holgate 21

Hicksville 34, Tinora 31

Wayne Trace 59, Edgerton 27

Buckeye Border Conference

Fayette 33, Edon 32

Montpelier 53, North Central 33

Stryker 46, Pettisville 34

Around Ohio

Cols. Africentric 90, Cols. Walnut Ridge 38

Cols. Beechcroft 44, Cols. Centennial 39

Cols. Briggs 74, Cols. West 31

Cols. Eastmoor 78, Cols. South 37

Cols. KIPP 37, Tree of Life 36

Cols. Northland 68, Cols. International 12

Cols. Upper Arlington 49, Grove City Cent. Crossing 29

Delaware Christian 56, Groveport Madison Christian 25

Dublin Scioto 60, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 54, 2

General McLane, Pa. 38, Mentor Christian 13

Groveport-Madison 57, Cols. Franklin Hts. 37

Pataskala Licking Hts. 48, Mt. Vernon 42

Pickerington Cent. 44, Pickerington N. 29

Powell Olentangy Liberty 61, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 29

Westerville N. 60, Westerville Cent. 10

Westerville S. 52, Lewis Center Olentangy 34

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Seneca East

Carey at Upper Sandusky

Colonel Crawford at Mohawk

Wynford at Ridgedale

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at Danbury

Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary

New Riegel at Fremont St. Joseph

Old Fort at Tiffin Calvert

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Milan Edison

Willard at Port Clinton

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Perkins

Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Lucas

Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield Christian

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at Clear Fork

Marion Harding at Shelby

River Valley at Ontario

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia at Hardin Northern

Arlington at Upper Scioto Valley

Battle of Hawks Nest at Toledo St. Ursula

Bluffton at Pandora-Gilboa

Bryan at Lake

Columbus Grove at Miller City

Continental at Leipsic

Elgin at Bucyrus

Elmwood at Hopewell-Loudon

Lima Cent. Cath. at Celina

Mansfield Madison at Sunbury Big Walnut

North Baltimore at Patrick Henry

Olentangy at Lexington

Otsego at Ottawa Hills

Ottoville at Minster

Plymouth at Black River

Ridgemont at Vanlue

Riverside at Bradford

Sidney Lehman at Mississinawa Valley

Toledo Christian at Hilltop

Van Buren at Otsego

Vermilion at Clyde

Versailles at Arcanum

West Holmes at Sugarcreek Garaway

Wooster Senior at Dalton

PREP Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 77, North Baltimore 43

Leipsic 54, Cory-Rawson 40

Liberty-Benton 67, McComb 41

Pandora-Gilboa 58, Arcadia 38

Riverdale 59, Vanlue 46

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 61, Toledo Whitmer 39

Lima Senior 95, Oregon Clay 48

Tol. Cent. Catholic 41, Toledo St. John’s 39

Toledo St. Francis 68, Fremont Ross 59

Northern 10 Conference

Carey 77, Seneca East 52

Ridgedale 65, Bucyrus 41

Upper Sandusky 69, Colonel Crawford 40

Wynford 53, Buckeye Central 28

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 50, Otsego 49

Fostoria Senior 48, Elmwood 45

Genoa 45, Lake 37

Rossford 62, Woodmore 32

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove 71, Spencerville 43

Delphos Jefferson 50, Convoy Crestview 41

Lincolnview 61, Bluffton 45

Paulding 47, Allen East 45

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold 44, Patrick Henry 26

Evergreen 58, Swanton 38

Liberty Center 59, Delta 44

Wauseon 63, Bryan 46

Putnam County League

Continental 53, Fort Jennings 36

Ottoville 57, Miller City 42

Western Buckeye League

Celina 53, Lima Bath 36

Defiance 64, Elida 32

Kenton 44, Wapakoneta 34

Lima Shawnee 58, St. Marys Memorial 49

Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Van Wert 52

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry 72, Hardin Northern 63

Ridgemont 53, Sidney Lehman 45

Riverside 68, Waynesfield-Goshen 50

Upper Scioto Valley 80, Lima Temple Christian 44

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Old Fort 53, New Riegel 38

Sandusky St. Mary 55, Hopewell-Loudon 49, OT

Tiffin Calvert 71, Danbury 52

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron 51, Castalia Margaretta 26

Willard 86, Port Clinton 41

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde 58, Vermilion 47

Norwalk Senior 48, Sandusky Perkins 22

Sandusky Senior 71, Tiffin Columbian 54

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch 74, Maumee Valley Country Day 39

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater 59, Delphos St. John’s 45

Fort Recovery 46, New Knoxville 31

Minster 52, Marion Local 47

Parkway 58, New Bremen 43

Versailles 44, St. Henry 32

Northern Lakes League

Perrysburg 64, Anthony Wayne 43

Sylvania Northview 75, Maumee 50

Sylvania Southview 51, Springfield 40

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior 67, Mansfield Senior 38

Mansfield Madison 53, West Holmes 42

Wooster Senior 70, Lexington 67, OT

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers 68, Toledo Start 39

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville 61, Mansfield Christian 40

Lucas 51, Crestline 36

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork 69, River Valley 63

Marion Harding 54, Galion Senior 50

Shelby 59, Marion Pleasant 48

Other NW Ohio Games

Bowling Green at Heritage Christian

Lima Cent. Cath. 64, Van Buren 50

Oak Harbor 79, Milan Edison 47

Ontario 71, Bellevue 50

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 74, Norton 63

Akr. East 65, Akr. Buchtel 50

Akr. Ellet 52, Akr. North 35

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 54, Akr. Firestone 51

Andrews Osborne Academy 60, Cols. KIPP 35

Andrews Osborne Academy 81, Hillcrest Prep, Ariz. 68

Ansonia 44, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 41

Arcanum 50, Newton Local 31

Atwater Waterloo 84, New Middletown Spring. 64

Batavia 55, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 51

Beachwood 73, Ashtabula Edgewood 61

Bellville Clear Fork 69, Caledonia River Valley 63

Belmont Union Local 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 50

Beloit W. Branch 58, Alliance 45

Berea-Midpark 76, N. Olmsted 50

Bidwell River Valley 50, Albany Alexander 36

Blanchester 71, Williamsburg 55

Bloom-Carroll 81, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 38

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 61, Stow-Munroe Falls 43

Brooklyn 54, Burton Berkshire 52

Byesville Meadowbrook 68, Coshocton 45

Caldwell 60, Beallsville 47

Cambridge 61, Warsaw River View 47

Camden Preble Shawnee 68, New Lebanon Dixie 52

Canfield S. Range 52, Jefferson Area 49

Chesapeake 80, Ironton Rock Hill 44

Chesterland W. Geauga 58, Perry 55

Chillicothe Unioto 60, Chillicothe Huntington 34

Chillicothe Zane Trace 78, Bainbridge Paint Valley 68

Cin. Country Day 74, Norwood 65

Cin. Deer Park 67, Cin. Indian Hill 60

Cin. Hillcrest 67, Cin. College Prep. 59

Cin. Hughes 67, Cin. Woodward 64

Cin. McNicholas 54, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29

Cin. Mt. Healthy 73, Morrow Little Miami 46

Cin. Oak Hills 45, Hamilton 36

Cin. Princeton 61, Middletown 56

Cin. Summit Country Day 56, Miami Valley Christian Academy 35

Cin. Sycamore 49, Cin. Colerain 38

Cin. Taft 85, Cin. Aiken 55

Cin. West Clermont 48, Cin. Walnut Hills 33

Circleville Logan Elm 58, Baltimore Liberty Union 52

Cle. Benedictine 64, Akr. Hoban 59

Cle. Hts. 65, Warrensville Hts. 41

Cols. Beechcroft 69, Cols. Centennial 36

Cols. Briggs 69, Cols. West 57

Cols. DeSales 56, Cols. Watterson 21

Cols. Linden McKinley 54, Cols. Mifflin 49

Cols. Marion-Franklin 75, Cols. Independence 60

Cols. Northland 84, Cols. International 45

Cols. Ready 66, Cols. Hartley 54

Cols. St. Charles 59, Logan 53

Cols. Upper Arlington 57, Grove City Cent. Crossing 34

Cols. Walnut Ridge 65, Cols. Africentric 54

Cols. Wellington 56, Cols. Bexley 39

Cols. Whetstone 52, Cols. East 46

Creston Norwayne 57, West Salem Northwestern 54

Cuyahoga Hts. 67, Orwell Grand Valley 24

Day. Jefferson 63, Legacy Christian 55

Dresden Tri-Valley 66, Zanesville W. Muskingum 52

Dublin Scioto 58, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 32

E. Liverpool 79, Wintersville Indian Creek 39

E. Palestine 59, Leetonia 57

Elyria Cath. 77, Bay Village Bay 61

Frankfort Adena 54, Southeastern 29

Fredericktown 60, Cardington-Lincoln 52

Ft. Loramie 43, Russia 37

Garfield Hts. 58, Bedford 50

Gates Mills Gilmour 79, Parma Hts. Holy Name 76

General McLane, Pa. 65, Mentor Christian 20

Girard 53, Cortland Lakeview 47

Goshen 67, Wilmington 39

Groveport-Madison 81, Cols. Franklin Hts. 52

Hamilton Badin 60, Cin. Purcell Marian 48

Hannibal River 45, Barnesville 44

Hillsboro 73, Washington C.H. 30

Howard E. Knox 53, Sparta Highland 42

Hudson WRA 67, Warren JFK 49

Hunting Valley University 53, Massillon Jackson 49

Ironton 56, Gallipolis Gallia 46

Kettering Alter 57, Day. Chaminade Julienne 45

Kirtland 72, Garfield Hts. Trinity 61

Lakeview, Pa. 40, Wilmington 37

Lakewood 61, N. Ridgeville 42

Lancaster Fairfield Union 56, Ashville Teays Valley 53

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 64, Fairfield Christian 57

Latham Western 82, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 70

Leavittsburg LaBrae 56, Columbiana Crestview 33

Leesburg Fairfield 52, Mowrystown Whiteoak 49

Lewistown Indian Lake 82, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 68

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 62, W. Chester Lakota W. 42

Lisbon Beaver 75, Richmond Edison 51

Lockland 67, Cin. N. College Hill 64

London Madison Plains 44, W. Jefferson 42

Lore City Buckeye Trail 55, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 52

Louisville 64, Youngs. Mooney 55

Louisville Aquinas 72, Cornerstone Christian 67

Loveland 43, Cin. Anderson 33

Massillon 61, Can. Cent. Cath. 48

Massillon Tuslaw 71, Akr. Manchester 63

Mayfield 71, Madison 53

McArthur Vinton County 68, Wellston 56

Medina 88, Euclid 64

Middletown Madison Senior 77, Carlisle 37

Milford 44, Kings Mills Kings 42

Milton-Union 63, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 53

Mineral Ridge 58, Sebring McKinley 57

Mogadore Field 48, Ravenna 45

N. Can. Hoover 71, Can. Glenoak 70

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 37, Berlin Center Western Reserve 32

N. Royalton 64, Cuyahoga Falls 48

New Lexington 54, McConnelsville Morgan 48

Newbury 51, Cortland Maplewood 47

Oak Hill 49, McDermott Scioto NW 24

Oberlin 65, Columbia Station Columbia 55

Orange 81, Geneva 63

Painesville Riverside 66, Eastlake N. 36

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Pataskala Licking Hts. 51

Paulding 47, Harrod Allen E. 45

Peebles 58, W. Union 41

Pemberville Eastwood 50, Tontogany Otsego 49

Piketon 52, Williamsport Westfall 25

Pomeroy Meigs 65, Nelsonville-York 60

Portsmouth Notre Dame 37, Portsmouth Clay 35

Powell Olentangy Liberty 56, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 48

Proctorville Fairland 58, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 49

Racine Southern 47, Crown City S. Gallia 45

Racine Southern 88, Hanoverton United 44

Rayland Buckeye 63, Bridgeport 47

Richmond Hts. 81, Middlefield Cardinal 29

Richwood N. Union 68, Urbana 49

Rocky River Lutheran W. 64, Wickliffe 52

S. Charleston SE 42, Milford Center Fairbanks 41

S. Point 64, Portsmouth 61

Salineville Southern 88, Hanoverton United 44

Sandusky St. Mary 55, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 49

Sardinia Eastern Brown 79, Felicity-Franklin 45

Shadyside 67, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41

Shaker Hts. 72, Brunswick 68

Solon 56, Elyria 55

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 49, Day. Christian 40

Spring. Greenon 89, Spring. NE 63

Spring. Kenton Ridge 64, London 51

Spring. Shawnee 59, New Carlisle Tecumseh 51

St. Clairsville 70, Bellaire 62

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 67, Madonna, W.Va. 59

Stewart Federal Hocking 78, Wahama, W.Va. 37

Struthers 73, Hubbard 61

Sugar Grove Berne Union 52, Millersport 49

Tipp City Tippecanoe 47, Xenia 44

Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Tol. St. John’s 39

Tol. Christian 62, Tol. Ottawa Hills 34

Troy 81, W. Carrollton 71

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 68, Sugarcreek Garaway 47

W. Liberty-Salem 57, Cedarville 42

Warren Harding 48, Austintown Fitch 40

Waverly 58, Portsmouth W. 48

Waynesville 66, Day. Northridge 55

Westerville N. 60, Westerville Cent. 51, 0

Westerville S. 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 61

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 62, Martins Ferry 27

Whitehall-Yearling 38, Delaware Buckeye Valley 36

Willoughby S. 72, Chagrin Falls Kenston 65

Worthington Christian 58, Gahanna Cols. Academy 31

Youngs. Boardman 68, Canfield 50

Youngs. Chaney High School 59, Youngs. East 42

Youngs. Liberty 48, Warren Champion 45

Youngs. Ursuline 74, Bristol 59

Youngs. Valley Christian 59, Ravenna SE 52

Zanesville Maysville 61, New Concord John Glenn 46

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48, Magnolia Sandy Valley 39

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Wynford

Colonel Crawford at Carey

Mohawk at Buckeye Central

Seneca East at Ridgedale

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Norwalk St. Paul

Monroeville at New London

South Central at Ashland Mapleton

Western Reserve at Plymouth

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Arcadia

Ansonia at Sidney Lehman

Anthony Wayne at Toledo St. John’s

Arcanum at Fort Recovery

Ashland Senior at Perrysburg

Bellevue at Upper Sandusky

Black River at Loudonville

Bluffton at Maumee Valley Country Day

Clyde at Castalia Margaretta

Coldwater at St. Marys Memorial

Columbus Grove at Kalida

Convoy Crestview at Pandora-Gilboa

Defiance at Fairview

Eastwood at Gibsonburg

Edgerton at Montpelier

Elgin at Crestline

Fayette at Holgate

Fremont Ross at Sandusky Senior

Genoa at Port Clinton

Hardin Northern at Ada

Huron at Norwalk Senior

Indian Lake at Riverside

Jackson Center at Marion Local

Leipsic at Patrick Henry

Liberty-Benton at Toledo Christian

Lima Bath at Botkins

Lima Cent. Cath. at Elida

Lima Senior at Ottawa-Glandorf

Lincolnview at Antwerp

Lucas at Ontario

Milan Edison at Lagrange Keystone

Miller City at Lima Temple Christian

Monclova Christian at Hilltop

New Bremen at Russia

North Central at Hicksville

Northwood at Woodmore

Oak Harbor at Cardinal Stritch

Otsego at Liberty Center

Ottoville at St. Henry

Paulding at Ayersville

Pettisville at Evergreen

Ridgemont at North Baltimore

Spencerville at Arlington

Tiffin Calvert at Riverdale

Tiffin Columbian at Kenton

Tinora at Stryker

Toledo Scott at Sylvania Southview

Van Wert at Bryan

Wauseon at Sylvania Northview

Wayne Trace at Fort Jennings

Waynesfield-Goshen at Vanlue

Wayside Christian at Heritage Christian

Westerville North at Mount Vernon

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Conference Championships

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

NFL Injury Report

TENNESSEE TITANS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — TITANS: DNP: CB Logan Ryan (illness). LIMITED: LB Jayon Brown (shoulder), LB Rashaan Evans (foot), WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (foot), LB David Long (knee). FULL: WR Cody Hollister (ankle). CHIEFS: DNP: DT Chris Jones (calf), RB LeSean McCoy (illness), QB Matt Moore (illness). LIMITED: TE Travis Kelce (knee). FULL: CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (neck), C Austin Reiter (wrist), DT Khalen Saunders (knee), G Andrew Wylie (ankle).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — PACKERS: DNP: WR Geronimo Allison (illness), TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related), WR Ryan Grant (not injury related). LIMITED: T Bryan Bulaga (not injury related), DT Kenny Clark (back), WR Allen Lazard (ankle), TE Marcedes Lewis (not injury related), LB Preston Smith (ankle), G Billy Turner (ankle), RB Dan Vitale (knee), CB Tramon Williams (not injury related). FULL: S Adrian Amos (chest), LB Blake Martinez (hand). 49ERS: DNP: DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), TE George Kittle (ankle). LIMITED: LB Kwon Alexander (pectoral). FULL: RB Tevin Coleman (elbow), RB Raheem Mostert (calf).

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 27 13 .675 —

Toronto 27 14 .659 ½

Philadelphia 27 16 .628 1½

Brooklyn 18 22 .450 9

New York 11 31 .262 17

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 29 12 .707 —

Orlando 20 22 .476 9½

Charlotte 15 29 .341 15½

Washington 13 28 .317 16

Atlanta 9 32 .220 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 37 6 .860 —

Indiana 27 15 .643 9½

Detroit 15 27 .357 21½

Chicago 15 28 .349 22

Cleveland 12 30 .286 24½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 26 14 .650 —

Dallas 26 15 .634 ½

Memphis 20 22 .476 7

San Antonio 17 22 .436 8½

New Orleans 16 26 .381 11

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 29 12 .707 —

Utah 28 13 .683 1

Oklahoma City 23 19 .548 6½

Portland 18 24 .429 11½

Minnesota 15 26 .366 14

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 33 8 .805 —

L.A. Clippers 29 13 .690 4½

Phoenix 17 24 .415 16

Sacramento 15 26 .366 18

Golden State 9 34 .209 25

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Phoenix 121, New York 98

Milwaukee 128, Boston 123

New Orleans 138, Utah 132, OT

Denver 134, Golden State 131, OT

L.A. Clippers 122, Orlando 95

Friday’s Results

Philadelphia 100, Chicago 89

Indiana 116, Minnesota 114

Toronto 140, Washington 111

Memphis 113, Cleveland 109

Miami 115, Oklahoma City 108

Atlanta at San Antonio, late

Portland at Dallas, late

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 3:30

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6

Phoenix at Boston, 7

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30

Cleveland at Chicago, 8

Toronto at Minnesota, 8

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8:30

Orlando at Golden State, 8:30

Portland at Oklahoma City, 9

Sacramento at Utah, 9

Sunday’s Games

Miami at San Antonio, 3

Indiana at Denver, 8

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Washington, 2

Toronto at Atlanta, 2:30

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3

Chicago at Milwaukee, 5

New Orleans at Memphis, 5

New York at Cleveland, 5

Oklahoma City at Houston, 5

Orlando at Charlotte, 5

Sacramento at Miami, 5

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7:30

Denver at Minnesota, 8

Indiana at Utah, 9

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9

Golden State at Portland, 10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 49 28 9 12 68 163 129

Tampa Bay 48 29 15 4 62 175 137

Toronto 48 25 16 7 57 174 159

Florida 46 25 16 5 55 170 155

Buffalo 48 22 19 7 51 144 150

Montreal 49 21 21 7 49 150 153

Ottawa 47 16 23 8 40 125 161

Detroit 48 12 32 4 28 103 185

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 48 32 11 5 69 171 140

Pittsburgh 48 30 13 5 65 164 130

N.Y. Islanders 46 28 14 4 60 134 122

Carolina 48 27 18 3 57 153 130

Columbus 48 24 16 8 56 127 126

Philadelphia 48 25 17 6 56 151 149

N.Y. Rangers 46 23 19 4 50 155 153

New Jersey 47 17 23 7 41 126 168

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 48 30 10 8 68 155 129

Colorado 47 26 15 6 58 168 137

Dallas 47 27 16 4 58 125 113

Winnipeg 48 25 19 4 54 146 147

Chicago 48 22 20 6 50 141 153

Nashville 46 21 18 7 49 154 153

Minnesota 47 21 20 6 48 141 159

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Calgary 49 26 18 5 57 133 142

Arizona 50 26 19 5 57 143 131

Vancouver 48 26 18 4 56 158 148

Vegas 50 25 19 6 56 155 151

Edmonton 48 25 18 5 55 148 150

San Jose 49 21 24 4 46 129 163

Anaheim 48 19 24 5 43 122 150

Los Angeles 49 18 26 5 41 124 154

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Results

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 1

Columbus 3, Carolina 2

Florida 4, Los Angeles 3

N.Y. Rangers 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1

Calgary 2, Toronto 1, SO

Washington 5, New Jersey 2

Vegas 4, Ottawa 2

Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2

Anaheim 4, Nashville 2

Buffalo 4, Dallas 1

Colorado 4, San Jose 0

Vancouver 3, Arizona 1

Friday’s Results

Anaheim 2, Carolina 1, OT

Pittsburgh 2, Detroit 1, OT

Tampa Bay 7, Winnipeg 1

Saturday’s Games

Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1

St. Louis at Colorado, 3

Arizona at Edmonton, 3

Calgary at Ottawa, 4

New Jersey at Columbus, 7

Florida at Detroit, 7

Vegas at Montreal, 7

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7

Chicago at Toronto, 7

Buffalo at Nashville, 8

Dallas at Minnesota, 9

San Jose at Vancouver, 10

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 12:30

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Colorado, 3

Florida at Minnesota, 8

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Canisius 73, Siena 63

Iona 64, Fairfield 57

Lehman 60, Baruch 58

Medgar Evers 84, York (NY) 83

Niagara 71, Rider 68

Yale 70, Brown 56

SOUTH

Wofford 66, Furman 52

MIDWEST

Dayton 78, Saint Louis 76, OT

Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 55

Friday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Baruch 72, Lehman 51

Northeastern 68, Elon 65

Seton Hall 82, Creighton 70

St. John’s 64, Providence 58

William & Mary 66, Hofstra 53

Yale 79, Brown 72

York (NY) 61, Medgar Evers 38

SOUTH

James Madison 66, UNC Wilmington 55

Towson 79, Coll. of Charleston 62

VCU 53, Richmond 50

Wright St. 63, N. Kentucky 55

MIDWEST

Bradley 60, Loyola of Chicago 47

Butler 59, Marquette 55

DePaul 91, Xavier 68

Drake 105, Indiana St. 65

IUPUI 54, Green Bay 42

Illinois St. 72, Valparaiso 60

Milwaukee 71, UIC 55

N. Iowa 76, Evansville 60

S. Illinois 70, Missouri St. 68

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

The American Express

Second Round

s-Stadium Course

q-La Quinta Counry Club

n-Nicklaus Tournament Course

Rickie Fowler 65q-64n–129 -15

Scottie Scheffler 65q-64n–129 -15

Andrew Landry 66s-64q–130 -14

Tony Finau 69q-62n–131 -13

Bud Cauley 68q-64n–132 -12

Ted Potter, Jr. 70s-63q–133 -11

Sungjae Im 67q-66n–133 -11

Ryan Moore 68q-65n–133 -11

Cameron Davis 66n-67s–133 -11

Wes Roach 68q-65n–133 -11

Chase Seiffert 66s-67q–133 -11

Brian Harman 67q-67n–134 -10

Maverick McNealy 69q-65n–134 -10

Sepp Straka 69n-65s–134 -10

Zac Blair 64q-70n–134 -10

Alex Noren 67n-67s–134 -10

Michael Gligic 69n-65s–134 -10

Adam Schenk 66n-69s–135 -9

Sebastian Muqoz 67n-68s–135 -9

Nick Taylor 67q-68n–135 -9

Scott Piercy 67q-68n–135 -9

Grayson Murray 64s-71q–135 -9

Abraham Ancer 68q-67n–135 -9

Paul Casey 68q-67n–135 -9

Patrick Rodgers 69s-66q–135 -9

J.T. Poston 67n-69s–136 -8

Ben Martin 72n-64s–136 -8

Tim Wilkinson 71q-65n–136 -8

Tom Hoge 66s-70q–136 -8

Kevin Na 69n-67s–136 -8

Andrew Putnam 67q-69n–136 -8

Brendan Steele 70q-66n–136 -8

John Huh 67n-69s–136 -8

Bill Haas 68q-68n–136 -8

Matthew Wolff 67q-69n–136 -8

Matthew NeSmith 68s-68q–136 -8

Hank Lebioda 65n-71s–136 -8

Ryan Brehm 69s-67q–136 -8

Brian Stuard 67n-70s–137 -7

Daniel Berger 69q-68n–137 -7

Brandon Hagy 74s-63q–137 -7

Russell Knox 66n-71s–137 -7

Roger Sloan 66n-71s–137 -7

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68s-69q–137 -7

Brendon Todd 69n-68s–137 -7

Aaron Wise 70q-67n–137 -7

Sebastian Cappelen 67n-70s–137 -7

Jhonattan Vegas 68n-69s–137 -7

Matt Every 70n-67s–137 -7

Josh Teater 67q-70n–137 -7

Hudson Swafford 70q-67n–137 -7

Isaiah Salinda 67n-70s–137 -7

Charley Hoffman 74q-63n–137 -7

Kevin Streelman 67q-70n–137 -7

Russell Henley 68n-70s–138 -6

Jason Dufner 67s-71q–138 -6

Tyler McCumber 67s-71q–138 -6

Doc Redman 68s-70q–138 -6

D.J. Trahan 69s-69q–138 -6

Scott Stallings 67n-71s–138 -6

Nick Watney 67s-71q–138 -6

Kyle Stanley 70q-68n–138 -6

Bronson Burgoon 72s-66q–138 -6

Charles Howell III 70s-68q–138 -6

Doug Ghim 68n-70s–138 -6

Cameron Tringale 69s-69q–138 -6

Cameron Champ 67n-71s–138 -6

J.J. Spaun 71s-68q–139 -5

Sam Ryder 69s-70q–139 -5

Troy Merritt 71s-68q–139 -5

Max Homa 71s-68q–139 -5

Vincent Whaley 71n-68s–139 -5

Bo Hoag 71q-68n–139 -5

Harris English 71n-68s–139 -5

David Hearn 71q-68n–139 -5

Denny McCarthy 71s-68q–139 -5

Wyndham Clark 71q-68n–139 -5

Bo Van Pelt 72q-67n–139 -5

Sam Burns 71s-68q–139 -5

Adam Long 69q-70n–139 -5

Fabian Gsmez 69s-70q–139 -5

Tyler Duncan 66n-73s–139 -5

Jimmy Walker 71s-68q–139 -5

Anirban Lahiri 70n-70s–140 -4

Mark Hubbard 69n-71s–140 -4

Rory Sabbatini 70n-70s–140 -4

Zack Sucher 72n-68s–140 -4

Mackenzie Hughes 71q-69n–140 -4

Cameron Percy 74s-66q–140 -4

Chesson Hadley 73q-67n–140 -4

Scott Harrington 71s-69q–140 -4

Chris Stroud 70n-70s–140 -4

Kevin Stadler 70q-70n–140 -4

Talor Gooch 69n-71s–140 -4

Rob Oppenheim 73n-67s–140 -4

Chris Baker 71n-69s–140 -4

Greg Chalmers 71s-70q–141 -3

Ricky Barnes 70s-71q–141 -3

Danny Lee 70n-71s–141 -3

Harold Varner III 69q-72n–141 -3

Henrik Norlander 75s-66q–141 -3

Martin Laird 69s-72q–141 -3

Aaron Baddeley 70s-71q–141 -3

Austin Cook 69s-72q–141 -3

Chez Reavie 71s-70q–141 -3

Carlos Ortiz 71s-70q–141 -3

Patton Kizzire 72q-69n–141 -3

Stewart Cink 73s-68q–141 -3

Ben Taylor 71s-70q–141 -3

Michael Thompson 70q-72n–142 -2

Michael Gellerman 71n-71s–142 -2

Xinjun Zhang 69q-73n–142 -2

Jason Kokrak 73s-69q–142 -2

Peter Malnati 71n-71s–142 -2

Seung-Yul Noh 69q-73n–142 -2

Steve Stricker 69q-73n–142 -2

Kevin Kisner 74s-68q–142 -2

Luke List 70n-72s–142 -2

Richy Werenski 69n-73s–142 -2

Sam Saunders 70q-72n–142 -2

Zach Johnson 70n-72s–142 -2

Ryan Armour 67n-75s–142 -2

Akshay Bhatia 71s-71q–142 -2

Byeong Hun An 70n-72s–142 -2

Phil Mickelson 70q-72n–142 -2

Kristoffer Ventura 73q-69n–142 -2

Vince Covello 73s-69q–142 -2

Mark Wilson 69q-74n–143 -1

Kramer Hickok 71q-72n–143 -1

Kevin Chappell 71s-72q–143 -1

Lucas Glover 67n-76s–143 -1

Vaughn Taylor 69n-74s–143 -1

Joseph Bramlett 73q-70n–143 -1

Beau Hossler 71q-73n–144 E

Brian Gay 76s-68q–144 E

Francecso Molinari 73q-71n–144 E

Nelson Ledesma 70s-74q–144 E

Dominic Bozzelli 67n-77s–144 E

James Hahn 72s-72q–144 E

Robby Shelton 71q-73n–144 E

Rafael Campos 73s-71q–144 E

Lucas Bjerregaard 75n-70s–145 +1

Billy Horcshel 74n-71s–145 +1

Harry Higgs 74n-72s–146 +2

Robert Streb 71n-76s–147 +3

Charles Reiter 75q-72n–147 +3

Brice Garnett 77s-71q–148 +4

Hunter Mahan 72s-77q–149 +5

John Senden 75n-74s–149 +5

Brian Smock 76s-73q–149 +5

Rhein Gibson 72q-78n–150 +6

Scott Brown 74q-77n–151 +7

Martin Trainer 78n-78s–156 +12

LPGA Tour

Tournament of Champions

Second Round

Brooke M. Henderson 67-66–133 -9

Inbee Park 65-68–133 -9

Gaby Lopez 65-69–134 -8

Celine Boutier 66-69–135 -7

Sei Young Kim 66-69–135 -7

Nasa Hataoka 66-69–135 -7

Danielle Kang 63-73–136 -6

Amy Yang 68-69–137 -5

Lexi Thompson 66-71–137 -5

Angela Stanford 65-72–137 -5

Jessica Korda 70-68–138 -4

Cydney Clanton 69-69–138 -4

Cheyenne Knight 68-70–138 -4

Mi Jung Hur 69-70–139 -3

Moriya Jutanugarn 68-71–139 -3

Nelly Korda 73-67–140 -2

Eun-Hee Ji 74-67–141 -1

Georgia Hall 70-71–141 -1

Annie Park 68-73–141 -1

Jasmine Suwannapura 68-73–141 -1

In Gee Chun 71-71–142 E

Bronte Law 69-73–142 E

Brittany Lincicome 71-72–143 +1

Pernilla Lindberg 70-73–143 +1

Marina Alex 66-81–147 +5

Ariya Jutanugarn 75-76–151 +9

Champions Tour

Mitsubishi Electric

Second Round

Woody Austin 65-68–133 -11

Bernhard Langer 64-70–134 -10

Fred Couples 67-68–135 -9

Miguel Angel Jiminez 64-71–135 -9

Paul Broadhurst 70-66–136 -8

Scott McCarron 67-69–136 -8

Marco Dawson 67-69–136 -8

Ernie Els 72-65–137 -7

Wes Short, Jr. 70-67–137 -7

John Daly 69-68–137 -7

Ken Tanigawa 67-70–137 -7

Joe Durant 66-72–138 -6

Scott Parel 69-70–139 -5

Brandt Jobe 68-71–139 -5

Doug Barron 68-71–139 -5

Davis Love III 74-66–140 -4

Mark O’Meara 73-67–140 -4

Vijay Singh 70-70–140 -4

Jerry Kelly 70-70–140 -4

Tom Pernice Jr. 70-70–140 -4

Steve Flesch 70-70–140 -4

Retief Goosen 67-73–140 -4

Colin Montgomerie 71-70–141 -3

Fred Funk 71-70–141 -3

Jeff Maggert 69-72–141 -3

Kenny Perry 66-75–141 -3

Kevin Sutherland 74-68–142 -2

Tom Lehman 71-71–142 -2

Sandy Lyle 71-71–142 -2

Kirk Triplett 72-71–143 -1

Jeff Sluman 72-71–143 -1

Rocco Mediate 72-71–143 -1

Bart Bryant 70-73–143 -1

Jay Haas 71-73–144 E

Tom Watson 69-75–144 E

Gene Sauers 68-77–145 +1

Hale Irwin 72-74–146 +2

Mark Calcavecchia 73-76–149 +5

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Colorado RHP Justin Lawrence 80 games after testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Acquired C Jhon Nunez from Boston for LHP Matt Hall.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired INF Clayton Daniel from the Chicago Cubs for RHP Casey Sadler.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHP Craig Stammen to a two-year contract. Designated LHP Nick Margevicius for assignment. Named Pete Zamora pitching coach for El Paso (PCL); Mike McCoy manager and Patrick O’Sullivan hitting coach for Lake Elsinore (Cal); Leo Rosales pitching coach and Jonathan Meyer fielding coach for Fort Wayne (MWL); Vinny Lopez manager, Gorman Heimueller pitching coach, Raul Gonzalez hitting coach and Luis Mendez fielding coach for Tri-City (NWL); and Oscar Salazar manager for Peoria 2 (Arizona).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a one-year contract.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed OF Denis Phipps and INF Juan Silverio.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Nashville F Viktor Arvidsson $2,000 as supplementary discipline for embellishing. Fined New York Rangers D Ryan Lindgren $2,486.56 for interference against New York Islanders F Jordan Eberle during a Jan. 16 game.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL). Assigned G Ivan Prosvetov to Tucson.

BOSTON BRUINS — Waived F David Backes.

DALLAS STARS — Acquired F Oula Palve from Pittsburgh for D John Nyberg and assigned him to Texas (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Yakov Trenin and D Alexandre Carrier and Jarred Tinordi to Milwaukee (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Alexander Volkov to Syracuse (AHL).

Lacrosse

National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Garrett Billings to a one-year contract.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Edgar Castillo.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Sebastian Berhalter.

D.C. UNITED — Signed M Kevin Paredes.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M James Musa. Signed coach Adrian Heath to a contract extension through 2022.

ORLANDO CITY — Acquired G Pedro Gallese from the Peruvian national team using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed G Tim Melia to a contract extension through 2022.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired F Cristian Dajome from Bogata FC (Colombia).

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Acquired F Ifeoma Onumonu from Reign FC for the rights to D Julia Ashley.

College

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Ben Howland $25,000 and reprimanded him for discussing a conversation he had with the league office about the officiating in a loss to LSU last week.

BAYLOR — Named Dave Aranda football coach.

GEORGIA — Named Todd Monken offensive coordinator.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Arcadia, Bluffton, Carey, Columbus Grove, Cory-Rawson, McComb, Elmwood, Fostoria, Hopewell-Loudon, Liberty-Benton, North Baltimore, Riverdale, Ottawa-Glandorf, Lakota & Upper Sandusky at Van Buren Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Findlay & Patrick Henry at Maumee Bay Classic, Oregon Clay, 10 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Baseball Coach Opening

Fostoria High School is in need of an assistant baseball coach for the 2020 season. Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Michele Wolf, Athletic Director at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org or 1001 Park Ave, Fostoria, OH 44830. All candidates will need to obtain a Pupil Activity Permit and submit to a background check.

New Riegel Coaching Openings

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidatesshould contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.

Lake Coaching Openings

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.