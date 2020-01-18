By SHANNON DOVE

STAFF WRITER

BLOOMDALE — As time wound down in the second quarter, Elmwood’s Caleb Plouck hit a 3-pointer, giving the Royals their first lead since late in the first quarter, 22-21, with 3 seconds on the first-half clock.

But even 3 seconds was too much time left.

Fostoria threw the inbounds pass to Avondre Reed, who was standing about three feet from the halfcourt line near the right sideline. He turned and heaved the ball, beating the buzzer to give Fostoria a 24-22 lead going into halftime, and the Redmen went on to beat the Royals 48-45 in Northern Buckeye Conference play Friday.

“That’s typical Elmwood-Fostoria, it is truly a rivalry game,” Fostoria coach Thom Loomis said. “Both teams are always going to give each other their best shot. Ty (Traxler’s) a great coach, had a great game plan. He knew he had to try to do whatever he could to try to slow us down, and their zone did a nice job of that.”

Fostoria improved to 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the NBC, while Elmwood dropped to 6-8 and 2-5.

It was a tight game that featured seven lead changes; neither team led by more than six points.

Elmwood’s Zach Abke drained a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left in the game to bring the Royals within one point at 46-45. Fostoria’s Dom Settles hit two free throws with 1.9 seconds left on the clock and Elmwood, down 48-45, turned the ball over on the inbound play, securing victory for the Redmen.

“We lost by three points,” Elmwood coach Ty Traxler said. “Obviously, I’m extremely proud of my kids and the way they battled. I thought we executed our game plan nearly perfectly.

“We did a great job of keeping the pace of play the way we were hoping we could and not giving them a bunch of runouts. I thought our zones were pretty effective.”

Elmwood did an effective job of utilizing the zone and keeping the score low, but Fostoria was also effective in its main objective: taking Bryce Reynolds out of the game. The Royals’ leading scorer was limited to just four points.

“They took Bryce out of the game, obviously,” Traxler said. “They did a really good job using one of their more physical kids, (Devin) Mauricio, and really just shoving him around.

“If you’re in a game where they allow you to be physical with each other, then you’ve got to be physical back. We didn’t do a good enough job setting screens for him, and he didn’t do a good enough job of executing and getting off screens.”

Loomis said Mauricio is the type of player who will do whatever the team needs and, with two players out, that kind of role is critical.

“I’m just so proud of us,” Loomis said. “Our bench was super thin. I thought E.J. Williams came in and just played tremendously. Devin Mauricio — a big part of our game was to limit Bryce Reynolds and Devin did just a phenomenal job.

“I scouted him the other night and Reynolds had 30. We knew he was their leading scorer and to hold a kid who’s averaging about 15 a game to four, just a great team effort but Devin just did an outstanding job.”

Jonathan Banks Jr. led the Redmen with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Reed scored 13 points.

“No. 22 for them (Banks Jr.) dictated the whole second half,” Traxler said. “He got every loose ball, he got every offensive rebound. I can’t say enough about how hard that kid played and how physical he played, just out-toughed us a little bit on the inside.”

Mason Lentz and Nick Weiss paced the Royals with 11 points each while Josiah Childress grabbed four rebounds.