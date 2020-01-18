BASCOM — Sandusky St. Mary outscored Hopewell-Loudon 27-15 in the second half to force overtime and used a 7-1 advantage in the extra frame to notch a 55-49 win in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division boys basketball game Friday.

Myles Bruno had a game-high 26 points (20 after halftime) to lead Sandusky St. Mary (7-6, 5-4 SBC River).

Jordyn Jury’s 18 points and seven rebounds led Hopewell-Loudon (9-4, 6-3 SBC River). Kyle Rumschlag chipped in 11 points.

SANDUSKY ST. MARY (7-6, 5-4 SBC RIVER)

Kromer 3-0–6, Christian 3-1–7, Roth 4-0–10, Bruno 11-3–26, Gennari 0-2–2, Roesch 2-0–4. TOTALS: 23-55 6-9 — 55.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (9-4, 6-3 SBC RIVER)

R. Jury 1-0–2, Ritchey 1-0–2, Reinhard 1-0–2, Milligan 3-0–9, Coffman 2-1–5, J. Jury 7-0–18, Rumschlag 3-4–11. TOTALS: 18-52 5-7 — 49.

San. St. Mary 11 10 14 13 7 — 55

H-Loudon 17 16 7 8 1 — 49

3-Point GOALS: Sandusky St. Mary 3-14 (Roth 2, Bruno); Hopewell-Loudon 8-24 (J. Jury 4, Milligan 3, Rumschlag).

rebounds: Sandusky St. Mary 31 (Roesch 9); Hopewell-Loudon 22 (J. Jury 7).

turnovers: Sandusky St. Mary 11, Hopewell-Loudon 14.

junior varsity: Hopewell-Loudon, 53-45.

PANDORA-GILBOA 52

ARCADIA 38

PANDORA — Pandora-Gilboa had three players score in double figures and used a big night at the free throw line to beat Arcadia 52-38 in Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball action Friday.

Walker Macke’s 19 points led P-G (6-5, 2-3 BVC), while Austin Miller and Ryan Johnson added 12 and 10 points, respectively. The Rockets made 17 of 23 free throws, while Arcadia was 6 of 11.

Hayden Rader’s 20 points led the Redskins (5-8, 2-3 BVC).

ARCADIA (5-8, 2-3 BVC)

Cassell 2-0–4, Boes 1-1–4, Rader 9-1–20, Stoner 1-1–3, Guillen 2-3–7. TOTALS: 15 6-11–38.

PANDORA-GILBOA (6-5, 2-3 BVC)

Macke 6-6–19, Johnson 4-1–10, Krohn 0-1–1, Miller 3-6–12, W. Huffman 1-3–5, Norton 1-0–3, Biery 1-0–2. TOTALS: 16 17-23–52.

Arcadia 10 10 6 12 — 38

P-G 17 8 11 16 — 52

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 2 (Boes & Rader); Pandora-Gilboa 3 (Macke, Johnson & Norton).

LIMA CENT. CATH. 64

VAN BUREN 50

LIMA — Michael Kramer scored a game-best 21 points Friday but Van Buren lost 64-50 to Lima Central Catholic in a nonconference boys game.

Kramer hit five 3-pointers for the Black Knights (6-6). Saige Warren had nine points and seven rebounds. Caden Lance scored six points.

Biggz Johnson had 20 points for LCC (7-6). Rodney Bennett, Rosey Moore and Nate Stolly each had 10 points.

Van BUren (6-6)

Kramer 7-2–21, Warren 3-2–9, Lance 3-0–6, McCracken 2-1–5, Schroeder 2-1–5, Durliat 1-0–2, Clark 0-1–1, Miller 0-1–1. TOTALS: 18-44 8-12 — 50.

LCC (7-6)

Johnson 8-2–20, Bennett 5-0–10, Moore 5-0–10, Stolly 4-0–10, Thomas 2-1–6, Riepenhoff 3-0–6, Hines 1-0–2. TOTALS: 28-49 3-7 — 64.

Van Buren 12 13 14 11 — 50

LCC 21 19 14 10 — 64

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 6-18 (Kramer 5, Warren); LCC 5-10 (Johnson 2, Stolly 2, Thomas).

rebounds: Van Buren 33 (Warren 7); LCC 20 (Bennett 3).

turnovers: Van Buren 21; LCC 3.

RIVERDALE 59

VANLUE 46

VANLUE — Coby Miller scored 19 points Friday and Logan Frey handed off six assists as Riverdale defeated Vanlue 59-46 in a Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball game.

Max Morris added 11 points for Riverdale (10-4, 5-1 BVC). Frey had nine points and Brock Davis grabbed five rebounds.

Jared Kloepfer led Vanlue (5-7, 1-3 BVC) with 19 points and nine rebounds. Joey Bonham had 18 points and five rebounds.

Riverdale (10-4, 5-1 BVC)

Clark 0-1–1, Morris 5-0–11, D. Frey 1-0–2, Miller 7-0–19, Kuenzli 1-0–3, L. Frey 4-1–9, Mix 3-0–6, Holland 1-1–3, Davis 2-0–5. TOTALS: 24-53 3-7 — 59.

Vanlue (5-7, 1-3 BVC)

Jaren Kloepfer 3-1–8, Temple 0-1–1, Jared Kloepfer 7-3–19, Bonham 7-4–18. TOTALS: 17-31 9-13 — 46.

Riverdale 17 14 13 15 — 59

Vanlue 12 9 11 14 — 46

3-Point GOALS: Riverdale 8-23 (Miller 5, Morris, Kuenzli, Davis); Vanlue 3-7 (Jared Kloepfer 2, Jaren Kloepfer).

rebounds: Riverdale 18 (Davis 5); Vanlue 20 (Jared Kloepfer 6).

turnovers: Riverdale 9.