By ANDY WOLF

STAFF WRITER

ARLINGTON — Arlington’s girls basketball team got the ball first to start overtime and capitalized.

Cloe Crist stepped up and drained her third 3-pointer of the night and the Red Devils reeled off the first nine points in the extra frame to outlast Arcadia 53-47 for a Blanchard Valley Conference win on Thursday.

“It’s just working as at team,” Crist said of the tough game. “It takes a lot when somebody fouls you. You’ve got to get back into it, you’ve got to wash it off.”

Arlington improved to 10-5 overall, 5-2 in the BVC while Arcadia dropped to 9-5, 4-2.

Crist totaled 11 points, all after halftime, and made 3 of 5 shots from 3-point range. She also sank a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter.

Kylie Sheets scored a game-high 16 points for the Red Devils while Lindsay Dodds had 13 points and three steals.

Dodds knocked in two clutch free throws to knot the score at 43-43 with 12.7 seconds remaining in regulation. Arlington forced an Arcadia turnover at the other end to force overtime.

Crist, who had to swap jerseys from No. 12 to No. 40 because of blood before the start of OT, made her clutch shot from the right corner just seconds into overtime.

“That overtime, sometimes it seems like the team that scores first gets all that momentum,” Arlington coach Jimmy Nicholson said.

Crist felt it, too.

“It made me feel so good,” Crist said. “It made me feel like ‘We’re in this. We’re going to win it. Let’s go.'”

Back down at the other end, the Redskins couldn’t get any of their three looks to go on their first possession.

Arlington’s Hailey Essinger scored the next six points in a span of 1:13.

First, she made a pair of free throws, then a basket while being fouled and split two more pairs at the line — the last to push her team ahead 52-43 with 1:36 remaining.

Meanwhile, Arcadia missed its first five shots of overtime before cutting it to five points as Caity Cramer and Lenci Rodriguez scored consecutively in the final minute.

“We’ve got to play smarter, got to understand situations a little bit better,” Arcadia coach Randy Baker said. “We’ve got to play smart defense without getting fouls.”

The Redskins struggled to get much offense going in the first half, committing nearly as many turnovers (14) as it managed shots (17), in falling behind 16-11 at halftime.

Still, Arcadia hung around, never letting Arlington get ahead by double figures, and mounted a fourth-quarter comeback.

Trailing 30-24 after Arlington’s Abbi Lotz hit a 3-pointer, Reagan Pratt and Samantha Burnett hit back-to-back triples to tie the game in the early minutes of the fourth.

Pratt’s 13 points paced the Redskins. Burnett added 11 points and five rebounds. Cramer (10 points) also buried a 3-pointer in the final minutes to pull the Redskins within one point.

“I expect stuff like that the whole game, though,” Baker said of the late shots. “We’ve got to start games well; we’ve got to finish games well.

“We get down a little bit, we do a nice job coming back but we’ve got to play with a little more basketball common sense and stop giving away possessions.”

Free throws became key for each team to trade ground in a back-and-forth fourth quarter.

Arcadia sank 10 of 15 at the line in the final frame while Arlington was 8 of 9.

Burnett also hit 3 of 4 attempts there in the final minute to give the Redskins a 43-41 lead — the last with 30.4 seconds remaining.

“We’ve just got to be able to finish,” Baker said. “We shoot 68 percent (15 of 22), that’s still pretty good. Nowadays, that’s really good. We’ve just got to be able to finish.”

Arlington finished at 17 of 32 at the charity stripe.

Nicholson wasn’t going to call a timeout before Dodds stepped up to make her two free throws with the game on the line in regulation.

“I had confidence in her,” Nicholson said. “It’s like a no-hitter. You don’t talk about it. No one was talking about it and I wasn’t calling a timeout.”

ARCADIA (9-5, 4-2 BVC)

Pratt 4-2–13, Burnett 2-6–11, Cramer 3-2–10, Ward 2-2–6, Le. Rodriguez 2-0–4, Golden 0-3–3, Mundy 0-0–0, La. Rodriguez 0-0–0. TOTALS: 13-39 15-23 — 47.

ARLINGTON (10-5, 5-2 bvc)

Sheets 6-4–16, Dodds 4-5–13, Crist 3-2–11, Essinger 2-5–9, Lotz 1-0–3, Green 0-1–1, Line 0-0–0, Jolliff 0-0–0. TOTALS: 16-44 17-32 –53.

Arcadia 7 4 13 19 4 — 47

Arlington 8 8 11 16 10 — 53

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 6-16 (Pratt 3, Cramer 2, Burnett); Arlington 4-17 (Crist 3, Lotz).

rebounds: Arcadia 40 (Le. Rodriguez 10); Arlington 26 (Essinger 9).

turnovers: Arcadia 24; Arlington 15.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Arlington, 17-11.

Wolf, 419-427-8496

Send an E-mail to andywolf