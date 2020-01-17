BLOOMDALE — Brooklyn Thrash was a perfect 12 for 12 from the free-throw line Thursday and finished with 32 points as Elmwood defeated Oak Harbor 44-36 in a nonconference girls game.

Thrash completed her double-double with 10 rebounds and added three steals. It was her second-straight game scoring at least 30 points after reaching that mark in Tuesday’s win over Rossford.

Lainey Bingham had four assists and four rebounds as Elmwood improved to 9-5.

Sophia Eli and Riley Steinbrick each scored 14 points for Oak Harbor (5-8).

Oak Harbor (5-8)

Eli 3-7–14, Steinbrick 5-1–14, Tack 1-2–4, Glaser 2-0–4. TOTALS: 11-46 10-19 — 36.

Elmwood (9-5)

Reinhard 2-0–4, Zimmerman 1-0–2, Mareches 2-1–6, Thrash 9-12–32. TOTALS: 14-45 13-16 — 44.

Oak Harbor 6 10 7 13 — 36

Elmwood 9 9 13 13 — 44

3-Point GOALS: Oak Harbor 4-15 (Steinbrick 3, Eli); Elmwood 3-18 (Thrash 2, Mareches).

rebounds: Oak Harbor 37; Elmwood 33 (Thrash 10).

turnovers: Oak Harbor 14; Elmwood 12.

junior varsity: Elmwood, 47-15.

LIBERTY-BENTON 71

VANLUE 10

FINDLAY — Sydney Elseser drained five 3-pointers and had a game-high 16 points as state-ranked Liberty-Benton defeated Vanlue 71-10 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game Thursday.

Riley Irwin also had five 3-pointers and scored 15 points for Liberty-Benton (10-2, 6-0 BVC), ranked ninth in the latest Associated Press Division III poll. Caitlin Elseser had 10 points, Alissa Rhodes had seven assists and Lauren Smith had six steals. Brooke Deeter had nine points and a team-best seven rebounds.

Maliah Snook led Vanlue (5-10, 1-6 BVC) with five points.

Vanlue (5-10, 1-6 BVC)

Franks 0-2–2, Price 0-1–1, Phillips 1-0–2, Snook 2-1–5. TOTALS: 3-23 4-10 — 10.

Liberty-Benton (10-2, 6-0 BVC)

Irwin 5-0–15, Kin 1-0–3, Recker 1-0–2, C. Elseser 3-4–10, Rhodes 2-0–5, S. Elseser 5-1–16, Deeter 3-1–9, Hiegel 2-0–6, Willow 1-3–5. TOTALS: 23-57 9-15 — 71.

Vanlue 2 2 3 3 — 10

Liberty-Benton 25 17 19 10 — 71

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 0-6; Liberty-Benton 16-40 (S. Elseser 5, Irwin 5, Hiegel 2, Deeter 2, Kin, Rhodes).

rebounds: Vanlue 13; Liberty-Benton 21 (Deeter 7).

turnovers: Vanlue 33; Liberty-Benton 4.

junior varsity: Liberty-Benton 64-6.

VAN BUREN 65

LAKOTA 33

VAN BUREN — Three Van Buren players scored in double figures Wednesday as the Black Knights built a 16-2 lead after the first quarter and rolled to a 65-33 win over Lakota in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Agnes Durliat’s 13 points led Van Buren (8-5), while Zoe Horne and Sophia Reineke both chipped in 12 points. Reineke grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, while Izzie Pawlak collected five steals.

Carlie Foos had 17 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead Lakota (3-10).

LAKOTA (3-10)

McDole 1-0–2, Yonikus 2-0–4, Ranzenberger 2-0–4, Duvall 1-0–2, Herr 2-0–4, Foos 7-0–17. TOTALS: 15-0–33.

VAN BUREN (8-5)

Tabler 1-0–2, I. Pawlak 2-0–4, Durliat 6-1–13, Bishop 3-2–9, Horne 5-1–12, Recker 3-2–9, Busey 1-0–2, Bowman 1-0–2, Reineke 4-4–12. TOTALS: 36-67 10-13 — 65.

Lakota 2 13 8 10 — 33

Van Buren 16 18 15 16 — 65

3-Point GOALS: Lakota 3 (Foos 3); Van Buren 3-15 (Bishop, Horne & Recker).

rebounds: Lakota 20; Van Buren 39 (Reineke 8).

turnovers: Lakota 25, Van Buren 19.