PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 53, Arcadia 47, OT

Liberty-Benton 71, Vanlue 10

McComb 46, Riverdale 29

North Baltimore 50, Cory-Rawson 40

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior 52, Oregon Clay 29

Tol. Cent. Catholic 55, Findlay 39

Toledo Notre Dame 70, Toledo St. Ursula 35

Toledo Whitmer 47, Fremont Ross 24

Northwest Conference

Bluffton 55, Lincolnview 38

Columbus Grove 46, Spencerville 38

Delphos Jefferson 54, Convoy Crestview 50

Paulding 45, Allen East 28

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold 55, Patrick Henry 52

Delta 53, Liberty Center 45

Swanton 46, Evergreen 45

Wauseon 60, Bryan 49, OT

Putnam County League

Continental 62, Fort Jennings 47

Western Buckeye League

Elida 42, Defiance 36

Lima Bath 63, Celina 16

Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Van Wert 29

St. Marys Memorial 39, Lima Shawnee 31

Wapakoneta 53, Kenton 30

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry 51, Hardin Northern 48

Riverside 53, Waynesfield-Goshen 43

Sidney Lehman 67, Ridgemont 34

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Toledo Christian 87, Cardinal Stritch 35

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater 45, Delphos St. John’s 42

Fort Recovery 50, New Knoxville 28

Marion Local 33, Minster 32

New Bremen 45, Parkway 28

St. Henry 57, Versailles 56

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison 46, West Holmes 35

Wooster Senior 59, Lexington 54, OT

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville 75, Mansfield St. Peter’s 41

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding 68, Galion Senior 28

River Valley 66, Clear Fork 41

Shelby 45, Marion Pleasant 27

Other NW Ohio Games

Elgin 67, Ridgedale 34

Elmwood 44, Oak Harbor 36

Genoa 49, Danbury 39

Hopewell-Loudon 58, Tiffin Columbian 36

Lima Cent. Cath. 63, Ada 33

Ontario 65, Norwalk Senior 39

Sandusky St. Mary 56, Huron 49

Woodmore 66, Gibsonburg 10

Around Ohio

Akr. Firestone 45, Akr. Ellet 34

Bellaire 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 28

Belpre 55, Wahama, W.Va. 28

Berlin Center Western Reserve 88, Sebring McKinley 20

Bethel-Tate 74, Georgetown 50

Beverly Ft. Frye 66, Hannibal River 12

Bidwell River Valley 45, Wellston 29

Bristol 64, Kinsman Badger 28

Cameron, W.Va. 51, New Matamoras Frontier 36

Canfield S. Range 51, Cortland Lakeview 22

Carlisle 45, Milton-Union 31

Cedarville 45, Spring. NE 24

Chillicothe Unioto 55, Chillicothe Zane Trace 26

Cin. Oyler 43, Cin. SCPA 20

Cin. Riverview East 42, Cin. Finneytown 36

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 55, Akr. Hoban 52

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 59, Ironton Rock Hill 40

Coldwater 45, Ashtabula St. John 42

Cols. Watterson 23, Cols. DeSales 18

Cortland Maplewood 64, Warren Lordstown 14

Creston Norwayne 58, Rittman 40

Day. Christian 40, New Lebanon Dixie 28

Day. Oakwood 56, Franklin 41

E. Palestine 58, Leetonia 38

Felicity-Franklin 62, Blanchester 41

Franklin Furnace Green 48, New Boston Glenwood 35

Ft. Loramie 87, Houston 15

Germantown Valley View 57, Camden Preble Shawnee 36

Hanoverton United 57, Racine Southern 25

Ironton 62, Chesapeake 27

Lawrence School 52, Christian Community School 37

Legacy Christian 89, Day. Jefferson 26

Lisbon Beaver 66, Richmond Edison 31

McArthur Vinton County 40, Albany Alexander 33

McDermott Scioto NW 51, Lucasville Valley 35

McDonald 67, Atwater Waterloo 32

Milford Center Fairbanks 40, S. Charleston SE 34

Mt. Orab Western Brown 40, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 36

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, New Middletown Spring. 38

New Richmond 50, Goshen 37

Niles McKinley 47, Hubbard 37

Paulding 45, Harrod Allen E. 28

Peebles 72, W. Union 30

Piketon 36, Frankfort Adena 35

Portsmouth Clay 57, Latham Western 37

Portsmouth Notre Dame 60, Ironton St. Joseph 27

Proctorville Fairland 69, Portsmouth 41

Reedsville Eastern 48, Corning Miller 35

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 55, Manchester 48, 0

S. Point 60, Gallipolis Gallia 54

S. Webster 50, Minford 47

Sarahsville Shenandoah 59, Barnesville 50

Seaman N. Adams 64, Leesburg Fairfield 31

Southeastern 65, Williamsport Westfall 46

St. Henry, Ky. 67, Cin. St. Ursula 66, 0

Stewart Federal Hocking 62, Glouster Trimble 57

Sugar Grove Berne Union 44, Worthington Christian 37

Vincent Warren 56, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 49

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 52, Union City Mississinawa Valley 37

W. Jefferson 50, London Madison Plains 30

W. Liberty-Salem 47, Spring. Cath. Cent. 30

Wheelersburg 55, Portsmouth W. 38

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 69, Portsmouth Sciotoville 41

Wilmington 46, Batavia 31

Wintersville Indian Creek 71, Rayland Buckeye 16

Wood County Christian, W.Va. 54, Bellaire St. John 30

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 69, Linsly, W.Va. 64, 0

Friday’s Games

Northern Lakes League

Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne

Sylvania Northview at Maumee

Sylvania Southview at Springfield

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at South Central

New London at Monroeville

Western Reserve at Plymouth

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Ayersville

Edgerton at Wayne Trace

Fairview at Holgate

Tinora at Hicksville

Buckeye Border Conference

Fayette at Edon

North Central at Montpelier

Pettisville at Stryker

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Seneca East

Carey at Upper Sandusky

Colonel Crawford at Mohawk

Wynford at Ridgedale

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at Danbury

Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary

New Riegel at Fremont St. Joseph

Old Fort at Tiffin Calvert

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Milan Edison

Willard at Port Clinton

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Perkins

Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Lucas

Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield Christian

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at Clear Fork

Marion Harding at Shelby

River Valley at Ontario

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia at Hardin Northern

Arlington at Upper Scioto Valley

Battle of Hawks Nest at Toledo St. Ursula

Bluffton at Pandora-Gilboa

Bryan at Lake

Columbus Grove at Miller City

Continental at Leipsic

Elgin at Bucyrus

Elmwood at Hopewell-Loudon

Lima Cent. Cath. at Celina

Mansfield Madison at Sunbury Big Walnut

North Baltimore at Patrick Henry

Olentangy at Lexington

Otsego at Ottawa Hills

Ottoville at Minster

Plymouth at Black River

Ridgemont at Vanlue

Riverside at Bradford

Sidney Lehman at Mississinawa Valley

Toledo Christian at Hilltop

Van Buren at Otsego

Vermilion at Clyde

Versailles at Arcanum

West Holmes at Sugarcreek Garaway

Wooster Senior at Dalton

PREP Boys Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green 53, Napoleon 43

Firelands Conference

Norwalk St. Paul 59, Monroeville 53

Plymouth 59, Ashland Crestview 58

South Central 65, New London 52

Western Reserve 90, Ashland Mapleton 44

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp 70, Ayersville 39

Fairview 57, Holgate 35

Tinora 40, Hicksville 32

Wayne Trace 41, Edgerton 27

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon 46, Fayette 27

Montpelier 61, North Central 55

Pettisville 49, Stryker 47

Around Ohio

Cin. Oyler 89, Cin. SCPA 56

Delaware Christian 64, Groveport Madison Christian 26

Grand River Academy 84, Lawrence School 55

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Pandora-Gilboa

Arlington at North Baltimore

Cory-Rawson at Leipsic

McComb at Liberty-Benton

Riverdale at Vanlue

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo Whitmer

Fremont Ross at Toledo St. Francis

Oregon Clay at Lima Senior

Toledo St. John’s at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Ridgedale

Carey at Seneca East

Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky

Wynford at Buckeye Central

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Otsego

Fostoria Senior at Elmwood

Genoa at Lake

Rossford at Woodmore

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Paulding

Bluffton at Lincolnview

Columbus Grove at Spencerville

Delphos Jefferson at Convoy Crestview

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Delta

Swanton at Evergreen

Wauseon at Bryan

Putnam County League

Fort Jennings at Continental

Miller City at Ottoville

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Defiance

Lima Bath at Celina

St. Marys Memorial at Lima Shawnee

Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wapakoneta at Kenton

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Hardin Northern

Lima Temple Christian at Upper Scioto Valley

Sidney Lehman at Ridgemont

Waynesfield-Goshen at Riverside

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph

New Riegel at Old Fort

Sandusky St. Mary at Hopewell-Loudon

Tiffin Calvert at Danbury

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron at Castalia Margaretta

Port Clinton at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Perkins

Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Vermilion at Clyde

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley Country Day at Cardinal Stritch

Northwood at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Delphos St. John’s

Fort Recovery at New Knoxville

Marion Local at Minster

New Bremen at Parkway

St. Henry at Versailles

Northern Lakes League

Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne

Sylvania Northview at Maumee

Sylvania Southview at Springfield

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Ashland Senior

West Holmes at Mansfield Madison

Wooster Senior at Lexington

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Scott

Toledo Start at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Waite at Toledo Woodward

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas at Crestline

Mansfield Christian at Loudonville

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Kidron Central Christian

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Galion Senior

River Valley at Clear Fork

Shelby at Marion Pleasant

Other NW Ohio Games

Bellevue at Ontario

Bowling Green at Heritage Christian

Milan Edison at Oak Harbor

Van Buren at Lima Cent. Cath.

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Wynford

Colonel Crawford at Carey

Mohawk at Buckeye Central

Seneca East at Ridgedale

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Norwalk St. Paul

Monroeville at New London

South Central at Ashland Mapleton

Western Reserve at Plymouth

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Arcadia

Ansonia at Sidney Lehman

Anthony Wayne at Toledo St. John’s

Arcanum at Fort Recovery

Ashland Senior at Perrysburg

Bellevue at Upper Sandusky

Black River at Loudonville

Bluffton at Maumee Valley Country Day

Clyde at Castalia Margaretta

Coldwater at St. Marys Memorial

Columbus Grove at Kalida

Convoy Crestview at Pandora-Gilboa

Defiance at Fairview

Eastwood at Gibsonburg

Edgerton at Montpelier

Elgin at Crestline

Fayette at Holgate

Fremont Ross at Sandusky Senior

Genoa at Port Clinton

Hardin Northern at Ada

Huron at Norwalk Senior

Indian Lake at Riverside

Jackson Center at Marion Local

Leipsic at Patrick Henry

Liberty-Benton at Toledo Christian

Lima Bath at Botkins

Lima Cent. Cath. at Elida

Lima Senior at Ottawa-Glandorf

Lincolnview at Antwerp

Lucas at Ontario

Milan Edison at Lagrange Keystone

Miller City at Lima Temple Christian

Monclova Christian at Hilltop

New Bremen at Russia

North Central at Hicksville

Northwood at Woodmore

Oak Harbor at Cardinal Stritch

Otsego at Liberty Center

Ottoville at St. Henry

Paulding at Ayersville

Pettisville at Evergreen

Ridgemont at North Baltimore

Spencerville at Arlington

Tiffin Calvert at Riverdale

Tiffin Columbian at Kenton

Tinora at Stryker

Toledo Scott at Sylvania Southview

Van Wert at Bryan

Wauseon at Sylvania Northview

Wayne Trace at Fort Jennings

Waynesfield-Goshen at Vanlue

Wayside Christian at Heritage Christian

Westerville North at Mount Vernon

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Conference Championships

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

NFL Injury Report

TENNESSEE TITANS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — TITANS: DNP: CB Logan Ryan (illness). LIMITED: LB Jayon Brown (shoulder), LB Rashaan Evans (foot), WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (foot), LB David Long (knee). FULL: WR Cody Hollister (ankle). CHIEFS: DNP: DT Chris Jones (calf), RB LeSean McCoy (illness), QB Matt Moore (illness). LIMITED: TE Travis Kelce (knee). FULL: CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (neck), C Austin Reiter (wrist), DT Khalen Saunders (knee), G Andrew Wylie (ankle).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — PACKERS: DNP: WR Geronimo Allison (illness), TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related), WR Ryan Grant (not injury related). LIMITED: T Bryan Bulaga (not injury related), DT Kenny Clark (back), WR Allen Lazard (ankle), TE Marcedes Lewis (not injury related), LB Preston Smith (ankle), G Billy Turner (ankle), RB Dan Vitale (knee), CB Tramon Williams (not injury related). FULL: S Adrian Amos (chest), LB Blake Martinez (hand). 49ERS: DNP: DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), TE George Kittle (ankle). LIMITED: LB Kwon Alexander (pectoral). FULL: RB Tevin Coleman (elbow), RB Raheem Mostert (calf).

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 27 13 .675 —

Toronto 26 14 .650 1

Philadelphia 26 16 .619 2

Brooklyn 18 22 .450 9

New York 11 31 .262 17

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 28 12 .700 —

Orlando 20 21 .488 8½

Charlotte 15 29 .341 15

Washington 13 27 .325 15

Atlanta 9 32 .220 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 37 6 .860 —

Indiana 26 15 .634 10

Chicago 15 27 .357 21½

Detroit 15 27 .357 21½

Cleveland 12 29 .293 24

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 26 14 .650 —

Dallas 26 15 .634 ½

Memphis 19 22 .463 7½

San Antonio 17 22 .436 8½

New Orleans 15 26 .366 11½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 28 12 .700 —

Utah 28 12 .700 —

Oklahoma City 23 18 .561 5½

Portland 18 24 .429 11

Minnesota 15 25 .375 13

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 33 8 .805 —

L.A. Clippers 28 13 .683 5

Phoenix 17 24 .415 16

Sacramento 15 26 .366 18

Golden State 9 33 .214 24½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 106

Detroit 116, Boston 103

Miami 106, San Antonio 100

Indiana 104, Minnesota 99

Toronto 130, Oklahoma City 121

Chicago 115, Washington 106

Denver 100, Charlotte 86

Portland 117, Houston 107

Dallas 127, Sacramento 123

Orlando 119, L.A. Lakers 118

Thursday’s Results

Phoenix 121, New York 98

Milwaukee 128, Boston 123

Utah at New Orleans, late

Denver at Golden State, late

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, late

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7

Minnesota at Indiana, 7

Washington at Toronto, 7

Cleveland at Memphis, 8

Miami at Oklahoma City, 8

Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30

Portland at Dallas, 9:30

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 3:30

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6

Phoenix at Boston, 7

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30

Cleveland at Chicago, 8

Toronto at Minnesota, 8

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8:30

Orlando at Golden State, 8:30

Portland at Oklahoma City, 9

Sacramento at Utah, 9

Sunday’s Games

Miami at San Antonio, 3

Indiana at Denver, 8

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 49 28 9 12 68 163 129

Tampa Bay 47 28 15 4 60 168 136

Toronto 48 25 16 7 57 174 159

Florida 46 25 16 5 55 170 155

Buffalo 48 22 19 7 51 144 150

Montreal 49 21 21 7 49 150 153

Ottawa 47 16 23 8 40 125 161

Detroit 47 12 32 3 27 102 183

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 48 32 11 5 69 171 140

Pittsburgh 47 29 13 5 63 162 129

N.Y. Islanders 46 28 14 4 60 134 122

Carolina 47 27 18 2 56 152 128

Columbus 48 24 16 8 56 127 126

Philadelphia 48 25 17 6 56 151 149

N.Y. Rangers 46 23 19 4 50 155 153

New Jersey 47 17 23 7 41 126 168

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 48 30 10 8 68 155 129

Dallas 47 27 16 4 58 125 113

Colorado 46 25 15 6 56 164 137

Winnipeg 47 25 18 4 54 145 140

Chicago 48 22 20 6 50 141 153

Nashville 46 21 18 7 49 154 153

Minnesota 47 21 20 6 48 141 159

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 49 26 18 5 57 142 128

Calgary 49 26 18 5 57 133 142

Vegas 50 25 19 6 56 155 151

Edmonton 48 25 18 5 55 148 150

Vancouver 47 25 18 4 54 155 147

San Jose 48 21 23 4 46 129 159

Anaheim 47 18 24 5 41 120 149

Los Angeles 49 18 26 5 41 124 154

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Chicago 4, Montreal 1

Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Thursday’s Results

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 1

Columbus 3, Carolina 2

Florida 4, Los Angeles 3

N.Y. Rangers 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1

Calgary 2, Toronto 1, SO

Washington 5, New Jersey 2

Vegas 4, Ottawa 2

Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2

Anaheim 4, Nashville 2

Buffalo 4, Dallas 1

San Jose at Colorado, late

Arizona at Vancouver, late

Friday’s Games

Anaheim at Carolina, 7:30

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8

Saturday’s Games

Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1

St. Louis at Colorado, 3

Arizona at Edmonton, 3

Calgary at Ottawa, 4

New Jersey at Columbus, 7

Florida at Detroit, 7

Vegas at Montreal, 7

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7

Chicago at Toronto, 7

Buffalo at Nashville, 8

Dallas at Minnesota, 9

San Jose at Vancouver, 10

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 12:30

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

American Express

First Round

s-Stadium Course

q-La Quinta Counry Club

n-Nicklaus Tournament Course

Zac Blair 31-33 — 64 -8q

Grayson Murray 34-30 — 64 -8s

Hank Lebioda 31-34 — 65 -7n

Rickie Fowler 31-34 — 65 -7q

Scottie Scheffler 32-33 — 65 -7q

Andrew Landry 34-32 — 66 -6s

Tyler Duncan 31-35 — 66 -6n

Adam Schenk 34-32 — 66 -6n

Tom Hoge 32-34 — 66 -6s

Russell Knox 33-33 — 66 -6n

Roger Sloan 32-34 — 66 -6n

Chase Seiffert 34-32 — 66 -6s

Cameron Davis 34-32 — 66 -6n

Josh Teater 33-34 — 67 -5q

Cameron Champ 33-34 — 67 -5n

Isaiah Salinda 34-33 — 67 -5n

Kevin Streelman 31-36 — 67 -5q

Brian Stuard 35-32 — 67 -5n

Jason Dufner 32-35 — 67 -5s

Sebastian Munoz 34-33 — 67 -5n

J.T. Poston 34-33 — 67 -5n

Brian Harman 35-32 — 67 -5q

Tyler McCumber 36-31 — 67 -5s

Dominic Bozzelli 31-36 — 67 -5n

Nick Taylor 33-34 — 67 -5q

Nick Watney 34-33 — 67 -5s

Scott Stallings 35-32 — 67 -5n

Scott Piercy 32-35 — 67 -5q

Andrew Putnam 34-33 — 67 -5q

Alex Noren 34-33 — 67 -5n

John Huh 33-34 — 67 -5n

Lucas Glover 32-35 — 67 -5n

Sungjae Im 33-34 — 67 -5q

Ryan Armour 33-34 — 67 -5n

Matthew Wolff 32-35 — 67 -5q

Sebastian Cappelen 34-33 — 67 -5n

Jhonattan Vegas 34-34 — 68 -4n

Paul Casey 33-35 — 68 -4q

Bud Cauley 34-34 — 68 -4q

Russell Henley 36-32 — 68 -4n

Doc Redman 33-35 — 68 -4s

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-34 — 68 -4s

Abraham Ancer 33-35 — 68 -4q

Bill Haas 34-34 — 68 -4q

Ryan Moore 34-34 — 68 -4q

Matthew NeSmith 33-35 — 68 -4s

Doug Ghim 33-35 — 68 -4n

Wes Roach 34-34 — 68 -4q

Patrick Rodgers 35-34 — 69 -3s

Cameron Tringale 32-37 — 69 -3s

Fabian Gomez 36-33 — 69 -3s

Talor Gooch 34-35 — 69 -3n

Adam Long 34-35 — 69 -3q

Tony Finau 33-36 — 69 -3q

Ryan Brehm 35-34 — 69 -3s

Sam Ryder 34-35 — 69 -3s

Mark Hubbard 32-37 — 69 -3n

Mark Wilson 35-34 — 69 -3q

Daniel Berger 34-35 — 69 -3q

D.J. Trahan 35-34 — 69 -3s

Maverick McNealy 34-35 — 69 -3q

Xinjun Zhang 34-35 — 69 -3q

Sepp Straka 34-35 — 69 -3n

Seung-Yul Noh 35-34 — 69 -3q

Kevin Na 34-35 — 69 -3n

Steve Stricker 33-36 — 69 -3q

Richy Werenski 35-34 — 69 -3n

Harold Varner III 35-34 — 69 -3q

Martin Laird 31-38 — 69 -3s

Vaughn Taylor 33-36 — 69 -3n

Austin Cook 34-35 — 69 -3s

Brendon Todd 35-34 — 69 -3n

Michael Gligic 36-33 — 69 -3n

Matt Every 37-33 — 70 -2n

Byeong Hun An 39-31 — 70 -2n

Phil Mickelson 35-35 — 70 -2q

Hudson Swafford 34-36 — 70 -2q

Anirban Lahiri 36-34 — 70 -2n

Michael Thompson 34-36 — 70 -2q

Rory Sabbatini 34-36 — 70 -2n

Nelson Ledesma 35-35 — 70 -2s

Ricky Barnes 36-34 — 70 -2s

Ted Potter, Jr. 35-35 — 70 -2s

Danny Lee 36-34 — 70 -2n

Brendan Steele 34-36 — 70 -2q

Kyle Stanley 36-34 — 70 -2q

Luke List 33-37 — 70 -2n

Sam Saunders 38-32 — 70 -2q

Aaron Baddeley 35-35 — 70 -2s

Chris Stroud 34-36 — 70 -2n

Charles Howell III 35-35 — 70 -2s

Zach Johnson 36-34 — 70 -2n

Aaron Wise 35-35 — 70 -2q

Kevin Stadler 34-36 — 70 -2q

Carlos Ortiz 36-35 — 71 -1s

Jimmy Walker 34-37 — 71 -1s

Ben Taylor 36-35 — 71 -1s

Chris Baker 34-37 — 71 -1n

J.J. Spaun 36-35 — 71 -1s

Beau Hossler 36-35 — 71 -1q

Max Homa 35-36 — 71 -1s

Troy Merritt 35-36 — 71 -1s

Greg Chalmers 35-36 — 71 -1s

Vincent Whaley 34-37 — 71 -1n

Michael Gellerman 35-36 — 71 -1n

Kramer Hickok 35-36 — 71 -1q

Bo Hoag 37-34 — 71 -1q

Harris English 35-36 — 71 -1n

Mackenzie Hughes 32-39 — 71 -1q

Tim Wilkinson 36-35 — 71 -1q

David Hearn 36-35 — 71 -1q

Ben Crane 34-37 — 71 -1s

Denny McCarthy 36-35 — 71 -1s

Peter Malnati 34-37 — 71 -1n

Kevin Chappell 36-35 — 71 -1s

Robert Streb 35-36 — 71 -1n

Scott Harrington 35-36 — 71 -1s

Wyndham Clark 34-37 — 71 -1q

Sam Burns 33-38 — 71 -1s

Chez Reavie 36-35 — 71 -1s

Akshay Bhatia 37-34 — 71 -1s

Robby Shelton 34-37 — 71 -1q

Patton Kizzire 34-38 — 72 Eq

Hunter Mahan 34-38 — 72 Es

Zack Sucher 38-34 — 72 En

Ben Martin 35-37 — 72 En

Bronson Burgoon 37-35 — 72 Es

James Hahn 33-39 — 72 Es

Bo Van Pelt 37-35 — 72 Eq

Rhein Gibson 37-35 — 72 Eq

Stewart Cink 35-38 — 73 +1s

Vince Covello 37-36 — 73 +1s

Rob Oppenheim 36-37 — 73 +1n

Joseph Bramlett 34-39 — 73 +1q

Kristoffer Ventura 36-37 — 73 +1q

Francecso Molinari 35-38 — 73 +1q

Jason Kokrak 35-38 — 73 +1s

Chesson Hadley 35-38 — 73 +1q

Rafael Campos 35-38 — 73 +1s

Scott Brown 41-33 — 74 +2q

Billy Horcshel 35-39 — 74 +2n

Charley Hoffman 36-38 — 74 +2q

Harry Higgs 34-40 — 74 +2n

Cameron Percy 34-40 — 74 +2s

Brandon Hagy 35-39 — 74 +2s

Kevin Kisner 34-40 — 74 +2s

John Senden 37-38 — 75 +3n

Lucas Bjerregaard 36-39 — 75 +3n

Henrik Norlander 37-38 — 75 +3s

Charles Reiter 38-37 — 75 +3q

Brian Smock 38-38 — 76 +4s

Brian Gay 37-39 — 76 +4s

Brice Garnett 39-38 — 77 +5s

Martin Trainer 38-40 — 78 +6n

LPGA Tour

Tournament of Champions

First Round

Danielle Kang 29-34 — 63 -8

Gaby Lopez 32-33 — 65 -6

Angela Stanford 31-34 — 65 -6

Inbee Park 31-34 — 65 -6

Celine Boutier 32-34 — 66 -5

Lexi Thompson 33-33 — 66 -5

Sei Young Kim 32-34 — 66 -5

Marina Alex 30-36 — 66 -5

Nasa Hataoka 31-35 — 66 -5

Brooke M. Henderson 32-35 — 67 -4

Cheyenne Knight 34-34 — 68 -3

Moriya Jutanugarn 32-36 — 68 -3

Jasmine Suwannapura 32-36 — 68 -3

Annie Park 35-33 — 68 -3

Amy Yang 32-36 — 68 -3

Bronte Law 34-35 — 69 -2

Cydney Clanton 33-36 — 69 -2

Mi Jung Hur 33-36 — 69 -2

Jessica Korda 33-37 — 70 -1

Georgia Hall 34-36 — 70 -1

Pernilla Lindberg 34-36 — 70 -1

Brittany Lincicome 32-39 — 71 E

In Gee Chun 35-36 — 71 E

Nelly Korda 35-38 — 73 +2

Eun-Hee Ji 36-38 — 74 +3

Ariya Jutanugarn 36-39 — 75 +4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Army 79, Holy Cross 67

Charlotte 77, Marshall 75

Drexel 63, Elon 41

Farmingdale 92, St. Joseph’s (LI) 83

Manhattan 69, Quinnipiac 57

Monmouth (NJ) 74, Marist 66

NJIT 75, Lipscomb 57

William & Mary 77, Delaware 68

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 83, Arkansas St. 80, OT

Charleston Southern 77, Campbell 62

FAU 97, Middle Tennessee 94

FIU 93, UAB 68

Georgia Southern 82, Troy 66

High Point 68, UNC Asheville 66

Hofstra 63, UNC Wilmington 61

Louisiana Tech 72, Rice 56

Memphis 60, Cincinnati 49

N. Kentucky 88, Youngstown St. 63

North Florida 75, Jacksonville 68

North Texas 72, Southern Miss. 52

Northeastern 79, Coll. of Charleston 76

Presbyterian 74, Longwood 67

Radford 63, SC-Upstate 59

Stetson 54, North Alabama 49

Texas St. 64, Louisiana-Monroe 63

Texas-Arlington 81, Louisiana-Lafayette 65

UALR 71, Coastal Carolina 55

Winthrop 116, Hampton 95

MIDWEST

Oral Roberts 87, W. Illinois 70

Wright St. 75, Cleveland St. 62

Thursday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Fairfield 72, Canisius 70

Louisville 81, Boston College 70

Manhattan 80, Siena 50

Maryland 87, Nebraska 69

Quinnipiac 60, Monmouth (NJ) 53

Rutgers 62, Penn St. 57

SOUTH

Belmont 68, E. Kentucky 48

Chattanooga 80, Wofford 76

Furman 81, ETSU 62

Kentucky 76, Texas A&M 54

Morehead St. 84, Tennessee St. 47

NC State 68, Florida St. 51

North Carolina 78, Miami 58

Old Dominion 76, W. Kentucky 65

South Alabama 81, Georgia St. 64

Tennessee 78, Florida 50

Troy 79, Georgia Southern 69

UAB 71, FIU 58

UConn 59, UCF 52

UT Martin 98, Murray St. 56

Wake Forest 62, Virginia 56

MIDWEST

Detroit 70, Cleveland St. 59

E. Illinois 55, Jacksonville St. 52

Iowa 76, Minnesota 75

Michigan St. 68, Ohio St. 65

Northwestern 71, Indiana 69

Purdue 81, Illinois 67

SE Missouri 81, Austin Peay 43

South Dakota 80, N. Dakota St. 36

Tennessee Tech 65, SIU-Edwardsville 50

SOUTHWEST

Texas-Arlington 79, Louisiana-Lafayette 52

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Results

Prep Boys Bowling

LAKOTA 2,059

MARGARETTA 1,886

regular games

LAKOTA: Ethan Smithback 110-172–282, Trevor Odom 123-123–246, Caleb Meel 133-115–248, Dakota Dukett 113, Simon Rosenberger 174-236–410, Brandon Minich 86. TOTALS: 653-732–1,385.

MARGARETTA: Samantha Thomas 105-152–257, Liz Patrick 112-99–211, Mac Steible 100-97–197, Mariah Fields 141-143–284, Bryan Rooker 191-168–359. TOTALS: 649-659–1,308.

Baker games

Lakota 115-115-96-192-156–674

Margaretta 124-114-134-111-95–578

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Arcadia, Bluffton, Carey, Columbus Grove, Cory-Rawson, McComb, Elmwood, Fostoria, Hopewell-Loudon, Liberty-Benton, North Baltimore, Riverdale, Ottawa-Glandorf, Lakota & Upper Sandusky at Van Buren Invitational, 2

Junior High Boys Basketball

(8th) Donnell 44, Van Buren 26

(7th) Donnell 43, Van Buren 21

LOCAL & AREA

New Riegel Coaching Openings

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.

Lake Coaching Openings

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.