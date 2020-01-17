PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington 53, Arcadia 47, OT
Liberty-Benton 71, Vanlue 10
McComb 46, Riverdale 29
North Baltimore 50, Cory-Rawson 40
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior 52, Oregon Clay 29
Tol. Cent. Catholic 55, Findlay 39
Toledo Notre Dame 70, Toledo St. Ursula 35
Toledo Whitmer 47, Fremont Ross 24
Northwest Conference
Bluffton 55, Lincolnview 38
Columbus Grove 46, Spencerville 38
Delphos Jefferson 54, Convoy Crestview 50
Paulding 45, Allen East 28
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold 55, Patrick Henry 52
Delta 53, Liberty Center 45
Swanton 46, Evergreen 45
Wauseon 60, Bryan 49, OT
Putnam County League
Continental 62, Fort Jennings 47
Western Buckeye League
Elida 42, Defiance 36
Lima Bath 63, Celina 16
Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Van Wert 29
St. Marys Memorial 39, Lima Shawnee 31
Wapakoneta 53, Kenton 30
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry 51, Hardin Northern 48
Riverside 53, Waynesfield-Goshen 43
Sidney Lehman 67, Ridgemont 34
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Toledo Christian 87, Cardinal Stritch 35
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater 45, Delphos St. John’s 42
Fort Recovery 50, New Knoxville 28
Marion Local 33, Minster 32
New Bremen 45, Parkway 28
St. Henry 57, Versailles 56
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison 46, West Holmes 35
Wooster Senior 59, Lexington 54, OT
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville 75, Mansfield St. Peter’s 41
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding 68, Galion Senior 28
River Valley 66, Clear Fork 41
Shelby 45, Marion Pleasant 27
Other NW Ohio Games
Elgin 67, Ridgedale 34
Elmwood 44, Oak Harbor 36
Genoa 49, Danbury 39
Hopewell-Loudon 58, Tiffin Columbian 36
Lima Cent. Cath. 63, Ada 33
Ontario 65, Norwalk Senior 39
Sandusky St. Mary 56, Huron 49
Woodmore 66, Gibsonburg 10
Around Ohio
Akr. Firestone 45, Akr. Ellet 34
Bellaire 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 28
Belpre 55, Wahama, W.Va. 28
Berlin Center Western Reserve 88, Sebring McKinley 20
Bethel-Tate 74, Georgetown 50
Beverly Ft. Frye 66, Hannibal River 12
Bidwell River Valley 45, Wellston 29
Bristol 64, Kinsman Badger 28
Cameron, W.Va. 51, New Matamoras Frontier 36
Canfield S. Range 51, Cortland Lakeview 22
Carlisle 45, Milton-Union 31
Cedarville 45, Spring. NE 24
Chillicothe Unioto 55, Chillicothe Zane Trace 26
Cin. Oyler 43, Cin. SCPA 20
Cin. Riverview East 42, Cin. Finneytown 36
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 55, Akr. Hoban 52
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 59, Ironton Rock Hill 40
Coldwater 45, Ashtabula St. John 42
Cols. Watterson 23, Cols. DeSales 18
Cortland Maplewood 64, Warren Lordstown 14
Creston Norwayne 58, Rittman 40
Day. Christian 40, New Lebanon Dixie 28
Day. Oakwood 56, Franklin 41
E. Palestine 58, Leetonia 38
Felicity-Franklin 62, Blanchester 41
Franklin Furnace Green 48, New Boston Glenwood 35
Ft. Loramie 87, Houston 15
Germantown Valley View 57, Camden Preble Shawnee 36
Hanoverton United 57, Racine Southern 25
Ironton 62, Chesapeake 27
Lawrence School 52, Christian Community School 37
Legacy Christian 89, Day. Jefferson 26
Lisbon Beaver 66, Richmond Edison 31
McArthur Vinton County 40, Albany Alexander 33
McDermott Scioto NW 51, Lucasville Valley 35
McDonald 67, Atwater Waterloo 32
Milford Center Fairbanks 40, S. Charleston SE 34
Mt. Orab Western Brown 40, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 36
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, New Middletown Spring. 38
New Richmond 50, Goshen 37
Niles McKinley 47, Hubbard 37
Paulding 45, Harrod Allen E. 28
Peebles 72, W. Union 30
Piketon 36, Frankfort Adena 35
Portsmouth Clay 57, Latham Western 37
Portsmouth Notre Dame 60, Ironton St. Joseph 27
Proctorville Fairland 69, Portsmouth 41
Reedsville Eastern 48, Corning Miller 35
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 55, Manchester 48, 0
S. Point 60, Gallipolis Gallia 54
S. Webster 50, Minford 47
Sarahsville Shenandoah 59, Barnesville 50
Seaman N. Adams 64, Leesburg Fairfield 31
Southeastern 65, Williamsport Westfall 46
St. Henry, Ky. 67, Cin. St. Ursula 66, 0
Stewart Federal Hocking 62, Glouster Trimble 57
Sugar Grove Berne Union 44, Worthington Christian 37
Vincent Warren 56, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 49
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 52, Union City Mississinawa Valley 37
W. Jefferson 50, London Madison Plains 30
W. Liberty-Salem 47, Spring. Cath. Cent. 30
Wheelersburg 55, Portsmouth W. 38
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 69, Portsmouth Sciotoville 41
Wilmington 46, Batavia 31
Wintersville Indian Creek 71, Rayland Buckeye 16
Wood County Christian, W.Va. 54, Bellaire St. John 30
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 69, Linsly, W.Va. 64, 0
Friday’s Games
Northern Lakes League
Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne
Sylvania Northview at Maumee
Sylvania Southview at Springfield
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at South Central
New London at Monroeville
Western Reserve at Plymouth
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Ayersville
Edgerton at Wayne Trace
Fairview at Holgate
Tinora at Hicksville
Buckeye Border Conference
Fayette at Edon
North Central at Montpelier
Pettisville at Stryker
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Seneca East
Carey at Upper Sandusky
Colonel Crawford at Mohawk
Wynford at Ridgedale
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at Danbury
Lakota at Sandusky St. Mary
New Riegel at Fremont St. Joseph
Old Fort at Tiffin Calvert
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Milan Edison
Willard at Port Clinton
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Perkins
Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Lucas
Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield Christian
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Clear Fork
Marion Harding at Shelby
River Valley at Ontario
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcadia at Hardin Northern
Arlington at Upper Scioto Valley
Battle of Hawks Nest at Toledo St. Ursula
Bluffton at Pandora-Gilboa
Bryan at Lake
Columbus Grove at Miller City
Continental at Leipsic
Elgin at Bucyrus
Elmwood at Hopewell-Loudon
Lima Cent. Cath. at Celina
Mansfield Madison at Sunbury Big Walnut
North Baltimore at Patrick Henry
Olentangy at Lexington
Otsego at Ottawa Hills
Ottoville at Minster
Plymouth at Black River
Ridgemont at Vanlue
Riverside at Bradford
Sidney Lehman at Mississinawa Valley
Toledo Christian at Hilltop
Van Buren at Otsego
Vermilion at Clyde
Versailles at Arcanum
West Holmes at Sugarcreek Garaway
Wooster Senior at Dalton
PREP Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green 53, Napoleon 43
Firelands Conference
Norwalk St. Paul 59, Monroeville 53
Plymouth 59, Ashland Crestview 58
South Central 65, New London 52
Western Reserve 90, Ashland Mapleton 44
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp 70, Ayersville 39
Fairview 57, Holgate 35
Tinora 40, Hicksville 32
Wayne Trace 41, Edgerton 27
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon 46, Fayette 27
Montpelier 61, North Central 55
Pettisville 49, Stryker 47
Around Ohio
Cin. Oyler 89, Cin. SCPA 56
Delaware Christian 64, Groveport Madison Christian 26
Grand River Academy 84, Lawrence School 55
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Pandora-Gilboa
Arlington at North Baltimore
Cory-Rawson at Leipsic
McComb at Liberty-Benton
Riverdale at Vanlue
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo Whitmer
Fremont Ross at Toledo St. Francis
Oregon Clay at Lima Senior
Toledo St. John’s at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Ridgedale
Carey at Seneca East
Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky
Wynford at Buckeye Central
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Otsego
Fostoria Senior at Elmwood
Genoa at Lake
Rossford at Woodmore
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Paulding
Bluffton at Lincolnview
Columbus Grove at Spencerville
Delphos Jefferson at Convoy Crestview
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Delta
Swanton at Evergreen
Wauseon at Bryan
Putnam County League
Fort Jennings at Continental
Miller City at Ottoville
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Defiance
Lima Bath at Celina
St. Marys Memorial at Lima Shawnee
Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta at Kenton
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Hardin Northern
Lima Temple Christian at Upper Scioto Valley
Sidney Lehman at Ridgemont
Waynesfield-Goshen at Riverside
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph
New Riegel at Old Fort
Sandusky St. Mary at Hopewell-Loudon
Tiffin Calvert at Danbury
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron at Castalia Margaretta
Port Clinton at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Perkins
Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Vermilion at Clyde
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Maumee Valley Country Day at Cardinal Stritch
Northwood at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Delphos St. John’s
Fort Recovery at New Knoxville
Marion Local at Minster
New Bremen at Parkway
St. Henry at Versailles
Northern Lakes League
Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne
Sylvania Northview at Maumee
Sylvania Southview at Springfield
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Ashland Senior
West Holmes at Mansfield Madison
Wooster Senior at Lexington
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Scott
Toledo Start at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Waite at Toledo Woodward
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas at Crestline
Mansfield Christian at Loudonville
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Kidron Central Christian
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Galion Senior
River Valley at Clear Fork
Shelby at Marion Pleasant
Other NW Ohio Games
Bellevue at Ontario
Bowling Green at Heritage Christian
Milan Edison at Oak Harbor
Van Buren at Lima Cent. Cath.
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Wynford
Colonel Crawford at Carey
Mohawk at Buckeye Central
Seneca East at Ridgedale
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Norwalk St. Paul
Monroeville at New London
South Central at Ashland Mapleton
Western Reserve at Plymouth
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Arcadia
Ansonia at Sidney Lehman
Anthony Wayne at Toledo St. John’s
Arcanum at Fort Recovery
Ashland Senior at Perrysburg
Bellevue at Upper Sandusky
Black River at Loudonville
Bluffton at Maumee Valley Country Day
Clyde at Castalia Margaretta
Coldwater at St. Marys Memorial
Columbus Grove at Kalida
Convoy Crestview at Pandora-Gilboa
Defiance at Fairview
Eastwood at Gibsonburg
Edgerton at Montpelier
Elgin at Crestline
Fayette at Holgate
Fremont Ross at Sandusky Senior
Genoa at Port Clinton
Hardin Northern at Ada
Huron at Norwalk Senior
Indian Lake at Riverside
Jackson Center at Marion Local
Leipsic at Patrick Henry
Liberty-Benton at Toledo Christian
Lima Bath at Botkins
Lima Cent. Cath. at Elida
Lima Senior at Ottawa-Glandorf
Lincolnview at Antwerp
Lucas at Ontario
Milan Edison at Lagrange Keystone
Miller City at Lima Temple Christian
Monclova Christian at Hilltop
New Bremen at Russia
North Central at Hicksville
Northwood at Woodmore
Oak Harbor at Cardinal Stritch
Otsego at Liberty Center
Ottoville at St. Henry
Paulding at Ayersville
Pettisville at Evergreen
Ridgemont at North Baltimore
Spencerville at Arlington
Tiffin Calvert at Riverdale
Tiffin Columbian at Kenton
Tinora at Stryker
Toledo Scott at Sylvania Southview
Van Wert at Bryan
Wauseon at Sylvania Northview
Wayne Trace at Fort Jennings
Waynesfield-Goshen at Vanlue
Wayside Christian at Heritage Christian
Westerville North at Mount Vernon
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Conference Championships
Sunday’s Games
Tennessee at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at San Francisco, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
NFL Injury Report
TENNESSEE TITANS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — TITANS: DNP: CB Logan Ryan (illness). LIMITED: LB Jayon Brown (shoulder), LB Rashaan Evans (foot), WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (foot), LB David Long (knee). FULL: WR Cody Hollister (ankle). CHIEFS: DNP: DT Chris Jones (calf), RB LeSean McCoy (illness), QB Matt Moore (illness). LIMITED: TE Travis Kelce (knee). FULL: CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (neck), C Austin Reiter (wrist), DT Khalen Saunders (knee), G Andrew Wylie (ankle).
GREEN BAY PACKERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — PACKERS: DNP: WR Geronimo Allison (illness), TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related), WR Ryan Grant (not injury related). LIMITED: T Bryan Bulaga (not injury related), DT Kenny Clark (back), WR Allen Lazard (ankle), TE Marcedes Lewis (not injury related), LB Preston Smith (ankle), G Billy Turner (ankle), RB Dan Vitale (knee), CB Tramon Williams (not injury related). FULL: S Adrian Amos (chest), LB Blake Martinez (hand). 49ERS: DNP: DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), TE George Kittle (ankle). LIMITED: LB Kwon Alexander (pectoral). FULL: RB Tevin Coleman (elbow), RB Raheem Mostert (calf).
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 27 13 .675 —
Toronto 26 14 .650 1
Philadelphia 26 16 .619 2
Brooklyn 18 22 .450 9
New York 11 31 .262 17
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 28 12 .700 —
Orlando 20 21 .488 8½
Charlotte 15 29 .341 15
Washington 13 27 .325 15
Atlanta 9 32 .220 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 37 6 .860 —
Indiana 26 15 .634 10
Chicago 15 27 .357 21½
Detroit 15 27 .357 21½
Cleveland 12 29 .293 24
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 26 14 .650 —
Dallas 26 15 .634 ½
Memphis 19 22 .463 7½
San Antonio 17 22 .436 8½
New Orleans 15 26 .366 11½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 28 12 .700 —
Utah 28 12 .700 —
Oklahoma City 23 18 .561 5½
Portland 18 24 .429 11
Minnesota 15 25 .375 13
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 33 8 .805 —
L.A. Clippers 28 13 .683 5
Phoenix 17 24 .415 16
Sacramento 15 26 .366 18
Golden State 9 33 .214 24½
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 106
Detroit 116, Boston 103
Miami 106, San Antonio 100
Indiana 104, Minnesota 99
Toronto 130, Oklahoma City 121
Chicago 115, Washington 106
Denver 100, Charlotte 86
Portland 117, Houston 107
Dallas 127, Sacramento 123
Orlando 119, L.A. Lakers 118
Thursday’s Results
Phoenix 121, New York 98
Milwaukee 128, Boston 123
Utah at New Orleans, late
Denver at Golden State, late
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, late
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7
Minnesota at Indiana, 7
Washington at Toronto, 7
Cleveland at Memphis, 8
Miami at Oklahoma City, 8
Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30
Portland at Dallas, 9:30
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 3:30
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6
Phoenix at Boston, 7
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30
Philadelphia at New York, 7:30
Cleveland at Chicago, 8
Toronto at Minnesota, 8
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8:30
Orlando at Golden State, 8:30
Portland at Oklahoma City, 9
Sacramento at Utah, 9
Sunday’s Games
Miami at San Antonio, 3
Indiana at Denver, 8
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 49 28 9 12 68 163 129
Tampa Bay 47 28 15 4 60 168 136
Toronto 48 25 16 7 57 174 159
Florida 46 25 16 5 55 170 155
Buffalo 48 22 19 7 51 144 150
Montreal 49 21 21 7 49 150 153
Ottawa 47 16 23 8 40 125 161
Detroit 47 12 32 3 27 102 183
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 48 32 11 5 69 171 140
Pittsburgh 47 29 13 5 63 162 129
N.Y. Islanders 46 28 14 4 60 134 122
Carolina 47 27 18 2 56 152 128
Columbus 48 24 16 8 56 127 126
Philadelphia 48 25 17 6 56 151 149
N.Y. Rangers 46 23 19 4 50 155 153
New Jersey 47 17 23 7 41 126 168
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 48 30 10 8 68 155 129
Dallas 47 27 16 4 58 125 113
Colorado 46 25 15 6 56 164 137
Winnipeg 47 25 18 4 54 145 140
Chicago 48 22 20 6 50 141 153
Nashville 46 21 18 7 49 154 153
Minnesota 47 21 20 6 48 141 159
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 49 26 18 5 57 142 128
Calgary 49 26 18 5 57 133 142
Vegas 50 25 19 6 56 155 151
Edmonton 48 25 18 5 55 148 150
Vancouver 47 25 18 4 54 155 147
San Jose 48 21 23 4 46 129 159
Anaheim 47 18 24 5 41 120 149
Los Angeles 49 18 26 5 41 124 154
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Chicago 4, Montreal 1
Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3, OT
Thursday’s Results
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 1
Columbus 3, Carolina 2
Florida 4, Los Angeles 3
N.Y. Rangers 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1
Calgary 2, Toronto 1, SO
Washington 5, New Jersey 2
Vegas 4, Ottawa 2
Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2
Anaheim 4, Nashville 2
Buffalo 4, Dallas 1
San Jose at Colorado, late
Arizona at Vancouver, late
Friday’s Games
Anaheim at Carolina, 7:30
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8
Saturday’s Games
Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1
St. Louis at Colorado, 3
Arizona at Edmonton, 3
Calgary at Ottawa, 4
New Jersey at Columbus, 7
Florida at Detroit, 7
Vegas at Montreal, 7
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7
Chicago at Toronto, 7
Buffalo at Nashville, 8
Dallas at Minnesota, 9
San Jose at Vancouver, 10
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 12:30
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
American Express
First Round
s-Stadium Course
q-La Quinta Counry Club
n-Nicklaus Tournament Course
Zac Blair 31-33 — 64 -8q
Grayson Murray 34-30 — 64 -8s
Hank Lebioda 31-34 — 65 -7n
Rickie Fowler 31-34 — 65 -7q
Scottie Scheffler 32-33 — 65 -7q
Andrew Landry 34-32 — 66 -6s
Tyler Duncan 31-35 — 66 -6n
Adam Schenk 34-32 — 66 -6n
Tom Hoge 32-34 — 66 -6s
Russell Knox 33-33 — 66 -6n
Roger Sloan 32-34 — 66 -6n
Chase Seiffert 34-32 — 66 -6s
Cameron Davis 34-32 — 66 -6n
Josh Teater 33-34 — 67 -5q
Cameron Champ 33-34 — 67 -5n
Isaiah Salinda 34-33 — 67 -5n
Kevin Streelman 31-36 — 67 -5q
Brian Stuard 35-32 — 67 -5n
Jason Dufner 32-35 — 67 -5s
Sebastian Munoz 34-33 — 67 -5n
J.T. Poston 34-33 — 67 -5n
Brian Harman 35-32 — 67 -5q
Tyler McCumber 36-31 — 67 -5s
Dominic Bozzelli 31-36 — 67 -5n
Nick Taylor 33-34 — 67 -5q
Nick Watney 34-33 — 67 -5s
Scott Stallings 35-32 — 67 -5n
Scott Piercy 32-35 — 67 -5q
Andrew Putnam 34-33 — 67 -5q
Alex Noren 34-33 — 67 -5n
John Huh 33-34 — 67 -5n
Lucas Glover 32-35 — 67 -5n
Sungjae Im 33-34 — 67 -5q
Ryan Armour 33-34 — 67 -5n
Matthew Wolff 32-35 — 67 -5q
Sebastian Cappelen 34-33 — 67 -5n
Jhonattan Vegas 34-34 — 68 -4n
Paul Casey 33-35 — 68 -4q
Bud Cauley 34-34 — 68 -4q
Russell Henley 36-32 — 68 -4n
Doc Redman 33-35 — 68 -4s
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-34 — 68 -4s
Abraham Ancer 33-35 — 68 -4q
Bill Haas 34-34 — 68 -4q
Ryan Moore 34-34 — 68 -4q
Matthew NeSmith 33-35 — 68 -4s
Doug Ghim 33-35 — 68 -4n
Wes Roach 34-34 — 68 -4q
Patrick Rodgers 35-34 — 69 -3s
Cameron Tringale 32-37 — 69 -3s
Fabian Gomez 36-33 — 69 -3s
Talor Gooch 34-35 — 69 -3n
Adam Long 34-35 — 69 -3q
Tony Finau 33-36 — 69 -3q
Ryan Brehm 35-34 — 69 -3s
Sam Ryder 34-35 — 69 -3s
Mark Hubbard 32-37 — 69 -3n
Mark Wilson 35-34 — 69 -3q
Daniel Berger 34-35 — 69 -3q
D.J. Trahan 35-34 — 69 -3s
Maverick McNealy 34-35 — 69 -3q
Xinjun Zhang 34-35 — 69 -3q
Sepp Straka 34-35 — 69 -3n
Seung-Yul Noh 35-34 — 69 -3q
Kevin Na 34-35 — 69 -3n
Steve Stricker 33-36 — 69 -3q
Richy Werenski 35-34 — 69 -3n
Harold Varner III 35-34 — 69 -3q
Martin Laird 31-38 — 69 -3s
Vaughn Taylor 33-36 — 69 -3n
Austin Cook 34-35 — 69 -3s
Brendon Todd 35-34 — 69 -3n
Michael Gligic 36-33 — 69 -3n
Matt Every 37-33 — 70 -2n
Byeong Hun An 39-31 — 70 -2n
Phil Mickelson 35-35 — 70 -2q
Hudson Swafford 34-36 — 70 -2q
Anirban Lahiri 36-34 — 70 -2n
Michael Thompson 34-36 — 70 -2q
Rory Sabbatini 34-36 — 70 -2n
Nelson Ledesma 35-35 — 70 -2s
Ricky Barnes 36-34 — 70 -2s
Ted Potter, Jr. 35-35 — 70 -2s
Danny Lee 36-34 — 70 -2n
Brendan Steele 34-36 — 70 -2q
Kyle Stanley 36-34 — 70 -2q
Luke List 33-37 — 70 -2n
Sam Saunders 38-32 — 70 -2q
Aaron Baddeley 35-35 — 70 -2s
Chris Stroud 34-36 — 70 -2n
Charles Howell III 35-35 — 70 -2s
Zach Johnson 36-34 — 70 -2n
Aaron Wise 35-35 — 70 -2q
Kevin Stadler 34-36 — 70 -2q
Carlos Ortiz 36-35 — 71 -1s
Jimmy Walker 34-37 — 71 -1s
Ben Taylor 36-35 — 71 -1s
Chris Baker 34-37 — 71 -1n
J.J. Spaun 36-35 — 71 -1s
Beau Hossler 36-35 — 71 -1q
Max Homa 35-36 — 71 -1s
Troy Merritt 35-36 — 71 -1s
Greg Chalmers 35-36 — 71 -1s
Vincent Whaley 34-37 — 71 -1n
Michael Gellerman 35-36 — 71 -1n
Kramer Hickok 35-36 — 71 -1q
Bo Hoag 37-34 — 71 -1q
Harris English 35-36 — 71 -1n
Mackenzie Hughes 32-39 — 71 -1q
Tim Wilkinson 36-35 — 71 -1q
David Hearn 36-35 — 71 -1q
Ben Crane 34-37 — 71 -1s
Denny McCarthy 36-35 — 71 -1s
Peter Malnati 34-37 — 71 -1n
Kevin Chappell 36-35 — 71 -1s
Robert Streb 35-36 — 71 -1n
Scott Harrington 35-36 — 71 -1s
Wyndham Clark 34-37 — 71 -1q
Sam Burns 33-38 — 71 -1s
Chez Reavie 36-35 — 71 -1s
Akshay Bhatia 37-34 — 71 -1s
Robby Shelton 34-37 — 71 -1q
Patton Kizzire 34-38 — 72 Eq
Hunter Mahan 34-38 — 72 Es
Zack Sucher 38-34 — 72 En
Ben Martin 35-37 — 72 En
Bronson Burgoon 37-35 — 72 Es
James Hahn 33-39 — 72 Es
Bo Van Pelt 37-35 — 72 Eq
Rhein Gibson 37-35 — 72 Eq
Stewart Cink 35-38 — 73 +1s
Vince Covello 37-36 — 73 +1s
Rob Oppenheim 36-37 — 73 +1n
Joseph Bramlett 34-39 — 73 +1q
Kristoffer Ventura 36-37 — 73 +1q
Francecso Molinari 35-38 — 73 +1q
Jason Kokrak 35-38 — 73 +1s
Chesson Hadley 35-38 — 73 +1q
Rafael Campos 35-38 — 73 +1s
Scott Brown 41-33 — 74 +2q
Billy Horcshel 35-39 — 74 +2n
Charley Hoffman 36-38 — 74 +2q
Harry Higgs 34-40 — 74 +2n
Cameron Percy 34-40 — 74 +2s
Brandon Hagy 35-39 — 74 +2s
Kevin Kisner 34-40 — 74 +2s
John Senden 37-38 — 75 +3n
Lucas Bjerregaard 36-39 — 75 +3n
Henrik Norlander 37-38 — 75 +3s
Charles Reiter 38-37 — 75 +3q
Brian Smock 38-38 — 76 +4s
Brian Gay 37-39 — 76 +4s
Brice Garnett 39-38 — 77 +5s
Martin Trainer 38-40 — 78 +6n
LPGA Tour
Tournament of Champions
First Round
Danielle Kang 29-34 — 63 -8
Gaby Lopez 32-33 — 65 -6
Angela Stanford 31-34 — 65 -6
Inbee Park 31-34 — 65 -6
Celine Boutier 32-34 — 66 -5
Lexi Thompson 33-33 — 66 -5
Sei Young Kim 32-34 — 66 -5
Marina Alex 30-36 — 66 -5
Nasa Hataoka 31-35 — 66 -5
Brooke M. Henderson 32-35 — 67 -4
Cheyenne Knight 34-34 — 68 -3
Moriya Jutanugarn 32-36 — 68 -3
Jasmine Suwannapura 32-36 — 68 -3
Annie Park 35-33 — 68 -3
Amy Yang 32-36 — 68 -3
Bronte Law 34-35 — 69 -2
Cydney Clanton 33-36 — 69 -2
Mi Jung Hur 33-36 — 69 -2
Jessica Korda 33-37 — 70 -1
Georgia Hall 34-36 — 70 -1
Pernilla Lindberg 34-36 — 70 -1
Brittany Lincicome 32-39 — 71 E
In Gee Chun 35-36 — 71 E
Nelly Korda 35-38 — 73 +2
Eun-Hee Ji 36-38 — 74 +3
Ariya Jutanugarn 36-39 — 75 +4
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Army 79, Holy Cross 67
Charlotte 77, Marshall 75
Drexel 63, Elon 41
Farmingdale 92, St. Joseph’s (LI) 83
Manhattan 69, Quinnipiac 57
Monmouth (NJ) 74, Marist 66
NJIT 75, Lipscomb 57
William & Mary 77, Delaware 68
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 83, Arkansas St. 80, OT
Charleston Southern 77, Campbell 62
FAU 97, Middle Tennessee 94
FIU 93, UAB 68
Georgia Southern 82, Troy 66
High Point 68, UNC Asheville 66
Hofstra 63, UNC Wilmington 61
Louisiana Tech 72, Rice 56
Memphis 60, Cincinnati 49
N. Kentucky 88, Youngstown St. 63
North Florida 75, Jacksonville 68
North Texas 72, Southern Miss. 52
Northeastern 79, Coll. of Charleston 76
Presbyterian 74, Longwood 67
Radford 63, SC-Upstate 59
Stetson 54, North Alabama 49
Texas St. 64, Louisiana-Monroe 63
Texas-Arlington 81, Louisiana-Lafayette 65
UALR 71, Coastal Carolina 55
Winthrop 116, Hampton 95
MIDWEST
Oral Roberts 87, W. Illinois 70
Wright St. 75, Cleveland St. 62
Thursday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Fairfield 72, Canisius 70
Louisville 81, Boston College 70
Manhattan 80, Siena 50
Maryland 87, Nebraska 69
Quinnipiac 60, Monmouth (NJ) 53
Rutgers 62, Penn St. 57
SOUTH
Belmont 68, E. Kentucky 48
Chattanooga 80, Wofford 76
Furman 81, ETSU 62
Kentucky 76, Texas A&M 54
Morehead St. 84, Tennessee St. 47
NC State 68, Florida St. 51
North Carolina 78, Miami 58
Old Dominion 76, W. Kentucky 65
South Alabama 81, Georgia St. 64
Tennessee 78, Florida 50
Troy 79, Georgia Southern 69
UAB 71, FIU 58
UConn 59, UCF 52
UT Martin 98, Murray St. 56
Wake Forest 62, Virginia 56
MIDWEST
Detroit 70, Cleveland St. 59
E. Illinois 55, Jacksonville St. 52
Iowa 76, Minnesota 75
Michigan St. 68, Ohio St. 65
Northwestern 71, Indiana 69
Purdue 81, Illinois 67
SE Missouri 81, Austin Peay 43
South Dakota 80, N. Dakota St. 36
Tennessee Tech 65, SIU-Edwardsville 50
SOUTHWEST
Texas-Arlington 79, Louisiana-Lafayette 52
LOCAL SPORTS
Thursday’s Results
Prep Boys Bowling
LAKOTA 2,059
MARGARETTA 1,886
regular games
LAKOTA: Ethan Smithback 110-172–282, Trevor Odom 123-123–246, Caleb Meel 133-115–248, Dakota Dukett 113, Simon Rosenberger 174-236–410, Brandon Minich 86. TOTALS: 653-732–1,385.
MARGARETTA: Samantha Thomas 105-152–257, Liz Patrick 112-99–211, Mac Steible 100-97–197, Mariah Fields 141-143–284, Bryan Rooker 191-168–359. TOTALS: 649-659–1,308.
Baker games
Lakota 115-115-96-192-156–674
Margaretta 124-114-134-111-95–578
SCHEDULE
Friday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Arcadia, Bluffton, Carey, Columbus Grove, Cory-Rawson, McComb, Elmwood, Fostoria, Hopewell-Loudon, Liberty-Benton, North Baltimore, Riverdale, Ottawa-Glandorf, Lakota & Upper Sandusky at Van Buren Invitational, 2
Junior High Boys Basketball
(8th) Donnell 44, Van Buren 26
(7th) Donnell 43, Van Buren 21
LOCAL & AREA
New Riegel Coaching Openings
NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.
Lake Coaching Openings
MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.