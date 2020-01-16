PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Results

Toledo City League

Toledo Scott 58, Toledo Waite 26

Other NW Ohio Games

Bellevue 56, Cleveland Saint Joseph Academy 39

Van Buren 65, Lakota 33

Around Ohio

Alliance Marlington 47, Akr. Manchester 37

Amherst Steele 49, N. Ridgeville 47

Andrews Osborne Academy 72, E. Cle. Shaw 39

Ashtabula Lakeside 54, Middlefield Cardinal 31

Avon Lake 56, N. Olmsted 23

Bellevue 56, Cle. St. Joseph 39

Bowerston Conotton Valley 31, Lore City Buckeye Trail 28

Caldwell 60, Strasburg-Franklin 54

Can. Glenoak 55, N. Can. Hoover 46

Can. South 40, Carrollton 26

Cardington-Lincoln 73, Danville 30

Chagrin Falls Kenston 51, Willoughby S. 44

Chardon NDCL 36, Chagrin Falls 25

Chesterland W. Geauga 42, Perry 38

Cin. Oak Hills 56, Middletown 54

Cin. Princeton 58, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 43

Cin. West Clermont 49, Cin. Turpin 37

Cle. Cent. Cath. 68, Maple Hts. 54

Columbia Station Columbia 74, Oberlin 41

Columbiana Crestview 41, Leavittsburg LaBrae 34

Copley 61, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 33

Day. Carroll 64, Day. Chaminade Julienne 46

E. Liverpool 47, Alliance 37

Eastlake N. 73, Painesville Riverside 42

Elyria Cath. 80, Medina Buckeye 23

Galion Northmor 50, Howard E. Knox 48

Garfield Hts. Trinity 38, Cuyahoga Hts. 16

Gates Mills Hawken 46, Burton Berkshire 36

Hillsboro 47, Washington C.H. 43

Kinsman Badger 36, Newbury 33

Magnolia Sandy Valley 59, Akr. Firestone 48

Martins Ferry 80, Rayland Buckeye 33

Marysville 50, Delaware Buckeye Valley 31

Mayfield 50, Madison 49

McConnelsville Morgan 54, New Lexington 53

Middletown Fenwick 43, Kettering Alter 30

Mt. Gilead 65, Centerburg 36

New Carlisle Tecumseh 68, St. Paris Graham 40

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 49, Pataskala Licking Hts. 44

Pomeroy Meigs 50, Wahama, W.Va. 31

Ravenna SE 65, Youngs. Valley Christian 16

Richmond Edison 52, Salineville Southern 30

Rocky River Lutheran W. 47, Fairview 35

Rocky River Magnificat 74, Mentor Lake Cath. 38

S. Point 54, Greenup Co., Ky. 30

Tipp City Tippecanoe 55, Xenia 29

W. Chester Lakota W. 70, Cin. Colerain 43

Warren Champion 57, Youngs. Liberty 51

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39, Chillicothe 20

Westlake 51, Lakewood 31

Zanesville Maysville 59, New Concord John Glenn 30

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Arlington

Cory-Rawson at North Baltimore

Riverdale at McComb

Vanlue at Liberty-Benton

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer

Oregon Clay at Lima Senior

Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo St. Ursula

Northwest Conference

Convoy Crestview at Delphos Jefferson

Lincolnview at Bluffton

Paulding at Allen East

Spencerville at Columbus Grove

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Wauseon

Delta at Liberty Center

Evergreen at Swanton

Patrick Henry at Archbold

Putnam County League

Continental at Fort Jennings

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Lima Bath

Defiance at Elida

Kenton at Wapakoneta

Lima Shawnee at St. Marys Memorial

Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Lima Perry

Ridgemont at Sidney Lehman

Riverside at Waynesfield-Goshen

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian

Ottawa Hills at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at Coldwater

Minster at Marion Local

New Knoxville at Fort Recovery

Parkway at New Bremen

Versailles at St. Henry

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mansfield Senior

Lexington at Wooster Senior

Mansfield Madison at West Holmes

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Galion Senior

River Valley at Clear Fork

Shelby at Marion Pleasant

Other NW Ohio Games

Danbury at Genoa

East Canton at Kidron Central Christian

Gibsonburg at Woodmore

Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Columbian

Lima Cent. Cath. at Ada

Oak Harbor at Elmwood

Old Fort at Clyde

Ontario at Norwalk Senior

Ridgedale at Elgin

Sandusky St. Mary at Huron

Friday’s Games

Northern Lakes League

Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne

Sylvania Northview at Maumee

Sylvania Southview at Springfield

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at South Central

New London at Monroeville

Western Reserve at Plymouth

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Ayersville

Edgerton at Wayne Trace

Fairview at Holgate

Tinora at Hicksville

Buckeye Border Conference

Fayette at Edon

North Central at Montpelier

Pettisville at Stryker

PREP Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Other NW Ohio Games

Elgin 66, Bucyrus 54

Mohawk 81, McComb 45

Around Ohio

Cle. E. Tech 65, Warrensville Hts. 57

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 67, Lyndhurst Brush 61

New Boston Glenwood 68, Latham Western 62

Thursday’s Games

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Napoleon

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Plymouth

Norwalk St. Paul at Monroeville

South Central at New London

Western Reserve at Ashland Mapleton

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Antwerp

Hicksville at Tinora

Holgate at Fairview

Wayne Trace at Edgerton

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Fayette

Montpelier at North Central

Stryker at Pettisville

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Pandora-Gilboa

Arlington at North Baltimore

Cory-Rawson at Leipsic

McComb at Liberty-Benton

Riverdale at Vanlue

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo Whitmer

Fremont Ross at Toledo St. Francis

Oregon Clay at Lima Senior

Toledo St. John’s at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Ridgedale

Carey at Seneca East

Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky

Wynford at Buckeye Central

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Otsego

Fostoria Senior at Elmwood

Genoa at Lake

Rossford at Woodmore

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Paulding

Bluffton at Lincolnview

Columbus Grove at Spencerville

Delphos Jefferson at Convoy Crestview

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Delta

Swanton at Evergreen

Wauseon at Bryan

Putnam County League

Fort Jennings at Continental

Miller City at Ottoville

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Defiance

Lima Bath at Celina

St. Marys Memorial at Lima Shawnee

Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wapakoneta at Kenton

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Hardin Northern

Lima Temple Christian at Upper Scioto Valley

Sidney Lehman at Ridgemont

Waynesfield-Goshen at Riverside

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph

New Riegel at Old Fort

Sandusky St. Mary at Hopewell-Loudon

Tiffin Calvert at Danbury

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron at Castalia Margaretta

Port Clinton at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Perkins

Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Vermilion at Clyde

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley Country Day at Cardinal Stritch

Northwood at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Delphos St. John’s

Fort Recovery at New Knoxville

Marion Local at Minster

New Bremen at Parkway

St. Henry at Versailles

Northern Lakes League

Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne

Sylvania Northview at Maumee

Sylvania Southview at Springfield

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Ashland Senior

West Holmes at Mansfield Madison

Wooster Senior at Lexington

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Scott

Toledo Start at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Waite at Toledo Woodward

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas at Crestline

Mansfield Christian at Loudonville

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Kidron Central Christian

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Galion Senior

River Valley at Clear Fork

Shelby at Marion Pleasant

Other NW Ohio Games

Bellevue at Ontario

Bowling Green at Heritage Christian

Milan Edison at Oak Harbor

Van Buren at Lima Cent. Cath.

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Conference Championships

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 27 12 .692 —

Toronto 25 14 .641 2

Philadelphia 26 16 .619 2½

Brooklyn 18 22 .450 9½

New York 11 30 .268 17

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 28 12 .700 —

Orlando 19 21 .475 9

Charlotte 15 28 .349 14½

Washington 13 26 .333 14½

Atlanta 9 32 .220 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 36 6 .857 —

Indiana 25 15 .625 10

Detroit 15 27 .357 21

Chicago 14 27 .341 21½

Cleveland 12 29 .293 23½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 26 13 .667 —

Dallas 25 15 .625 1½

Memphis 19 22 .463 8

San Antonio 17 22 .436 9

New Orleans 15 26 .366 12

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 28 12 .700 —

Denver 27 12 .692 ½

Oklahoma City 23 17 .575 5

Portland 17 24 .415 11½

Minnesota 15 24 .385 12½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 33 7 .825 —

L.A. Clippers 28 13 .683 5½

Phoenix 16 24 .400 17

Sacramento 15 25 .375 18

Golden State 9 33 .214 25

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Atlanta 123, Phoenix 110

Utah 118, Brooklyn 107

Memphis 121, Houston 110

Milwaukee 128, New York 102

L.A. Clippers 128, Cleveland 103

Dallas 124, Golden State 97

Wednesday’s Results

Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 106

Detroit 116, Boston 103

Miami 106, San Antonio 100

Indiana at Minnesota, late

Toronto at Oklahoma City, late

Washington at Chicago, late

Charlotte at Denver, late

Portland at Houston, late

Dallas at Sacramento, late

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, late

Thursday’s Games

Phoenix at New York, 7:30

Boston at Milwaukee, 8

Utah at New Orleans, 8

Denver at Golden State, 10:30

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7

Minnesota at Indiana, 7

Washington at Toronto, 7

Cleveland at Memphis, 8

Miami at Oklahoma City, 8

Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30

Portland at Dallas, 9:30

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 3:30

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6

Phoenix at Boston, 7

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30

Cleveland at Chicago, 8

Toronto at Minnesota, 8

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8:30

Orlando at Golden State, 8:30

Portland at Oklahoma City, 9

Sacramento at Utah, 9

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 48 27 9 12 66 159 128

Tampa Bay 46 28 14 4 60 166 133

Toronto 47 25 16 6 56 173 157

Florida 45 24 16 5 53 166 152

Buffalo 47 21 19 7 49 140 149

Montreal 47 20 20 7 47 145 148

Ottawa 46 16 22 8 40 123 157

Detroit 47 12 32 3 27 102 183

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 47 31 11 5 67 166 138

Pittsburgh 46 29 12 5 63 161 125

N.Y. Islanders 45 28 13 4 60 132 119

Carolina 46 27 17 2 56 150 125

Philadelphia 46 24 16 6 54 146 142

Columbus 47 23 16 8 54 124 124

N.Y. Rangers 45 22 19 4 48 152 151

New Jersey 46 17 22 7 41 124 163

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 47 30 10 7 67 152 125

Dallas 46 27 15 4 58 124 109

Colorado 46 25 15 6 56 164 137

Winnipeg 47 25 18 4 54 145 140

Nashville 45 21 17 7 49 152 149

Chicago 47 21 20 6 48 137 152

Minnesota 46 20 20 6 46 138 157

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 49 26 18 5 57 142 128

Edmonton 48 25 18 5 55 148 150

Calgary 48 25 18 5 55 131 141

Vancouver 47 25 18 4 54 155 147

Vegas 49 24 19 6 54 151 149

San Jose 48 21 23 4 46 129 159

Los Angeles 48 18 25 5 41 121 150

Anaheim 46 17 24 5 39 116 147

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Buffalo 4, Vegas 2

Columbus 3, Boston 0

N.Y. Islanders 8, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 3, SO

Toronto 7, New Jersey 4

Chicago 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 0

Arizona 6, San Jose 3

Dallas 3, Colorado 2, OT

Edmonton 4, Nashville 2

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Montreal, late

Philadelphia at St. Louis, late

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7

Carolina at Columbus, 7

Los Angeles at Florida, 7

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7

Calgary at Toronto, 7

New Jersey at Washington, 7

Vegas at Ottawa, 7:30

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8

Anaheim at Nashville, 8

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30

San Jose at Colorado, 9

Arizona at Vancouver, 10

Friday’s Games

Anaheim at Carolina, 7:30

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8

Saturday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 1

St. Louis at Colorado, 3

Arizona at Edmonton, 3

Calgary at Ottawa, 4

New Jersey at Columbus, 7

Florida at Detroit, 7

Vegas at Montreal, 7

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7

Chicago at Toronto, 7

Buffalo at Nashville, 8

Dallas at Minnesota, 9

San Jose at Vancouver, 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 76, New Hampshire 73

American U. 61, Bucknell 60

Duquesne 58, Fordham 56

Fairfield 61, St. Peter’s 51

George Washington 73, George Mason 67

Georgetown 83, Creighton 80

Hartford 68, Stony Brook 65

LIU 69, St. Francis Brooklyn 66

Lafayette 71, Colgate 67

Maine 104, Mass.-Lowell 98

Merrimack 71, Bryant 67

Navy 88, Lehigh 83

Rhode Island 71, Saint Joseph’s 61

Rutgers 59, Indiana 50

Sacred Heart 66, CCSU 55

St. Bonaventure 74, UMass 61

St. Francis (Pa.) 100, Fairleigh Dickinson 85

Syracuse 76, Boston College 50

Vermont 72, Binghamton 53

SOUTH

Chattanooga 72, Wofford 59

ETSU 88, Samford 63

Florida St. 54, Virginia 50

Furman 83, W. Carolina 79

Georgia 80, Tennessee 63

McNeese St. 72, Incarnate Word 56

Mercer 73, VMI 62

NC State 80, Miami 63

Northwestern St. 73, Nicholls 72

SE Louisiana 62, Texas A&M-CC 56

South Carolina 81, Kentucky 78

Tulsa 65, East Carolina 49

UNC-Greensboro 79, The Citadel 69

MIDWEST

Indiana St. 65, Evansville 42

Marquette 85, Xavier 65

N. Dakota St. 72, South Dakota 70

Seton Hall 78, Butler 70

SOUTHWEST

New Orleans 106, Houston Baptist 98

Wednesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Army 61, Holy Cross 48

Boston U. 44, Loyola (Md.) 42

Bucknell 68, American U. 43

Buffalo 65, Bowling Green 59

Colgate 73, Lafayette 52

Lehigh 60, Navy 53

Mass.-Lowell 66, Maine 57

New Hampshire 48, Albany (NY) 47

Oklahoma 73, West Virginia 49

Rhode Island 49, Saint Joseph’s 47

Stony Brook 66, Hartford 55

UMass 76, La Salle 62

Vermont 65, Binghamton 62

Villanova 70, Penn 58

SOUTH

Davidson 76, George Mason 69

Northwestern St. 58, Nicholls 54

MIDWEST

Baylor 90, Kansas 47

Cent. Michigan 66, Ball St. 39

Dayton 54, Duquesne 41

E. Michigan 80, Miami (Ohio) 53

Kent St. 79, N. Illinois 71

Oklahoma St. 70, Kansas St. 63

Saint Louis 72, St. Bonaventure 51

TCU 77, Iowa St. 74

Toledo 65, Akron 61

W. Michigan 73, Ohio 72

Wichita St. 57, Tulsa 46

SOUTHWEST

Coastal Carolina 68, UALR 48

Incarnate Word 73, McNeese St. 56

Sam Houston St. 68, Lamar 47

Stephen F. Austin 102, Cent. Arkansas 41

Texas 92, Texas Tech 66

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired LHP Jeffrey Springs from the Texas Rangers for 1B/OF Sam Travis. Designated LHP Bobby Poyner for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired 3B James Nelson and cash considerations from the Miami Marlins for LHP Stephen Tarpley.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Robinson Chirinos and 3B Todd Frazier on one-year contracts. Designated LHP Kyle Bird and LHP Jeffrey Springs for assignment.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Alex Wood on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Casey Sadler for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Zack Cozart on unconditional release waivers.

Frontier League

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded RHP Carter Hope to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association for OF Chase Harris and future considerations.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded 2B Trey Hair to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association for LHP Aaron Ford, RHP Michael Hope, and 1B Jake Vieth.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Damion Lee to a multiyear contract. Signed F Marquese Chriss.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Tariq Owens to a two-way contract.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB DaShaun Amos to a reserve/future contract.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Announced the retirement of TE Antonio Gates.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Pete Hoener tight ends coach, Jim Hostler wide receivers coach, Randy Jordan running backs coach, John Matsko offensive line coach, Drew Terrell assistant wide receivers coach, Travelle Wharton assistant offensive line coach, Ken Zampese quarterbacks coach, Chris Harris defensive backs coach, Sam Mills III defensive line coach, Richard Rodgers assistant defensive backs coach, Steve Russ linebackers coach, Brent Vieselmeyer assistant defensive backs coach, nickel coach, Luke Del Rio offensive quality control coach, Ben Jacobs assistant special teams coach, Vincent Rivera defensive quality control coach and Todd Storm offensive quality control coach.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Michael Chaput from Tucson (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Fired coach Gerard Gallant. Named Peter DeBoer coach.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced G Felix Sandstrom was reassigned to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

Olympic Sports

Athletics Integrity Unit

AIU — Suspended runner Alfred Kipketer for failing to make himself available for doping tests.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

CHICAGO FIRE — Named Adin Brown goalkeeper coach.

LA GALAXY — Signed G Eric Lopez.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired G Kenneth Vermeer using targeted allocation money.

NASHVILLE SC — Signed M Tah Brian Anunga.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Announced the club and M Jon Erice have agreed to a mutual contract termination.

United Soccer League

USL — Announced Tampa Bay Rowdies U23 will join USL League Two for the 2020 season.

College

NCAA — Granted Northwestern graduate QB T.J. Green a sixth year of eligibility and will be eligible to compete in the upcoming 2020 season.

AUBURN — Named Tim Hudson volunteer assistant and pitching coach.

BOISE STATE — Promoted Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator.

CLEMSON — WR Tee Higgins will enter the NFL draft.

CUMBERLAND, TENN. — Announced the resignation of women’s volleyball coach Kathy Slaughter. Promoted Hannah Vadakin to women”s volleyball coach.

LSU — WR Justin Jefferson, S Grant Delpit, OL Saahdiq Charles, OL Lloyd Cushnberry, LB Patrick Queen and LB Jacob Phillips will enter the NFL draft.

MISSOURI STATE — Named Bobby Petrino football coach.

POST (Conn.) — Named Ray Skjold baseball coach.

RUTGERS — Named Bob Fraser linebackers coach.

SETON HALL — Named Tatum Colitz senior associate athletics director for compliance & student-athlete development coach/SWA.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 48, Danbury 25

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 32, Danbury 23

Junior High Girls Basketball

(8th) Donnell 38, Fostoria 10

(7th) Fostoria 24, Donnell 12

(8th) Danbury 34, Hopewell-Loudon 16

(7th) Danbury 27, Hopewell-Loudon 21

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Arcadia, Bluffton, Carey, Columbus Grove, Cory-Rawson, McComb, Elmwood, Fostoria, Hopewell-Loudon, Liberty-Benton, North Baltimore, Riverdale, Ottawa-Glandorf, Lakota & Upper Sandusky at Van Buren Invitational, 2

LOCAL & AREA

New Riegel Coaching Openings

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.

Lake Coaching Openings

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.