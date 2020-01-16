PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Results
Toledo City League
Toledo Scott 58, Toledo Waite 26
Other NW Ohio Games
Bellevue 56, Cleveland Saint Joseph Academy 39
Van Buren 65, Lakota 33
Around Ohio
Alliance Marlington 47, Akr. Manchester 37
Amherst Steele 49, N. Ridgeville 47
Andrews Osborne Academy 72, E. Cle. Shaw 39
Ashtabula Lakeside 54, Middlefield Cardinal 31
Avon Lake 56, N. Olmsted 23
Bellevue 56, Cle. St. Joseph 39
Bowerston Conotton Valley 31, Lore City Buckeye Trail 28
Caldwell 60, Strasburg-Franklin 54
Can. Glenoak 55, N. Can. Hoover 46
Can. South 40, Carrollton 26
Cardington-Lincoln 73, Danville 30
Chagrin Falls Kenston 51, Willoughby S. 44
Chardon NDCL 36, Chagrin Falls 25
Chesterland W. Geauga 42, Perry 38
Cin. Oak Hills 56, Middletown 54
Cin. Princeton 58, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 43
Cin. West Clermont 49, Cin. Turpin 37
Cle. Cent. Cath. 68, Maple Hts. 54
Columbia Station Columbia 74, Oberlin 41
Columbiana Crestview 41, Leavittsburg LaBrae 34
Copley 61, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 33
Day. Carroll 64, Day. Chaminade Julienne 46
E. Liverpool 47, Alliance 37
Eastlake N. 73, Painesville Riverside 42
Elyria Cath. 80, Medina Buckeye 23
Galion Northmor 50, Howard E. Knox 48
Garfield Hts. Trinity 38, Cuyahoga Hts. 16
Gates Mills Hawken 46, Burton Berkshire 36
Hillsboro 47, Washington C.H. 43
Kinsman Badger 36, Newbury 33
Magnolia Sandy Valley 59, Akr. Firestone 48
Martins Ferry 80, Rayland Buckeye 33
Marysville 50, Delaware Buckeye Valley 31
Mayfield 50, Madison 49
McConnelsville Morgan 54, New Lexington 53
Middletown Fenwick 43, Kettering Alter 30
Mt. Gilead 65, Centerburg 36
New Carlisle Tecumseh 68, St. Paris Graham 40
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 49, Pataskala Licking Hts. 44
Pomeroy Meigs 50, Wahama, W.Va. 31
Ravenna SE 65, Youngs. Valley Christian 16
Richmond Edison 52, Salineville Southern 30
Rocky River Lutheran W. 47, Fairview 35
Rocky River Magnificat 74, Mentor Lake Cath. 38
S. Point 54, Greenup Co., Ky. 30
Tipp City Tippecanoe 55, Xenia 29
W. Chester Lakota W. 70, Cin. Colerain 43
Warren Champion 57, Youngs. Liberty 51
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39, Chillicothe 20
Westlake 51, Lakewood 31
Zanesville Maysville 59, New Concord John Glenn 30
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Arlington
Cory-Rawson at North Baltimore
Riverdale at McComb
Vanlue at Liberty-Benton
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer
Oregon Clay at Lima Senior
Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo St. Ursula
Northwest Conference
Convoy Crestview at Delphos Jefferson
Lincolnview at Bluffton
Paulding at Allen East
Spencerville at Columbus Grove
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Wauseon
Delta at Liberty Center
Evergreen at Swanton
Patrick Henry at Archbold
Putnam County League
Continental at Fort Jennings
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Lima Bath
Defiance at Elida
Kenton at Wapakoneta
Lima Shawnee at St. Marys Memorial
Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Lima Perry
Ridgemont at Sidney Lehman
Riverside at Waynesfield-Goshen
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian
Ottawa Hills at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at Coldwater
Minster at Marion Local
New Knoxville at Fort Recovery
Parkway at New Bremen
Versailles at St. Henry
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mansfield Senior
Lexington at Wooster Senior
Mansfield Madison at West Holmes
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Galion Senior
River Valley at Clear Fork
Shelby at Marion Pleasant
Other NW Ohio Games
Danbury at Genoa
East Canton at Kidron Central Christian
Gibsonburg at Woodmore
Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Columbian
Lima Cent. Cath. at Ada
Oak Harbor at Elmwood
Old Fort at Clyde
Ontario at Norwalk Senior
Ridgedale at Elgin
Sandusky St. Mary at Huron
Friday’s Games
Northern Lakes League
Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne
Sylvania Northview at Maumee
Sylvania Southview at Springfield
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at South Central
New London at Monroeville
Western Reserve at Plymouth
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Ayersville
Edgerton at Wayne Trace
Fairview at Holgate
Tinora at Hicksville
Buckeye Border Conference
Fayette at Edon
North Central at Montpelier
Pettisville at Stryker
PREP Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Other NW Ohio Games
Elgin 66, Bucyrus 54
Mohawk 81, McComb 45
Around Ohio
Cle. E. Tech 65, Warrensville Hts. 57
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 67, Lyndhurst Brush 61
New Boston Glenwood 68, Latham Western 62
Thursday’s Games
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Napoleon
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Plymouth
Norwalk St. Paul at Monroeville
South Central at New London
Western Reserve at Ashland Mapleton
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Antwerp
Hicksville at Tinora
Holgate at Fairview
Wayne Trace at Edgerton
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Fayette
Montpelier at North Central
Stryker at Pettisville
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Pandora-Gilboa
Arlington at North Baltimore
Cory-Rawson at Leipsic
McComb at Liberty-Benton
Riverdale at Vanlue
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo Whitmer
Fremont Ross at Toledo St. Francis
Oregon Clay at Lima Senior
Toledo St. John’s at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Ridgedale
Carey at Seneca East
Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky
Wynford at Buckeye Central
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Otsego
Fostoria Senior at Elmwood
Genoa at Lake
Rossford at Woodmore
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Paulding
Bluffton at Lincolnview
Columbus Grove at Spencerville
Delphos Jefferson at Convoy Crestview
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Delta
Swanton at Evergreen
Wauseon at Bryan
Putnam County League
Fort Jennings at Continental
Miller City at Ottoville
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Defiance
Lima Bath at Celina
St. Marys Memorial at Lima Shawnee
Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta at Kenton
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Hardin Northern
Lima Temple Christian at Upper Scioto Valley
Sidney Lehman at Ridgemont
Waynesfield-Goshen at Riverside
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph
New Riegel at Old Fort
Sandusky St. Mary at Hopewell-Loudon
Tiffin Calvert at Danbury
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron at Castalia Margaretta
Port Clinton at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Perkins
Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Vermilion at Clyde
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Maumee Valley Country Day at Cardinal Stritch
Northwood at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Delphos St. John’s
Fort Recovery at New Knoxville
Marion Local at Minster
New Bremen at Parkway
St. Henry at Versailles
Northern Lakes League
Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne
Sylvania Northview at Maumee
Sylvania Southview at Springfield
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Ashland Senior
West Holmes at Mansfield Madison
Wooster Senior at Lexington
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Scott
Toledo Start at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Waite at Toledo Woodward
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas at Crestline
Mansfield Christian at Loudonville
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Kidron Central Christian
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Galion Senior
River Valley at Clear Fork
Shelby at Marion Pleasant
Other NW Ohio Games
Bellevue at Ontario
Bowling Green at Heritage Christian
Milan Edison at Oak Harbor
Van Buren at Lima Cent. Cath.
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Conference Championships
Sunday’s Games
Tennessee at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at San Francisco, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 27 12 .692 —
Toronto 25 14 .641 2
Philadelphia 26 16 .619 2½
Brooklyn 18 22 .450 9½
New York 11 30 .268 17
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 28 12 .700 —
Orlando 19 21 .475 9
Charlotte 15 28 .349 14½
Washington 13 26 .333 14½
Atlanta 9 32 .220 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 36 6 .857 —
Indiana 25 15 .625 10
Detroit 15 27 .357 21
Chicago 14 27 .341 21½
Cleveland 12 29 .293 23½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 26 13 .667 —
Dallas 25 15 .625 1½
Memphis 19 22 .463 8
San Antonio 17 22 .436 9
New Orleans 15 26 .366 12
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 28 12 .700 —
Denver 27 12 .692 ½
Oklahoma City 23 17 .575 5
Portland 17 24 .415 11½
Minnesota 15 24 .385 12½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 33 7 .825 —
L.A. Clippers 28 13 .683 5½
Phoenix 16 24 .400 17
Sacramento 15 25 .375 18
Golden State 9 33 .214 25
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Atlanta 123, Phoenix 110
Utah 118, Brooklyn 107
Memphis 121, Houston 110
Milwaukee 128, New York 102
L.A. Clippers 128, Cleveland 103
Dallas 124, Golden State 97
Wednesday’s Results
Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 106
Detroit 116, Boston 103
Miami 106, San Antonio 100
Indiana at Minnesota, late
Toronto at Oklahoma City, late
Washington at Chicago, late
Charlotte at Denver, late
Portland at Houston, late
Dallas at Sacramento, late
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, late
Thursday’s Games
Phoenix at New York, 7:30
Boston at Milwaukee, 8
Utah at New Orleans, 8
Denver at Golden State, 10:30
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7
Minnesota at Indiana, 7
Washington at Toronto, 7
Cleveland at Memphis, 8
Miami at Oklahoma City, 8
Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30
Portland at Dallas, 9:30
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 3:30
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6
Phoenix at Boston, 7
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30
Philadelphia at New York, 7:30
Cleveland at Chicago, 8
Toronto at Minnesota, 8
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8:30
Orlando at Golden State, 8:30
Portland at Oklahoma City, 9
Sacramento at Utah, 9
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 48 27 9 12 66 159 128
Tampa Bay 46 28 14 4 60 166 133
Toronto 47 25 16 6 56 173 157
Florida 45 24 16 5 53 166 152
Buffalo 47 21 19 7 49 140 149
Montreal 47 20 20 7 47 145 148
Ottawa 46 16 22 8 40 123 157
Detroit 47 12 32 3 27 102 183
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 47 31 11 5 67 166 138
Pittsburgh 46 29 12 5 63 161 125
N.Y. Islanders 45 28 13 4 60 132 119
Carolina 46 27 17 2 56 150 125
Philadelphia 46 24 16 6 54 146 142
Columbus 47 23 16 8 54 124 124
N.Y. Rangers 45 22 19 4 48 152 151
New Jersey 46 17 22 7 41 124 163
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 47 30 10 7 67 152 125
Dallas 46 27 15 4 58 124 109
Colorado 46 25 15 6 56 164 137
Winnipeg 47 25 18 4 54 145 140
Nashville 45 21 17 7 49 152 149
Chicago 47 21 20 6 48 137 152
Minnesota 46 20 20 6 46 138 157
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 49 26 18 5 57 142 128
Edmonton 48 25 18 5 55 148 150
Calgary 48 25 18 5 55 131 141
Vancouver 47 25 18 4 54 155 147
Vegas 49 24 19 6 54 151 149
San Jose 48 21 23 4 46 129 159
Los Angeles 48 18 25 5 41 121 150
Anaheim 46 17 24 5 39 116 147
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Buffalo 4, Vegas 2
Columbus 3, Boston 0
N.Y. Islanders 8, Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 3, SO
Toronto 7, New Jersey 4
Chicago 3, Ottawa 2, OT
Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 0
Arizona 6, San Jose 3
Dallas 3, Colorado 2, OT
Edmonton 4, Nashville 2
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Montreal, late
Philadelphia at St. Louis, late
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7
Carolina at Columbus, 7
Los Angeles at Florida, 7
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7
Calgary at Toronto, 7
New Jersey at Washington, 7
Vegas at Ottawa, 7:30
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8
Anaheim at Nashville, 8
Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30
San Jose at Colorado, 9
Arizona at Vancouver, 10
Friday’s Games
Anaheim at Carolina, 7:30
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8
Saturday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 1
St. Louis at Colorado, 3
Arizona at Edmonton, 3
Calgary at Ottawa, 4
New Jersey at Columbus, 7
Florida at Detroit, 7
Vegas at Montreal, 7
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7
Chicago at Toronto, 7
Buffalo at Nashville, 8
Dallas at Minnesota, 9
San Jose at Vancouver, 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 76, New Hampshire 73
American U. 61, Bucknell 60
Duquesne 58, Fordham 56
Fairfield 61, St. Peter’s 51
George Washington 73, George Mason 67
Georgetown 83, Creighton 80
Hartford 68, Stony Brook 65
LIU 69, St. Francis Brooklyn 66
Lafayette 71, Colgate 67
Maine 104, Mass.-Lowell 98
Merrimack 71, Bryant 67
Navy 88, Lehigh 83
Rhode Island 71, Saint Joseph’s 61
Rutgers 59, Indiana 50
Sacred Heart 66, CCSU 55
St. Bonaventure 74, UMass 61
St. Francis (Pa.) 100, Fairleigh Dickinson 85
Syracuse 76, Boston College 50
Vermont 72, Binghamton 53
SOUTH
Chattanooga 72, Wofford 59
ETSU 88, Samford 63
Florida St. 54, Virginia 50
Furman 83, W. Carolina 79
Georgia 80, Tennessee 63
McNeese St. 72, Incarnate Word 56
Mercer 73, VMI 62
NC State 80, Miami 63
Northwestern St. 73, Nicholls 72
SE Louisiana 62, Texas A&M-CC 56
South Carolina 81, Kentucky 78
Tulsa 65, East Carolina 49
UNC-Greensboro 79, The Citadel 69
MIDWEST
Indiana St. 65, Evansville 42
Marquette 85, Xavier 65
N. Dakota St. 72, South Dakota 70
Seton Hall 78, Butler 70
SOUTHWEST
New Orleans 106, Houston Baptist 98
Wednesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Army 61, Holy Cross 48
Boston U. 44, Loyola (Md.) 42
Bucknell 68, American U. 43
Buffalo 65, Bowling Green 59
Colgate 73, Lafayette 52
Lehigh 60, Navy 53
Mass.-Lowell 66, Maine 57
New Hampshire 48, Albany (NY) 47
Oklahoma 73, West Virginia 49
Rhode Island 49, Saint Joseph’s 47
Stony Brook 66, Hartford 55
UMass 76, La Salle 62
Vermont 65, Binghamton 62
Villanova 70, Penn 58
SOUTH
Davidson 76, George Mason 69
Northwestern St. 58, Nicholls 54
MIDWEST
Baylor 90, Kansas 47
Cent. Michigan 66, Ball St. 39
Dayton 54, Duquesne 41
E. Michigan 80, Miami (Ohio) 53
Kent St. 79, N. Illinois 71
Oklahoma St. 70, Kansas St. 63
Saint Louis 72, St. Bonaventure 51
TCU 77, Iowa St. 74
Toledo 65, Akron 61
W. Michigan 73, Ohio 72
Wichita St. 57, Tulsa 46
SOUTHWEST
Coastal Carolina 68, UALR 48
Incarnate Word 73, McNeese St. 56
Sam Houston St. 68, Lamar 47
Stephen F. Austin 102, Cent. Arkansas 41
Texas 92, Texas Tech 66
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired LHP Jeffrey Springs from the Texas Rangers for 1B/OF Sam Travis. Designated LHP Bobby Poyner for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired 3B James Nelson and cash considerations from the Miami Marlins for LHP Stephen Tarpley.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Robinson Chirinos and 3B Todd Frazier on one-year contracts. Designated LHP Kyle Bird and LHP Jeffrey Springs for assignment.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Alex Wood on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Casey Sadler for assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Zack Cozart on unconditional release waivers.
Frontier League
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded RHP Carter Hope to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association for OF Chase Harris and future considerations.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded 2B Trey Hair to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association for LHP Aaron Ford, RHP Michael Hope, and 1B Jake Vieth.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Damion Lee to a multiyear contract. Signed F Marquese Chriss.
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Tariq Owens to a two-way contract.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB DaShaun Amos to a reserve/future contract.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Announced the retirement of TE Antonio Gates.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Pete Hoener tight ends coach, Jim Hostler wide receivers coach, Randy Jordan running backs coach, John Matsko offensive line coach, Drew Terrell assistant wide receivers coach, Travelle Wharton assistant offensive line coach, Ken Zampese quarterbacks coach, Chris Harris defensive backs coach, Sam Mills III defensive line coach, Richard Rodgers assistant defensive backs coach, Steve Russ linebackers coach, Brent Vieselmeyer assistant defensive backs coach, nickel coach, Luke Del Rio offensive quality control coach, Ben Jacobs assistant special teams coach, Vincent Rivera defensive quality control coach and Todd Storm offensive quality control coach.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Michael Chaput from Tucson (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Fired coach Gerard Gallant. Named Peter DeBoer coach.
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Announced G Felix Sandstrom was reassigned to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
Olympic Sports
Athletics Integrity Unit
AIU — Suspended runner Alfred Kipketer for failing to make himself available for doping tests.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
CHICAGO FIRE — Named Adin Brown goalkeeper coach.
LA GALAXY — Signed G Eric Lopez.
LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired G Kenneth Vermeer using targeted allocation money.
NASHVILLE SC — Signed M Tah Brian Anunga.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Announced the club and M Jon Erice have agreed to a mutual contract termination.
United Soccer League
USL — Announced Tampa Bay Rowdies U23 will join USL League Two for the 2020 season.
College
NCAA — Granted Northwestern graduate QB T.J. Green a sixth year of eligibility and will be eligible to compete in the upcoming 2020 season.
AUBURN — Named Tim Hudson volunteer assistant and pitching coach.
BOISE STATE — Promoted Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator.
CLEMSON — WR Tee Higgins will enter the NFL draft.
CUMBERLAND, TENN. — Announced the resignation of women’s volleyball coach Kathy Slaughter. Promoted Hannah Vadakin to women”s volleyball coach.
LSU — WR Justin Jefferson, S Grant Delpit, OL Saahdiq Charles, OL Lloyd Cushnberry, LB Patrick Queen and LB Jacob Phillips will enter the NFL draft.
MISSOURI STATE — Named Bobby Petrino football coach.
POST (Conn.) — Named Ray Skjold baseball coach.
RUTGERS — Named Bob Fraser linebackers coach.
SETON HALL — Named Tatum Colitz senior associate athletics director for compliance & student-athlete development coach/SWA.
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 48, Danbury 25
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 32, Danbury 23
Junior High Girls Basketball
(8th) Donnell 38, Fostoria 10
(7th) Fostoria 24, Donnell 12
(8th) Danbury 34, Hopewell-Loudon 16
(7th) Danbury 27, Hopewell-Loudon 21
SCHEDULE
Friday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Arcadia, Bluffton, Carey, Columbus Grove, Cory-Rawson, McComb, Elmwood, Fostoria, Hopewell-Loudon, Liberty-Benton, North Baltimore, Riverdale, Ottawa-Glandorf, Lakota & Upper Sandusky at Van Buren Invitational, 2
LOCAL & AREA
New Riegel Coaching Openings
NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.
Lake Coaching Openings
MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.