Prep Girls Basketball
Scoring Leaders
G Pts Avg.
Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood 13 269 20.7
Emma Biller, Vanlue 14 215 15.4
Reagan Pratt, Arcadia 13 173 13.3
Caity Cramer, Arcadia 13 154 11.8
Rebounding Leaders
G Reb Avg.
Emma Biller, Vanlue 14 196 14.0
Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood 13 107 8.2
Kayla Minich, Elmwood 12 87 7.3
Lyndee Ward, Arcadia 13 75 5.8
Olivia Golden, Arcadia 13 73 5.6
Faith Price, Vanlue 14 76 5.4
Assists Leaders
G Asst Avg.
Samantha Burnett, Arcadia 13 58 4.5
Breanna Tabler, Van Buren 11 39 3.5
Audrey Phillips, Vanlue 14 43 3.1
Mady Parker, Van Buren 11 31 2.8
Emma Biller, Vanlue 14 36 2.6
Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood 12 28 2.3
Reagan Pratt, Arcadia 13 29 2.2
Zoe Horne, Van Buren 11 24 2.2
Steals Leaders
G Stl Avg.
Samantha Burnett, Arcadia 13 47 3.6
Mady Parker, Van Buren 11 34 3.1
Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood 12 36 3.0
Emma Biller, Vanlue 14 40 2.9
Audrey Phillips, Vanlue 14 35 2.5
Faith Price, Vanlue 14 28 2.0
Kayla Minich, Elmwood 11 22 2.0
Caity Cramer, Arcadia 13 25 1.9
Blocked Shot Leaders
G Blk Avg.
Emma Biller, Vanlue 14 30 2.1
RECEIVED STATS FROM: Arcadia, Elmwood, Van Buren, Vanlue.