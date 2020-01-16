Prep Boys Basketball
Scoring Leaders
G Pts Avg.
Avondre Reed, Fostoria 10 202 20.2
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 11 207 18.8
Jordyn Jury, H-L 11 167 15.2
Bryce Reynolds, Elmwood 13 187 14.4
Michael Kramer, VB 9 124 13.8
Dom Settles, Fostoria 10 136 13.6
Nick McCracken, VB 10 129 12.9
Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue 11 139 12.6
Travis Milligan, H-L 11 124 11.3
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 12 119 9.9
Rebounding Leaders
G Reb Avg.
Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue 11 106 9.6
Jordyn Jury, H-L 11 83 7.5
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 11 79 7.2
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 12 78 6.5
Xavier Temple, Vanlue 11 58 5.3
Jonathan Banks Jr., Fostoria 10 53 5.3
Jaren Kloepfer, Vanlue 11 57 5.2
Michael Kramer, VB 9 46 5.1
Nick McCracken, VB 10 50 5.0
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 10 50 5.0
Josiah Childress, Elmwood 13 64 4.9
Bryce Reynolds, Elmwood 13 63 4.8
Assists Leaders
G Asst Avg.
Jordyn Jury, H-L 11 67 6.1
Caden Lance, VB 10 39 3.9
Terrel Lawson, Elmwood 13 40 3.1
Avondre Reed, Fostoria 10 31 3.1
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 10 31 3.1
Xavier Temple, Vanlue 11 33 3.0
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 11 31 2.8
Nick McCracken, VB 10 26 2.6
Justen Stoner, Arcadia 12 30 2.5
Caleb Plouck, Elmwood 13 33 2.5
Mason Lentz, Elmwood 13 33 2.5
Jaren Kloepfer, Vanlue 11 23 2.1
Ried Jury, H-L 11 22 2.0
Carter Coffman, H-L 11 22 2.0
Steals Leaders
G Stl Avg.
Dom Settles, Fostoria 10 30 3.0
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 10 28 2.8
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 12 32 2.7
Jordyn Jury, H-L 11 29 2.6
Caden Lance, VB 10 24 2.4
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 11 23 2.1
Logan Boes, Arcadia 12 24 2.0
Josh Cassell, Arcadia 12 23 1.9
Xavier Temple, Vanlue 11 18 1.6
Ried Jury, H-L 11 18 1.6
Jaren Kloepfer, Vanlue 11 17 1.5
Justen Stoner, Arcadia 12 18 1.5
Blocked Shot Leaders
G Blk Avg.
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 11 15 1.4
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 12 12 1.0
Evan Cohee, Arcadia 12 12 1.0
RECEIVED STATS FROM: Arcadia, Elmwood, Fostoria, Hopewell-Loudon, Van Buren, Vanlue.