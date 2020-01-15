PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (16) 14-0 168

2. Dublin Coffman 13-0 137

3. Tol. Notre Dame 9-2 98

4. Huber Hts. Wayne 13-1 95

4. (tie) Pickerington Cent. 11-1 95

6. Newark 13-2 94

7. Kettering Fairmont 11-1 74

8. Cols. Watterson (1) 13-0 72

9. Massillon Jackson 13-1 47

10. Akr. Hoban 10-1 30

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Pataskala Watkins Memorial 20. Warren Harding (1) 13.

Division II

1. Circleville (10) 15-0 154

2. Napoleon (2) 13-0 125

3. Bellevue (2) 12-0 117

4. Thornville Sheridan 13-1 106

5. Tol. Rogers (2) 9-2 99

6. Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 10-2 62

7. Dresden Tri-Valley 12-2 52

8. Plain City Jonathan Alder 9-2 46

9. Beloit W. Branch (1) 10-2 28

10. Vincent Warren 14-1 27

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Shelby 25. McArthur Vinton County 19. Chillicothe Unioto 17. Alliance Marlington 17. Poland Seminary 15. Lancaster Fairfield Union 15. Day. Carroll 13. Cin. Indian Hill 12.

Division III

1. Cols. Africentric (14) 10-2 170

2. Castalia Margaretta 12-1 113

3. Sardinia Eastern (2) 15-0 110

4. Elyria Cath. (1) 12-1 98

5. Berlin Hiland (1) 12-0 95

6. Cardington-Lincoln 14-1 88

7. Otsego 12-0 62

8. Wheelersburg 11-1 48

9. Ironton 11-2 24

9. (tie) Liberty-Benton 9-2 24

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Ottawa-Glandorf 19. Versailles 17. Hopewell-Loudon 17. Chillicothe Southeastern 13. Cin. Purcell Marian 12. Albany Alexander 12.

Division IV

1. Ft. Loramie (11) 12-0 155

2. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 12-0 107

3. Minster (2) 10-2 102

4. Maria Stein Marion Local 13-1 93

5. Tol. Christian (1) 13-0 84

6. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 13-0 72

7. Cin. Country Day (1) 11-0 71

8. Sugar Grove Berne Union 12-1 50

9. Cortland Maplewood (1) 12-0 44

10. Cornerstone Christian 11-5 33

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Peebles 22. McDonald 21. Glouster Trimble 20. Berlin Center W. Reserve 19. Ft. Recovery 18. Troy Christian 14. Louisville Aquinas 13.

Tuesday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central 60, Mohawk 25

Carey 41, Colonel Crawford 31

Seneca East 81, Ridgedale 30

Wynford 64, Bucyrus 34

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 75, Woodmore 50

Elmwood 47, Rossford 36

Genoa 59, Fostoria Senior 25

Otsego 52, Lake 47

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 61, Maumee 31

Napoleon 44, Springfield 25

Perrysburg 50, Sylvania Northview 29

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview 47, Norwalk St. Paul 44, OT

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp 47, Lincolnview 38

Archbold 64, Stryker 25

Botkins 59, Upper Scioto Valley 19

Bryan 48, Pettisville 22

Coldwater 39, Convoy Crestview 38, OT

Edgerton 58, North Central 32

Fairview 76, Hilltop 27

Fayette 38, Hicksville 35

Houston 42, Riverside 36

Kalida 46, Tinora 22

Kenton 60, Elgin 46

Liberty Center 60, Montpelier 31

Liberty-Benton 56, Columbus Grove 27

Lucas 70, Jeromesville Hillsdale 35

McComb 49, Miller City 40

Monroeville 60, Mansfield St. Peter’s 57

Ottoville 87, Pandora-Gilboa 34

Paulding 56, Van Wert 49

Sidney Fairlawn 66, Waynesfield-Goshen 36

Spencerville 59, Lima Shawnee 42

St. Henry 52, Franklin-Monroe 34

St. Marys Memorial 56, New Bremen 26

Willard 62, Tiffin Columbian 31

Around Ohio

Bainbridge Paint Valley 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 50

Bloom-Carroll 47, Circleville Logan Elm 46

Chillicothe Unioto 56, Chillicothe Huntington 29

Circleville 57, Lancaster Fairfield Union 48

Cols. Bexley 44, Gahanna Cols. Academy 32

Cols. Centennial 42, Cols. East 31

Cols. Hartley 56, Pickerington N. 34

Cols. Northland 51, Cols. Beechcroft 27

Cols. School for Girls 32, Delaware Buckeye Valley 28

Cols. South 75, Cols. West 10

Cols. Upper Arlington 39, Hilliard Bradley 30

Cols. Walnut Ridge 49, Cols. Independence 41

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 50, Westerville Cent. 23

E. Central, Ind. 43, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 27

Massillon Tuslaw 32, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 20

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 74, Hilliard Darby 39

St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 43, Bellaire St. John 11

Sugar Grove Berne Union 48, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 17

Westerville N. 50, Dublin Jerome 35

Westerville S. 54, Hilliard Davidson 40

Whitehall-Yearling 84, Cols. Wellington 13

Worthington Christian 68, Cols. Grandview Hts. 26

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Start

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Scott at Toledo Waite

Other NW Ohio Games

Bellevue at Cleveland Saint Joseph Academy

Lakota at Van Buren

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Arlington

Cory-Rawson at North Baltimore

Riverdale at McComb

Vanlue at Liberty-Benton

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer

Oregon Clay at Lima Senior

Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo St. Ursula

Northwest Conference

Convoy Crestview at Delphos Jefferson

Lincolnview at Bluffton

Paulding at Allen East

Spencerville at Columbus Grove

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Wauseon

Delta at Liberty Center

Evergreen at Swanton

Patrick Henry at Archbold

Putnam County League

Continental at Fort Jennings

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Lima Bath

Defiance at Elida

Kenton at Wapakoneta

Lima Shawnee at St. Marys Memorial

Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Lima Perry

Ridgemont at Sidney Lehman

Riverside at Waynesfield-Goshen

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian

Ottawa Hills at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at Coldwater

Minster at Marion Local

New Knoxville at Fort Recovery

Parkway at New Bremen

Versailles at St. Henry

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mansfield Senior

Lexington at Wooster Senior

Mansfield Madison at West Holmes

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Galion Senior

River Valley at Clear Fork

Shelby at Marion Pleasant

Other NW Ohio Games

Danbury at Genoa

East Canton at Kidron Central Christian

Gibsonburg at Woodmore

Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Columbian

Lima Cent. Cath. at Ada

Oak Harbor at Elmwood

Old Fort at Clyde

Ontario at Norwalk Senior

Ridgedale at Elgin

Sandusky St. Mary at Huron

PREP Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 49, Toledo St. John’s 46

Fremont Ross 62, Oregon Clay 59

Lima Senior 69, Toledo Whitmer 54

Toledo St. Francis 45, Tol. Cent. Catholic 42

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Hopewell-Loudon 51, Fremont St. Joseph 31

New Riegel 37, Tiffin Calvert 36

Old Fort 76, Lakota 41

Sandusky St. Mary 71, Gibsonburg 43

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior 52, Clyde 40

Sandusky Perkins 49, Bellevue 44

Sandusky Senior 75, Vermilion 44

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch 68, Northwood 54

Ottawa Hills 67, Maumee Valley Country Day 46

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior 67, West Holmes 59

Lexington 47, Mount Vernon 32

Mansfield Senior 68, Mansfield Madison 39

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher 74, Toledo Waite 63

Toledo Start 59, Toledo Woodward 31

Other NW Ohio Games

Bluffton 70, Leipsic 63

Centerburg 46, Marion Pleasant 44

Clear Fork 74, Fredericktown 49

Galion Senior 61, Mount Gilead 51

Harvest Temple 74, Heritage Christian 66

Kidron Central Christian 47, Strasburg-Franklin 38

Miller City 42, Patrick Henry 31

Ontario 62, Sparta Highland 42

Parkway 78, Ridgemont 67

Toledo Christian 62, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 41

Versailles 59, Lima Cent. Cath. 50

Wapakoneta 56, New Knoxville 43

Wauseon 50, Perrysburg 39

Around Ohio

Akr. Ellet 55, Akr. Buchtel 34

Akr. Hoban 83, Hudson WRA 67

Alliance Marlington 54, Minerva 46

Amherst Steele 67, N. Ridgeville 46

Atwater Waterloo 76, Sebring McKinley 71

Belmont Union Local 92, Barnesville 76

Beloit W. Branch 61, Salem 39

Bethel-Tate 59, Lees Creek E. Clinton 48

Beverly Ft. Frye 67, Pomeroy Meigs 54

Blanchester 66, Batavia 45

Bristol 64, Vienna Mathews 43

Cedarville 73, N. Lewisburg Triad 61

Chardon NDCL 68, Andrews Osborne Academy 49

Chesapeake 64, S. Point 54

Chillicothe 61, Lancaster Fairfield Union 39

Cin. Country Day 45, Cin. Summit Country Day 38

Cin. Gamble Montessori 59, Cin. Shroder 45

Cin. Moeller 80, Huber Hts. Wayne 38

Cin. Mt. Healthy 64, Cin. Aiken 56

Cin. N. College Hill 70, Miami Valley Christian Academy 36

Cin. Princeton 66, Fairfield 55

Cols. Beechcroft 58, Cols. Northland 53

Cols. Centennial 62, Cols. East 58

Cols. DeSales 54, Granville 43

Cols. Eastmoor 52, Cols. Africentric 45

Cols. Hartley 49, Cols. Upper Arlington 46

Cols. Mifflin 77, Cols. International 41

Cols. Walnut Ridge 92, Cols. Independence 62

Columbia Station Columbia 58, LaGrange Keystone 57

Columbiana 60, Lisbon David Anderson 48

Cortland Lakeview 72, Jefferson Area 62

E. Cle. Shaw 69, Chardon 66

E. Liverpool 84, Rayland Buckeye 52

First Love Christian, Pa. 57, Youngs. East 38

Franklin 58, Monroe 57

Geneva 57, Andover Pymatuning Valley 54

Georgetown 49, Williamsburg 43

Girard 56, Canfield S. Range 53

Glouster Trimble 47, Waterford 35

Goshen 76, Legacy Christian 43

Hamilton 72, W. Chester Lakota W. 47

Hamilton Badin 52, Cin. McNicholas 48

Heath 66, Baltimore Liberty Union 62

Howard E. Knox 37, Utica 30

Johnstown-Monroe 68, Gahanna Cols. Academy 48

Kettering Alter 63, Day. Carroll 48

Lancaster 61, Ashville Teays Valley 46

Leavittsburg LaBrae 63, Warren Champion 55

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 49, Cin. Sycamore 42

Lisbon Beaver 54, Wintersville Indian Creek 30

Massillon 53, Wooster 51

Mayfield 61, Painesville Riverside 55

McConnelsville Morgan 62, Zanesville W. Muskingum 44

Middlefield Cardinal 73, Fairport Harbor Harding 51

Middletown Madison Senior 68, New Lebanon Dixie 45

Milton-Union 59, Carlisle 50

Minford 84, McDermott Scioto NW 51

New Boston Glenwood 69, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 55

New Concord John Glenn 50, Philo 35

New Lexington 82, Newark Licking Valley 81

New Middletown Spring. 87, Lowellville 47

New Richmond 66, Batavia Clermont NE 61

North East, Pa. 50, Conneaut 48

Oak Hill 38, Portsmouth W. 32

Orwell Grand Valley 51, Burton Berkshire 50

Oxford Talawanda 69, Union Co., Ind. 32

Painesville Harvey 50, Perry 39

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 61, Hilliard Darby 53

Poland Seminary 67, Hubbard 34

Portsmouth 72, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 61

Powell Olentangy Liberty 66, Delaware Hayes 58

Proctorville Fairland 63, Ironton 46

Racine Southern 49, Reedsville Eastern 44

Richwood N. Union 39, London 38

Rocky River Lutheran W. 49, Cuyahoga Hts. 48

Salineville Southern 51, Wellsville 36

Sarahsville Shenandoah 76, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 72

Spring. Kenton Ridge 79, Spring. NW 52

St. Clairsville 59, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 50

Stewart Federal Hocking 65, Crown City S. Gallia 42

Vincent Warren 58, Marietta 40

W. Jefferson 40, Spring. Cath. Cent. 37

Weir, W.Va. 56, Richmond Edison 40

Westerville Cent. 62, Groveport-Madison 46

Westlake 72, Lakewood 56

Wheelersburg 73, S. Webster 46

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 69, Byesville Meadowbrook 56

Yellow Springs 48, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 46

Youngs. Boardman 68, Austintown Fitch 44

Youngs. Chaney High School 77, Youngs. Ursuline 60

Youngs. Liberty 67, Campbell Memorial 54

Wednesday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Elgin at Bucyrus

Mohawk at McComb

Thursday’s Games

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Napoleon

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Plymouth

Norwalk St. Paul at Monroeville

South Central at New London

Western Reserve at Ashland Mapleton

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Antwerp

Hicksville at Tinora

Holgate at Fairview

Wayne Trace at Edgerton

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Fayette

Montpelier at North Central

Stryker at Pettisville

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

Tennessee at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 27 11 .711 —

Toronto 25 14 .641 2½

Philadelphia 25 16 .610 3½

Brooklyn 18 21 .462 9½

New York 11 30 .268 17½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 27 12 .692 —

Orlando 19 21 .475 8½

Charlotte 15 28 .349 14

Washington 13 26 .333 14

Atlanta 9 32 .220 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 36 6 .857 —

Indiana 25 15 .625 10

Chicago 14 27 .341 21½

Detroit 14 27 .341 21½

Cleveland 12 28 .300 23

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 26 13 .667 —

Dallas 24 15 .615 2

Memphis 19 22 .463 8

San Antonio 17 21 .447 8½

New Orleans 15 26 .366 12

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 28 12 .700 —

Denver 27 12 .692 ½

Oklahoma City 23 17 .575 5

Portland 17 24 .415 11½

Minnesota 15 24 .385 12½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 33 7 .825 —

L.A. Clippers 27 13 .675 6

Phoenix 16 24 .400 17

Sacramento 15 25 .375 18

Golden State 9 32 .220 24½

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

New Orleans 117, Detroit 110, OT

Indiana 101, Philadelphia 95

Boston 113, Chicago 101

Oklahoma City 117, Minnesota 104

Portland 115, Charlotte 112

Orlando 114, Sacramento 112

L.A. Lakers 128, Cleveland 99

Tuesday’s Results

Atlanta 123, Phoenix 110

Utah 118, Brooklyn 107

Memphis 121, Houston 110

Milwaukee 128, New York 102

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, late

Dallas at Golden State, late

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7

Detroit at Boston, 7

San Antonio at Miami, 7:30

Indiana at Minnesota, 8

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8

Washington at Chicago, 8

Charlotte at Denver, 9

Portland at Houston, 9:30

Dallas at Sacramento, 10

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Phoenix at New York, 7:30

Boston at Milwaukee, 8

Utah at New Orleans, 8

Denver at Golden State, 10:30

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7

Minnesota at Indiana, 7

Washington at Toronto, 7

Cleveland at Memphis, 8

Miami at Oklahoma City, 8

Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30

Portland at Dallas, 9:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 48 27 9 12 66 159 128

Tampa Bay 46 28 14 4 60 166 133

Toronto 47 25 16 6 56 173 157

Florida 45 24 16 5 53 166 152

Buffalo 47 21 19 7 49 140 149

Montreal 47 20 20 7 47 145 148

Ottawa 46 16 22 8 40 123 157

Detroit 47 12 32 3 27 102 183

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 47 31 11 5 67 166 138

Pittsburgh 46 29 12 5 63 161 125

N.Y. Islanders 45 28 13 4 60 132 119

Carolina 46 27 17 2 56 150 125

Philadelphia 46 24 16 6 54 146 142

Columbus 47 23 16 8 54 124 124

N.Y. Rangers 45 22 19 4 48 152 151

New Jersey 46 17 22 7 41 124 163

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 47 30 10 7 67 152 125

Dallas 45 26 15 4 56 121 107

Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134

Winnipeg 46 24 18 4 52 141 140

Nashville 44 21 16 7 49 150 145

Chicago 47 21 20 6 48 137 152

Minnesota 46 20 20 6 46 138 157

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 48 25 18 5 55 136 125

Calgary 48 25 18 5 55 131 141

Vancouver 46 25 17 4 54 155 143

Vegas 49 24 19 6 54 151 149

Edmonton 47 24 18 5 53 144 148

San Jose 47 21 22 4 46 126 153

Los Angeles 48 18 25 5 41 121 150

Anaheim 46 17 24 5 39 116 147

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Montreal 2, Calgary 0

N.Y. Rangers 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, SO

Washington 2, Carolina 0

St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1

Tuesday’s Results

Buffalo 4, Vegas 2

Columbus 3, Boston 0

N.Y. Islanders 8, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 3, SO

Toronto 7, New Jersey 4

Chicago 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Vancouver at Winnipeg, late

San Jose at Arizona, late

Dallas at Colorado, late

Nashville at Edmonton, late

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7

Carolina at Columbus, 7

Los Angeles at Florida, 7

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7

Calgary at Toronto, 7

New Jersey at Washington, 7

Vegas at Ottawa, 7:30

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8

Anaheim at Nashville, 8

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30

San Jose at Colorado, 9

Arizona at Vancouver, 10

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. LSU (62) 15-0 1550 1

2. Clemson 14-1 1487 3

3. Ohio St. 13-1 1426 2

4. Georgia 12-2 1336 5

5. Oregon 12-2 1249 7

6. Florida 11-2 1211 6

7. Oklahoma 12-2 1179 4

8. Alabama 11-2 1159 9

9. Penn St. 11-2 1038 13

10. Minnesota 11-2 952 16

11. Wisconsin 10-4 883 11

12. Notre Dame 11-2 879 14

13. Baylor 11-3 827 8

14. Auburn 9-4 726 9

15. Iowa 10-3 699 19

16. Utah 11-3 543 12

17. Memphis 12-2 528 15

18. Michigan 9-4 468 17

19. Appalachian St. 13-1 466 20

20. Navy 11-2 415 21

21. Cincinnati 11-3 343 23

22. Air Force 11-2 209 24

23. Boise St. 12-2 188 18

24. UCF 10-3 78 NR

25. Texas 8-5 69 NR

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 54, FAU 46, Washington 39, Virginia 28, Southern Cal 16, San Diego St. 13, Arizona St. 12, SMU 10, Tennessee 8, California 6, Louisiana Tech 2, North Dakota St. 2, Kentucky 2, Kansas St. 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 2.

Amway Coaches Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. LSU (65) 15-0 1625 1

2. Clemson 14-1 1558 3

3. Ohio State 13-1 1497 2

4. Georgia 12-2 1395 5

5. Oregon 12-2 1314 6

6. Oklahoma 12-2 1275 4

7. Florida 11-2 1250 7

8. Alabama 11-2 1198 9

9. Penn State 11-2 1080 12

10. Minnesota 11-2 962 16

11. Notre Dame 11-2 932 14

12. Baylor 11-3 929 8

13. Wisconsin 10-4 901 11

14. Auburn 9-4 703 13

15. Iowa 10-3 686 19

16. Utah 11-3 673 10

17. Memphis 12-2 553 15

18. Appalachian State 13-1 474 20

19. Michigan 9-4 437 17

20. Navy 11-2 396 21

21. Cincinnati 11-3 382 22

22. Boise State 12-2 273 18

23. Air Force 11-2 265 24

24. UCF 10-3 72 NR

25. Virginia 9-5 47 25

Others receiving votes: Texas 42, FAU 32, Washington 29, Louisiana-Lafayette 26, Texas A&M 26, Southern Cal 23, San Diego State 20, SMU 14, Louisiana Tech 9, Tennessee 8, Kentucky 5, California 4, Louisville 3, Kansas State 3, Hawaii 3, Oklahoma State 1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Buffalo 74, Ohio 73

Louisville 73, Pittsburgh 68, OT

SOUTH

Clemson 79, Duke 72

Florida 71, Mississippi 55

Richmond 70, Davidson 64

UCF 74, Tulane 55

MIDWEST

Akron 72, N. Illinois 49

Ball St. 69, E. Michigan 52

Bowling Green 85, W. Michigan 82

Cent. Michigan 74, Toledo 67

Dayton 79, VCU 65

Iowa 75, Northwestern 62

Miami (Ohio) 77, Kent St. 74

Ohio St. 80, Nebraska 68

Texas Tech 77, Kansas St. 63

SOUTHWEST

LSU 89, Texas A&M 85, OT

Tuesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Manhattanville 61, Old Westbury 36

Monmouth (NJ) 81, St. Peter’s 67

SOUTH

Campbell 63, Winthrop 47

Charleston Southern 60, UNC Asheville 48

Hampton 60, SC-Upstate 40

Loyola NO 79, Spring Hill 54

Presbyterian 56, Gardner-Webb 53

Radford 62, Longwood 61

UConn 68, Memphis 56

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Eric Hanhold outright to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Fired Alex Cora manager.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Dylan Covey for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Steve Cishek on a one-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated LHP Matt Hall for assignment. Assigned RHP Dario Agrazal outright to Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Trevor Rosenthal and Braden Shipley on minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 3B Miguel Sano on a three-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Eric Cressey director of player health and performance, Donovan Santas assistant director of player health and performance and Brett McCabe major league strength and conditioning coach. Promoted physical therapist and assistant trainer Michael Schuk to director of sports medicine and rehabilitation, assistant trainer Tim Lentych to head trainer and head trainer Steve Donohue to director of medical services.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired RHP Jeremy Beasley from the Los Angeles Angels for RHP Matt Andriese.

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Casey Jacobson coordinator of minor league development, James Ogden coordinator of minor league pitching performance, Steven Pollakov Dominican hitting analytics coordinator/piching performance, Mike Mason assistant minor league coordinator/pitching performance, Carlos Chantres assistant minor league coordinator/pitching development, Javier Guerrero minor league coordinator/mental skills, Cory Kennedy head of minor league strength and conditioning and performance science, Doug Jarrow minor league rehabilitation strength and conditioning coordinator and Mike McNulty minor league training coordinator.

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded OF Austin Dean to St. Louis for OF Diowill Burgos.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated OF Odubel Herrera for assignment. Claimed OF Nick Martini off waivers from Cincinnati.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Daniel Hudson on a two-year contract.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Detroit G Derrick Rose $25,000 for throwing a pen across the court and into the spectator stands.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Kenny Wooten to a two-way contract.

Football

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the retirement of LB Luke Kuechly.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — TE Antonio Gates announced his retirement.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Elmwood & Oregon Clay at Woodmore, 5:30

Fostoria at Eastwood, 5:30

LOCAL & AREA

New Riegel Coaching Openings

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.

Lake Coaching Openings

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.