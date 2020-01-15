PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Weekly AP Poll
Division I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (16) 14-0 168
2. Dublin Coffman 13-0 137
3. Tol. Notre Dame 9-2 98
4. Huber Hts. Wayne 13-1 95
4. (tie) Pickerington Cent. 11-1 95
6. Newark 13-2 94
7. Kettering Fairmont 11-1 74
8. Cols. Watterson (1) 13-0 72
9. Massillon Jackson 13-1 47
10. Akr. Hoban 10-1 30
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Pataskala Watkins Memorial 20. Warren Harding (1) 13.
Division II
1. Circleville (10) 15-0 154
2. Napoleon (2) 13-0 125
3. Bellevue (2) 12-0 117
4. Thornville Sheridan 13-1 106
5. Tol. Rogers (2) 9-2 99
6. Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 10-2 62
7. Dresden Tri-Valley 12-2 52
8. Plain City Jonathan Alder 9-2 46
9. Beloit W. Branch (1) 10-2 28
10. Vincent Warren 14-1 27
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Shelby 25. McArthur Vinton County 19. Chillicothe Unioto 17. Alliance Marlington 17. Poland Seminary 15. Lancaster Fairfield Union 15. Day. Carroll 13. Cin. Indian Hill 12.
Division III
1. Cols. Africentric (14) 10-2 170
2. Castalia Margaretta 12-1 113
3. Sardinia Eastern (2) 15-0 110
4. Elyria Cath. (1) 12-1 98
5. Berlin Hiland (1) 12-0 95
6. Cardington-Lincoln 14-1 88
7. Otsego 12-0 62
8. Wheelersburg 11-1 48
9. Ironton 11-2 24
9. (tie) Liberty-Benton 9-2 24
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Ottawa-Glandorf 19. Versailles 17. Hopewell-Loudon 17. Chillicothe Southeastern 13. Cin. Purcell Marian 12. Albany Alexander 12.
Division IV
1. Ft. Loramie (11) 12-0 155
2. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 12-0 107
3. Minster (2) 10-2 102
4. Maria Stein Marion Local 13-1 93
5. Tol. Christian (1) 13-0 84
6. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 13-0 72
7. Cin. Country Day (1) 11-0 71
8. Sugar Grove Berne Union 12-1 50
9. Cortland Maplewood (1) 12-0 44
10. Cornerstone Christian 11-5 33
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Peebles 22. McDonald 21. Glouster Trimble 20. Berlin Center W. Reserve 19. Ft. Recovery 18. Troy Christian 14. Louisville Aquinas 13.
Tuesday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central 60, Mohawk 25
Carey 41, Colonel Crawford 31
Seneca East 81, Ridgedale 30
Wynford 64, Bucyrus 34
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 75, Woodmore 50
Elmwood 47, Rossford 36
Genoa 59, Fostoria Senior 25
Otsego 52, Lake 47
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 61, Maumee 31
Napoleon 44, Springfield 25
Perrysburg 50, Sylvania Northview 29
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview 47, Norwalk St. Paul 44, OT
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp 47, Lincolnview 38
Archbold 64, Stryker 25
Botkins 59, Upper Scioto Valley 19
Bryan 48, Pettisville 22
Coldwater 39, Convoy Crestview 38, OT
Edgerton 58, North Central 32
Fairview 76, Hilltop 27
Fayette 38, Hicksville 35
Houston 42, Riverside 36
Kalida 46, Tinora 22
Kenton 60, Elgin 46
Liberty Center 60, Montpelier 31
Liberty-Benton 56, Columbus Grove 27
Lucas 70, Jeromesville Hillsdale 35
McComb 49, Miller City 40
Monroeville 60, Mansfield St. Peter’s 57
Ottoville 87, Pandora-Gilboa 34
Paulding 56, Van Wert 49
Sidney Fairlawn 66, Waynesfield-Goshen 36
Spencerville 59, Lima Shawnee 42
St. Henry 52, Franklin-Monroe 34
St. Marys Memorial 56, New Bremen 26
Willard 62, Tiffin Columbian 31
Around Ohio
Bainbridge Paint Valley 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 50
Bloom-Carroll 47, Circleville Logan Elm 46
Chillicothe Unioto 56, Chillicothe Huntington 29
Circleville 57, Lancaster Fairfield Union 48
Coldwater 39, Convoy Crestview 38, 0
Cols. Bexley 44, Gahanna Cols. Academy 32
Cols. Centennial 42, Cols. East 31
Cols. Hartley 56, Pickerington N. 34
Cols. Northland 51, Cols. Beechcroft 27
Cols. School for Girls 32, Delaware Buckeye Valley 28
Cols. South 75, Cols. West 10
Cols. Upper Arlington 39, Hilliard Bradley 30
Cols. Walnut Ridge 49, Cols. Independence 41
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 50, Westerville Cent. 23
E. Central, Ind. 43, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 27
Edgerton 58, Pioneer N. Central 32
Massillon Tuslaw 32, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 20
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 74, Hilliard Darby 39
St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 43, Bellaire St. John 11
Sugar Grove Berne Union 48, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 17
Westerville N. 50, Dublin Jerome 35
Westerville S. 54, Hilliard Davidson 40
Whitehall-Yearling 84, Cols. Wellington 13
Worthington Christian 68, Cols. Grandview Hts. 26
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Start
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Scott at Toledo Waite
Other NW Ohio Games
Bellevue at Cleveland Saint Joseph Academy
Lakota at Van Buren
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Arlington
Cory-Rawson at North Baltimore
Riverdale at McComb
Vanlue at Liberty-Benton
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer
Oregon Clay at Lima Senior
Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo St. Ursula
Northwest Conference
Convoy Crestview at Delphos Jefferson
Lincolnview at Bluffton
Paulding at Allen East
Spencerville at Columbus Grove
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Wauseon
Delta at Liberty Center
Evergreen at Swanton
Patrick Henry at Archbold
Putnam County League
Continental at Fort Jennings
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Lima Bath
Defiance at Elida
Kenton at Wapakoneta
Lima Shawnee at St. Marys Memorial
Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Lima Perry
Ridgemont at Sidney Lehman
Riverside at Waynesfield-Goshen
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian
Ottawa Hills at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at Coldwater
Minster at Marion Local
New Knoxville at Fort Recovery
Parkway at New Bremen
Versailles at St. Henry
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mansfield Senior
Lexington at Wooster Senior
Mansfield Madison at West Holmes
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Galion Senior
River Valley at Clear Fork
Shelby at Marion Pleasant
Other NW Ohio Games
Danbury at Genoa
East Canton at Kidron Central Christian
Gibsonburg at Woodmore
Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Columbian
Lima Cent. Cath. at Ada
Oak Harbor at Elmwood
Old Fort at Clyde
Ontario at Norwalk Senior
Ridgedale at Elgin
Sandusky St. Mary at Huron
PREP Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay 49, Toledo St. John’s 46
Fremont Ross 62, Oregon Clay 59
Lima Senior 69, Toledo Whitmer 54
Toledo St. Francis 45, Tol. Cent. Catholic 42
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Hopewell-Loudon 51, Fremont St. Joseph 31
New Riegel 37, Tiffin Calvert 36
Old Fort 76, Lakota 41
Sandusky St. Mary 71, Gibsonburg 43
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior 52, Clyde 40
Sandusky Perkins 49, Bellevue 44
Sandusky Senior 75, Vermilion 44
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch 68, Northwood 54
Ottawa Hills 67, Maumee Valley Country Day 46
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior 67, West Holmes 59
Lexington 47, Mount Vernon 32
Mansfield Senior 68, Mansfield Madison 39
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher 74, Toledo Waite 63
Toledo Start 59, Toledo Woodward 31
Other NW Ohio Games
Bluffton 70, Leipsic 63
Buckeye Valley at River Valley
Centerburg 46, Marion Pleasant 44
Clear Fork 74, Fredericktown 49
Galion Senior 61, Mount Gilead 51
Harvest Temple 74, Heritage Christian 66
Kidron Central Christian 47, Strasburg-Franklin 38
Miller City 42, Patrick Henry 31
Ontario 62, Sparta Highland 42
Parkway 78, Ridgemont 67
Toledo Christian 62, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 41
Versailles 59, Lima Cent. Cath. 50
Wapakoneta 56, New Knoxville 43
Wauseon 50, Perrysburg 39
Around Ohio
Akr. Ellet 55, Akr. Buchtel 34
Akr. Hoban 83, Hudson WRA 67
Alliance Marlington 54, Minerva 46
Amherst Steele 67, N. Ridgeville 46
Atwater Waterloo 76, Sebring McKinley 71
Belmont Union Local 92, Barnesville 76
Beloit W. Branch 61, Salem 39
Bethel-Tate 59, Lees Creek E. Clinton 48
Beverly Ft. Frye 67, Pomeroy Meigs 54
Blanchester 66, Batavia 45
Bristol 64, Vienna Mathews 43
Cedarville 73, N. Lewisburg Triad 61
Chardon NDCL 68, Andrews Osborne Academy 49
Chesapeake 64, S. Point 54
Chillicothe 61, Lancaster Fairfield Union 39
Cin. Country Day 45, Cin. Summit Country Day 38
Cin. Gamble Montessori 59, Cin. Shroder 45
Cin. Moeller 80, Huber Hts. Wayne 38
Cin. Mt. Healthy 64, Cin. Aiken 56
Cin. N. College Hill 70, Miami Valley Christian Academy 36
Cin. Princeton 66, Fairfield 55
Cols. Beechcroft 58, Cols. Northland 53
Cols. Centennial 62, Cols. East 58
Cols. DeSales 54, Granville 43
Cols. Eastmoor 52, Cols. Africentric 45
Cols. Hartley 49, Cols. Upper Arlington 46
Cols. Mifflin 77, Cols. International 41
Cols. Walnut Ridge 92, Cols. Independence 62
Columbia Station Columbia 58, LaGrange Keystone 57
Columbiana 60, Lisbon David Anderson 48
Cortland Lakeview 72, Jefferson Area 62
E. Cle. Shaw 69, Chardon 66
E. Liverpool 84, Rayland Buckeye 52
First Love Christian, Pa. 57, Youngs. East 38
Franklin 58, Monroe 57
Geneva 57, Andover Pymatuning Valley 54
Georgetown 49, Williamsburg 43
Girard 56, Canfield S. Range 53
Glouster Trimble 47, Waterford 35
Goshen 76, Legacy Christian 43
Hamilton 72, W. Chester Lakota W. 47
Hamilton Badin 52, Cin. McNicholas 48
Heath 66, Baltimore Liberty Union 62
Howard E. Knox 37, Utica 30
Johnstown-Monroe 68, Gahanna Cols. Academy 48
Kettering Alter 63, Day. Carroll 48
Lancaster 61, Ashville Teays Valley 46
Leavittsburg LaBrae 63, Warren Champion 55
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 49, Cin. Sycamore 42
Lisbon Beaver 54, Wintersville Indian Creek 30
Massillon 53, Wooster 51
Mayfield 61, Painesville Riverside 55
McConnelsville Morgan 62, Zanesville W. Muskingum 44
Middlefield Cardinal 73, Fairport Harbor Harding 51
Middletown Madison Senior 68, New Lebanon Dixie 45
Milton-Union 59, Carlisle 50
Minford 84, McDermott Scioto NW 51
New Boston Glenwood 69, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 55
New Concord John Glenn 50, Philo 35
New Lexington 82, Newark Licking Valley 81
New Middletown Spring. 87, Lowellville 47
New Richmond 66, Batavia Clermont NE 61
North East, Pa. 50, Conneaut 48
Oak Hill 38, Portsmouth W. 32
Orwell Grand Valley 51, Burton Berkshire 50
Oxford Talawanda 69, Union Co., Ind. 32
Painesville Harvey 50, Perry 39
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 61, Hilliard Darby 53
Poland Seminary 67, Hubbard 34
Portsmouth 72, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 61
Powell Olentangy Liberty 66, Delaware Hayes 58
Proctorville Fairland 63, Ironton 46
Racine Southern 49, Reedsville Eastern 44
Richwood N. Union 39, London 38
Rockford Parkway 78, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 67
Rocky River Lutheran W. 49, Cuyahoga Hts. 48
Salineville Southern 51, Wellsville 36
Sarahsville Shenandoah 76, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 72
Spring. Kenton Ridge 79, Spring. NW 52
St. Clairsville 59, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 50
Stewart Federal Hocking 65, Crown City S. Gallia 42
Vincent Warren 58, Marietta 40
W. Jefferson 40, Spring. Cath. Cent. 37
Weir, W.Va. 56, Richmond Edison 40
Westerville Cent. 62, Groveport-Madison 46
Westlake 72, Lakewood 56
Wheelersburg 73, S. Webster 46
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 69, Byesville Meadowbrook 56
Yellow Springs 48, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 46
Youngs. Boardman 68, Austintown Fitch 44
Youngs. Chaney High School 77, Youngs. Ursuline 60
Youngs. Liberty 67, Campbell Memorial 54
Wednesday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Elgin at Bucyrus
Mohawk at McComb
Thursday’s Games
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Napoleon
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Plymouth
Norwalk St. Paul at Monroeville
South Central at New London
Western Reserve at Ashland Mapleton
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Antwerp
Hicksville at Tinora
Holgate at Fairview
Wayne Trace at Edgerton
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Fayette
Montpelier at North Central
Stryker at Pettisville
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
Tennessee at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at San Francisco, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 27 11 .711 —
Toronto 25 14 .641 2½
Philadelphia 25 16 .610 3½
Brooklyn 18 21 .462 9½
New York 11 30 .268 17½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 27 12 .692 —
Orlando 19 21 .475 8½
Charlotte 15 28 .349 14
Washington 13 26 .333 14
Atlanta 9 32 .220 19
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 36 6 .857 —
Indiana 25 15 .625 10
Chicago 14 27 .341 21½
Detroit 14 27 .341 21½
Cleveland 12 28 .300 23
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 26 13 .667 —
Dallas 24 15 .615 2
Memphis 19 22 .463 8
San Antonio 17 21 .447 8½
New Orleans 15 26 .366 12
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 28 12 .700 —
Denver 27 12 .692 ½
Oklahoma City 23 17 .575 5
Portland 17 24 .415 11½
Minnesota 15 24 .385 12½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 33 7 .825 —
L.A. Clippers 27 13 .675 6
Phoenix 16 24 .400 17
Sacramento 15 25 .375 18
Golden State 9 32 .220 24½
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
New Orleans 117, Detroit 110, OT
Indiana 101, Philadelphia 95
Boston 113, Chicago 101
Oklahoma City 117, Minnesota 104
Portland 115, Charlotte 112
Orlando 114, Sacramento 112
L.A. Lakers 128, Cleveland 99
Tuesday’s Results
Atlanta 123, Phoenix 110
Utah 118, Brooklyn 107
Memphis 121, Houston 110
Milwaukee 128, New York 102
Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, late
Dallas at Golden State, late
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7
Detroit at Boston, 7
San Antonio at Miami, 7:30
Indiana at Minnesota, 8
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8
Washington at Chicago, 8
Charlotte at Denver, 9
Portland at Houston, 9:30
Dallas at Sacramento, 10
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Phoenix at New York, 7:30
Boston at Milwaukee, 8
Utah at New Orleans, 8
Denver at Golden State, 10:30
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7
Minnesota at Indiana, 7
Washington at Toronto, 7
Cleveland at Memphis, 8
Miami at Oklahoma City, 8
Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30
Portland at Dallas, 9:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 48 27 9 12 66 159 128
Tampa Bay 46 28 14 4 60 166 133
Toronto 47 25 16 6 56 173 157
Florida 45 24 16 5 53 166 152
Buffalo 47 21 19 7 49 140 149
Montreal 47 20 20 7 47 145 148
Ottawa 46 16 22 8 40 123 157
Detroit 47 12 32 3 27 102 183
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 47 31 11 5 67 166 138
Pittsburgh 46 29 12 5 63 161 125
N.Y. Islanders 45 28 13 4 60 132 119
Carolina 46 27 17 2 56 150 125
Philadelphia 46 24 16 6 54 146 142
Columbus 47 23 16 8 54 124 124
N.Y. Rangers 45 22 19 4 48 152 151
New Jersey 46 17 22 7 41 124 163
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 47 30 10 7 67 152 125
Dallas 45 26 15 4 56 121 107
Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134
Winnipeg 46 24 18 4 52 141 140
Nashville 44 21 16 7 49 150 145
Chicago 47 21 20 6 48 137 152
Minnesota 46 20 20 6 46 138 157
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 48 25 18 5 55 136 125
Calgary 48 25 18 5 55 131 141
Vancouver 46 25 17 4 54 155 143
Vegas 49 24 19 6 54 151 149
Edmonton 47 24 18 5 53 144 148
San Jose 47 21 22 4 46 126 153
Los Angeles 48 18 25 5 41 121 150
Anaheim 46 17 24 5 39 116 147
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Montreal 2, Calgary 0
N.Y. Rangers 6, N.Y. Islanders 2
Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, SO
Washington 2, Carolina 0
St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1
Tuesday’s Results
Buffalo 4, Vegas 2
Columbus 3, Boston 0
N.Y. Islanders 8, Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 3, SO
Toronto 7, New Jersey 4
Chicago 3, Ottawa 2, OT
Vancouver at Winnipeg, late
San Jose at Arizona, late
Dallas at Colorado, late
Nashville at Edmonton, late
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Montreal, 7:30
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7
Carolina at Columbus, 7
Los Angeles at Florida, 7
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7
Calgary at Toronto, 7
New Jersey at Washington, 7
Vegas at Ottawa, 7:30
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8
Anaheim at Nashville, 8
Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30
San Jose at Colorado, 9
Arizona at Vancouver, 10
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Pv
1. LSU (62) 15-0 1550 1
2. Clemson 14-1 1487 3
3. Ohio St. 13-1 1426 2
4. Georgia 12-2 1336 5
5. Oregon 12-2 1249 7
6. Florida 11-2 1211 6
7. Oklahoma 12-2 1179 4
8. Alabama 11-2 1159 9
9. Penn St. 11-2 1038 13
10. Minnesota 11-2 952 16
11. Wisconsin 10-4 883 11
12. Notre Dame 11-2 879 14
13. Baylor 11-3 827 8
14. Auburn 9-4 726 9
15. Iowa 10-3 699 19
16. Utah 11-3 543 12
17. Memphis 12-2 528 15
18. Michigan 9-4 468 17
19. Appalachian St. 13-1 466 20
20. Navy 11-2 415 21
21. Cincinnati 11-3 343 23
22. Air Force 11-2 209 24
23. Boise St. 12-2 188 18
24. UCF 10-3 78 NR
25. Texas 8-5 69 NR
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 54, FAU 46, Washington 39, Virginia 28, Southern Cal 16, San Diego St. 13, Arizona St. 12, SMU 10, Tennessee 8, California 6, Louisiana Tech 2, North Dakota St. 2, Kentucky 2, Kansas St. 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 2.
Amway Coaches Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. LSU (65) 15-0 1625 1
2. Clemson 14-1 1558 3
3. Ohio State 13-1 1497 2
4. Georgia 12-2 1395 5
5. Oregon 12-2 1314 6
6. Oklahoma 12-2 1275 4
7. Florida 11-2 1250 7
8. Alabama 11-2 1198 9
9. Penn State 11-2 1080 12
10. Minnesota 11-2 962 16
11. Notre Dame 11-2 932 14
12. Baylor 11-3 929 8
13. Wisconsin 10-4 901 11
14. Auburn 9-4 703 13
15. Iowa 10-3 686 19
16. Utah 11-3 673 10
17. Memphis 12-2 553 15
18. Appalachian State 13-1 474 20
19. Michigan 9-4 437 17
20. Navy 11-2 396 21
21. Cincinnati 11-3 382 22
22. Boise State 12-2 273 18
23. Air Force 11-2 265 24
24. UCF 10-3 72 NR
25. Virginia 9-5 47 25
Others receiving votes: Texas 42, FAU 32, Washington 29, Louisiana-Lafayette 26, Texas A&M 26, Southern Cal 23, San Diego State 20, SMU 14, Louisiana Tech 9, Tennessee 8, Kentucky 5, California 4, Louisville 3, Kansas State 3, Hawaii 3, Oklahoma State 1.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Buffalo 74, Ohio 73
Louisville 73, Pittsburgh 68, OT
SOUTH
Clemson 79, Duke 72
Florida 71, Mississippi 55
Richmond 70, Davidson 64
UCF 74, Tulane 55
MIDWEST
Akron 72, N. Illinois 49
Ball St. 69, E. Michigan 52
Bowling Green 85, W. Michigan 82
Cent. Michigan 74, Toledo 67
Dayton 79, VCU 65
Iowa 75, Northwestern 62
Miami (Ohio) 77, Kent St. 74
Ohio St. 80, Nebraska 68
Texas Tech 77, Kansas St. 63
SOUTHWEST
LSU 89, Texas A&M 85, OT
Tuesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Manhattanville 61, Old Westbury 36
Monmouth (NJ) 81, St. Peter’s 67
SOUTH
Campbell 63, Winthrop 47
Charleston Southern 60, UNC Asheville 48
Hampton 60, SC-Upstate 40
Loyola NO 79, Spring Hill 54
Presbyterian 56, Gardner-Webb 53
Radford 62, Longwood 61
UConn 68, Memphis 56
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Eric Hanhold outright to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Fired Alex Cora manager.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Dylan Covey for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Steve Cishek on a one-year contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Designated LHP Matt Hall for assignment. Assigned RHP Dario Agrazal outright to Toledo (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Trevor Rosenthal and Braden Shipley on minor league contracts.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 3B Miguel Sano on a three-year contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Eric Cressey director of player health and performance, Donovan Santas assistant director of player health and performance and Brett McCabe major league strength and conditioning coach. Promoted physical therapist and assistant trainer Michael Schuk to director of sports medicine and rehabilitation, assistant trainer Tim Lentych to head trainer and head trainer Steve Donohue to director of medical services.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired RHP Jeremy Beasley from the Los Angeles Angels for RHP Matt Andriese.
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Casey Jacobson coordinator of minor league development, James Ogden coordinator of minor league pitching performance, Steven Pollakov Dominican hitting analytics coordinator/piching performance, Mike Mason assistant minor league coordinator/pitching performance, Carlos Chantres assistant minor league coordinator/pitching development, Javier Guerrero minor league coordinator/mental skills, Cory Kennedy head of minor league strength and conditioning and performance science, Doug Jarrow minor league rehabilitation strength and conditioning coordinator and Mike McNulty minor league training coordinator.
MIAMI MARLINS — Traded OF Austin Dean to St. Louis for OF Diowill Burgos.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated OF Odubel Herrera for assignment. Claimed OF Nick Martini off waivers from Cincinnati.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Daniel Hudson on a two-year contract.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Detroit G Derrick Rose $25,000 for throwing a pen across the court and into the spectator stands.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Kenny Wooten to a two-way contract.
Football
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the retirement of LB Luke Kuechly.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — TE Antonio Gates announced his retirement.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Elmwood & Oregon Clay at Woodmore, 5:30
Fostoria at Eastwood, 5:30
LOCAL & AREA
New Riegel Coaching Openings
NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.
Lake Coaching Openings
MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.