BASCOM — Jordyn Jury led three Hopewell-Loudon scorers in double digits with 19 points Tuesday and the Chieftains defeated Fremont St. Joseph 51-31 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division boys game.

Travis Milligan scored 11 points and Kyle Rumschlag added 10 points as Hopewell-Loudon improved to 9-3, 6-2 SBC River.

Chase Harrison scored 10 points to lead Fremont St. Joseph (9-3, 6-2 SBC River).

Fremont St. Joseph (9-3, 6-2 SBC River)

B. Michael 2-0–6, Ritzman 2-0–4, Deck 1-0–2, Stepanic 2-2–6, Harrison 5-0–10, G. Michael 1-0–3. TOTALS: 13 2-2 — 31.

Hopewell-Loudon (9-3, 6-2 SBC RIvER)

R. Jury 1-0–2, Ritchey 1-0–2, Milligan 4-0–11, Coffman 2-1–5, J. Jury 5-9–19, Rumschlag 5-0–10, Oswalt 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19 10-16 — 51.

Fremont St. Joseph 9 7 10 5 — 31

Hopewell-Loudon 11 12 10 18 — 51

3-Point GOALS: Fremont St. Joseph 3 (B. Michael 2, G. Michael); Hopewell-Loudon 3 (Milligan 3).

OLD FORT 76

LAKOTA 41

KANSAS — Carson Steyer led a balanced Old Fort scoring attack with 14 points as the Stockaders remained unbeaten in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division play with a 76-41 victory over Lakota on Tuesday.

Colin Nutter had 13 points and eight rebounds, while Myles Miller chipped in 10 points for Old Fort (11-1, 8-0 SBC River).

Camron Burley’s 14 points led Lakota (1-10, 1-7 SBC River).

OLD FORT (11-1, 8-0 SBC RIVER)

C. Steyer 4-5–14, G. Steyer 3-1–9, Clouse 3-0–6, Havens 3-0–8, M. Miller 4-2–10, Smith 3-0–8, Salas 2-0–4, Dewese 2-0–4, Nutter 6-1–13. TOTALS: 30-60 9-16 — 76.

LAKOTA (1-10, 1-7 SBC RIVER)

Miller 1-0–2, Franks 1-1–3, Burley 4-2–14, Schaser 3-1–8, Klotz 3-0–8, Reinhart 2-0–6. TOTALS: 16-48 2-5 — 41.

Old Fort 22 16 17 21 — 76

Lakota 9 9 13 10 — 41

3-Point GOALS: Old Fort 7-21 (G. Steyer, Havens & Smith 2, C. Steyer); Lakota 7-20 (Burley, Klotz & Reinhart 2, Schaser).

rebounds: Old Fort 42 (Nutter 8); Lakota 23.

turnovers: Old Fort 9, Lakota 17.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 50-34.

Girls basketball

GENOA 59

FOSTORIA 25

Genoa’s Kendall Gerke scored a game-high 24 points Tuesday as the Comets defeated Fostoria 59-25 in a Northern Buckeye Conference girls game.

Jennafer Johnson scored nine points to lead Fostoria (0-15, 0-10 NBC). Mya Weimerskirch scored five points and Jasmine Groves added four points.

Gina Goodman had 13 points and Hannah Bradfield added nine points for Genoa (5-8, 2-7 NBC).

Genoa (5-8, 2-7 NBC)

Goodman 5-0–13, Richards 1-0–2, Frias 1-0–2, Gerke 9-0–24, Cruickshank 1-6–8, Wiciak 0-1–1, Bradfield 4-1–9. TOTALS: 21 8-10 — 59.

Fostoria (0-15, 0-10 NBC)

Williams 1-0–3, Weimerskirch 2-1–5, Velazquez 1-0–3, Johnson 3-3–9, Smith 0-1–1, Groves 2-0–4. TOTALS: 9 5-8 — 25.

Genoa 11 11 24 13 — 59

Fostoria 6 6 10 3 — 25

3-Point GOALS: Genoa 9 (Gerke 6, Goodman 3); Fostoria 2 (Williams, Velazquez).

ELMWOOD 47

ROSSFORD 36

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood’s Brooklyn Thrash was a force all over the court Tuesday, scoring 30 points and grabbing 12 rebounds as the Royals defeated Rossford 47-36 in a Northern Buckeye Conference girls game.

Thrash hit eight field goals, including the lone 3-pointer for Elmwood (8-5, 5-5 NBC), and made 13 free throws. She also had three steals. Lainey Bingham scored 10 points and Kayla Minich had seven rebounds.

Sammi Mikonowicz led Rossford (7-6, 4-5 NBC) with 13 points.

Rossford (7-6, 4-5 nbc)

Schimming 2-0–5, Duvall 1-3–5, Pupik 3-0–6, Bertz 1-0–3, Glowacki 1-2–4, Mikonowicz 4-5–13. TOTALS: 12-39 10-12 — 36.

Elmwood (8-5, 5-5 NBC)

Zimmerman 0-2–2, Mareches 1-0–2, Thrash 8-13–30, Minich 0-1–1, Bingham 5-0–10, Barber 1-0–2. TOTALS: 15-30 16-21 — 47.

Rossford 14 6 5 11 — 36

Elmwood 10 9 15 13 — 47

3-Point GOALS: Rossford 2-12 (Schimming, Bertz); Elmwood 1-9 (Thrash).

rebounds: Rossford 15; Elmwood 29 (Thrash 12).

turnovers: Rossford 12; Elmwood 20.

junior varsity: Elmwood, 40-24.