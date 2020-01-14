CAREY'S BAILEY TANNER (32) passes the ball under the defensive pressure of Van Buren's Izzie Pawlak (10) and Breanna Tabler during Monday's game at Van Buren.
Carey’s Bailey Tanner, left, passes the ball under the defensive pressure of Van Buren’s Izzie Pawlak, center, and Breanna Tabler during Monday’s game at Van Buren. Carey won the game 41-32. (Photo by Michael Burwell.)

VAN BUREN — Hayden Stone had a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds Monday as Carey defeated Van Buren 71-63 in a nonconference boys basketball game.

Isaiah Hoepf added 19 points for Carey (7-3). Ian Yeater scored 11 points.

Nick McCracken led Van Buren (6-5) with 20 points, with Andrew Schroeder adding 15 points.

Carey (7-3)

Billock 1-1–4, Nash 1-0–3, Stone 11-3–25, Hoepf 6-2–19, Crawford 4-1–9, Yeater 5-1–11. TOTALS: 28-49 8-10 — 71.

Van Buren (6-5)

Lance 3-0–6, McCracken 9-1–20, Warren 3-0–8, Schroeder 6-1–15, Kramm 4-0–8. TOTALS: 28-52 2-2. 63

Carey 17 15 19 20 — 71

Van Buren 20 12 14 17 — 63

3-Point GOALS: Carey 7-18 (Hoepf 5, Billock, Nash); Van Buren 5-15 (Warren 2, Schroeder 2, McCracken).

rebounds: Carey 26 (Stone 12); Van Buren 19.

turnovers: Carey 13; Van Buren 7.

Girls Basketball

CAREY 41

VAN BUREN 32

VAN BUREN — Carey jumped to a 16-3 lead after one quarter Monday and held off Van Buren 41-32 in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Alaina Tiell scored 12 points to lead Carey (6-5). Bailey Tanner added 10 points, and Ellison Roark had 10 rebounds.

Agnes Durliat scored 12 points for Van Buren (7-5). Zoe Horne added eight points.

Carey (6-5)

Roark 2-0–5, Tiell 5-2–12, Wood 2-0–4, Av. Stewart 1-2–4, Ad. Stewart 1-0–2, Tanner 4-1–10, Arend 2-0–4. TOTALS: 17 5-7 — 41.

Van Buren (7-5)

Reineke 0-3–3, I. Pawlak 3-0–6, Durliat 6-0–12, Bishop 0-2–2, Horne 2-3–8, M. Pawlak 0-1–1. TOTALS: 11 9-12 — 32.

Carey 16 14 6 5 — 41

Van Buren 3 13 5 11 — 32

3-Point GOALS: Carey 2 (Roark, Tanner); Van Buren 1 (Horne).

