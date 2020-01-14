VAN BUREN — Hayden Stone had a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds Monday as Carey defeated Van Buren 71-63 in a nonconference boys basketball game.
Isaiah Hoepf added 19 points for Carey (7-3). Ian Yeater scored 11 points.
Nick McCracken led Van Buren (6-5) with 20 points, with Andrew Schroeder adding 15 points.
Carey (7-3)
Billock 1-1–4, Nash 1-0–3, Stone 11-3–25, Hoepf 6-2–19, Crawford 4-1–9, Yeater 5-1–11. TOTALS: 28-49 8-10 — 71.
Van Buren (6-5)
Lance 3-0–6, McCracken 9-1–20, Warren 3-0–8, Schroeder 6-1–15, Kramm 4-0–8. TOTALS: 28-52 2-2. 63
Carey 17 15 19 20 — 71
Van Buren 20 12 14 17 — 63
3-Point GOALS: Carey 7-18 (Hoepf 5, Billock, Nash); Van Buren 5-15 (Warren 2, Schroeder 2, McCracken).
rebounds: Carey 26 (Stone 12); Van Buren 19.
turnovers: Carey 13; Van Buren 7.
Girls Basketball
CAREY 41
VAN BUREN 32
VAN BUREN — Carey jumped to a 16-3 lead after one quarter Monday and held off Van Buren 41-32 in a nonleague girls basketball game.
Alaina Tiell scored 12 points to lead Carey (6-5). Bailey Tanner added 10 points, and Ellison Roark had 10 rebounds.
Agnes Durliat scored 12 points for Van Buren (7-5). Zoe Horne added eight points.
Carey (6-5)
Roark 2-0–5, Tiell 5-2–12, Wood 2-0–4, Av. Stewart 1-2–4, Ad. Stewart 1-0–2, Tanner 4-1–10, Arend 2-0–4. TOTALS: 17 5-7 — 41.
Van Buren (7-5)
Reineke 0-3–3, I. Pawlak 3-0–6, Durliat 6-0–12, Bishop 0-2–2, Horne 2-3–8, M. Pawlak 0-1–1. TOTALS: 11 9-12 — 32.
Carey 16 14 6 5 — 41
Van Buren 3 13 5 11 — 32
3-Point GOALS: Carey 2 (Roark, Tanner); Van Buren 1 (Horne).