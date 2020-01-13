CAREY — Fostoria’s Roger Hall defended his 195-pound title on Saturday as he led the Redmen at the Carey Classic at Carey High School.

Fostoria finished 10th with 74 points in the 15-team tournament. Arcadia (2111/2) was second, while Hopewell-Loudon (70) was 12th. Carey won with 3131/2 points.

In the first-place match, Hall topped Carey’s Kaeden Wentz for a 6-1 decision. Binicio Flores was fourth at 285 pounds for the Redmen.

Arcadia had several runner-up finishers, including Isaac Tolento (113 pounds), Chase Distel (145) and Brady Conine (160).

Nico Garcia was third at 160 and Blake Hoover finished third at 126 to lead Hopewell-Loudon.

Team Standings

1, Carey 3131/2. 2, Arcadia 2111/2. 3, Mohawk 143. 4, Seneca East 1391/2. 5, Buckeye Central 139. 6, Bucyrus 114. 7, Oak Harbor 106. 8, Findlay 103. 9, Gibsonburg 991/2. 10, Sidney Lehman 74. 10, Fostoria 74. 12, Hopewell-Loudon 70. 13, McComb 68. 14, North Baltimore 67. 15, Riverdale 49.

Individual Finishes

106 — 1, Will Rahm (OH); 2, Devion Benedict (Car); 3, Dalton Barker (Buc); 4, Adrian Tolento (Arc).

113 — 1, Hunter Lacy (SE); 2, Isaac Tolento (Arc); 3, Chase Davis (OH) 4, J.R. Martin (BC).

120 — 1, Lance Rickle (Car); 2, Trevor Johnson (Moh); 3, D.J. Ornlef (Gib); 4, Logan Crawford (Arc).

126 — 1, Reece Mullholand (Car); 2, Owen England (Moh); 3, Blake Hoover (H-L); 4, Caden Roach (Riv).

132 — 1, Luke Bischoff (SE); 2, Kael Margraf (Moh); 3, Bryan Harrison (Arc); 4, Andres Cruz (Fin).

138 — 1, Robbie Jackson (OH); 2, Dakota Laughlin (SE); 3, Davey Williams (BC); 4, Alex Theis (Moh).

145 — 1, Gage Summit (Car); 2, Chase Distel (Arc); 3, Lance Novotny (Gib); Tanner Alsept (Buc).

152 — 1, Bryce Wise (SE); 2, Daniel Frost (Gib); 3, Logan Benedict (Buc); 4, Jacob Wentz (Car).

160 — 1, Hayden Jacoby (Car); 2, Brady Conine (Arc); 3, Nico Garcia (H-L); 4, Noah Young (SL).

170 — 1, John Edwards (SL); 2, Eli Smith (BC); 3, Allen Peters (Fin); 4, Ryan Emshoff (Moh).

182 — 1, Tanner May (Car); 2, Ethan Shane (Riv); 3, Joe Tardibuono (Arc); 4, Codyn Coppler (Buc).

195 — 1, Roger Hall (Fos); 2, Kaeden Wentz (Car); 3, Ryland Ernest (Arc); 4, Kahle Farquarson (McC).

220 — 1, Bryant Pfeifer (Buc); 2, Isaac Carmen (Car); 3, Jacob Maxhimer (BC); 4, Gavin Barr (OH).

285 — 1, Cory Noblit (NB); 2, Eli Franks (McC); 3, Drew Steen (Car); 4, Binicio Flores (Fos).

Bechstein, Franks win

PERRYSBURG — Elmwood’s Will Bechstein and Lakota’s Trevor Franks won their respective weight classes to lead area teams at the Perrysburg Invitational Tournament.

Elmwood led area teams with a 14th-place finish (751/2 points). Lakota (391/2) was 31st, while Van Buren (39) was 32nd in the 46-team field.

Bechstein put together a dominating performance in the two-day tournament that concluded Saturday. He posted three pins and a major decision to win the 220-pound title.

Bechstein pinned Bellevue’s Dylan Adkins in 5:44 in the semifinals, then floored Delta’s Austin Kohlhofer in 2:25 in the championship match.

Franks, meanwhile, beat Dayton Chaminade-Julienne’s David Frederick Jr. 9-6 in the 170-pound semifinals, then edged Patrick Henry’s T.J. Rhamy 3-2 in the championship match.

Elmwood’s Gunner Endicott finished third at 160 pounds after topping Centerville’s Avery Bair for a 5-1 decision in the third-place match. Sanford Fraley was fifth at 182 pounds for the Royals after scoring a 9-0 major decision over Perrysburg’s Brayden Butzin.

Kaleb Snodgrass finished third at 285 pounds to lead Van Buren. He fell to Toledo Central Catholic’s Jacob Jackson 3-1 in the semifinal, but rebounded by pinning Lakota East’s Aaron Sharp in 2:17 in the consolation semifinals and beating Napoleon’s Demitrius Hernandez 6-2 in the third-place match.

A.J. Overmyer also placed for Van Buren as he was eighth at 160 pounds.

Team Standings

1, Perrysburg 233. 2, Oak Harbor 1481/2. 3, Centerville 139. 4, Wauseon 1271/2. 5, Medina Highland 1241/2. 6, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 113. 7, Lakota East 1091/2. 8, Toledo Whitmer 101. 9, Sylvania Northview 96. 10, Bellevue 89. 11, Delta 87. 11, Genoa 87. 13, Otsego 78. 14, Elmwood 751/2. 15, Chardon 721/2. 16, Lake 72. 17, Anthony Wayne 681/2. 18, Toledo Central Catholic 67. 19, Rossford 621/2. 20, Tinora 61. 21, Liberty Center 59. 21, Napoleon 59. 23, Loveland 55. 24, Firelands 54. 25, Patrick Henry 53. 26, Strongsville 52. 27, Mohawk 51. 28, Little Miami 451/2. 29, Gibsonburg 45. 29, Northwood 45. 31, Lakota 391/2. 32, Van Buren 39. 33, Defiance 37. 34, Toledo St. John’s 35. 35, Bryan 34. 36, Ellet 32. 37, Canal Winchester 29. 38, Toledo Bowsher 231/2. 39, Bowling Green 191/2. 40, Toledo St. Francis 19. 41, Toledo Start 16. 42, Lorain 14. 43, Evergreen 10. 43, Maumee 10. 45, Lincolnview 5. 46, West Liberty-Salem 1.