PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday’s Results
Northern Buckeye Conference
Woodmore 47, Genoa 22
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury 53, Tiffin Calvert 31
Hopewell-Loudon 66, Sandusky St. Mary 29
New Riegel 30, Old Fort 28
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta 65, Willard 61
Milan Edison 29, Huron 22
Oak Harbor 45, Port Clinton 40
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue 70, Sandusky Perkins 57
Norwalk Senior 44, Clyde 43
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington 35, Mount Vernon 23
Mansfield Madison 38, Mansfield Senior 23
West Holmes 62, Ashland Senior 24
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview 67, Plymouth 12
Norwalk St. Paul 59, Monroeville 33
South Central 54, New London 36
Western Reserve 35, Ashland Mapleton 27
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp 51, North Central 27
Clear Fork 60, Loudonville 21
Delta 57, Stryker 33
Eastwood 67, Anthony Wayne 56
Fort Jennings 58, Pandora-Gilboa 33
Fremont Ross 63, Tiffin Columbian 38
Kenton 74, Upper Scioto Valley 35
Leipsic 52, Columbus Grove 30
Lima Cent. Cath. 62, Lima Perry 29
McComb 63, Ada 32
Miller City 49, Arlington 42
Otsego 60, Springfield 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Fort Recovery 41
Rossford 41, Toledo Bowsher 39
Sandusky Senior 51, Vermilion 41
Seneca East 51, Arcadia 47
Sidney Lehman 50, Bethel 43
St. Marys Memorial 50, Parkway 35
Swanton 38, Fayette 19
Van Wert 50, Lincolnview 35
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 48, Ravenna 46
Akr. Hoban 57, Gates Mills Gilmour 47
Alliance Marlington 40, Carrollton 18
Andrews Osborne Academy 59, Christian Community School 34
Aurora 60, Painesville Riverside 35
Avon 48, N. Ridgeville 33
Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, Latham Western 42
Batavia Clermont NE 41, Fayetteville-Perry 36
Bay Village Bay 48, Parma Normandy 24
Beaver Eastern 53, Portsmouth Clay 34
Bedford 47, E. Cle. Shaw 40
Bellaire 66, Brooke, W.Va. 48
Berea-Midpark 50, Lakewood 43
Berlin Hiland 78, Uhrichsville Claymont 9
Beverly Ft. Frye 34, Waterford 25
Bidwell River Valley 60, Racine Southern 40
Boyd Co., Ky. 60, Minford 31
Burton Berkshire 45, Richmond Hts. 34
Can. McKinley 69, Can. Glenoak 59
Cardington-Lincoln 55, Sparta Highland 49
Carlisle 57, Camden Preble Shawnee 48
Chesterland W. Geauga 71, Orange 49
Chillicothe 48, Hillsboro 38
Chillicothe Zane Trace 49, Mowrystown Whiteoak 22
Cin. Clark Montessori 66, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 42
Cin. Country Day 94, Hamilton New Miami 6
Cin. Indian Hill 38, Cin. Wyoming 33
Cin. Mariemont 38, Cin. Madeira 34, 0
Cin. Princeton 63, Cin. Colerain 31
Cin. Sycamore 66, W. Chester Lakota W. 45
Cin. West Clermont 51, Cin. Walnut Hills 45
Cle. Cent. Cath. 57, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 51
Cle. Hts. 47, Euclid 37
Cle. St. Joseph 42, Chardon NDCL 41
Cols. DeSales 54, Cols. Beechcroft 46
Cols. Hartley 41, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 39
Cols. Walnut Ridge 70, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 50
Cols. Watterson 44, Grove City 32
Cuyahoga Falls 44, N. Royalton 24
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 61, Cle. VASJ 29
Day. Carroll 42, Cin. Purcell Marian 38
Day. Chaminade Julienne 51, Cin. McNicholas 36
Day. Oakwood 34, Brookville 18
Delaware Buckeye Valley 39, Cols. Ready 26
Dresden Tri-Valley 64, McConnelsville Morgan 41
Dublin Coffman 67, Ashville Teays Valley 54
E. Liverpool 47, E. Palestine 45
Eaton 51, Monroe 36
Elyria Cath. 77, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 46
Ft. Loramie 79, Russia 18
Gallipolis Gallia 48, Wellston 34
Gates Mills Hawken 52, Beachwood 30
Geneva 74, Ashtabula Edgewood 22
Greenfield McClain 42, Washington C.H. 41
Hamilton Badin 53, Middletown Fenwick 41
Harrison 76, Cin. NW 30
Heartland Christian 31, Salineville Southern 30
Howard E. Knox 55, Fredericktown 28
Hubbard 39, Youngs. Chaney High School 32
Huber Hts. Wayne 73, Miamisburg 31
Independence 76, Orwell Grand Valley 38
Kirtland 39, Cuyahoga Hts. 21
Lancaster 67, Athens 38
Lewistown Indian Lake 46, St. Paris Graham 40
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 54, Cin. Oak Hills 53
Lodi Cloverleaf 51, Peninsula Woodridge 29
Logan 63, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 57
London 61, Spring. Kenton Ridge 37
London Madison Plains 51, Spring. NE 23
Louisville Aquinas 58, Hanoverton United 25
Loveland 55, Cin. Anderson 38
Lucasville Valley 56, Frankfort Adena 55, 0
Lyndhurst Brush 59, Cols. Northland 52
Macedonia Nordonia 59, Twinsburg 34
Maple Hts. 70, Garfield Hts. 61
Marietta 72, Byesville Meadowbrook 20
McDermott Scioto NW 66, W. Union 42
Mentor Lake Cath. 37, Hudson WRA 31
Middletown Madison Senior 63, Milton-Union 37
Milford 49, Kings Mills Kings 27
Minerva 52, Can. South 21
Mogadore Field 57, Streetsboro 37
Mt. Gilead 62, Galion Northmor 37
Mt. Notre Dame 74, Ryle, Ky. 44
Mt. Orab Western Brown 63, Lynchburg-Clay 48
N. Can. Hoover 53, Green 25
New Albany 47, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 46
New Carlisle Tecumseh 65, Bellefontaine 41
New Lebanon Dixie 37, Day. Northridge 25
New Madison Tri-Village 57, Casstown Miami E. 44
New Matamoras Frontier 39, Bridgeport 24
New Paris National Trail 42, Newton Local 24
New Philadelphia 44, Warsaw River View 31
Norton 67, Akr. Springfield 37
Oberlin Firelands 82, Elyria Open Door 32
Olmsted Falls 52, N. Olmsted 16
Oxford Talawanda 42, Hamilton Ross 31
Parma 59, Parma Hts. Holy Name 43
Perry 58, Madison 25
Philo 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 31
Plain City Jonathan Alder 70, Spring. Shawnee 34
Poland Seminary 61, Cortland Lakeview 34
Portsmouth W. 38, Ironton St. Joseph 32
Powell Olentangy Liberty 52, Pickerington N. 15
Reading 55, Cin. Deer Park 47
Richmond Edison 48, Newcomerstown 45
Richwood N. Union 50, Urbana 33
Rootstown 45, Hartville Lake Center Christian 24
S. Point 43, New Boston Glenwood 40
STVM 57, Chagrin Falls Kenston 24
Sheffield Brookside 53, Cle. Rhodes 37
Smithville 59, Creston Norwayne 52
Southeastern 58, Stewart Federal Hocking 47
Spring. Cath. Cent. 71, N. Lewisburg Triad 21
Spring. Greenon 52, W. Jefferson 45
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 56, Kettering Alter 34
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 49, Rayland Buckeye 23
Stow-Munroe Falls 39, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 28
Strongsville 56, Garrettsville Garfield 39
Tipp City Tippecanoe 55, Riverside Stebbins 21
Toronto 40, Caldwell 28
Trenton Edgewood 47, Cin. Mt. Healthy 36
Troy Christian 61, Franklin Middletown Christian 18
Union City Mississinawa Valley 45, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 36
Vandalia Butler 55, Piqua 53, 2
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 32, Lore City Buckeye Trail 22
W. Liberty-Salem 40, Cedarville 17
Warren Champion 49, Leavittsburg LaBrae 22
Warren Howland 45, Youngs. Boardman 31
Warren JFK 56, Ashtabula St. John 50
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 47, Jackson 30
Westerville Cent. 38, Cols. East 27
Xenia 58, W. Carrollton 55
Youngs. Liberty 64, Campbell Memorial 24
Youngs. Ursuline 38, Can. Cent. Cath. 28
Zanesville Maysville 49, New Lexington 40
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 76, Strasburg-Franklin 31
Monday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo Notre Dame at Fremont Ross
Toledo St. Ursula at Oregon Clay
Toledo Whitmer at Findlay
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Waite
Other NW Ohio Games
Carey at Van Buren
Danville at Mount Vernon
Delaware Hayes at River Valley
Hardin Northern at Fort Jennings
Howard East Knox at Crestline
Lima Cent. Cath. at Wayne Trace
Lima Perry at Allen East
Marion Pleasant at Johnstown-Monroe
Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Woodward
Paulding at Ayersville
Toledo Bowsher at Sandusky Senior
Triad at Ridgemont
Whiteford at Cardinal Stritch
Tuesday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Wynford
Colonel Crawford at Carey
Mohawk at Buckeye Central
Ridgedale at Seneca East
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Woodmore
Genoa at Fostoria Senior
Otsego at Lake
Rossford at Elmwood
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Maumee
Bowling Green at Sylvania Southview
Napoleon at Springfield
Sylvania Northview at Perrysburg
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Norwalk St. Paul
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Mapleton at Lake Ridge Academy
Botkins at Upper Scioto Valley
Bryan at Pettisville
Columbus Grove at Liberty-Benton
Convoy Crestview at Coldwater
Fayette at Hicksville
Franklin-Monroe at St. Henry
Fremont St. Joseph at Maumee Valley Country Day
Hilltop at Fairview
Kenton at Elgin
Lincolnview at Antwerp
Lucas at Jeromesville Hillsdale
Miller City at McComb
Monroeville at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Montpelier at Liberty Center
New Bremen at St. Marys Memorial
North Central at Edgerton
Pandora-Gilboa at Ottoville
Paulding at Van Wert
Riverside at Houston
Sidney Fairlawn at Waynesfield-Goshen
Spencerville at Lima Shawnee
Stryker at Archbold
Tiffin Columbian at Willard
Tinora at Kalida
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Start
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Scott at Toledo Waite
Other NW Ohio Games
Bellevue at Cleveland Saint Joseph Academy
Lakota at Van Buren
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Arlington
Cory-Rawson at North Baltimore
Riverdale at McComb
Vanlue at Liberty-Benton
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer
Oregon Clay at Lima Senior
Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo St. Ursula
Northwest Conference
Convoy Crestview at Delphos Jefferson
Lincolnview at Bluffton
Paulding at Allen East
Spencerville at Columbus Grove
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Wauseon
Delta at Liberty Center
Evergreen at Swanton
Patrick Henry at Archbold
Putnam County League
Continental at Fort Jennings
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Lima Bath
Defiance at Elida
Kenton at Wapakoneta
Lima Shawnee at St. Marys Memorial
Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Lima Perry
Ridgemont at Sidney Lehman
Riverside at Waynesfield-Goshen
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian
Ottawa Hills at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at Coldwater
Minster at Marion Local
New Knoxville at Fort Recovery
Parkway at New Bremen
Versailles at St. Henry
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mansfield Senior
Lexington at Wooster Senior
Mansfield Madison at West Holmes
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Galion Senior
River Valley at Clear Fork
Shelby at Marion Pleasant
Other NW Ohio Games
Danbury at Genoa
East Canton at Kidron Central Christian
Gibsonburg at Woodmore
Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Columbian
Lima Cent. Cath. at Ada
Oak Harbor at Elmwood
Old Fort at Clyde
Ontario at Norwalk Senior
Ridgedale at Elgin
Sandusky St. Mary at Huron
PREP Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Carey 82, Bucyrus 52
Colonel Crawford 62, Buckeye Central 38
Mohawk 58, Ridgedale 47
Upper Sandusky 91, Wynford 58
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas 71, Crestline 55
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Pleasant 53, Marion Harding 49, OT
River Valley 82, Galion Senior 47
Shelby 63, Ontario 61
Other NW Ohio Games
Anna 69, St. Henry 51
Antwerp 77, North Central 43
Arlington 74, Convoy Crestview 63
Ashland Senior 66, Norwalk Senior 56
Ayersville 49, Continental 40
Bluffton 47, Fort Jennings 25
Bryan 53, Sylvania Northview 42
Calvary Christian 55, Lima Temple Christian 47
Cardinal Stritch 82, Bedford, Mich. 48
Castalia Margaretta 49, Genoa 46
Clear Fork 60, Lexington 57
Coldwater 61, Celina 53
Columbus Grove 71, Leipsic 61
Defiance 32, Wauseon 29
Delaware Hayes 48, Archbold 45
Delta 60, Stryker 52
Dublin Coffman 76, Toledo Scott 25
Edgerton 52, Pettisville 38
Fairview 50, Paulding 45
Fort Loramie 50, Minster 45, OT
Fort Recovery 36, Wapakoneta 31
Hardin Northern 73, Monclova Christian 19
Hicksville 66, Hilltop 37
Kalida 53, Tinora 28
Liberty Center 75, Elmwood 67
Liberty-Benton 61, Kenton 55, OT
Lima Bath 63, Spencerville 56, 2-OT
Lima Shawnee 70, Delphos St. John’s 51
Mansfield Temple Christian 54, Loudonville 50
Milan Edison 51, Vermilion 45
Miller City 64, Lincolnview 51
Mississinawa Valley 33, Sidney Lehman 29
New Bremen 48, Covington 47
North Baltimore 46, Patrick Henry 40
Oak Harbor 76, Sandusky St. Mary 60
Olentangy Liberty 50, Mansfield Senior 45
Ottawa Hills 31, Swanton 19
Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Findlay 57
Ottoville 57, Pandora-Gilboa 34
Piqua 69, Elida 61, OT
Plymouth 51, Mansfield St. Peter’s 36
Riverdale 60, Ridgemont 58
Sandusky Perkins 42, Bowling Green 40
Seneca East 56, Arcadia 55
Sidney Fairlawn 77, Waynesfield-Goshen 56
St. Marys Memorial 65, Bellefontaine 37
Sunbury Big Walnut 72, Mount Vernon 45
Tiffin Calvert 60, Norwalk St. Paul 51
Toledo Christian 75, Port Clinton 36
Toledo Emmanuel Christian 71, Danbury 54
Toledo Start 71, Fremont Ross 50
Toledo Woodward 56, KIPP Columbus 52
Triad 47, Riverside 42
Upper Scioto Valley 58, Ada 53
Van Wert 50, Marion Local 46, OT
Wayne Trace 56, Delphos Jefferson 49
Western Reserve 59, Huron 50
Willard 85, Tiffin Columbian 64
Around Ohio
Amanda-Clearcreek 66, Baltimore Liberty Union 53
Ashville Teays Valley 75, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 53
Barberton 72, Akr. Coventry 63
Batavia Clermont NE 68, Fayetteville-Perry 57
Belmont Union Local 65, Brooke, W.Va. 47
Beverly Ft. Frye 51, New Matamoras Frontier 50
Brookville 57, New Paris National Trail 56
Caledonia River Valley 82, Galion 47
Canal Winchester 65, Cols. Briggs 59
Canfield S. Range 52, Salem 38
Chardon NDCL 49, Gates Mills Hawken 36
Cin. Anderson 53, Lebanon 47
Cin. Elder 69, Cin. Colerain 38
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 61, Cin. Purcell Marian 55
Cin. Summit Country Day 32, Cin. N. College Hill 28
Cin. Walnut Hills 59, Cin. Woodward 51
Cin. Western Hills 80, Cin. Clark Montessori 62
Cin. Winton Woods 55, Cin. Withrow 52
Cin. Wyoming 68, Miamisburg 41
Circleville Logan Elm 51, Circleville 40
Cols. DeSales 69, Cols. Beechcroft 60
Cols. East 70, Detroit University Science, Mich. 66
Cols. St. Charles 60, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 45
Cols. Watterson 65, Marysville 42
Columbiana 48, Youngs. Liberty 38
Day. Christian 50, New Lebanon Dixie 39
Delaware Buckeye Valley 61, Gahanna Cols. Academy 47
Dover 70, Cle. John Adams 26
E. Can. 39, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 37
Elyria 58, LaGrange Keystone 49
Elyria Open Door 53, Cuyahoga Hts. 48
Fairview, Pa. 59, Conneaut 34
Fredericktown 47, Howard E. Knox 39
Granville 56, Pataskala Licking Hts. 50
Greenup Co., Ky. 77, Green 42
Greenville 63, New Madison Tri-Village 59, 0
Hamilton Ross 69, Reading 34
Hartville Lake Center Christian 60, Can. Cent. Cath. 58
Hunting Valley University 63, Hudson WRA 62
Kinsman Badger 59, Heartland Christian 51
Lancaster 69, Athens 67
Lancaster Fairfield Union 40, Bloom-Carroll 38
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 68, Grove City Christian 64
Latham Western 73, Bainbridge Paint Valley 62
Lore City Buckeye Trail 73, Bowerston Conotton Valley 59
Louisville Aquinas 54, Strasburg-Franklin 32
Marietta 45, Pomeroy Meigs 43
Massillon Perry 54, Cle. Horizon Science 47
Middletown 53, Kings Mills Kings 51
Minerva 57, Magnolia Sandy Valley 53
Mowrystown Whiteoak 56, Bethel-Tate 48
Mt. Orab Western Brown 78, Lynchburg-Clay 43
N. Lewisburg Triad 47, DeGraff Riverside 42
N. Royalton 67, Mayfield 63
New Boston Glenwood 68, S. Point 61
New Hope Christian 58, Cols. Horizon Science 56
Oak Glen, W.Va. 50, Sarahsville Shenandoah 44
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 79, Newark Licking Valley 42
Pickerington Cent. 71, Cols. Eastmoor 44
Pickerington N. 67, Logan 26
Plymouth 51, Mansfield St. Peter’s 36
Powell Olentangy Liberty 50, Mansfield Sr. 45
STVM 69, Warrensville Hts. 51
Southeastern 75, Manchester 50
Spring. Kenton Ridge 71, Jamestown Greeneview 42
Springboro 45, W. Chester Lakota W. 42
Stewart Federal Hocking 76, Fairfield Christian 47
Trotwood-Madison 108, Day. Dunbar 87
Vincent Warren 52, New Lexington 38
Westerville Cent. 61, Hilliard Davidson 40
Westerville S. 60, Dresden Tri-Valley 50
Zanesville Rosecrans 60, Sugar Grove Berne Union 44
Albany Alexander 57, Sardinia Eastern Brown 43
Chesapeake 85, Seaman N. Adams 57
Oak Hill 53, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 27
Peebles 69, Glouster Trimble 50
Proctorville Fairland 50, Waverly 29
Houston 48, Newton Local 45, 0
Monday’s Games
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield Christian at Lucas
Other NW Ohio Games
Cardington Lincoln at Elgin
Carey at Van Buren
Tuesday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Oregon Clay at Fremont Ross
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. Francis
Toledo St. John’s at Findlay
Toledo Whitmer at Lima Senior
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Hopewell-Loudon
New Riegel at Tiffin Calvert
Old Fort at Lakota
Sandusky St. Mary at Gibsonburg
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde at Norwalk Senior
Sandusky Perkins at Bellevue
Vermilion at Sandusky Senior
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Northwood
Maumee Valley Country Day at Ottawa Hills
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Mansfield Madison
Mount Vernon at Lexington
West Holmes at Ashland Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Scott at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Waite at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Start
Other NW Ohio Games
Buckeye Valley at River Valley
Fredericktown at Clear Fork
Heritage Christian at Harvest Temple
Heritage Christian at NWO Cougars
Leipsic at Bluffton
Mansfield Temple Christian at Mansfield Christian
Marion Pleasant at Centerburg
Mount Gilead at Galion Senior
New Knoxville at Wapakoneta
Ontario at Sparta Highland
Parkway at Ridgemont
Patrick Henry at Miller City
Perrysburg at Wauseon
Strasburg-Franklin at Kidron Central Christian
Toledo Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Versailles at Lima Cent. Cath.
Wednesday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Elgin at Bucyrus
Mohawk at McComb
Thursday’s Games
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Napoleon
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Plymouth
Norwalk St. Paul at Monroeville
South Central at New London
Western Reserve at Ashland Mapleton
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Antwerp
Hicksville at Tinora
Holgate at Fairview
Wayne Trace at Edgerton
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Fayette
Montpelier at North Central
Stryker at Pettisville
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoff Glance
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday’s Results
San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10
Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12
Sunday’s Results
Kansas City 51, Houston 31
Green Bay 28, Seattle 23
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
Tennessee at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at San Francisco, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 26 11 .703 —
Toronto 25 13 .658 1½
Philadelphia 25 15 .625 2½
Brooklyn 18 20 .474 8½
New York 11 29 .275 16½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 27 12 .692 —
Orlando 18 21 .462 9
Charlotte 15 26 .366 13
Washington 13 26 .333 14
Atlanta 8 32 .200 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 35 6 .854 —
Indiana 24 15 .615 10
Chicago 14 26 .350 20½
Detroit 14 26 .350 20½
Cleveland 12 27 .308 22
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 26 12 .684 —
Dallas 24 15 .615 2½
Memphis 18 22 .450 9
San Antonio 16 21 .432 9½
New Orleans 14 26 .350 13
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 27 12 .692 —
Denver 26 12 .684 ½
Oklahoma City 22 17 .564 5
Portland 16 24 .400 11½
Minnesota 15 23 .395 11½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 32 7 .821 —
L.A. Clippers 27 12 .692 5
Phoenix 15 23 .395 16½
Sacramento 15 24 .385 17
Golden State 9 32 .220 24
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Houston 139, Minnesota 109
Chicago 108, Detroit 99
Boston 140, New Orleans 105
L.A. Lakers 125, Oklahoma City 110
Dallas 109, Philadelphia 91
Cleveland 111, Denver 103
Milwaukee 122, Portland 101
Sunday’s Results
New York 124, Miami 121
Utah 127, Washington 116
Brooklyn 108, Atlanta 86
Memphis 122, Golden State 102
San Antonio 105, Toronto 104
Charlotte at Phoenix, late
L.A. Clippers at Denver, late
Monday’s Games
New Orleans at Detroit, 7
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7
Chicago at Boston, 7:30
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8
Charlotte at Portland, 10
Orlando at Sacramento, 10
Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Tuesday’s Games
Phoenix at Atlanta, 7:30
Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30
Houston at Memphis, 8
New York at Milwaukee, 8
Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Dallas at Golden State, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7
Detroit at Boston, 7
San Antonio at Miami, 7:30
Indiana at Minnesota, 8
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8
Washington at Chicago, 8
Charlotte at Denver, 9
Portland at Houston, 9:30
Dallas at Sacramento, 10
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 46 27 8 11 65 154 119
Tampa Bay 45 27 14 4 58 162 130
Toronto 46 24 16 6 54 166 153
Florida 45 24 16 5 53 166 152
Buffalo 46 20 19 7 47 136 147
Montreal 46 19 20 7 45 143 148
Ottawa 45 16 22 7 39 121 154
Detroit 46 12 31 3 27 100 175
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 46 30 11 5 65 164 138
Pittsburgh 45 28 12 5 61 154 122
N.Y. Islanders 43 27 12 4 58 122 111
Carolina 45 27 16 2 56 150 123
Philadelphia 45 23 16 6 52 140 137
Columbus 46 22 16 8 52 121 124
N.Y. Rangers 44 21 19 4 46 146 149
New Jersey 45 17 21 7 41 120 156
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 46 29 10 7 65 148 124
Dallas 45 26 15 4 56 121 107
Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134
Winnipeg 46 24 18 4 52 141 140
Nashville 44 21 16 7 49 150 145
Minnesota 45 20 19 6 46 135 150
Chicago 46 20 20 6 46 134 150
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 47 25 17 5 55 131 139
Arizona 48 25 18 5 55 136 125
Vancouver 46 25 17 4 54 155 143
Vegas 48 24 18 6 54 149 145
Edmonton 47 24 18 5 53 144 148
San Jose 47 21 22 4 46 126 153
Los Angeles 47 18 25 4 40 118 146
Anaheim 45 17 23 5 39 115 143
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Results
Vancouver 6, Buffalo 3
Carolina 2, Los Angeles 0
Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Montreal 2, Ottawa 1, OT
Tampa Bay 1, Philadelphia 0
New Jersey 5, Washington 1
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Chicago 4, Anaheim 2
Calgary 4, Edmonton 3
Columbus 3, Vegas 0
San Jose 2, Dallas 1
Sunday’s Results
Nashville 1, Winnipeg 0
Vancouver 4, Minnesota 1
Buffalo 5, Detroit 1
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 3, SO
Florida 8, Toronto 4
New Jersey 3, Tampa Bay 1
Monday’s Games
Calgary at Montreal, 7
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Boston at Philadelphia, 7
Carolina at Washington, 7
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8
Tuesday’s Games
Vegas at Buffalo, 7
Boston at Columbus, 7
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7
New Jersey at Toronto, 7
Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8
San Jose at Arizona, 9
Dallas at Colorado, 9
Nashville at Edmonton, 9
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Montreal, 7:30
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bowl Schedule
Monday’s Game
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
LSU (14-0) vs. Clemson (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Saturday’s Championship
at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State 28, James Madison 20
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Bates 81, Wesleyan (Conn.) 80
Bridgeport 67, Daemen 64
Canisius 72, St. Peter’s 68
Cazenovia 107, Penn St.-Berks 93
Cobleskill 87, Penn St.-Harrisburg 79
Fisher 56, Great Lakes Christian 54, OT
Keuka 85, Gallaudet 77
Lancaster Bible 73, Wells 59
Manhattan 81, Siena 69
Morrisville St. 76, Penn College 71
NYU-Poly 60, Penn St.-Abington 59
Niagara 70, Iona 69
Queens (NY) 87, Roberts Wesleyan 84
Quinnipiac 84, Monmouth (NJ) 70
Rider 69, Marist 52
Wichita St. 89, UConn 86, 2OT
Yale 108, Johnson & Wales (RI) 58
SOUTH
Auburn-Montgomery 99, Shorter 90
Averett 71, Berea 65
Berry 72, Sewanee 57
Centre 81, Oglethorpe 63
Greensboro 76, Maryville (Tenn.) 73
Memphis 68, South Florida 64
Miami 68, Pittsburgh 58
Rhodes 85, Birmingham-Southern 80
Texas Lutheran 79, Centenary 75
Tuskegee 85, Spring Hill 57
William Carey 85, Stillman 77
MIDWEST
Augustana (Ill.) 83, Millikin 58
Minnesota 75, Michigan 67
N. Kentucky 96, IUPUI 71
Purdue 71, Michigan St. 42
Trine 79, Alma 71
UIC 76, Wright St. 72
SOUTHWEST
Hendrix 73, Millsaps 66
St. Thomas (Texas) 83, Southwestern (Texas) 69
FAR WEST
Utah 91, Colorado 52
Saturday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Adelphi 76, S. New Hampshire 74
Albany (NY) 76, Maine 70
Alfred 103, Nazareth 97
Allegheny 68, Kenyon 66
Anna Maria 85, Norwich 67
Babson 93, Worcester Tech 81
Baruch 84, York (NY) 60
Bentley 84, S. Connecticut 65
Boston U. 81, Army 59
Bucknell 75, Holy Cross 60
California (Pa.) 108, Edinboro 71
Charleston (WV) 91, Davis & Elkins 57
Chestnut Hill 83, Felician 75
Clark U. 82, Emerson 73
Colgate 70, Navy 63
Dean 74, Becker 71
Delaware St. 68, NC Central 66
Delhi 87, Maine-Fort Kent 65
Dominican (NY) 76, Wilmington (Del.) 69
Drew 73, Juniata 41
Duquesne 66, George Washington 61
Emmanuel (Mass.) 90, Rivier 76
Fitchburg St. 79, Salem St. 61
Franciscan 67, Alfred St. 57
Franklin Pierce 70, American International 56
George Mason 76, La Salle 63
Georgia Tech 71, Boston College 52
Indiana (Pa.) 85, Gannon 64
Jefferson 98, Concordia (N.Y.) 74
Johns Hopkins 86, Washington (Md.) 83, OT
LIU Brooklyn 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 70
La Roche 57, Penn St. Behrend 55
Lafayette 65, Loyola (Md.) 62
Lancaster Bible 69, Keuka 54
Lehigh 82, American U. 73
Lock Haven 73, Shepherd 72
MIT 76, Coast Guard 60
Manhattanville 66, Merchant Marine 58
Mass.-Boston 90, Lesley 64
Mass.-Lowell 85, Binghamton 66
Mercyhurst 86, Kutztown 64
Merrimack 58, CCSU 46
Millersville 83, Bloomsburg 71
Mitchell 91, New England Coll. 85
Montclair St. 89, Rowan 84
Moravian 63, Catholic 62
Morrisville St. 90, Penn St.-Berks 71
Mount Aloysius 91, Hilbert 76
Mount St. Mary (NY) 70, NY Maritime 49
Mount St. Mary’s 67, Bryant 65
NC A&T 91, Md.-Eastern Shore 53
NYU 76, Brandeis 65
New Haven 82, St. Michael’s 63
Nyack 73, Holy Family 70
Penn St.-Abington 95, Cobleskill 93
Penn St.-Altoona 86, Pitt.-Bradford 55
Penn St.-Harrisburg 72, SUNY Poly 60
Pitt.-Greensburg 89, Medaille 70
Ramapo 73, College of NJ 60
Randolph 62, E. Mennonite 56
Robert Morris 94, Wagner 62
Sarah Lawrence 79, Purchase 73
Sciences (Pa.) 82, Bloomfield 41
Scranton 91, Elizabethtown 60
Seton Hall 69, Marquette 55
Shippensburg 71, East Stroudsburg 66
Slippery Rock 78, Seton Hill 54
St. Bonaventure 64, Fordham 44
St. Francis (Pa.) 81, St. Francis (NY) 80
St. John Fisher 93, Houghton 56
St. John’s 74, DePaul 67
Stonehill 80, LeMoyne 69
Stony Brook 73, New Hampshire 48
Susquehanna 87, Goucher 67
Swarthmore 68, Franklin & Marshall 53
Towson 84, Delaware 68
Tulane 65, Temple 51
Ursinus 86, Dickinson 67
Utica 85, Hartwick 75
Vermont 74, UMBC 50
Villanova 80, Georgetown 66
W. Virginia St. 85, WV Wesleyan 84
Wells 67, Gallaudet 54
West Chester 79, Mansfield 71
West Liberty 129, Glenville St. 89
West Virginia 66, Texas Tech 54
Westfield St. 73, Framingham St. 58
Wheeling Jesuit 74, Concord 71
Wisconsin 58, Penn St. 49
SOUTH
Auburn 82, Georgia 60
Austin Peay 71, Jacksonville St. 67
Belmont 85, UT Martin 78
Bethune-Cookman 83, Coppin St. 73
Charlotte 53, Old Dominion 47
Chattanooga 105, Samford 67
Cincinnati 68, UCF 54
Clemson 79, North Carolina 76, OT
Davidson 89, Saint Joseph’s 83
Drexel 78, James Madison 71
ETSU 61, VMI 55
East Carolina 71, SMU 68
Elon 80, UNC Wilmington 63
Florida A&M 77, Morgan St. 68
Florida Gulf Coast 66, Stetson 62, OT
Georgia Southern 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 49
Georgia St. 84, Louisiana-Monroe 62
Hampden-Sydney 74, Emory & Henry 56
Kentucky 76, Alabama 67
Liberty 54, Jacksonville 37
Miles 82, LeMoyne-Owen 45
Morehead St. 69, E. Illinois 66
NJIT 78, North Florida 66
Nicholls 69, SE Louisiana 58
Norfolk St. 71, Howard 63
North Alabama 82, Lipscomb 69
Presbyterian 77, High Point 62
Radford 68, Campbell 63
Rhode Island 65, VCU 56
Syracuse 63, Virginia 55, OT
Tennessee 66, South Carolina 55
Texas A&M 69, Vanderbilt 50
UNC Asheville 71, Charleston Southern 69
Va. Wesleyan 82, Washington & Lee 74
Virginia Tech 72, NC State 58
William & Mary 67, Coll. of Charleston 56
MIDWEST
Adrian 80, Kalamazoo 65
Albion 84, Hope 70
Baylor 67, Kansas 55
Bowling Green 83, Ohio 74
Creighton 77, Xavier 65
Dayton 88, UMass 60
Illinois 54, Rutgers 51
Indiana 66, Ohio St. 54
Indiana St. 65, Illinois St. 52
Kent St. 79, Cent. Michigan 73
Louisville 67, Notre Dame 64
Loyola of Chicago 78, Evansville 44
N. Iowa 80, Missouri St. 57
Oakland 68, Cleveland St. 55
Ohio Dominican 77, Hillsdale 64
St. Norbert 87, Cornell (Iowa) 62
Valparaiso 66, Drake 61
W. Illinois 86, Denver 80
Wis. Lutheran 66, Benedictine (Ill.) 65
Wooster 70, DePauw 68
Youngstown St. 69, Detroit 67
SOUTHWEST
TCU 52, Oklahoma St. 40
Sunday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Bates 65, Wesleyan (Conn.) 56
Boston U. 72, Army 66
Butler 47, Georgetown 46
Daemen 61, Bridgeport 59
Drexel 74, Hofstra 54
Fordham 53, George Washington 47
Gallaudet 72, Keuka 69
Lancaster Bible 58, Wells 40
Morrisville St. 71, Penn College 63
NYU-Poly 72, Penn St.-Abington 59
Northeastern 72, Delaware 62
Penn St.-Berks 70, Cazenovia 67
Penn St.-Harrisburg 79, Cobleskill 67
Roberts Wesleyan 75, Queens (NY) 65
Rutgers 69, Nebraska 65
St. Bonaventure 62, George Mason 47
Towson 76, James Madison 75
Villanova 66, Xavier 54
Virginia 69, Boston College 52
Washington Adventist 65, Fisher 58
West Virginia 68, Texas 63
SOUTH
Alabama 75, Auburn 48
Auburn-Montgomery 83, Shorter 76
Berea 80, Wesleyan (Ga.) 57
Berry 61, Sewanee 52
Davidson 79, Rhode Island 67
Dayton 65, Richmond 51
Duke 72, Virginia Tech 67
Elon 77, UNC Wilmington 53
Florida St. 78, North Carolina 64
Georgia Tech 49, Clemson 47
Kentucky 65, Florida 45
LSU 52, Mississippi 44
Louisville 75, Wake Forest 61
Mary Baldwin 66, Greensboro 52
Miami 77, Syracuse 62
NC Wesleyan 78, Pfeiffer 63
Oglethorpe 60, Centre 54
Rhodes 66, Birmingham-Southern 63
South Carolina 93, Vanderbilt 57
Spring Hill 72, Tuskegee 67
Tennessee 73, Georgia 56
Texas Lutheran 69, Centenary 58
Wichita St. 61, East Carolina 53
William & Mary 85, Coll. of Charleston 60
William Carey 67, Stillman 57
William Peace 67, Averett 58
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 81, UCF 64
DePaul 74, St. John’s 69
Drake 73, S. Illinois 65
Illinois 74, Minnesota 71
Iowa 91, Indiana 85
Loyola of Chicago 58, Indiana St. 51
Marquette 81, Seton Hall 60
Maryland 77, Michigan 49
Michigan St. 69, Wisconsin 52
Millikin 75, Augustana (Ill.) 71
Missouri St. 80, N. Iowa 66
NC State 90, Notre Dame 56
Northwestern 61, Purdue 56
Ohio St. 80, Penn St. 70
S. Dakota St. 100, Purdue Fort Wayne 69
Trine 56, Alma 38
UMKC 56, New Mexico St. 52
VCU 65, Saint Louis 52
Valparaiso 88, Evansville 66
W. Illinois 82, Denver 75
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 90, Missouri 73
Baylor 94, Oklahoma St. 48
Millsaps 62, Hendrix 54
South Florida 68, Tulsa 52
TCU 73, Kansas 59
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 55, Oregon St. 47
Oregon 71, Arizona 64
UC Santa Cruz 82, Bethesda 34
UCLA 65, Colorado 62
Utah 67, Southern Cal 65
Saturday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Albertus Magnus 72, Regis (Mass.) 65
Babson 64, Springfield 52
Baruch 59, York (NY) 56
Bucknell 51, Holy Cross 40
Caldwell 56, Georgian Court 52
Castleton 67, S. Maine 54
Centenary (NJ) 60, Cairn 41
Chatham 73, Thiel 63
Colgate 80, Navy 55
Cortland St. 84, Fredonia St. 45
Curry 52, Salve Regina 45
Dartmouth 63, Harvard 62
Dist. of Columbia 71, Mercy 43
Dominican (NY) 81, Wilmington (Del.) 70
Duquesne 82, La Salle 56
E. Connecticut 67, Plymouth St. 40
E. Nazarene 63, Becker 55
Eastern 78, Delaware Valley 54
Edinboro 73, California (Pa.) 72
Fairfield 67, St. Peter’s 48
Farmingdale 82, Purchase St. 46
Fitchburg St. 67, Salem St. 56
Geneseo St. 90, Potsdam 48
Gettysburg 69, Haverford 64
Gwynedd Mercy 108, Marywood 70
Husson 91, Maine-Presque Isle 60
Iona 36, Monmouth (NJ) 33
Ithaca 60, William Smith 48
Johnson & Wales (RI) 64, Lasell 57
Keystone 92, Wilson 50
Kings (Pa.) 55, DeSales 54
LIU Brooklyn 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 63
Lafayette 55, Loyola (Md.) 52
Lebanon Valley 57, Alvernia 47
Lehigh 64, American U. 63
Lycoming 57, Hood 41
Maine Maritime 64, SUNY Canton 33
Maine-Farmington 67, Johnson St. 46
Maine-Fort Kent 75, Delhi 53
Manhattanville 86, St. Joseph’s (LI) 70
Marist 94, Niagara 67
Marshall 61, UAB 56
Mass.-Dartmouth 90, W. Connecticut 76
Mass.-Lowell 66, Binghamton 56
McDaniel 60, Muhlenberg 53
Medgar Evers 53, Mount Holyoke 51
Merchant Marine 48, Old Westbury 40
Merrimack 65, CCSU 56
Messiah 71, Arcadia 54
Misericordia 73, FDU-Florham 48
Mount St. Mary (NY) 63, St. Joseph’s (NY) 53
Mount St. Mary’s 76, Bryant 70
NC A&T 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 31
NJ City 69, Richard Stockton 57
NYU 76, Brandeis 65
Neumann 71, Wesley 48
New England 64, Nichols 39
New Paltz 56, Oneonta 53
Ohio 76, Buffalo 65
Pitt.-Johnstown 75, Clarion 64
Post (Conn.) 101, Goldey Beacom 63
Princeton 75, Penn 55
Quinnipiac 70, Manhattan 58
Robert Morris 51, Wagner 47
Roger Williams 68, Gordon 40
Rutgers-Camden 63, Rutgers-Newark 57
Sciences (Pa.) 82, Bloomfield 41
Seton Hill 82, Slippery Rock 76
Siena 68, Canisius 63
St. Francis (Pa.) 82, St. Francis Brooklyn 72
St. Vincent 79, Bethany (WV) 58
Stevens Tech 85, Wilkes 54
Stevenson 76, Widener 66
Stony Brook 53, New Hampshire 44
Swarthmore 97, Bryn Mawr 45
Temple 85, SMU 62
Thomas (Maine) 67, Lyndon St. 59
UConn 91, Houston 51
UMass 61, Saint Joseph’s 43
Vermont 60, UMBC 58
W. New England 90, Wentworth 43
Wellesley 65, Pine Manor 38
West Chester 66, Mansfield 46
Westminster (Pa.) 96, Geneva 59
William Paterson 67, Kean 65
SOUTH
E. Illinois 57, Morehead St. 51
Florida Gulf Coast 89, Stetson 47
Kentucky Wesleyan 60, Alderson-Broaddus 47
Louisiana-Lafayette 79, Troy 73
North Florida 71, NJIT 48
S. Virginia 67, Salisbury 55
MIDWEST
Ashland 101, Davenport 72
Ball St. 59, E. Michigan 54
Calvin 65, St. Mary’s (Ind.) 43
Cent. Michigan 76, Miami (Ohio) 70
Creighton 72, Providence 63
Denison 59, Ohio Wesleyan 44
Green Bay 65, Detroit 48
Kalamazoo 63, Adrian 62
Kent St. 75, W. Michigan 63
Texas Rio Grande Valley 87, Chicago St. 67
Wittenberg 48, Oberlin 35
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated LHP Stephen Tarpley for assignment.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived F CJ Miles. Signed C Anzejs Pasecniks to a multi-year contract and F Johnathan Williams to a two-way contract.
Football
National Football League
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Tony Brooks-James, QB Jake Browning, WR Davion Davis, TE Brandon Dillon and CBs Mark Fields, Kemon Hall and Marcus Sayles to reserve/future contracts.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined N.Y. Rangers D Jacob Trouba $5,000 for slashing.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL) under emergency conditions.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Evan Cormier to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled G Cory Schneider to Binghamton.
American Hockey League
LAVAL ROCKET — Released F Garrett Mitchell from a professional tryout and sent him to Reading (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D David Drake from Reading (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Toledo D Michael Moffat pending further review.
College
ILLINOIS — DE Oluwole Betikuu Jr. declared for the NFL draft.
MIAMI — Graduate PK Jose Borregales is transferring from FIU.
LOCAL SPORTS
Saturday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
(8th) Elmwood 44, North Baltimore 14
(7th) Elmwood 29, North Baltimore 10
SCHEDULE
Monday’s Events
Prep Bowling
Patrick Henry vs. Liberty Center (NWOAL), River City Bowl-Away, 4
Celina vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (WBL), Highland Lanes, 5
LOCAL & AREA
New Riegel Coaching Openings
NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.
Lake Coaching Openings
MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.