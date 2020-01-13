PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday’s Results

Northern Buckeye Conference

Woodmore 47, Genoa 22

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury 53, Tiffin Calvert 31

Hopewell-Loudon 66, Sandusky St. Mary 29

New Riegel 30, Old Fort 28

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta 65, Willard 61

Milan Edison 29, Huron 22

Oak Harbor 45, Port Clinton 40

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue 70, Sandusky Perkins 57

Norwalk Senior 44, Clyde 43

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington 35, Mount Vernon 23

Mansfield Madison 38, Mansfield Senior 23

West Holmes 62, Ashland Senior 24

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview 67, Plymouth 12

Norwalk St. Paul 59, Monroeville 33

South Central 54, New London 36

Western Reserve 35, Ashland Mapleton 27

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp 51, North Central 27

Clear Fork 60, Loudonville 21

Delta 57, Stryker 33

Eastwood 67, Anthony Wayne 56

Fort Jennings 58, Pandora-Gilboa 33

Fremont Ross 63, Tiffin Columbian 38

Kenton 74, Upper Scioto Valley 35

Leipsic 52, Columbus Grove 30

Lima Cent. Cath. 62, Lima Perry 29

McComb 63, Ada 32

Miller City 49, Arlington 42

Otsego 60, Springfield 43

Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Fort Recovery 41

Rossford 41, Toledo Bowsher 39

Sandusky Senior 51, Vermilion 41

Seneca East 51, Arcadia 47

Sidney Lehman 50, Bethel 43

St. Marys Memorial 50, Parkway 35

Swanton 38, Fayette 19

Van Wert 50, Lincolnview 35

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 48, Ravenna 46

Akr. Hoban 57, Gates Mills Gilmour 47

Alliance Marlington 40, Carrollton 18

Andrews Osborne Academy 59, Christian Community School 34

Aurora 60, Painesville Riverside 35

Avon 48, N. Ridgeville 33

Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, Latham Western 42

Batavia Clermont NE 41, Fayetteville-Perry 36

Bay Village Bay 48, Parma Normandy 24

Beaver Eastern 53, Portsmouth Clay 34

Bedford 47, E. Cle. Shaw 40

Bellaire 66, Brooke, W.Va. 48

Berea-Midpark 50, Lakewood 43

Berlin Hiland 78, Uhrichsville Claymont 9

Beverly Ft. Frye 34, Waterford 25

Bidwell River Valley 60, Racine Southern 40

Boyd Co., Ky. 60, Minford 31

Burton Berkshire 45, Richmond Hts. 34

Can. McKinley 69, Can. Glenoak 59

Cardington-Lincoln 55, Sparta Highland 49

Carlisle 57, Camden Preble Shawnee 48

Chesterland W. Geauga 71, Orange 49

Chillicothe 48, Hillsboro 38

Chillicothe Zane Trace 49, Mowrystown Whiteoak 22

Cin. Clark Montessori 66, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 42

Cin. Country Day 94, Hamilton New Miami 6

Cin. Indian Hill 38, Cin. Wyoming 33

Cin. Mariemont 38, Cin. Madeira 34, 0

Cin. Princeton 63, Cin. Colerain 31

Cin. Sycamore 66, W. Chester Lakota W. 45

Cin. West Clermont 51, Cin. Walnut Hills 45

Cle. Cent. Cath. 57, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 51

Cle. Hts. 47, Euclid 37

Cle. St. Joseph 42, Chardon NDCL 41

Cols. DeSales 54, Cols. Beechcroft 46

Cols. Hartley 41, Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 39

Cols. Walnut Ridge 70, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 50

Cols. Watterson 44, Grove City 32

Cuyahoga Falls 44, N. Royalton 24

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 61, Cle. VASJ 29

Day. Carroll 42, Cin. Purcell Marian 38

Day. Chaminade Julienne 51, Cin. McNicholas 36

Day. Oakwood 34, Brookville 18

Delaware Buckeye Valley 39, Cols. Ready 26

Dresden Tri-Valley 64, McConnelsville Morgan 41

Dublin Coffman 67, Ashville Teays Valley 54

E. Liverpool 47, E. Palestine 45

Eaton 51, Monroe 36

Elyria Cath. 77, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 46

Ft. Loramie 79, Russia 18

Gallipolis Gallia 48, Wellston 34

Gates Mills Hawken 52, Beachwood 30

Geneva 74, Ashtabula Edgewood 22

Greenfield McClain 42, Washington C.H. 41

Hamilton Badin 53, Middletown Fenwick 41

Harrison 76, Cin. NW 30

Heartland Christian 31, Salineville Southern 30

Howard E. Knox 55, Fredericktown 28

Hubbard 39, Youngs. Chaney High School 32

Huber Hts. Wayne 73, Miamisburg 31

Independence 76, Orwell Grand Valley 38

Kirtland 39, Cuyahoga Hts. 21

Lancaster 67, Athens 38

Lewistown Indian Lake 46, St. Paris Graham 40

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 54, Cin. Oak Hills 53

Lodi Cloverleaf 51, Peninsula Woodridge 29

Logan 63, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 57

London 61, Spring. Kenton Ridge 37

London Madison Plains 51, Spring. NE 23

Louisville Aquinas 58, Hanoverton United 25

Loveland 55, Cin. Anderson 38

Lucasville Valley 56, Frankfort Adena 55, 0

Lyndhurst Brush 59, Cols. Northland 52

Macedonia Nordonia 59, Twinsburg 34

Maple Hts. 70, Garfield Hts. 61

Marietta 72, Byesville Meadowbrook 20

McDermott Scioto NW 66, W. Union 42

Mentor Lake Cath. 37, Hudson WRA 31

Middletown Madison Senior 63, Milton-Union 37

Milford 49, Kings Mills Kings 27

Minerva 52, Can. South 21

Mogadore Field 57, Streetsboro 37

Mt. Gilead 62, Galion Northmor 37

Mt. Notre Dame 74, Ryle, Ky. 44

Mt. Orab Western Brown 63, Lynchburg-Clay 48

N. Can. Hoover 53, Green 25

New Albany 47, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 46

New Carlisle Tecumseh 65, Bellefontaine 41

New Lebanon Dixie 37, Day. Northridge 25

New Madison Tri-Village 57, Casstown Miami E. 44

New Matamoras Frontier 39, Bridgeport 24

New Paris National Trail 42, Newton Local 24

New Philadelphia 44, Warsaw River View 31

Norton 67, Akr. Springfield 37

Oberlin Firelands 82, Elyria Open Door 32

Olmsted Falls 52, N. Olmsted 16

Oxford Talawanda 42, Hamilton Ross 31

Parma 59, Parma Hts. Holy Name 43

Perry 58, Madison 25

Philo 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 31

Plain City Jonathan Alder 70, Spring. Shawnee 34

Poland Seminary 61, Cortland Lakeview 34

Portsmouth W. 38, Ironton St. Joseph 32

Powell Olentangy Liberty 52, Pickerington N. 15

Reading 55, Cin. Deer Park 47

Richmond Edison 48, Newcomerstown 45

Richwood N. Union 50, Urbana 33

Rootstown 45, Hartville Lake Center Christian 24

S. Point 43, New Boston Glenwood 40

STVM 57, Chagrin Falls Kenston 24

Sheffield Brookside 53, Cle. Rhodes 37

Smithville 59, Creston Norwayne 52

Southeastern 58, Stewart Federal Hocking 47

Spring. Cath. Cent. 71, N. Lewisburg Triad 21

Spring. Greenon 52, W. Jefferson 45

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 56, Kettering Alter 34

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 49, Rayland Buckeye 23

Stow-Munroe Falls 39, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 28

Strongsville 56, Garrettsville Garfield 39

Tipp City Tippecanoe 55, Riverside Stebbins 21

Toronto 40, Caldwell 28

Trenton Edgewood 47, Cin. Mt. Healthy 36

Troy Christian 61, Franklin Middletown Christian 18

Union City Mississinawa Valley 45, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 36

Vandalia Butler 55, Piqua 53, 2

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 32, Lore City Buckeye Trail 22

W. Liberty-Salem 40, Cedarville 17

Warren Champion 49, Leavittsburg LaBrae 22

Warren Howland 45, Youngs. Boardman 31

Warren JFK 56, Ashtabula St. John 50

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 47, Jackson 30

Westerville Cent. 38, Cols. East 27

Xenia 58, W. Carrollton 55

Youngs. Liberty 64, Campbell Memorial 24

Youngs. Ursuline 38, Can. Cent. Cath. 28

Zanesville Maysville 49, New Lexington 40

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 76, Strasburg-Franklin 31

Monday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo Notre Dame at Fremont Ross

Toledo St. Ursula at Oregon Clay

Toledo Whitmer at Findlay

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Waite

Other NW Ohio Games

Carey at Van Buren

Danville at Mount Vernon

Delaware Hayes at River Valley

Hardin Northern at Fort Jennings

Howard East Knox at Crestline

Lima Cent. Cath. at Wayne Trace

Lima Perry at Allen East

Marion Pleasant at Johnstown-Monroe

Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Woodward

Paulding at Ayersville

Toledo Bowsher at Sandusky Senior

Triad at Ridgemont

Whiteford at Cardinal Stritch

Tuesday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Wynford

Colonel Crawford at Carey

Mohawk at Buckeye Central

Ridgedale at Seneca East

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Woodmore

Genoa at Fostoria Senior

Otsego at Lake

Rossford at Elmwood

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Maumee

Bowling Green at Sylvania Southview

Napoleon at Springfield

Sylvania Northview at Perrysburg

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Mapleton at Lake Ridge Academy

Botkins at Upper Scioto Valley

Bryan at Pettisville

Columbus Grove at Liberty-Benton

Convoy Crestview at Coldwater

Fayette at Hicksville

Franklin-Monroe at St. Henry

Fremont St. Joseph at Maumee Valley Country Day

Hilltop at Fairview

Kenton at Elgin

Lincolnview at Antwerp

Lucas at Jeromesville Hillsdale

Miller City at McComb

Monroeville at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Montpelier at Liberty Center

New Bremen at St. Marys Memorial

North Central at Edgerton

Pandora-Gilboa at Ottoville

Paulding at Van Wert

Riverside at Houston

Sidney Fairlawn at Waynesfield-Goshen

Spencerville at Lima Shawnee

Stryker at Archbold

Tiffin Columbian at Willard

Tinora at Kalida

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Start

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Scott at Toledo Waite

Other NW Ohio Games

Bellevue at Cleveland Saint Joseph Academy

Lakota at Van Buren

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Arlington

Cory-Rawson at North Baltimore

Riverdale at McComb

Vanlue at Liberty-Benton

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer

Oregon Clay at Lima Senior

Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo St. Ursula

Northwest Conference

Convoy Crestview at Delphos Jefferson

Lincolnview at Bluffton

Paulding at Allen East

Spencerville at Columbus Grove

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Wauseon

Delta at Liberty Center

Evergreen at Swanton

Patrick Henry at Archbold

Putnam County League

Continental at Fort Jennings

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Lima Bath

Defiance at Elida

Kenton at Wapakoneta

Lima Shawnee at St. Marys Memorial

Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Lima Perry

Ridgemont at Sidney Lehman

Riverside at Waynesfield-Goshen

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian

Ottawa Hills at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at Coldwater

Minster at Marion Local

New Knoxville at Fort Recovery

Parkway at New Bremen

Versailles at St. Henry

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mansfield Senior

Lexington at Wooster Senior

Mansfield Madison at West Holmes

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Galion Senior

River Valley at Clear Fork

Shelby at Marion Pleasant

Other NW Ohio Games

Danbury at Genoa

East Canton at Kidron Central Christian

Gibsonburg at Woodmore

Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Columbian

Lima Cent. Cath. at Ada

Oak Harbor at Elmwood

Old Fort at Clyde

Ontario at Norwalk Senior

Ridgedale at Elgin

Sandusky St. Mary at Huron

PREP Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Carey 82, Bucyrus 52

Colonel Crawford 62, Buckeye Central 38

Mohawk 58, Ridgedale 47

Upper Sandusky 91, Wynford 58

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas 71, Crestline 55

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Pleasant 53, Marion Harding 49, OT

River Valley 82, Galion Senior 47

Shelby 63, Ontario 61

Other NW Ohio Games

Anna 69, St. Henry 51

Antwerp 77, North Central 43

Arlington 74, Convoy Crestview 63

Ashland Senior 66, Norwalk Senior 56

Ayersville 49, Continental 40

Bluffton 47, Fort Jennings 25

Bryan 53, Sylvania Northview 42

Calvary Christian 55, Lima Temple Christian 47

Cardinal Stritch 82, Bedford, Mich. 48

Castalia Margaretta 49, Genoa 46

Clear Fork 60, Lexington 57

Coldwater 61, Celina 53

Columbus Grove 71, Leipsic 61

Defiance 32, Wauseon 29

Delaware Hayes 48, Archbold 45

Delta 60, Stryker 52

Dublin Coffman 76, Toledo Scott 25

Edgerton 52, Pettisville 38

Fairview 50, Paulding 45

Fort Loramie 50, Minster 45, OT

Fort Recovery 36, Wapakoneta 31

Hardin Northern 73, Monclova Christian 19

Hicksville 66, Hilltop 37

Kalida 53, Tinora 28

Liberty Center 75, Elmwood 67

Liberty-Benton 61, Kenton 55, OT

Lima Bath 63, Spencerville 56, 2-OT

Lima Shawnee 70, Delphos St. John’s 51

Mansfield Temple Christian 54, Loudonville 50

Milan Edison 51, Vermilion 45

Miller City 64, Lincolnview 51

Mississinawa Valley 33, Sidney Lehman 29

New Bremen 48, Covington 47

North Baltimore 46, Patrick Henry 40

Oak Harbor 76, Sandusky St. Mary 60

Olentangy Liberty 50, Mansfield Senior 45

Ottawa Hills 31, Swanton 19

Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Findlay 57

Ottoville 57, Pandora-Gilboa 34

Piqua 69, Elida 61, OT

Plymouth 51, Mansfield St. Peter’s 36

Riverdale 60, Ridgemont 58

Sandusky Perkins 42, Bowling Green 40

Seneca East 56, Arcadia 55

Sidney Fairlawn 77, Waynesfield-Goshen 56

St. Marys Memorial 65, Bellefontaine 37

Sunbury Big Walnut 72, Mount Vernon 45

Tiffin Calvert 60, Norwalk St. Paul 51

Toledo Christian 75, Port Clinton 36

Toledo Emmanuel Christian 71, Danbury 54

Toledo Start 71, Fremont Ross 50

Toledo Woodward 56, KIPP Columbus 52

Triad 47, Riverside 42

Upper Scioto Valley 58, Ada 53

Van Wert 50, Marion Local 46, OT

Wayne Trace 56, Delphos Jefferson 49

Western Reserve 59, Huron 50

Willard 85, Tiffin Columbian 64

Around Ohio

Amanda-Clearcreek 66, Baltimore Liberty Union 53

Ashville Teays Valley 75, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 53

Barberton 72, Akr. Coventry 63

Batavia Clermont NE 68, Fayetteville-Perry 57

Belmont Union Local 65, Brooke, W.Va. 47

Beverly Ft. Frye 51, New Matamoras Frontier 50

Brookville 57, New Paris National Trail 56

Caledonia River Valley 82, Galion 47

Canal Winchester 65, Cols. Briggs 59

Canfield S. Range 52, Salem 38

Chardon NDCL 49, Gates Mills Hawken 36

Cin. Anderson 53, Lebanon 47

Cin. Elder 69, Cin. Colerain 38

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 61, Cin. Purcell Marian 55

Cin. Summit Country Day 32, Cin. N. College Hill 28

Cin. Walnut Hills 59, Cin. Woodward 51

Cin. Western Hills 80, Cin. Clark Montessori 62

Cin. Winton Woods 55, Cin. Withrow 52

Cin. Wyoming 68, Miamisburg 41

Circleville Logan Elm 51, Circleville 40

Cols. DeSales 69, Cols. Beechcroft 60

Cols. East 70, Detroit University Science, Mich. 66

Cols. St. Charles 60, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 45

Cols. Watterson 65, Marysville 42

Columbiana 48, Youngs. Liberty 38

Day. Christian 50, New Lebanon Dixie 39

Delaware Buckeye Valley 61, Gahanna Cols. Academy 47

Dover 70, Cle. John Adams 26

E. Can. 39, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 37

Elyria 58, LaGrange Keystone 49

Elyria Open Door 53, Cuyahoga Hts. 48

Fairview, Pa. 59, Conneaut 34

Fredericktown 47, Howard E. Knox 39

Granville 56, Pataskala Licking Hts. 50

Greenup Co., Ky. 77, Green 42

Greenville 63, New Madison Tri-Village 59, 0

Hamilton Ross 69, Reading 34

Hartville Lake Center Christian 60, Can. Cent. Cath. 58

Hunting Valley University 63, Hudson WRA 62

Kinsman Badger 59, Heartland Christian 51

Lancaster 69, Athens 67

Lancaster Fairfield Union 40, Bloom-Carroll 38

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 68, Grove City Christian 64

Latham Western 73, Bainbridge Paint Valley 62

Lore City Buckeye Trail 73, Bowerston Conotton Valley 59

Louisville Aquinas 54, Strasburg-Franklin 32

Marietta 45, Pomeroy Meigs 43

Massillon Perry 54, Cle. Horizon Science 47

Middletown 53, Kings Mills Kings 51

Minerva 57, Magnolia Sandy Valley 53

Mowrystown Whiteoak 56, Bethel-Tate 48

Mt. Orab Western Brown 78, Lynchburg-Clay 43

N. Lewisburg Triad 47, DeGraff Riverside 42

N. Royalton 67, Mayfield 63

New Boston Glenwood 68, S. Point 61

New Hope Christian 58, Cols. Horizon Science 56

Oak Glen, W.Va. 50, Sarahsville Shenandoah 44

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 79, Newark Licking Valley 42

Pickerington Cent. 71, Cols. Eastmoor 44

Pickerington N. 67, Logan 26

Plymouth 51, Mansfield St. Peter’s 36

Powell Olentangy Liberty 50, Mansfield Sr. 45

STVM 69, Warrensville Hts. 51

Southeastern 75, Manchester 50

Spring. Kenton Ridge 71, Jamestown Greeneview 42

Springboro 45, W. Chester Lakota W. 42

Stewart Federal Hocking 76, Fairfield Christian 47

Trotwood-Madison 108, Day. Dunbar 87

Vincent Warren 52, New Lexington 38

Westerville Cent. 61, Hilliard Davidson 40

Westerville S. 60, Dresden Tri-Valley 50

Zanesville Rosecrans 60, Sugar Grove Berne Union 44

Albany Alexander 57, Sardinia Eastern Brown 43

Chesapeake 85, Seaman N. Adams 57

Oak Hill 53, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 27

Peebles 69, Glouster Trimble 50

Proctorville Fairland 50, Waverly 29

Houston 48, Newton Local 45, 0

Monday’s Games

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield Christian at Lucas

Other NW Ohio Games

Cardington Lincoln at Elgin

Carey at Van Buren

Tuesday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Oregon Clay at Fremont Ross

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. Francis

Toledo St. John’s at Findlay

Toledo Whitmer at Lima Senior

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Hopewell-Loudon

New Riegel at Tiffin Calvert

Old Fort at Lakota

Sandusky St. Mary at Gibsonburg

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde at Norwalk Senior

Sandusky Perkins at Bellevue

Vermilion at Sandusky Senior

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Northwood

Maumee Valley Country Day at Ottawa Hills

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Mansfield Madison

Mount Vernon at Lexington

West Holmes at Ashland Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Scott at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Waite at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Start

Other NW Ohio Games

Buckeye Valley at River Valley

Fredericktown at Clear Fork

Heritage Christian at Harvest Temple

Heritage Christian at NWO Cougars

Leipsic at Bluffton

Mansfield Temple Christian at Mansfield Christian

Marion Pleasant at Centerburg

Mount Gilead at Galion Senior

New Knoxville at Wapakoneta

Ontario at Sparta Highland

Parkway at Ridgemont

Patrick Henry at Miller City

Perrysburg at Wauseon

Strasburg-Franklin at Kidron Central Christian

Toledo Christian at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Versailles at Lima Cent. Cath.

Wednesday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Elgin at Bucyrus

Mohawk at McComb

Thursday’s Games

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Napoleon

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Plymouth

Norwalk St. Paul at Monroeville

South Central at New London

Western Reserve at Ashland Mapleton

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Antwerp

Hicksville at Tinora

Holgate at Fairview

Wayne Trace at Edgerton

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Fayette

Montpelier at North Central

Stryker at Pettisville

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoff Glance

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday’s Results

San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10

Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12

Sunday’s Results

Kansas City 51, Houston 31

Green Bay 28, Seattle 23

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

Tennessee at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 26 11 .703 —

Toronto 25 13 .658 1½

Philadelphia 25 15 .625 2½

Brooklyn 18 20 .474 8½

New York 11 29 .275 16½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 27 12 .692 —

Orlando 18 21 .462 9

Charlotte 15 26 .366 13

Washington 13 26 .333 14

Atlanta 8 32 .200 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 35 6 .854 —

Indiana 24 15 .615 10

Chicago 14 26 .350 20½

Detroit 14 26 .350 20½

Cleveland 12 27 .308 22

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 26 12 .684 —

Dallas 24 15 .615 2½

Memphis 18 22 .450 9

San Antonio 16 21 .432 9½

New Orleans 14 26 .350 13

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 27 12 .692 —

Denver 26 12 .684 ½

Oklahoma City 22 17 .564 5

Portland 16 24 .400 11½

Minnesota 15 23 .395 11½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 32 7 .821 —

L.A. Clippers 27 12 .692 5

Phoenix 15 23 .395 16½

Sacramento 15 24 .385 17

Golden State 9 32 .220 24

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Houston 139, Minnesota 109

Chicago 108, Detroit 99

Boston 140, New Orleans 105

L.A. Lakers 125, Oklahoma City 110

Dallas 109, Philadelphia 91

Cleveland 111, Denver 103

Milwaukee 122, Portland 101

Sunday’s Results

New York 124, Miami 121

Utah 127, Washington 116

Brooklyn 108, Atlanta 86

Memphis 122, Golden State 102

San Antonio 105, Toronto 104

Charlotte at Phoenix, late

L.A. Clippers at Denver, late

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Detroit, 7

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7

Chicago at Boston, 7:30

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8

Charlotte at Portland, 10

Orlando at Sacramento, 10

Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Tuesday’s Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 7:30

Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30

Houston at Memphis, 8

New York at Milwaukee, 8

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Dallas at Golden State, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7

Detroit at Boston, 7

San Antonio at Miami, 7:30

Indiana at Minnesota, 8

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8

Washington at Chicago, 8

Charlotte at Denver, 9

Portland at Houston, 9:30

Dallas at Sacramento, 10

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 46 27 8 11 65 154 119

Tampa Bay 45 27 14 4 58 162 130

Toronto 46 24 16 6 54 166 153

Florida 45 24 16 5 53 166 152

Buffalo 46 20 19 7 47 136 147

Montreal 46 19 20 7 45 143 148

Ottawa 45 16 22 7 39 121 154

Detroit 46 12 31 3 27 100 175

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 46 30 11 5 65 164 138

Pittsburgh 45 28 12 5 61 154 122

N.Y. Islanders 43 27 12 4 58 122 111

Carolina 45 27 16 2 56 150 123

Philadelphia 45 23 16 6 52 140 137

Columbus 46 22 16 8 52 121 124

N.Y. Rangers 44 21 19 4 46 146 149

New Jersey 45 17 21 7 41 120 156

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 46 29 10 7 65 148 124

Dallas 45 26 15 4 56 121 107

Colorado 45 25 15 5 55 162 134

Winnipeg 46 24 18 4 52 141 140

Nashville 44 21 16 7 49 150 145

Minnesota 45 20 19 6 46 135 150

Chicago 46 20 20 6 46 134 150

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Calgary 47 25 17 5 55 131 139

Arizona 48 25 18 5 55 136 125

Vancouver 46 25 17 4 54 155 143

Vegas 48 24 18 6 54 149 145

Edmonton 47 24 18 5 53 144 148

San Jose 47 21 22 4 46 126 153

Los Angeles 47 18 25 4 40 118 146

Anaheim 45 17 23 5 39 115 143

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Results

Vancouver 6, Buffalo 3

Carolina 2, Los Angeles 0

Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Montreal 2, Ottawa 1, OT

Tampa Bay 1, Philadelphia 0

New Jersey 5, Washington 1

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Chicago 4, Anaheim 2

Calgary 4, Edmonton 3

Columbus 3, Vegas 0

San Jose 2, Dallas 1

Sunday’s Results

Nashville 1, Winnipeg 0

Vancouver 4, Minnesota 1

Buffalo 5, Detroit 1

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 3, SO

Florida 8, Toronto 4

New Jersey 3, Tampa Bay 1

Monday’s Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Boston at Philadelphia, 7

Carolina at Washington, 7

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8

Tuesday’s Games

Vegas at Buffalo, 7

Boston at Columbus, 7

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7

New Jersey at Toronto, 7

Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8

San Jose at Arizona, 9

Dallas at Colorado, 9

Nashville at Edmonton, 9

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bowl Schedule

Monday’s Game

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

LSU (14-0) vs. Clemson (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Saturday’s Championship

at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State 28, James Madison 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Bates 81, Wesleyan (Conn.) 80

Bridgeport 67, Daemen 64

Canisius 72, St. Peter’s 68

Cazenovia 107, Penn St.-Berks 93

Cobleskill 87, Penn St.-Harrisburg 79

Fisher 56, Great Lakes Christian 54, OT

Keuka 85, Gallaudet 77

Lancaster Bible 73, Wells 59

Manhattan 81, Siena 69

Morrisville St. 76, Penn College 71

NYU-Poly 60, Penn St.-Abington 59

Niagara 70, Iona 69

Queens (NY) 87, Roberts Wesleyan 84

Quinnipiac 84, Monmouth (NJ) 70

Rider 69, Marist 52

Wichita St. 89, UConn 86, 2OT

Yale 108, Johnson & Wales (RI) 58

SOUTH

Auburn-Montgomery 99, Shorter 90

Averett 71, Berea 65

Berry 72, Sewanee 57

Centre 81, Oglethorpe 63

Greensboro 76, Maryville (Tenn.) 73

Memphis 68, South Florida 64

Miami 68, Pittsburgh 58

Rhodes 85, Birmingham-Southern 80

Texas Lutheran 79, Centenary 75

Tuskegee 85, Spring Hill 57

William Carey 85, Stillman 77

MIDWEST

Augustana (Ill.) 83, Millikin 58

Minnesota 75, Michigan 67

N. Kentucky 96, IUPUI 71

Purdue 71, Michigan St. 42

Trine 79, Alma 71

UIC 76, Wright St. 72

SOUTHWEST

Hendrix 73, Millsaps 66

St. Thomas (Texas) 83, Southwestern (Texas) 69

FAR WEST

Utah 91, Colorado 52

Saturday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Adelphi 76, S. New Hampshire 74

Albany (NY) 76, Maine 70

Alfred 103, Nazareth 97

Allegheny 68, Kenyon 66

Anna Maria 85, Norwich 67

Babson 93, Worcester Tech 81

Baruch 84, York (NY) 60

Bentley 84, S. Connecticut 65

Boston U. 81, Army 59

Bucknell 75, Holy Cross 60

California (Pa.) 108, Edinboro 71

Charleston (WV) 91, Davis & Elkins 57

Chestnut Hill 83, Felician 75

Clark U. 82, Emerson 73

Colgate 70, Navy 63

Dean 74, Becker 71

Delaware St. 68, NC Central 66

Delhi 87, Maine-Fort Kent 65

Dominican (NY) 76, Wilmington (Del.) 69

Drew 73, Juniata 41

Duquesne 66, George Washington 61

Emmanuel (Mass.) 90, Rivier 76

Fitchburg St. 79, Salem St. 61

Franciscan 67, Alfred St. 57

Franklin Pierce 70, American International 56

George Mason 76, La Salle 63

Georgia Tech 71, Boston College 52

Indiana (Pa.) 85, Gannon 64

Jefferson 98, Concordia (N.Y.) 74

Johns Hopkins 86, Washington (Md.) 83, OT

LIU Brooklyn 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 70

La Roche 57, Penn St. Behrend 55

Lafayette 65, Loyola (Md.) 62

Lancaster Bible 69, Keuka 54

Lehigh 82, American U. 73

Lock Haven 73, Shepherd 72

MIT 76, Coast Guard 60

Manhattanville 66, Merchant Marine 58

Mass.-Boston 90, Lesley 64

Mass.-Lowell 85, Binghamton 66

Mercyhurst 86, Kutztown 64

Merrimack 58, CCSU 46

Millersville 83, Bloomsburg 71

Mitchell 91, New England Coll. 85

Montclair St. 89, Rowan 84

Moravian 63, Catholic 62

Morrisville St. 90, Penn St.-Berks 71

Mount Aloysius 91, Hilbert 76

Mount St. Mary (NY) 70, NY Maritime 49

Mount St. Mary’s 67, Bryant 65

NC A&T 91, Md.-Eastern Shore 53

NYU 76, Brandeis 65

New Haven 82, St. Michael’s 63

Nyack 73, Holy Family 70

Penn St.-Abington 95, Cobleskill 93

Penn St.-Altoona 86, Pitt.-Bradford 55

Penn St.-Harrisburg 72, SUNY Poly 60

Pitt.-Greensburg 89, Medaille 70

Ramapo 73, College of NJ 60

Randolph 62, E. Mennonite 56

Robert Morris 94, Wagner 62

Sarah Lawrence 79, Purchase 73

Sciences (Pa.) 82, Bloomfield 41

Scranton 91, Elizabethtown 60

Seton Hall 69, Marquette 55

Shippensburg 71, East Stroudsburg 66

Slippery Rock 78, Seton Hill 54

St. Bonaventure 64, Fordham 44

St. Francis (Pa.) 81, St. Francis (NY) 80

St. John Fisher 93, Houghton 56

St. John’s 74, DePaul 67

Stonehill 80, LeMoyne 69

Stony Brook 73, New Hampshire 48

Susquehanna 87, Goucher 67

Swarthmore 68, Franklin & Marshall 53

Towson 84, Delaware 68

Tulane 65, Temple 51

Ursinus 86, Dickinson 67

Utica 85, Hartwick 75

Vermont 74, UMBC 50

Villanova 80, Georgetown 66

W. Virginia St. 85, WV Wesleyan 84

Wells 67, Gallaudet 54

West Chester 79, Mansfield 71

West Liberty 129, Glenville St. 89

West Virginia 66, Texas Tech 54

Westfield St. 73, Framingham St. 58

Wheeling Jesuit 74, Concord 71

Wisconsin 58, Penn St. 49

SOUTH

Auburn 82, Georgia 60

Austin Peay 71, Jacksonville St. 67

Belmont 85, UT Martin 78

Bethune-Cookman 83, Coppin St. 73

Charlotte 53, Old Dominion 47

Chattanooga 105, Samford 67

Cincinnati 68, UCF 54

Clemson 79, North Carolina 76, OT

Davidson 89, Saint Joseph’s 83

Drexel 78, James Madison 71

ETSU 61, VMI 55

East Carolina 71, SMU 68

Elon 80, UNC Wilmington 63

Florida A&M 77, Morgan St. 68

Florida Gulf Coast 66, Stetson 62, OT

Georgia Southern 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 49

Georgia St. 84, Louisiana-Monroe 62

Hampden-Sydney 74, Emory & Henry 56

Kentucky 76, Alabama 67

Liberty 54, Jacksonville 37

Miles 82, LeMoyne-Owen 45

Morehead St. 69, E. Illinois 66

NJIT 78, North Florida 66

Nicholls 69, SE Louisiana 58

Norfolk St. 71, Howard 63

North Alabama 82, Lipscomb 69

Presbyterian 77, High Point 62

Radford 68, Campbell 63

Rhode Island 65, VCU 56

Syracuse 63, Virginia 55, OT

Tennessee 66, South Carolina 55

Texas A&M 69, Vanderbilt 50

UNC Asheville 71, Charleston Southern 69

Va. Wesleyan 82, Washington & Lee 74

Virginia Tech 72, NC State 58

William & Mary 67, Coll. of Charleston 56

MIDWEST

Adrian 80, Kalamazoo 65

Albion 84, Hope 70

Baylor 67, Kansas 55

Bowling Green 83, Ohio 74

Creighton 77, Xavier 65

Dayton 88, UMass 60

Illinois 54, Rutgers 51

Indiana 66, Ohio St. 54

Indiana St. 65, Illinois St. 52

Kent St. 79, Cent. Michigan 73

Louisville 67, Notre Dame 64

Loyola of Chicago 78, Evansville 44

N. Iowa 80, Missouri St. 57

Oakland 68, Cleveland St. 55

Ohio Dominican 77, Hillsdale 64

St. Norbert 87, Cornell (Iowa) 62

Valparaiso 66, Drake 61

W. Illinois 86, Denver 80

Wis. Lutheran 66, Benedictine (Ill.) 65

Wooster 70, DePauw 68

Youngstown St. 69, Detroit 67

SOUTHWEST

TCU 52, Oklahoma St. 40

Sunday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Bates 65, Wesleyan (Conn.) 56

Boston U. 72, Army 66

Butler 47, Georgetown 46

Daemen 61, Bridgeport 59

Drexel 74, Hofstra 54

Fordham 53, George Washington 47

Gallaudet 72, Keuka 69

Lancaster Bible 58, Wells 40

Morrisville St. 71, Penn College 63

NYU-Poly 72, Penn St.-Abington 59

Northeastern 72, Delaware 62

Penn St.-Berks 70, Cazenovia 67

Penn St.-Harrisburg 79, Cobleskill 67

Roberts Wesleyan 75, Queens (NY) 65

Rutgers 69, Nebraska 65

St. Bonaventure 62, George Mason 47

Towson 76, James Madison 75

Villanova 66, Xavier 54

Virginia 69, Boston College 52

Washington Adventist 65, Fisher 58

West Virginia 68, Texas 63

SOUTH

Alabama 75, Auburn 48

Auburn-Montgomery 83, Shorter 76

Berea 80, Wesleyan (Ga.) 57

Berry 61, Sewanee 52

Davidson 79, Rhode Island 67

Dayton 65, Richmond 51

Duke 72, Virginia Tech 67

Elon 77, UNC Wilmington 53

Florida St. 78, North Carolina 64

Georgia Tech 49, Clemson 47

Kentucky 65, Florida 45

LSU 52, Mississippi 44

Louisville 75, Wake Forest 61

Mary Baldwin 66, Greensboro 52

Miami 77, Syracuse 62

NC Wesleyan 78, Pfeiffer 63

Oglethorpe 60, Centre 54

Rhodes 66, Birmingham-Southern 63

South Carolina 93, Vanderbilt 57

Spring Hill 72, Tuskegee 67

Tennessee 73, Georgia 56

Texas Lutheran 69, Centenary 58

Wichita St. 61, East Carolina 53

William & Mary 85, Coll. of Charleston 60

William Carey 67, Stillman 57

William Peace 67, Averett 58

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 81, UCF 64

DePaul 74, St. John’s 69

Drake 73, S. Illinois 65

Illinois 74, Minnesota 71

Iowa 91, Indiana 85

Loyola of Chicago 58, Indiana St. 51

Marquette 81, Seton Hall 60

Maryland 77, Michigan 49

Michigan St. 69, Wisconsin 52

Millikin 75, Augustana (Ill.) 71

Missouri St. 80, N. Iowa 66

NC State 90, Notre Dame 56

Northwestern 61, Purdue 56

Ohio St. 80, Penn St. 70

S. Dakota St. 100, Purdue Fort Wayne 69

Trine 56, Alma 38

UMKC 56, New Mexico St. 52

VCU 65, Saint Louis 52

Valparaiso 88, Evansville 66

W. Illinois 82, Denver 75

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 90, Missouri 73

Baylor 94, Oklahoma St. 48

Millsaps 62, Hendrix 54

South Florida 68, Tulsa 52

TCU 73, Kansas 59

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 55, Oregon St. 47

Oregon 71, Arizona 64

UC Santa Cruz 82, Bethesda 34

UCLA 65, Colorado 62

Utah 67, Southern Cal 65

Saturday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Albertus Magnus 72, Regis (Mass.) 65

Babson 64, Springfield 52

Baruch 59, York (NY) 56

Bucknell 51, Holy Cross 40

Caldwell 56, Georgian Court 52

Castleton 67, S. Maine 54

Centenary (NJ) 60, Cairn 41

Chatham 73, Thiel 63

Colgate 80, Navy 55

Cortland St. 84, Fredonia St. 45

Curry 52, Salve Regina 45

Dartmouth 63, Harvard 62

Dist. of Columbia 71, Mercy 43

Dominican (NY) 81, Wilmington (Del.) 70

Duquesne 82, La Salle 56

E. Connecticut 67, Plymouth St. 40

E. Nazarene 63, Becker 55

Eastern 78, Delaware Valley 54

Edinboro 73, California (Pa.) 72

Fairfield 67, St. Peter’s 48

Farmingdale 82, Purchase St. 46

Fitchburg St. 67, Salem St. 56

Geneseo St. 90, Potsdam 48

Gettysburg 69, Haverford 64

Gwynedd Mercy 108, Marywood 70

Husson 91, Maine-Presque Isle 60

Iona 36, Monmouth (NJ) 33

Ithaca 60, William Smith 48

Johnson & Wales (RI) 64, Lasell 57

Keystone 92, Wilson 50

Kings (Pa.) 55, DeSales 54

LIU Brooklyn 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 63

Lafayette 55, Loyola (Md.) 52

Lebanon Valley 57, Alvernia 47

Lehigh 64, American U. 63

Lycoming 57, Hood 41

Maine Maritime 64, SUNY Canton 33

Maine-Farmington 67, Johnson St. 46

Maine-Fort Kent 75, Delhi 53

Manhattanville 86, St. Joseph’s (LI) 70

Marist 94, Niagara 67

Marshall 61, UAB 56

Mass.-Dartmouth 90, W. Connecticut 76

Mass.-Lowell 66, Binghamton 56

McDaniel 60, Muhlenberg 53

Medgar Evers 53, Mount Holyoke 51

Merchant Marine 48, Old Westbury 40

Merrimack 65, CCSU 56

Messiah 71, Arcadia 54

Misericordia 73, FDU-Florham 48

Mount St. Mary (NY) 63, St. Joseph’s (NY) 53

Mount St. Mary’s 76, Bryant 70

NC A&T 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 31

NJ City 69, Richard Stockton 57

NYU 76, Brandeis 65

Neumann 71, Wesley 48

New England 64, Nichols 39

New Paltz 56, Oneonta 53

Ohio 76, Buffalo 65

Pitt.-Johnstown 75, Clarion 64

Post (Conn.) 101, Goldey Beacom 63

Princeton 75, Penn 55

Quinnipiac 70, Manhattan 58

Robert Morris 51, Wagner 47

Roger Williams 68, Gordon 40

Rutgers-Camden 63, Rutgers-Newark 57

Sciences (Pa.) 82, Bloomfield 41

Seton Hill 82, Slippery Rock 76

Siena 68, Canisius 63

St. Francis (Pa.) 82, St. Francis Brooklyn 72

St. Vincent 79, Bethany (WV) 58

Stevens Tech 85, Wilkes 54

Stevenson 76, Widener 66

Stony Brook 53, New Hampshire 44

Swarthmore 97, Bryn Mawr 45

Temple 85, SMU 62

Thomas (Maine) 67, Lyndon St. 59

UConn 91, Houston 51

UMass 61, Saint Joseph’s 43

Vermont 60, UMBC 58

W. New England 90, Wentworth 43

Wellesley 65, Pine Manor 38

West Chester 66, Mansfield 46

Westminster (Pa.) 96, Geneva 59

William Paterson 67, Kean 65

SOUTH

E. Illinois 57, Morehead St. 51

Florida Gulf Coast 89, Stetson 47

Kentucky Wesleyan 60, Alderson-Broaddus 47

Louisiana-Lafayette 79, Troy 73

North Florida 71, NJIT 48

S. Virginia 67, Salisbury 55

MIDWEST

Ashland 101, Davenport 72

Ball St. 59, E. Michigan 54

Calvin 65, St. Mary’s (Ind.) 43

Cent. Michigan 76, Miami (Ohio) 70

Creighton 72, Providence 63

Denison 59, Ohio Wesleyan 44

Green Bay 65, Detroit 48

Kalamazoo 63, Adrian 62

Kent St. 75, W. Michigan 63

Texas Rio Grande Valley 87, Chicago St. 67

Wittenberg 48, Oberlin 35

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated LHP Stephen Tarpley for assignment.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived F CJ Miles. Signed C Anzejs Pasecniks to a multi-year contract and F Johnathan Williams to a two-way contract.

Football

National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Tony Brooks-James, QB Jake Browning, WR Davion Davis, TE Brandon Dillon and CBs Mark Fields, Kemon Hall and Marcus Sayles to reserve/future contracts.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined N.Y. Rangers D Jacob Trouba $5,000 for slashing.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL) under emergency conditions.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Evan Cormier to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled G Cory Schneider to Binghamton.

American Hockey League

LAVAL ROCKET — Released F Garrett Mitchell from a professional tryout and sent him to Reading (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D David Drake from Reading (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Toledo D Michael Moffat pending further review.

College

ILLINOIS — DE Oluwole Betikuu Jr. declared for the NFL draft.

MIAMI — Graduate PK Jose Borregales is transferring from FIU.

LOCAL SPORTS

Saturday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

(8th) Elmwood 44, North Baltimore 14

(7th) Elmwood 29, North Baltimore 10

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

Prep Bowling

Patrick Henry vs. Liberty Center (NWOAL), River City Bowl-Away, 4

Celina vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (WBL), Highland Lanes, 5

LOCAL & AREA

New Riegel Coaching Openings

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.

Lake Coaching Openings

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.