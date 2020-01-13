BASCOM — Unbeaten Hopewell-Loudon played a strong first quarter and a dominating second period in rolling to a 66-29 win over Sandusky St. Mary on Saturday in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division matchup.

Olivia Zender scored 18 points, MaKayla Elmore had 17 and Kaia Woods tossed in 12. Woods also had nine steals and Zender eight as the Chieftains, 11-0 overall and 9-0 in league play, forced Sandusky St. Mary into 32 turnovers.

H-L padded a 23-13 first-quarter edge to 42-18 with a 19-5 barrage in the second quarter.

Jillian Mcguire led Sandusky St. Mary (6-6, 6-3 SBC River) with 10 points.

SANDUSKY ST. MARY (6-6, 6-3 SBC RIVER)

Mcguire 5-0–10, Weilnau 3-0–6, Near 2-1–5, Morrow 2-0–4, Kromer 0-2–2, Colavincenzo 1-0–2. TOTALS: 13-42 3-7–29.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (11-0, 9-0 SBC RIVER)

Zender 8-1–18, Elmore 5-7–17, Woods 5-1–12, Beidelschies 4-0–9, Coleman 3-0–6, Kreais 1-0–2, Searles 0-2–2. TOTALS: 26-64 11-15–66.

Sandusky St. Mary 13 5 7 4 — 29

Hopewell-Loudon 23 19 8 16 — 66

3-Point GOALS: Sandusky St. Mary 0-6; Hopewell-Loudon 3-18 (Zender, Woods, Beidelschies).

rebounds: Sandusky St. Mary 36 (Morrow 8); Hopewell-Loudon 23 (Elmore 5, Woods 5).

turnovers: Sandusky St. Mary 32; Hopewell-Loudon 11.

SENECA EAST 51

ARCADIA 47

ARCADIA — Seneca East outscored Arcadia in only one quarter on Saturday, but the Tigers’ 26-11 edge in the third period was enough to carry them to a 51-47 nonleague win over the Redskins.

Jessica Bowerman led Seneca East with 23 points and eight rebounds.

Makenna Depinet added 12 points for the Tigers (11-2), who trailed 24-15 at the half before breaking loose in the third quarter.

Caity Cramer knocked down six 3-pointers and led Arcadia (9-4) with 21 points.

Cramer also had six rebounds, five steals and made the only free throw for the Redskins, who were outscored 11-1 from the line.

SENEcA EAST (11-2)

Hamilton 1-0–2, Bowerman 9-2–23, Bordner 0-1–1, Depinet 3-5–12, Hicks 3-3–9. TOTALS: 18-40 11-15–51.

ARCADIA (9-4)

Burnett 2-0–5, Pratt 4-0–9, Golden 2-0–4, Le. Rodriguez 3-0–6, Cramer 7-1–21, Ward 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19-44 1-2–47.

Seneca East 9 6 26 10 — 51

Arcadia 10 14 11 12 — 47

3-Point GOALS: Seneca East 4-12 (Bowerman 3, Depinet); Arcadia 8-21 (Cramer 6, Burnett, Pratt).

rebounds: Seneca East 18 (Bowerman 8); Arcadia (Cramer 6).

turnovers: Seneca East 8; Arcadia 14.

junior varsity: Seneca East, 42-21.