VAN BUREN — Vanlue’s Emma Biller won the battle with a monster 26-point, 14-rebound double-double Thursday, but Van Buren won the war as the Black Knights posted a 50-40 victory in Blanchard Valley Conference girls action.

Zoe Horne had 15 points and Mady Parker scored 14 points as Van Buren improved to 7-4, 2-3 BVC. Ali Bishop added seven points.

Faith Price scored six points for Vanlue (5-9, 1-5 BVC).

vanlue (5-9, 1-5 BVC)

Franks 2-1–5, Price 1-4–6, Phillips 1-1–3, Biller 8-8-26. TOTALS: 12 14-28 — 40.

Van Buren (7-4, 2-3 BVC)

Tabler 1-0–2, Reineke 2-2–6, I. Pawlak 1-0–2, Durliat 1-0–2, Bishop 2-3–7, Parker 5-4–14, Horne 4-4–15, Recker 1-0–2. TOTALS: 17-45 13-21 — 50.

Vanlue 11 4 8 17 — 40

Van Buren 14 10 12 14 — 50

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 2 (Biller 2); Van Buren 3 (Horne 3).

rebounds: Vanlue 35 (Biller 14); Van Buren 23.

turnovers: Vanlue 16, Van Buren 7.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 41-12.

ARCADIA 45

NORTH BALTIMORE 40

ARCADIA — Lyndee Ward led the way with 14 points, four assists and three steals Thursday as Arcadia defeated North Baltimore 45-40 in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls game.

Caity Cramer added 12 points and six rebounds, and Reagan Pratt scored 10 points for Arcadia (9-3, 4-1 BVC). Olivia Golden grabbed nine rebounds.

Leah Lee scored 14 points for North Baltimore (7-6, 4-2 BVC). Mia McCartney had 11 points, Hailey Lennard scored 10 points and Grace Hagemyer totaled 16 rebounds and seven blocks.

North Baltimore (7-6, 4-2 BVC)

Lennard 4-1–10, Smith 1-0–2, Lee 5-0–14, McCartney 5-0–11, Hagemyer 1-0–2. TOTALS: 16-44 2-5 — 40.

Arcadia (9-3, 4-1 BVC)

Burnett 2-2–7, Pratt 3-1–10, Golden 1-0–2, Cramer 3-4–12, Ward 6-1–14. TOTALS: 15-49 8-11 — 45.

North Baltimore 11 12 5 12 — 40

Arcadia 22 6 8 9 — 45

3-Point GOALS: North Baltimore 6-18 (Lee 4, Lennard, McCartney); Arcadia 7 (Pratt 3, Cramer 2, Burnett, Ward).

rebounds: North Baltimore 37 (Hagemyer 16); Arcadia 23 (Golden 9).

turnovers: North Baltimore 14, Arcadia 11.

junior varsity: North Baltimore, 21-18.

ELMWOOD 48

GENOA 41

GENOA — Elmwood’s girls basketball team built a 35-26 lead after three quarters and held on to pick up a 48-41 Northern Buckeye Conference win over Genoa on Thursday.

Brooklyn Thrash had 22 points, four rebounds and five steals to lead Elmwood (7-5, 4-5 NBC). Morgan Reinhard chipped in eight points.

Kendall Gerke’s 13 points, including three 3-pointers, led Genoa (4-7, 1-6 NBC). Rylee Fredericksen added 11 points.

ELMWOOD (7-5, 4-5 NBC)

Reinhard 3-0–8, Zimmerman 2-0–5, Watters 1-0–2, Mareches 2-0–4, Thrash 6-10–22, Bingham 2-0–4, Barber 1-1–3. TOTALS: 17-38 11-15 — 48.

GENOA (4-7, 1-6 NBC)

Frias 4-0–8, Gerke 5-0–13, Cruickshank 1-1–4, Fredericksen 3-5–11, Bradfield 2-1–5. TOTALS: 15-42 7-12 — 41.

Elmwood 10 11 14 13 — 48

Genoa 6 10 10 15 — 41

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 3-7 (Reinhard 2, Zimmerman); Genoa 4-17 (Gerke 3, Cruickshank).

rebounds: Elmwood 17 (Thrash 4); Genoa 30.

turnovers: Elmwood 9, Genoa 16.

junior varsity: Elmwood, 17-14.