PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia 45, North Baltimore 40
Arlington 67, Pandora-Gilboa 24
Leipsic 36, Riverdale 27
McComb 49, Cory-Rawson 36
Van Buren 50, Vanlue 40
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Oregon Clay 40, Fremont Ross 35
Tol. Cent. Catholic 50, Toledo Whitmer 33
Toledo Notre Dame 69, Findlay 26
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 99, Fostoria Senior 33
Elmwood 48, Genoa 41
Otsego 45, Rossford 38
Woodmore 61, Lake 57
Northwest Conference
Columbus Grove 52, Lincolnview 26
Convoy Crestview 74, Allen East 28
Delphos Jefferson 54, Ada 26
Paulding 62, Bluffton 46
Putnam County League
Ottoville 47, Continental 45
Western Buckeye League
Defiance 56, Kenton 54, OT
Elida 38, Celina 10
Lima Shawnee 48, Wapakoneta 37
Ottawa-Glandorf 44, Lima Bath 36
St. Marys Memorial 43, Van Wert 34
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 29
Lima Perry 46, Upper Scioto Valley 43
Sidney Lehman 48, Hardin Northern 23
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Hopewell-Loudon 61, New Riegel 30
Midwest Athletic Conference
Fort Recovery 23, Delphos St. John’s 20
Marion Local 53, Parkway 23
Minster 61, Coldwater 31
New Knoxville 49, Versailles 42
St. Henry 49, New Bremen 35
Northern Lakes League
Perrysburg 42, Sylvania Southview 37
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington 39, Mansfield Senior 26
Mansfield Madison 51, Mount Vernon 21
Wooster Senior 46, Ashland Senior 29
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville 86, Mansfield Christian 19
Firelands Conference
Monroeville 57, South Central 27
Norwalk St. Paul 83, Plymouth 11
Other NW Ohio Games
Botkins 36, Riverside 34
Liberty-Benton 39, Kalida 32
Mohawk 44, Ridgemont 41
Sandusky Perkins 53, Oak Harbor 41
Vermilion 44, Clyde 40
Around Ohio
Albany Alexander 60, Bidwell River Valley 39
Arcanum 68, Milton-Union 25
Barnesville 46, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 44, 0
Beallsville 40, Cameron, W.Va. 34
Bellaire 63, St. Clairsville 55
Belmont Union Local 83, Martins Ferry 32
Bristol 56, Vienna Mathews 38
Canfield S. Range 60, Jefferson Area 17
Carlisle 56, Middletown Madison Senior 41
Chillicothe Huntington 30, Chillicothe Zane Trace 21
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 60, Batavia 53
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 65, Proctorville Fairland 50
Cols. Cristo Rey 65, Columbus Torah Academy 26
Cols. Hartley 47, Cols. DeSales 17
Columbiana 64, Salineville Southern 19
Corning Miller 52, Racine Southern 46
Doylestown Chippewa 38, Creston Norwayne 33
Girard 45, Cortland Lakeview 30
Glouster Trimble 48, Waterford 37
Hillcrest Christian Academy, Pa. 49, Bellaire St. John 36
Legacy Christian 50, Day. Miami Valley 10
Linsly, W.Va. 34, Hannibal River 18
Lisbon David Anderson 56, E. Palestine 46
Madonna, W.Va. 43, Bridgeport 38
Mt. Orab Western Brown 40, New Richmond 26
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 55, Mineral Ridge 50
New Boston Glenwood 61, Portsmouth Sciotoville 31
New Middletown Spring. 50, Lowellville 29
New Paris National Trail 76, Union City Mississinawa Valley 33
Newton Falls 39, Youngs. Ursuline 37
Notre Dame, Ky. 57, Cin. St. Ursula 36
Peebles 71, Leesburg Fairfield 55
Portsmouth Notre Dame 60, Portsmouth Clay 24
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 61, Lynchburg-Clay 45
S. Point 42, Portsmouth 23
S. Webster 52, Lucasville Valley 49
Sardinia Eastern Brown 54, Manchester 50
Seaman N. Adams 78, Mowrystown Whiteoak 17
Shadyside 59, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 52
Southeastern 51, Frankfort Adena 35
Spring. Cath. Cent. 38, Milford Center Fairbanks 33
Spring. Greenon 63, Spring. NE 37
Struthers 55, Hubbard 27
Thornville Sheridan 53, Washington C.H. 41
W. Jefferson 42, S. Charleston SE 33
Wahama, W.Va. 38, Reedsville Eastern 33
Waverly 48, Portsmouth W. 47
Williamsburg 59, Blanchester 26
Williamsport Westfall 59, Piketon 48
Wintersville Indian Creek 60, Lisbon Beaver 29
Wooster 46, Ashland 29
Yellow Springs 67, Day. Jefferson 21
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Ridgedale
Carey at Seneca East
Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky
Wynford at Buckeye Central
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Wauseon
Delta at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Evergreen
Swanton at Bryan
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Ottawa Hills at Northwood
Toledo Christian at Maumee Valley Country Day
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Northview
Napoleon at Maumee
Springfield at Bowling Green
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at River Valley
Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding
Shelby at Ontario
Firelands Conference
New London at Western Reserve
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Tinora
Edgerton at Fairview
Hicksville at Holgate
Wayne Trace at Antwerp
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at North Central
Montpelier at Pettisville
Stryker at Hilltop
Saturday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Toledo St. Ursula at Toledo St. Ursula
Northern Buckeye Conference
Genoa at Woodmore
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Lakota
Old Fort at New Riegel
Sandusky St. Mary at Hopewell-Loudon
Tiffin Calvert at Danbury
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Milan Edison at Huron
Oak Harbor at Port Clinton
Willard at Castalia Margaretta
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Sandusky Perkins
Clyde at Norwalk Senior
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at West Holmes
Lexington at Mount Vernon
Mansfield Senior at Mansfield Madison
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Crestline
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Plymouth
Monroeville at Norwalk St. Paul
New London at South Central
Western Reserve at Ashland Mapleton
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at McComb
Arlington at Miller City
Clear Fork at Loudonville
Eastwood at Anthony Wayne
Fayette at Swanton
Fort Jennings at Pandora-Gilboa
Fort Recovery at Ottawa-Glandorf
Fremont Ross at Tiffin Columbian
Leipsic at Columbus Grove
Lima Perry at Lima Cent. Cath.
Lincolnview at Van Wert
North Central at Antwerp
Otsego at Springfield
Rossford at Toledo Bowsher
Sandusky Senior at Vermilion
Seneca East at Arcadia
Sidney Lehman at Bethel
St. Marys Memorial at Parkway
Stryker at Delta
Upper Scioto Valley at Kenton
PREP Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus 59, Buckeye Central 56
Carey 51, Ridgedale 31
Upper Sandusky 73, Mohawk 41
Wynford 55, Seneca East 51
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold 38, Wauseon 32, OT
Bryan 50, Swanton 34
Delta 42, Patrick Henry 34
Evergreen 60, Liberty Center 47
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Senior 90, Bellevue 59
Northern Lakes League
Perrysburg 76, Sylvania Southview 55
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Pleasant 82, Galion Senior 46
Ontario 59, Marion Harding 44
Shelby 59, Clear Fork 51
Firelands Conference
Western Reserve 79, New London 41
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp 60, Wayne Trace 53
Fairview 38, Edgerton 34
Hicksville 52, Holgate 27
Tinora 40, Ayersville 37
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon 50, North Central 44
Pettisville 42, Montpelier 31
Stryker 66, Hilltop 33
Other NW Ohio Games
Tiffin Calvert 55, Clyde 48
Around Ohio
Cols. Centennial 97, Cols. Franklin Hts. 62
Grove City Christian 79, Cols. International 47
Sugar Grove Berne Union 55, Cols. Patriot Prep 40
Zanesville Rosecrans 69, Liberty Christian Academy 40
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Riverdale
Arlington at Liberty-Benton
McComb at Van Buren
North Baltimore at Pandora-Gilboa
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Lima Senior
Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer
Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo St. Francis at Toledo St. John’s
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Otsego
Lake at Eastwood
Rossford at Genoa
Woodmore at Fostoria Senior
Northwest Conference
Ada at Delphos Jefferson
Convoy Crestview at Allen East
Lincolnview at Columbus Grove
Paulding at Bluffton
Putnam County League
Continental at Miller City
Fort Jennings at Kalida
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Elida
Kenton at Defiance
Lima Shawnee at Wapakoneta
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath
St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen
Hardin Northern at Sidney Lehman
Riverside at Lima Temple Christian
Upper Scioto Valley at Lima Perry
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Sandusky St. Mary
Gibsonburg at Fremont St. Joseph
Hopewell-Loudon at Old Fort
Lakota at New Riegel
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Port Clinton
Willard at Castalia Margaretta
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Perkins at Clyde
Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery
Minster at Coldwater
Parkway at Marion Local
St. Henry at New Bremen
Versailles at New Knoxville
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Northview
Napoleon at Maumee
Springfield at Bowling Green
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Wooster Senior
Lexington at Mansfield Senior
Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Waite at Toledo Start
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Scott
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Loudonville
Kidron Central Christian at Lucas
Mansfield Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview
Monroeville at South Central
Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth
Other NW Ohio Games
Heritage Christian at Ohio Lima Eagles
Lima Cent. Cath. at Spencerville
Milan Edison at Huron
Vanlue at Jones Leadership Academy
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford
Carey at Bucyrus
Ridgedale at Mohawk
Upper Sandusky at Wynford
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Lucas
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at River Valley
Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding
Ontario at Shelby
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Upper Scioto Valley
Arcadia at Seneca East
Arlington at Convoy Crestview
Ayersville at Continental
Bedford, Mich. at Cardinal Stritch
Bellefontaine at St. Marys Memorial
Bluffton at Fort Jennings
Calvary Christian at Lima Temple Christian
Clear Fork at Lexington
Coldwater at Celina
Covington at New Bremen
Defiance at Wauseon
Delaware Hayes at Archbold
Delphos Jefferson at Wayne Trace
Delphos St. John’s at Lima Shawnee
Dublin Coffman at Toledo Scott
Genoa at Castalia Margaretta
Harvest Temple at Heritage Christian
Hicksville at Hilltop
Huron at Western Reserve
Leipsic at Columbus Grove
Liberty Center at Elmwood
Liberty-Benton at Kenton
Lincolnview at Miller City
Loudonville at Mansfield Temple Christian
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Plymouth
Marion Local at Van Wert
Milan Edison at Vermilion
Minster at Fort Loramie
Mississinawa Valley at Sidney Lehman
Monclova Christian at Hardin Northern
Mount Vernon at Sunbury Big Walnut
North Baltimore at Patrick Henry
North Central at Antwerp
Norwalk Senior at Ashland Senior
Olentangy Liberty at Mansfield Senior
Ottawa-Glandorf at Findlay
Ottoville at Pandora-Gilboa
Paulding at Fairview
Pettisville at Edgerton
Piqua at Elida
Port Clinton at Toledo Christian
Riverdale at Ridgemont
Riverside at Triad
Sandusky Perkins at Bowling Green
Sandusky St. Mary at Oak Harbor
Sidney Fairlawn at Waynesfield-Goshen
Spencerville at Lima Bath
St. Henry at Anna
Stryker at Delta
Swanton at Ottawa Hills
Sylvania Northview at Bryan
Tiffin Calvert at Norwalk St. Paul
Tinora at Kalida
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Danbury
Toledo Start at Fremont Ross
Toledo Woodward at KIPP Columbus
Wapakoneta at Fort Recovery
Willard at Tiffin Columbian
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoff Glance
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)
Tennessee at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
NFL Injury Report
Saturday
MINNESOTA VIKINGS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — VIKINGS: DNP: CB Mackensie Alexander (knee), WR Stefon Diggs (illness), S Jayron Kearse (toe, knee). LIMITED: DT Linval Joseph (knee), WR Adam Thielen (ankle). FULL: TE Tyler Conklin (knee), RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder), G Josh Kline (elbow), CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle, shoulder), DT Shamar Stephen (knee), DE Stephen Weatherly (foot). 49ERS: No Report released.
TENNESSEE TITANS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — TITANS: DNP: LB Jayon Brown (shoulder), LB Kamalei Correa (illness), WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (foot). LIMITED: G Nate Davis (illness), RB Dion Lewis (shoulder). FULL: WR Cody Hollister (ankle), WR Kalif Raymond (concussion). RAVENS: DNP: RB Mark Ingram (calf), DT Brandon Williams (not injury related). LIMITED: TE Mark Andrews (ankle). FULL: CB Jimmy Smith (not injury related), S Earl Thomas (not injury related).
Sunday
HOUSTON TEXANS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — TEXANS: DNP: LB Jacob Martin (illness). LIMITED: S Jahleel Addae (knee), TE Jordan Akins (hamstring), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), WR Will Fuller (groin), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), S A.J. Moore (hip), WR Kenny Stills (knee), DE J.J. Watt (shoulder). FULL: T Chris Clark (concussion). CHIEFS: DNP: CB Morris Claiborne (not injury related, shoulder). LIMITED: TE Travis Kelce (knee). FULL: DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (neck), C Austin Reiter (wrist), G Andrew Wylie (ankle).
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — SEAHAWKS: No Report released. PACKERS: DNP: DT Kenny Clark (back), TE Jimmy Graham (wrist, not injury related), RB Dexter Williams (illness), CB Tramon Williams (not injury related). LIMITED: TE Marcedes Lewis (not injury related), LB Preston Smith (ankle), G Billy Turner (ankle), RB Dan Vitale (knee). FULL: T Bryan Bulaga (concussion, not injury related), LB Rashan Gary (shoulder), WR Allen Lazard (ankle), C Corey Linsley (back), LB Blake Martinez (hand), S Will Redmond (hamstring), RB Jamaal Williams (shoulder).
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 25 11 .694 —
Toronto 25 13 .658 1
Philadelphia 25 14 .641 1½
Brooklyn 16 20 .444 9
New York 10 28 .263 16
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 27 10 .730 —
Orlando 18 20 .474 9½
Charlotte 15 25 .375 13½
Washington 12 25 .324 15
Atlanta 8 30 .211 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 6 .846 —
Indiana 23 15 .605 9½
Detroit 14 25 .359 19
Chicago 13 25 .342 19½
Cleveland 11 27 .289 21½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 11 .694 —
Dallas 23 14 .622 2½
San Antonio 16 20 .444 9
Memphis 16 22 .421 10
New Orleans 13 25 .342 13
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 26 11 .703 —
Utah 25 12 .676 1
Oklahoma City 21 16 .568 5
Portland 16 23 .410 11
Minnesota 15 22 .405 11
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 30 7 .811 —
L.A. Clippers 26 12 .684 4½
Sacramento 15 23 .395 15½
Phoenix 14 23 .378 16
Golden State 9 30 .231 22
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Miami 122, Indiana 108
San Antonio 129, Boston 114
Toronto 112, Charlotte 110, OT
Orlando 123, Washington 89
Denver 107, Dallas 106
Houston 122, Atlanta 115
New Orleans 123, Chicago 108
Utah 128, New York 104
Milwaukee 107, Golden State 98
Thursday’s Results
Philadelphia 109, Boston 98
Cleveland 115, Detroit 112, OT
Minnesota 116, Portland 102
Houston at Oklahoma City, late
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7
New Orleans at New York, 7:15
Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30
Indiana at Chicago, 8
San Antonio at Memphis, 8
Charlotte at Utah, 9
Orlando at Phoenix, 9
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 9:45
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Houston, 5
Chicago at Detroit, 7
New Orleans at Boston, 7
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30
Cleveland at Denver, 9
Milwaukee at Portland, 10
Sunday’s Games
Miami at New York, 3:30
Utah at Washington, 3:30
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6
Golden State at Memphis, 6
San Antonio at Toronto, 6
Charlotte at Phoenix, 8
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 8
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 45 26 8 11 63 151 117
Tampa Bay 43 26 13 4 56 160 127
Toronto 45 24 15 6 54 162 145
Florida 44 23 16 5 51 158 148
Buffalo 44 19 18 7 45 128 140
Montreal 45 18 20 7 43 141 147
Ottawa 43 16 22 5 37 118 149
Detroit 44 11 30 3 25 96 168
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 45 30 10 5 65 163 133
N.Y. Islanders 42 27 12 3 57 120 108
Pittsburgh 43 26 12 5 57 146 116
Carolina 43 25 16 2 52 145 123
Philadelphia 44 23 15 6 52 140 136
Columbus 44 21 15 8 50 117 121
N.Y. Rangers 43 21 18 4 46 144 144
New Jersey 43 15 21 7 37 112 154
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 45 28 10 7 63 143 122
Dallas 43 25 14 4 54 117 105
Colorado 44 25 15 4 54 159 130
Winnipeg 45 24 17 4 52 141 139
Minnesota 43 20 17 6 46 133 144
Nashville 42 19 16 7 45 144 143
Chicago 44 19 19 6 44 128 143
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 46 24 16 6 54 147 137
Arizona 46 25 17 4 54 133 118
Edmonton 46 24 17 5 53 141 144
Calgary 45 23 17 5 51 125 135
Vancouver 44 23 17 4 50 145 139
San Jose 45 19 22 4 42 121 151
Anaheim 43 17 21 5 39 113 136
Los Angeles 45 17 24 4 38 113 142
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2
Winnipeg 4, Toronto 3, SO
Dallas 2, Los Angeles 1
Thursday’s Results
Boston 5, Winnipeg 4
Florida 5, Vancouver 2
Edmonton 4, Montreal 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 3
Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 0
St. Louis 5, Buffalo 1
Nashville at Chicago, late
Minnesota at Calgary, late
Dallas at Anaheim, late
Los Angeles at Vegas, late
Columbus at San Jose, late
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Carolina, 7:30
Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver at Buffalo, 1
Los Angeles at Carolina, 7
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Montreal at Ottawa, 7
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7
New Jersey at Washington, 7
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30
Edmonton at Calgary, 10
Columbus at Vegas, 10
Dallas at San Jose, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Nashville at Winnipeg, 2
Vancouver at Minnesota, 4
Buffalo at Detroit, 5
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 6
Toronto at Florida, 7
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bowl Schedule
Monday’s Game
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
LSU (14-0) vs. Clemson (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Championship
SATURDAY at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Merrimack 64, Mount St. Mary’s 61
Sacred Heart 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 75
Siena 61, St. Peter’s 58
St. Francis (Pa.) 80, Wagner 62
Towson 89, Drexel 73
SOUTH
Austin Peay 75, Tennessee Tech 62
Coll. of Charleston 73, Elon 65
Delaware 80, James Madison 76
E. Kentucky 77, E. Illinois 74
Georgia Southern 67, Louisiana-Monroe 56
Georgia St. 90, Louisiana-Lafayette 52
Jacksonville 68, NJIT 52
Liberty 63, North Alabama 52
Marshall 79, Middle Tennessee 75
North Florida 89, Florida Gulf Coast 74
South Alabama 75, Arkansas St. 59
Troy 76, UALR 71
UAB 72, W. Kentucky 62
William & Mary 79, UNC Wilmington 63
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 64, Detroit 59
Michigan 84, Purdue 78
Wichita St. 76, Memphis 67
Youngstown St. 61, Oakland 60
SOUTHWEST
FAU 81, Rice 76
North Texas 74, FIU 56
Oral Roberts 79, N. Dakota St. 73
Texas-Arlington 66, Appalachian St. 56
UTSA 89, Louisiana Tech 73
Thursday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Baylor 74, UConn 58
Fairfield 49, Monmouth (NJ) 38
Manhattan 85, St. Peter’s 52
Marist 90, Canisius 59
Middle Tennessee 75, Marshall 55
Niagara 68, Siena 61
Penn St. 86, Michigan St. 73
Rider 75, Quinnipiac 59
SOUTH
Campbell 48, Gardner-Webb 44
Chattanooga 59, W. Carolina 52
Coastal Carolina 75, Texas St. 67
E. Illinois 83, E. Kentucky 63
FIU 58, North Texas 56
Florida 83, Auburn 63
Furman 62, Mercer 49
Georgia Tech 67, Florida St. 52
Hampton 51, Radford 48
Jacksonville St. 68, Murray St. 51
Kentucky 81, Alabama 71
Longwood 84, Charleston Southern 64
Louisiana-Lafayette 73, South Alabama 68
Louisville 87, Miami 41
Morehead St. 75, SIU-Edwardsville 69
North Carolina 66, NC State 60
Rice 78, FAU 69
Samford 74, Wofford 58
South Carolina 91, Arkansas 82
Tennessee 84, Mississippi 28
Tennessee Tech 58, Austin Peay 49
Texas-Arlington 82, Appalachian St. 60
UNC Asheville 76, High Point 60
UNC-Greensboro 63, ETSU 47
UT Martin 88, Tennessee St. 71
UTEP 89, Southern Miss. 72
UTSA 82, Louisiana Tech 73
Vanderbilt 63, Georgia 55
Virginia 66, Duke 63
Virginia Tech 68, Pittsburgh 56
W. Kentucky 69, UAB 65
Wake Forest 63, Clemson 58
Winthrop 52, SC-Upstate 38
MIDWEST
Belmont 57, SE Missouri 45
Boston College 75, Notre Dame 65
IUPUI 89, N. Kentucky 61
Indiana 66, Purdue 48
Iowa 66, Maryland 61
Milwaukee 63, Detroit 48
Mississippi St. 79, Missouri 64
New Mexico St. 73, Chicago St. 60
Oakland 93, Green Bay 88
Ohio St. 78, Michigan 69
Rutgers 75, Illinois 51
UMKC 60, Rio Grande 56
W. Illinois 79, Purdue Fort Wayne 68
Wright St. 58, UIC 43
SOUTHWEST
UALR 58, Georgia Southern 46
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B-DH Edwin Encarnacion on a one-year contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Promoted Nick Relic to manager of minor league operations; John Wagle to director of performance science and player development; Jarret Abell to coordinator of strength & conditioning; and Rustin Sveum to minor league video coordinator. Named Jason Simontacchi pitching coordinator; Mitch Stetter manager of pitching performance; Drew Saylor hitting coordinator; Keoni DeRenne assistant hitting coordinator; Mike Tosar special assignment hitting coach; Damon Hollins coordinator of outfield, base running and bunting; and Derrick Robinson baseball operations intern.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Promoted Barry Newell to vice president, business operations & analytics; David Egles to director, community engagement; Mike Ferrario to director, stadium operations; Dan Newhart to Director, ticket sales & service; Devin O’Connell to Director, public affairs & corporate communications; Ryan Sheets to director, communications and Scott Wilson to director, guest services. Named Stephen Estep director, security.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Shane Farrell amateur scouting director.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hector Rondon on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Jimmie Sherfy for assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Signed C Francisco Cervelli to a one-year contract. Designated OF Austin Dean for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Signed OFs Ryan Cordell and Johneshwy Fargas, INF Jake Hager, RHPs Pedro Payano, Francisco Rios and Adonis Uceta, and C David Rodriguez to minor league contracts.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Mike Rabelo assistant hitting coach.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Vladimir Frias.
Football
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Joe Whitt Jr. secondary coach. Announced the retirement of tight ends coach Mike Mularkey.
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Clancy Barone tight ends coach.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Announced they have mutually parted ways with senior vice president of football operations and general counsel Eric Schaffer. Named Rob Rogers senior vice president of football administration.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Moritz Seider from Germany’s U20 National Team to Grand Rapids (AHL) and C Joe Veleno from Canada’s U20 National Team to the Granf Rapids.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Anton Walkes. Extended the loan of F Jon Gallagher with Aberdeen FC until the end of Aberdeen’s 2019-20 season. Terminated the contract of M Dion Pereira.
D.C. UNITED — Acquired a 2020 first-round MLS SuperDraft pick and the No. 21 slot in the 2020 Allocation Ranking from Philadelphia for the No. 17 slot in the 2020 Allocation Ranking and future considerations.
FC CINCINNATI — Acquired F Yuya Kubo as a designated player from KAA Gent (Belgium).
NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Nick Cushing assistant coach.
TAMPA BAY ROWDIES — Promoted Lee Cohen to president and Ryan Helfrick to director, sales & corporate partnerships.
TORONTO FC — Signed D Chris Mavinga to a contract extension.
National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed G Aubrey Bledsoe and M Andi Sullivan.
U.S. Soccer Federation
USSF — Named Matt Potter coach of the U.S. Under-23 Women’s National Team.
College
EMORY & HENRY — Announced the addition of men’s and women’s wrestling as intercollegiate sports which will begin competition during the 2020-21 academic year.
FLORIDA GULF COAST — Promoted Chris Sweat to beach volleyball coach.
MEMPHIS — Named Mike MacIntyre defensive coordinator.
MISSOURI STATE — Fired football coach Dave Steckel.
MISSISSIPPI STATE — Named Mike Leach football coach.
SYRACUSE — Named Santita Ebangwese volunteer assistant volleyball coach.
SCHEDULE
Friday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Elmwood, Patrick Henry, Van Buren & Lakota at Perrysburg Invitational Tournament, 3:30
LOCAL & AREA
New Riegel Coaching Openings
NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.
Lake Coaching Openings
MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.