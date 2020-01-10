PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia 45, North Baltimore 40

Arlington 67, Pandora-Gilboa 24

Leipsic 36, Riverdale 27

McComb 49, Cory-Rawson 36

Van Buren 50, Vanlue 40

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Oregon Clay 40, Fremont Ross 35

Tol. Cent. Catholic 50, Toledo Whitmer 33

Toledo Notre Dame 69, Findlay 26

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 99, Fostoria Senior 33

Elmwood 48, Genoa 41

Otsego 45, Rossford 38

Woodmore 61, Lake 57

Northwest Conference

Columbus Grove 52, Lincolnview 26

Convoy Crestview 74, Allen East 28

Delphos Jefferson 54, Ada 26

Paulding 62, Bluffton 46

Putnam County League

Ottoville 47, Continental 45

Western Buckeye League

Defiance 56, Kenton 54, OT

Elida 38, Celina 10

Lima Shawnee 48, Wapakoneta 37

Ottawa-Glandorf 44, Lima Bath 36

St. Marys Memorial 43, Van Wert 34

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 29

Lima Perry 46, Upper Scioto Valley 43

Sidney Lehman 48, Hardin Northern 23

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Hopewell-Loudon 61, New Riegel 30

Midwest Athletic Conference

Fort Recovery 23, Delphos St. John’s 20

Marion Local 53, Parkway 23

Minster 61, Coldwater 31

New Knoxville 49, Versailles 42

St. Henry 49, New Bremen 35

Northern Lakes League

Perrysburg 42, Sylvania Southview 37

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington 39, Mansfield Senior 26

Mansfield Madison 51, Mount Vernon 21

Wooster Senior 46, Ashland Senior 29

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville 86, Mansfield Christian 19

Firelands Conference

Monroeville 57, South Central 27

Norwalk St. Paul 83, Plymouth 11

Other NW Ohio Games

Botkins 36, Riverside 34

Liberty-Benton 39, Kalida 32

Mohawk 44, Ridgemont 41

Sandusky Perkins 53, Oak Harbor 41

Vermilion 44, Clyde 40

Around Ohio

Albany Alexander 60, Bidwell River Valley 39

Arcanum 68, Milton-Union 25

Barnesville 46, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 44, 0

Beallsville 40, Cameron, W.Va. 34

Bellaire 63, St. Clairsville 55

Belmont Union Local 83, Martins Ferry 32

Bristol 56, Vienna Mathews 38

Canfield S. Range 60, Jefferson Area 17

Carlisle 56, Middletown Madison Senior 41

Chillicothe Huntington 30, Chillicothe Zane Trace 21

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 60, Batavia 53

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 65, Proctorville Fairland 50

Cols. Cristo Rey 65, Columbus Torah Academy 26

Cols. Hartley 47, Cols. DeSales 17

Columbiana 64, Salineville Southern 19

Corning Miller 52, Racine Southern 46

Doylestown Chippewa 38, Creston Norwayne 33

Girard 45, Cortland Lakeview 30

Glouster Trimble 48, Waterford 37

Hillcrest Christian Academy, Pa. 49, Bellaire St. John 36

Legacy Christian 50, Day. Miami Valley 10

Linsly, W.Va. 34, Hannibal River 18

Lisbon David Anderson 56, E. Palestine 46

Madonna, W.Va. 43, Bridgeport 38

Mt. Orab Western Brown 40, New Richmond 26

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 55, Mineral Ridge 50

New Boston Glenwood 61, Portsmouth Sciotoville 31

New Middletown Spring. 50, Lowellville 29

New Paris National Trail 76, Union City Mississinawa Valley 33

Newton Falls 39, Youngs. Ursuline 37

Notre Dame, Ky. 57, Cin. St. Ursula 36

Peebles 71, Leesburg Fairfield 55

Portsmouth Notre Dame 60, Portsmouth Clay 24

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 61, Lynchburg-Clay 45

S. Point 42, Portsmouth 23

S. Webster 52, Lucasville Valley 49

Sardinia Eastern Brown 54, Manchester 50

Seaman N. Adams 78, Mowrystown Whiteoak 17

Shadyside 59, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 52

Southeastern 51, Frankfort Adena 35

Spring. Cath. Cent. 38, Milford Center Fairbanks 33

Spring. Greenon 63, Spring. NE 37

Struthers 55, Hubbard 27

Thornville Sheridan 53, Washington C.H. 41

W. Jefferson 42, S. Charleston SE 33

Wahama, W.Va. 38, Reedsville Eastern 33

Waverly 48, Portsmouth W. 47

Williamsburg 59, Blanchester 26

Williamsport Westfall 59, Piketon 48

Wintersville Indian Creek 60, Lisbon Beaver 29

Wooster 46, Ashland 29

Yellow Springs 67, Day. Jefferson 21

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Ridgedale

Carey at Seneca East

Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky

Wynford at Buckeye Central

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Wauseon

Delta at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Evergreen

Swanton at Bryan

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Ottawa Hills at Northwood

Toledo Christian at Maumee Valley Country Day

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Northview

Napoleon at Maumee

Springfield at Bowling Green

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at River Valley

Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding

Shelby at Ontario

Firelands Conference

New London at Western Reserve

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Tinora

Edgerton at Fairview

Hicksville at Holgate

Wayne Trace at Antwerp

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at North Central

Montpelier at Pettisville

Stryker at Hilltop

Saturday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Toledo St. Ursula at Toledo St. Ursula

Northern Buckeye Conference

Genoa at Woodmore

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Lakota

Old Fort at New Riegel

Sandusky St. Mary at Hopewell-Loudon

Tiffin Calvert at Danbury

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Milan Edison at Huron

Oak Harbor at Port Clinton

Willard at Castalia Margaretta

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Sandusky Perkins

Clyde at Norwalk Senior

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at West Holmes

Lexington at Mount Vernon

Mansfield Senior at Mansfield Madison

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Crestline

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Plymouth

Monroeville at Norwalk St. Paul

New London at South Central

Western Reserve at Ashland Mapleton

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at McComb

Arlington at Miller City

Clear Fork at Loudonville

Eastwood at Anthony Wayne

Fayette at Swanton

Fort Jennings at Pandora-Gilboa

Fort Recovery at Ottawa-Glandorf

Fremont Ross at Tiffin Columbian

Leipsic at Columbus Grove

Lima Perry at Lima Cent. Cath.

Lincolnview at Van Wert

North Central at Antwerp

Otsego at Springfield

Rossford at Toledo Bowsher

Sandusky Senior at Vermilion

Seneca East at Arcadia

Sidney Lehman at Bethel

St. Marys Memorial at Parkway

Stryker at Delta

Upper Scioto Valley at Kenton

PREP Boys Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus 59, Buckeye Central 56

Carey 51, Ridgedale 31

Upper Sandusky 73, Mohawk 41

Wynford 55, Seneca East 51

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold 38, Wauseon 32, OT

Bryan 50, Swanton 34

Delta 42, Patrick Henry 34

Evergreen 60, Liberty Center 47

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Senior 90, Bellevue 59

Northern Lakes League

Perrysburg 76, Sylvania Southview 55

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Pleasant 82, Galion Senior 46

Ontario 59, Marion Harding 44

Shelby 59, Clear Fork 51

Firelands Conference

Western Reserve 79, New London 41

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp 60, Wayne Trace 53

Fairview 38, Edgerton 34

Hicksville 52, Holgate 27

Tinora 40, Ayersville 37

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon 50, North Central 44

Pettisville 42, Montpelier 31

Stryker 66, Hilltop 33

Other NW Ohio Games

Tiffin Calvert 55, Clyde 48

Around Ohio

Cols. Centennial 97, Cols. Franklin Hts. 62

Grove City Christian 79, Cols. International 47

Sugar Grove Berne Union 55, Cols. Patriot Prep 40

Zanesville Rosecrans 69, Liberty Christian Academy 40

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Riverdale

Arlington at Liberty-Benton

McComb at Van Buren

North Baltimore at Pandora-Gilboa

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Lima Senior

Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer

Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo St. Francis at Toledo St. John’s

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Otsego

Lake at Eastwood

Rossford at Genoa

Woodmore at Fostoria Senior

Northwest Conference

Ada at Delphos Jefferson

Convoy Crestview at Allen East

Lincolnview at Columbus Grove

Paulding at Bluffton

Putnam County League

Continental at Miller City

Fort Jennings at Kalida

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Elida

Kenton at Defiance

Lima Shawnee at Wapakoneta

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath

St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen

Hardin Northern at Sidney Lehman

Riverside at Lima Temple Christian

Upper Scioto Valley at Lima Perry

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Sandusky St. Mary

Gibsonburg at Fremont St. Joseph

Hopewell-Loudon at Old Fort

Lakota at New Riegel

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Port Clinton

Willard at Castalia Margaretta

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Perkins at Clyde

Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery

Minster at Coldwater

Parkway at Marion Local

St. Henry at New Bremen

Versailles at New Knoxville

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Northview

Napoleon at Maumee

Springfield at Bowling Green

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Wooster Senior

Lexington at Mansfield Senior

Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Waite at Toledo Start

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Scott

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Loudonville

Kidron Central Christian at Lucas

Mansfield Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview

Monroeville at South Central

Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth

Other NW Ohio Games

Heritage Christian at Ohio Lima Eagles

Lima Cent. Cath. at Spencerville

Milan Edison at Huron

Vanlue at Jones Leadership Academy

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford

Carey at Bucyrus

Ridgedale at Mohawk

Upper Sandusky at Wynford

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Lucas

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at River Valley

Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding

Ontario at Shelby

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Upper Scioto Valley

Arcadia at Seneca East

Arlington at Convoy Crestview

Ayersville at Continental

Bedford, Mich. at Cardinal Stritch

Bellefontaine at St. Marys Memorial

Bluffton at Fort Jennings

Calvary Christian at Lima Temple Christian

Clear Fork at Lexington

Coldwater at Celina

Covington at New Bremen

Defiance at Wauseon

Delaware Hayes at Archbold

Delphos Jefferson at Wayne Trace

Delphos St. John’s at Lima Shawnee

Dublin Coffman at Toledo Scott

Genoa at Castalia Margaretta

Harvest Temple at Heritage Christian

Hicksville at Hilltop

Huron at Western Reserve

Leipsic at Columbus Grove

Liberty Center at Elmwood

Liberty-Benton at Kenton

Lincolnview at Miller City

Loudonville at Mansfield Temple Christian

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Plymouth

Marion Local at Van Wert

Milan Edison at Vermilion

Minster at Fort Loramie

Mississinawa Valley at Sidney Lehman

Monclova Christian at Hardin Northern

Mount Vernon at Sunbury Big Walnut

North Baltimore at Patrick Henry

North Central at Antwerp

Norwalk Senior at Ashland Senior

Olentangy Liberty at Mansfield Senior

Ottawa-Glandorf at Findlay

Ottoville at Pandora-Gilboa

Paulding at Fairview

Pettisville at Edgerton

Piqua at Elida

Port Clinton at Toledo Christian

Riverdale at Ridgemont

Riverside at Triad

Sandusky Perkins at Bowling Green

Sandusky St. Mary at Oak Harbor

Sidney Fairlawn at Waynesfield-Goshen

Spencerville at Lima Bath

St. Henry at Anna

Stryker at Delta

Swanton at Ottawa Hills

Sylvania Northview at Bryan

Tiffin Calvert at Norwalk St. Paul

Tinora at Kalida

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Danbury

Toledo Start at Fremont Ross

Toledo Woodward at KIPP Columbus

Wapakoneta at Fort Recovery

Willard at Tiffin Columbian

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoff Glance

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

NFL Injury Report

Saturday

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — VIKINGS: DNP: CB Mackensie Alexander (knee), WR Stefon Diggs (illness), S Jayron Kearse (toe, knee). LIMITED: DT Linval Joseph (knee), WR Adam Thielen (ankle). FULL: TE Tyler Conklin (knee), RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder), G Josh Kline (elbow), CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle, shoulder), DT Shamar Stephen (knee), DE Stephen Weatherly (foot). 49ERS: No Report released.

TENNESSEE TITANS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — TITANS: DNP: LB Jayon Brown (shoulder), LB Kamalei Correa (illness), WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (foot). LIMITED: G Nate Davis (illness), RB Dion Lewis (shoulder). FULL: WR Cody Hollister (ankle), WR Kalif Raymond (concussion). RAVENS: DNP: RB Mark Ingram (calf), DT Brandon Williams (not injury related). LIMITED: TE Mark Andrews (ankle). FULL: CB Jimmy Smith (not injury related), S Earl Thomas (not injury related).

Sunday

HOUSTON TEXANS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — TEXANS: DNP: LB Jacob Martin (illness). LIMITED: S Jahleel Addae (knee), TE Jordan Akins (hamstring), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring), WR Will Fuller (groin), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), S A.J. Moore (hip), WR Kenny Stills (knee), DE J.J. Watt (shoulder). FULL: T Chris Clark (concussion). CHIEFS: DNP: CB Morris Claiborne (not injury related, shoulder). LIMITED: TE Travis Kelce (knee). FULL: DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (neck), C Austin Reiter (wrist), G Andrew Wylie (ankle).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — SEAHAWKS: No Report released. PACKERS: DNP: DT Kenny Clark (back), TE Jimmy Graham (wrist, not injury related), RB Dexter Williams (illness), CB Tramon Williams (not injury related). LIMITED: TE Marcedes Lewis (not injury related), LB Preston Smith (ankle), G Billy Turner (ankle), RB Dan Vitale (knee). FULL: T Bryan Bulaga (concussion, not injury related), LB Rashan Gary (shoulder), WR Allen Lazard (ankle), C Corey Linsley (back), LB Blake Martinez (hand), S Will Redmond (hamstring), RB Jamaal Williams (shoulder).

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 25 11 .694 —

Toronto 25 13 .658 1

Philadelphia 25 14 .641 1½

Brooklyn 16 20 .444 9

New York 10 28 .263 16

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 27 10 .730 —

Orlando 18 20 .474 9½

Charlotte 15 25 .375 13½

Washington 12 25 .324 15

Atlanta 8 30 .211 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 33 6 .846 —

Indiana 23 15 .605 9½

Detroit 14 25 .359 19

Chicago 13 25 .342 19½

Cleveland 11 27 .289 21½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 25 11 .694 —

Dallas 23 14 .622 2½

San Antonio 16 20 .444 9

Memphis 16 22 .421 10

New Orleans 13 25 .342 13

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 26 11 .703 —

Utah 25 12 .676 1

Oklahoma City 21 16 .568 5

Portland 16 23 .410 11

Minnesota 15 22 .405 11

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 30 7 .811 —

L.A. Clippers 26 12 .684 4½

Sacramento 15 23 .395 15½

Phoenix 14 23 .378 16

Golden State 9 30 .231 22

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Miami 122, Indiana 108

San Antonio 129, Boston 114

Toronto 112, Charlotte 110, OT

Orlando 123, Washington 89

Denver 107, Dallas 106

Houston 122, Atlanta 115

New Orleans 123, Chicago 108

Utah 128, New York 104

Milwaukee 107, Golden State 98

Thursday’s Results

Philadelphia 109, Boston 98

Cleveland 115, Detroit 112, OT

Minnesota 116, Portland 102

Houston at Oklahoma City, late

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7

New Orleans at New York, 7:15

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30

Indiana at Chicago, 8

San Antonio at Memphis, 8

Charlotte at Utah, 9

Orlando at Phoenix, 9

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 9:45

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Houston, 5

Chicago at Detroit, 7

New Orleans at Boston, 7

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30

Cleveland at Denver, 9

Milwaukee at Portland, 10

Sunday’s Games

Miami at New York, 3:30

Utah at Washington, 3:30

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6

Golden State at Memphis, 6

San Antonio at Toronto, 6

Charlotte at Phoenix, 8

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 8

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 45 26 8 11 63 151 117

Tampa Bay 43 26 13 4 56 160 127

Toronto 45 24 15 6 54 162 145

Florida 44 23 16 5 51 158 148

Buffalo 44 19 18 7 45 128 140

Montreal 45 18 20 7 43 141 147

Ottawa 43 16 22 5 37 118 149

Detroit 44 11 30 3 25 96 168

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 45 30 10 5 65 163 133

N.Y. Islanders 42 27 12 3 57 120 108

Pittsburgh 43 26 12 5 57 146 116

Carolina 43 25 16 2 52 145 123

Philadelphia 44 23 15 6 52 140 136

Columbus 44 21 15 8 50 117 121

N.Y. Rangers 43 21 18 4 46 144 144

New Jersey 43 15 21 7 37 112 154

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 45 28 10 7 63 143 122

Dallas 43 25 14 4 54 117 105

Colorado 44 25 15 4 54 159 130

Winnipeg 45 24 17 4 52 141 139

Minnesota 43 20 17 6 46 133 144

Nashville 42 19 16 7 45 144 143

Chicago 44 19 19 6 44 128 143

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 46 24 16 6 54 147 137

Arizona 46 25 17 4 54 133 118

Edmonton 46 24 17 5 53 141 144

Calgary 45 23 17 5 51 125 135

Vancouver 44 23 17 4 50 145 139

San Jose 45 19 22 4 42 121 151

Anaheim 43 17 21 5 39 113 136

Los Angeles 45 17 24 4 38 113 142

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

Winnipeg 4, Toronto 3, SO

Dallas 2, Los Angeles 1

Thursday’s Results

Boston 5, Winnipeg 4

Florida 5, Vancouver 2

Edmonton 4, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 0

St. Louis 5, Buffalo 1

Nashville at Chicago, late

Minnesota at Calgary, late

Dallas at Anaheim, late

Los Angeles at Vegas, late

Columbus at San Jose, late

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Carolina, 7:30

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver at Buffalo, 1

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Montreal at Ottawa, 7

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7

New Jersey at Washington, 7

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30

Edmonton at Calgary, 10

Columbus at Vegas, 10

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Nashville at Winnipeg, 2

Vancouver at Minnesota, 4

Buffalo at Detroit, 5

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 6

Toronto at Florida, 7

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bowl Schedule

Monday’s Game

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

LSU (14-0) vs. Clemson (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Championship

SATURDAY at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Merrimack 64, Mount St. Mary’s 61

Sacred Heart 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 75

Siena 61, St. Peter’s 58

St. Francis (Pa.) 80, Wagner 62

Towson 89, Drexel 73

SOUTH

Austin Peay 75, Tennessee Tech 62

Coll. of Charleston 73, Elon 65

Delaware 80, James Madison 76

E. Kentucky 77, E. Illinois 74

Georgia Southern 67, Louisiana-Monroe 56

Georgia St. 90, Louisiana-Lafayette 52

Jacksonville 68, NJIT 52

Liberty 63, North Alabama 52

Marshall 79, Middle Tennessee 75

North Florida 89, Florida Gulf Coast 74

South Alabama 75, Arkansas St. 59

Troy 76, UALR 71

UAB 72, W. Kentucky 62

William & Mary 79, UNC Wilmington 63

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 64, Detroit 59

Michigan 84, Purdue 78

Wichita St. 76, Memphis 67

Youngstown St. 61, Oakland 60

SOUTHWEST

FAU 81, Rice 76

North Texas 74, FIU 56

Oral Roberts 79, N. Dakota St. 73

Texas-Arlington 66, Appalachian St. 56

UTSA 89, Louisiana Tech 73

Thursday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Baylor 74, UConn 58

Fairfield 49, Monmouth (NJ) 38

Manhattan 85, St. Peter’s 52

Marist 90, Canisius 59

Middle Tennessee 75, Marshall 55

Niagara 68, Siena 61

Penn St. 86, Michigan St. 73

Rider 75, Quinnipiac 59

SOUTH

Campbell 48, Gardner-Webb 44

Chattanooga 59, W. Carolina 52

Coastal Carolina 75, Texas St. 67

E. Illinois 83, E. Kentucky 63

FIU 58, North Texas 56

Florida 83, Auburn 63

Furman 62, Mercer 49

Georgia Tech 67, Florida St. 52

Hampton 51, Radford 48

Jacksonville St. 68, Murray St. 51

Kentucky 81, Alabama 71

Longwood 84, Charleston Southern 64

Louisiana-Lafayette 73, South Alabama 68

Louisville 87, Miami 41

Morehead St. 75, SIU-Edwardsville 69

North Carolina 66, NC State 60

Rice 78, FAU 69

Samford 74, Wofford 58

South Carolina 91, Arkansas 82

Tennessee 84, Mississippi 28

Tennessee Tech 58, Austin Peay 49

Texas-Arlington 82, Appalachian St. 60

UNC Asheville 76, High Point 60

UNC-Greensboro 63, ETSU 47

UT Martin 88, Tennessee St. 71

UTEP 89, Southern Miss. 72

UTSA 82, Louisiana Tech 73

Vanderbilt 63, Georgia 55

Virginia 66, Duke 63

Virginia Tech 68, Pittsburgh 56

W. Kentucky 69, UAB 65

Wake Forest 63, Clemson 58

Winthrop 52, SC-Upstate 38

MIDWEST

Belmont 57, SE Missouri 45

Boston College 75, Notre Dame 65

IUPUI 89, N. Kentucky 61

Indiana 66, Purdue 48

Iowa 66, Maryland 61

Milwaukee 63, Detroit 48

Mississippi St. 79, Missouri 64

New Mexico St. 73, Chicago St. 60

Oakland 93, Green Bay 88

Ohio St. 78, Michigan 69

Rutgers 75, Illinois 51

UMKC 60, Rio Grande 56

W. Illinois 79, Purdue Fort Wayne 68

Wright St. 58, UIC 43

SOUTHWEST

UALR 58, Georgia Southern 46

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B-DH Edwin Encarnacion on a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Promoted Nick Relic to manager of minor league operations; John Wagle to director of performance science and player development; Jarret Abell to coordinator of strength & conditioning; and Rustin Sveum to minor league video coordinator. Named Jason Simontacchi pitching coordinator; Mitch Stetter manager of pitching performance; Drew Saylor hitting coordinator; Keoni DeRenne assistant hitting coordinator; Mike Tosar special assignment hitting coach; Damon Hollins coordinator of outfield, base running and bunting; and Derrick Robinson baseball operations intern.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Promoted Barry Newell to vice president, business operations & analytics; David Egles to director, community engagement; Mike Ferrario to director, stadium operations; Dan Newhart to Director, ticket sales & service; Devin O’Connell to Director, public affairs & corporate communications; Ryan Sheets to director, communications and Scott Wilson to director, guest services. Named Stephen Estep director, security.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Shane Farrell amateur scouting director.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hector Rondon on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Jimmie Sherfy for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed C Francisco Cervelli to a one-year contract. Designated OF Austin Dean for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Signed OFs Ryan Cordell and Johneshwy Fargas, INF Jake Hager, RHPs Pedro Payano, Francisco Rios and Adonis Uceta, and C David Rodriguez to minor league contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Mike Rabelo assistant hitting coach.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Vladimir Frias.

Football

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Joe Whitt Jr. secondary coach. Announced the retirement of tight ends coach Mike Mularkey.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Clancy Barone tight ends coach.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Announced they have mutually parted ways with senior vice president of football operations and general counsel Eric Schaffer. Named Rob Rogers senior vice president of football administration.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Moritz Seider from Germany’s U20 National Team to Grand Rapids (AHL) and C Joe Veleno from Canada’s U20 National Team to the Granf Rapids.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Anton Walkes. Extended the loan of F Jon Gallagher with Aberdeen FC until the end of Aberdeen’s 2019-20 season. Terminated the contract of M Dion Pereira.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired a 2020 first-round MLS SuperDraft pick and the No. 21 slot in the 2020 Allocation Ranking from Philadelphia for the No. 17 slot in the 2020 Allocation Ranking and future considerations.

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired F Yuya Kubo as a designated player from KAA Gent (Belgium).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Nick Cushing assistant coach.

TAMPA BAY ROWDIES — Promoted Lee Cohen to president and Ryan Helfrick to director, sales & corporate partnerships.

TORONTO FC — Signed D Chris Mavinga to a contract extension.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed G Aubrey Bledsoe and M Andi Sullivan.

U.S. Soccer Federation

USSF — Named Matt Potter coach of the U.S. Under-23 Women’s National Team.

College

EMORY & HENRY — Announced the addition of men’s and women’s wrestling as intercollegiate sports which will begin competition during the 2020-21 academic year.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Promoted Chris Sweat to beach volleyball coach.

MEMPHIS — Named Mike MacIntyre defensive coordinator.

MISSOURI STATE — Fired football coach Dave Steckel.

MISSISSIPPI STATE — Named Mike Leach football coach.

SYRACUSE — Named Santita Ebangwese volunteer assistant volleyball coach.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Elmwood, Patrick Henry, Van Buren & Lakota at Perrysburg Invitational Tournament, 3:30

LOCAL & AREA

New Riegel Coaching Openings

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.

Lake Coaching Openings

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.