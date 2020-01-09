PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Results
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers 40, Toledo Start 36
Toledo Waite 32, Toledo Woodward 24
Other NW Ohio Games
River Valley 55, North Union 36
Around Ohio
Avon 62, N. Olmsted 41
Bay Village Bay 52, Parma Hts. Holy Name 29
Bedford, Mich. 62, Tol. St. Ursula 43
Beloit W. Branch 80, Alliance 18
Burton Berkshire 43, Fairport Harbor Harding 27
Caldwell 41, Lore City Buckeye Trail 26
Caledonia River Valley 55, Richwood N. Union 36
Can. South 41, Alliance Marlington 36
Chagrin Falls 52, Orange 48
Chardon NDCL 42, Mentor Lake Cath. 29
Cin. N. College Hill 74, Hamilton New Miami 21
Cin. Oak Hills 62, Hamilton 34
Cin. Princeton 60, Middletown 43
Cin. Purcell Marian 37, Hamilton Badin 33
Cin. Sycamore 77, Cin. Colerain 46
Cin. Withrow 48, Cin. Winton Woods 47
Cle. Cent. Cath. 54, Richfield Revere 49
Columbia Station Columbia 36, LaGrange Keystone 33
Columbiana Crestview 60, Campbell Memorial 22
Cuyahoga Hts. 38, Richmond Hts. 24
Danville 78, Mt. Gilead 77
Day. Chaminade Julienne 63, Kettering Alter 32
Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Zanesville Maysville 42
Eastlake N. 67, Willoughby S. 42
Garfield Hts. Trinity 72, Brooklyn 12
Gates Mills Hawken 43, Can. Cent. Cath. 32
Geneva 46, Ashtabula Lakeside 22
Huber Hts. Wayne 87, Trotwood-Madison 41
Independence 55, Rocky River Lutheran W. 37
Kirtland 53, Middlefield Cardinal 25
Lynchburg-Clay 53, Hillsboro 25
Madison 45, Painesville Riverside 40
Madonna, W.Va. 52, Bowerston Conotton Valley 43
Massillon Tuslaw 35, Akr. Manchester 23
McConnelsville Morgan 49, New Concord John Glenn 31
Medina 58, Elyria 19
Mentor 59, Shaker Hts. 26
Mogadore Field 54, Lodi Cloverleaf 47
Morrow Little Miami 65, Cin. NW 29
New Lexington 57, Crooksville 39
Orwell Grand Valley 50, Wickliffe 38
Perry 77, Ashtabula Edgewood 19
Piqua 50, Troy 45
Sparta Highland 59, Howard E. Knox 44
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 42, Oak Glen, W.Va. 35
Thornville Sheridan 58, Zanesville W. Muskingum 17
W. Chester Lakota W. 56, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 40
Warren Howland 51, Austintown Fitch 37
Warrensville Hts. 55, Cle. Hts. 42
Westlake 66, N. Ridgeville 52
Youngs. Boardman 49, Massillon Washington 28
Youngs. East 52, Youngs. Valley Christian 17
Youngs. Liberty 73, Leavittsburg LaBrae 39
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 50, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 35
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa
Leipsic at Riverdale
McComb at Cory-Rawson
North Baltimore at Arcadia
Vanlue at Van Buren
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Oregon Clay at Fremont Ross
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo Whitmer
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Genoa
Fostoria Senior at Eastwood
Lake at Woodmore
Otsego at Rossford
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Convoy Crestview
Bluffton at Paulding
Columbus Grove at Lincolnview
Delphos Jefferson at Ada
Putnam County League
Ottoville at Continental
Western Buckeye League
Defiance at Kenton
Elida at Celina
Lima Bath at Ottawa-Glandorf
Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial
Wapakoneta at Lima Shawnee
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Upper Scioto Valley
Sidney Lehman at Hardin Northern
Waynesfield-Goshen at Elgin
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Minster
Fort Recovery at Delphos St. John’s
Marion Local at Parkway
New Bremen at St. Henry
New Knoxville at Versailles
Northern Lakes League
Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Mansfield Senior
Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon
Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas at Kidron Central Christian
Mansfield Christian at Loudonville
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton
Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul
South Central at Monroeville
Other NW Ohio Games
Botkins at Riverside
Clyde at Vermilion
Liberty-Benton at Kalida
Mohawk at Ridgemont
Sandusky Perkins at Oak Harbor
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Ridgedale
Carey at Seneca East
Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky
Wynford at Buckeye Central
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Wauseon
Delta at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Evergreen
Swanton at Bryan
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Ottawa Hills at Northwood
Toledo Christian at Maumee Valley Country Day
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Northview
Napoleon at Maumee
Springfield at Bowling Green
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at River Valley
Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding
Shelby at Ontario
Firelands Conference
New London at Western Reserve
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Tinora
Edgerton at Fairview
Hicksville at Holgate
Wayne Trace at Antwerp
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at North Central
Montpelier at Pettisville
Stryker at Hilltop
PREP Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford 50, Ridgedale 28
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Senior 53, Sandusky Perkins 47
Other NW Ohio Games
Hardin Northern 44, McComb 41
Around Ohio
Cin. Shroder 64, Cin. N. College Hill 61
Cols. Marion-Franklin 52, Cols. East 48
Johnstown-Monroe 46, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 44
Linsly, W.Va. 77, Barnesville 54
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Buckeye Central
Mohawk at Upper Sandusky
Ridgedale at Carey
Seneca East at Wynford
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Swanton
Evergreen at Liberty Center
Patrick Henry at Delta
Wauseon at Archbold
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Sandusky Senior
Northern Lakes League
Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Shelby
Galion Senior at Marion Pleasant
Ontario at Marion Harding
Firelands Conference
Western Reserve at New London
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Wayne Trace
Fairview at Edgerton
Holgate at Hicksville
Tinora at Ayersville
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Stryker
North Central at Edon
Pettisville at Montpelier
Other NW Ohio Games
Clyde at Tiffin Calvert
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Riverdale
Arlington at Liberty-Benton
McComb at Van Buren
North Baltimore at Pandora-Gilboa
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Lima Senior
Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer
Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo St. Francis at Toledo St. John’s
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Otsego
Lake at Eastwood
Rossford at Genoa
Woodmore at Fostoria Senior
Northwest Conference
Ada at Delphos Jefferson
Convoy Crestview at Allen East
Lincolnview at Columbus Grove
Paulding at Bluffton
Putnam County League
Continental at Miller City
Fort Jennings at Kalida
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Elida
Kenton at Defiance
Lima Shawnee at Wapakoneta
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath
St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen
Hardin Northern at Sidney Lehman
Riverside at Lima Temple Christian
Upper Scioto Valley at Lima Perry
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Sandusky St. Mary
Gibsonburg at Fremont St. Joseph
Hopewell-Loudon at Old Fort
Lakota at New Riegel
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Port Clinton
Willard at Castalia Margaretta
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Perkins at Clyde
Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery
Minster at Coldwater
Parkway at Marion Local
St. Henry at New Bremen
Versailles at New Knoxville
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Northview
Napoleon at Maumee
Springfield at Bowling Green
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Wooster Senior
Lexington at Mansfield Senior
Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Waite at Toledo Start
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Scott
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Loudonville
Kidron Central Christian at Lucas
Mansfield Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview
Monroeville at South Central
Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth
Other NW Ohio Games
Heritage Christian at Ohio Lima Eagles
Lima Cent. Cath. at Spencerville
Milan Edison at Huron
Vanlue at Jones Leadership Academy
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoff Glance
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)
Tennessee at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 12
Houston at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 25 10 .714 —
Toronto 25 13 .658 1½
Philadelphia 24 14 .632 2½
Brooklyn 16 20 .444 9½
New York 10 27 .270 16
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 27 10 .730 —
Orlando 18 20 .474 9½
Charlotte 15 25 .375 13½
Washington 12 25 .324 15
Atlanta 8 30 .211 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 32 6 .842 —
Indiana 23 15 .605 9
Detroit 14 24 .368 18
Chicago 13 25 .342 19
Cleveland 10 27 .270 21½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 11 .694 —
Dallas 23 14 .622 2½
San Antonio 16 20 .444 9
Memphis 16 22 .421 10
New Orleans 13 25 .342 13
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 26 11 .703 —
Utah 24 12 .667 1½
Oklahoma City 21 16 .568 5
Portland 16 22 .421 10½
Minnesota 14 22 .389 11½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 30 7 .811 —
L.A. Clippers 26 12 .684 4½
Sacramento 15 23 .395 15½
Phoenix 14 23 .378 16
Golden State 9 29 .237 21½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Detroit 115, Cleveland 113
Portland 101, Toronto 99
Oklahoma City 111, Brooklyn 103, OT
Memphis 119, Minnesota 112
Sacramento 114, Phoenix 103
L.A. Lakers 117, New York 87
Wednesday’s Results
Miami 122, Indiana 108
San Antonio 129, Boston 114
Toronto 112, Charlotte 110, OT
Orlando 123, Washington 89
Denver 107, Dallas 106
Houston 122, Atlanta 115
New Orleans 123, Chicago 108
New York at Utah, late
Milwaukee at Golden State, late
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 7
Cleveland at Detroit, 7
Portland at Minnesota, 8
Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7
New Orleans at New York, 7:15
Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30
Indiana at Chicago, 8
San Antonio at Memphis, 8
Charlotte at Utah, 9
Orlando at Phoenix, 9
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 9:45
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Houston, 5
Chicago at Detroit, 7
New Orleans at Boston, 7
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30
Cleveland at Denver, 9
Milwaukee at Portland, 10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 44 25 8 11 61 146 113
Tampa Bay 42 25 13 4 54 156 127
Toronto 45 24 15 6 54 162 145
Florida 43 22 16 5 49 153 146
Buffalo 43 19 17 7 45 127 135
Montreal 44 18 19 7 43 139 143
Ottawa 43 16 22 5 37 118 149
Detroit 44 11 30 3 25 96 168
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 45 30 10 5 65 163 133
N.Y. Islanders 42 27 12 3 57 120 108
Pittsburgh 43 26 12 5 57 146 116
Carolina 43 25 16 2 52 145 123
Philadelphia 44 23 15 6 52 140 136
Columbus 44 21 15 8 50 117 121
N.Y. Rangers 42 20 18 4 44 138 141
New Jersey 42 15 20 7 37 109 148
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 44 27 10 7 61 138 121
Colorado 44 25 15 4 54 159 130
Dallas 42 24 14 4 52 115 104
Winnipeg 44 24 16 4 52 137 134
Minnesota 43 20 17 6 46 133 144
Nashville 42 19 16 7 45 144 143
Chicago 44 19 19 6 44 128 143
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 45 25 16 4 54 133 114
Vegas 46 24 16 6 54 147 137
Edmonton 45 23 17 5 51 137 142
Calgary 45 23 17 5 51 125 135
Vancouver 43 23 16 4 50 143 134
San Jose 45 19 22 4 42 121 151
Anaheim 43 17 21 5 39 113 136
Los Angeles 44 17 23 4 38 112 140
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Arizona 5, Florida 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Tampa Bay 9, Vancouver 2
Washington 6, Ottawa 1
Detroit 4, Montreal 3
N.Y. Rangers 5, Colorado 3
Boston 6, Nashville 2
St. Louis 3, San Jose 2
Calgary 2, Chicago 1
Columbus 4, Anaheim 3
Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3
Wednesday’s Results
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2
Winnipeg 4, Toronto 3, SO
Dallas at Los Angeles, late
Thursday’s Games
Winnipeg at Boston, 7
Vancouver at Florida, 7
Edmonton at Montreal, 7
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7
Buffalo at St. Louis, 8
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30
Minnesota at Calgary, 9
Dallas at Anaheim, 10
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Carolina, 7:30
Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver at Buffalo, 1
Los Angeles at Carolina, 7
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Montreal at Ottawa, 7
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7
New Jersey at Washington, 7
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30
Edmonton at Calgary, 10
Columbus at Vegas, 10
Dallas at San Jose, 10:30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bowl Schedule
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
LSU (14-0) vs. Clemson (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Championship
Jan 11 at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
American U. 68, Army 60
Binghamton 79, UMBC 75
Boston U. 84, Lehigh 67
Colgate 92, Loyola (Md.) 70
Duquesne 78, Saint Joseph’s 60
Georgetown 87, St. John’s 66
Hartford 80, Mass.-Lowell 68
Lafayette 82, Holy Cross 64
Marist 70, Fairfield 58
Navy 60, Bucknell 56
New Hampshire 57, Maine 51
Rhode Island 69, Davidson 58
Stony Brook 81, Vermont 77
UMass 77, La Salle 69
SOUTH
Alabama 90, Mississippi St. 69
Campbell 64, UNC-Asheville 62
ETSU 64, UNC-Greensboro 57
Florida St. 78, Wake Forest 68
Furman 73, Chattanooga 66
Longwood 74, Charleston Southern 56
NC State 73, Notre Dame 68
Pittsburgh 73, North Carolina 65
Radford 67, Gardner-Webb 64
SC-Upstate 83, Hampton 73
St. Bonaventure 61, George Mason 49
W. Carolina 97, VMI 85
Winthrop 79, High Point 57
Wofford 67, Samford 62
MIDWEST
Bradley 72, Evansville 52
Cincinnati 75, Tulsa 44
Fort Wayne 77, W. Illinois 69
Indiana 66, Northwestern 62
Kansas 79, Iowa St. 53
SOUTHWEST
Nicholls 61, Lamar 52
SMU 81, UCF 74
Sam Houston St. 67, SE Louisiana 62
Texas A&M-CC 73, Stephen F. Austin 72
Wednesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
American U. 73, Army 57
Binghamton 61, UMBC 43
Bucknell 61, Navy 34
Colgate 76, Loyola (Md.) 74
Fairleigh Dickinson 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 47
George Washington 65, Duquesne 60
Holy Cross 57, Lafayette 56
Lehigh 51, Boston U. 34
Maine 67, New Hampshire 50
Mass.-Lowell 68, Hartford 63
Merrimack 78, Bryant 66
Sacred Heart 66, CCSU 58
Saint Louis 77, La Salle 61
St. Francis Brooklyn 88, LIU 63
Stony Brook 67, Vermont 49
Towson 86, Chestnut Hill 49
UMass 62, St. Bonaventure 52
SOUTH
Abilene Christian 90, McNeese St. 73
Davidson 74, Fordham 62
Incarnate Word 69, Northwestern St. 67
Lamar 84, Nicholls 78
SMU 55, East Carolina 47
Troy 72, Louisiana-Monroe 65
VCU 47, Saint Joseph’s 40
MIDWEST
Ball St. 86, Bowling Green 80
Cent. Michigan 73, Ohio 71
Dayton 59, George Mason 55
E. Michigan 74, Kent St. 69
Miami (Ohio) 66, N. Illinois 64
Toledo 71, Buffalo 59
W. Michigan 56, Akron 51
SOUTHWEST
New Orleans 49, Cent. Arkansas 37
Oral Roberts 70, N. Dakota St. 62
Stephen F. Austin 66, Texas A&M-CC 44
Temple 61, Houston 58
Texas Tech 80, TCU 76
FAR WEST
UNLV 66, Boise St. 65
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Acquired C Eric Haase from Cleveland for cash considerations. Designated RHP Dario Agrazal for assignment.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Extended the contract of Craig Counsell through the 2023 season.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INF Asdrubal Cabrera and 1B Eric Thames on one-year contracts.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed OF Isaac Benard to a contract extension.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Lars Liquori.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Anthony Auletta to a contract extension. Signed RHP Brendan Butler, RHP Kevin Long, and RHP Hemly Suero.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Tim Ponto to a contract extension.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Junior Harding.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Blake Adams, C Austin Biggar and INF Adam Sasser.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Golden State coach Steve Kerr $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following an ejection during a Jan. 6 game against Sacramento. Fined New York Knicks F/C Bobby Portis $25,000 for recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter during a Jan. 7 game.
MIAMI HEAT — Signed G Gabe Vincent. Waived G Daryl Macon.
Football
National Football League
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Announced the resignation of special teams coordinator John Fassel to take the same position with Dallas.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Joe Judge coach.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Extended the contract of DB Brian Walker.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Barrett Hayton. SOCCER
Soccer
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Re-signed G Earl Edwards Jr., through the 2020 season.
MEMPHIS 901 FC — Named Tim Howard sporting director.
National Women’s Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Acquired F Katie Stengel and the 22nd overall draft pick from Utah Royals FC for Houston’s natural second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 NWSL College Drafts.
SKY BLUE FC — Acquired F Margaret “Midge” Purce and the natural 2021 first round draft pick from Portland Thorns FC for MF Raquel “Rocky” Rodriguez.
College
BIG 12 CONFERENCE — Fined West Virginia coach Bob Huggins $10,000 for referring to an officiating crew as “three blind mice” after a Jan. 4 loss at Kansas.
ALBANY (NY) — Named Vic Cegles as deputy athletic director and Leslie Moore as associate athletic director for facilities, scheduling and game operations.
EAST CAROLINA — Announced the retirement of defensive line coach Jeff Hanson.
GEORGIA — QB Jake Fromm announced he will enter the NFL draft.
MINNESOTA — S Antoine Winfield Jr. announced he will enter the NFL draft.
OREGON STATE — Signed football coach Jonathan Smith to a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season.
PITTSBURGH — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel on a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.
SAN DIEGO STATE — Announced the retirement of Rocky Long football coach. Promoted defensive line coach Brady Hoke to football coach.
WISCONSIN — C Tyler Biadasz announced he will enter the NFL draft.
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
Elmwood (8th) 56, Woodmore 29
Woodmore (7th) 34, Elmwood 33
Hopewell-Loudon (8th) 39, Fremont St. Joseph 34
Hopewell-Loudon (7th) 34, Fremont St. Joseph 18
Junior High Girls Basketball
Hopewell-Loudon (8th) 40, Fremont St. Joseph 17
Fremont St. Joseph (7th) 30, Hopewell-Loudon 19
LOCAL & AREA
New Riegel Coaching Openings
NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.
Lake Coaching Openings
MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.