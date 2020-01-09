PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Results

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers 40, Toledo Start 36

Toledo Waite 32, Toledo Woodward 24

Other NW Ohio Games

River Valley 55, North Union 36

Around Ohio

Avon 62, N. Olmsted 41

Bay Village Bay 52, Parma Hts. Holy Name 29

Bedford, Mich. 62, Tol. St. Ursula 43

Beloit W. Branch 80, Alliance 18

Burton Berkshire 43, Fairport Harbor Harding 27

Caldwell 41, Lore City Buckeye Trail 26

Caledonia River Valley 55, Richwood N. Union 36

Can. South 41, Alliance Marlington 36

Chagrin Falls 52, Orange 48

Chardon NDCL 42, Mentor Lake Cath. 29

Cin. N. College Hill 74, Hamilton New Miami 21

Cin. Oak Hills 62, Hamilton 34

Cin. Princeton 60, Middletown 43

Cin. Purcell Marian 37, Hamilton Badin 33

Cin. Sycamore 77, Cin. Colerain 46

Cin. Withrow 48, Cin. Winton Woods 47

Cle. Cent. Cath. 54, Richfield Revere 49

Columbia Station Columbia 36, LaGrange Keystone 33

Columbiana Crestview 60, Campbell Memorial 22

Cuyahoga Hts. 38, Richmond Hts. 24

Danville 78, Mt. Gilead 77

Day. Chaminade Julienne 63, Kettering Alter 32

Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Zanesville Maysville 42

Eastlake N. 67, Willoughby S. 42

Garfield Hts. Trinity 72, Brooklyn 12

Gates Mills Hawken 43, Can. Cent. Cath. 32

Geneva 46, Ashtabula Lakeside 22

Huber Hts. Wayne 87, Trotwood-Madison 41

Independence 55, Rocky River Lutheran W. 37

Kirtland 53, Middlefield Cardinal 25

Lynchburg-Clay 53, Hillsboro 25

Madison 45, Painesville Riverside 40

Madonna, W.Va. 52, Bowerston Conotton Valley 43

Massillon Tuslaw 35, Akr. Manchester 23

McConnelsville Morgan 49, New Concord John Glenn 31

Medina 58, Elyria 19

Mentor 59, Shaker Hts. 26

Mogadore Field 54, Lodi Cloverleaf 47

Morrow Little Miami 65, Cin. NW 29

New Lexington 57, Crooksville 39

Orwell Grand Valley 50, Wickliffe 38

Perry 77, Ashtabula Edgewood 19

Piqua 50, Troy 45

Sparta Highland 59, Howard E. Knox 44

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 42, Oak Glen, W.Va. 35

Thornville Sheridan 58, Zanesville W. Muskingum 17

W. Chester Lakota W. 56, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 40

Warren Howland 51, Austintown Fitch 37

Warrensville Hts. 55, Cle. Hts. 42

Westlake 66, N. Ridgeville 52

Youngs. Boardman 49, Massillon Washington 28

Youngs. East 52, Youngs. Valley Christian 17

Youngs. Liberty 73, Leavittsburg LaBrae 39

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 50, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 35

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa

Leipsic at Riverdale

McComb at Cory-Rawson

North Baltimore at Arcadia

Vanlue at Van Buren

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Oregon Clay at Fremont Ross

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo Whitmer

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Genoa

Fostoria Senior at Eastwood

Lake at Woodmore

Otsego at Rossford

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Convoy Crestview

Bluffton at Paulding

Columbus Grove at Lincolnview

Delphos Jefferson at Ada

Putnam County League

Ottoville at Continental

Western Buckeye League

Defiance at Kenton

Elida at Celina

Lima Bath at Ottawa-Glandorf

Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial

Wapakoneta at Lima Shawnee

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Upper Scioto Valley

Sidney Lehman at Hardin Northern

Waynesfield-Goshen at Elgin

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Minster

Fort Recovery at Delphos St. John’s

Marion Local at Parkway

New Bremen at St. Henry

New Knoxville at Versailles

Northern Lakes League

Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Mansfield Senior

Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon

Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas at Kidron Central Christian

Mansfield Christian at Loudonville

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton

Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul

South Central at Monroeville

Other NW Ohio Games

Botkins at Riverside

Clyde at Vermilion

Liberty-Benton at Kalida

Mohawk at Ridgemont

Sandusky Perkins at Oak Harbor

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Ridgedale

Carey at Seneca East

Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky

Wynford at Buckeye Central

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Wauseon

Delta at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Evergreen

Swanton at Bryan

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Ottawa Hills at Northwood

Toledo Christian at Maumee Valley Country Day

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Northview

Napoleon at Maumee

Springfield at Bowling Green

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at River Valley

Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding

Shelby at Ontario

Firelands Conference

New London at Western Reserve

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Tinora

Edgerton at Fairview

Hicksville at Holgate

Wayne Trace at Antwerp

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at North Central

Montpelier at Pettisville

Stryker at Hilltop

PREP Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford 50, Ridgedale 28

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Senior 53, Sandusky Perkins 47

Other NW Ohio Games

Hardin Northern 44, McComb 41

Around Ohio

Cin. Shroder 64, Cin. N. College Hill 61

Cols. Marion-Franklin 52, Cols. East 48

Johnstown-Monroe 46, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 44

Linsly, W.Va. 77, Barnesville 54

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Buckeye Central

Mohawk at Upper Sandusky

Ridgedale at Carey

Seneca East at Wynford

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Swanton

Evergreen at Liberty Center

Patrick Henry at Delta

Wauseon at Archbold

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Sandusky Senior

Northern Lakes League

Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Shelby

Galion Senior at Marion Pleasant

Ontario at Marion Harding

Firelands Conference

Western Reserve at New London

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Wayne Trace

Fairview at Edgerton

Holgate at Hicksville

Tinora at Ayersville

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Stryker

North Central at Edon

Pettisville at Montpelier

Other NW Ohio Games

Clyde at Tiffin Calvert

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Riverdale

Arlington at Liberty-Benton

McComb at Van Buren

North Baltimore at Pandora-Gilboa

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Lima Senior

Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer

Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo St. Francis at Toledo St. John’s

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Otsego

Lake at Eastwood

Rossford at Genoa

Woodmore at Fostoria Senior

Northwest Conference

Ada at Delphos Jefferson

Convoy Crestview at Allen East

Lincolnview at Columbus Grove

Paulding at Bluffton

Putnam County League

Continental at Miller City

Fort Jennings at Kalida

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Elida

Kenton at Defiance

Lima Shawnee at Wapakoneta

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath

St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen

Hardin Northern at Sidney Lehman

Riverside at Lima Temple Christian

Upper Scioto Valley at Lima Perry

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Sandusky St. Mary

Gibsonburg at Fremont St. Joseph

Hopewell-Loudon at Old Fort

Lakota at New Riegel

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Port Clinton

Willard at Castalia Margaretta

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Perkins at Clyde

Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery

Minster at Coldwater

Parkway at Marion Local

St. Henry at New Bremen

Versailles at New Knoxville

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Northview

Napoleon at Maumee

Springfield at Bowling Green

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Wooster Senior

Lexington at Mansfield Senior

Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Waite at Toledo Start

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Scott

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Loudonville

Kidron Central Christian at Lucas

Mansfield Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview

Monroeville at South Central

Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth

Other NW Ohio Games

Heritage Christian at Ohio Lima Eagles

Lima Cent. Cath. at Spencerville

Milan Edison at Huron

Vanlue at Jones Leadership Academy

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoff Glance

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

Houston at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 25 10 .714 —

Toronto 25 13 .658 1½

Philadelphia 24 14 .632 2½

Brooklyn 16 20 .444 9½

New York 10 27 .270 16

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 27 10 .730 —

Orlando 18 20 .474 9½

Charlotte 15 25 .375 13½

Washington 12 25 .324 15

Atlanta 8 30 .211 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 32 6 .842 —

Indiana 23 15 .605 9

Detroit 14 24 .368 18

Chicago 13 25 .342 19

Cleveland 10 27 .270 21½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 25 11 .694 —

Dallas 23 14 .622 2½

San Antonio 16 20 .444 9

Memphis 16 22 .421 10

New Orleans 13 25 .342 13

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 26 11 .703 —

Utah 24 12 .667 1½

Oklahoma City 21 16 .568 5

Portland 16 22 .421 10½

Minnesota 14 22 .389 11½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 30 7 .811 —

L.A. Clippers 26 12 .684 4½

Sacramento 15 23 .395 15½

Phoenix 14 23 .378 16

Golden State 9 29 .237 21½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Detroit 115, Cleveland 113

Portland 101, Toronto 99

Oklahoma City 111, Brooklyn 103, OT

Memphis 119, Minnesota 112

Sacramento 114, Phoenix 103

L.A. Lakers 117, New York 87

Wednesday’s Results

Miami 122, Indiana 108

San Antonio 129, Boston 114

Toronto 112, Charlotte 110, OT

Orlando 123, Washington 89

Denver 107, Dallas 106

Houston 122, Atlanta 115

New Orleans 123, Chicago 108

New York at Utah, late

Milwaukee at Golden State, late

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7

Cleveland at Detroit, 7

Portland at Minnesota, 8

Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7

New Orleans at New York, 7:15

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30

Indiana at Chicago, 8

San Antonio at Memphis, 8

Charlotte at Utah, 9

Orlando at Phoenix, 9

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 9:45

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Houston, 5

Chicago at Detroit, 7

New Orleans at Boston, 7

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30

Cleveland at Denver, 9

Milwaukee at Portland, 10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 44 25 8 11 61 146 113

Tampa Bay 42 25 13 4 54 156 127

Toronto 45 24 15 6 54 162 145

Florida 43 22 16 5 49 153 146

Buffalo 43 19 17 7 45 127 135

Montreal 44 18 19 7 43 139 143

Ottawa 43 16 22 5 37 118 149

Detroit 44 11 30 3 25 96 168

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 45 30 10 5 65 163 133

N.Y. Islanders 42 27 12 3 57 120 108

Pittsburgh 43 26 12 5 57 146 116

Carolina 43 25 16 2 52 145 123

Philadelphia 44 23 15 6 52 140 136

Columbus 44 21 15 8 50 117 121

N.Y. Rangers 42 20 18 4 44 138 141

New Jersey 42 15 20 7 37 109 148

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 44 27 10 7 61 138 121

Colorado 44 25 15 4 54 159 130

Dallas 42 24 14 4 52 115 104

Winnipeg 44 24 16 4 52 137 134

Minnesota 43 20 17 6 46 133 144

Nashville 42 19 16 7 45 144 143

Chicago 44 19 19 6 44 128 143

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 45 25 16 4 54 133 114

Vegas 46 24 16 6 54 147 137

Edmonton 45 23 17 5 51 137 142

Calgary 45 23 17 5 51 125 135

Vancouver 43 23 16 4 50 143 134

San Jose 45 19 22 4 42 121 151

Anaheim 43 17 21 5 39 113 136

Los Angeles 44 17 23 4 38 112 140

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Arizona 5, Florida 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Tampa Bay 9, Vancouver 2

Washington 6, Ottawa 1

Detroit 4, Montreal 3

N.Y. Rangers 5, Colorado 3

Boston 6, Nashville 2

St. Louis 3, San Jose 2

Calgary 2, Chicago 1

Columbus 4, Anaheim 3

Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3

Wednesday’s Results

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

Winnipeg 4, Toronto 3, SO

Dallas at Los Angeles, late

Thursday’s Games

Winnipeg at Boston, 7

Vancouver at Florida, 7

Edmonton at Montreal, 7

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30

Minnesota at Calgary, 9

Dallas at Anaheim, 10

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Carolina, 7:30

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver at Buffalo, 1

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Montreal at Ottawa, 7

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7

New Jersey at Washington, 7

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30

Edmonton at Calgary, 10

Columbus at Vegas, 10

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bowl Schedule

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

LSU (14-0) vs. Clemson (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Championship

Jan 11 at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

American U. 68, Army 60

Binghamton 79, UMBC 75

Boston U. 84, Lehigh 67

Colgate 92, Loyola (Md.) 70

Duquesne 78, Saint Joseph’s 60

Georgetown 87, St. John’s 66

Hartford 80, Mass.-Lowell 68

Lafayette 82, Holy Cross 64

Marist 70, Fairfield 58

Navy 60, Bucknell 56

New Hampshire 57, Maine 51

Rhode Island 69, Davidson 58

Stony Brook 81, Vermont 77

UMass 77, La Salle 69

SOUTH

Alabama 90, Mississippi St. 69

Campbell 64, UNC-Asheville 62

ETSU 64, UNC-Greensboro 57

Florida St. 78, Wake Forest 68

Furman 73, Chattanooga 66

Longwood 74, Charleston Southern 56

NC State 73, Notre Dame 68

Pittsburgh 73, North Carolina 65

Radford 67, Gardner-Webb 64

SC-Upstate 83, Hampton 73

St. Bonaventure 61, George Mason 49

W. Carolina 97, VMI 85

Winthrop 79, High Point 57

Wofford 67, Samford 62

MIDWEST

Bradley 72, Evansville 52

Cincinnati 75, Tulsa 44

Fort Wayne 77, W. Illinois 69

Indiana 66, Northwestern 62

Kansas 79, Iowa St. 53

SOUTHWEST

Nicholls 61, Lamar 52

SMU 81, UCF 74

Sam Houston St. 67, SE Louisiana 62

Texas A&M-CC 73, Stephen F. Austin 72

Wednesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

American U. 73, Army 57

Binghamton 61, UMBC 43

Bucknell 61, Navy 34

Colgate 76, Loyola (Md.) 74

Fairleigh Dickinson 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 47

George Washington 65, Duquesne 60

Holy Cross 57, Lafayette 56

Lehigh 51, Boston U. 34

Maine 67, New Hampshire 50

Mass.-Lowell 68, Hartford 63

Merrimack 78, Bryant 66

Sacred Heart 66, CCSU 58

Saint Louis 77, La Salle 61

St. Francis Brooklyn 88, LIU 63

Stony Brook 67, Vermont 49

Towson 86, Chestnut Hill 49

UMass 62, St. Bonaventure 52

SOUTH

Abilene Christian 90, McNeese St. 73

Davidson 74, Fordham 62

Incarnate Word 69, Northwestern St. 67

Lamar 84, Nicholls 78

SMU 55, East Carolina 47

Troy 72, Louisiana-Monroe 65

VCU 47, Saint Joseph’s 40

MIDWEST

Ball St. 86, Bowling Green 80

Cent. Michigan 73, Ohio 71

Dayton 59, George Mason 55

E. Michigan 74, Kent St. 69

Miami (Ohio) 66, N. Illinois 64

Toledo 71, Buffalo 59

W. Michigan 56, Akron 51

SOUTHWEST

New Orleans 49, Cent. Arkansas 37

Oral Roberts 70, N. Dakota St. 62

Stephen F. Austin 66, Texas A&M-CC 44

Temple 61, Houston 58

Texas Tech 80, TCU 76

FAR WEST

UNLV 66, Boise St. 65

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Acquired C Eric Haase from Cleveland for cash considerations. Designated RHP Dario Agrazal for assignment.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Extended the contract of Craig Counsell through the 2023 season.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INF Asdrubal Cabrera and 1B Eric Thames on one-year contracts.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed OF Isaac Benard to a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Lars Liquori.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Anthony Auletta to a contract extension. Signed RHP Brendan Butler, RHP Kevin Long, and RHP Hemly Suero.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Tim Ponto to a contract extension.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Junior Harding.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Blake Adams, C Austin Biggar and INF Adam Sasser.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Golden State coach Steve Kerr $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following an ejection during a Jan. 6 game against Sacramento. Fined New York Knicks F/C Bobby Portis $25,000 for recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter during a Jan. 7 game.

MIAMI HEAT — Signed G Gabe Vincent. Waived G Daryl Macon.

Football

National Football League

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Announced the resignation of special teams coordinator John Fassel to take the same position with Dallas.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Joe Judge coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Extended the contract of DB Brian Walker.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Barrett Hayton. SOCCER

Soccer

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Re-signed G Earl Edwards Jr., through the 2020 season.

MEMPHIS 901 FC — Named Tim Howard sporting director.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Acquired F Katie Stengel and the 22nd overall draft pick from Utah Royals FC for Houston’s natural second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 NWSL College Drafts.

SKY BLUE FC — Acquired F Margaret “Midge” Purce and the natural 2021 first round draft pick from Portland Thorns FC for MF Raquel “Rocky” Rodriguez.

College

BIG 12 CONFERENCE — Fined West Virginia coach Bob Huggins $10,000 for referring to an officiating crew as “three blind mice” after a Jan. 4 loss at Kansas.

ALBANY (NY) — Named Vic Cegles as deputy athletic director and Leslie Moore as associate athletic director for facilities, scheduling and game operations.

EAST CAROLINA — Announced the retirement of defensive line coach Jeff Hanson.

GEORGIA — QB Jake Fromm announced he will enter the NFL draft.

MINNESOTA — S Antoine Winfield Jr. announced he will enter the NFL draft.

OREGON STATE — Signed football coach Jonathan Smith to a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

PITTSBURGH — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel on a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

SAN DIEGO STATE — Announced the retirement of Rocky Long football coach. Promoted defensive line coach Brady Hoke to football coach.

WISCONSIN — C Tyler Biadasz announced he will enter the NFL draft.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

Elmwood (8th) 56, Woodmore 29

Woodmore (7th) 34, Elmwood 33

Hopewell-Loudon (8th) 39, Fremont St. Joseph 34

Hopewell-Loudon (7th) 34, Fremont St. Joseph 18

Junior High Girls Basketball

Hopewell-Loudon (8th) 40, Fremont St. Joseph 17

Fremont St. Joseph (7th) 30, Hopewell-Loudon 19

LOCAL & AREA

New Riegel Coaching Openings

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.

Lake Coaching Openings

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.