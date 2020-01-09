Prep Girls Basketball
Scoring Leaders
G Pts Avg.
Emma Biller, Vanlue 12 171 14.3
Reagan Pratt, Arcadia 11 154 14.0
Caity Cramer, Arcadia 11 121 11.0
Lyndee Ward, Arcadia 11 95 8.6
Samantha Burnett, Arcadia 11 92 8.4
Mady Parker, Van Buren 9 75 8.3
Rebounding Leaders
G Reb Avg.
Emma Biller, Vanlue 12 165 13.8
Lyndee Ward, Arcadia 11 68 6.3
Lenci Rodriguez, Arcadia 11 63 5.8
Olivia Golden, Arcadia 11 60 5.7
Agnes Durliat, Van Buren 9 49 5.4
Assists Leaders
G Asst Avg.
Samantha Burnett, Arcadia 11 47 4.3
Breanna Tabler, Van Buren 9 33 3.7
Audrey Phillips, Vanlue 12 37 3.1
Emma Biller, Vanlue 12 30 2.5
Mady Parker, Van Buren 9 21 2.3
Reagan Pratt, Arcadia 11 25 2.3
Steals Leaders
G Stl Avg.
Samantha Burnett, Arcadia 11 46 4.2
Emma Biller, Vanlue 12 36 3.0
Mady Parker, Van Buren 9 26 2.9
Audrey Phillips, Vanlue 12 30 2.5
Faith Price, Vanlue 12 26 2.2
Reese Recker, Van Buren 9 19 2.1
Breanna Tabler, Van Buren 9 19 2.1
Reagan Pratt, Arcadia 11 23 2.1
Blocked Shot Leaders
G Blk Avg.
Emma Biller, Vanlue 12 25 2.1
RECEIVED STATS FROM: Blanchard Valley Conference.