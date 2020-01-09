Prep Boys Basketball
Scoring Leaders
G Pts Avg.
Avondre Reed, Fostoria 7 138 19.7
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 10 172 17.2
Michael Kramer, Van Buren 8 118 14.8
Dom Settles, Fostoria 7 98 14.0
Bryce Reynolds, Elmwood 11 148 13.5
Bryan Stenson, Fostoria 5 67 13.4
Nick McCracken, Van Buren 9 118 13.1
Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue 10 118 11.8
Logan Boes, Arcadia 10 110 11.0
Josiah Childress, Elmwood 11 99 9.0
Rebounding Leaders
G Reb Avg.
Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue 10 96 9.6
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 10 70 7.0
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 10 62 6.2
Xavier Temple, Vanlue 10 56 5.6
Michael Kramer, Van Buren 8 44 5.5
Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 7 38 5.4
Nick McCracken, Van Buren 9 47 5.2
Assists Leaders
G Asst Avg.
Bryan Stenson, Fostoria 5 20 4.0
Caden Lance, Van Buren 9 32 3.6
Xavier Temple, Vanlue 10 31 3.1
Terrel Lawson, Elmwood 11 35 3.1
Steals Leaders
G Stl Avg.
Avondre Reed, Fostoria 7 23 3.3
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 10 27 2.7
Caden Lance, Van Buren 9 21 2.3
Logan Boes, Arcadia 10 21 2.1
Josh Cassell, Arcadia 10 21 2.1
Blocked Shot Leaders
G Blk Avg.
Joey Bonham, Vanlue 10 13 1.3
Hayden Rader, Arcadia 10 11 1.1
