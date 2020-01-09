Prep Boys Basketball

Scoring Leaders

G Pts Avg.

Avondre Reed, Fostoria 7 138 19.7

Joey Bonham, Vanlue 10 172 17.2

Michael Kramer, Van Buren 8 118 14.8

Dom Settles, Fostoria 7 98 14.0

Bryce Reynolds, Elmwood 11 148 13.5

Bryan Stenson, Fostoria 5 67 13.4

Nick McCracken, Van Buren 9 118 13.1

Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue 10 118 11.8

Logan Boes, Arcadia 10 110 11.0

Josiah Childress, Elmwood 11 99 9.0

Rebounding Leaders

G Reb Avg.

Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue 10 96 9.6

Joey Bonham, Vanlue 10 70 7.0

Hayden Rader, Arcadia 10 62 6.2

Xavier Temple, Vanlue 10 56 5.6

Michael Kramer, Van Buren 8 44 5.5

Devin Mauricio, Fostoria 7 38 5.4

Nick McCracken, Van Buren 9 47 5.2

Assists Leaders

G Asst Avg.

Bryan Stenson, Fostoria 5 20 4.0

Caden Lance, Van Buren 9 32 3.6

Xavier Temple, Vanlue 10 31 3.1

Terrel Lawson, Elmwood 11 35 3.1

Steals Leaders

G Stl Avg.

Avondre Reed, Fostoria 7 23 3.3

Hayden Rader, Arcadia 10 27 2.7

Caden Lance, Van Buren 9 21 2.3

Logan Boes, Arcadia 10 21 2.1

Josh Cassell, Arcadia 10 21 2.1

Blocked Shot Leaders

G Blk Avg.

Joey Bonham, Vanlue 10 13 1.3

Hayden Rader, Arcadia 10 11 1.1

RECEIVED STATS FROM: Blanchard Valley Conference, Fostoria, Elmwood.

