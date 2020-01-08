PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central 42, Colonel Crawford 35

Carey 68, Bucyrus 28

Ridgedale 47, Mohawk 35

Wynford 59, Upper Sandusky 33

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Hopewell-Loudon 93, Fremont St. Joseph 40

New Riegel 57, Tiffin Calvert 36

Sandusky St. Mary 57, Gibsonburg 29

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta 85, Huron 24

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue 69, Sandusky Senior 48

Norwalk Senior 47, Tiffin Columbian 46

Sandusky Perkins 50, Clyde 42

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon 39, Pettisville 23

Montpelier 65, Hilltop 55

North Central 45, Fayette 28

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada 56, Lima Perry 34

Archbold 49, Holgate 25

Clear Fork 46, Mansfield St. Peter’s 36

Crestline 63, Vanlue 52

Edgerton 49, Evergreen 44

Elida 59, Fort Jennings 44

Hardin Northern 39, Cory-Rawson 28

Kalida 52, Lincolnview 40

Leipsic 55, Patrick Henry 48

Lima Bath 57, Ottoville 27

Lima Cent. Cath. 37, Coldwater 35

Marion Harding 73, Kenton 40

Marion Local 50, Celina 25

Miller City 50, Delphos Jefferson 43

Napoleon 58, Bryan 36

New Knoxville 68, Waynesfield-Goshen 29

Oak Harbor 44, Oregon Clay 38

Paulding 54, Delphos St. John’s 51

St. Marys Memorial 52, Spencerville 24

Stryker 36, Tinora 30

Wauseon 38, Defiance 29

Willard 73, Ontario 37

Woodlan, Ind. 30, Antwerp 28

Around Ohio

Chillicothe Huntington 49, Williamsport Westfall 35

Chillicothe Unioto 47, Southeastern 39

Cin. Taft 65, Cin. Aiken 16

Circleville 67, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 21

Cols. Beechcroft 67, Cols. Whetstone 31

Cols. Centennial 63, Cols. International 33

Cols. Eastmoor 67, Cols. Briggs 23

Cols. Independence 71, Cols. West 19

Cols. Northland 73, Cols. Linden McKinley 23

Cols. School for Girls 30, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 28

Cols. Upper Arlington 39, Lewis Center Olentangy 37

Dublin Coffman 75, Pickerington N. 20

Frankfort Adena 54, Chillicothe Zane Trace 22

Ft. Loramie 89, Sidney Fairlawn 14

Groveport-Madison 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 26

Pataskala Licking Hts. 50, Utica 48

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 63, Johnstown-Monroe 15

Pickerington Cent. 58, Westerville S. 51

Piketon 55, Bainbridge Paint Valley 46

Sunbury Big Walnut 62, Westerville Cent. 13

Union City Mississinawa Valley 71, Union (Modoc), Ind. 19

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 76, Day. Jefferson 35

Westerville N. 49, Marysville 42

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Scott at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Start at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Waite at Toledo Woodward

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at Marion Pleasant

Other NW Ohio Games

Classic in the Country at Castalia Margaretta

River Valley at North Union

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa

Leipsic at Riverdale

McComb at Cory-Rawson

North Baltimore at Arcadia

Vanlue at Van Buren

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Oregon Clay at Fremont Ross

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo Whitmer

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Genoa

Fostoria Senior at Eastwood

Lake at Woodmore

Otsego at Rossford

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Convoy Crestview

Bluffton at Paulding

Columbus Grove at Lincolnview

Delphos Jefferson at Ada

Putnam County League

Ottoville at Continental

Western Buckeye League

Defiance at Kenton

Elida at Celina

Lima Bath at Ottawa-Glandorf

Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial

Wapakoneta at Lima Shawnee

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Upper Scioto Valley

Sidney Lehman at Hardin Northern

Waynesfield-Goshen at Elgin

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Minster

Fort Recovery at Delphos St. John’s

Marion Local at Parkway

New Bremen at St. Henry

New Knoxville at Versailles

Northern Lakes League

Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Mansfield Senior

Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon

Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas at Kidron Central Christian

Mansfield Christian at Loudonville

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton

Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul

South Central at Monroeville

Other NW Ohio Games

Botkins at Riverside

Clyde at Vermilion

Liberty-Benton at Kalida

Mohawk at Ridgemont

Sandusky Perkins at Oak Harbor

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Ridgedale

Carey at Seneca East

Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky

Wynford at Buckeye Central

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Wauseon

Delta at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Evergreen

Swanton at Bryan

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Ottawa Hills at Northwood

Toledo Christian at Maumee Valley Country Day

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Northview

Napoleon at Maumee

Springfield at Bowling Green

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at River Valley

Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding

Shelby at Ontario

Firelands Conference

New London at Western Reserve

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Tinora

Edgerton at Fairview

Hicksville at Holgate

Wayne Trace at Antwerp

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at North Central

Montpelier at Pettisville

Stryker at Hilltop

PREP Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Tol. Cent. Catholic 57, Toledo Whitmer 38

Toledo St. John’s 62, Oregon Clay 52

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood 50, Lake 25

Fostoria Senior 67, Otsego 52

Rossford 57, Eastwood 54

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch 71, Ottawa Hills 45

Toledo Christian 94, Northwood 44

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 65, Napoleon 47

Perrysburg 64, Springfield 63, OT

Sylvania Northview 81, Bowling Green 43

Sylvania Southview 63, Maumee 46

Other NW Ohio Games

Bluffton 51, Wapakoneta 46

Cory-Rawson 34, Monclova Christian 31

Crestline 68, Mansfield Temple Christian 53

Kidron Central Christian 63, Ashland Mapleton 32

Lucas 70, South Central 54

Marion Hawks 54, Heritage Christian 46

Marion Pleasant 64, Mount Gilead 45

Monroeville 68, Lakota 59

River Valley 58, Sparta Highland 36

Toledo St. Francis 57, Toledo Waite 35

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 61, Akr. North 58

Akr. Hoban 62, Akr. East 61

Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Vienna Mathews 78

Ashtabula Lakeside 65, Geneva 61

Austintown Fitch 53, Warren Howland 49

Avon 92, N. Olmsted 48

Avon Lake 62, Lakewood 49

Barnesville 68, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 58

Batavia Clermont NE 68, Williamsburg 36

Beachwood 79, Chesterland W. Geauga 58

Bedford 69, Willoughby S. 47

Belmont Union Local 59, Martins Ferry 44

Beloit W. Branch 57, Can. South 47

Belpre 66, Racine Southern 63

Bidwell River Valley 70, Nelsonville-York 31

Bloom-Carroll 63, Ashville Teays Valley 39

Bristol 92, Cortland Maplewood 42

Brooke, W.Va. 64, St. Clairsville 60

Burton Berkshire 46, Fairport Harbor Harding 45

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 79, Bellaire 48

Can. McKinley 63, N. Can. Hoover 58

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 65, Sugar Grove Berne Union 40

Cedarville 51, Spring. NE 35

Chagrin Falls 63, Orange 57

Chardon NDCL 61, Painesville Riverside 52

Cin. Country Day 71, Miami Valley Christian Academy 51

Cin. La Salle 84, E. Central, Ind. 37

Cin. McNicholas 65, Cin. Purcell Marian 59

Cin. Oak Hills 53, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 46

Cin. Summit Country Day 60, Cin. Woodward 41

Cin. Sycamore 73, W. Chester Lakota W. 67, 0

Cin. Wyoming 82, Cin. Western Hills 74

Cols. Africentric 71, Cols. Marion-Franklin 55

Cols. Beechcroft 113, Cols. Whetstone 64

Cols. Briggs 53, Cols. Eastmoor 44

Cols. Hartley 58, Logan 48

Cols. Mifflin 72, Cols. East 39

Cols. Walnut Ridge 71, Cols. South 64

Columbia Station Columbia 64, Lodi Cloverleaf 54

Columbiana 85, E. Palestine 45

Crooksville 68, McConnelsville Morgan 48

Cuyahoga Falls 58, Macedonia Nordonia 53

Doylestown Chippewa 75, Akr. Manchester 56

Dresden Tri-Valley 52, New Concord John Glenn 36

E. Cle. Shaw 71, Cle. JFK 19

Franklin 69, Camden Preble Shawnee 63

Gahanna Christian 67, Powell Olentangy Liberty 52

Gahanna Cols. Academy 56, Whitehall-Yearling 54

Garfield Hts. Trinity 70, Brooklyn 57

Glouster Trimble 90, Wahama, W.Va. 37

Groveport-Madison 55, Grove City Cent. Crossing 52

Hartville Lake Center Christian 52, Louisville Aquinas 50

Independence 53, Rocky River Lutheran W. 46

Ironton 55, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 39

Ironton St. Joseph 57, Portsmouth Clay 39

Jackson 74, Pomeroy Meigs 50

Jefferson Area 74, Hubbard 61

Kettering Alter 58, Middletown Fenwick 50

Kirtland 73, Middlefield Cardinal 42

Lancaster Fairfield Union 54, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 35

Legacy Christian 53, Franklin Middletown Christian 49

Lewis Center Olentangy 62, Cols. Upper Arlington 53

London 61, Spring. NW 41

Lore City Buckeye Trail 63, Uhrichsville Claymont 60, 2

Lowellville 75, Sebring McKinley 69

Malvern 65, E. Can. 29

Massillon Washington 53, Youngs. Chaney High School 50

Milford Center Fairbanks 45, London Madison Plains 42

Mowrystown Whiteoak 46, McDermott Scioto NW 40

N. Royalton 58, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 47

New Boston Glenwood 77, Portsmouth Notre Dame 44

New Lexington 54, Philo 31

New Matamoras Frontier 65, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41

Newton Falls 52, Columbiana Crestview 46

Norwood 53, Bethel-Tate 42

Oak Glen, W.Va. 55, Toronto 44

Oak Hill 50, S. Webster 25

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 53, Vincent Warren 49, 3

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 66, Mayfield 59

Perry 71, Ashtabula Edgewood 66

Pickerington N. 73, Dublin Coffman 59

Plain City Jonathan Alder 61, Lewistown Indian Lake 31

Poland Seminary 49, Cortland Lakeview 41

Portsmouth W. 48, Beaver Eastern 39

Proctorville Fairland 59, Chesapeake 43

Ravenna SE 42, Mogadore Field 36

Reedsville Eastern 44, Waterford 41

Richmond Edison 69, Rayland Buckeye 67

Richmond Hts. 59, Cuyahoga Hts. 24

Richwood N. Union 64, Spring. Shawnee 55

Rittman 64, Akr. Springfield 24

Salineville Southern 68, Leetonia 37

Sarahsville Shenandoah 65, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 28

Spring. Kenton Ridge 54, St. Paris Graham 37

Strongsville 57, Elyria 44

Struthers 60, Canfield S. Range 58

Thornville Sheridan 59, Zanesville Maysville 47

W. Carrollton 68, Greenville 61

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 60, Berlin Hiland 53

Warren Champion 64, Campbell Memorial 47

Washington C.H. 67, Leesburg Fairfield 52

Weir, W.Va. 60, Wintersville Indian Creek 30

Westerville Cent. 63, Sunbury Big Walnut 50

Westerville N. 51, Marysville 46

Westlake 66, N. Ridgeville 54

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 63, Steubenville 61

Wickliffe 83, Orwell Grand Valley 62

Windham 98, Kinsman Badger 65

Youngs. Mooney 66, Warren JFK 47

Zanesville W. Muskingum 56, Coshocton 50

Wednesday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

McComb at Hardin Northern

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Buckeye Central

Mohawk at Upper Sandusky

Ridgedale at Carey

Seneca East at Wynford

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Swanton

Evergreen at Liberty Center

Patrick Henry at Delta

Wauseon at Archbold

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Sandusky Senior

Northern Lakes League

Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Shelby

Galion Senior at Marion Pleasant

Ontario at Marion Harding

Firelands Conference

Western Reserve at New London

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Wayne Trace

Fairview at Edgerton

Holgate at Hicksville

Tinora at Ayersville

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Stryker

North Central at Edon

Pettisville at Montpelier

Other NW Ohio Games

Clyde at Tiffin Calvert

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Riverdale

Arlington at Liberty-Benton

McComb at Van Buren

North Baltimore at Pandora-Gilboa

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Lima Senior

Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer

Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo St. Francis at Toledo St. John’s

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Otsego

Lake at Eastwood

Rossford at Genoa

Woodmore at Fostoria Senior

Northwest Conference

Ada at Delphos Jefferson

Convoy Crestview at Allen East

Lincolnview at Columbus Grove

Paulding at Bluffton

Putnam County League

Continental at Miller City

Fort Jennings at Kalida

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Elida

Kenton at Defiance

Lima Shawnee at Wapakoneta

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath

St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen

Hardin Northern at Sidney Lehman

Riverside at Lima Temple Christian

Upper Scioto Valley at Lima Perry

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Sandusky St. Mary

Gibsonburg at Fremont St. Joseph

Hopewell-Loudon at Old Fort

Lakota at New Riegel

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Port Clinton

Willard at Castalia Margaretta

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Perkins at Clyde

Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery

Minster at Coldwater

Parkway at Marion Local

St. Henry at New Bremen

Versailles at New Knoxville

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Northview

Napoleon at Maumee

Springfield at Bowling Green

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Wooster Senior

Lexington at Mansfield Senior

Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Waite at Toledo Start

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Scott

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Loudonville

Kidron Central Christian at Lucas

Mansfield Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview

Monroeville at South Central

Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth

Other NW Ohio Games

Heritage Christian at Ohio Lima Eagles

Lima Cent. Cath. at Spencerville

Milan Edison at Huron

Vanlue at Jones Leadership Academy

PREP HOCKEY

State Coaches Poll

1. Cle. St. Ignatius (8) 98

2. Upper Arlington (2) 91

3. Gates Mills Gilmour 80

4. Olentangy Liberty 61

5. Lakewood St. Edward 55

6. Tol. St. John’s 53

7. Mentor 39

8. (tie) Col. St. Charles 21

8. (tie) Sylvania Northview 21

10. Hunting Valley University 15

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoff Glance

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

Houston at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 25 9 .735 —

Toronto 24 13 .649 2½

Philadelphia 24 14 .632 3

Brooklyn 16 20 .444 10

New York 10 26 .278 16

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 26 10 .722 —

Orlando 17 20 .459 9½

Charlotte 15 24 .385 12½

Washington 12 24 .333 14

Atlanta 8 29 .216 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 32 6 .842 —

Indiana 23 14 .622 8½

Detroit 14 24 .368 18

Chicago 13 24 .351 18½

Cleveland 10 27 .270 21½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 24 11 .686 —

Dallas 23 13 .639 1½

San Antonio 15 20 .429 9

Memphis 16 22 .421 9½

New Orleans 12 25 .324 13

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 25 11 .694 —

Utah 24 12 .667 1

Oklahoma City 21 16 .568 4½

Portland 16 22 .421 10

Minnesota 14 22 .389 11

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 29 7 .806 —

L.A. Clippers 26 12 .684 4

Phoenix 14 22 .389 15

Sacramento 14 23 .378 15½

Golden State 9 29 .237 21

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Washington 99, Boston 94

Orlando 101, Brooklyn 89

Indiana 115, Charlotte 104

Philadelphia 120, Oklahoma City 113

Denver 123, Atlanta 115

Utah 128, New Orleans 126

Dallas 118, Chicago 110

San Antonio 126, Milwaukee 104

Sacramento 111, Golden State 98

Tuesday’s Results

Detroit 115, Cleveland 113

Portland 101, Toronto 99

Oklahoma City 111, Brooklyn 103, OT

Memphis 119, Minnesota 112

Sacramento at Phoenix, late

New York at L.A. Lakers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Indiana, 7

San Antonio at Boston, 7

Toronto at Charlotte, 7

Washington at Orlando, 7

Denver at Dallas, 7:30

Houston at Atlanta, 7:30

Chicago at New Orleans, 8

New York at Utah, 9

Milwaukee at Golden State, 10

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7

Cleveland at Detroit, 7

Portland at Minnesota, 8

Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7

New Orleans at New York, 7:15

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30

Indiana at Chicago, 8

San Antonio at Memphis, 8

Charlotte at Utah, 9

Orlando at Phoenix, 9

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 9:45

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 43 24 8 11 59 140 111

Tampa Bay 42 25 13 4 54 156 127

Toronto 44 24 15 5 53 159 141

Florida 43 22 16 5 49 153 146

Buffalo 43 19 17 7 45 127 135

Montreal 44 18 19 7 43 139 143

Ottawa 43 16 22 5 37 118 149

Detroit 44 11 30 3 25 96 168

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 44 30 9 5 65 161 130

N.Y. Islanders 42 27 12 3 57 120 108

Pittsburgh 42 25 12 5 55 142 113

Carolina 43 25 16 2 52 145 123

Philadelphia 43 22 15 6 50 137 134

Columbus 43 20 15 8 48 113 118

N.Y. Rangers 42 20 18 4 44 138 141

New Jersey 42 15 20 7 37 109 148

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 44 27 10 7 61 138 121

Colorado 44 25 15 4 54 159 130

Dallas 42 24 14 4 52 115 104

Winnipeg 43 23 16 4 50 133 131

Minnesota 43 20 17 6 46 133 144

Nashville 41 19 15 7 45 142 137

Chicago 43 19 18 6 44 127 141

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 45 24 15 6 54 144 133

Arizona 45 25 16 4 54 133 114

Edmonton 45 23 17 5 51 137 142

Vancouver 43 23 16 4 50 143 134

Calgary 44 22 17 5 49 123 134

San Jose 45 19 22 4 42 121 151

Anaheim 42 17 20 5 39 110 132

Los Angeles 44 17 23 4 38 112 140

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Winnipeg 3, Montreal 2

N.Y. Islanders 1, Colorado 0

Edmonton 6, Toronto 4

Columbus 4, Los Angeles 2

Tuesday’s Results

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Arizona 5, Florida 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Tampa Bay 9, Vancouver 2

Washington 6, Ottawa 1

Detroit 4, Montreal 3

N.Y. Rangers 5, Colorado 3

Boston at Nashville, 8

St. Louis 3, San Jose 2

Calgary at Chicago, late

Columbus at Anaheim, late

Pittsburgh at Vegas, late

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7:30

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10

Thursday’s Games

Winnipeg at Boston, 7

Vancouver at Florida, 7

Edmonton at Montreal, 7

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30

Minnesota at Calgary, 9

Dallas at Anaheim, 10

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Carolina, 7:30

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bowl Schedule

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

LSU (14-0) vs. Clemson (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Championship

Jan 11 at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

USA Today Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. UConn (24) 12-0 788 1

2. Oregon (5) 12-1 753 2

3. Oregon State (3) 14-0 743 3

4. Stanford 13-1 684 4

5. South Carolina 14-1 653 5

6. Baylor 11-1 649 6

7. Louisville 14-1 613 7

8. N.C. State 14-0 570 9

9. UCLA 14-0 559 10

10. Texas A&M 14-1 490 12

11. Florida State 14-1 479 8

12. Mississippi State 14-2 424 14

13. Indiana 13-2 385 15

14. Kentucky 12-2 378 13

15. Gonzaga 14-1 346 16

16. Maryland 11-3 334 11

17. DePaul 13-2 311 17

18. Missouri State 12-2 231 19

19. Arizona 13-1 226 18

20. West Virginia 11-1 197 21

21. Arkansas 13-2 160 20

22. South Dakota 14-2 141 22

23. Princeton 12-1 89 24

24. Tennessee 11-3 69 23

25. Florida Gulf Coast 15-2 52 25

Others receiving votes: Michigan 37, Arizona State 14, Northwestern 8, Rutgers 7, Syracuse 6, Iowa 2, James Madison 1, Creighton 1.

Tuesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Boston College 60, Virginia 53

Brown 79, Johnson & Wales (RI) 53

Cornell 100, Purchase 68

Houston 78, Temple 74

Maryland 67, Ohio St. 55

Quinnipiac 80, Rider 61

Rutgers 72, Penn St. 61

SOUTH

East Carolina 62, South Florida 59

Florida 81, South Carolina 68

Louisville 74, Miami 58

MIDWEST

Akron 84, W. Michigan 69

Ball St. 88, Buffalo 68

Bowling Green 78, Miami (Ohio) 76

Cent. Michigan 68, N. Illinois 67

Kent St. 84, Toledo 77

Missouri St. 67, Illinois St. 63

N. Iowa 68, Indiana St. 60

Ohio 74, E. Michigan 68

Providence 81, Marquette 80, OT

Tennessee 69, Missouri 59

Tuesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Lyndon St. 73, Delhi 55

Morrisville St. 72, Clarkson 64

Rhode Island 76, Richmond 70

Springfield 54, Smith 50

Swarthmore 63, Washington (Md.) 41

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Eric Hanhold for assignment. Agreed to terms with INF Jose Iglesias on a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms C Jason Castro on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Adalberto Mejia for assignment.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jimmy Nelson on a one-year contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Austin Brice for assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Corey Dickerson on a two-year contract. Named James Rowson bench coach, Billy Hatcher first base/outfield coach, Wellington Cepeda bullpen coach and Eddy Rodriguez catching coach.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Mike Rabelo assistant hitting coach.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Antoan Richardson first base, outfield and baserunning coach and Nick Ortiz quality assurance coach.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 2B Starlin Castro on a two-year contract.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed INF Santiago Chirino to a contract extension.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Sent C Rob Calabrese to the Windy City ThunderBolts to complete a previous trade.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C Tanner Murphy and INF Cody Regis.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Colton Harlow.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed INF Andrew Dundon and OF Demetrius Moorer to contract extensions. Signed RHP Ryan Evans.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Connor Leedholm and 1B Glen McClain.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Received OF Troy Alexander from the St. Paul Saints of the American Association for a player to be named later.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived F Marquese Chriss.

Football

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Matt Rhule coach. Signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year contract extension.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Named Mike McCarthy coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted Hank Fraley to offensive line coach and Billy Yates to assistant offensive line coach. Signed RB Tra Carson to a reserve/future contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT Brandon Hitner to a reserve/future contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DB Juan Thornhill on IR. Signed G Ryan Hunter.

NEW ENGLAND PATROITS — Signed DL Tashawn Bower to a future contract.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Dylan Mabin to a reserve/future contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Alex Ellis, DT Albert Huggins, QB Kyle Lauletta, C Keegan Render, CB Tremon Smith and WRs River Cracraft, Marcus Green and Marken Michel to reserve/future contracts.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OLB Quinton Bell, C Anthony Fabiano, S Deiondre’ Hall, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, TE Jordan Leggett, CB Herb Miller, OT Brad Seaton and RB Aca’Cedric Ware to reserve/future contracts.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Dr. Kevin Wilk medical consultant.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned RW Kiefer Sherwood to San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Lawrence Pilut from Rochester (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Joel Hanley from Texas (AHL). Placed D John Klingberg on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 1.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned D Kale Clague to Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named John Hynes coach. Acquired F Michael McCarron from the Montreal Canadiens for F Laurent Dauphin.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Bridgeport D Kyle Burroughs two games and Utica F Vincent Arseneau one game.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended South Carolina D/LW Jaynen Rissling and Worcester LW Yannick Turcotte two games.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Announced that the club and F Rodolfo Zelaya have mutually agreed to part ways.

NEW YORK CITY — Named Matt Goodman chief operating officer and chief commercial officer.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed Ms Jared Stroud and Chris Lema.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Named Mark Pannes CEO.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Announced the resignation of president Amanda Duffy to become executive vice president of Orlando City, effective Feb. 15.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M Jaye Boissiere.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED — Re-signed G Colin Miller and Ds Peabo Doue and Robert Dambrot.

USL League One

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed M Mayele Malango, F Connor Presley and Ds Collin Verfurth and Nick Woodruff.

College

GEORGIA — G Solomon Kindley will enter the NFL draft.

RUTGERS — Named Augie Hoffmann offensive assistant.

XAVIER (NO) — Named Adrian Holloway baseball coach.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Bowling

Fostoria at Tiffin Columbian, 4

Prep Wrestling

Elmwood at Northern Buckeye Conference Quadrangular, Eastwood, 5:30

Northern Buckeye Conference quadrangular at Fostoria, 5:30

LOCAL & AREA

New Riegel Coaching Openings

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.

Lake Coaching Openings

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.