PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central 42, Colonel Crawford 35
Carey 68, Bucyrus 28
Ridgedale 47, Mohawk 35
Wynford 59, Upper Sandusky 33
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Hopewell-Loudon 93, Fremont St. Joseph 40
New Riegel 57, Tiffin Calvert 36
Sandusky St. Mary 57, Gibsonburg 29
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta 85, Huron 24
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue 69, Sandusky Senior 48
Norwalk Senior 47, Tiffin Columbian 46
Sandusky Perkins 50, Clyde 42
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon 39, Pettisville 23
Montpelier 65, Hilltop 55
North Central 45, Fayette 28
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada 56, Lima Perry 34
Archbold 49, Holgate 25
Clear Fork 46, Mansfield St. Peter’s 36
Crestline 63, Vanlue 52
Edgerton 49, Evergreen 44
Elida 59, Fort Jennings 44
Hardin Northern 39, Cory-Rawson 28
Kalida 52, Lincolnview 40
Leipsic 55, Patrick Henry 48
Lima Bath 57, Ottoville 27
Lima Cent. Cath. 37, Coldwater 35
Marion Harding 73, Kenton 40
Marion Local 50, Celina 25
Miller City 50, Delphos Jefferson 43
Napoleon 58, Bryan 36
New Knoxville 68, Waynesfield-Goshen 29
Oak Harbor 44, Oregon Clay 38
Paulding 54, Delphos St. John’s 51
St. Marys Memorial 52, Spencerville 24
Stryker 36, Tinora 30
Wauseon 38, Defiance 29
Willard 73, Ontario 37
Woodlan, Ind. 30, Antwerp 28
Around Ohio
Chillicothe Huntington 49, Williamsport Westfall 35
Chillicothe Unioto 47, Southeastern 39
Cin. Taft 65, Cin. Aiken 16
Circleville 67, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 21
Cols. Beechcroft 67, Cols. Whetstone 31
Cols. Centennial 63, Cols. International 33
Cols. Eastmoor 67, Cols. Briggs 23
Cols. Independence 71, Cols. West 19
Cols. Northland 73, Cols. Linden McKinley 23
Cols. School for Girls 30, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 28
Cols. Upper Arlington 39, Lewis Center Olentangy 37
Dublin Coffman 75, Pickerington N. 20
Frankfort Adena 54, Chillicothe Zane Trace 22
Ft. Loramie 89, Sidney Fairlawn 14
Groveport-Madison 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 26
Pataskala Licking Hts. 50, Utica 48
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 63, Johnstown-Monroe 15
Pickerington Cent. 58, Westerville S. 51
Piketon 55, Bainbridge Paint Valley 46
Sunbury Big Walnut 62, Westerville Cent. 13
Union City Mississinawa Valley 71, Union (Modoc), Ind. 19
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 76, Day. Jefferson 35
Westerville N. 49, Marysville 42
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Scott at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Start at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Waite at Toledo Woodward
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Marion Pleasant
Other NW Ohio Games
Classic in the Country at Castalia Margaretta
River Valley at North Union
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa
Leipsic at Riverdale
McComb at Cory-Rawson
North Baltimore at Arcadia
Vanlue at Van Buren
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Oregon Clay at Fremont Ross
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo Whitmer
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Genoa
Fostoria Senior at Eastwood
Lake at Woodmore
Otsego at Rossford
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Convoy Crestview
Bluffton at Paulding
Columbus Grove at Lincolnview
Delphos Jefferson at Ada
Putnam County League
Ottoville at Continental
Western Buckeye League
Defiance at Kenton
Elida at Celina
Lima Bath at Ottawa-Glandorf
Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial
Wapakoneta at Lima Shawnee
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Upper Scioto Valley
Sidney Lehman at Hardin Northern
Waynesfield-Goshen at Elgin
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Minster
Fort Recovery at Delphos St. John’s
Marion Local at Parkway
New Bremen at St. Henry
New Knoxville at Versailles
Northern Lakes League
Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Mansfield Senior
Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon
Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas at Kidron Central Christian
Mansfield Christian at Loudonville
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton
Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul
South Central at Monroeville
Other NW Ohio Games
Botkins at Riverside
Clyde at Vermilion
Liberty-Benton at Kalida
Mohawk at Ridgemont
Sandusky Perkins at Oak Harbor
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Ridgedale
Carey at Seneca East
Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky
Wynford at Buckeye Central
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Wauseon
Delta at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Evergreen
Swanton at Bryan
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Ottawa Hills at Northwood
Toledo Christian at Maumee Valley Country Day
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Northview
Napoleon at Maumee
Springfield at Bowling Green
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at River Valley
Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding
Shelby at Ontario
Firelands Conference
New London at Western Reserve
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Tinora
Edgerton at Fairview
Hicksville at Holgate
Wayne Trace at Antwerp
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at North Central
Montpelier at Pettisville
Stryker at Hilltop
PREP Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Tol. Cent. Catholic 57, Toledo Whitmer 38
Toledo St. John’s 62, Oregon Clay 52
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood 50, Lake 25
Fostoria Senior 67, Otsego 52
Rossford 57, Eastwood 54
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch 71, Ottawa Hills 45
Toledo Christian 94, Northwood 44
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 65, Napoleon 47
Perrysburg 64, Springfield 63, OT
Sylvania Northview 81, Bowling Green 43
Sylvania Southview 63, Maumee 46
Other NW Ohio Games
Bluffton 51, Wapakoneta 46
Cory-Rawson 34, Monclova Christian 31
Crestline 68, Mansfield Temple Christian 53
Kidron Central Christian 63, Ashland Mapleton 32
Lucas 70, South Central 54
Marion Hawks 54, Heritage Christian 46
Marion Pleasant 64, Mount Gilead 45
Monroeville 68, Lakota 59
River Valley 58, Sparta Highland 36
Toledo St. Francis 57, Toledo Waite 35
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 61, Akr. North 58
Akr. Hoban 62, Akr. East 61
Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Vienna Mathews 78
Ashtabula Lakeside 65, Geneva 61
Austintown Fitch 53, Warren Howland 49
Avon 92, N. Olmsted 48
Avon Lake 62, Lakewood 49
Barnesville 68, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 58
Batavia Clermont NE 68, Williamsburg 36
Beachwood 79, Chesterland W. Geauga 58
Bedford 69, Willoughby S. 47
Belmont Union Local 59, Martins Ferry 44
Beloit W. Branch 57, Can. South 47
Belpre 66, Racine Southern 63
Bidwell River Valley 70, Nelsonville-York 31
Bloom-Carroll 63, Ashville Teays Valley 39
Bristol 92, Cortland Maplewood 42
Brooke, W.Va. 64, St. Clairsville 60
Burton Berkshire 46, Fairport Harbor Harding 45
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 79, Bellaire 48
Can. McKinley 63, N. Can. Hoover 58
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 65, Sugar Grove Berne Union 40
Cedarville 51, Spring. NE 35
Chagrin Falls 63, Orange 57
Chardon NDCL 61, Painesville Riverside 52
Cin. Country Day 71, Miami Valley Christian Academy 51
Cin. La Salle 84, E. Central, Ind. 37
Cin. McNicholas 65, Cin. Purcell Marian 59
Cin. Oak Hills 53, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 46
Cin. Summit Country Day 60, Cin. Woodward 41
Cin. Sycamore 73, W. Chester Lakota W. 67, 0
Cin. Wyoming 82, Cin. Western Hills 74
Cols. Africentric 71, Cols. Marion-Franklin 55
Cols. Beechcroft 113, Cols. Whetstone 64
Cols. Briggs 53, Cols. Eastmoor 44
Cols. Hartley 58, Logan 48
Cols. Mifflin 72, Cols. East 39
Cols. Walnut Ridge 71, Cols. South 64
Columbia Station Columbia 64, Lodi Cloverleaf 54
Columbiana 85, E. Palestine 45
Crooksville 68, McConnelsville Morgan 48
Cuyahoga Falls 58, Macedonia Nordonia 53
Doylestown Chippewa 75, Akr. Manchester 56
Dresden Tri-Valley 52, New Concord John Glenn 36
E. Cle. Shaw 71, Cle. JFK 19
Franklin 69, Camden Preble Shawnee 63
Gahanna Christian 67, Powell Olentangy Liberty 52
Gahanna Cols. Academy 56, Whitehall-Yearling 54
Garfield Hts. Trinity 70, Brooklyn 57
Glouster Trimble 90, Wahama, W.Va. 37
Groveport-Madison 55, Grove City Cent. Crossing 52
Hartville Lake Center Christian 52, Louisville Aquinas 50
Independence 53, Rocky River Lutheran W. 46
Ironton 55, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 39
Ironton St. Joseph 57, Portsmouth Clay 39
Jackson 74, Pomeroy Meigs 50
Jefferson Area 74, Hubbard 61
Kettering Alter 58, Middletown Fenwick 50
Kirtland 73, Middlefield Cardinal 42
Lancaster Fairfield Union 54, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 35
Legacy Christian 53, Franklin Middletown Christian 49
Lewis Center Olentangy 62, Cols. Upper Arlington 53
London 61, Spring. NW 41
Lore City Buckeye Trail 63, Uhrichsville Claymont 60, 2
Lowellville 75, Sebring McKinley 69
Malvern 65, E. Can. 29
Massillon Washington 53, Youngs. Chaney High School 50
Milford Center Fairbanks 45, London Madison Plains 42
Mowrystown Whiteoak 46, McDermott Scioto NW 40
N. Royalton 58, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 47
New Boston Glenwood 77, Portsmouth Notre Dame 44
New Lexington 54, Philo 31
New Matamoras Frontier 65, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41
Newton Falls 52, Columbiana Crestview 46
Norwood 53, Bethel-Tate 42
Oak Glen, W.Va. 55, Toronto 44
Oak Hill 50, S. Webster 25
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 53, Vincent Warren 49, 3
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 66, Mayfield 59
Perry 71, Ashtabula Edgewood 66
Pickerington N. 73, Dublin Coffman 59
Plain City Jonathan Alder 61, Lewistown Indian Lake 31
Poland Seminary 49, Cortland Lakeview 41
Portsmouth W. 48, Beaver Eastern 39
Proctorville Fairland 59, Chesapeake 43
Ravenna SE 42, Mogadore Field 36
Reedsville Eastern 44, Waterford 41
Richmond Edison 69, Rayland Buckeye 67
Richmond Hts. 59, Cuyahoga Hts. 24
Richwood N. Union 64, Spring. Shawnee 55
Rittman 64, Akr. Springfield 24
Salineville Southern 68, Leetonia 37
Sarahsville Shenandoah 65, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 28
Spring. Kenton Ridge 54, St. Paris Graham 37
Strongsville 57, Elyria 44
Struthers 60, Canfield S. Range 58
Thornville Sheridan 59, Zanesville Maysville 47
W. Carrollton 68, Greenville 61
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 60, Berlin Hiland 53
Warren Champion 64, Campbell Memorial 47
Washington C.H. 67, Leesburg Fairfield 52
Weir, W.Va. 60, Wintersville Indian Creek 30
Westerville Cent. 63, Sunbury Big Walnut 50
Westerville N. 51, Marysville 46
Westlake 66, N. Ridgeville 54
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 63, Steubenville 61
Wickliffe 83, Orwell Grand Valley 62
Windham 98, Kinsman Badger 65
Youngs. Mooney 66, Warren JFK 47
Zanesville W. Muskingum 56, Coshocton 50
Wednesday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
McComb at Hardin Northern
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Buckeye Central
Mohawk at Upper Sandusky
Ridgedale at Carey
Seneca East at Wynford
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Swanton
Evergreen at Liberty Center
Patrick Henry at Delta
Wauseon at Archbold
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Sandusky Senior
Northern Lakes League
Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Shelby
Galion Senior at Marion Pleasant
Ontario at Marion Harding
Firelands Conference
Western Reserve at New London
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Wayne Trace
Fairview at Edgerton
Holgate at Hicksville
Tinora at Ayersville
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Stryker
North Central at Edon
Pettisville at Montpelier
Other NW Ohio Games
Clyde at Tiffin Calvert
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Riverdale
Arlington at Liberty-Benton
McComb at Van Buren
North Baltimore at Pandora-Gilboa
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Lima Senior
Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer
Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo St. Francis at Toledo St. John’s
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Otsego
Lake at Eastwood
Rossford at Genoa
Woodmore at Fostoria Senior
Northwest Conference
Ada at Delphos Jefferson
Convoy Crestview at Allen East
Lincolnview at Columbus Grove
Paulding at Bluffton
Putnam County League
Continental at Miller City
Fort Jennings at Kalida
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Elida
Kenton at Defiance
Lima Shawnee at Wapakoneta
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath
St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen
Hardin Northern at Sidney Lehman
Riverside at Lima Temple Christian
Upper Scioto Valley at Lima Perry
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Sandusky St. Mary
Gibsonburg at Fremont St. Joseph
Hopewell-Loudon at Old Fort
Lakota at New Riegel
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Port Clinton
Willard at Castalia Margaretta
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Perkins at Clyde
Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery
Minster at Coldwater
Parkway at Marion Local
St. Henry at New Bremen
Versailles at New Knoxville
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Northview
Napoleon at Maumee
Springfield at Bowling Green
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Wooster Senior
Lexington at Mansfield Senior
Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Waite at Toledo Start
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Scott
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Loudonville
Kidron Central Christian at Lucas
Mansfield Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview
Monroeville at South Central
Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth
Other NW Ohio Games
Heritage Christian at Ohio Lima Eagles
Lima Cent. Cath. at Spencerville
Milan Edison at Huron
Vanlue at Jones Leadership Academy
PREP HOCKEY
State Coaches Poll
1. Cle. St. Ignatius (8) 98
2. Upper Arlington (2) 91
3. Gates Mills Gilmour 80
4. Olentangy Liberty 61
5. Lakewood St. Edward 55
6. Tol. St. John’s 53
7. Mentor 39
8. (tie) Col. St. Charles 21
8. (tie) Sylvania Northview 21
10. Hunting Valley University 15
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoff Glance
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)
Tennessee at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 12
Houston at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 25 9 .735 —
Toronto 24 13 .649 2½
Philadelphia 24 14 .632 3
Brooklyn 16 20 .444 10
New York 10 26 .278 16
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 26 10 .722 —
Orlando 17 20 .459 9½
Charlotte 15 24 .385 12½
Washington 12 24 .333 14
Atlanta 8 29 .216 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 32 6 .842 —
Indiana 23 14 .622 8½
Detroit 14 24 .368 18
Chicago 13 24 .351 18½
Cleveland 10 27 .270 21½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 24 11 .686 —
Dallas 23 13 .639 1½
San Antonio 15 20 .429 9
Memphis 16 22 .421 9½
New Orleans 12 25 .324 13
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 25 11 .694 —
Utah 24 12 .667 1
Oklahoma City 21 16 .568 4½
Portland 16 22 .421 10
Minnesota 14 22 .389 11
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 29 7 .806 —
L.A. Clippers 26 12 .684 4
Phoenix 14 22 .389 15
Sacramento 14 23 .378 15½
Golden State 9 29 .237 21
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Washington 99, Boston 94
Orlando 101, Brooklyn 89
Indiana 115, Charlotte 104
Philadelphia 120, Oklahoma City 113
Denver 123, Atlanta 115
Utah 128, New Orleans 126
Dallas 118, Chicago 110
San Antonio 126, Milwaukee 104
Sacramento 111, Golden State 98
Tuesday’s Results
Detroit 115, Cleveland 113
Portland 101, Toronto 99
Oklahoma City 111, Brooklyn 103, OT
Memphis 119, Minnesota 112
Sacramento at Phoenix, late
New York at L.A. Lakers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Indiana, 7
San Antonio at Boston, 7
Toronto at Charlotte, 7
Washington at Orlando, 7
Denver at Dallas, 7:30
Houston at Atlanta, 7:30
Chicago at New Orleans, 8
New York at Utah, 9
Milwaukee at Golden State, 10
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 7
Cleveland at Detroit, 7
Portland at Minnesota, 8
Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7
New Orleans at New York, 7:15
Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30
Indiana at Chicago, 8
San Antonio at Memphis, 8
Charlotte at Utah, 9
Orlando at Phoenix, 9
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 9:45
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 43 24 8 11 59 140 111
Tampa Bay 42 25 13 4 54 156 127
Toronto 44 24 15 5 53 159 141
Florida 43 22 16 5 49 153 146
Buffalo 43 19 17 7 45 127 135
Montreal 44 18 19 7 43 139 143
Ottawa 43 16 22 5 37 118 149
Detroit 44 11 30 3 25 96 168
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 44 30 9 5 65 161 130
N.Y. Islanders 42 27 12 3 57 120 108
Pittsburgh 42 25 12 5 55 142 113
Carolina 43 25 16 2 52 145 123
Philadelphia 43 22 15 6 50 137 134
Columbus 43 20 15 8 48 113 118
N.Y. Rangers 42 20 18 4 44 138 141
New Jersey 42 15 20 7 37 109 148
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 44 27 10 7 61 138 121
Colorado 44 25 15 4 54 159 130
Dallas 42 24 14 4 52 115 104
Winnipeg 43 23 16 4 50 133 131
Minnesota 43 20 17 6 46 133 144
Nashville 41 19 15 7 45 142 137
Chicago 43 19 18 6 44 127 141
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 45 24 15 6 54 144 133
Arizona 45 25 16 4 54 133 114
Edmonton 45 23 17 5 51 137 142
Vancouver 43 23 16 4 50 143 134
Calgary 44 22 17 5 49 123 134
San Jose 45 19 22 4 42 121 151
Anaheim 42 17 20 5 39 110 132
Los Angeles 44 17 23 4 38 112 140
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Winnipeg 3, Montreal 2
N.Y. Islanders 1, Colorado 0
Edmonton 6, Toronto 4
Columbus 4, Los Angeles 2
Tuesday’s Results
Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Arizona 5, Florida 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Tampa Bay 9, Vancouver 2
Washington 6, Ottawa 1
Detroit 4, Montreal 3
N.Y. Rangers 5, Colorado 3
Boston at Nashville, 8
St. Louis 3, San Jose 2
Calgary at Chicago, late
Columbus at Anaheim, late
Pittsburgh at Vegas, late
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7:30
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10
Thursday’s Games
Winnipeg at Boston, 7
Vancouver at Florida, 7
Edmonton at Montreal, 7
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7
Buffalo at St. Louis, 8
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30
Minnesota at Calgary, 9
Dallas at Anaheim, 10
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Carolina, 7:30
Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bowl Schedule
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
LSU (14-0) vs. Clemson (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Championship
Jan 11 at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USA Today Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. UConn (24) 12-0 788 1
2. Oregon (5) 12-1 753 2
3. Oregon State (3) 14-0 743 3
4. Stanford 13-1 684 4
5. South Carolina 14-1 653 5
6. Baylor 11-1 649 6
7. Louisville 14-1 613 7
8. N.C. State 14-0 570 9
9. UCLA 14-0 559 10
10. Texas A&M 14-1 490 12
11. Florida State 14-1 479 8
12. Mississippi State 14-2 424 14
13. Indiana 13-2 385 15
14. Kentucky 12-2 378 13
15. Gonzaga 14-1 346 16
16. Maryland 11-3 334 11
17. DePaul 13-2 311 17
18. Missouri State 12-2 231 19
19. Arizona 13-1 226 18
20. West Virginia 11-1 197 21
21. Arkansas 13-2 160 20
22. South Dakota 14-2 141 22
23. Princeton 12-1 89 24
24. Tennessee 11-3 69 23
25. Florida Gulf Coast 15-2 52 25
Others receiving votes: Michigan 37, Arizona State 14, Northwestern 8, Rutgers 7, Syracuse 6, Iowa 2, James Madison 1, Creighton 1.
Tuesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Boston College 60, Virginia 53
Brown 79, Johnson & Wales (RI) 53
Cornell 100, Purchase 68
Houston 78, Temple 74
Maryland 67, Ohio St. 55
Quinnipiac 80, Rider 61
Rutgers 72, Penn St. 61
SOUTH
East Carolina 62, South Florida 59
Florida 81, South Carolina 68
Louisville 74, Miami 58
MIDWEST
Akron 84, W. Michigan 69
Ball St. 88, Buffalo 68
Bowling Green 78, Miami (Ohio) 76
Cent. Michigan 68, N. Illinois 67
Kent St. 84, Toledo 77
Missouri St. 67, Illinois St. 63
N. Iowa 68, Indiana St. 60
Ohio 74, E. Michigan 68
Providence 81, Marquette 80, OT
Tennessee 69, Missouri 59
Tuesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Lyndon St. 73, Delhi 55
Morrisville St. 72, Clarkson 64
Rhode Island 76, Richmond 70
Springfield 54, Smith 50
Swarthmore 63, Washington (Md.) 41
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Eric Hanhold for assignment. Agreed to terms with INF Jose Iglesias on a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms C Jason Castro on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Adalberto Mejia for assignment.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jimmy Nelson on a one-year contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Austin Brice for assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Corey Dickerson on a two-year contract. Named James Rowson bench coach, Billy Hatcher first base/outfield coach, Wellington Cepeda bullpen coach and Eddy Rodriguez catching coach.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Mike Rabelo assistant hitting coach.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Antoan Richardson first base, outfield and baserunning coach and Nick Ortiz quality assurance coach.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 2B Starlin Castro on a two-year contract.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed INF Santiago Chirino to a contract extension.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Sent C Rob Calabrese to the Windy City ThunderBolts to complete a previous trade.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C Tanner Murphy and INF Cody Regis.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Colton Harlow.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed INF Andrew Dundon and OF Demetrius Moorer to contract extensions. Signed RHP Ryan Evans.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Connor Leedholm and 1B Glen McClain.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Received OF Troy Alexander from the St. Paul Saints of the American Association for a player to be named later.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived F Marquese Chriss.
Football
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Matt Rhule coach. Signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year contract extension.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Named Mike McCarthy coach.
DETROIT LIONS — Promoted Hank Fraley to offensive line coach and Billy Yates to assistant offensive line coach. Signed RB Tra Carson to a reserve/future contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT Brandon Hitner to a reserve/future contract.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DB Juan Thornhill on IR. Signed G Ryan Hunter.
NEW ENGLAND PATROITS — Signed DL Tashawn Bower to a future contract.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Dylan Mabin to a reserve/future contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Alex Ellis, DT Albert Huggins, QB Kyle Lauletta, C Keegan Render, CB Tremon Smith and WRs River Cracraft, Marcus Green and Marken Michel to reserve/future contracts.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OLB Quinton Bell, C Anthony Fabiano, S Deiondre’ Hall, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, TE Jordan Leggett, CB Herb Miller, OT Brad Seaton and RB Aca’Cedric Ware to reserve/future contracts.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Dr. Kevin Wilk medical consultant.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned RW Kiefer Sherwood to San Diego (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Lawrence Pilut from Rochester (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Joel Hanley from Texas (AHL). Placed D John Klingberg on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 1.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned D Kale Clague to Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named John Hynes coach. Acquired F Michael McCarron from the Montreal Canadiens for F Laurent Dauphin.
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Bridgeport D Kyle Burroughs two games and Utica F Vincent Arseneau one game.
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended South Carolina D/LW Jaynen Rissling and Worcester LW Yannick Turcotte two games.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Announced that the club and F Rodolfo Zelaya have mutually agreed to part ways.
NEW YORK CITY — Named Matt Goodman chief operating officer and chief commercial officer.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed Ms Jared Stroud and Chris Lema.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Named Mark Pannes CEO.
National Women’s Soccer League
NWSL — Announced the resignation of president Amanda Duffy to become executive vice president of Orlando City, effective Feb. 15.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M Jaye Boissiere.
USL Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED — Re-signed G Colin Miller and Ds Peabo Doue and Robert Dambrot.
USL League One
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed M Mayele Malango, F Connor Presley and Ds Collin Verfurth and Nick Woodruff.
College
GEORGIA — G Solomon Kindley will enter the NFL draft.
RUTGERS — Named Augie Hoffmann offensive assistant.
XAVIER (NO) — Named Adrian Holloway baseball coach.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Bowling
Fostoria at Tiffin Columbian, 4
Prep Wrestling
Elmwood at Northern Buckeye Conference Quadrangular, Eastwood, 5:30
Northern Buckeye Conference quadrangular at Fostoria, 5:30
LOCAL & AREA
New Riegel Coaching Openings
NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.
Lake Coaching Openings
MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.