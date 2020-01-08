BLOOMDALE — Elmwood led Lake 12-11 after one quarter Tuesday, then the Royals put the hammer down in posting a 50-25 victory in a Northern Buckeye Conference boys basketball game.

Bryce Reynolds paced Elmwood (6-5, 2-3 NBC) with 23 points and seven rebounds. Josiah Childress had eight points, Caleb Plouck had six rebounds and Mason Lentz had three assists.

Tyler Saffron led Lake (3-7, 1-4 NBC) with nine points.

lake (3-7, 1-4 nbc)

Rodgers 3-0″”7, Saffron 3-2–9, Hoffman 2-2–7, Perry 1-0–2. TOTALS: 9-4–25.

Elmwood (6-5, 2-3 NBC)

Childress 2-4–8, Lawson 2-1–5, Plouck 1-0–2, Abke 1-0–3, Weiss 3-1–7, Reynolds 7-6–23, Beck 0-2–2. TOTALS: 16-14–50.

Lake 11 7 3 4 — 25

Elmwood 12 16 16 6 — 50

3-Point GOALS: Lake 3 (Rodgers, Saffron, Hoffman); Elmwood 4 (Reynolds 3, Abke).

Girls basketball

CRESTLINE 63

VANLUE 52

VANLUE — Emma Biller scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds Tuesday, but Crestline came away with a 63-52 win in a nonleague girls game.

Biller added five assists and three steals, Audrey Phillips scored 12 points and Emma Franks added 10 points for the Wildcats (5-8).

Ivy Stewart led Crestline (5-5) with 17 points. Lauryn Tadda had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

crestline (5-5)

Delong 3-0–9, Kirby 0-2–2, Stewart 5-5–17, Moore 5-1–15, Tadda 4-3–11, Sewell 2-1–5, Morgan 1-2–4. TOTALS: 20-44 14-23 — 63.

Vanlue (5-8)

Franks 5-0–10, Price 2-2–6, Phillips 4-3–12, S. King 2-0–4, K. King 1-0–2, Biller 7-3–18. TOTALS: 21-70 8-15 — 52.

Crestline 12 17 13 21 — 63

Vanlue 13 12 7 20 — 52

3-Point GOALS: Crestline 9-16 (Moore 4, Delong 3, Stewart 2); Vanlue 2-13 (Biller, Phillips).

rebounds: Crestline 33 (Tadda 10); Vanlue 31 (Biller 16).

turnovers: Crestline 26, Vanlue 13.