BLOOMDALE — Elmwood led Lake 12-11 after one quarter Tuesday, then the Royals put the hammer down in posting a 50-25 victory in a Northern Buckeye Conference boys basketball game.
Bryce Reynolds paced Elmwood (6-5, 2-3 NBC) with 23 points and seven rebounds. Josiah Childress had eight points, Caleb Plouck had six rebounds and Mason Lentz had three assists.
Tyler Saffron led Lake (3-7, 1-4 NBC) with nine points.
lake (3-7, 1-4 nbc)
Rodgers 3-0″”7, Saffron 3-2–9, Hoffman 2-2–7, Perry 1-0–2. TOTALS: 9-4–25.
Elmwood (6-5, 2-3 NBC)
Childress 2-4–8, Lawson 2-1–5, Plouck 1-0–2, Abke 1-0–3, Weiss 3-1–7, Reynolds 7-6–23, Beck 0-2–2. TOTALS: 16-14–50.
Lake 11 7 3 4 — 25
Elmwood 12 16 16 6 — 50
3-Point GOALS: Lake 3 (Rodgers, Saffron, Hoffman); Elmwood 4 (Reynolds 3, Abke).
Girls basketball
CRESTLINE 63
VANLUE 52
VANLUE — Emma Biller scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds Tuesday, but Crestline came away with a 63-52 win in a nonleague girls game.
Biller added five assists and three steals, Audrey Phillips scored 12 points and Emma Franks added 10 points for the Wildcats (5-8).
Ivy Stewart led Crestline (5-5) with 17 points. Lauryn Tadda had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
crestline (5-5)
Delong 3-0–9, Kirby 0-2–2, Stewart 5-5–17, Moore 5-1–15, Tadda 4-3–11, Sewell 2-1–5, Morgan 1-2–4. TOTALS: 20-44 14-23 — 63.
Vanlue (5-8)
Franks 5-0–10, Price 2-2–6, Phillips 4-3–12, S. King 2-0–4, K. King 1-0–2, Biller 7-3–18. TOTALS: 21-70 8-15 — 52.
Crestline 12 17 13 21 — 63
Vanlue 13 12 7 20 — 52
3-Point GOALS: Crestline 9-16 (Moore 4, Delong 3, Stewart 2); Vanlue 2-13 (Biller, Phillips).
rebounds: Crestline 33 (Tadda 10); Vanlue 31 (Biller 16).
turnovers: Crestline 26, Vanlue 13.