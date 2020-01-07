PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Weekly AP Poll
Division I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (10) 12-0 113
2. (tie) Dublin Coffman 10-0 81
2. (tie) Toledo Notre Dame (1) 8-2 81
4. Pickerington Central (2) 9-1 78
5. Huber Hts. Wayne 11-1 59
6. Kettering Fairmont 8-1 53
7. Newark 11-1 52
8. Akron Hoban (2) 8-0 49
9. Massillon Jackson 11-1 42
10. Cols. Watterson 11-0 37
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Springboro 35. 12, Medina 32. 13, Can. Glenoak 27. 14, W. Chester Lakota W. 24. 15, Canfield 23. 16, Sylvania Southview 22. 17, Loveland 19. 18, Cin. Walnut Hills 17. 18, Warren Harding (1) 17.
Division II
1, Circleville (3) 13-0 105
2, Napoleon (2) 11-0 90
3, Toledo Rogers (5) 8-2 82
4, Bellevue (2) 11-0 73
5, Thornville Sheridan 9-1 65
6, Dayton Carroll (1) 9-2 62
7, Plain City Jonathan Alder 8-2 48
8, Shaker Hts. Laurel (2) 6-2 44
9, McArthur Vinton County 10-2 39
10, Dresden Tri-Valley 9-2 33
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Cin. Indian Hill 31. 11, Alliance Marlington 31. 13, Beloit W. Branch (1) 30. 14, Akr. Buchtel 21. 15, Lima Bath 20. 16, Poland Seminary 17. 17, Cin. Mt. Healthy 14. 18, Zanesville Maysville 13. 19, Shelby 12. 19, Lancaster Fairfield Union 12.
Division III
1, Cols. Africentric (9) 9-2 103
2, Sardinia Eastern (3) 13-0 80
3, Castalia Margaretta 11-1 79
4, Elyria Cath. (1) 8-1 65
5, Versailles 9-4 51
6, Cardington-Lincoln 9-1 50
7, Wheelersburg 9-1 43
8, Tontogany Otsego 9-0 41
9, Berlin Hiland (2) 10-0 39
10, Ironton 9-1 34
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, (tie) Cin. Purcell Marian and Liberty-Benton 33. 13, W. Liberty-Salem 31. 14, Mt. Gilead (1) 28. 15, Cin. Summit Country Day 24. 16, Worthington Christian 15. 16, Chillicothe Southeastern 15. 18, Williamsburg 12. 18, Youngs. Liberty 12. 18, Garrettsville Garfield 12.
Division IV
1, Ft. Loramie (6) 10-0 101
2, Minster (2) 9-2 82
3, Portsmouth Notre Dame 10-0 72
4, Maria Stein Marion Local (1) 11-0 69
4, Toledo Christian (2) 11-0 69
6, Cin. Country Day (3) 9-0 61
7, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 11-0 55
8, Sugar Grove Berne Union 10-1 45
9, Cortland Maplewood (1) 10-0 34
10, Ft. Recovery 8-2 32
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Berlin Center W. Reserve 31. 12, McDonald 29. 13, Cornerstone Christian 28. 14, Mechanicsburg 27. 15, Newark Cath. 22. 16, Glouster Trimble 21. 17, Belpre 19. 17, Louisville Aquinas 19. 19, Ottoville 12. 19, Pitsburg Franklin Monroe 12.
Monday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Liberty-Benton 77, Riverdale 33
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Toledo St. Ursula 50, Lima Senior 42
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood 57, Fostoria Senior 37
Other NW Ohio Games
Convoy Crestview 55, Continental 36
Firelands 57, Milan Edison 44
Genoa 52, Fremont Ross 42
Lorain 54, Vermilion 41
McComb 62, Tiffin Calvert 22
Northwood 57, Toledo Waite 27
Oregon Clay 46, Maumee 33
Port Clinton 32, Sheffield Brookside 22
Swanton 54, Ottawa Hills 38
Toledo Christian 62, Toledo Bowsher 56
Toledo Whitmer 48, Springfield 39
Van Buren 57, Allen East 19
Worthington Christian 68, Elgin 43
Around Ohio
Akr. Hoban 71, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 41
Albany Alexander 65, Athens 44
Belmont Union Local 80, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 23
Beloit W. Branch 69, Garrettsville Garfield 26
Bethel-Tate 74, Lees Creek E. Clinton 28
Bidwell River Valley 64, Crown City S. Gallia 44
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 55, Portsmouth 35
Columbiana Crestview 40, Youngs. Mooney 33
Eastlake N. 71, Twinsburg 40
Elyria Open Door 62, Oberlin 48
Fairport Harbor Harding 66, Fuchs Mizrachi 29
Geneva 44, Chardon 39, 0
Goshen 49, Hillsboro 42
Greenville 42, Day. Ponitz Tech. 34
Ironton Rock Hill 52, Gallipolis Gallia 51
Legacy Christian 75, Franklin Middletown Christian 31
Louisville Aquinas 59, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 24
Martins Ferry 62, St. Clairsville 53
McDonald 69, Sebring McKinley 31
New Boston Glenwood 69, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 42
New Concord John Glenn 66, Byesville Meadowbrook 16
Poland Seminary 64, Hubbard 24
Pomeroy Meigs 63, Wellston 43
Rayland Buckeye 45, Richmond Edison 38
Reedsville Eastern 58, Racine Southern 40
Sardinia Eastern Brown 55, Seaman N. Adams 51
Spring. Greenon 71, London Madison Plains 37
Steubenville 46, Brooke, W.Va. 20
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 37, Carrollton 29
Vincent Warren 26, Beverly Ft. Frye 25
W. Union 60, Felicity-Franklin 58
Wintersville Indian Creek 66, E. Liverpool 31
Tuesday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford
Carey at Bucyrus
Ridgedale at Mohawk
Upper Sandusky at Wynford
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Hopewell-Loudon
New Riegel at Tiffin Calvert
Old Fort at Lakota
Sandusky St. Mary at Gibsonburg
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Huron
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde at Sandusky Perkins
Sandusky Senior at Bellevue
Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Pettisville
Fayette at North Central
Montpelier at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Woodlan, Ind.
Archbold at Holgate
Bryan at Napoleon
Celina at Marion Local
Clear Fork at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Crestline at Vanlue
Defiance at Wauseon
Delphos St. John’s at Paulding
Evergreen at Edgerton
Fort Jennings at Elida
Hardin Northern at Cory-Rawson
Kalida at Lincolnview
Lima Bath at Ottoville
Lima Perry at Ada
Marion Harding at Kenton
Miller City at Delphos Jefferson
New Knoxville at Waynesfield-Goshen
Onsted, Mich. at Willard
Ontario at Willard
Oregon Clay at Oak Harbor
Patrick Henry at Leipsic
Spencerville at St. Marys Memorial
Tinora at Stryker
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Pioneer, Mich.
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Scott at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Start at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Waite at Toledo Woodward
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Marion Pleasant
Other NW Ohio Games
Classic in the Country at Castalia Margaretta
River Valley at North Union
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa
Leipsic at Riverdale
McComb at Cory-Rawson
North Baltimore at Arcadia
Vanlue at Van Buren
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Oregon Clay at Fremont Ross
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo Whitmer
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Genoa
Fostoria Senior at Eastwood
Lake at Woodmore
Otsego at Rossford
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Convoy Crestview
Bluffton at Paulding
Columbus Grove at Lincolnview
Delphos Jefferson at Ada
Putnam County League
Ottoville at Continental
Western Buckeye League
Defiance at Kenton
Elida at Celina
Lima Bath at Ottawa-Glandorf
Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial
Wapakoneta at Lima Shawnee
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Upper Scioto Valley
Sidney Lehman at Hardin Northern
Waynesfield-Goshen at Elgin
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Minster
Fort Recovery at Delphos St. John’s
Marion Local at Parkway
New Bremen at St. Henry
New Knoxville at Versailles
Northern Lakes League
Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Mansfield Senior
Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon
Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas at Kidron Central Christian
Mansfield Christian at Loudonville
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton
Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul
South Central at Monroeville
Other NW Ohio Games
Botkins at Riverside
Clyde at Vermilion
Liberty-Benton at Kalida
Mohawk at Ridgemont
Sandusky Perkins at Oak Harbor
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Ridgedale
Carey at Seneca East
Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky
Wynford at Buckeye Central
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Wauseon
Delta at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Evergreen
Swanton at Bryan
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Emmanuel Christian
Ottawa Hills at Northwood
Toledo Christian at Maumee Valley Country Day
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Northview
Napoleon at Maumee
Springfield at Bowling Green
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at River Valley
Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding
Shelby at Ontario
Firelands Conference
New London at Western Reserve
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Tinora
Edgerton at Fairview
Hicksville at Holgate
Wayne Trace at Antwerp
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at North Central
Montpelier at Pettisville
Stryker at Hilltop
PREP Boys Basketball
Weekly AP Poll
Division I
1, Cin. Moeller (10) 9-1 127
2, Hilliard Bradley 9-1 87
3, Columbus South 11-0 78
4, Gahanna Lincoln 11-0 70
5, Lakewood St. Edward (2) 6-1 65
6, Cincinnati La Salle (2) 7-0 61
7, Chillicothe 10-1 49
8, Lima Senior 8-1 40
9, Perrysburg (1) 8-0 38
10, Youngs. Boardman (1) 7-0 32
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Huber Hts. Wayne 25. 12, Sylvania Southview 23. 13, Shaker Hts. 22. 13, Green 22. 15, Cin. Turpin 20. 16, Kent Roosevelt 19. 17, Can. McKinley 17. 18, Newark 16. 18, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 16. 20, Warren Harding 15.
DIVISION II
1, Akr. SVSM (10) 6-2 117
2, Toledo Rogers 8-1 80
3, Lancaster Fairfield Union 9-0 74
4, Thornville Sheridan (1) 9-1 71
5, Heath (1) 9-0 63
6, Cle. Heights Lutheran East 8-1 55
7, Cin. Aiken 9-1 49
8, Lima Shawnee 10-0 44
9, Trotwood-Madison (3) 7-1 43
10, Kettering Alter (1) 7-1 37
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Cin. Wyoming 28. 12, Struthers 27. 13, Jackson 25. 14, Cols. DeSales 18. 14, Cin. Hughes 18. 16, Sandusky 16. 17, Waverly 14. 18, Plain City Jonathan Alder 13.
DIVISION III
1, Wheelersburg (2) 7-0 89
2, Canal Winch. Harvest Prep (6) 8-2 75
3, Versailles (1) 11-0 70
4, Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 10-0 69
5, Willard (2) 9-0 60
6, Oak Hill 8-1 53
7, Mantua Crestwood (1) 7-0 49
8, Cin. Deer Park 9-1 45
9, Worthington Christian 8-2 44
10, Fairview Park Fairview (1) 8-1 36
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 30. 11, Sardinia Eastern 30. 13, Albany Alexander 22. 14, Metamora Evergreen 21. 15, Richwood N. Union 20. 16, Chillicothe Zane Trace 18. 17, Atwater Waterloo 17. 18, Beverly Ft. Frye (1) 14. 19, W. Salem NW 13. 19, Newton Falls (1) 13. 21, New Paris National Trail 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Norwalk St. Paul (1) 8-0 64
2, Sebring McKinley (2) 9-0 63
3, New Boston Glenwood (1) 9-1 58
4, Zanesville Rosecrans (1) 5-0 45
5, Greenwich South Central 9-1 42
6, Delphos St. John’s (1) 9-0 38
7, Mogadore 6-0 37
8, McDonald (1) 7-1 35
9, Glouster Trimble 7-1 34
10, Toledo Christian (1) 6-1 31
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 10, Berlin Hiland (1) 30. 12, Columbus Grove 29. 12, Minster (1) 29. 12, Newark Cath. 29. 15, Richmond Hts. (1) 27. 16, Antwerp 26. 16, Ft. Loramie (2) 26. 18, Ft. Recovery 23. 18, Malvern 23. 20, New Madison Tri-Village 22. 21, Cols. Grandview Hts. 20. 22, Ironton St. Joseph 18. 23, Jackson Center (1) 14.
Monday’s Results
Other NW Ohio Games
Ayersville 58, Patrick Henry 55
Galion Northmor 64, Bucyrus 52
Around Ohio
Zanesville W. Muskingum 57, Hebron Lakewood 51
Tuesday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Toledo St. John’s at Oregon Clay
Toledo Whitmer at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Northern Buckeye Conference
Genoa at Woodmore
Lake at Elmwood
Otsego at Fostoria Senior
Rossford at Eastwood
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Northwood at Toledo Christian
Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Sylvania Northview
Maumee at Sylvania Southview
Napoleon at Anthony Wayne
Springfield at Perrysburg
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Mapleton at Kidron Central Christian
Cardington Lincoln at Elgin
Cory-Rawson at Monclova Christian
Crestline at Mansfield Temple Christian
Heritage Christian at Marion Hawks
Howard East Knox at Mansfield Christian
Lakota at Monroeville
Loudonville at Danville
Mount Gilead at Marion Pleasant
River Valley at Sparta Highland
South Central at Lucas
Toledo St. Francis at Toledo Waite
Wapakoneta at Bluffton
Wednesday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
McComb at Hardin Northern
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Buckeye Central
Mohawk at Upper Sandusky
Ridgedale at Carey
Seneca East at Wynford
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Swanton
Evergreen at Liberty Center
Patrick Henry at Delta
Wauseon at Archbold
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Sandusky Senior
Northern Lakes League
Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Shelby
Galion Senior at Marion Pleasant
Ontario at Marion Harding
Firelands Conference
Western Reserve at New London
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Wayne Trace
Fairview at Edgerton
Holgate at Hicksville
Tinora at Ayersville
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Stryker
North Central at Edon
Pettisville at Montpelier
Other NW Ohio Games
Clyde at Tiffin Calvert
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Riverdale
Arlington at Liberty-Benton
McComb at Van Buren
North Baltimore at Pandora-Gilboa
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Lima Senior
Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer
Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo St. Francis at Toledo St. John’s
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Otsego
Lake at Eastwood
Rossford at Genoa
Woodmore at Fostoria Senior
Northwest Conference
Ada at Delphos Jefferson
Convoy Crestview at Allen East
Lincolnview at Columbus Grove
Paulding at Bluffton
Putnam County League
Continental at Miller City
Fort Jennings at Kalida
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Elida
Kenton at Defiance
Lima Shawnee at Wapakoneta
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath
St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen
Hardin Northern at Sidney Lehman
Riverside at Lima Temple Christian
Upper Scioto Valley at Lima Perry
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Sandusky St. Mary
Gibsonburg at Fremont St. Joseph
Hopewell-Loudon at Old Fort
Lakota at New Riegel
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor at Port Clinton
Willard at Castalia Margaretta
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Perkins at Clyde
Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery
Minster at Coldwater
Parkway at Marion Local
St. Henry at New Bremen
Versailles at New Knoxville
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Northview
Napoleon at Maumee
Springfield at Bowling Green
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Wooster Senior
Lexington at Mansfield Senior
Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Waite at Toledo Start
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Scott
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Loudonville
Kidron Central Christian at Lucas
Mansfield Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview
Monroeville at South Central
Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth
Other NW Ohio Games
Heritage Christian at Ohio Lima Eagles
Lima Cent. Cath. at Spencerville
Milan Edison at Huron
Vanlue at Jones Leadership Academy
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoff Glance
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)
Tennessee at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 12
Houston at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 25 9 .735 —
Toronto 24 12 .667 2
Philadelphia 24 14 .632 3
Brooklyn 16 19 .457 9½
New York 10 26 .278 16
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 26 10 .722 —
Orlando 17 20 .459 9½
Charlotte 15 24 .385 12½
Washington 12 24 .333 14
Atlanta 8 29 .216 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 32 6 .842 —
Indiana 23 14 .622 8½
Chicago 13 24 .351 18½
Detroit 13 24 .351 18½
Cleveland 10 26 .278 21
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 24 11 .686 —
Dallas 23 13 .639 1½
San Antonio 15 20 .429 9
Memphis 15 22 .405 10
New Orleans 12 25 .324 13
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 25 11 .694 —
Utah 24 12 .667 1
Oklahoma City 20 16 .556 5
Portland 15 22 .405 10½
Minnesota 14 21 .400 10½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 29 7 .806 —
L.A. Clippers 26 12 .684 4
Phoenix 14 22 .389 15
Sacramento 13 23 .361 16
Golden State 9 28 .243 20½
Sunday’s RESULTS
L.A. Clippers 135, New York 132
Miami 122, Portland 111
Minnesota 118, Cleveland 103
Memphis 121, Phoenix 114
L.A. Lakers 106, Detroit 99 0
MOnday’s RESULTS
Washington 99, Boston 94
Orlando 101, Brooklyn 89
Indiana 115, Charlotte 104
Philadelphia 120, Oklahoma City 113
Denver 123, Atlanta 115
Utah 128, New Orleans 126
Dallas 118, Chicago 110
San Antonio 126, Milwaukee 104
Golden State at Sacramento, late
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 7
Portland at Toronto, 7
Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 7:30
Minnesota at Memphis, 8
Sacramento at Phoenix, 9
New York at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Indiana, 7
San Antonio at Boston, 7
Toronto at Charlotte, 7
Washington at Orlando, 7
Denver at Dallas, 7:30
Houston at Atlanta, 7:30
Chicago at New Orleans, 8
New York at Utah, 9
Milwaukee at Golden State, 10
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 7
Cleveland at Detroit, 7
Portland at Minnesota, 8
Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 43 24 8 11 59 140 111
Toronto 44 24 15 5 53 159 141
Tampa Bay 41 24 13 4 52 147 125
Florida 42 22 15 5 49 151 141
Buffalo 43 19 17 7 45 127 135
Montreal 43 18 18 7 43 136 139
Ottawa 42 16 21 5 37 117 143
Detroit 43 10 30 3 23 92 165
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 43 29 9 5 63 155 129
N.Y. Islanders 41 26 12 3 55 116 105
Pittsburgh 42 25 12 5 55 142 113
Carolina 42 24 16 2 50 140 119
Philadelphia 42 22 15 5 49 133 129
Columbus 42 19 15 8 46 109 116
N.Y. Rangers 41 19 18 4 42 133 138
New Jersey 41 15 20 6 36 106 144
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 43 26 10 7 59 135 119
Colorado 43 25 14 4 54 156 125
Dallas 42 24 14 4 52 115 104
Winnipeg 43 23 16 4 50 133 131
Minnesota 43 20 17 6 46 133 144
Nashville 41 19 15 7 45 142 137
Chicago 43 19 18 6 44 127 141
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 45 24 15 6 54 144 133
Arizona 44 24 16 4 52 128 112
Edmonton 45 23 17 5 51 137 142
Vancouver 42 23 15 4 50 141 125
Calgary 44 22 17 5 49 123 134
San Jose 44 19 21 4 42 119 148
Anaheim 42 17 20 5 39 110 132
Los Angeles 43 17 22 4 38 110 136
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Washington 5, San Jose 4, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1
Florida 4, Pittsburgh 1
Calgary 5, Minnesota 4, SO
Chicago 4, Detroit 2
Anaheim 5, Nashville 4, SO
Monday’s Results
Winnipeg 3, Montreal 2
N.Y. Islanders 1, Colorado 0
Edmonton 6, Toronto 4
Columbus at Los Angeles, late
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7
Arizona at Florida, 7
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7
Ottawa at Washington, 7
Montreal at Detroit, 7:30
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30
Boston at Nashville, 8
San Jose at St. Louis, 8
Calgary at Chicago, 8:30
Columbus at Anaheim, 10
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7:30
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10
Thursday’s Games
Winnipeg at Boston, 7
Vancouver at Florida, 7
Edmonton at Montreal, 7
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7
Buffalo at St. Louis, 8
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30
Minnesota at Calgary, 9
Dallas at Anaheim, 10
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bowl Schedule
Monday’s Game
Lendingtree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
LSU (14-0) vs. Clemson (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Championship
Jan 11 at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (54) 16-1 1607 1
2. Duke (9) 13-1 1545 2
3. Kansas (2) 11-2 1513 3
4. Baylor 11-1 1386 6
5. Auburn 13-0 1317 8
6. Butler 14-1 1181 11
7. San Diego St. 15-0 1130 13
8. Michigan St. 12-3 1129 14
9. Oregon 12-3 1075 4
10. Florida St. 13-2 966 18
11. Ohio St. 11-3 924 5
12. Maryland 12-2 863 15
13. Louisville 11-3 844 7
14. Kentucky 10-3 811 17
15. Dayton 13-2 614 20
16. Villanova 10-3 604 10
17. West Virginia 11-2 599 16
18. Virginia 11-2 556 19
19. Michigan 10-4 502 12
20. Penn St. 12-2 456 21
21. Memphis 12-2 455 9
22. Texas Tech 10-3 287 22
23. Wichita St. 13-1 252 24
24. Arizona 11-3 184 25
25. Colorado 12-3 81 —
Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, VCU 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Liberty 2, N. Iowa 2, BYU 1, Purdue 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (27) 16-1 788 1
2. Duke (4) 13-1 764 2
3. Kansas (1) 11-2 739 3
4. Baylor 11-1 670 4
5. Auburn 13-0 626 7
6. Butler 14-1 598 10
7. San Diego State 15-0 552 12
8. Michigan State 12-3 518 16
9. Oregon 12-3 506 6
10. Florida State 13-2 456 20
11. Louisville 11-3 436 8
12. Ohio State 11-3 435 5
13. Kentucky 10-3 425 14
14. Maryland 12-2 407 15
15. Dayton 13-2 370 18
16. Villanova 10-3 317 9
17. West Virginia 11-2 276 17
18. Virginia 11-2 271 19
19. Michigan 10-4 231 13
20. Penn State 12-2 205 21
21. Texas Tech 10-3 179 22
22. Memphis 12-2 145 11
23. Wichita State 13-1 127 23
24. Arizona 11-3 115 24
25. Seton Hall 10-4 53 —
Others receiving votes: Colorado 46, Iowa 43, Marquette 22, Xavier 20, Arkansas 16, Houston 15, Creighton 8, Washington 6, Wisconsin 5, Florida 5, Purdue 2, LSU 2, Georgia 1.
Monday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Baruch 72, John Jay 66
Colgate 70, Army 65
Old Westbury 83, Sarah Lawrence 71
York (NY) 74, Staten Island 59
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 66, Jackson St. 57
Bethune-Cookman 102, Howard 73
Coastal Carolina 93, Louisiana-Monroe 64
Grambling St. 68, Alabama St. 63
Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Appalachian St. 73
Morgan St. 77, SC State 63
NC A&T 97, Florida A&M 90, OT
Norfolk St. 82, Coppin St. 59
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 90, Georgia St. 87
South Alabama 66, Texas-Arlington 54
Troy 71, Texas St. 63
UALR 79, Georgia Southern 73
The AP Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. UConn (19) 12-0 721 1
2. Oregon (7) 12-1 708 2
3. Oregon St. (3) 14-0 682 3
4. South Carolina (1) 14-1 669 4
5. Stanford 13-1 626 5
6. Baylor 11-1 614 6
7. Louisville 14-1 574 7
8. UCLA 14-0 531 10
9. NC State 14-0 529 9
10. Texas A&M 13-1 468 11
11. Florida St. 14-1 465 8
12. Indiana 12-2 389 14
13. Mississippi St. 14-2 371 15
14. Kentucky 12-2 367 13
15. DePaul 13-2 316 16
16. Gonzaga 14-1 303 17
17. Maryland 10-3 278 12
18. Arizona 13-1 243 18
19. West Virginia 11-1 239 19
20. Missouri St. 12-2 155 21
21. Arkansas 13-2 150 20
22. South Dakota 15-2 92 –
23. Tennessee 11-3 89 22
24. Michigan 11-3 71 –
25. Princeton 12-1 19 –
Others receiving votes: Northwestern 18, Rutgers 14, Iowa 10, Syracuse 9, TCU 9, Miami 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Arizona St. 3, Minnesota 2, Texas 2, Nebraska 2, Kansas 1.
Monday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Baruch 69, John Jay 62
Maryland 72, Ohio St. 62
St. Peter’s 87, Siena 83
SOUTH/MIDWEST
Alabama St. 73, Grambling St. 59
Bethune-Cookman 75, Howard 59
Campbell 70, Longwood 55
Florida Gulf Coast 64, Liberty 57
Gardner-Webb 71, Winthrop 59
Hampton 71, Presbyterian 42
High Point 68, Radford 58
Indiana 83, Illinois 42
Jackson St. 67, Alabama A&M 53
Lipscomb 65, Stetson 59
Morgan St. 77, SC State 47
NC A&T 71, Florida A&M 44
Norfolk St. 85, Coppin St. 48
North Alabama 76, Jacksonville 65
North Florida 64, Kennesaw St. 55
UNC Asheville 68, SC-Upstate 48
W. Carolina 70, Southern Wesleyan 37
SOUTHWEST
Southern U. 68, Prairie View 48
Texas A&M 79, Mississippi 35
Texas Southern 105, Alcorn St. 70
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of OF Luis Robert from Charlotte (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired RHP Kyle Keller from Miami for C Jose Estrada. Designated RHP Jake Jewell for assignment.
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Brandon Allen hitting coach of Memphis (PCL); Tyger Pederson hitting coach of Springfield (TL); Rick Harig pitching coach and Brian Burgamy hitting coach of Palm Beach (FSL); Adrian Martin pitching coach and Cody Gabella hitting coach of Peoria (MWL); Dean Kiekhefer pitching coach and Jason Broussard hitting coach of State College (NYP); Renee Cortez pitching coach and Daniel Nicolaisen hitting coach of Johnson City (Appalachian); Joe Hawkins manager and Tyler Wolfe and Bernard Gilkey hitting coaches of the GCL Cardinals; BJ Roper-Hubbert hitting coach of the DSL Blue; Estuar Ruiz manager and Ismael Castro and Luis Cruz hitting coaches of the DSL Blue; Chris Swauger minor league field coordinator; Russ Steinhorn minor league hitting coordinator; Jason Isringhausen minor league roving pitching instructor; Cale Johnson minor league pitching analyst; Barry Weinberg special adviser to player development; Braden Looper and Orlando Palmeiro Cardinals core coaches; Keith Joint player development medical coordinator; Aaron Rhodes player development strength and conditioning coordinator; Matt Leonard player development rehab coordinator; DC McShea player development performance specialist; and Victor Kuri player development rehab coordinator assistant.
Eastern League
BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES — Named Lorenzo Bundy manager, Luis Rivera bench coach and Tanner Miracle performance coach.
New York-Penn League
BROOKLYN CYCLONES — Named Ed Blankmeyer manager.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Paul Watson to a 10-day contract.
Football
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Nate Becker, LB Tyrel Dodson, WR Nick Easley, CB Cam Lewis, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, OT Victor Salako, RB Christian Wade, QB Davis Webb and DE Jonathan Woodard to reserve/future contracts.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Darion Clark to a reserve/future contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LS Dan Godsil to a reserve/future contract.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Fired defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Ryan Vermillion athletic trainer.
Canadian Football League
CFL — Announced the sale of the Montreal Alouettes to Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WRs Travis Rudolph and Kayaune Ross, DBs Malik Boynton and Clifton Duck, and LB Otha Peters.
Hockey
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Dalton Smith to Rochester (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Joel Kiviranta from Texas (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Matt Tennyson from injured reserve and assigned to Binghamton (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Igor Shesterkin from Hartford (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Niko Mikkola from San Antonio (AHL). Assigned D Jake Walman to San Antonio.
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled G Tom McCollum from Florida (ECHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Ronny Deila coach. National Women’s Soccer League
CHICAGO RED STARS — Traded their 2020 first-round (No. 6) pick to North Carolina for the 2020 first- (No. 9) and second-round (No. 18) draft picks. Acquired F Kealia Ohai from Houston for D Katie Naughton and the 2020 second-round (No. 18) draft pick.
U.S. Soccer Federation
USSF — Named Laura Harvey coach of the U.S. Under-20 Women’s National Team.
College
ALABAMA — QB Tua Tagovailoa announced he will enter the NFL draft.
ALBANY (N.Y.) — Announced the resignation of women’s soccer coach Nick Bochette to accepted the same position at Temple.
BOSTON COLLEGE — Named Frank Cignetti Jr. offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
MISSISSIPPI STATE — LB Willie Gay Jr. announced he will enter the NFL draft.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jovan Dewitt outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.
RUTGERS — Named Jeff Poulard assistant athletic director of compliance and Andrew Aurich offensive line coach.
WISCONSIN — WR Quintez Cephus announced he will enter the NFL draft.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
(8th) Rossford 38, Elmwood 30
(7th) Elmwood 30, Rossford 26
(8th) Old Fort 38, Hopewell-Loudon 35
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 35, Old Fort 20
Junior High Girls Basketball
(8th) Old Fort 41, Hopewell-Loudon 26
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 22, Old Fort 8
LOCAL & AREA
New Riegel Coaching Openings
NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.
Lake Coaching Openings
MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.