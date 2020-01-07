PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (10) 12-0 113

2. (tie) Dublin Coffman 10-0 81

2. (tie) Toledo Notre Dame (1) 8-2 81

4. Pickerington Central (2) 9-1 78

5. Huber Hts. Wayne 11-1 59

6. Kettering Fairmont 8-1 53

7. Newark 11-1 52

8. Akron Hoban (2) 8-0 49

9. Massillon Jackson 11-1 42

10. Cols. Watterson 11-0 37

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Springboro 35. 12, Medina 32. 13, Can. Glenoak 27. 14, W. Chester Lakota W. 24. 15, Canfield 23. 16, Sylvania Southview 22. 17, Loveland 19. 18, Cin. Walnut Hills 17. 18, Warren Harding (1) 17.

Division II

1, Circleville (3) 13-0 105

2, Napoleon (2) 11-0 90

3, Toledo Rogers (5) 8-2 82

4, Bellevue (2) 11-0 73

5, Thornville Sheridan 9-1 65

6, Dayton Carroll (1) 9-2 62

7, Plain City Jonathan Alder 8-2 48

8, Shaker Hts. Laurel (2) 6-2 44

9, McArthur Vinton County 10-2 39

10, Dresden Tri-Valley 9-2 33

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Cin. Indian Hill 31. 11, Alliance Marlington 31. 13, Beloit W. Branch (1) 30. 14, Akr. Buchtel 21. 15, Lima Bath 20. 16, Poland Seminary 17. 17, Cin. Mt. Healthy 14. 18, Zanesville Maysville 13. 19, Shelby 12. 19, Lancaster Fairfield Union 12.

Division III

1, Cols. Africentric (9) 9-2 103

2, Sardinia Eastern (3) 13-0 80

3, Castalia Margaretta 11-1 79

4, Elyria Cath. (1) 8-1 65

5, Versailles 9-4 51

6, Cardington-Lincoln 9-1 50

7, Wheelersburg 9-1 43

8, Tontogany Otsego 9-0 41

9, Berlin Hiland (2) 10-0 39

10, Ironton 9-1 34

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, (tie) Cin. Purcell Marian and Liberty-Benton 33. 13, W. Liberty-Salem 31. 14, Mt. Gilead (1) 28. 15, Cin. Summit Country Day 24. 16, Worthington Christian 15. 16, Chillicothe Southeastern 15. 18, Williamsburg 12. 18, Youngs. Liberty 12. 18, Garrettsville Garfield 12.

Division IV

1, Ft. Loramie (6) 10-0 101

2, Minster (2) 9-2 82

3, Portsmouth Notre Dame 10-0 72

4, Maria Stein Marion Local (1) 11-0 69

4, Toledo Christian (2) 11-0 69

6, Cin. Country Day (3) 9-0 61

7, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 11-0 55

8, Sugar Grove Berne Union 10-1 45

9, Cortland Maplewood (1) 10-0 34

10, Ft. Recovery 8-2 32

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Berlin Center W. Reserve 31. 12, McDonald 29. 13, Cornerstone Christian 28. 14, Mechanicsburg 27. 15, Newark Cath. 22. 16, Glouster Trimble 21. 17, Belpre 19. 17, Louisville Aquinas 19. 19, Ottoville 12. 19, Pitsburg Franklin Monroe 12.

Monday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Liberty-Benton 77, Riverdale 33

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Toledo St. Ursula 50, Lima Senior 42

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood 57, Fostoria Senior 37

Other NW Ohio Games

Convoy Crestview 55, Continental 36

Firelands 57, Milan Edison 44

Genoa 52, Fremont Ross 42

Lorain 54, Vermilion 41

McComb 62, Tiffin Calvert 22

Northwood 57, Toledo Waite 27

Oregon Clay 46, Maumee 33

Port Clinton 32, Sheffield Brookside 22

Swanton 54, Ottawa Hills 38

Toledo Christian 62, Toledo Bowsher 56

Toledo Whitmer 48, Springfield 39

Van Buren 57, Allen East 19

Worthington Christian 68, Elgin 43

Around Ohio

Akr. Hoban 71, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 41

Albany Alexander 65, Athens 44

Belmont Union Local 80, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 23

Beloit W. Branch 69, Garrettsville Garfield 26

Bethel-Tate 74, Lees Creek E. Clinton 28

Bidwell River Valley 64, Crown City S. Gallia 44

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 55, Portsmouth 35

Columbiana Crestview 40, Youngs. Mooney 33

Eastlake N. 71, Twinsburg 40

Elyria Open Door 62, Oberlin 48

Fairport Harbor Harding 66, Fuchs Mizrachi 29

Geneva 44, Chardon 39, 0

Goshen 49, Hillsboro 42

Greenville 42, Day. Ponitz Tech. 34

Ironton Rock Hill 52, Gallipolis Gallia 51

Legacy Christian 75, Franklin Middletown Christian 31

Louisville Aquinas 59, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 24

Martins Ferry 62, St. Clairsville 53

McDonald 69, Sebring McKinley 31

New Boston Glenwood 69, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 42

New Concord John Glenn 66, Byesville Meadowbrook 16

Poland Seminary 64, Hubbard 24

Pomeroy Meigs 63, Wellston 43

Rayland Buckeye 45, Richmond Edison 38

Reedsville Eastern 58, Racine Southern 40

Sardinia Eastern Brown 55, Seaman N. Adams 51

Spring. Greenon 71, London Madison Plains 37

Steubenville 46, Brooke, W.Va. 20

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 37, Carrollton 29

Vincent Warren 26, Beverly Ft. Frye 25

W. Union 60, Felicity-Franklin 58

Wintersville Indian Creek 66, E. Liverpool 31

Tuesday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford

Carey at Bucyrus

Ridgedale at Mohawk

Upper Sandusky at Wynford

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Hopewell-Loudon

New Riegel at Tiffin Calvert

Old Fort at Lakota

Sandusky St. Mary at Gibsonburg

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Huron

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde at Sandusky Perkins

Sandusky Senior at Bellevue

Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Pettisville

Fayette at North Central

Montpelier at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Woodlan, Ind.

Archbold at Holgate

Bryan at Napoleon

Celina at Marion Local

Clear Fork at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Crestline at Vanlue

Defiance at Wauseon

Delphos St. John’s at Paulding

Evergreen at Edgerton

Fort Jennings at Elida

Hardin Northern at Cory-Rawson

Kalida at Lincolnview

Lima Bath at Ottoville

Lima Perry at Ada

Marion Harding at Kenton

Miller City at Delphos Jefferson

New Knoxville at Waynesfield-Goshen

Onsted, Mich. at Willard

Ontario at Willard

Oregon Clay at Oak Harbor

Patrick Henry at Leipsic

Spencerville at St. Marys Memorial

Tinora at Stryker

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Pioneer, Mich.

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Scott at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Start at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Waite at Toledo Woodward

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at Marion Pleasant

Other NW Ohio Games

Classic in the Country at Castalia Margaretta

River Valley at North Union

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa

Leipsic at Riverdale

McComb at Cory-Rawson

North Baltimore at Arcadia

Vanlue at Van Buren

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Oregon Clay at Fremont Ross

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo Whitmer

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Genoa

Fostoria Senior at Eastwood

Lake at Woodmore

Otsego at Rossford

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Convoy Crestview

Bluffton at Paulding

Columbus Grove at Lincolnview

Delphos Jefferson at Ada

Putnam County League

Ottoville at Continental

Western Buckeye League

Defiance at Kenton

Elida at Celina

Lima Bath at Ottawa-Glandorf

Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial

Wapakoneta at Lima Shawnee

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Upper Scioto Valley

Sidney Lehman at Hardin Northern

Waynesfield-Goshen at Elgin

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Minster

Fort Recovery at Delphos St. John’s

Marion Local at Parkway

New Bremen at St. Henry

New Knoxville at Versailles

Northern Lakes League

Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Mansfield Senior

Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon

Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas at Kidron Central Christian

Mansfield Christian at Loudonville

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Ashland Mapleton

Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul

South Central at Monroeville

Other NW Ohio Games

Botkins at Riverside

Clyde at Vermilion

Liberty-Benton at Kalida

Mohawk at Ridgemont

Sandusky Perkins at Oak Harbor

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Ridgedale

Carey at Seneca East

Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky

Wynford at Buckeye Central

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Wauseon

Delta at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Evergreen

Swanton at Bryan

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Emmanuel Christian

Ottawa Hills at Northwood

Toledo Christian at Maumee Valley Country Day

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Northview

Napoleon at Maumee

Springfield at Bowling Green

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at River Valley

Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding

Shelby at Ontario

Firelands Conference

New London at Western Reserve

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Tinora

Edgerton at Fairview

Hicksville at Holgate

Wayne Trace at Antwerp

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at North Central

Montpelier at Pettisville

Stryker at Hilltop

PREP Boys Basketball

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1, Cin. Moeller (10) 9-1 127

2, Hilliard Bradley 9-1 87

3, Columbus South 11-0 78

4, Gahanna Lincoln 11-0 70

5, Lakewood St. Edward (2) 6-1 65

6, Cincinnati La Salle (2) 7-0 61

7, Chillicothe 10-1 49

8, Lima Senior 8-1 40

9, Perrysburg (1) 8-0 38

10, Youngs. Boardman (1) 7-0 32

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Huber Hts. Wayne 25. 12, Sylvania Southview 23. 13, Shaker Hts. 22. 13, Green 22. 15, Cin. Turpin 20. 16, Kent Roosevelt 19. 17, Can. McKinley 17. 18, Newark 16. 18, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 16. 20, Warren Harding 15.

DIVISION II

1, Akr. SVSM (10) 6-2 117

2, Toledo Rogers 8-1 80

3, Lancaster Fairfield Union 9-0 74

4, Thornville Sheridan (1) 9-1 71

5, Heath (1) 9-0 63

6, Cle. Heights Lutheran East 8-1 55

7, Cin. Aiken 9-1 49

8, Lima Shawnee 10-0 44

9, Trotwood-Madison (3) 7-1 43

10, Kettering Alter (1) 7-1 37

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Cin. Wyoming 28. 12, Struthers 27. 13, Jackson 25. 14, Cols. DeSales 18. 14, Cin. Hughes 18. 16, Sandusky 16. 17, Waverly 14. 18, Plain City Jonathan Alder 13.

DIVISION III

1, Wheelersburg (2) 7-0 89

2, Canal Winch. Harvest Prep (6) 8-2 75

3, Versailles (1) 11-0 70

4, Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 10-0 69

5, Willard (2) 9-0 60

6, Oak Hill 8-1 53

7, Mantua Crestwood (1) 7-0 49

8, Cin. Deer Park 9-1 45

9, Worthington Christian 8-2 44

10, Fairview Park Fairview (1) 8-1 36

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 30. 11, Sardinia Eastern 30. 13, Albany Alexander 22. 14, Metamora Evergreen 21. 15, Richwood N. Union 20. 16, Chillicothe Zane Trace 18. 17, Atwater Waterloo 17. 18, Beverly Ft. Frye (1) 14. 19, W. Salem NW 13. 19, Newton Falls (1) 13. 21, New Paris National Trail 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Norwalk St. Paul (1) 8-0 64

2, Sebring McKinley (2) 9-0 63

3, New Boston Glenwood (1) 9-1 58

4, Zanesville Rosecrans (1) 5-0 45

5, Greenwich South Central 9-1 42

6, Delphos St. John’s (1) 9-0 38

7, Mogadore 6-0 37

8, McDonald (1) 7-1 35

9, Glouster Trimble 7-1 34

10, Toledo Christian (1) 6-1 31

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 10, Berlin Hiland (1) 30. 12, Columbus Grove 29. 12, Minster (1) 29. 12, Newark Cath. 29. 15, Richmond Hts. (1) 27. 16, Antwerp 26. 16, Ft. Loramie (2) 26. 18, Ft. Recovery 23. 18, Malvern 23. 20, New Madison Tri-Village 22. 21, Cols. Grandview Hts. 20. 22, Ironton St. Joseph 18. 23, Jackson Center (1) 14.

Monday’s Results

Other NW Ohio Games

Ayersville 58, Patrick Henry 55

Galion Northmor 64, Bucyrus 52

Around Ohio

Zanesville W. Muskingum 57, Hebron Lakewood 51

Tuesday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Toledo St. John’s at Oregon Clay

Toledo Whitmer at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Northern Buckeye Conference

Genoa at Woodmore

Lake at Elmwood

Otsego at Fostoria Senior

Rossford at Eastwood

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Northwood at Toledo Christian

Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Sylvania Northview

Maumee at Sylvania Southview

Napoleon at Anthony Wayne

Springfield at Perrysburg

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Mapleton at Kidron Central Christian

Cardington Lincoln at Elgin

Cory-Rawson at Monclova Christian

Crestline at Mansfield Temple Christian

Heritage Christian at Marion Hawks

Howard East Knox at Mansfield Christian

Lakota at Monroeville

Loudonville at Danville

Mount Gilead at Marion Pleasant

River Valley at Sparta Highland

South Central at Lucas

Toledo St. Francis at Toledo Waite

Wapakoneta at Bluffton

Wednesday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

McComb at Hardin Northern

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Buckeye Central

Mohawk at Upper Sandusky

Ridgedale at Carey

Seneca East at Wynford

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Swanton

Evergreen at Liberty Center

Patrick Henry at Delta

Wauseon at Archbold

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Sandusky Senior

Northern Lakes League

Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Shelby

Galion Senior at Marion Pleasant

Ontario at Marion Harding

Firelands Conference

Western Reserve at New London

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Wayne Trace

Fairview at Edgerton

Holgate at Hicksville

Tinora at Ayersville

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Stryker

North Central at Edon

Pettisville at Montpelier

Other NW Ohio Games

Clyde at Tiffin Calvert

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Riverdale

Arlington at Liberty-Benton

McComb at Van Buren

North Baltimore at Pandora-Gilboa

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Lima Senior

Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer

Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo St. Francis at Toledo St. John’s

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Otsego

Lake at Eastwood

Rossford at Genoa

Woodmore at Fostoria Senior

Northwest Conference

Ada at Delphos Jefferson

Convoy Crestview at Allen East

Lincolnview at Columbus Grove

Paulding at Bluffton

Putnam County League

Continental at Miller City

Fort Jennings at Kalida

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Elida

Kenton at Defiance

Lima Shawnee at Wapakoneta

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath

St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen

Hardin Northern at Sidney Lehman

Riverside at Lima Temple Christian

Upper Scioto Valley at Lima Perry

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Sandusky St. Mary

Gibsonburg at Fremont St. Joseph

Hopewell-Loudon at Old Fort

Lakota at New Riegel

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor at Port Clinton

Willard at Castalia Margaretta

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Perkins at Clyde

Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery

Minster at Coldwater

Parkway at Marion Local

St. Henry at New Bremen

Versailles at New Knoxville

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Northview

Napoleon at Maumee

Springfield at Bowling Green

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Wooster Senior

Lexington at Mansfield Senior

Mansfield Madison at Mount Vernon

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Waite at Toledo Start

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Scott

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Loudonville

Kidron Central Christian at Lucas

Mansfield Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview

Monroeville at South Central

Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth

Other NW Ohio Games

Heritage Christian at Ohio Lima Eagles

Lima Cent. Cath. at Spencerville

Milan Edison at Huron

Vanlue at Jones Leadership Academy

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoff Glance

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

Houston at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 25 9 .735 —

Toronto 24 12 .667 2

Philadelphia 24 14 .632 3

Brooklyn 16 19 .457 9½

New York 10 26 .278 16

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 26 10 .722 —

Orlando 17 20 .459 9½

Charlotte 15 24 .385 12½

Washington 12 24 .333 14

Atlanta 8 29 .216 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 32 6 .842 —

Indiana 23 14 .622 8½

Chicago 13 24 .351 18½

Detroit 13 24 .351 18½

Cleveland 10 26 .278 21

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 24 11 .686 —

Dallas 23 13 .639 1½

San Antonio 15 20 .429 9

Memphis 15 22 .405 10

New Orleans 12 25 .324 13

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 25 11 .694 —

Utah 24 12 .667 1

Oklahoma City 20 16 .556 5

Portland 15 22 .405 10½

Minnesota 14 21 .400 10½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 29 7 .806 —

L.A. Clippers 26 12 .684 4

Phoenix 14 22 .389 15

Sacramento 13 23 .361 16

Golden State 9 28 .243 20½

Sunday’s RESULTS

L.A. Clippers 135, New York 132

Miami 122, Portland 111

Minnesota 118, Cleveland 103

Memphis 121, Phoenix 114

L.A. Lakers 106, Detroit 99 0

MOnday’s RESULTS

Washington 99, Boston 94

Orlando 101, Brooklyn 89

Indiana 115, Charlotte 104

Philadelphia 120, Oklahoma City 113

Denver 123, Atlanta 115

Utah 128, New Orleans 126

Dallas 118, Chicago 110

San Antonio 126, Milwaukee 104

Golden State at Sacramento, late

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 7

Portland at Toronto, 7

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 7:30

Minnesota at Memphis, 8

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9

New York at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Indiana, 7

San Antonio at Boston, 7

Toronto at Charlotte, 7

Washington at Orlando, 7

Denver at Dallas, 7:30

Houston at Atlanta, 7:30

Chicago at New Orleans, 8

New York at Utah, 9

Milwaukee at Golden State, 10

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7

Cleveland at Detroit, 7

Portland at Minnesota, 8

Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 43 24 8 11 59 140 111

Toronto 44 24 15 5 53 159 141

Tampa Bay 41 24 13 4 52 147 125

Florida 42 22 15 5 49 151 141

Buffalo 43 19 17 7 45 127 135

Montreal 43 18 18 7 43 136 139

Ottawa 42 16 21 5 37 117 143

Detroit 43 10 30 3 23 92 165

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 43 29 9 5 63 155 129

N.Y. Islanders 41 26 12 3 55 116 105

Pittsburgh 42 25 12 5 55 142 113

Carolina 42 24 16 2 50 140 119

Philadelphia 42 22 15 5 49 133 129

Columbus 42 19 15 8 46 109 116

N.Y. Rangers 41 19 18 4 42 133 138

New Jersey 41 15 20 6 36 106 144

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 43 26 10 7 59 135 119

Colorado 43 25 14 4 54 156 125

Dallas 42 24 14 4 52 115 104

Winnipeg 43 23 16 4 50 133 131

Minnesota 43 20 17 6 46 133 144

Nashville 41 19 15 7 45 142 137

Chicago 43 19 18 6 44 127 141

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 45 24 15 6 54 144 133

Arizona 44 24 16 4 52 128 112

Edmonton 45 23 17 5 51 137 142

Vancouver 42 23 15 4 50 141 125

Calgary 44 22 17 5 49 123 134

San Jose 44 19 21 4 42 119 148

Anaheim 42 17 20 5 39 110 132

Los Angeles 43 17 22 4 38 110 136

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Washington 5, San Jose 4, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1

Florida 4, Pittsburgh 1

Calgary 5, Minnesota 4, SO

Chicago 4, Detroit 2

Anaheim 5, Nashville 4, SO

Monday’s Results

Winnipeg 3, Montreal 2

N.Y. Islanders 1, Colorado 0

Edmonton 6, Toronto 4

Columbus at Los Angeles, late

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7

Arizona at Florida, 7

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7

Ottawa at Washington, 7

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30

Boston at Nashville, 8

San Jose at St. Louis, 8

Calgary at Chicago, 8:30

Columbus at Anaheim, 10

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7:30

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10

Thursday’s Games

Winnipeg at Boston, 7

Vancouver at Florida, 7

Edmonton at Montreal, 7

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30

Minnesota at Calgary, 9

Dallas at Anaheim, 10

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bowl Schedule

Monday’s Game

Lendingtree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

LSU (14-0) vs. Clemson (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Championship

Jan 11 at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (54) 16-1 1607 1

2. Duke (9) 13-1 1545 2

3. Kansas (2) 11-2 1513 3

4. Baylor 11-1 1386 6

5. Auburn 13-0 1317 8

6. Butler 14-1 1181 11

7. San Diego St. 15-0 1130 13

8. Michigan St. 12-3 1129 14

9. Oregon 12-3 1075 4

10. Florida St. 13-2 966 18

11. Ohio St. 11-3 924 5

12. Maryland 12-2 863 15

13. Louisville 11-3 844 7

14. Kentucky 10-3 811 17

15. Dayton 13-2 614 20

16. Villanova 10-3 604 10

17. West Virginia 11-2 599 16

18. Virginia 11-2 556 19

19. Michigan 10-4 502 12

20. Penn St. 12-2 456 21

21. Memphis 12-2 455 9

22. Texas Tech 10-3 287 22

23. Wichita St. 13-1 252 24

24. Arizona 11-3 184 25

25. Colorado 12-3 81 —

Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, VCU 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Liberty 2, N. Iowa 2, BYU 1, Purdue 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (27) 16-1 788 1

2. Duke (4) 13-1 764 2

3. Kansas (1) 11-2 739 3

4. Baylor 11-1 670 4

5. Auburn 13-0 626 7

6. Butler 14-1 598 10

7. San Diego State 15-0 552 12

8. Michigan State 12-3 518 16

9. Oregon 12-3 506 6

10. Florida State 13-2 456 20

11. Louisville 11-3 436 8

12. Ohio State 11-3 435 5

13. Kentucky 10-3 425 14

14. Maryland 12-2 407 15

15. Dayton 13-2 370 18

16. Villanova 10-3 317 9

17. West Virginia 11-2 276 17

18. Virginia 11-2 271 19

19. Michigan 10-4 231 13

20. Penn State 12-2 205 21

21. Texas Tech 10-3 179 22

22. Memphis 12-2 145 11

23. Wichita State 13-1 127 23

24. Arizona 11-3 115 24

25. Seton Hall 10-4 53 —

Others receiving votes: Colorado 46, Iowa 43, Marquette 22, Xavier 20, Arkansas 16, Houston 15, Creighton 8, Washington 6, Wisconsin 5, Florida 5, Purdue 2, LSU 2, Georgia 1.

Monday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Baruch 72, John Jay 66

Colgate 70, Army 65

Old Westbury 83, Sarah Lawrence 71

York (NY) 74, Staten Island 59

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 66, Jackson St. 57

Bethune-Cookman 102, Howard 73

Coastal Carolina 93, Louisiana-Monroe 64

Grambling St. 68, Alabama St. 63

Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Appalachian St. 73

Morgan St. 77, SC State 63

NC A&T 97, Florida A&M 90, OT

Norfolk St. 82, Coppin St. 59

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 90, Georgia St. 87

South Alabama 66, Texas-Arlington 54

Troy 71, Texas St. 63

UALR 79, Georgia Southern 73

The AP Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. UConn (19) 12-0 721 1

2. Oregon (7) 12-1 708 2

3. Oregon St. (3) 14-0 682 3

4. South Carolina (1) 14-1 669 4

5. Stanford 13-1 626 5

6. Baylor 11-1 614 6

7. Louisville 14-1 574 7

8. UCLA 14-0 531 10

9. NC State 14-0 529 9

10. Texas A&M 13-1 468 11

11. Florida St. 14-1 465 8

12. Indiana 12-2 389 14

13. Mississippi St. 14-2 371 15

14. Kentucky 12-2 367 13

15. DePaul 13-2 316 16

16. Gonzaga 14-1 303 17

17. Maryland 10-3 278 12

18. Arizona 13-1 243 18

19. West Virginia 11-1 239 19

20. Missouri St. 12-2 155 21

21. Arkansas 13-2 150 20

22. South Dakota 15-2 92 –

23. Tennessee 11-3 89 22

24. Michigan 11-3 71 –

25. Princeton 12-1 19 –

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 18, Rutgers 14, Iowa 10, Syracuse 9, TCU 9, Miami 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Arizona St. 3, Minnesota 2, Texas 2, Nebraska 2, Kansas 1.

Monday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Baruch 69, John Jay 62

Maryland 72, Ohio St. 62

St. Peter’s 87, Siena 83

SOUTH/MIDWEST

Alabama St. 73, Grambling St. 59

Bethune-Cookman 75, Howard 59

Campbell 70, Longwood 55

Florida Gulf Coast 64, Liberty 57

Gardner-Webb 71, Winthrop 59

Hampton 71, Presbyterian 42

High Point 68, Radford 58

Indiana 83, Illinois 42

Jackson St. 67, Alabama A&M 53

Lipscomb 65, Stetson 59

Morgan St. 77, SC State 47

NC A&T 71, Florida A&M 44

Norfolk St. 85, Coppin St. 48

North Alabama 76, Jacksonville 65

North Florida 64, Kennesaw St. 55

UNC Asheville 68, SC-Upstate 48

W. Carolina 70, Southern Wesleyan 37

SOUTHWEST

Southern U. 68, Prairie View 48

Texas A&M 79, Mississippi 35

Texas Southern 105, Alcorn St. 70

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of OF Luis Robert from Charlotte (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired RHP Kyle Keller from Miami for C Jose Estrada. Designated RHP Jake Jewell for assignment.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Brandon Allen hitting coach of Memphis (PCL); Tyger Pederson hitting coach of Springfield (TL); Rick Harig pitching coach and Brian Burgamy hitting coach of Palm Beach (FSL); Adrian Martin pitching coach and Cody Gabella hitting coach of Peoria (MWL); Dean Kiekhefer pitching coach and Jason Broussard hitting coach of State College (NYP); Renee Cortez pitching coach and Daniel Nicolaisen hitting coach of Johnson City (Appalachian); Joe Hawkins manager and Tyler Wolfe and Bernard Gilkey hitting coaches of the GCL Cardinals; BJ Roper-Hubbert hitting coach of the DSL Blue; Estuar Ruiz manager and Ismael Castro and Luis Cruz hitting coaches of the DSL Blue; Chris Swauger minor league field coordinator; Russ Steinhorn minor league hitting coordinator; Jason Isringhausen minor league roving pitching instructor; Cale Johnson minor league pitching analyst; Barry Weinberg special adviser to player development; Braden Looper and Orlando Palmeiro Cardinals core coaches; Keith Joint player development medical coordinator; Aaron Rhodes player development strength and conditioning coordinator; Matt Leonard player development rehab coordinator; DC McShea player development performance specialist; and Victor Kuri player development rehab coordinator assistant.

Eastern League

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES — Named Lorenzo Bundy manager, Luis Rivera bench coach and Tanner Miracle performance coach.

New York-Penn League

BROOKLYN CYCLONES — Named Ed Blankmeyer manager.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Paul Watson to a 10-day contract.

Football

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Nate Becker, LB Tyrel Dodson, WR Nick Easley, CB Cam Lewis, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, OT Victor Salako, RB Christian Wade, QB Davis Webb and DE Jonathan Woodard to reserve/future contracts.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Darion Clark to a reserve/future contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LS Dan Godsil to a reserve/future contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Fired defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Ryan Vermillion athletic trainer.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Announced the sale of the Montreal Alouettes to Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WRs Travis Rudolph and Kayaune Ross, DBs Malik Boynton and Clifton Duck, and LB Otha Peters.

Hockey

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Dalton Smith to Rochester (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Joel Kiviranta from Texas (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Matt Tennyson from injured reserve and assigned to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Igor Shesterkin from Hartford (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Niko Mikkola from San Antonio (AHL). Assigned D Jake Walman to San Antonio.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled G Tom McCollum from Florida (ECHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Named Ronny Deila coach. National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Traded their 2020 first-round (No. 6) pick to North Carolina for the 2020 first- (No. 9) and second-round (No. 18) draft picks. Acquired F Kealia Ohai from Houston for D Katie Naughton and the 2020 second-round (No. 18) draft pick.

U.S. Soccer Federation

USSF — Named Laura Harvey coach of the U.S. Under-20 Women’s National Team.

College

ALABAMA — QB Tua Tagovailoa announced he will enter the NFL draft.

ALBANY (N.Y.) — Announced the resignation of women’s soccer coach Nick Bochette to accepted the same position at Temple.

BOSTON COLLEGE — Named Frank Cignetti Jr. offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

MISSISSIPPI STATE — LB Willie Gay Jr. announced he will enter the NFL draft.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jovan Dewitt outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

RUTGERS — Named Jeff Poulard assistant athletic director of compliance and Andrew Aurich offensive line coach.

WISCONSIN — WR Quintez Cephus announced he will enter the NFL draft.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

(8th) Rossford 38, Elmwood 30

(7th) Elmwood 30, Rossford 26

(8th) Old Fort 38, Hopewell-Loudon 35

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 35, Old Fort 20

Junior High Girls Basketball

(8th) Old Fort 41, Hopewell-Loudon 26

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 22, Old Fort 8

LOCAL & AREA

New Riegel Coaching Openings

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for a head varsity volleyball coach and junior high track coaches. Candidates should contact Jamie Lininger, Athletic Director, via email at jlininger@newriegelschools.org or phone 419-595-2256, ext. 198.

Lake Coaching Openings

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.