VAN BUREN — Breanna Tabler scored 16 points Monday and Van Buren thumped Allen East 57-19 in a nonconference girls basketball game.
Agnes Durliat scored 12 points for Van Buren (6-4). Mady Parker had 10 points, seven assists and six steals.
Izzie Pawlak added six rebounds.
Tori Newland led Allen East (2-8) with 13 points.
Allen East (2-8)
Newland 5-3–13, Tobe 3-0–6. TOTALS: 8-3–19.
Van bUren (6-4)
Tabler 8-0–16, I. Pawlak 2-0–5, Durliat 6-0–12, Parker 5-0–10, Horne 1-0–2, Recker 3-0–8, M. Pawlak 2-0–4. TOTALS: 27-64 0-2 — 57.
Allen East 7 4 4 4 — 19
Van Buren 16 13 18 10 — 57
3-Point GOALS: Allen East 0; van buren 3 (Recker 2, I. Pawlak).
rebounds: Allen East 18; Van Buren 34 (I. Pawlak 6).
turnovers: Allen East 17; Van Buren 6.
junior varsity: Van Buren, 18-7.