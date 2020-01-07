VAN BUREN — Breanna Tabler scored 16 points Monday and Van Buren thumped Allen East 57-19 in a nonconference girls basketball game.

Agnes Durliat scored 12 points for Van Buren (6-4). Mady Parker had 10 points, seven assists and six steals.

Izzie Pawlak added six rebounds.

Tori Newland led Allen East (2-8) with 13 points.

Allen East (2-8)

Newland 5-3–13, Tobe 3-0–6. TOTALS: 8-3–19.

Van bUren (6-4)

Tabler 8-0–16, I. Pawlak 2-0–5, Durliat 6-0–12, Parker 5-0–10, Horne 1-0–2, Recker 3-0–8, M. Pawlak 2-0–4. TOTALS: 27-64 0-2 — 57.

Allen East 7 4 4 4 — 19

Van Buren 16 13 18 10 — 57

3-Point GOALS: Allen East 0; van buren 3 (Recker 2, I. Pawlak).

rebounds: Allen East 18; Van Buren 34 (I. Pawlak 6).

turnovers: Allen East 17; Van Buren 6.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 18-7.