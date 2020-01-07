By SHANNON DOVE

Staff writer

FOSTORIA — Fostoria High School’s girls basketball team got ‘Thrash’-ed Monday night.

Elmwood sophomore Brooklyn Thrash had a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the visiting Royals past the Lady Red 58-37 in Northern Buckeye Conference action.

“We know going into it that it’s a struggle but we battle and that’s what I love about this team,” Fostoria coach Craig Mintz said. “I love these kids and they are finally, I think, turning a corner. Tonight was one of the better games we’ve played, we just didn’t have an answer for Thrash.”

The Redmen (0-13, 0-8 NBC) had a strong opening to the game, building a 9-3 lead midway through the first period with Jennifer Chasco (5 points) and Jasmine Groves (3) leading the way.

Thrash answered with a 7-0 run to overtake FHS 10-9, but a field goal by Mya Weimerskirch in the final minute gave Fostoria an 11-10 lead after one.

Haley Zimmerman’s trey in the opening minute of the second sparked an 8-0 run and put Elmwood (6-5, 3-5 NBC) in the lead for good. Thrash drained a 3-pointer and Morgan Reinhard’s fast break layup contributed to the run that lifted the Royals to an 18-11 lead. From that point, the Royals outscored Fostoria 12-5 to close out the first half, taking a 30-16 lead into the locker room.

“They’re known for a particular defense so we practiced against it and tried to pick it apart and we did that early,” Mintz said. “Then they went to man and a little bit of pressure and we struggled.”

Elmwood coach Doug Reynolds said that playing at Fostoria is tough.

“Fostoria is a very physical team. Craig does a great job with them,” he said. “They don’t have a lot of height, they have a girl that’s out right now, but they play hard and they cause us problems.”

Zimmerman’s third trey of the game and a layup by Kayla Minnich extended the Royals’ advantage to 35-16 early in the third period, but the Redmen refused to go quietly. Chasco (6), Groves (1), Christina Maurer (2) and Carmen Castro (2) combined for an 11-0 run to pull Fostoria within eight points at 35-27. The Redmen outscored Elmwood 14-10 in the quarter and trailed 40-30 after three.

But they were unable to sustain the momentum, managing just two points from the field and seven total in the fourth quarter while Elmwood tallied 18.

“We’re fortunate, Haley Zimmerman had five 3s and Brooklyn played a very solid game,” Reynolds said. “I was really happy with Regan Watters coming off the bench for us, she did a really good job, and Morgan Reinhard did a real good job coming in.

“Kayla Minnich got in foul trouble so she had to sit and could never get going in this game. It’s nice that we’re finding out now we’ve got some subs that can come off the bench and help us. That’s a positive that we take away.”

Zimmerman finished with 15 points — all from 3-point range.

Chasco led Fostoria with 12 points while Weimerskirch added nine points and seven rebounds. Maurer grabbed a team best nine boards.

“I challenged my girls,” Mintz said. “We didn’t play well last week here against Woodmore, so I challenged them and they came out and did what they did.

“We were projected to lose every game and we’re on that projection, but we don’t lay down, we don’t back down. We came out and we were up 9-5 and we execute.”

Elmwood (6-5, 3-5 NBC)

Reinhard 2-0–4, Zimmerman 5-0–15, Watters 1-0–2, Mareches 2-2–6, Murray 1-0–2, Daniels 0-0–0, Thrash 10-5–27, Minnich 1-0–2, Bingham 0-0–0. TOTALS: 22-51 7-9 — 58.

fostoria (0-12, 0-8 NBC)

Maurer 1-1–3, Weimerskirch 3-2–9, Velazquez 2-0–5, Chasco 4-1–12, Castro 1-1–3, Branch 0-0–0, Groves 1-2–5.. TOTALS: 12-40 7-18 — 37.

Elmwood 10 20 10 18 — 58

Fostoria 11 5 14 7 — 37

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 7-22 (Zimmerman 5, Thrash 2); Fostoria 6-13 (Chasco 3, Weimerskirch, Velazquez, Groves).

rebounds: Elmwood 31 (Thrash 10); Fostoria 35 (Maurer 9).

turnovers: Elmwood 9; Fostoria 18.

junior varsity: Fostoria, 36-35.