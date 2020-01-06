WAYNESFIELD — Vanlue’s Emma Biller and Audrey Phillips scored 16 points each and the Wildcats used a dominating first half in chalking up a 48-34 win over Waynesfield-Goshen on Saturday in girls basketball action.

Vanlue (5-7) led 10-3 after the first quarter, 23-8 at the half and cruised to its fifth win of the season. Jaelyn Schultz led Waynesfield-Goshen (2-8) with 13 points.

Biller, who broke Jody Fruth’s career rebounding record (748) earlier this season, grabbed 19 rebounds Saturday and Phillips had seven as Vanlue owned the boards by a 43-20 margin. Biller and Phillips also led the Wildcats in assists (5) and steals (3).

VANLUE (5-7)

Franks 3-1–7, Price 1-4–6, Phillips 6-4–16, Biller 6-3–16, Snook 1-1–3. TOTALS: 17-54 13-27–48.

WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN (2-9)

Deleon 1-0–2, Spencer 2-0–4, Schultz 4-3–13, Wilson 1-0–2, Elliott 2-2–7, Barrington 1-1–3, Flinn 1-0–3. TOTALS: 12-52 6-14–34.

Vanlue 10 13 10 15 — 48

Waynesfield-Goshen 3 5 17 9 — 34

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 1-11 (Biller); Waynesfield-Goshen 4-21 (Schultz 2, Elliott, Flinn).

rebounds: Vanlue 43 (Biller 19); Waynesfield-Goshen 20 (Schultz 6, Barrington 6).

turnovers: Vanlue 14; Waynesfield-Goshen 18.

JUNiOR VARSITY: Waynesfield-Goshen, 32-24.

ARCADIA 78

UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY 24

ARCADIA — Caity Cramer and Lyndee Ward pumped in 18 points each and Arcadia’s girls basketball team unleashed a season-high offensive barrage in beating winless Upper Scioto Valley 78-24 on Saturday.

Olivia Golden added 14 points, Lenci Rodriguez (8 rebounds) and Reagan Pratt scored eight each and Arcadia connected at a 50-percent clip (33 of 66) and dominated the Rams 44-22 on the boards. Samantha Burnett had an excellent all-around floor game, scoring six points and leading the Redskins (8-3) with seven assists and six steals.

Haylie Martin scored nine points, Allison Moore added eight and both came down with six rebounds for USV (0-10).

UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY (0-10)

Hall 1-3–5, Martin 3-2–9, Grener 1-0–2, Moore 2-4–8. TOTALS: 7-40 9-17–24.

ARCADIA (8-3)

Burnett 2-2–6, Pratt 4-0–8, Golden 7-0–14, Le. Rodriguez 4-0–8, Mundy 1-0–2, Cramer 6-2–18, Ward 7-4–18, Chambers 2-0–4. TOTALS: 33-66 8-13–78.

Upper Scioto Valley 6 4 9 5 — 24

Arcadia 16 24 24 14 — 78

3-Point GOALS: Upper Scioto Valley 1-10 (Martin); Arcadia 4-15 (Cramer 4).

rebounds: Upper Scioto Valley 22 (Martin 6, Moore 6); Arcadia 44 (Le. Rodriguez 8).

turnovers: Upper Scioto Valley 23; Arcadia 10.