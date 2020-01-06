ARCADIA — Josiah Childress tallied 16 points, six rebounds and five steals as Elmwood got by Arcadia 49-35 for a nonleague boys basketball win on Saturday.

Bryce Reynolds added 10 points while Nick Weiss had nine points and 10 rebounds for the Royals, who improved to 5-5.

Josh Cassell’s 12 points led the Redskins (5-5). Evan Cohee chipped in five points and six rebounds.

ELMWOOD (5-5)

Childress 6-4–16, Lawson 0-3–3, Plouck 2-0–4, Lentz 2-0–5, Weiss 3-3–9, Reynolds 4-0–10, Beck 1-0″”2. TOTALS: 18-39 10-13 — 49.

ARCADIA (5-5)

Cassell 4-4–12, Boes 3-0–7, Rader 3-0–6, Stoner 2-1–5, Cohee 2-1–5. TOTALS: 14-36 6-16 — 35.

Elmwood 8 13 17 11 — 49

Arcadia 9 9 13 4 — 35

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 3-13 (Reynolds 2, Lentz); Arcadia 1-13 (Boes).

rebounds: Elmwood 22 (Weiss 10); Arcadia 20 (Cohee 6).

turnovers: Elmwood 15; Arcadia 17.

junior varsity: Elmwood, 40-24.

VAN BUREN 47

PATRICK HENRY 30

VAN BUREN — Van Buren used excellent offensive balance and a decisive edge over the middle two periods to pull away from Patrick Henry and post a 47-30 nonleague win over the Patriots on Saturday.

Saige Warren scored 12 points, Andrew Schroeder and Caden Lance tossed in 11 each and Nick McCracken had nine for Van Buren (5-4). The Black Knights led just 12-10 after the first quarter, but outscored Patrick Henry 29-15 in the second and third periods.

Kolton Holloway’s eight points led Patrick Henry (1-5) on a night when both teams were ice-cold from the foul line. Van Buren converted only 2 of 9 free throws, Patrick Henry just 3 of 8.

PATRICK HENRY (1-5)

Holloway 4-0–8, Rosengarten 2-1–6, Jackson 2-0–6, Schulze 1-2–5, Almanza 1-0–3, Feehan 1-0–2. TOTALS: 11-31 3-8–30.

VAN BUREN (5-4)

Warren 4-1–12, Schroeder 5-0–11, Lance 5-0–11, McCracken 4-1–9, Swope 1-0–2, Clark 1-0–2. TOTALS: 20-43 2-9–47.

Patrick Henry 10 7 8 5 — 30

Van Buren 12 13 16 6 — 47

3-Point GOALS: Patrick Henry 5-10 (Jackson 2, Rosengarten, Schulze, Almanza); Van Buren 5-11 (Warren 3, Schroeder, Lance).

rebounds: Patrick Henry 23 (Rosengarten 5); Van Buren 26 (Schroeder 6).

turnovers: Patrick Henry 2; Van Buren 12.