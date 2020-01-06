By PAT MAGERS

FOR THE Review TIMES

BASCOM — There is no quick description for the type of team New Riegel seems to be thus far this season.

With four losses of five points or fewer, the Blue Jackets are either one the of most challenging one-win teams around or they’re a .500-caliber club with the worst luck going.

The one-win part remains an actuality as Hopewell-Loudon held off repeated Blue Jacket rallies and posted a 46-38 win Saturday night at H-L.

“It’s a rival game. We knew they’d play well,” Hopewell-Loudon coach Roger Jury said after his team improved to 8-2 overall and remained one game back of Old Fort in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division at 5-1. New Riegel dropped to 1-8, 1-5 in the River Division.

“Our open court game wasn’t there quite as much, but any time you get tested, you get better,” Jury said. “You throw the records out in a rival game and in this area, we’re a bunch of teams’ rivals. So it’s good to get tested and come out on top.”

There were times when the Chieftains weren’t merely on top, but were downright dominant. That was especially true at the start of each quarter.

Hopewell-Loudon outscored the Blue Jackets 10-1 to start the first, 6-0 to open the second, 9-0 in the third and 6-0 in the fourth — a combined 31-1 advantage over roughly 12 minutes of playing time. But the Blue Jackets wouldn’t let them get away.

Ried Jury, Travis Milligan, Jordyn Jury and Ethan Oswalt all got into the scoring act for H-L’s first early threat. But Joe Tiell, Christopher Acree and Jacob Theis all hit 3-pointers for New Riegel in the final 2:16 of the quarter to knot the game at 10-10.

There were similar challenges to follow. Ried Jury had two more baskets as the Chieftains led 18-13 midway through the second period, but buckets by Brandon Gillig and Acree, plus three points from Nick Reinhart, tied it again at 20-20 at the half.

“Every quarter, we had to call a timeout in that situation,” New Riegel coach David Losey said. “Sometimes, we’ve gotten ourselves sped up and that’s what has taken us out of our game plan.

“The beginning of the quarter would start like that, then we’d get settled down, get up and answer.”

And so it continued. Jordyn Jury scored on a post move, Kyle Rumschlag hit a 3-pointer and they each had an assist on inside baskets by Ried Jury for a 29-20 H-L lead three minutes into the second half.

New Riegel followed with an 11-1 finish to the quarter for a 31-30 lead as Reinhart had a three-point play and Tiell completed a rare four-point play.

“To start each quarter like that was good, obviously, but we have to work on maintaining that consistency all the way through,” Roger Jury said. “We thought we were right at that door two or three times, but they’d get back in it.

“Something like that can be deflating to teams, but I like how we’d come back at them just like they came back on us.”

It happened again in the fourth quarter.

Ried Jury, who led H-L with 17 points and had four steals, scored seven of those in the final period. The Chieftains led 36-31, but New Riegel rallied to within 39-38, a run that ended with Gillig’s 3-pointer with 2:57 to go.

Jury scored in transition almost immediately after Gillig’s shot and 20 seconds later, after one of the Blue Jackets’ seven turnovers of the quarter, he scored on a baseline drive off a Rumschlag pass as H-L gained some final separation.

“They have some guys who have been starters and playing varsity for a long time,” Losey said. “Those guys stepped up and made plays down the stretch. The younger Jury, Ried, made a couple of huge buckets after we got it down to one.

“Those were back breakers for us. We were right there and then we had a couple mental lapses and defensive breakdowns.”

“I thought Ried played well; he was real good in transition for us,” Roger Jury said. “I think he had two or three baskets off half-court sets, a couple offensive rebound baskets and a couple in transition, so he mixed his points well.”

Jordyn Jury (four assists, four steals) and Milligan had eight points each and Rumschlag finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

For New Riegel, Acree had nine points, Gillig (six rebounds) and Reinhart scored eight each and Tiell checked in with seven.

“That’s our fifth (close loss),” Losey said. “Our record is what it is. You are what you are, but we’re real close to being a real quality team.”

NEW RIEGEL (1-8, 1-5 SBC RIVER)

Tiell 2-1–7, Acree 4-0–9, Schalk 0-2–2, Gillig 3-0–8, Theis 1-1–4, Reinhart 2-4–8. TOTALS: 12-39 8-10–38.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (8-2, 5-1 SBC RIVER)

R. Jury 7-3–17, Milligan 3-0–8, Coffman 1-0–2, J. Jury 4-0–8, Rumschlag 3-0–7, Oswalt 1-2–4. TOTALS: 19-43 5-10–46.

New Riegel 10 10 11 7 — 38

Hopewell-Loudon 10 10 10 16 — 46

3-Point GOALS: New Riegel 6-13 (Tiell 2, Acree, Gillig 2, Theis); Hopewell-Loudon 3-14 (Milligan 2, Rumschlag).

REBOUNDS: New Riegel 17 (Gillig 6); Hopewell-Loudon 21 (Rumschlag 7).

TURNOVERS: New Riegel 16; Hopewell-Loudon 14.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hopewell-Loudon, 34-16.