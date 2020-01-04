PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Results
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 71, Elmwood 52
Lake 54, Rossford 46
Otsego 39, Genoa 29
Woodmore 73, Fostoria Senior 20
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold 48, Swanton 41
Bryan 54, Evergreen 47
Delta 37, Wauseon 34
Patrick Henry 47, Liberty Center 45
Putnam County League
Miller City 56, Continental 48, OT
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg 48, Fremont St. Joseph 47
Hopewell-Loudon 81, Old Fort 33
New Riegel 56, Lakota 34
Sandusky St. Mary 51, Danbury 47, OT
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta 95, Oak Harbor 50
Milan Edison 58, Port Clinton 20
Willard 75, Huron 25
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue 69, Norwalk Senior 37
Clyde 56, Tiffin Columbian 54
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Toledo Christian 47, Ottawa Hills 38
Northern Lakes League
Napoleon 44, Sylvania Northview 29
Perrysburg 78, Bowling Green 26
Springfield 50, Maumee 35
Sylvania Southview 58, Anthony Wayne 33
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville 46, Hicksville 44
Fairview 50, Antwerp 35
Holgate 33, Edgerton 31
Wayne Trace 61, Tinora 31
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon 39, Hilltop 27
Fayette 43, Pettisville 31
Stryker 37, Montpelier 33
Other NW Ohio Games
Lima Shawnee 40, Delphos Jefferson 26
Around Ohio
Ashtabula Edgewood 56, Ashtabula St. John 50
Chesterland W. Geauga 68, Sharpsville, Pa. 26
Dublin Coffman 86, Grove City Cent. Crossing 28
Fairport Harbor Harding 42, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 7
Hebron Lakewood 73, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 39
Marysville 54, Cols. Upper Arlington 36
Millbury Lake 54, Rossford 46, 0
Miller City 56, Continental 48, 0
Newton Falls 73, Middlefield Cardinal 31
Powell Olentangy Liberty 51, Westerville Cent. 22
Reynoldsburg 74, Pickerington N. 21
Springboro 54, Cin. West Clermont 39
St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 44, Bellaire St. John 9
Sunbury Big Walnut 47, Cols. Franklin Hts. 6
Westerville S. 52, Westerville N. 34
Zanesville Rosecrans 52, Cols. Cristo Rey 33
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Buckeye Central
Seneca East at Wynford
Upper Sandusky at Mohawk
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin at Sidney Lehman
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mansfield Madison
Mansfield Senior at West Holmes
Wooster Senior at Mount Vernon
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Loudonville at Crestline
Lucas at Mansfield Christian
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Shelby
Ontario at Marion Harding
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Western Reserve
New London at Ashland Crestview
Norwalk St. Paul at South Central
Plymouth at Ashland Mapleton
Other NW Ohio Games
Ayersville at Fayette
Celina at Findlay
Coldwater at Lima Cent. Cath.
Edgerton at Montpelier
Elida at Bluffton
Fort Jennings at Delphos St. John’s
Fort Recovery at Liberty-Benton
Hardin Northern at Arlington
Kalida at Wapakoneta
Kenton at Ada
Lincolnview at Minster
North Central at North Baltimore
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Senior
Ottoville at Columbus Grove
Perrysburg at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Ridgedale at Ridgemont
St. Henry at Lima Bath
Toledo Start at Toledo Whitmer
Troy Christian at Riverside
Upper Scioto Valley at Arcadia
Vanlue at Waynesfield-Goshen
Versailles at Franklin-Monroe
Willard at Hilliard Darby
PREP Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia 61, McComb 45
Arlington 50, Riverdale 41
Leipsic 69, Pandora-Gilboa 43
Liberty-Benton 71, Vanlue 31
Van Buren 50, Cory-Rawson 17
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay 70, Toledo St. Francis 50
Lima Senior 100, Fremont Ross 70
Northern 10 Conference
Carey 64, Buckeye Central 44
Mohawk 64, Seneca East 50
Upper Sandusky 108, Bucyrus 36
Northwest Central Conference
Sidney Lehman 43, Elgin 39
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s 47, New Knoxville 31
Marion Local 48, St. Henry 31
Minster 52, Fort Recovery 50
Parkway 65, Coldwater 49
Versailles 62, New Bremen 48
Northern Lakes League
Napoleon 71, Sylvania Northview 59
Perrysburg 63, Bowling Green 38
Springfield 61, Maumee 46
Sylvania Southview 55, Anthony Wayne 51
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior 54, Mansfield Madison 52
Mansfield Senior 44, West Holmes 41
Wooster Senior 56, Mount Vernon 47
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline 41, Mansfield St. Peter’s 35
Kidron Central Christian 50, Mansfield Christian 29
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding 66, Clear Fork 55
Ontario 57, Marion Pleasant 42
Shelby 71, River Valley 61
Firelands Conference
New London 58, Ashland Crestview 39
Norwalk St. Paul 69, South Central 66, OT
Plymouth 50, Ashland Mapleton 37
Western Reserve 69, Monroeville 53
Other NW Ohio Games
Bryan 59, Lima Bath 46
Buckeye Valley 79, Kenton 48
Cardinal Stritch 69, Lawrenceburg, Ind. 49
Kalida 46, Convoy Crestview 32
Lincolnview 54, Upper Scioto Valley 48
Lucas 77, Loudonville 48
Miami, Fla. Belen Jesuit Tourney 63, Toledo St. John’s 52
North Baltimore 67, Allen East 60
North Central 49, Morenci, Mich. 34
Ottawa-Glandorf 94, Columbus Africentric 64
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 73, Peninsula Woodridge 60
Akr. Springfield 40, Mogadore Field 38
Alliance Marlington 58, Salem 45
Amanda-Clearcreek 64, Ashville Teays Valley 56
Ashtabula Edgewood 61, Ashtabula St. John 44
Atwater Waterloo 76, Mineral Ridge 60
Barnesville 86, Caldwell 70
Batavia Clermont NE 70, Bethel-Tate 54
Belmont Union Local 58, Bellaire 47
Beloit W. Branch 54, Minerva 48
Belpre 61, Reedsville Eastern 53
Berea-Midpark 68, N. Ridgeville 49
Berlin Hiland 53, Lore City Buckeye Trail 33
Blanchester 83, Lees Creek E. Clinton 47
Bloom-Carroll 78, Cols. Marion-Franklin 28
Botkins 55, Ft. Loramie 47, 2
Bristol 69, Andover Pymatuning Valley 64
Byesville Meadowbrook 80, Steubenville 64
Canfield S. Range 67, Youngs. Ursuline 56
Centerburg 56, Cardington-Lincoln 42
Chagrin Falls Kenston 75, Eastlake N. 52
Chardon 66, Painesville Riverside 48
Chesapeake 64, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44
Chillicothe Unioto 56, Frankfort Adena 38
Cin. Aiken 83, Cin. Shroder 60
Cin. Deer Park 85, Cin. Madeira 45
Cin. La Salle 65, Cin. Walnut Hills 51
Cin. Mariemont 51, Reading 36
Cin. Mt. Healthy 63, Cin. NW 57
Cin. Oak Hills 65, W. Chester Lakota W. 63
Cin. Princeton 66, Cin. Sycamore 50
Cin. St. Xavier 77, Cin. Purcell Marian 46
Cin. Taft 77, Cin. Woodward 63
Cin. Wyoming 69, Cin. Finneytown 60
Cle. Cent. Cath. 56, Akr. Hoban 52
Cle. John Adams 76, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 71
Cle. Rhodes 44, Warrensville Hts. 42
Cols. DeSales 75, Cols. St. Charles 64
Cols. Ready 44, Cols. Watterson 37
Columbia Station Columbia 81, Sheffield Brookside 46
Columbiana Crestview 56, Brookfield 54
Creston Norwayne 65, Jeromesville Hillsdale 27
Crooksville 59, Zanesville W. Muskingum 47
Day. Northridge 75, Carlisle 65
Delaware Buckeye Valley 79, Kenton 48
Dublin Coffman 64, Grove City Cent. Crossing 48
E. Liverpool 75, Richmond Edison 47
E. Palestine 64, Hanoverton United 57
Fairview 60, Parma 52
Fayetteville-Perry 57, Manchester 33
Gates Mills Gilmour 78, Chardon NDCL 51
Gates Mills Hawken 74, Burton Berkshire 52
Geneva 70, Orwell Grand Valley 41
Glouster Trimble 59, Stewart Federal Hocking 52
Goshen 64, Batavia 47
Grafton Midview 64, N. Olmsted 33
Green 58, Can. Glenoak 45
Huber Hts. Wayne 49, Clayton Northmont 45
Hunting Valley University 62, Chesterland W. Geauga 46
Ironton 74, S. Point 70
Jamestown Greeneview 65, W. Jefferson 36
Kinsman Badger 71, Newbury 48
Lakewood 57, Olmsted Falls 44
Lancaster Fairfield Union 55, McArthur Vinton County 38
Latham Western 71, Franklin Furnace Green 66
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 53, Fairfield 38
Lisbon David Anderson 60, Wellsville 34
Lodi Cloverleaf 46, Ravenna 44
Logan 60, Circleville Logan Elm 57
London 82, New Carlisle Tecumseh 46
Lorain 77, Cle. Hts. 70
Louisville Aquinas 51, Lisbon Beaver 40
Madonna, W.Va. 77, Beallsville 72
Malvern 65, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 31
Martins Ferry 66, St. Clairsville 56
Marysville 57, Cols. Upper Arlington 55
Mason 76, Cin. Colerain 41
Massillon Perry 46, N. Can. Hoover 45
McDonald 90, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 66
Medina Highland 66, Aurora 63, 0
Mentor 90, Elyria 72
Mentor Lake Cath. 64, Cle. Benedictine 58
Milford Center Fairbanks 39, Spring. Cath. Cent. 27
Mogadore 76, Youngs. Valley Christian 61
Monclova Christian 66, Saline Washtenaw Christian, Mich. 35
Monroe 50, Brookville 30
Mowrystown Whiteoak 49, Leesburg Fairfield 31
Mt. Gilead 66, Howard E. Knox 62, 2
N. Royalton 65, Wadsworth 52
New Boston Glenwood 50, Cle. St. Joseph 38
New Boston Glenwood 50, Ironton St. Joseph 38
New Concord John Glenn 58, New Lexington 49, 0
New Hope Christian 68, Fairfield Christian 54
Newton Falls 70, Youngs. Liberty 48
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 57, Medina Buckeye 41
Peebles 57, Lynchburg-Clay 32
Pickerington Cent. 65, Grove City 42
Pickerington N. 50, Reynoldsburg 37
Plain City Jonathan Alder 48, Spring. Kenton Ridge 28
Poland Seminary 57, Struthers 56, 0
Proctorville Fairland 46, Gallipolis Gallia 31
Racine Southern 63, Wahama, W.Va. 29
Rayland Buckeye 61, Wintersville Indian Creek 35
Richwood N. Union 80, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 61
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 73, W. Union 61
Riverside Stebbins 62, Xenia 52
Rocky River 59, Elyria Cath. 52
S. Webster 51, McDermott Scioto NW 42
Sarahsville Shenandoah 59, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 38
Sardinia Eastern Brown 58, Seaman N. Adams 39
Sebring McKinley 68, New Middletown Spring. 66
Shadyside 70, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 67
Shaker Hts. 60, Medina 58
Shekinah Christian 82, St. Joseph Altercrest 29
Shelby 71, Caledonia River Valley 61
Sidney 64, W. Carrollton 48
Southeastern 66, Chillicothe Huntington 45
Spring. Shawnee 70, Bellefontaine 39
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 47, Toronto 40
Sugar Grove Berne Union 65, Nelsonville-York 39
Sugarcreek Garaway 60, Uhrichsville Claymont 34
Thomas Worthington 67, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 29
Thornville Sheridan 57, Pataskala Licking Hts. 55
Trenton Edgewood 56, Oxford Talawanda 52
Twinsburg 70, Youngs. East 60
Union City Mississinawa Valley 51, Newton Local 42
Uniontown Lake 63, Can. Cent. Cath. 46
Vincent Warren 65, Beverly Ft. Frye 49
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 53, Newcomerstown 28
Warren Harding 50, Youngs. Mooney 43
Warren Howland 59, Cortland Lakeview 52
Waynesville 64, New Lebanon Dixie 41
Westerville Cent. 54, Powell Olentangy Liberty 52
Westerville S. 60, Westerville N. 57
Whitehall-Yearling 56, Cols. Grandview Hts. 44
Williamsburg 44, Felicity-Franklin 29
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, Portsmouth Clay 35
Wilmington 60, Mt. Orab Western Brown 57
Youngs. Chaney High School 72, Canfield 56
Zanesville 60, Cambridge 48
Zanesville Rosecrans 91, Cols. Cristo Rey 51
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, Bowerston Conotton Valley 12
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 75, Lou. Fern Creek, Ky. 65
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Seneca East at Carey
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Danbury
Lakota at Tiffin Calvert
New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon
Old Fort at Gibsonburg
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor
Huron at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Norwalk Senior
Clyde at Tiffin Columbian
Vermilion at Sandusky Perkins
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Montpelier
North Central at Fayette
Pettisville at Edon
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Lima Temple Christian
Anna at Marion Local
Arlington at Wayne Trace
Benjamin Logan at Upper Scioto Valley
Buckeye Central at Galion Senior
Celina at Bryan
Columbus Grove at Fort Jennings
Convoy Crestview at Tinora
Crestline at Ashland Crestview
Defiance at Napoleon
Delphos Jefferson at Kenton
Delta at Lake
Elida at Lima Senior
Elmwood at Arcadia
Evergreen at Edgerton
Fairbanks at Elgin
Fairview at Archbold
Greenwood, Ky. at Cardinal Stritch
Kidron Central Christian at Navarre Fairless
Leipsic at Continental
Lima Perry at Lima Cent. Cath.
Lima Shawnee at Coldwater
Lincolnview at Fort Recovery
Loudonville at Clear Fork
Lucas at McComb
Mansfield Christian at New London
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Columbus Watterson
Maumee at Liberty Center
Mount Vernon at Newark
New Bremen at Mississinawa Valley
New Knoxville at Ada
North Baltimore at Holgate
Ottawa-Glandorf at Bluffton
Ottoville at Minster
Pandora-Gilboa at Miller City
Patrick Henry at Van Buren
Plymouth at Colonel Crawford
Port Clinton at Milan Edison
Ridgedale at Ridgemont
River Valley at Wynford
Riverdale at Hardin Northern
Riverside at Miami East
St. Henry at Lima Bath
Sunbury Big Walnut at Mansfield Madison
Swanton at Otsego
Toledo Christian at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Scott at Maumee Valley Country Day
Toledo St. John’s at Miami, Fla. Belen Jesuit Tourney
Toledo Start at Toledo Whitmer
Toledo Waite at Sylvania Southview
Triad at Sidney Lehman
Upper Sandusky at Lexington
Vanlue at Mohawk
Versailles at Franklin-Monroe
Wapakoneta at Liberty-Benton
Wauseon at Anthony Wayne
Waynesfield-Goshen at Jackson Center
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoff Glance
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday’s GAMES
Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)
SUNDAY’s GAMES
Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)
Houston, Buffalo or Tennessee at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 12
New England, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
All-Pro
First Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore.
Running Back — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco
Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
Left Tackle — Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore
Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans
Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.
Cornerbacks — Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo
Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh
Defensive Back — Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — Brett Kern, Tennessee
Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago
Punt Returner — Deonte Harris, New Orleans
Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England
Second Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Russell Wilson, Seattle
Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Flex — Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay
Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City
Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; Joe Thuney, New England
Right Guard — Marshal Yanda, Baltimore
Center — Rodney Hudson, Oakland
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans
Interior Linemen — Grady Jarrett, Atlanta; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco
Linebackers — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
Cornerbacks — Richard Sherman, San Francisco; Marcus Peters, Baltimore
Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Josh Lambo, Jacksonville
Punter — Tress Way, Washington
Kick Returner — Mecole Hardman, Kansas City
Punt Returner — Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh
Special Teamer — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, and J.T. Gray, New Orleans
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 24 8 .750 —
Toronto 23 12 .657 2½
Philadelphia 23 14 .622 3½
Brooklyn 16 17 .485 8½
New York 10 24 .294 15
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 25 10 .714 —
Orlando 16 19 .457 9
Charlotte 14 23 .378 12
Washington 10 24 .294 14½
Atlanta 7 28 .200 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 31 5 .861 —
Indiana 22 13 .629 8½
Chicago 13 22 .371 17½
Detroit 12 23 .343 18½
Cleveland 10 24 .294 20
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 24 11 .686 —
Dallas 22 12 .647 1½
San Antonio 14 19 .424 9
Memphis 13 22 .371 11
New Orleans 11 23 .324 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 24 10 .706 —
Utah 22 12 .647 2
Oklahoma City 19 15 .559 5
Portland 15 21 .417 10
Minnesota 13 21 .382 11
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 27 7 .794 —
L.A. Clippers 25 11 .694 3
Phoenix 13 21 .382 14
Sacramento 13 22 .371 14½
Golden State 9 27 .250 19
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Charlotte 109, Cleveland 106
Denver 124, Indiana 116
Miami 84, Toronto 76
Minnesota 99, Golden State 84
Utah 102, Chicago 98
Dallas 123, Brooklyn 111
Oklahoma City 109, San Antonio 103
Sacramento 128, Memphis 123
L.A. Clippers 126, Detroit 112
Friday’s Results
Boston 109, Atlanta 106
Orlando 105, Miami 85
Portland 122, Washington 103
Houston 118, Philadelphia 108
New York at Phoenix, late
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, late
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Toronto at Brooklyn, 6
Utah at Orlando, 7
Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7:30
Boston at Chicago, 8
Denver at Washington, 8
Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30
Detroit at Golden State, 8:30
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8:30
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10
Sunday’s Games
New York at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Portland at Miami, 6
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:30
Memphis at Phoenix, 8
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10
Monday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 7
Brooklyn at Orlando, 7
Indiana at Charlotte, 7
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7
Denver at Atlanta, 7:30
Utah at New Orleans, 8
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8:30
Golden State at Sacramento, 10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 42 24 7 11 59 139 107
Toronto 42 23 14 5 51 152 135
Tampa Bay 39 22 13 4 48 139 121
Florida 40 21 14 5 47 145 137
Buffalo 42 18 17 7 43 124 133
Montreal 41 18 17 6 42 132 133
Ottawa 41 16 20 5 37 114 138
Detroit 41 10 28 3 23 89 157
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 42 28 9 5 61 150 125
N.Y. Islanders 39 25 11 3 53 115 102
Pittsburgh 40 24 11 5 53 138 107
Carolina 41 24 15 2 50 139 116
Philadelphia 41 22 14 5 49 131 123
Columbus 41 19 14 8 46 107 113
N.Y. Rangers 40 19 17 4 42 132 136
New Jersey 40 15 19 6 36 104 139
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 42 26 10 6 58 131 114
Colorado 41 24 13 4 52 151 122
Dallas 41 23 14 4 50 111 103
Winnipeg 41 22 16 3 47 128 126
Minnesota 41 19 17 5 43 126 137
Nashville 39 18 15 6 42 134 131
Chicago 42 18 18 6 42 123 139
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 44 23 15 6 52 139 129
Arizona 43 23 16 4 50 122 110
Vancouver 41 22 15 4 48 139 124
Edmonton 43 21 17 5 47 127 137
Calgary 43 21 17 5 47 118 130
San Jose 42 18 21 3 39 112 141
Los Angeles 42 17 21 4 38 109 132
Anaheim 41 16 20 5 37 105 128
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Columbus 2, Boston 1, OT
Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 1
New Jersey 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
San Jose 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Florida 6, Ottawa 3
Toronto 6, Winnipeg 3
Arizona 4, Anaheim 2
Calgary 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Colorado 7, St. Louis 3
Vancouver 7, Chicago 5
Vegas 5, Philadelphia 4
Friday’s Results
Washington 4, Carolina 3
Detroit at Dallas, late
Saturday’s Games
Edmonton at Boston, 1
Florida at Buffalo, 1
San Jose at Columbus, 1
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2
St. Louis at Vegas, 4
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7
Colorado at New Jersey, 7
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7
Philadelphia at Arizona, 8
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
San Jose at Washington, 12:30
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5
Florida at Pittsburgh, 5
Calgary at Minnesota, 7
Detroit at Chicago, 7:30
Nashville at Anaheim, 10
Monday’s Games
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Edmonton at Toronto, 7
Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bowl Schedule
Friday’s Result
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Ohio 30, Nevada 21
Saturday’s Game
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Monday’s Game
Lendingtree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
LSU (14-0) vs. Clemson (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Championship
Jan 11 at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Drexel 61, Delaware 55
Manhattan 71, Canisius 67
Niagara 75, Fairfield 66
Quinnipiac 63, Marist 58
Siena 75, Monmouth (NJ) 69
St. Peter’s 75, Iona 74
SOUTH
NC A&T 123, Mid-Atlantic Christian 61
MIDWEST
Ball St. 61, Toledo 57
Detroit 66, N. Kentucky 58
Green Bay 85, UIC 71
Milwaukee 76, IUPUI 74
Rutgers 79, Nebraska 62
Wisconsin 61, Ohio St. 57
Wright St. 96, Oakland 69
SOUTHWEST
Houston 78, UCF 63
Friday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
DePaul 80, Providence 67
Elon 74, Towson 61
St. John’s 71, Georgetown 54
Villanova 61, Seton Hall 55
SOUTH
Coll. of Charleston 73, Drexel 59
James Madison 84, William & Mary 70
MIDWEST
Bradley 82, Evansville 51
Creighton 72, Marquette 62
Drake 104, N. Iowa 87
Illinois St. 83, Indiana St. 69
Missouri St. 74, Loyola of Chicago 72
S. Illinois 67, Valparaiso 51
SOUTHWEST
Iowa St. 96, Texas Tech 66
TCU 65, Texas 63
PRO GOLF
Tournament of Champions
First Round
Joaquin Niemann 32-34 — 66 -7
Justin Thomas 35-32 — 67 -6
Matt Kuchar 33-35 — 68 -5
Rickie Fowler 33-35 — 68 -5
Tyler Duncan 36-33 — 69 -4
Matthew Wolff 35-34 — 69 -4
Patrick Cantlay 34-35 — 69 -4
Jon Rahm 34-35 — 69 -4
Xander Schauffele 34-35 — 69 -4
J.T. Poston 36-34 — 70 -3
Brendon Todd 37-34 — 71 -2
Lanto Griffin 33-38 — 71 -2
Nate Lashley 34-37 — 71 -2
Collin Morikawa 38-33 — 71 -2
Ryan Palmer 36-35 — 71 -2
Sebastian Munoz 35-37 — 72 -1
Dylan Frittelli 37-35 — 72 -1
Sung Kang 35-37 — 72 -1
Dustin Johnson 35-37 — 72 -1
Kevin Kisner 36-36 — 72 -1
Patrick Reed 38-34 — 72 -1
Jim Herman 35-38 — 73 E
Cameron Champ 37-36 — 73 E
Corey Conners 36-37 — 73 E
Gary Woodland 36-37 — 73 E
Martin Trainer 37-37 — 74 +1
Adam Long 36-38 — 74 +1
Graeme McDowell 39-35 — 74 +1
Paul Casey 38-36 — 74 +1
Chez Reavie 36-38 — 74 +1
Max Homa 38-37 — 75 +2
Kevin Na 38-38 — 76 +3
Keith Mitchell 36-40 — 76 +3
J.B. Holmes 37-41 — 78 +5
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Will Harris on a three-year contract.
International League
SYRACUSE METS — Named Brian Schneider manager.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed SS Austin Wobrock.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed 1B Christopher Salvey.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Jamey Smart.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G-F David Nwaba.
Football
National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Rashard Causey to a futures contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Marcus Sherels. Placed CB Mike Hughes on IR.
Canadian Football League
MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Fired president and chief executive officer Patrick Boivin. Named CFL COO David Goldstein the interim president and chief executive officer.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Sam Carrick, RW Daniel Sprong and D Chris Wideman to San Diego (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Scott Wilson the Rochester (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Ilya Kovalchuk to a one-year contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Alexandre Carrier from Milwaukee (AHL), D Adam Smith from Florida (ECHL) and D Scott Savage from Maine (ECHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Sebastian Aho from Bridgeport (AHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Announced the resignation of goalkeeper coach Aron Hyde to become goalkeeper coach with the U.S. Men’s National Team.
College
CALIFORNIA — Named Bill Musgrave offensive coordinator.
MINNESOTA — Announced wide receivers coach Matt Simon will also assume the duties as co-offensive coordinator. Named Mike Sanford Jr. co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
NEBRSKA — Dismissed RB Maurice Washington.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Promoted Danielle Beam to associate director of athletics for student development/SWA.
OHIO STATE — DE Chase Young announced he will enter the NFL draft.
WAKE FOREST — Suspended men’s sophomore basketball Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn one game each for “failing to uphold the standards of Wake Forest Basketball.”
WASHINGTON — Announced RB Salvon Ahmed will enter the NFL draft.
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
Prep Swimming
Fostoria at Behr Invitational, Sandusky, 10 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Ada, Arcadia, Fostoria, Patrick Henry, Van Buren & North Baltimore at Woodmore “A” Classic, 10 a.m .
Upper Sandusky & Hopewell-Loudon at Mansfield Senior Invitational, 10 a.m.
LOCAL & AREA
Coaching Openings
MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.