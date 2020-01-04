PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 71, Elmwood 52

Lake 54, Rossford 46

Otsego 39, Genoa 29

Woodmore 73, Fostoria Senior 20

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold 48, Swanton 41

Bryan 54, Evergreen 47

Delta 37, Wauseon 34

Patrick Henry 47, Liberty Center 45

Putnam County League

Miller City 56, Continental 48, OT

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg 48, Fremont St. Joseph 47

Hopewell-Loudon 81, Old Fort 33

New Riegel 56, Lakota 34

Sandusky St. Mary 51, Danbury 47, OT

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta 95, Oak Harbor 50

Milan Edison 58, Port Clinton 20

Willard 75, Huron 25

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue 69, Norwalk Senior 37

Clyde 56, Tiffin Columbian 54

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Toledo Christian 47, Ottawa Hills 38

Northern Lakes League

Napoleon 44, Sylvania Northview 29

Perrysburg 78, Bowling Green 26

Springfield 50, Maumee 35

Sylvania Southview 58, Anthony Wayne 33

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville 46, Hicksville 44

Fairview 50, Antwerp 35

Holgate 33, Edgerton 31

Wayne Trace 61, Tinora 31

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon 39, Hilltop 27

Fayette 43, Pettisville 31

Stryker 37, Montpelier 33

Other NW Ohio Games

Lima Shawnee 40, Delphos Jefferson 26

Around Ohio

Ashtabula Edgewood 56, Ashtabula St. John 50

Chesterland W. Geauga 68, Sharpsville, Pa. 26

Dublin Coffman 86, Grove City Cent. Crossing 28

Fairport Harbor Harding 42, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 7

Hebron Lakewood 73, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 39

Marysville 54, Cols. Upper Arlington 36

Newton Falls 73, Middlefield Cardinal 31

Powell Olentangy Liberty 51, Westerville Cent. 22

Reynoldsburg 74, Pickerington N. 21

Springboro 54, Cin. West Clermont 39

St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 44, Bellaire St. John 9

Sunbury Big Walnut 47, Cols. Franklin Hts. 6

Westerville S. 52, Westerville N. 34

Zanesville Rosecrans 52, Cols. Cristo Rey 33

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Buckeye Central

Seneca East at Wynford

Upper Sandusky at Mohawk

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin at Sidney Lehman

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mansfield Madison

Mansfield Senior at West Holmes

Wooster Senior at Mount Vernon

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Loudonville at Crestline

Lucas at Mansfield Christian

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Shelby

Ontario at Marion Harding

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Western Reserve

New London at Ashland Crestview

Norwalk St. Paul at South Central

Plymouth at Ashland Mapleton

Other NW Ohio Games

Ayersville at Fayette

Celina at Findlay

Coldwater at Lima Cent. Cath.

Edgerton at Montpelier

Elida at Bluffton

Fort Jennings at Delphos St. John’s

Fort Recovery at Liberty-Benton

Hardin Northern at Arlington

Kalida at Wapakoneta

Kenton at Ada

Lincolnview at Minster

North Central at North Baltimore

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Senior

Ottoville at Columbus Grove

Perrysburg at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Ridgedale at Ridgemont

St. Henry at Lima Bath

Toledo Start at Toledo Whitmer

Troy Christian at Riverside

Upper Scioto Valley at Arcadia

Vanlue at Waynesfield-Goshen

Versailles at Franklin-Monroe

Willard at Hilliard Darby

PREP Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia 61, McComb 45

Arlington 50, Riverdale 41

Leipsic 69, Pandora-Gilboa 43

Liberty-Benton 71, Vanlue 31

Van Buren 50, Cory-Rawson 17

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 70, Toledo St. Francis 50

Lima Senior 100, Fremont Ross 70

Northern 10 Conference

Carey 64, Buckeye Central 44

Mohawk 64, Seneca East 50

Upper Sandusky 108, Bucyrus 36

Northwest Central Conference

Sidney Lehman 43, Elgin 39

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s 47, New Knoxville 31

Marion Local 48, St. Henry 31

Minster 52, Fort Recovery 50

Parkway 65, Coldwater 49

Versailles 62, New Bremen 48

Northern Lakes League

Napoleon 71, Sylvania Northview 59

Perrysburg 63, Bowling Green 38

Springfield 61, Maumee 46

Sylvania Southview 55, Anthony Wayne 51

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior 54, Mansfield Madison 52

Mansfield Senior 44, West Holmes 41

Wooster Senior 56, Mount Vernon 47

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline 41, Mansfield St. Peter’s 35

Kidron Central Christian 50, Mansfield Christian 29

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding 66, Clear Fork 55

Ontario 57, Marion Pleasant 42

Shelby 71, River Valley 61

Firelands Conference

New London 58, Ashland Crestview 39

Norwalk St. Paul 69, South Central 66, OT

Plymouth 50, Ashland Mapleton 37

Western Reserve 69, Monroeville 53

Other NW Ohio Games

Bryan 59, Lima Bath 46

Buckeye Valley 79, Kenton 48

Cardinal Stritch 69, Lawrenceburg, Ind. 49

Kalida 46, Convoy Crestview 32

Lincolnview 54, Upper Scioto Valley 48

Lucas 77, Loudonville 48

Miami, Fla. Belen Jesuit Tourney 63, Toledo St. John’s 52

North Baltimore 67, Allen East 60

North Central 49, Morenci, Mich. 34

Ottawa-Glandorf 94, Columbus Africentric 64

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 73, Peninsula Woodridge 60

Akr. Springfield 40, Mogadore Field 38

Alliance Marlington 58, Salem 45

Amanda-Clearcreek 64, Ashville Teays Valley 56

Ashtabula Edgewood 61, Ashtabula St. John 44

Atwater Waterloo 76, Mineral Ridge 60

Barnesville 86, Caldwell 70

Batavia Clermont NE 70, Bethel-Tate 54

Belmont Union Local 58, Bellaire 47

Beloit W. Branch 54, Minerva 48

Belpre 61, Reedsville Eastern 53

Berea-Midpark 68, N. Ridgeville 49

Berlin Hiland 53, Lore City Buckeye Trail 33

Blanchester 83, Lees Creek E. Clinton 47

Bloom-Carroll 78, Cols. Marion-Franklin 28

Botkins 55, Ft. Loramie 47, 2

Bristol 69, Andover Pymatuning Valley 64

Byesville Meadowbrook 80, Steubenville 64

Canfield S. Range 67, Youngs. Ursuline 56

Centerburg 56, Cardington-Lincoln 42

Chagrin Falls Kenston 75, Eastlake N. 52

Chardon 66, Painesville Riverside 48

Chesapeake 64, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44

Chillicothe Unioto 56, Frankfort Adena 38

Cin. Aiken 83, Cin. Shroder 60

Cin. Deer Park 85, Cin. Madeira 45

Cin. La Salle 65, Cin. Walnut Hills 51

Cin. Mariemont 51, Reading 36

Cin. Mt. Healthy 63, Cin. NW 57

Cin. Oak Hills 65, W. Chester Lakota W. 63

Cin. Princeton 66, Cin. Sycamore 50

Cin. St. Xavier 77, Cin. Purcell Marian 46

Cin. Taft 77, Cin. Woodward 63

Cin. Wyoming 69, Cin. Finneytown 60

Cle. Cent. Cath. 56, Akr. Hoban 52

Cle. John Adams 76, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 71

Cle. Rhodes 44, Warrensville Hts. 42

Cols. DeSales 75, Cols. St. Charles 64

Cols. Ready 44, Cols. Watterson 37

Columbia Station Columbia 81, Sheffield Brookside 46

Columbiana Crestview 56, Brookfield 54

Creston Norwayne 65, Jeromesville Hillsdale 27

Crooksville 59, Zanesville W. Muskingum 47

Day. Northridge 75, Carlisle 65

Delaware Buckeye Valley 79, Kenton 48

Dublin Coffman 64, Grove City Cent. Crossing 48

E. Liverpool 75, Richmond Edison 47

E. Palestine 64, Hanoverton United 57

Fairview 60, Parma 52

Fayetteville-Perry 57, Manchester 33

Gates Mills Gilmour 78, Chardon NDCL 51

Gates Mills Hawken 74, Burton Berkshire 52

Geneva 70, Orwell Grand Valley 41

Glouster Trimble 59, Stewart Federal Hocking 52

Goshen 64, Batavia 47

Grafton Midview 64, N. Olmsted 33

Green 58, Can. Glenoak 45

Huber Hts. Wayne 49, Clayton Northmont 45

Hunting Valley University 62, Chesterland W. Geauga 46

Ironton 74, S. Point 70

Jamestown Greeneview 65, W. Jefferson 36

Kinsman Badger 71, Newbury 48

Lakewood 57, Olmsted Falls 44

Lancaster Fairfield Union 55, McArthur Vinton County 38

Latham Western 71, Franklin Furnace Green 66

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 53, Fairfield 38

Lisbon David Anderson 60, Wellsville 34

Lodi Cloverleaf 46, Ravenna 44

Logan 60, Circleville Logan Elm 57

London 82, New Carlisle Tecumseh 46

Lorain 77, Cle. Hts. 70

Louisville Aquinas 51, Lisbon Beaver 40

Madonna, W.Va. 77, Beallsville 72

Malvern 65, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 31

Martins Ferry 66, St. Clairsville 56

Marysville 57, Cols. Upper Arlington 55

Mason 76, Cin. Colerain 41

Massillon Perry 46, N. Can. Hoover 45

McDonald 90, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 66

Medina Highland 66, Aurora 63, 0

Mentor 90, Elyria 72

Mentor Lake Cath. 64, Cle. Benedictine 58

Milford Center Fairbanks 39, Spring. Cath. Cent. 27

Mogadore 76, Youngs. Valley Christian 61

Monclova Christian 66, Saline Washtenaw Christian, Mich. 35

Monroe 50, Brookville 30

Mowrystown Whiteoak 49, Leesburg Fairfield 31

Mt. Gilead 66, Howard E. Knox 62, 2

N. Royalton 65, Wadsworth 52

New Boston Glenwood 50, Cle. St. Joseph 38

New Boston Glenwood 50, Ironton St. Joseph 38

New Concord John Glenn 58, New Lexington 49, 0

New Hope Christian 68, Fairfield Christian 54

Newton Falls 70, Youngs. Liberty 48

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 57, Medina Buckeye 41

Peebles 57, Lynchburg-Clay 32

Pickerington Cent. 65, Grove City 42

Pickerington N. 50, Reynoldsburg 37

Plain City Jonathan Alder 48, Spring. Kenton Ridge 28

Poland Seminary 57, Struthers 56, 0

Proctorville Fairland 46, Gallipolis Gallia 31

Racine Southern 63, Wahama, W.Va. 29

Rayland Buckeye 61, Wintersville Indian Creek 35

Richwood N. Union 80, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 61

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 73, W. Union 61

Riverside Stebbins 62, Xenia 52

Rocky River 59, Elyria Cath. 52

S. Webster 51, McDermott Scioto NW 42

Sarahsville Shenandoah 59, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 38

Sardinia Eastern Brown 58, Seaman N. Adams 39

Sebring McKinley 68, New Middletown Spring. 66

Shadyside 70, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 67

Shaker Hts. 60, Medina 58

Shekinah Christian 82, St. Joseph Altercrest 29

Shelby 71, Caledonia River Valley 61

Sidney 64, W. Carrollton 48

Southeastern 66, Chillicothe Huntington 45

Spring. Shawnee 70, Bellefontaine 39

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 47, Toronto 40

Sugar Grove Berne Union 65, Nelsonville-York 39

Sugarcreek Garaway 60, Uhrichsville Claymont 34

Thomas Worthington 67, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 29

Thornville Sheridan 57, Pataskala Licking Hts. 55

Trenton Edgewood 56, Oxford Talawanda 52

Twinsburg 70, Youngs. East 60

Union City Mississinawa Valley 51, Newton Local 42

Uniontown Lake 63, Can. Cent. Cath. 46

Vincent Warren 65, Beverly Ft. Frye 49

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 53, Newcomerstown 28

Warren Harding 50, Youngs. Mooney 43

Warren Howland 59, Cortland Lakeview 52

Waynesville 64, New Lebanon Dixie 41

Westerville Cent. 54, Powell Olentangy Liberty 52

Westerville S. 60, Westerville N. 57

Whitehall-Yearling 56, Cols. Grandview Hts. 44

Williamsburg 44, Felicity-Franklin 29

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, Portsmouth Clay 35

Wilmington 60, Mt. Orab Western Brown 57

Youngs. Chaney High School 72, Canfield 56

Zanesville 60, Cambridge 48

Zanesville Rosecrans 91, Cols. Cristo Rey 51

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, Bowerston Conotton Valley 12

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 75, Lou. Fern Creek, Ky. 65

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Seneca East at Carey

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Danbury

Lakota at Tiffin Calvert

New Riegel at Hopewell-Loudon

Old Fort at Gibsonburg

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor

Huron at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Norwalk Senior

Clyde at Tiffin Columbian

Vermilion at Sandusky Perkins

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Montpelier

North Central at Fayette

Pettisville at Edon

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Lima Temple Christian

Anna at Marion Local

Arlington at Wayne Trace

Benjamin Logan at Upper Scioto Valley

Buckeye Central at Galion Senior

Celina at Bryan

Columbus Grove at Fort Jennings

Convoy Crestview at Tinora

Crestline at Ashland Crestview

Defiance at Napoleon

Delphos Jefferson at Kenton

Delta at Lake

Elida at Lima Senior

Elmwood at Arcadia

Evergreen at Edgerton

Fairbanks at Elgin

Fairview at Archbold

Greenwood, Ky. at Cardinal Stritch

Kidron Central Christian at Navarre Fairless

Leipsic at Continental

Lima Perry at Lima Cent. Cath.

Lima Shawnee at Coldwater

Lincolnview at Fort Recovery

Loudonville at Clear Fork

Lucas at McComb

Mansfield Christian at New London

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Columbus Watterson

Maumee at Liberty Center

Mount Vernon at Newark

New Bremen at Mississinawa Valley

New Knoxville at Ada

North Baltimore at Holgate

Ottawa-Glandorf at Bluffton

Ottoville at Minster

Pandora-Gilboa at Miller City

Patrick Henry at Van Buren

Plymouth at Colonel Crawford

Port Clinton at Milan Edison

Ridgedale at Ridgemont

River Valley at Wynford

Riverdale at Hardin Northern

Riverside at Miami East

St. Henry at Lima Bath

Sunbury Big Walnut at Mansfield Madison

Swanton at Otsego

Toledo Christian at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Scott at Maumee Valley Country Day

Toledo St. John’s at Miami, Fla. Belen Jesuit Tourney

Toledo Start at Toledo Whitmer

Toledo Waite at Sylvania Southview

Triad at Sidney Lehman

Upper Sandusky at Lexington

Vanlue at Mohawk

Versailles at Franklin-Monroe

Wapakoneta at Liberty-Benton

Wauseon at Anthony Wayne

Waynesfield-Goshen at Jackson Center

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoff Glance

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday’s GAMES

Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

SUNDAY’s GAMES

Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

Houston, Buffalo or Tennessee at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

New England, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26 At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2 At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)

All-Pro

First Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore.

Running Back — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle — Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore

Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.

Cornerbacks — Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh

Defensive Back — Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Brett Kern, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner — Deonte Harris, New Orleans

Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England

Second Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Russell Wilson, Seattle

Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Flex — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; Joe Thuney, New England

Right Guard — Marshal Yanda, Baltimore

Center — Rodney Hudson, Oakland

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans

Interior Linemen — Grady Jarrett, Atlanta; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco

Linebackers — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Cornerbacks — Richard Sherman, San Francisco; Marcus Peters, Baltimore

Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Josh Lambo, Jacksonville

Punter — Tress Way, Washington

Kick Returner — Mecole Hardman, Kansas City

Punt Returner — Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh

Special Teamer — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago, and J.T. Gray, New Orleans

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 24 8 .750 —

Toronto 23 12 .657 2½

Philadelphia 23 14 .622 3½

Brooklyn 16 17 .485 8½

New York 10 24 .294 15

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 25 10 .714 —

Orlando 16 19 .457 9

Charlotte 14 23 .378 12

Washington 10 24 .294 14½

Atlanta 7 28 .200 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 31 5 .861 —

Indiana 22 13 .629 8½

Chicago 13 22 .371 17½

Detroit 12 23 .343 18½

Cleveland 10 24 .294 20

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 24 11 .686 —

Dallas 22 12 .647 1½

San Antonio 14 19 .424 9

Memphis 13 22 .371 11

New Orleans 11 23 .324 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 24 10 .706 —

Utah 22 12 .647 2

Oklahoma City 19 15 .559 5

Portland 15 21 .417 10

Minnesota 13 21 .382 11

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 27 7 .794 —

L.A. Clippers 25 11 .694 3

Phoenix 13 21 .382 14

Sacramento 13 22 .371 14½

Golden State 9 27 .250 19

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Charlotte 109, Cleveland 106

Denver 124, Indiana 116

Miami 84, Toronto 76

Minnesota 99, Golden State 84

Utah 102, Chicago 98

Dallas 123, Brooklyn 111

Oklahoma City 109, San Antonio 103

Sacramento 128, Memphis 123

L.A. Clippers 126, Detroit 112

Friday’s Results

Boston 109, Atlanta 106

Orlando 105, Miami 85

Portland 122, Washington 103

Houston 118, Philadelphia 108

New York at Phoenix, late

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, late

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Toronto at Brooklyn, 6

Utah at Orlando, 7

Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7:30

Boston at Chicago, 8

Denver at Washington, 8

Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30

Detroit at Golden State, 8:30

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8:30

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10

Sunday’s Games

New York at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Portland at Miami, 6

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:30

Memphis at Phoenix, 8

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10

Monday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 7

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7

Indiana at Charlotte, 7

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7

Denver at Atlanta, 7:30

Utah at New Orleans, 8

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8:30

Golden State at Sacramento, 10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 42 24 7 11 59 139 107

Toronto 42 23 14 5 51 152 135

Tampa Bay 39 22 13 4 48 139 121

Florida 40 21 14 5 47 145 137

Buffalo 42 18 17 7 43 124 133

Montreal 41 18 17 6 42 132 133

Ottawa 41 16 20 5 37 114 138

Detroit 41 10 28 3 23 89 157

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 42 28 9 5 61 150 125

N.Y. Islanders 39 25 11 3 53 115 102

Pittsburgh 40 24 11 5 53 138 107

Carolina 41 24 15 2 50 139 116

Philadelphia 41 22 14 5 49 131 123

Columbus 41 19 14 8 46 107 113

N.Y. Rangers 40 19 17 4 42 132 136

New Jersey 40 15 19 6 36 104 139

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 42 26 10 6 58 131 114

Colorado 41 24 13 4 52 151 122

Dallas 41 23 14 4 50 111 103

Winnipeg 41 22 16 3 47 128 126

Minnesota 41 19 17 5 43 126 137

Nashville 39 18 15 6 42 134 131

Chicago 42 18 18 6 42 123 139

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 44 23 15 6 52 139 129

Arizona 43 23 16 4 50 122 110

Vancouver 41 22 15 4 48 139 124

Edmonton 43 21 17 5 47 127 137

Calgary 43 21 17 5 47 118 130

San Jose 42 18 21 3 39 112 141

Los Angeles 42 17 21 4 38 109 132

Anaheim 41 16 20 5 37 105 128

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Columbus 2, Boston 1, OT

Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 1

New Jersey 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

San Jose 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Florida 6, Ottawa 3

Toronto 6, Winnipeg 3

Arizona 4, Anaheim 2

Calgary 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Colorado 7, St. Louis 3

Vancouver 7, Chicago 5

Vegas 5, Philadelphia 4

Friday’s Results

Washington 4, Carolina 3

Detroit at Dallas, late

Saturday’s Games

Edmonton at Boston, 1

Florida at Buffalo, 1

San Jose at Columbus, 1

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2

St. Louis at Vegas, 4

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7

Colorado at New Jersey, 7

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

San Jose at Washington, 12:30

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5

Florida at Pittsburgh, 5

Calgary at Minnesota, 7

Detroit at Chicago, 7:30

Nashville at Anaheim, 10

Monday’s Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Edmonton at Toronto, 7

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bowl Schedule

Friday’s Result

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Ohio 30, Nevada 21

Saturday’s Game

Armed Forces Bowl

At Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday’s Game

Lendingtree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

LSU (14-0) vs. Clemson (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Championship

Jan 11 at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), Noon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Drexel 61, Delaware 55

Manhattan 71, Canisius 67

Niagara 75, Fairfield 66

Quinnipiac 63, Marist 58

Siena 75, Monmouth (NJ) 69

St. Peter’s 75, Iona 74

SOUTH

NC A&T 123, Mid-Atlantic Christian 61

MIDWEST

Ball St. 61, Toledo 57

Detroit 66, N. Kentucky 58

Green Bay 85, UIC 71

Milwaukee 76, IUPUI 74

Rutgers 79, Nebraska 62

Wisconsin 61, Ohio St. 57

Wright St. 96, Oakland 69

SOUTHWEST

Houston 78, UCF 63

Friday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

DePaul 80, Providence 67

Elon 74, Towson 61

St. John’s 71, Georgetown 54

Villanova 61, Seton Hall 55

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 73, Drexel 59

James Madison 84, William & Mary 70

MIDWEST

Bradley 82, Evansville 51

Creighton 72, Marquette 62

Drake 104, N. Iowa 87

Illinois St. 83, Indiana St. 69

Missouri St. 74, Loyola of Chicago 72

S. Illinois 67, Valparaiso 51

SOUTHWEST

Iowa St. 96, Texas Tech 66

TCU 65, Texas 63

PRO GOLF

Tournament of Champions

First Round

Joaquin Niemann 32-34 — 66 -7

Justin Thomas 35-32 — 67 -6

Matt Kuchar 33-35 — 68 -5

Rickie Fowler 33-35 — 68 -5

Tyler Duncan 36-33 — 69 -4

Matthew Wolff 35-34 — 69 -4

Patrick Cantlay 34-35 — 69 -4

Jon Rahm 34-35 — 69 -4

Xander Schauffele 34-35 — 69 -4

J.T. Poston 36-34 — 70 -3

Brendon Todd 37-34 — 71 -2

Lanto Griffin 33-38 — 71 -2

Nate Lashley 34-37 — 71 -2

Collin Morikawa 38-33 — 71 -2

Ryan Palmer 36-35 — 71 -2

Sebastian Munoz 35-37 — 72 -1

Dylan Frittelli 37-35 — 72 -1

Sung Kang 35-37 — 72 -1

Dustin Johnson 35-37 — 72 -1

Kevin Kisner 36-36 — 72 -1

Patrick Reed 38-34 — 72 -1

Jim Herman 35-38 — 73 E

Cameron Champ 37-36 — 73 E

Corey Conners 36-37 — 73 E

Gary Woodland 36-37 — 73 E

Martin Trainer 37-37 — 74 +1

Adam Long 36-38 — 74 +1

Graeme McDowell 39-35 — 74 +1

Paul Casey 38-36 — 74 +1

Chez Reavie 36-38 — 74 +1

Max Homa 38-37 — 75 +2

Kevin Na 38-38 — 76 +3

Keith Mitchell 36-40 — 76 +3

J.B. Holmes 37-41 — 78 +5

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Will Harris on a three-year contract.

International League

SYRACUSE METS — Named Brian Schneider manager.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed SS Austin Wobrock.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed 1B Christopher Salvey.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Jamey Smart.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Waived G-F David Nwaba.

Football

National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Rashard Causey to a futures contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Marcus Sherels. Placed CB Mike Hughes on IR.

Canadian Football League

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Fired president and chief executive officer Patrick Boivin. Named CFL COO David Goldstein the interim president and chief executive officer.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Sam Carrick, RW Daniel Sprong and D Chris Wideman to San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Scott Wilson the Rochester (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Ilya Kovalchuk to a one-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Alexandre Carrier from Milwaukee (AHL), D Adam Smith from Florida (ECHL) and D Scott Savage from Maine (ECHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Sebastian Aho from Bridgeport (AHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Announced the resignation of goalkeeper coach Aron Hyde to become goalkeeper coach with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

College

CALIFORNIA — Named Bill Musgrave offensive coordinator.

MINNESOTA — Announced wide receivers coach Matt Simon will also assume the duties as co-offensive coordinator. Named Mike Sanford Jr. co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

NEBRSKA — Dismissed RB Maurice Washington.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Promoted Danielle Beam to associate director of athletics for student development/SWA.

OHIO STATE — DE Chase Young announced he will enter the NFL draft.

WAKE FOREST — Suspended men’s sophomore basketball Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn one game each for “failing to uphold the standards of Wake Forest Basketball.”

WASHINGTON — Announced RB Salvon Ahmed will enter the NFL draft.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Swimming

Fostoria at Behr Invitational, Sandusky, 10 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Ada, Arcadia, Fostoria, Patrick Henry, Van Buren & North Baltimore at Woodmore “A” Classic, 10 a.m .

Upper Sandusky & Hopewell-Loudon at Mansfield Senior Invitational, 10 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Coaching Openings

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and an assistant varsity track coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school website: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline for applications is Jan. 24.