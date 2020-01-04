By PAT MAGERS

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

OLD FORT — Like any coach, Hopewell-Loudon’s Bob Gase would prefer a spread to his team’s scoring each night out.

But if that doesn’t happen right away, the Chieftains have a 1-2 punch better than most.

MaKayla Elmore and Kaia Woods combined for 30 points in the game’s first 12 minutes to help Hopewell-Loudon’s girls basketball team open a 33-13 lead and pave the way to an 81-33 romp over Old Fort on Friday night.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well from the outside in the first half, but we did other things that helped us get going,” Gase said after his team ran its record to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division play.

A big for-instance was a full-court pressure defense that induced 13 Stockader turnovers in the first period alone and 33 for the game, And then, there was that 1-2 punch.

Elmore and Woods outscored Old Fort 21-6 in a little more than six minutes. Fourteen of those points came from the 6-foot-3 Elmore, who had three putbacks in the burst. Woods meanwhile had three assists in the quarter and three steals as the pressure game did a job on the Stockaders.

“The thing I liked is we did a great job of sharing the ball,” Gase said. “There were a couple times when someone could have just gone ahead and took it in, but instead gave it up to someone else.

“That’s fun to watch as a coach. Our kids get along so well and it shows. That’s awesome to see.”

Elmore had a steal for a basket and a rebound hoop and Woods added a drive, a steal and drive and a free throw to make it 33-13 with 3:57 still to play in the half.

Old Fort (6-4, 5-2) was unable to put together a rally to overcome.

“In the half court, I didn’t think our defense was bad at times,” Old Fort coach Tim Ritzler said. “But turnovers killed us. We gave away too many easy points.

“We were down 19 at half (39-20) and we probably had close to 20 turnovers (19). You cut that in half and you’re maybe talking about an eight- or nine-point game at halftime and you’re right there, still in it.”

Elmore led the way for Hopewell-Loudon with 27 points and 16 rebounds, plus four blocks.

“I thought (MaKayla) did a great job on the offensive boards,” Gase said. “We were missing some shots, but she was right there to grab the ball and put it back in. That’s something that will take the air out of the other team.”

Woods was right behind with 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting. Maybe even more important was the H-L point guard added eight assists with eight steals.

Then in the second half, the perimeter game Gase was seeking came forward, mostly on the shooting of junior Olivia Zender. Zender hit five 3-pointers, two of them in the third period on the way to a 21-point night.

It was the perfect addition for the Chieftains.

“She struggled in the first half and usually, we kind of depend on her to shoot better,” Gase said. “But she really came around in the second half.”

Morgan Searles came off the bench to contribute nine points for Hopewell-Loudon.

At the other end, Old Fort got nine points from Ashlynn Magers and Kaureena Aldridge hit all three of her shots for six points.

“The turnovers, their impact is probably exacerbated some against a team like Hopewell-Loudon,” Ritzler said. “They’re very aggressive all the time and they’re able to turn those chances into points. They’re so fast getting down the floor and they finish so well, it hurts.

“The thing for us is we just need to develop a little more consistency. Those times when we took care of the ball tonight, we got good shots and made some good plays. We just didn’t do it consistently enough.”

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (8-0, 6-0 SBC RIVER)

Elmore 12-3–27, Zender 7-2–21, Woods 7-3–18, Searles 4-0–9, Beidelschies 1-1–4, Fox 1-0–2. TOTALS: 32-65 9-14 — 81.

OLD FORT (5-4, 4-2 SBC RIVER)

Magers 3-3–9, Aldridge 3-0–6, Reineck 2-0–5, Woodall 2-0–4, Wilkinson 1-1–3, Davidson 1-1–3, Pence 1-0–3,. TOTALS: 13-37 5-11 — 33.

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 8-24 (Zender 5, Woods, Searles & Beidelschies); Old Fort 2-12 (Reineck & Pence).

rebounds: Hopwell-Loudon 30 (Elmore 16); Old Fort 21 (Wilkinson 6).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 15; Old Fort 33.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 69-31.